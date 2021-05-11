The Bizarre Phenomenon of a Screwed-Up Labor Market

Job Openings in Manufacturing, Other Sectors, Spike to Record as Companies Struggle to Hire while 16.2 Million People Still Claim Unemployment Benefits.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The American labor market has been roiled by a bizarre phenomenon: 9.8 million people are deemed to be officially “unemployed,” and 16.2 million people still claim state or federal unemployment compensation, including the extra $300 a week in federal benefits that allow a lot of people to make more money from unemployment compensation than from working. At the same time, there are reports that job applicants have dropped for job openings, that companies are complaining about “labor shortages,” and that, today, unfilled job openings have spiked in a historic manner.
Job openings jumped to the highest level ever, to 8.12 million openings in March, seasonally adjusted – and to 8.24 million openings not seasonally adjusted – the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Compared to March 2019, the last March of the Good Times, job openings were up by 13%:
In manufacturing, unfilled job openings exploded in March amid a widespread chorus among manufacturers that they’re having trouble hiring the people needed to meet the surging demand for their products that has been fired up by stimulus payments.
Manufacturing jobs are not low-wage jobs. And this difficulty to fill jobs comes after two decades of valid complaints that too much manufacturing activity has been offshored to cheap countries.
Job openings in Manufacturing spiked in March by a huge all-time record of 134,00 jobs from February, to a record 706,000 job openings:
Compare the job openings to the number of people currently working in manufacturing – the jobs that manufacturers could actually fill — which dipped in April to 12.2 million people, according to the BLS jobs report. Compared to February 2020, the last month of the Good Times, this was down by 515,000 workers. And yet there are 706,000 unfilled jobs, which, if they were all filled, would push manufacturing employment to highs not seen since 2008:
Job openings in the Leisure and Hospitality sector – about 75% of which are in food services and drinking places – jumped to an all-time high of 1.21 million in March (seasonally adjusted), and were up 18% from March 2019:
Job openings in the Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation sector spiked in a historic manner over the past two months to 215,000 unfilled jobs, more than double the openings in March 2019:
In the Education and Health Services sector, job openings fell in March from the all-time record in February but remained the second highest ever at 1.43 million openings, and up 4.3% from March 2019:
In the Retail Trade sector, job openings jumped to 878,000, but that was down 15% from the peaks in 2018. This includes new and used vehicle auto dealers, whose business is booming, and it includes grocery stores, and other retail segments that are going strong. But the mall retail business, as far as it still exists at all, has been obviated by ecommerce and is struggling to manage the decline, and the Pandemic sped up the process that started many years ago.
Job openings in Construction in March rose to 344,000 openings, about level with March 2019.
In the Professional and Business Services sector, job openings spiked to a record in December, barely edging out the prior record of March 2016, but has ticked down since then to 1.36 million jobs, still among the highest levels ever.
In the Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector, job openings jumped to 1.47 million, up 12% from March 2019, but remains below the peaks in 2018 (including the record 1.58 million openings in November 2018).
Job openings in Finance and Insurance were at a relatively low level of 262,000 openings in March, down about 25% from the top of the range of 350,000+ openings over the years. These companies have been able to fill their jobs during the Pandemic, and working from home has kept this sector from massively shedding jobs to begin with.
In the Information sector, job openings, at 98,000, hovered at the lower end of the multiyear range, as the sector didn’t shed many jobs and was largely able to fill the job openings as needed.
In Mining and Logging, including oil and gas drilling, job openings jumped to 31,000, from 18,000 openings in February, but remained within the wide range, and down some from March 2019.
Small businesses in particular. Separately, the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index was also released today, and its sub-index of “Current Job Openings” that these small businesses want to fill but “are currently not able to fill,” has spiked for three months in a row to a historic high:
Biden allegedly put his foot down and told people they need to git off the couch and git a jobbb. Come on, maaan! I’m living off of my savings account right now, and I honestly don’t know if I’ll be working again in the USA. It doesn’t pay. I’m not a minor-ority so I’m at the back of the bus. I’ve never taken one cent of UE, food stamps, etc. I’d love to leave this all behind. Any suggestions? I don’t see much hope here. My grandparents moved half-way ’round the world, why can’t I?
