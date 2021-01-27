As DOW, S&P 500 Sink into Red YTD, GameStop, AMC, 4 Other “Most Shorted Stocks” Jump 135% to 538%. Utter Mania. But Bloodletting in Late Trading

“It’s really something to see Wall Streeters with a long history of treating our economy as a casino complain about a message board of posters also treating the market as a casino”: AOC
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
What a hilarious show this zoo that has gone nuts has turned into. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki came out today and said the White House “economic team including Secretary Yellen” were “monitoring the situation.” The situation being total utter mania in the most shorted stocks, such as GameStop and AMC.
The SEC came out and said today it too is “actively monitoring” the options and equities markets. “Consistent with our mission to protect investors and maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets…” which was when humongous laughter drowned out the rest. Did the SEC really say “efficient markets????” Hahahahaha.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell, during the post-meeting press conference today, was asked right off the bat about the mania around GameStop and similar mania stocks, and he refused to comment.
This came after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in her inimitable style: “Gotta admit it’s really something to see Wall Streeters with a long history of treating our economy as a casino complain about a message board of posters also treating the market as a casino.”
The mania revolves around the most shorted stocks, shorted by hedge funds that hoped to make a killing when those stocks collapse. Short sellers have to borrow the shares and sell them, hoping that their prices will collapse, and that they can buy them back for a song and close out their position with a huge profit.
And a bunch of hedge funds jumped into this shorting of the-most-shorted-stocks business, and at one point the short interest of GameStop shares [GME] was over 140% of the float, which is ridiculous, and a sign that hedge funds were taking enormous risks. They will all have to buy those shares to close out their positions. But who is going to sell them those shares?
Well, folks figured this out, and they were ganging up on these hedge funds, organizing their Wall Street revolt on the social media, particularly on the WallStreetBets subreddit. Most of these stocks have a relatively small float – that’s why the hedge funds shorted them in the first place because stocks with a small float are a lot easier to manipulate, and Wall Street has long gotten fat off manipulating stocks.
And those traders on Reddit also figured out that stocks with a small float are the easiest to manipulate if enough people got together. And they figured out that stocks that were massively shorted and didn’t have many sellers left could be driven up to the point where those that were short those stocks would panic-buy those stocks to cover their short positions and curtail their losses, and that panic buying, with no eager sellers on the other side, would trigger a huge surge in prices, which could wipe out those hated hedge funds.
And it’s not just a bunch of small investors playing this game. Hedge funds too jumped into it with both feet, with hedge funds now lined up on both sides of the trade, and this started a cycle where buying by the longs on side and forced buying by the shorts on the other side made those stocks explode.
And they exploded, even as the rest of the market swooned, with the major three indices down between 2% (DOW) and 2.6% (Nasdaq), the worst day since October, putting the Dow and the S&P 500 into the red for 2021.
In afterhours trading today, all heck broke loose in the other direction – more on that in a moment. But during regular trading hours, these stocks were among those that skyrocketed. And not all of this crazy stock mania was in the most shorted stocks.
It included a tiny no-nothing Chinese insurance broker, Tian Ruixiang Holdings [TIRX] whose American Depositary Receipt (ADR) went public on the NYSE on Tuesday at $4 a share in an IPO that raised $11 million, and started trading today, and amid various trading halts soared by over 1,000% intraday and closed up 538%. That’s how nuts the whole mania was.
Here are the 22 stocks that by the end of regular trading hours today had jumped between 31% and 538%. The names with an “ADR” tag are American Depositary Receipts of foreign companies whose actual shares are traded overseas.
|$ at close
|% change today
|1
|Tian Ruixiang Holdings
|25.50
|538%
|2
|Koss Corp.
|58.00
|480%
|3
|AMC Entertainment
|19.90
|301%
|4
|Naked Brand Group
|1.38
|252%
|5
|Express
|9.55
|214%
|6
|GameStop
|347.51
|135%
|7
|Fossil Group
|23.66
|87%
|8
|Genius Brands
|3.06
|81%
|9
|J.Jill Inc.
|6.50
|56%
|10
|trivago N.V. ADR
|3.19
|52%
|11
|JanOne Inc.
