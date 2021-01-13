Citing Permanent Shift to Work from Home, Dropbox Cuts 11% of its Workforce

Corporate cost cutters salivate over working from anywhere. Oh my, the free gourmet cafeteria is gone. Companies already said they’d cut salaries if folks move to cheaper locations.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Dropbox, which offers file hosting in the cloud and is headquartered in San Francisco, and which had announced on October 13 that it was switching to permanent work-from-anywhere, today announced cost cutting moves associated with this shift: laying off 11% of its workforce.
In a new twist that will likely become more common, it specifically cited work-from-anywhere as one of the reasons for these layoffs because suddenly, with people working remotely, there are “teams” that used to deal with those people in the office, and that used to deal with the office itself, that aren’t needed anymore.
In an email to employees, then published as a blog post, cofounder and CEO Drew Houston, who has already bailed out of San Francisco as part of the California Techsodus and purchased a home in Austin for his full-time residence, said that the company made “the difficult decision” to cut its “global workforce by 315 people, or approximately 11% of the company.”
Early on in the Pandemic, as millions of people lost their jobs in a matter of days, Dropbox was one of the tech companies that said that it wouldn’t lay off people in 2020. OK, 2020 is over, it’s now January 13 of 2021, and here come the layoffs.
This cut is “necessary to implement the new strategies we’ve shared over the last few months.” Namely its “remote work policy,” which Drew Houston himself exemplifies. And then he cites this shift to work from anywhere for these cost cuts:
“For example, our Virtual First policy means we require fewer resources to support our in-office environment, so we’re scaling back that investment,” Drew Houston said.
Shifting the workforce to be remote all the time, from the CEO on down, is a radical change for a company, sending all kinds of previously sacred assumptions flying out the window. And it entails some radical shifts in spending, shifts from the company to the employees.
Unneeded office space is going to get dumped, with all the cost cuts associated with it, and the people that take care of it.
But employees have to create an office at home. They need space, furniture, equipment, appropriate broadband service, and they have to drink their coffee at home and go to the bathroom at home, and clean the kitchen and the bathroom, and buy their own toilet paper and supplies and lunches, and pay for the added utility costs of powering a home office all day long.
On the other hand, Dropbox employees could move from San Francisco to anywhere, save an enormous amount of money on housing, and save time and money by not having to commute in the Bay Area. And if you skip out to ski for a couple of hours mid-day, in the brilliant winter sun, you can make up for it by working late. For employees working from anywhere, this arrangement could be a big net benefit.
For companies, eager to cut costs, it’s a huge net benefit. A company can shed much of its office space, and the people that are taking care of that space, and people that are taking care of employees in some way. This could include all kinds of expenses such as the company’s cafeteria. Makes total sense.
There are videos online about the famous Dropbox cafeteria, called Tuck Shop, a gorgeous place at Dropbox’s headquarters. In June 2018, CNBC gushed, “Dropbox’s food makes most nice restaurants pale in comparison,” and it “serves up gourmet food for its employees, making it one of the best cafeterias in Silicon Valley.” It was free for employees, a big perk, and very costly for the company. Well, it closed, staff is gone, and the costs were cut.
Dropbox, like so many of its ilk, has lost money every year as publicly traded company through 2019. But in 2020, over the first three quarters, given the wonders of the Pandemic and working from anywhere, it started making money for the first time.
The job cuts related to working from home come on top of the moves already announced by other companies that have switched to work from anywhere: They would adjust salaries based on where people were working.
Geographic pay scales have long been the rule for big companies with a global workforce, and for the government: pay depends on where you work. If you’re in an office in Tulsa, you’d get paid less than your colleague in the San Francisco office. If you get transferred to the San Francisco office, your pay would be raised based on the company’s geo pay scale.
What’s new is that you’re no longer required to work in a particular office, you can work from anywhere, and eventually geo pay will follow, presumably as long as it’s downhill.
The potential of the shift to working from anywhere is making corporate cost cutters salivate. Cost cuts flow directly to the bottom line. And they’re a big motivation behind the shift, now that companies have become confident that they can actually pull off this shift to working from anywhere for their office employees.
