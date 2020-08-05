U.S. Stocks at the Swiss National Bank Balloon to Record: Gains, Bought, Sold, and How it Keeps that Racket Going

As long as the SNB can bamboozle global speculators into chasing after the incredibly watered-down tiny Swiss franc, it can continue to print money to buy up global assets at essentially no cost.
The Swiss National Bank – now a fund that prints its own money to buy global assets denominated in foreign currency – doesn’t disclose its detailed holdings. But in the US, it has to disclose on a quarterly basis its holdings of US-traded stocks and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of foreign companies, which it did this morning with its Q2 SEC filing.
The SNB has piled up US stocks across the range: On June 30, it held 2,437 stocks, compared to the 3,415 stocks in the Wilshire 5000 Total Market Index. From March 31 through June 30, the total value of its US stock holdings rose by $25.6 billion, or by 25.8%, to a record $118.3 billion; $6.0 billion of those gains came from its top 5 holdings: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook.
By comparison, over the same period, the Wilshire 5000 Total Market Index rose 21.4% and the S&P 500 rose 20.0%. But in addition to the gains in market value, the SNB also bought more shares of most of its biggest holdings.
The SNB Top 40.
Of its total holdings of $118.3 billion at the end of June, $51.9 billion were concentrated on its Top 40 stocks and ADRs.
Apple moved into the top spot, pushing Microsoft down into second place. Amazon remained in third place, Alphabet (class A and C shares combined) in fourth place, and Facebook in fifth place.
These Giant 5 accounted for $22.4 billion, or 19%, of its holdings, up from $16.4 billion (17.4% of its holdings) at the end of the prior quarter.
The SNB whittled down the number of shares of two positions of its Top 40: AT&T and McDonald’s, each by -0.3%. But it added to all its remaining Top 40 positions, including huge piles in three of them (increase in the number of shares):
- AbbVie: +21.7% (now #29).
- Alibaba Group ADR: +15.4% (now #12).
- Tesla: +11.2% (now #34).
The SNB holds nearly 30 ADRs, many of them Chinese companies trading in the US. Alibaba is in the Top 40. The others are not, such as Baidu, Bilibili, Weibo, Huazhu, ZTO Express Cayman, Baozun, etc.
The table blow shows the Top 40 holdings on June 30, in order of the dollar value of the positions (million $), the share count, the change in the dollar value of the position (million $), and the percentage change in the share count (if your smartphone clips the six-column table on the right, hold the device in landscape position):
|Q2
|Q2
|Q1 to Q2
|Q1 to Q2
|SNB Holdings, US Stocks & ADRs
|Million $
|Share ct.
|change million $
|% change share count
|1
|APPLE
|6,332
|17,358,099
|1,933
|0.3%
|2
|MICROSOFT
|5,869
|28,840,717
|1,390
|1.5%
|3
|AMAZON
|4,617
|1,673,551
|1,428
|2.3%
|4
|ALPHABET CLASS A+C
|3,397
|2,399,618
|651
|1.6%
|5
|2,160
|9,514,442
|603
|1.9%
|6
|JOHNSON & JOHNSON
|1,590
|11,304,866
|128
|1.4%
|7
|VISA
|1,439
|7,448,494
|249
|0.8%
|8
|PROCTER AND GAMBLE
|1,286
|10,757,748
|107
|0.3%
|9
|UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
|1,148
|3,890,638
|194
|1.7%
|10
|HOME DEPOT
|1,117
|4,459,764
|298
|1.7%
|11
|MASTERCARD
|1,092
|3,694,552
|211
|1.3%
|12
|ALIBABA GROUP HLDG
|1,035
|4,800,094
|226
|15.4%
|13
|VERIZONMUNICATIONS
|1,034
|18,759,451
|55
|3.0%
|14
|INTEL CORP
|1,012
|16,914,904
|98
|0.2%
|15
|AT&T INC
|924
|30,568,637
|30
|-0.3%
|16
|NVIDIA CORPORATION
|920
|2,420,530
|325
|7.3%
|17
|PEPSICO INC
|862
|6,514,679
|83
|0.4%
|18
|ADOBE INC
|860
|1,975,339
|262
|5.1%
|19
|MERCK & CO. INC
|833
|10,769,157
|13
|1.0%
|20
|CISCO SYS INC
|815
|17,476,145
|154
|3.9%
|21
|COCA COLA CO
|808
|18,089,344
|15
|0.9%
|22
|DISNEY WALT CO
|796
|7,140,371
|120
|2.1%
|23
|NETFLIX INC
|790
|1,735,423
|151
|2.0%
|24
|EXXON MOBIL CORP
|778
|17,386,892
|128
|1.6%
|25
|PAYPAL HLDGS INC
|768
|4,406,965
|353
|1.8%
|26
|PFIZER INC
|764
|23,365,691
|12
|1.4%
|27
|WALMART INC
|756
|6,313,958
|45
|0.8%
|28
|COMCAST CORP
|721
|18,491,973
|96
|1.8%
|29
|ABBVIE INC
|686
|6,985,291
|249
|21.7%
|30
|CHEVRON CORP
|665
|7,458,150
|130
|0.9%
|31
|MCDONALDS CORP
|661
|3,585,582
|67
|-0.3%
|32
|ABBOTT LABS
|658
|7,196,708
|98
|1.4%
|33
|LILLY ELI & CO
|647
|3,940,898
|103
|0.5%
|34
|TESLA INC
|630
|583,353
|355
|11.2%
|35
|SALESFORCE
|624
|3,332,642
|159
|3.1%
|36
|ACCENTURE PLC IRELAND
|621
|2,890,138
|153
|0.9%
|37
|THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
|572
|1,577,260
|130
|1.3%
|38
|NEXTERA ENERGY
|555
|2,311,383
|3
|0.7%
|39
|AMGEN INC
|550
|2,332,618
|83
|1.1%
|40
|COSTCO WHSL CORP
|547
|1,804,518
|41
|1.7%
Speculators in Swiss francs enable the SNB to run this racket.