See Ya
” My grandparents moved half-way ’round the world, why can’t I?”
That is an excellent point, too bad there isn’t a second america that still has a constitution to move to.
The Euro Zone has better labor laws and healthcare that the USA, depending on country. If you don’t mind high taxes the Nordic countries are basically European Canada with way less debt.
Why wouldn’t you take advantage of the fact that now is probably the easiest time in your life to get a job? Sitting around, spending your savings because working “doesn’t pay” is like cutting off your nose to spite your face.
Average CEO pay rose 29% to $15.3M during pandemic while worker wages dropped 2%. These CEOs make 830x more than the workers. Workers pay slashed and workers laid off. Just released on DailyMail. As I said above, It doesn’t pay.
I don’t follow your argument. Because executive pay is broken, you don’t want to work anymore? Or you don’t see a wage that fits what you consider an acceptable wage? Drop 2% so 98% earned compared to previously 100%–is that so much worse than draining your savings?
As the other person said, it’s not going to get any easier than now to actually negotiate for the future in wage and training opportunities. Once the unemployment leveling field goes away, don’t think you would hold much leverage. Businesses may be short in labor now but they can adapt. Some may close down, others introduce automation earlier than planned and simply deal with reduced human labor.
You can leave but it’s not like other countries welcome visitors with open arms. If you don’t command a desired technical skill and emigrate legally with work visas, there is no significantly better situation than staying here and working with all the hassle of legality gone. Or move to a low cost of living country assuming you still have enough to live off.
C’mon dc, give it a break!
Some of us, perhaps many of us know that it is a stone cold fact that the only things certain in life are death and taxes. IOW, YOLO!
While I was younger and stupider, I too did not work any more than I had to. With no dependents, and lots on my mind,,, sometimes one month of work, full time, double time, whatever, would keep me in beer and grits for as much as three months, and I did not work until the money ran out, or the rent was due next week or some similar cash needed.
Had no car, and back then hitch hiking was an acceptable mode of transportation beyond walking range, or the bus was a quarter to anywhere in the SF bay area.
Took advantage of ”Drive A Way” car scheme to travel across USA couple of times, in late model cars including a brand new T-Bird to a budding NBA star who had to fly to work, etc., etc.
I was ”unhoused” a good part of the time, but sleeping in a sleeping bag on the ground was OK, and with a tarp over could take a pretty good amount of rain or snow.
I was fairly determined NOT to work for ”the man”,,, and pretty much never did in spite of eventually doing the usual routine with dependents, etc., for the usual time span.
Spouse has convinced me that the trouble with complaining is that after a while you start to believe it!!
And usually come with pretty decent benefits too.
And probably why certain non-woked state governors have already announced that they will stop participating in the federal government’s supplemental pandemic unemployment program.
“Manufacturing jobs are not low-wage jobs. And this difficulty to fill jobs comes after two decades of valid complaints that too much manufacturing activity has been offshored to cheap countries.”
So once gov benefit runs its course, people get back to work and everything get back to usual. Then every asset goes up again. Isn’t that beautiful?
See!!! I told you the economy was getting better!!!! I, Jay Powell, say it is true and so it is!!!! Stanley Drunkenmiller is criticizing me in the media!!!! I, Jay Powell, am the savior of the American economy!!!! As leader of the resistance, I demand that Wolf denounce him as a heretic!!!! I am not turning American into a banana republic!!!! I am shopping at banana republic!!!! These jobs will be filled with the inflation I am creating!!!!!!
Sorry about the 2 newly unemployed pressitutes I disinvited to my news conferences! Those 2 pests had it coming to them!
This is NO WAY to run a socialist government!
I guess I am a good amateur Financial Advisor/Capitalist.