This is what I’ve been saying all along. The structural changes brought about by COVID are not going to go away, and high unemployment is here to stay for many years. Couple that with the loss of small businesses, unless the government is planning and able to replace all of that lost income in perpetuity, the earnings estimates for the S&P 500 are absurdly optimistic.
It is definitely bad news for NY and CA, basically the highest cost locales in the US (for the relevant mega metros)…and subject to the highest taxing regimes.
Those same states have also benefited from having the largest number of SP 500 company headquarters (almost always holding the highest paid personnel).
But 20 years of US economic decline (tipped further over the edge by C19), may be the beginning of the end for those long obsolete relationships.
The companies (especially their costly HQs) can, will, and have relocated…economically it makes sense for this trend to accelerate.
The outcome for the other 48 states is less certain…although it is hard to imagine them not benefitting to some degree from “redistribution” away from CA and NY’s “excessive concentration”.
The “Richard Floridan” pitch concerning the hipster, multi-culti, center-of-the-universe appeal of NYC/SF/LA has always been badly over hyped…usually by those cities’ development offices, looking for a shiny object to distract from decades-embedded higher costs and lower quality of actual daily life (ie, you’ll go to Broadway three times a year…but make a 45 minute subway commute 500 times).
And a handful of art gallery visits don’t pay the 3k (after tax) apt rent nut every month.
Amen!
“The outcome for the other 48 states is less certain…although it is hard to imagine them not benefitting to some degree from “redistribution” away from CA and NY’s “excessive concentration”.
And a handful of art gallery visits don’t pay the 3k (after tax) apt rent nut every month.”
Not sure about the “benefit” to the other states, and what’s going to pay the “nut” there after CA equity locusts drove up prices in places like Reno, NV, where the median house price is now $500,000 – nearly 10x the median HOUSEHOLD income. This entire situation is untenable.
The housing bubble will continue until the last sucker who doesn’t understand the relationship between home prices, median incomes, and interest rates is scalped…just like 2008.
This is purely anecdotal, but as a mother and a corporate professional, working from home is too great a distraction.
I’m currently just stay at home mom, so I don’t have to balance the two. But when I was working, getting into the office, and freeing myself from the “mommy strings” was when I could focus and do my best work.
I just cannot imagine trying to juggle complex projects at home, while my children are constantly pulling at me?
I wonder how other “work from home,” corporate professionals are fairing? Especially women with children?
Question…why are people talking about the work from home/child problem as though the conflict is permanent, as opposed to C19 related (w4H *and* schools/daycares closed).
Post C19, people can put their kids in daycare/school just like they did pre C19.
If there is a “child problem” it really doesn’t have to do with working from home.
Just last week I asked a colleague if he was still working in the office. His reply? I work from home when I have my kids three days a week.
A number of people I work with are “working from home” while providing child care to their kids and their managers know it. Covid has created this untenable situation.
This sounds like a sneaky way for Silicon Valley companies to cut back on all of those expensive perks.
Our only “perks” were free coffee and subsidized vending machines (everything is a quarter). So not much loss there for us.
I did visit some other silicon valley campuses (Google and Facebook) with perks out the wazoo and it just becomes very clear how much money these companies are rolling in, and how much they believe that their only path to success is retention of “the best” (debatable) technical talent.
It’s easy to make a lot of money when you have a government supported quasi-monopoly and access to a rigged capital markets regime.
I mean they also provide services in use by billions of people daily and that have fundamentally changed the way most people work and live, so there’s that too.
Z,
Scaling technology aside (and even that ain’t advanced physics) the “technology” behind something like Twitter isn’t exactly the Manhattan Project.
Network effects, user inertia/laziness, and now conspiratorial censorship are the true barriers to entry.
And, truth to tell, they likely won’t be enough…the Bigs’ recent coordinated actions throw their trustworthiness into question for *everyone* (a flippable switch is a flippable switch).
In the end, the only real barrier to competition is user inertia…and with every widespread controversial act, the Bigs’ motivate more and more people to explore backups/alternatives (Parler and Gab have gotten more coverage in a week than in three yrs).
Wolf’s post said they offered free gourmet food at Dropbox.
That can’t be cheap.
My company provides free lunch and dinner ( after 630 PM ). If Engineers are not driving out to get their lunch and staying bit late to avail free lunch, they tend to do some more work.
