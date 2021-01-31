THE WOLF STREET REPORT: The Stock Market Is Broken, Now for All to See

The historic short squeeze, engineered by millions of deeply cynical small traders, exposed just how rigged the market has been. (You can also download THE WOLF STREET REPORT wherever you get your podcasts).
TSHTF moment inbound in 3…2…1…
It all seems so fake, doesn’t it?
Nothing, that we used to believe in, is not faked or heavily manipulated or full of massive fraud.
Following the rules, following the law, enforcement of the law, consequences, audits, open transactions, transparency of the raw data, etc. is all gone.
Yes, it’s all learned behavior. All rules are made up. For example, what we wear to work are simply costumes. Information is moving more rapidly everyday. People are now questioning the rules and traditions that came before them. Whether it be financial, religious, or political in nature. Societies are becoming more transparent and chaotic because of the frictionless flow of data. Everyone is starting to see what only a few were privy to and everyone now has a platform to be heard.
Long SLV….
Too late to get in tomorrow?
Please don’t. What started out as a nice story then became the perfect short squeeze has now become a giant pump and dump and a lot of retail investors are going to get hurt. There is a lot of institutional money in this and before it’s over BlackRock is going to make billions and many retail investors will be left holding the bag. Aladdin never seems to lose :(
What’s wrong with throwing the free stimulus money into the short squeeze lotto?
Noel:
This time they are targeting all of the world’s central bankers!
Hold physical. SLV is tricky. Any ETF that just creates shares out of thin air is problematic
St Angelo has a great explanation about the cautions in SLV
Does RH go under? Is this the Lehman Brothers moment for 2021?
Robinhood “Let them eat Gamestop” moment
All aboard the WolfStreetBets train.
What shall we do first?
Buy the dip?
He he. I know Wolf loves crypto, so Dogecoin?
Not sure I’m believing a couple hundred thousand RobinHood dudes beat Wall Street.
Every brokerage trade is actually a 2-day loan from the brokerage to he buyer. The US system settles trades at the DTTH on day +2. That means if a buyer acquires a share for $300 on day 0, and the stock GOES DOWN $200 on day 1, the buyer MAY NOT SHOW UP WITH $300 ON SETTLEMENT day +2. THATS A CREDIT RISK.
The brokerage firm has to step in and take the loss.
Just like individual shareholders, brokerage firms get “margin” calls based on how risky the trades are. GME was highly risky. The DTTC collateral required increased (industry-wide) from $25B to $36B in the space of a few days. That is the proximate cause of restrictions in GME trades.
A whole lot of new/ignorant traders are playing the game with zero understanding of the rules.
Javert:
Actually it is hard to know what the rules are since “they” change them in the middle of the game, whenever “they” are losing!
Yes, the little guy always looses!
You are correct.
Javert Chip,
“Not sure I’m believing a couple hundred thousand RobinHood dudes beat Wall Street.”
What they did was expose how rigged the whole thing is, something we have seen for a long time, but now it’s totally in the public eye. They did it by manipulating those stocks publicly.
BTW, there are close to 10 million followers on WallStreetBets now, with hedge funds trading alongside. Those traders trade at all brokers. And that’s a lot of firepower for a handful of the most shorted stocks with small floats.
The smartest the Wallstreetbets participates could do is start communicating through a cryptic service , signal, telegram, or tor not a mainstream service with planning action. They could use the Reddit for public use.
I’m sure by now some hedge funds or other funds are joining the party. WSB can start the fire and get out securely with their profits and let the hedge fight to the end, beating both sides of the “players”.
The only downside are the pension funds and other innocent parties that invest in those “players”.
Yoiu mean like in secret on a Blloomberg Terminal, which costs $24,000 a year ?
That’s how Stevie Cohen does it.
Isn’t it rather in this situation that the buyer tells the brokerage to buy at $300, the brokerage subtracts $300 from his cash on hand in his account, but the stock is up at $500 when the trade settles and that’s what the brokerage has to pay?
No. I was wrong above. But something’s not complete in Javert Chip’s explanation, as in the Robin Hood case the buyer would have had to at least nominally have had $300 in his or her account to make the trade. Presumably, when the buy order went in, it was matched with a seller willing to sell for $300.
But Javert’s right that the problem relates to the brokerage being at least nominally on the hook somehow until the trade settles.
Great summary of the state of affairs Wolf. If people could hear these types of takes on the MSM on a regular basis, they’d be demanding heads roll. However, since this is just a continuation of the Obama admin, I very much doubt anything meaningful investigation and/or repercussions ensue from all of this. When you take 800k in speaking fees from the very people who constitute the swamp of Wall Street, draining said swamp is the last thing you’d do.