If a client came in to ask this question:
I am unemployed and collecting $300/week more than if I had a job and I don’t have to pay $1000/month in childcare so I am effectively making $2000/month more, would the best financial choice be:
1) Stay at home and bond with my child while taking online courses to improve myself and earn a college degree to qualify for higher paying jobs?
OR
2) Take a 2K/month pay cut and go back to work full-time flipping burgers and working over the hot oil vat to make fries?
As a financial advisor, I would recommend #1. :-)
It may have nothing to do with laziness. With stimulus and unemployment being so high, or wages very low, it is the smart financial choice to make.
It’s called the Law of supply and demand….
You forgot the part about having to deal with insane Karens every day who refuse to wear masks and want to speak to the manager.
Ha!
How much is not having to deal with other people worth?
You have most of it there. Nowadays every other female has a gun in her purse.
Not paying the rent and pocketing the cash applies to both scenarios.
But like human nature, most folks thinks a very temporary unsustainable favorable situation will go on for a long term.
It won’t.
One thing I learned recently was how common it is for employers to not guarantee shifts for service workers, even after the employee shows up. A local grocery store always overbooks workers, assuming that 10-20% don’t show up. Well, when they all show up, it’s “sorry, we don’t need you right now.”
I was thinking how many of these, especially young, people used their COVID cheques and invested in crypto’s or NFT’s. There is a good chance that they had terrific return.
So, what lesson did they learn from that? I would say in the world where wage growth is depressed for last 3 or 4 decades, and assets growth is underwritten by FED, going to work is the least efficient way to earn money / grow wealth.
Why would they be motivated to “waste” 8 hours a day on burger flipping or waiting tables? Is that giving them a chance to buy a house or prepare for retirement?
And I’m not saying that this is sustainable model for someone to finance his or her lifestyle, just that it can be a paradigm shift.
Very few people actually made a fortune in crypto, and it’s pretty much “the usual suspect,” ie Wall St. pigmen.
Easy come, easy go. How many bought at the peak of Gamestop hoping some other sucker buys so they can sell? Or at a peak of crypto or any of the other stocks peddled? When it falls, can they recoup or are they worse off than before?
There’s really nothing better for people to do than just save this money and pay off debts where it matters. Life can be nicer with potential capital gains but it will definitely suck more when this generational windfall is all wasted away at the casino. On top of whatever consumer ambition was also fulfilled on credit.
Friends are STILL reporting making up to $50 per hour as ”servers” these days, just as they did pre covid.
Other than skilled trades folks, seems like fairly decent income if willing to do the physical and social work needed to attract those kinds of tips, eh?
Seem to remember a lot of folks working their way through college ”slinging hash” as we used to say… ( To be clear, I was usually a ”pearl diver” in those kinds of work places, as it was one of the only jobs that could be done in my spare time sometimes.)
People are smart. They know when something is
not worth it.
The western world is desperate for an underclass. Anybody who can avoid it generally tries to.
Ffs, just give everyone more vacation time so they don’t hate working so much and then take away the unemployment benefits. Does work actually need to be a source of misery for so many people?
Vacation? Sick leave would be nice.
“Manufacturing jobs are not low-wage jobs”
Actually they are. I recall reading here that an AUDI assembly line worker in Mexico makes about $2.50 an hour. These jobs were outsourced because presumably they are low skill. (Although I’d say there exist many other reasons as well).
Now, manufacturers are telling us they can’t find people, but you are assuming these people are making $30/ hr and not $12 /hr with no benefits. You are assuming these people will all work more than 40 hours a week.
When people see stable work with benefits then they work. When they see crap sub-40 hours, no benefits then they don’t work if they can.
Even if there exists a skill set the manufacturer can’t find, it can easily do it by training people on the job. But it won’t. This is all more crap from companies that are seeking cheap for-eign labor. And when they have an indentured employee who can’t leave because of his vis-a, suddenly the training program materializes. They want to know their investment can’t just walk away when you ask them to work 70 hours a week and only pay them for 40!