Engineering headcount is ~$100/hour. If Company spend say $25/day for meals on employees, then it’s a win for company, ie spend $25 and get $100.
A lot of companies would give you free lunch only if it is ordered to your desk :-)
Yup. Free food will be small potatoes compared to the wage arbitrage due to geographic location.
10-15 years ago I was in a job search for Director level pseudo-tech position. The going rate on either coast was $150k. In some place like Chicago, it would have been $100-125k. I was talking to Pfizer about a job of theirs in India, all the time assuming a US pay scale. After the first round of interviews, salary came up and they were going to pay $40k/yr and said that was generous.
Yes, the miracles of using people as products, it does wonders for a company… I can attest having been to both Google and Facebook campuses, it’s pretty impressive. As are their massive perks.
What’s also funny is how much talent and effort is wasted there. For example, depending on your line of work, getting a call from Google was either the golden ticket, or you knew you were going to be killing time.
The worst of the bunch is when you get a request from Google’s X team, their moonshoot factory, it’s almost always a waste of time when they come in wanting one or two special pieces of hardware, because it never goes anywhere. In my opinion, the majority of the technical talent that resides in Google X is wasted.
I’ve heard from many people that if you’re on the X team, it’s because Google doesn’t want you working elsewhere, but they can’t figure out how to use your talent. So, they park you in X, so you can basically phone it in and collect your paycheck.
… google and facebook, and … hire lots of tech folks, not necessarily to get work done, but to make sure they are not working for someone else as a competitor.
I personally am much more productive in an office and I know for a fact that most of my company is the same way. I know this because pre-COVID, there were emails flying around at all hours of the day and night (obviously concentrated from 8 am to around 7 pm weekdays) as work got done.
Now after around 2 pm email is a ghost town as most people have already “made their appearance” via zoom meetings and proven that they’re still “working”, and then start slacking for the rest of the day.
There are many Fridays where I don’t receive a single email for hours in the afternoon.
My company cannot be unique here.
I agreed. Especially if you have kids at home, it’s extremely distracting.
I think statisticians call this a “scientific sample of 1”.
Based on the actions of hundreds of individuals.
Is your contention that my company is made up of people who behave considerably differently than any other similar group of people?
If so, the burden of proof is on you here.
How can no one at your company have figured out how to send scheduled emails via Microsoft Outlook??
I’ve been working from home about 15 years now, and I’m the opposite – definitely way more productive at home for me, without the distractions of coworkers always dropping by to chit chat, without the 2-way commute, etc. When I go to an office I get literally 25-50% less done than when I work from home.
Also being at home I can get quick things done around the house, meet with contractors for a few minutes, etc. Whereas if I’m at work all day, I come home and still have to do all that stuff. To each his own I guess.
“chit chat”
I really agree that in the overwhelming majority of cases, work from home is more productive.
Numerous workplace studies have indicated that interruptions (chit chat, unnecessary meetings, etc) just slaughter productive flow by continuously interrupting thought processes.
(Email and phone calls do the same…but they are easier to politely ignore/delay/redirect) for preset blocks of time.
It is harder to trap door Chatty Cathy from Accounting or skip out on the 2 PM ego stroke of the VP in Charge of VPs.
And, my god, the friggin commutes…which are essentially 100% lost time (although a few view them as a wholly “alone time” refuge…).
Costly, time consuming, aggravating…few are going to champion work commutes…except radio stations.
I also agree that work from home is more productive. Before Covid I could spend an hour or more commuting each day. Now that I’m not doing that I am working during that time. I also would take an hour every day for lunch. Now I just grab a sandwich and then continue working because I’m already home and I don’t have to drive to go somewhere and wait in line to get my lunch. I’ve also not called in sick all year long for 2020. I usually would call in sick at least five or six days Per year. Same for my hundreds of fellow employees. The net gain of productivity is quite large because no one’s calling in sick.I’m also much more happy being able to work from home. There’s no more TGIF. I’m not waiting for the weekend to enjoy my life. I am enjoying every day while working through the day on my own terms. Not to mention we’ve got a few hundred employees not running a 1500 W heater all day long to stay warm all throughout the year lol The benefits of saving all of the fuel and less effect on the environment without all the cars commuting to and from work etc. etc. etc.