|9.52
|48%
|12
|Sorrento Therapeutics
|15.23
|46%
|13
|Rubius Therapeutics
|14.69
|44%
|14
|Bed Bath & Beyond
|52.89
|43%
|15
|Build-A-Bear Workshop
|6.78
|42%
|16
|National Beverage
|181.51
|40%
|17
|Nokia ADR
|6.55
|38%
|18
|GSX Techedu Inc. ADR
|142.70
|36%
|19
|A. H. Belo Corp. Series A
|2.60
|35%
|20
|PetMed Express
|51.80
|34%
|21
|BlackBerry
|25.10
|33%
|22
|World Acceptance
|164.61
|31%
|23
|iRobot
|161.16
|28%
|24
|Shoals Technologies Group
|30.98
|24%
|25
|Hudson Technologies
|1.66
|22%
|26
|Ebix Inc.
|58.63
|22%
After the close of regular trading hours on Wednesday, Reddit briefly made WallStreetBets private, locking out the hordes of onlookers that weren’t subscribed and even locking out many subscribed users, according to the Verge. And when WallStreetBets came back online, the bloodletting started and produced these afterhours results:
- GameStop: -15%
- AMC: -26%
- Koss: -14%
- Express: -24%
This mania, even as the overall markets are swooning, is a sign that something is seriously broken – that highly leveraged hedge funds took on way too much leverage and risks, that too many of them were shorting the most obvious shorts, thereby digging their own grave, and that people and other hedge funds have figured out how to gang up on them and run them over the cliff.
There now remains a problemita for the Reddit traders that have run the hedge funds over the cliff: They have to sell their shares to get out of their positions, and if short sellers are no longer panic-buying those shares, the Reddit traders, by pumping those shares, will have to induce others to buy them at those insane valuations. And the group will spit in two: those that got out successfully with their loot intact, and those that didn’t (the bag holders). Pump and dump on all sides, in classic Wall Street manner.
In a world where valuations are irrelevant and disdained. Read... Time to Worry About Stock Market Leverage Again: Another WTF Sign the Zoo Has Gone Nuts
I am not entirely convinced that some of these Hedge funds were able to cover all of their shorts. They of course want everyone holding a GME stock to believe that they did, what better way to get them to panic and sell. I want to see their bluff called.
1. Protect the rich!!
2. Protect the rich!!
3. See no 1 and 2.
LOL… this may be the first time that I have ever agreed with AOC on anything whatsoever!!!
Yeah curbing wallstreet’s thinly veiled gambling problem has been part of her platform from the start of her campaign. She’s a smart lady (talk about pulling yourself up by the bootstraps) and understands pushing HUGE lofty idealistic goals makes taking just a few steps forward much easier.
AOC is far smarter than the GOP characterization. 2nd place at the Intel international science and engineering fair (microbiology section), graduated from BU, and interned with Ted Kennedy. Not just a waitress.
Just because she did not graduate from Harvard or have a law degree, does not mean that she is not far smarter than many many members of congress. The GOP continues to look foolish when ever they try to dismiss her.
I would love to see a discussion between her and Chamath, who both in some ways have similar goals, but very different approaches on how to get there.
Chamath apparently made $500,000 off of the GME mess and donated it all and his original investment to The Barstool Fund.
No kidding, but I take solace in the fact that it’s actual hedge fund getting whacked.
If a few of them died, may be they get a bit careful trying to manipulate pricing.
Hilarious is what I call it.
Agreed
Actually, if you take the time to read her positions in full there are some very good ideas (and I am very much a moderate registered independent voter). The problem is she is immediately demonized and mocked in order to stop her populist ideas from spreading (protecting the status quo).
I will not vouch for all her ideas and policy positions, but there are moments where she hits on very real truths.
The amount of play this has got in the media is strange. But even moreso is the fact that people aren’t addressing the main issue. There is too much money sloshing around. So much so, that people with little knowledge are gambling what little money they have on ridiculous schemes through social media groups.
Turns out if you print currency like it’s Monopoly money, people will choose the top hat, race car, or boat and use it like Monopoly money.
Powell was asked about that today, with regards to the stock mania, and he refused to comment on it. “The mania is not my fault,” he wanted to blurt out :-]
Yeah, thats the real problem here, the average shrinking middle class and upper lower class have too much money.
You call it a ridiculous scheme, but the 2million users of WSB that were there before this media sensation hit saw an opportunity and cashed in on the greed of Billionaires. I mean, come on. Combined, holding 140% of available shares in shorts? Talk about gambling and having too much money sloshing around.
The joke is that Technology made “people with little knowledge” pretty equal to those Wall Street Brainiacs running ridiculous schemes with other peoples money (and later, when they lose, taxpayers money). The illusion is being broken!
