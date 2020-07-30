No, GDP Didn’t Plunge “32.9%” in Q2, it Plunged a Still Terrible 9.5%: Time to Kill “Annual Rates”

A perfect quarter to look at the absurdity of reporting “annual rates” in the headlines.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
This morning, we were confronted with horrible news, which we’ve been expecting all along, but this news, though truly horrible, was also a result of something called “annual rate.” What we saw in the headlines was that GDP, adjusted for inflation, collapsed by “32.9%” in Q2.
That should have been reported as “32.9% Annualized.” It was an “annual rate,” meaning that the Q2 drop was essentially multiplied by 4 (with adjustments) to obtain a theoretical figure that shows what GDP for the whole year would look like if it kept plunging like this for four quarters in a row. But that is unlikely. The Bureau of Economic Analysis, which reported this GDP data this morning, also reports – deeper down in its data – “not annualized” figures. And not annualized, GDP fell 9.5% from Q1:
This 9.5% plunge in Q2 from Q1 was still the steepest decline in nearly 70 years of quarterly data, which began in 1947. There was no quarterly data during the Great Depression, only annual data. But for the whole year of 1932, GDP plunged 12.9%, sandwiched between several years in a row of steep annual declines, and the total decline over those years was terrible. So, we’re not there yet.
And no, consumer spending didn’t collapse by “34.6%” – that was the “annual rate” in Q2, meaning the actual drop multiplied roughly by four. “Not annualized,” consumer spending dropped 10.2% from Q1 and by 10.7% from a year ago:
Consumer spending accounted for 67% of GDP in Q2. And that 10.2% quarter-over-quarter drop – and 10.7% year-over-year drop – was gigantic as far as drops in consumer spending is concerned. But it was propped up by stimulus payments and unemployment payments, including the $600 a week in federal unemployment supplements, and people did spend this this money.
The decline in consumer spending was driven by spending on services, which plunged 14.7% year-over-year, including a full-blown collapse in spending on travel, hotels, food services, and personal care such as hair salons.
Goods sales fell only 1.8% year-over-year, as grocery sales surged because people switched to eating at home.
Investment in residential and non-residential structures, and in equipment and intellectual property products plunged 17.9% year-over-year. As businesses cancelled or delayed investment decisions, there were huge drops in investment in nonresidential structures and equipment.
Exports, which add to GDP, plunged 23.7% year-over-year. Imports, which reduce GDP, plunged 22.1%.
Federal government spending surged 6.7% year-over-year. Defense spending rose 4.0% and non-defense spending surged 10.9%, driven by the bailout and stimulus money being distributed.
State and local government spending ticked down 0.7% year-over-year. These governments are grappling with a historic plunge in revenues, and are trying to figure out how to get through this. But they too are benefiting from federal government support. Without it, the drops would have been steeper.
So it was a horrible quarter, but it wasn’t a 32.9% collapse – that 32.9% was an “annualized” theoretical figure.
“Annualized rates” are misleading and should be banned from headlines.
The US is one of the few countries in the world to report GDP data in the headlines on an “annualized” basis. It’s more exciting because it increases the figures.
In Europe or in Japan, you might read that during a good quarter, the economy rose 0.5%, and that sounds pretty puny and it’s hard to construct compelling headlines out something this small. In the US, given the same growth, you’d read that the economy grew 2.0%, which sounds a lot better, but is the same thing.
People who just see the “annualized” figures get the wrong impression. “Not annualized” figures are reported in all economic releases, but they’re deeper down, not designed for headlines.
I implore the government entities that decide this to start the process of switching it around: Report at the top of the data release the “not annualized” figures, and deep down, hidden in the tables and details, have a column for annualized figures, for those that want them.
And keep the rest of the people – who have better things to do than digging through 20 pages of GDP data on a Thursday morning – properly informed.
Was looking for some truth today.
Mission accomplished
Thanks
“So it was a horrible quarter, but it wasn’t a 32.9% collapse – that 32.9% was an “annualized” theoretical figure.”
In baseball, your effort here to clean up a mess (in reporting) would go down as a save! This is why I read your site daily. You’re a bright light in the fog of the “narrative.”
As always, thank you for the WHOLE story, not just the fear driven narrative.
#BestDepressionEva continues.
I would trust numbers coming out of AMD, TSMC, etc over the GDP report.
Customers are flush with money, buying electronic products with no end in sight. Their entertainment budget seems bottomless, and that’s all you need to know about the economy.
The coronavirus is not a hoax, but the “depression” is a hoax.
Definitely overdramatized though! How many layoffs now? All in the name of a mortality rate of 0.5-1%. Print print print! Stay inside where it’s safe! Do as I say not as I do!
Layoffs don’t matter if you are getting paid more.
And it shows through the entertainment budget. Also people don’t have to commute as much, that should save them some money as well.
Just wait a couple of months till forbearance runs out. Most people will say “No habla Ingles!! We thought forbearance is forgiveness”. A very familiar excuse used during the mortgage crisis.
What was the GDP drop for Q2 year over year?
nearly the same, and rounded to one decimal, it was the same.
9.49% QoQ
9.54% YoY
Thank you, Wolf! Appreciate your hard work, wisdom and truth (all of which are rapidly becoming nonexistent in the current times).
Negative GDP is ALWAYS bad. In a world with 7.8B people, modest growth at minimum is needed to keep the thing floating – unless we return to some type of hunter/gatherer mode where the concept of GDP has no real context.
How much of the Q2 GDP was financed by new debt spending? Or in other words, how much would GDP be if not for new debt and the 3T of new debt monetized by the Federal Reserve, a chunk of which has already been spent.?
-60% “annualized”?? ;-]
Simple fix:
On the way up use the annualized rate. On the way down, use the quarter rates. That way everyone feels better and continues to buy more stuff (on credit).
Shoot, let’s do it with all stats…..like unemployment, house sales, health metrics…….
If Congress is going to pass another stimulus for unemployment, they need to do it before everyone has to apply again, which will be a kluster-nut and cost untold wasted millions to process again. The third quarter is most likely going to be a beauty also, regardless.
And did the unemployment numbers go up another million this week raising to about 33 million in total?
The Fed’s money pump is working, maybe by today’s close stocks will be back to even. It comes to be that investors are considering this number will be the worst of it, and is there any reason not to think so?
Good work.Wolf.
If 50 million people do not get a paycheck this week,
how is that going to work.
Perhaps I’m being over cynical, but as far as Covid-19 is concerned I feel they’ve looked for an excuse to bail out the $4 trillion investment grade BBB corporate market which was about to blow up in March, then a long came a deadly virus (0.7% mortality!). They could then act in extremis and bail out Wall Street and the City because that’s all that matters.
The Fed has proven we don’t need to work. Keep the Money printer goin Brrrrrrrrr…… And send me my money. This GDP thingy is going my way. The Govt has let the cat of the bag. Working is not necessary. I knew they were lying all along. They were keeping that magical printing machine for themselves.End of Q3 means I will have to get another check . The rest of the world better get busy,I am in a buying mood.If they hesitate sanction their lazy asses.Nothing can stop our Fed. Best Fed ever.