You know, I’m not sure I agree. Having both worked in office, and out. There is a lot of value in being able to directly access your colleagues face to face. The chit chat is useful in its own ways.
I always value the time I spend in office although I worked from the home for the last decade. I think even the commute has a purpose, it’s not an entire waste of time, yep, it can be frustrating, but it does make a nice transition between work and life. And let you recharge from the hassles of the day. No such transition working at home.
Many years ago z, when, as a guv mint employee, I left a message on a phone at a department of state hdqrtrs at approx. 1315 Friday, I received a very clear order the following Monday never to do such a thing again, on jeopardy of my employment…
Similarly couple years later, trying to get sub contractor bids on a very rich private project, I could only get the ”office boy”, or equal anytime on Friday in the good times, though the boss would call back in minutes when work was scarce.
Have known entire crews, supposed to be at work on Friday, to be working only at bending elbows at the local watering hole by and after noon,,, especially if they were paid on Friday morning as was done by some cos…
Seems like all these spoiled tech babies need their health benefits taken away, to help save the corps money. Ya’ll wanna a good paying job, fine, we’ll give you a salary but no benefits, farm those out yourself and join the real world of efficient cost cutting and disinflation austerity. Don’t want your cool job, fine, millions are unemployed …
Is that too harsh?
Mostly it sounds like it comes from the perspective of a hater who doesn’t like anyone working in an industry other than their own. I can’t imagine why you’d use the term “spoiled tech babies” otherwise. It’s the kind of tribalism that is ruining modern society. It doesn’t surprise me anymore.
“But employees have to create an office at home. They need space, furniture, equipment, appropriate broadband service, ….”
The SC has talked bout this in numerous posts.
This is a huge cost that is unloaded onto the employee. A room in your house and all the telecommunications costs, utilities, alone are fairly large. Add in the disruption to the household which I experienced when this was implemented at my government agency. I’m well aware of these expenses now in a business that is 75% home based and 25% in the field. But these are a personal choice. If a company or government agency did that (been there) I call it employee abuse. And, what does taking employee’s health ins away have to do with anything discussed in the topic except creating more employee abuse.
I do have a grudge against technocrats that are helping shift human jobs to the silicon world — I’m part of a tribe that looks to robotic AI as a dark age — versus those who see opportunities to cash-in on reducing human output. Nonetheless, it’s entirely logical to be supportive of entities that create future value, no matter what the cost is. I was simply expressing a perspective that mocks people that think they’re irreplaceable prima donnas. They live in a cannibalistic tribal world where they devour each others jobs — apparently creating future value (for shareholders) through Darwinism. I don’t support that, but it’s the way it is.
Who thinks they are an irreplaceable prima donna?
Perks are offered to attract employees, they are part of the balance of compensation.
Half the people on this forum will argue out of one side of their mouth that employers are terrible and only exist to screw the common man over while arguing out of the other side of their mouth that employees that expect good compensation (some of it in the form of perks) are spoiled crybabies.
Capitalism is always “devouring jobs”. The tech industry is merely a particularly intense and visible example.
“disinflation austerity”
Disinflation is only “austerity” for the corporations trying to sell you overpriced goods…for normal humanity “disinflation” is more accurately known as “price savings”.
I know the Fed has worked for 20 years trying to convince everyone that white is black and black, white…but there is little reason to perpetuate the double talk.
If disinflation is the horrific monster that the Fed has tried to make it out to be, the last computer would have been sold in 1958 and there would be 17 in the world now…
The Fed gets away by using technical jargon that is incomprehensible for the average person and the media goes along with it.
Imagine if Powell said: “we are committed to making sure the prices you pay every day will increase by at least 2% which means that in 25 years you will be paying double for everything compared to what you pay today.” which is what he has been saying in technical terms.
Or nonsense like “The low interest rates are a result of a glut of cash available for lending,” while neglecting to mention that that glut is a direct result of his printing.
The definition of “chutzpah.”
Powell is a moron
I’ve been working from home the last 3 1/2 years. My wife has also for the last year. We love it. With the pandemic we also kept our two boys on remote learning for school- we don’t love that, but after a vaccine is available back they go.