All kinds of folks think that buying Swiss francs (CHF) is sort of an insurance policy against devaluation of their own currency. Others buy the CHF for pure speculation. The Swiss economy is tiny, and the Swiss franc is a tiny currency, but there is enormous global demand for the CHF which drives up its value against other currencies, such as the euro, dollar, or yen. Ostensibly, the SNB attempts to cap the exchange rates by creating new CHF and selling them to buy assets denominated in other currencies.
Total assets on the SNB’s balance sheet amounted to CHF 835 billion in June. Switzerland’s nominal GDP was CHF 700 billion in 2019. So the SNB’s total assets amount to 119% of 2019 GDP. How big is this?
The Fed’s gargantuan balance sheet currently measures $6.95 trillion. That’s about 31% of 2019 nominal GDP:
- The SNB’s assets are proportionately speaking nearly four times the size of the Fed’s assets.
- If the Fed’s balance sheet were 119% of 2019 nominal GDP, it would amount to $26 trillion instead of $6.95 trillion.
That’s how proportionately huge the SNB’s balance sheet is.
To keep this racket going, the SNB must make the world believe by hook or crook that the CHF can only go up, that the SNB itself is struggling valiantly but vainly to keep a lid on the rise, that it will ultimately lose the battle, and that the CHF will always rise against other currencies. That’s what the SNB must make the world believe in order for this racket to continue.
And this scheme then encourages speculators and others to pile into CHF and actually drive up its value, so that the SNB can then print an unlimited amount of CHF and hand them to those speculators in exchange for assets denominated in other currencies, such as Apple shares.
As long as global speculators believe in this racket, the SNB can keep it going. But if these global investors realize what the SNB is actually doing – namely, printing CHF, thus watering down the CHF – and if they then flee the CHF and sell it, its value would drop sharply against other currencies, and after a while the SNB would be forced to end or even reverse the program to save the currency.
But as long as the SNB can fool global speculators into chasing after that incredibly watered-down tiny currency, thus creating insatiable demand, it can continue to print the currency to buy up assets around the globe at essentially no cost.
What a scam. Print money, buy assets.
How do I get in on this?
As some point, the SNB will be forced to sell, no matter the global perspective of the CHF. Just like all the other sovereigns, the Swiss economy will crash and they will have to bail out their corporates or their unemployed. Look at the DXY and the potential issues as the Fed prints. What will happen to the DXY when ole Sleepy is relaxing in the Oval Office? Ya think TSLA will keep going higher as unemployment hits 30 percent? The SNB is just energizing the lever, for an overload…
That’s why Central Bankers hate Gold. It’s literally the only money that can not be printed.
I hate gold too.
Sending people down mines, to die in some cases, and expending valuable, non-renewable resources, in order to dig up and refine an element, with the main purpose of sticking it back in another hole, and guarding it at great long-term cost, just because we cannot find a basis for trust, is a rather sad indictment on our species, I would say.
The person who loves gold is rather sad, as the originator of the story of King Midas very long ago recognised. And something similar can be said about bitcoin (which wastes enormous amounts of electricity).
Fiat money fiat freedom
“cannot find a basis for trust”
Solution: Send the debasing political class down a hole.
A banker with a briefcase can kill more people faster than miners.
Touché. There is a plethora of useless products which, consumed because people “love” them, which in one way or another leave a trail of blood from production to consumption. One could use the same rhetorical flourish about the fashion industry…
Well I AM VERY HAPPILY SAD. Trust?? Who?
Well…not everyone in Switzerland is happy with the high franc, e.g., Swiss manufacturing industry. In my narrow experience of saw blades, I learned a while ago that for cutting metal, a Swiss blade was worth the extra money.
There has also been a Swiss CB attempt to halt the rise by pegging the franc. This led to a sort of comical scandal in 2012 requiring the head banker Hildebrand to resign. He blabbed to his bed partner that he was thinking of pegging the franc and she went and sold 400K worth for US$, then sold the dollars for a profit. He insisted he didn’t know about this and a lot of people believed him but he resigned saying he couldn’t prove he didn’t know.
This vast juicy balance sheet is amazing. However I don’t see how the SNB gets in trouble because they do have this immense hoard of now US$ denominated wealth to redeem francs.