Robert,
” I recall reading here that an AUDI assembly line worker in Mexico makes about $2.50 an hour.”
This article is about the US, not Mexico.
In the US, the average pay in motor vehicle manufacturing is over $30 per hour.
https://www.bls.gov/iag/tgs/iagauto.htm
Wolf – “average pay” is very misleading. The old guys are the ones making the great wages. The new hires are the ones getting the shaft. I recall reading they turned those into $15 per hour jobs, and took away pensions and other benefits.
The “old guys” you’re thinking about are long gone.
DC:
Sadly, you are correct.
That is probably true dc, but the fact is that when Hyundai was getting to the point of hiring in AL a few years ago, they had about 10 applications for every position.
And while it may be true re $2.50 for Audi assemblers in meh i co, a steel fabricator told me in fall of 17 that they were paying minimum $15 per hour for their skilled workers at their fab shop in Tiajuana .
As to Union vehicle workers, a retired friend said he was getting about $75 per hour including all the benefits as late as the middle oughts.
Where I am working now.
Mechanical and electrical technicians, many right out of the military in helicopter or tank or radio repair, easily making $100,000/ year with some OT.
Plus excellent benefits to include three weeks vacation from day 1.
Yes – that would be a 24 year old with only a high school diploma and a work ethic.
Is this really that surprising to all these opportunist fingerpointers, when it’s occurring 14 months after the largest spike in unemployment claims since the beginning of mankind?
If employers didn’t want to have a shortage of employees, they should have thought about that when they fired people in the first place.
And did they consider this is only predictable following vaccine deployment that was set on the double time?
The alternative would have been a slow warm up of the economy as localities each separately started to reign in infection levels.
Yes – two weeks to break the curve too…
Lets say you lost your manufacturing job in 2000. You went into food service, and now you are some kind of chef. You know your stuff. You might even open your own place, but for the pandemic. Then somebody says, hey we want you back on the assembly line for less money? With the economy ready to takeoff, you want the best seat on the plane, right? Employers looking for skilled workers, don’t like hiring people who are over qualified, or just want to work for six months before they go hiking the Himilayas. Workers are reluctant to go back into that abusive relationship, esp the places where there was no covid prevention measures. We now know it is more like a million deaths.
If the employers paid well they could get people to work. But their wages basically don’t cover the cost of coming to work. When the burger places say they are paying a $500 bonus for new hires, I don’t believe them. I want to hear what the offered wage is and what are the conditions to receive the bonus. They never advertise that up front.
My son had a friend who worked for the biggest burger place for years. The young man made minimum wage the whole time and they weren’t allowed to eat any of the food, even if it was going to be thrown away. Can you imagine working for a burger place that exploits workers to that degree. They would rather throw out food than feed their workers.
Not to mention there’s been documented incidents of customers being nastier than normal times.
Restaurant “work” is the new slavery.
What should happen here is the CMBS market should go to hell, so that rent can come down dramatically. That way new restaurant owners will be able to pay decent wages.
Petunia, I read elsewhere that the $500 bonus is paid if you are still on the job in 6 months. A lot could happen in that time to hellhole that worker out the door before time is up.
You’re right, Petunia. People don’t want to work for what these companies are willing to pay.
Not until the gravy runs out at least. No more gravy and they’ll have a flood of new applicants. People have to work to support themselves, other wise it’s living on the street.
Starting pay for dishwashers at resorts in Tahoe is sometimes $25 per hour. Problem is there’s nowhere to live on that wage.
We’ve got that problem here in downtown Charleston. And even more insulting? You’ve got to pay for parking ($20-25 for a shift)…
I have two words for you, Wolf:
Daycare.
Not everyone has little kids.
Isn’t that one word ?