There’s no doubt businesses have started recognizing the cost savings and I hope it continues to expand. On the employee side it’s wonderful not to have to waste incredible amounts of time commuting and paying for gas, business attire, lunches, etc. My wife and I also moved from an expensive city to a rural community in the middle of nowhere. Our cost of living has been cut dramatically, so we’re able to save aggressively and will likely be able to retire years ahead.
Wolf,
Could you follow up with info on taxes?
My kid got first UX design job with EBay last year working from home. Would like to give her a heads up on tax situation.
Thx!
Alberta, it’s somewhat complicated, but this site explains the various nuances fairly well.
https://www.jpmorgan.com/wealth-management/wealth-partners/insights/working-remotely-watch-out-for-state-taxes#:~:text=In%20general%2C%20income%20earned%20for,where%20you%20are%20a%20resident.&text=If%20the%20taxpayer%20works%20remotely,subject%20to%20that%20state's%20tax.
Thx! RightNYer
Alberta,
That tax situation is likely to be fraught…CA has always been aggressive about the extra-territorial pursuit of what it claims is “its” tax revenue, and it is only going to get more aggressive as the huge public pension bills come due.
My guess is that if out-of-CA’s have *any* point of contact with Ebay’s CA operations…CA is going to try and get a cut.
This dynamic is going to be interesting too…because CA’s tax collection aggressiveness is not only going to drive personnel additions out of state, but the tax collectors’ situs interpretations may very strongly encourage *wholesale* departure (ie, *zero* CA employment contacts).
You need to spell out more details….is she an independent contractor (1099) or full time employee (W2). That would help as both situations have different tax code paths.
Alberta,
I don’t get into tax advice. This is complicated and depends on her specific situation. Deductibility of home office expenses will be a key issue for her. There are specific rules for that. State income taxes may also be a sticking point, as a state other than where she lives may try to tax her income. Good tax preparation software can walk her through it (but the good stuff is not free). Or a good tax advisor can do that.
Ok, many thx to all for input!!
At age 27, I’m just glad she Finally Launched ;-)
I always suspected that most companies could fire 40% of their office workers and still operate normally. Especially manufacturing companies. Most office workers spend their time gossiping in the office and they will do even less work when working from home. They will be jobless within one year as companies realize how little they are needed.
Remains to be seen how city centers will be revitalized , I suspected restaurants will come back strongly together with cultural activities as people will need to get out of their houses again.
I hope they start making city centers for pedestrians only, similar to what they do in Europe, that could work maybe.
40% is a little low. Try 75%
Having worked guv mint for 7 years and private before and after sc, I suspect the 75% is about correct for many of the former, and 40% might even be unrealistically high for some private companies.
I will never forget asking the boss for more work at guv mint, and he laughing in my face, and then asking if I was trying to get him fired.
Basically, in that job, I could have done the work of all 5 of the folks in the same job, easily, and was almost always bored out of my gourd, and quit because of that.
Some private jobs just exactly the opposite, working hard from can to can’t and still never ”caught up” to where I thought I should be, and, to be sure, was paid very well accordingly.
Vintage
Aren’t you special !
Able to outwork everybody !
And you embody Taylorism !
Right ?
“…….can work from anywhere, and eventually geo pay will follow…..”
Wolf, is that a new term you created (“geo pay”)? It fits well.
Unfortunately, I’m not that creative. The long form is geographic pay. Geo pay is quite common as an expression once you’re dealing with that issue.
Got it…that term is not in my background as all of my prior working world was “on location” either in a manufacturing plant or in the oi/gas/energy field where products were produced. Never pushed much paper except for occasional field/technical reports. I’m an engineer but from days when computers were “new”. I did take four courses in FORTRAN though. LOL
I can see that the world of online work (coding new software, filling out web forms, etc), can easily become work from anywhere. This is really not something guys and gals who worked with their “boots on the ground” can readily visualize from a large number of employees taking part prospective. But I guess that’s the high tech world these days!
I suspect one needs to have very special skills at whatever they do for work from home or anywhere to be considered “necessary” or “irreplaceable”.
Here is my main concern. By dispersing your employees, you may be decreasing their ability to address wrongs in a company and the underpayment of wages. I believe that even in this website he has noted that wages have not kept up with productivity in the last 40 years. I feel really sorry for the children of our society. I hope I am wrong. Also, we are losing our feeling of compassion for each other.