Anyone opening a broker account today will be faced with an online “eligibility questionnaire” many, many screens long asking questions about ever weirder notes, certificates, OTC derivatives …
The Wall Street Brainiacs grey-gooed “The Market”, by turning Everything into structured products, what used to be “the inner market”, all those scams that “the professionals” ran on each other (and pension funds), is now being made visible to everyone with at broker account. In the hope that somebody will trade the grey-goo product.
And everyone not “in the thing” sees what a farce the entire thing is and loses whatever remaining sense of respect or notion that these are the intricate workings of smarter people, we all become nihilists investors.
Yes but the technology is there to take advantage of the retail investor. Look into Robinhood’s business model and you will see how they are being used.
Stoller has some posts that those whole GME mess reeks of manipulation by other Wall street players. There were not just retail trades going on.
Once something is released into the wild, it iterates and begins to acquire different purposes than the “central planners” imagined.
Maybe RobinHood is like how the British Empire trained colonial soldiers and equipped them with advanced technology of the day, like the Lee Enfield rifle, intended for them to suppress their peers with … and then those ungrateful basterds went and used their training and their new technology to kick the British out?
Wolf, what do you think of the current logic on WSB that the shorts cannot possibly have covered yet? That the short interest is still (or was quite recently) several days’ trading volume, so that the shorts will need several days at a minimum to unwind their positions?
(And that therefore this rally has some legs.)
I also wonder how much the rest of the market “swooning” is related to the GameStop nonsense – large players needing to sell other positions to make margin calls or interest payments on their borrowed GME stock.
honestly, the rest of the market is taking this as an excuse to sell off.
Think about it. The value lost on today’s drop across the board is titanic relative to the most bloated market cap of all of the short squeezed stock put together.
Does anyone think these companies have a combined $1T worth of market cap between them at this point? That’s less than half an apple.
Expect Homeland Security to add Reddit traders to its watch lists under the category Stock Market extremists, on par with White extremists. Muppets are supposed to be the ones who lose money trading volatile stocks, not the big hedge funds.
Don’t forget, “even libertarians” are in this “unholy alliance” you allude.
I’m self-censoring…………………..
Don’t you just love it when “your dad “ is the referee in that Saturday soccer game?!
You know you can’t be fouled,,no matter how many “Shins you kick”!! 🤣🤣🤣
ZeroHedge says the GME short covering hasn’t even started yet, because the short interest is still 139% of the float. Maybe they’re looking at stale data?
It’s actually a double squeeze, both a short squeeze and a gamma squeeze caused by buying lots of out-of-the-money options (that become in-the-money when the price goes ballistic).
If those-currently-with-power give into the temptation to rescue the hedge funds, it will be another nail in the coffin of “free and fair” markets. They can allow a few fat cat hedgies to be ruined, or they can create a whole lot of angry ex small investors convinced that the markets are rigged.
It will soon get even more exciting. Some of those RobinHood pot-heads now unexpectedly holding options worth hundreds of thousands of GME shares will surely forget to request cash settlement and instead have the default option expiry of shares bought at strike price delivered into their accounts :).
That already happend. This new breed of “investors” don’t even believe there is a market and they know that all “tha rules” are just old-people talk meant for slowing them down and sapping their opportunities. And they do have a point.
I imagine that many of the holders of call options will deliberately exercise them rather than sell them on the closing date, in order to force the counterparties to go out and buy shares on the market, furthering the squeeze.
Your last paragraph indicates you might not fully understand their point: this is one giant F-U. They don’t care if they lose. Many are buying fractions of one share. Vive la re’vo/ution.
Geniuses locked in their basements for 15 years have been unleashed. This is the preview.
I think:
1) the Robin Hood “investors” do not care because a lot of it is free stimulus money.
2) I understand that the shorters have shorted 1.4 times the number of available shares and have to buy them to clear their positions. So surely the Robin Hood holders just hold tight.
I think the GME people not caring because it’s stimulus money is overstated. More likely, none of them are individually putting in much (maybe $100 or $200) so they are willing to lose this relatively small amount to be “part of something bigger,” in this case, bringing down the hedge funds.
This is hi time that the Stupid “SEC” is given real teeth to do its job.
SPACS, hedge-funds, Banks Running Amok by destroying both lives and Capital.
Off course the continuously
diluted regulatory frameworks over the decades has lead us to this war of “ David’s VS Goliath”.
