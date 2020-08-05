U.S. Stocks at the Swiss National Bank Balloon to Record: Gains, Bought, Sold, and How it Keeps that Racket Going

As long as the SNB can bamboozle global speculators into chasing after the incredibly watered-down tiny Swiss franc, it can continue to print money to buy up global assets at essentially no cost.

The Swiss National Bank – now a fund that prints its own money to buy global assets denominated in foreign currency – doesn’t disclose its detailed holdings. But in the US, it has to disclose on a quarterly basis its holdings of US-traded stocks and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of foreign companies, which it did this morning with its Q2 SEC filing.

The SNB has piled up US stocks across the range: On June 30, it held 2,437 stocks, compared to the 3,415 stocks in the Wilshire 5000 Total Market Index. From March 31 through June 30, the total value of its US stock holdings rose by $25.6 billion, or by 25.8%, to a record $118.3 billion; $6.0 billion of those gains came from its top 5 holdings: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook.

By comparison, over the same period, the Wilshire 5000 Total Market Index rose 21.4% and the S&P 500 rose 20.0%. But in addition to the gains in market value, the SNB also bought more shares of most of its biggest holdings.

The SNB Top 40.

Of its total holdings of $118.3 billion at the end of June, $51.9 billion were concentrated on its Top 40 stocks and ADRs.

Apple moved into the top spot, pushing Microsoft down into second place. Amazon remained in third place, Alphabet (class A and C shares combined) in fourth place, and Facebook in fifth place.

These Giant 5 accounted for $22.4 billion, or 19%, of its holdings, up from $16.4 billion (17.4% of its holdings) at the end of the prior quarter.

The SNB whittled down the number of shares of two positions of its Top 40: AT&T and McDonald’s, each by -0.3%. But it added to all its remaining Top 40 positions, including huge piles in three of them (increase in the number of shares):

AbbVie: +21.7% (now #29).

Alibaba Group ADR: +15.4% (now #12).

Tesla: +11.2% (now #34).

The SNB holds nearly 30 ADRs, many of them Chinese companies trading in the US. Alibaba is in the Top 40. The others are not, such as Baidu, Bilibili, Weibo, Huazhu, ZTO Express Cayman, Baozun, etc.

The table blow shows the Top 40 holdings on June 30, in order of the dollar value of the positions (million $), the share count, the change in the dollar value of the position (million $), and the percentage change in the share count (if your smartphone clips the six-column table on the right, hold the device in landscape position):

Q2 Q2 Q1 to Q2 Q1 to Q2 SNB Holdings, US Stocks & ADRs Million $ Share ct. change million $

% change share count 1 APPLE 6,332 17,358,099 1,933 0.3% 2 MICROSOFT 5,869 28,840,717 1,390 1.5% 3 AMAZON 4,617 1,673,551 1,428 2.3% 4 ALPHABET CLASS A+C 3,397 2,399,618 651 1.6% 5 FACEBOOK 2,160 9,514,442 603 1.9% 6 JOHNSON & JOHNSON 1,590 11,304,866 128 1.4% 7 VISA 1,439 7,448,494 249 0.8% 8 PROCTER AND GAMBLE 1,286 10,757,748 107 0.3% 9 UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 1,148 3,890,638 194 1.7% 10 HOME DEPOT 1,117 4,459,764 298 1.7% 11 MASTERCARD 1,092 3,694,552 211 1.3% 12 ALIBABA GROUP HLDG 1,035 4,800,094 226 15.4% 13 VERIZONMUNICATIONS 1,034 18,759,451 55 3.0% 14 INTEL CORP 1,012 16,914,904 98 0.2% 15 AT&T INC 924 30,568,637 30 -0.3% 16 NVIDIA CORPORATION 920 2,420,530 325 7.3% 17 PEPSICO INC 862 6,514,679 83 0.4% 18 ADOBE INC 860 1,975,339 262 5.1% 19 MERCK & CO. INC 833 10,769,157 13 1.0% 20 CISCO SYS INC 815 17,476,145 154 3.9% 21 COCA COLA CO 808 18,089,344 15 0.9% 22 DISNEY WALT CO 796 7,140,371 120 2.1% 23 NETFLIX INC 790 1,735,423 151 2.0% 24 EXXON MOBIL CORP 778 17,386,892 128 1.6% 25 PAYPAL HLDGS INC 768 4,406,965 353 1.8% 26 PFIZER INC 764 23,365,691 12 1.4% 27 WALMART INC 756 6,313,958 45 0.8% 28 COMCAST CORP 721 18,491,973 96 1.8% 29 ABBVIE INC 686 6,985,291 249 21.7% 30 CHEVRON CORP 665 7,458,150 130 0.9% 31 MCDONALDS CORP 661 3,585,582 67 -0.3% 32 ABBOTT LABS 658 7,196,708 98 1.4% 33 LILLY ELI & CO 647 3,940,898 103 0.5% 34 TESLA INC 630 583,353 355 11.2% 35 SALESFORCE 624 3,332,642 159 3.1% 36 ACCENTURE PLC IRELAND 621 2,890,138 153 0.9% 37 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC 572 1,577,260 130 1.3% 38 NEXTERA ENERGY 555 2,311,383 3 0.7% 39 AMGEN INC 550 2,332,618 83 1.1% 40 COSTCO WHSL CORP 547 1,804,518 41 1.7%

Speculators in Swiss francs enable the SNB to run this racket.

All kinds of folks think that buying Swiss francs (CHF) is sort of an insurance policy against devaluation of their own currency. Others buy the CHF for pure speculation. The Swiss economy is tiny, and the Swiss franc is a tiny currency, but there is enormous global demand for the CHF which drives up its value against other currencies, such as the euro, dollar, or yen. Ostensibly, the SNB attempts to cap the exchange rates by creating new CHF and selling them to buy assets denominated in other currencies.

Total assets on the SNB’s balance sheet amounted to CHF 835 billion in June. Switzerland’s nominal GDP was CHF 700 billion in 2019. So the SNB’s total assets amount to 119% of 2019 GDP. How big is this?

The Fed’s gargantuan balance sheet currently measures $6.95 trillion. That’s about 31% of 2019 nominal GDP:

The SNB’s assets are proportionately speaking nearly four times the size of the Fed’s assets.

the size of the Fed’s assets. If the Fed’s balance sheet were 119% of 2019 nominal GDP, it would amount to $26 trillion instead of $6.95 trillion.

That’s how proportionately huge the SNB’s balance sheet is.

To keep this racket going, the SNB must make the world believe by hook or crook that the CHF can only go up, that the SNB itself is struggling valiantly but vainly to keep a lid on the rise, that it will ultimately lose the battle, and that the CHF will always rise against other currencies. That’s what the SNB must make the world believe in order for this racket to continue.

And this scheme then encourages speculators and others to pile into CHF and actually drive up its value, so that the SNB can then print an unlimited amount of CHF and hand them to those speculators in exchange for assets denominated in other currencies, such as Apple shares.

As long as global speculators believe in this racket, the SNB can keep it going. But if these global investors realize what the SNB is actually doing – namely, printing CHF, thus watering down the CHF – and if they then flee the CHF and sell it, its value would drop sharply against other currencies, and after a while the SNB would be forced to end or even reverse the program to save the currency.

But as long as the SNB can fool global speculators into chasing after that incredibly watered-down tiny currency, thus creating insatiable demand, it can continue to print the currency to buy up assets around the globe at essentially no cost.

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:

Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.