Colleges are about as geographically concentrated as it gets (pre C19), and they had zero problem treating grad students/adjuncts – teaching 30%+ of the course load – like serfs…for decades…their empty moral preening notwithstanding.
Giving *employees* more flexibility in where they work is going to help them a lot more (housing cost savings) than it is going to hurt them (labor complaints…which are submitted electronically to HR, gvt, press anyway?)
The only kind of businesses likely to be influenced by picket lines are the same businesses less able to electronically disperse anyway.
Cas
Wages are going to be SLASHED !
And you think this is a benefit ???
Working in the office didn’t stop companies cutting jobs here and sending them to China, India, low cost locations.
“We are losing our feeling of compassion”? LOL, we either never had them or we lost them a long time ago.
It would seem that a company comprised of remote, atomized individuals, would be much easier for management to ‘manage’. Easy to play employees off each other or create an ultra competitive work environment in which workers have no loyalty to each other.
Once work from home becomes ‘standardized’, I see no reason to even hire Americans as our corporate over-lords will shift ‘work from home’ to the cheapest locations on the globe. Why pay someone in Texas 40K to do a remote job that can be handed off to someone in Delhi for 4K.
Americans are being transformed into virtual workers that can be deleted at the push of a button.
One group that will be coming back to the brick and mortar office is local government employees. My wife manages a county-wide waste water agency and her masters ( elected county commissioners) have told her in no uncertain terms that they expect all employees to be back at their desks when the pandemic dies down. They know the taxpayers/ratepayers don’t don’t want their public servants working at home in their pajamas. Plus most city and county governments own their own special purpose buildings. In my wife’s case all the district office space is on the grounds of Sewage Treatment plants or on an island in the middle of a county owned wetland, so there are few cost savings from leaving those buildings empty. Many of the office type employees ( IT, engineering, customer service) are convinced that they will be working at home forever, but they will face a different reality.
A lot of these companies will find out, eventually, that they don’t even need employees because their business plan was not even viable. Many of them have just been selling advertising or marketing user info to one another. Once that dries up, it’s curtains.
Who works anymore when people can hit the “Fed Easy Button” and conjure up 10x more income buying TSLA call options and bitcoin. Productive labor is so 2020….(sarcasm).
P.S. Anyone notice the Reuters article today titled —>ECB’s Lagarde calls for regulating Bitcoin’s “funny business”. I am shocked they allowed a competing currency get this far along, as they smashed the only real-world useful cryptocurrency concept “Libra” instantly back in 2019 as soon as Facebook got major corporate backing. There can be only one golden calf, else our future behavioral economics incentitive system would have an opt-out escape hatch for the bottom 99%, and we can’t have that, can we?
Facebook and twitter are in a world of hurt, as they are getting cutoff, in/by entire countries. Seems they don’t like censorship, who knew.
“There can be only one golden calf”
Considering exactly how the G *has* kept the old broken down US GDP cow hobbling along for two decades, it *is* rather shocking that the alt currency concept was not assassinated and incinerated in its crib (against a backdrop of 3 hour CNN specials/”town halls” on how Bitcoin gives you cancer).
My guess is that the lure of 100% electronic personal savings (immediately “adjustable” by individuals under “legal authority” was simply too tempting).
If interest rate manipulation is meant to “stimulate”, how much more “stimulative” if the G could directly and immediately “adjust” post tax savings principal that refuses to be spent/stimulate.
The concept of “self-liquidating” savings was discussed during the Great Depression:
In this way, alt coin (whose appeal hinges upon the fact that the G can’t dilute it at will) is converted into a stalking horse for a “currency”, more easily, thoroughly, and quickly able to be diluted/erased by “legal authorities”
Most of the banks and financial services firms in NYC offered subsidized lunches to their employees, to keep them close by. It was not fancy but it was good enough and some were very cheap. I saved money by eating my main meal at lunch in the company cafeteria for $1.25. The 25 cents was extra for a soft drink, but I could have had free tea or coffee. Going out for pizza or Chinese food was about $5. This was in the 1980’s. Some of the WFH crowd is definitely missing the free food.
