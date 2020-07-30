Fed’s Assets Fall by $16 Billion, -$220 Billion Since June 10: Week 7 of Balance Sheet Shrinkage

Repos are gone. Dollar liquidity swaps dropped further. SPVs fell to lowest since June 17. MBS dropped by $37 billion. Treasuries rose.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Week seven since peak balance sheet: Total assets on the Fed’s balance sheet for the week ended July 29, released this afternoon, fell by $16 billion from the prior week, to $6.95 trillion. Since June 10, when they’d hit $7.17 trillion, they have declined by $220 billion:
Repos are gone, week 4.
After the Fed made repurchase agreements less attractive in mid-June by raising the bid rate, they fell out of use, though the Fed is still offering them:
Central-bank liquidity-swaps dropped by $5 billion.
The Fed’s “dollar liquidity swap lines” – which provided other central banks with dollars during the crisis – are falling out of use, though the program itself has been extended, just in case. This was the seventh week in a row of declines, now down to $117 billion:
SPVs & Loans fell by $3 billion, to lowest level since June 17.
Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) are LLCs that the Fed created and that it lends to. The US Treasury Department provides equity capital to the SPVs. The SPV then buys assets or lends.
- PDCF: Primary Dealer Credit Facility
- MMLF: Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility
- PPPLF: Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility
- CPFF: Commercial Paper Funding Facility
- CCF: Corporate Credit Facilities: includes the SMCCF (Secondary Market Corporate Credit Credit) and PMCCF (Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility). Buys corporate bonds, bond ETFs, and corporate loans.
- MSLP: Main Street Lending Program
- MLF: Municipal Liquidity Facility
- TALF: Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility
In addition, there is Primary Credit (“Pr. Cr.” in the chart), which are loans the Fed makes directly to banks.
The balance of these entities combined dropped by $3 billion from the prior week to $208 billion, the lowest since June 17. But note how the composition has changed: The original three entities are being phased out, as new ones have been added. The PPP loan facility is by far the biggest ($71 billion):
MBS fell by $37 billion, to $1.93 trillion.
Mortgage-backed security balances are erratic on the Fed’s balance sheet, for two reasons:
Pass-through principal payments, which are triggered when mortgages get paid down or get paid off, have turned into a torrent during the current mortgage refi boom. They reduce the balance of MBS on the Fed’s balance sheet, and the Fed has to buy large amounts of MBS just to keep the balance level.
MBS trades, which take 1-3 months to settle, are booked on the Fed balance sheet only after they settle. The timing between unpredictable pass-through principal payments and the settlement of MBS purchases is wildly different. Hence the jagged chart.
The change in MBS balance today (-$37 billion) reflects purchases from 1-3 months ago that settled during the week, minus current passthrough principal payments:
Commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) are included in the balance of MBS – one of the bailout programs the Fed kicked off in March. These are “Agency CMBS” – secured by apartment-building mortgages that are fully guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae – are a relatively small portion of the CMBS universe.
CMBS secured by retail and hotel mortgages have come under severe strain, with default rates that have spiked to 18% and 24%. But the Fed’s purchases of Agency CMBS are in the still relatively sanguine category of apartment properties. And they are guaranteed by the government.
The program was launched with huge fanfare, but after a few weeks of buying, the Fed’s purchases petered out, and the balance has been essentially flat since June 10, and at around $9 billion, it remains small by Fed standards. Unlike residential MBS, CMBS purchases settle quickly:
Treasury securities rose by $34 billion.
After having ticked up last week at the smallest rate all year (+$6 billion), the balance of Treasury securities this week rose by $34 billion, to $4.29 Trillion. The varying levels of increases in recent weeks and before March are related to the twice-a-month dates when maturing Treasury securities are redeemed, and when the Fed books those redemptions (Fed gets its money back from the government).
WR: do you think the breakout in gold /silver is any factor in the Fed’s calculus?
I don’t think so (obviously I have zero data to back up my assertion).
Wolf,
What do you make of tech earnings today? It seems nothing can stop these companies and valuations can keep soaring. Holding a large short on the S&P. Wondering if you think anything can break the tech bubble at this point.