Great podcast Wolf.
Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Robinhood…If the product is free you’re the product.
I’ve wondered about Amazon knowing consumer demand for brands/products faster than the manufacturing company themselves. Like Robinhood they could use their massive “insider” data flow to short or long stocks.
Everybody is buying GameStop (and now silver) because vaccines. Why, I just today bought something in store because vaccines:
“If you look at what’s really been driving asset prices in the last couple of months, it isn’t monetary policy,” Powell said. “It’s been expectations about vaccines…”
Timbers:
That’s funny! Powell blaming vaccines!
Janet Powell
Silver is heavy. Do theses people realize this ?
Heavy? 9 out of 10 doctors recommend daily exercise. The 10th guy was busy filming an infomercial about whiter teeth or something.
@ timbers
re: If the product is free you’re the product.
Best thing I’ve read in a long time.
I meant it for Kentucky. Good take on the Buffet line.
Naked shorts allow hedge funds to borrow stocks with little or no skin in the game. This practice was illegal as with other 1930’s laws enacted after 1929. All of these laws have been slowly eliminated starting with the Regan administration. There is no need for an investigation . The investigation was done nearly 90 years ago. Wall Street owns DC and the Fed. It ain’t going to change. Collapse will be the only cure. Congress will engage in puffery and the administration will form a worthless commission and then all will fade away. The ol’Potomic two steep.
When did naked shorts become legal???
There are ‘loopholes’ available, but not to you or me.
Example :
A owns 100 shares, lends to B, B shorts to C, C lends to D, D shorts to E.
I read that after Charles I was executed, parliament became firmly entrenched as a mechanism of the mercantile class… and then it all made sense. This was in 1649.
The hedge funds most certainly have skin in the game. That’s why they’re losing money. The whole point of short selling is you borrow someone else’s stock, at least nominally, with a promise to buy it back and return it to them in the future.
Although it seems now possible for hedge funds to in some cases execute a short sale without having properly borrowed the stock, driving the stock price lower than it could have been be driven, victimizing owners who sell at that lower price, perhaps making a dishonest profit by covering the short at that lower price, they still have skin in the game, and will lose if the stock price rises (and I believe this is illegal even today, though some may be getting away wiyh it).
How did that song go…”Had a dream last night I got a silver arrow in my back, Please Mr. Muskard, I don’t want to go”. “Mount up son…Silverstonk!” Or will he avoid talking up the price on manufacturing inputs?
The financial markets are not like a bell curve. It’s more like a perpetual boxing match. You always have to be on defense. If you get lazy and drop your gloves your opponent is going to take advantage of it. You can never rely on statistics or correlations to protect you. When the stock market grim reaper calls you better have cash on hand or you will have to go begging.
When 1 person manages $100M of a stock: yummy 200% returns.
When 1M people manage $100 of a stock: YOLO! to infinity!
Commission free, fractional share purchase from your smartphone has turned traditional valuations on its head. The price of the stock simply the function of supply and demand, not some tried and true valuation.
My 2019 self wouldn’t know what was more outlandish: GME going 100X or a negative print on oil.
It was always thus. Valuations are at best tangential to what a stock will do.
I don’t think that the regulated markets have much of a problem or are causing problems. Because, they are ancient, therefore every possible scam there is has already been run and it is contained as The Expected.
Of course when something noisy goes down in the regulated markets, it draws politicians attention away from the Unregulated Financial Markets, where the real scams are going down – money laundering, tax evasion, terrorist funding … Good Thing we got to bail all that shit out or the world just wouldn’t be the same /sarc.
Somewhere, Alan Greenspan is sitting in his diapers laughing.
There’s nothing dishonest about the short interest being greater than the number of shares outstanding. Short seller A borrows 100 shares from owner X and sells them to buyer Y, then short seller B borrows them from Y and sells them to buyer C, and the short interest counts as 200 shares.
When the trades are unwound, this all gets reversed. But the short seller can’t spend the money from the sale, and has to have a certain amount of additional cash in their account as insurance for the broker, who is on the hook if the price shoots up so that margin is not enough and the customer can’t come up with the additional cash when hit with a margin call. In that case the broker has to buy the stock to close out the trade, and will lose money if there’s not enough in the shorting customer’s account to cover the cost.
The WSBs are not cynical. They are just ordinary market participants.
AG 2022 LEAPS are going to have a good day tomorrow…thank you💵💵
Wouldn’t it be ironic if a country like China decided to join in the fun and also join this short squeeze trend to cause the U.S. markets to become unstable. Just for the fun of it?