Speaking as an individual I am already hearing that merit increases will be deferred another year. AKA no raises across the enterprise again for the 2020 cycle. As the article states it I have to now pay the added expense (space/utilities) of having to maintain a home office. The offset is that I don’t have to commute to the office or wear / launder clothes
My company, Bank, is making record profits as reported to the market
I can confirm Dropbox had a very nice cafetaria, having visited the place 2 years ago. Lunch options were plentiful and you could get all kinds of food. Think of Vegas buffets, but better.
At the same time the office was pretty pretentious, with “art” strewn all over the place.
dropbox is a has-been in the story of new tech. not the best example or something to worry about. this remote possible world will have all kinds of knock on effects that people don’t yet understand. betting against cities has never been a good bet unless a giant flood
is your antagonist.
“betting against cities”
Well…it depends on what you mean by “city”.
You’ll notice that NYC was the last NYC type city (nothing comes close to the population density of Manhattan…not even Brooklyn, Queens, etc.)
The arrival of the auto put an end to the economics that justified that level of population concentration…thus…the suburbs.
Internet/work from home will simply enable even more diffuse populations, in ultimately less costly (because less concentrated) housing arrangements.
Less dense “cities” will continue to exist…work from home doesn’t mean we all become farmers/forest rangers too.
Is this the company, Monkey, that was losing money year after year?
There have been numerous reports about public school students enrolled in distance learning not completing their assignments. A few do better with distance learning due to the absence of bullying and other factors. Lab courses need physical locations. It is too easy for remote learning pupils to opt out of working.
“numerous reports about public school students enrolled in distance learning not completing their assignments
My god!
This *never* happened before that internet b*tch got involved!
There are a *lot* of HS students whose entire career consists of not doing/half assing assignments.
How long *have* you been out of HS?
LOL c10,,,
as one who was expelled for missing too many days of senior year of HS in 1962-63, mostly spent hunting and fishing,,, your comment is right on the money!!
David:
Your observation about online learning is correct. Some students do better, other students do worse. Actually attending school still doesn’t change the results!
My son learns best by doing. Last summer, due to the pandemic, his week of company training was done online, instead of travelling to corporate headquarters.
My son chose to set up his office at our island cottage, laying in a hammock, in the shade under a weeping willow tree, ice tea in hand, cooled by a light breeze off the water, with his laptop placed on top of a blue plastic 55 gallon drum!
I seriously doubt his company would have approved of his choice of office decor or it’s location! Certainly his choices during breaks of swimming or going kayaking or seadooing would have appalled his company!
Needless to say he failed his online test. But he would have failed it anyways because that is not how he learns best!
Now my daughter is in her second year of business and she has set up a proper desk in her bedroom and she is doing just fine. My wife and I have to be mouse quiet during her lectures. But she also did just fine at school too!
Each to their own, I guess!
Nope, sorry, not buying it.
For those who have an interest in sociology, humankind is tribal and tribe members feel better if their ambitions can be advanced face to face.
A sweeping generalisation, but the principle is sound.
For those of a technological bent; are you sure that your systems are secure to maintain compliance with your local laws.
Maybe today…..
TimTim,
Dropbox didn’t ask its employees what they would like to do. It TOLD them what Dropbox decided, namely permanent work from home, forget the free gourmet cafeteria, and here are the layoffs. Employees don’t have a say in this. The cost cutters are at work, and they’re cutting. It doesn’t matter to them what you would prefer.
That said, you can switch employers. You can take a job that requires you to commute to an office every day. That’s a choice you have. And I think, that’s how it will split up. But don’t expect corporate cost cutters to ask you what you would prefer and what kind of social life you would like. They don’t give a hoot about that.
What’s next? Employees voting for an increase in compensation?
Most people also realized too late that HR’s role is not to help employees.
I swear, some people are so clueless.
“humankind is tribal and tribe members feel better if their ambitions can be advanced face to face.”
I don’t know…the Twitter political tribes have managed to sort and organize themselves pretty thoroughly and quickly while typing from every point in the country/world.
Interesting to think what the endgame of this will be, especially when salaries are determined for jobs that don’t have an employee currently in them..
Of course the company wants to pay the least possible, so I suppose they will offer a salary that one can only live in Mississippi or Detroit, and force people to move to those cheaper locals to get hired.