Skara,
In terms of Big G, let me re-post what I posted in reply to someone else in another thread just now:
Big G, which reported its first revenue decline, is squeezing* my income hard – and it’s squeezing* other publishers’ income hard – to make its own quarterly earnings look better. But for publishers, there is no way around Big G these days. You always have to deal with it somewhere. And publishers are completely helpless.
That company needs to be broken up into several pieces. Publishers are folding and filing for bankruptcy left and right because their ad revenues are falling year after year, and now more so than before, while Big G, FB, and increasingly Amazon are getting fat off the ad business, by being middlemen and owning the ad infrastructure and ad exchanges, and they suck the lifeblood out of the publishing business.
*the technical term for what it is doing is to publishers is the F-word
Thank you for the reply, and hang in there I suppose.
I am just blown away by the results today. I thought for sure with millions losing their jobs people would pull back on new phones, tablets, and gadgets…and with companies being crushed by the pandemic ad budgets would be chopped significantly. It is almost as if the opposite happened. That plus QE infinity and these companies have infinite valuations.
If GDP crater, massI’ve unemployment, and Global pandemic can’t even dent these companies, something is wrong.
Look at the chart of XLY (consumer discretionary)and XRT(con essentials) – BOTH are at 52 wk high ytd!
50% of consumption (of 70% consumer spending) is contributed by the top 10% who own nearly 90% of wealth of Wall St! They can afford all the digital gadgets+!
I think stimulus spending was larger. It’s gone now.
I think it’s because of the $600/week. 5/6 people who received that money made MORE. While some people responsibly saved the extra money or paid down debt, others bought crap they didn’t need. Given that many stores were closed, and if open, people were nervous to go, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that a lot of that money went to Amazon.
@ RightNyer
Most of the consumption in USA is debt supported for the last 3-4 decades. The rate of growth in wages are virtually stagnanr since
90s!The bottom 60% even use them for needs in addition to wants! Live for today and worry later, right?
They just following our Govt with re spending!
I don’t like unions, but it seems to me the way to F them, both big g and big u, is to seek protection by joining an established union, either as a journalist or film creator. Both of these categories of content creation have unions that represent the industries. By seeking protection from the union there would be no way for any platform to demonetize creators. An equitable and transparent fee structure could then be established.
I’m in the same boat with HIBS. Germany has the worst GDP since 1970 and the US worst since the depression, yet the market, after tanking goes up almost to even. If the FED is not doing this, are we to believe the Robinhooders have this much influence?
Big picture is Fed balance sheet is up 10x in 11 years to $7 trillion.
What’ll it be in 10 years time? $70 trillion?
That’d put gold at $75,000/oz. $750 x 10 x 10.
Wolf, now I feel Amazon will go to $5000. Sure sign it crashes.
Big mistake by Apple to not lower guidance in the 3rd quarter. It will come out in September causing puts to like up causing a crash.
Many COs in S&P have completely skipped offering guidance for future qtrs! AAPL is not exception!
The other thing to note is that while the tech companies results were good, they STILL don’t justify their valuations. If the justification for the high valuations were that earnings growth would catch up to them, then they shouldn’t be going up again, as that growth should be “priced in.”
Rather, they should only have gone down if they missed.
So what does it take for FAANG valuations to revert to the mean? Discount rate is zero. Fed is pouring liquidity into markets. Pandemic makes the mighty even mightier no matter how many are unemployed…
Good news, bad news…market keeps going up.
‘they STILL don’t justify their valuations’
LOL!
The whole mkt(s) remain overvaluated, over bought and over hyped since Jan of 20! The Mkt cap to GDP is over 150%! Any time it goes 90% the economic growth is very limited!
If NOT for FED where all these stocks would be, in this 3rd largest everything bubble of 21st century?
FED is the market!
The Fed is tone deaf. As these mega semi monopolies report ginourmous earnings, all it ever says is that it will continue to give as much free trillions to the markets forever and ever and ever. It should learn some new tricks it’s current repetoire is looking a bit unseemly.