Also couldn’t the same thing be said of the US$? The Fed’s balance sheet is smaller than SNB but how about US controlled assets worldwide that were bought with US$?
BTW; my actual knowledge/ understanding of this topic is so minimal I didn’t even know the ‘Swissie’ was still a hot number. I only knew it was pegged to gold a while ago and was a ‘safe haven’ then.
nick kelly,
What speculators need to do is sell the CHF and walk away from it, and it will come down.
Instead, they keep falling for the SNB’s game which is now all set up to entice speculators to buy it so that it can SELL newly created CHF to them in exchange for foreign assets, at no cost. It’s an ingenious game. But it has to pretend that the CHF will only rise if it doesn’t do this.
This scheme enriches Switzerland (75% of the SNB is owned by Swiss public entities, including 55% by the Cantons), and if the CHF goes a little too high, the SNB buys a whole lot more stuff at zero cost. The SNB has every motivation to keep this scheme going forever. That’s what you need to understand.
Considering that all fiat currencies are subject to abuse, now accelerating, I wonder if there is a good website that provides simple historical FX rates/graphs for many cross-currency and currency-commodity pairs.
Wolf,
I was obviously thinking too small yesterday with Wolf Street bonds… but never fear, I am happy to correct my own thought process.
You should start your own country, ok, it’s actually a two step process, start with the Wolf Street bond, then when you collected enough cash, buy gold with it, not too much, just enough with some of the funds from your bond program, and start up your own country and print your own currency. Peg it to your gold reserve, think painted bars of stuff with the correct density. Call your country Wolf Nation, and then copy of SNB charade somehow and invest in real estate and stocks. On your gains, you then buy more gold, the real stuff, and eventually you can reset the peg to something like the dollar and cash in.
Unlike the Kingold guys, you can’t be prosecuted for fake gold backing your currency, you are after all the el presidents dictator for life.
I know this is demented, but what the heck. YOLO. May as well enjoy it.
Start a church instead…
Church of Wolf… then all ad proceeds can be considered tax exempt under whatever religious statute they have.
I think that’s also a great idea. 🤪
“Call your country Wolf Nation…”
Or you can just look into buying bitcoin, or any other true currency that is anchored to something/anything other than the integrity of a nation’s political class.
Gary North Honest Money:
Three counterfeiters are discovered. The first one is a middle-class man who owns a cheap offset printing press. He has printed 500 $20 bills and spent them into circulation.
The second one is a U.S. government official. He works for the Bureau of Engraving and Printing. He has printed up a million $20 bills, and the government has spent them into circulation.
The third is the Chairman of the Board of a multi- billion-dollar New York bank. His bank has loaned a billion dollars of fractionally reserve bank money to Mexico’s government-owned petroleum company, Pemex. The price of oil has collapsed, so Pemex can’t pay its bills.
What happens to the three counterfeiters? The first man is convicted of counterfeiting and is sent to jail. The second man works until age 65 and is given a pension.
But what about the third man, the chairman? Here is where it could get interesting. The third man goes to the nation’s central bank, the Federal Reserve System, which in turn calls the Mexican government, which immediately prints a Mexican bond for $25 million, which is then bought by the Federal Reserve System with electronic money created out of nothing. This Mexican bond then becomes part of the “legal reserve” which supposedly undergirds the U.S. monetary system. (This was made legal in the infamous Monetary Control Act of 1980, against which only 13 congressmen voted.)
The Mexican government sends the money to Pemex, which then remits $25 million to pay this quarter’s interest payment to the New York bank. Three months from now, another $25 million will fall due. The chairman of the New York bank gets a round of applause from the bank’s board of directors, and perhaps even a $100,000 bonus for his brilliant delaying of the bank’s crisis for another three months.
Central banks have become the socialist benefactor to the rich
I think your analysis is a little simplistic.
The Swiss , especially the bankers, aren’t stupid and those investors who pile into CHF have done their due diligence and are more sophisticated than we might think.
The western world is changing , we are ignoring our basic laws that made us what we are, worse we are improvising new laws and giving tremendous power to technocrats, totally destroying honest money in the process.
It’s an understatement to say that CB have crossed all rubicons.
Smart people are looking at how this might play out.
Swiss central bankers have been at this for some time and from their actions, it seems that the best store of value for the foreseeable future is the stock market, mainly big productive companies.
They are buying productive capacity with freshly printed fiat.
It’s better than gold. And not a stupid idea if you really think about it.
Memento mori,
It didn’t say it was “stupid.” I called it “ingenious” just a minute ago. From the Swiss point of view, it’s a great scheme — and I point out why: buying global assets “at zero cost”. But I’m not Swiss. I’m American. And for me on the other side of it, it’s a “racket.”
What does it take to get Swiss citizenship?
Prices of assets truly are irrelevant when money is free
Is CHF a Swiss Franc ??
Yes.
On our scale of printing we could buy entire Switzerland. And after Blackrock fees still have money left for Luxemburg.
If only we can buy SNB’s stock and participate on this rocket ride.
Excellent analysis Mr. Richter.