Or why not even think internationally.. I’m sure quite a few Americans (particularly singles) might be OK working / living in Cancun, Cabos or Rio, so perhaps the hiring salaries will start at even lower numbers still.
Very interesting, but if your work can be done remotely (and must be done by an American or western educated / western speaking skill person), it is unlikely you will be recruited to live in a big expensive city anymore.. (for better or for worse)
there is no end game.. it just evolves and modulates. the only rule here is those with real in demand skills can write there tickets and the rest can write blog posts.
Once a company figures out work can be done from home, the next logical step will be to send the job overseas to achieve the next level of savings.
Working from home requires different skill sets from working in an office. At meetings prior to c 19 the same people always arrived early. Some people always were the last to leave. I asked my daughter in law who manages a team of employees working from home about productivity. Her comment was overall somewhat better but individually some are doing better others need the office environment to succeed. I think the underlying technology is here so the big corporate offices are going to fade away with some people winners others losers. I
When the crazy building boom began in Seattle (like $4,500 per month for a one bedroom) it was directed toward highly paid techies pouring into the city. As I recall something like 80% of this new construction was aimed at those high earners who can now work from Bisbee, AZ. or Fort Kent, Maine.. My neighbourhood has a number of techies that no longer have to commute to Bellevue or Redmond and to a person are working from home and have been for most of 2020. New high-rise construction is still booming in the face of falling rents. But, malls were still being built when the trend was clearly pointing to online sales. Now malls are being torn down or reconfigured into something other than retail. So, at some point can we expect these expensive rents to reflect reality and fall to something that’s actually affordable? Finally, what will be the point of a city if all of those, so far, highly paid techies can work from anyplace with electricity and an internet connection?
“So, at some point can we expect these expensive rents to reflect reality and fall to something that’s actually affordable?”
This has *always* been the dynamic, it is simply supply and demand…every new addition to supply (even the most expensive ones) making existing apartments comparatively less expensive – because they are older.
The gross inflation of *all* apartment rent
is because total demand is outrunning total supply…the really important question is why that second condition holds.
But all in all, it is better – for everyone – to have expensive new apt supply…rather than to have no new supply at all.
Yikes, so much for the social contract.
I really like working from home. Without the commute time and the pointless meetings and waiting around for something to start, I save hours every day and am more productive. I can work till midnight and not have to explain to security what’s happening or walk to the carpark in the dark – or I can have a lazy morning if nothing much is going on. Businesses staff up so that they can cope with the ebb and flow of business – i.e. sometimes a lot is going on and sometimes not so much but everyone needs to be there – until now.
It would be nice to see the revival of ghost towns in Mid-America, particularly OK, KS, and Ark that I know. Just getting back to the small town basics too small for corporate would be nice. I traveled the back roads of eastern Oklahoma as a salesman throughout the 70s and 80s, it wasn’t that long ago that so many little stores and businesses died out. Every face had a name on the quiet forgotten backroads of the Indian territory.
I think a lot of metro dwellers don’t really grasp how unimaginably big/empty the US really is.
You would think that a single coast to coast flight would have them contemplate the unexamined metaphysical necessity of city life but…not so much.
Overwhelmingly, people go where the jobs are.
Good point c10,,, but driving across USA is an even better way, especially if you stay off the interstates and just drive the old US Highways, not to mention the state roads.
Drove US 50 in northern NV a couple years back, just because it is labeled as The ”loneliest road in America” or something like that. And it is very very lonely to be sure.
USA is really very lightly populated over most of it’s actual land mass,,, and we can only hope it stays more or less that way, as, eventually, farms of all sorts: trees, solar, wind, grazing pastures, and crops of all kinds are and always will be the basis of support for all living creatures, but especially our species as we continue to wipe out ”nature.”
There was a commenter here “Alex from San Hose, aka digital detroit”. May be he is still here. I thought how SF can be a Detroit? The Detroit has only the old headquarters of the big three automakers and you get the picture. He is right. Technsodus. Compared to Detroit, SF has a huge population and tourism and housing industry. Lets wait and see…
Cobalt:
Yes, auto headquarters is in Detroit, but I know a few who are working from Florida!
Wolf, can you write about the absurdity of California’s budget surplus?