People ( honest people), traders, businesses, real companies that can and have the ability to contribute to our societies ARE SICK TO THEIR STOMACHS of this CASINO like run market!!
You only have to look at the ( appointment of the treasury Secretary) to understand that we’re going NOWHERE in terms of FIXING this broken system and rein in the BS that BIG MONEY have visited on us.
Why on earth, in a talented NATION like the US of 300 million plus people ,do you appoint a“ Burned Card” to the post of Secretary of treasury, WHY?!!
Someone that once got $200,000 for a F$()NG speech from PWC! because she’s “ an outstanding orator “?!!🤣🤣🤣
We jail people for stealing a Bloody packet of cigarettes!
The more these people shut down and out the underprivileged, the tighter that exploding spring gonna be!
You only have to ask Newton.
SEC , do your job.
Learn from Wolf, who I, for one would like to see running that office. 😎😎😎
Exactly.
Imagine David — the social media mob, the stock market “terrorists” — brings down Goliath’s casino. Then, the stupid at the Fed, SEC, etc, accomplices of the monumentally distorted market, stand trial for gross incompetence destroying the lives of a generation.
But nothing of that will happen. Those criminals are untouchable; they live in another universe high above the dirt and dust level of the expandable ordinary folks. And the ordinary folks don’t have the conviction for a revolt because many of them are brainwashed in believing the problem is outside the border, brainwashed in believing working harder is the answer, brainwashed in believing that the problem is with the other political party.
I asked on here only last week how shorting and longing shares benefited a company and do not see why it should be allowed.
It was OK for an investment fund to take a short position and then go on CNBC and Bloomberg to announce a company wasn’t worth what its share was, to then watch the share fall and make a profit and put the actual company in jeopardy.
However, these investment companies call foul play on Robin Hood Retail investors clubbing together to do in effect exactly the same.
I have been reading there is consideration of doing the same on Silver but then demanding delivery.
Bingo. “If you can’t do the time don’t do the crime.”
I’m certainly no fan of AOC but her quote was humorous and spot on.
I hope everyone has enough cash holdings in their portfolio to ride out a storm. The new administration is pushing policies that raise taxes and kill jobs in a highly leveraged economy. Throw in some stagflation and this will be rough.
Current Admin wants to raise taxes and kill jobs….vs the prior that cut taxes and killed jobs?
When rates are FAKED, all else is faked.
Asset evaluations are skewed, and nearly impossible.
Just like yield chasing, these games are entered into in order to make any fair rate of return.
Put interest rates where they should be, normally would be…ie Fed Funds equal to or in excess of inflation rate, and the games will stop.
PCE today.
There has been a carefully crafted move to try and get retailers in for almost a year now since March. They are succeeding. When all this is said and done, it will be retailers who are being enticed by stories of success and fast money that will be left holding the bag. Don’t believe the hype or the story, retail is not sticking it to the big guy or the bankers or the hedge funds, retail is bailing them out and they don’t know it yet. Most retail call options where not the ones that started this, they chased it rather. In the end it will be said that the retail mania caused the crash, while the opposite is true. Be careful.
GME premarket and up 100% !
Some people will make money in all this business, some will lose money. Most of those who lose money–although the group loss may be significant–won’t lose much. Here’s the point: this was never about making money; it was about crashing predatory hedge funds. Hedge funds may have once served a useful purpose, but they are inherently pernicious. Once you invest enough in a company’s possible failure, you are incentivized to make sure it does fail.
Oh, where are the good old days when you required at least a golf or yachting club membership to get the prime tips on stock market speculation, nowadays anyone can just post it on Reddit for the plebs to read it. But that’s another sign that we and our money won’t be returning to our pre-pandemic life.
You see…that high priestess of wokefulness – Mary Daly, the California chick on the San Fran Fed is right…QE and eternal ZIRP are creating lots and lots of jobs.
“Daly has worked to increase diversity and inclusion within the Federal Reserve System and in economics more broadly.”
Maybe Daily can increase diversity and inclusion at the Fed by working to install some of those Reddit day traders into the ranks of the Fed including regional Presidents. After all, that’s where America is head per Janet Jerome Powell Yellin’s policies – and Mary Daly’s…towards a nation of day traders. So we can beat China.
Getting Reddit day traders would also get wokeful Mary off the hook regarding why no working class stiffs with savings aren’t on her wokeful list of diversity and inclusion.