People making more sitting at home, with less expenses, than those out working, having to shell out to get to the job (daycare, car, clothes, etc…) Just part of the upside down world we have created. The question is how do you cut people off or cut them back from this free money? There aren’t enough jobs to go around, and my guess is the better ones are already gone. Back to minimum wage or unemployment payouts, or worse welfare, all of which look like a fraction of the money people are getting now? There will be pain, but we keep avoiding the pain, whether its high debts, high interest rates, student loans, rents, mortgage payments, taxes, etc……However, this time, if people don’t go back to work, there’s inflation and a lot of those job openings will be off shored or business close up for lack of staff for good….so are we at the pain point yet….
Wages at the low end should rise, to keep businesses viable by being able to obtain American labor, and to keep our society viable with decent minimum wages.
Open borders ensures this does not happen.
Why do you think all these articles are coming out today ght before summer? Cade Cod businesses do this every year! They whine about no employees until they raise temporary visa numbers
I get the feeling that no one will be in the mood for extending unemployment benefits now, so it seems almost certain that Powell will be proved correct and the spike in inflation will prove to be temporary as the free money runs out and more people return to work. The main doubt I have about The Angry Trade is that it’s just too obvious. It can’t be that easy.
In parts 1, 2, and 3, I presented The Angry Trade as a way to profit the most from a major selloff in risk assets, but that is likely to be profitable even if risk assets never see a significant downturn. Part 3 is in the comment section of “Intel & TSMC on Chip Shortage…”. In this part 4, I comment on overall portfolio construction.
Based on historical market patterns, a 5-15% drop in the S&P500 from current levels sometime this year is a probable event. The trough will likely coincide with a short-term trough in long yields, so we want to try to time the trough and sell a portion of treasuries at that point.
While the 30 year yield looks like it just had a clear break out of a bull flag, the bull flag on the 10 year yield still seems to be in the process of forming while the 10 year yield remains below 1.65%.
The overall trade is likely to take 1-2 years based on how long it has taken historically to go from peak to trough in long-term yields. The next action to take will be to triple down on the long position by buying more of the September ZB futures contract if it drops to 151’22/32. This roughly corresponds to a 30 year yield of 2.5% (20 year 2.4%). The initial purchase of one ZB contract occurred at a price of 153’22/32 (0.2% lower yield).
The orthodox view of investing is that what matters is relative performance. Investing is a competition. You need to be more worried about how much the rich have and how you can catch up with them. The reason is that the rich could theoretically buy up all tangible things in the world. Then they’d own everything, and you’d own nothing. As the rich are now getting richer at a faster and faster pace, the only chance to narrow the wealth gap with them is to buy things that they don’t already own. In this limited sense, the cryptocurrency boom is highly rational. You’re not gonna make progress buying unlevered real estate, a diversified stock portfolio, or unlevered fixed income products. The market cap of these investment classes is already large, so if you double your money, so do the wealthy people who are the owners of these assets today. The only real forward progress you can expect to make is to look for overlooked assets or go for broke using leverage.
Given the brainpower that is being deployed to outsmart everyone else and come out ahead in the game of investing, the most important competitive edge that a little guy can have (unless you have a special talent or special knowledge) is the ability to do nothing. Big money managers are forced to chase performance, or they will lose clients. The little guy can afford to be patient, sitting in cash until an opportunity presents itself.
The key lesson from financial market history is that various assets become absurdly cheap on a regular basis. There is wisdom in investing in many different things, but as an individual investor, you can afford to wait for good entry points. In late 2020, Jeffrey Gundlach did many interviews in which he suggested a simple portfolio model: invest 25% in cash, 25% in long-dated bonds, 25% in stocks and 25% in gold. Steven Van Metre, who quickly gained popularity on Youtube kept telling his followers that the long bond yield would go down when the 30 year yield was below 1.5%. It’s as if they are trying to lead the lambs to the slaughter. The 30 year yield had just dropped from a cyclical high of 3.5% to 1.5% when Gundlach and Van Metre started recommending 30 year bonds. That’s selling low and buying high.
The ideal portfolio is close to 0% invested in cash because we were able to buy things cheap and even a sharp selloff wouldn’t affect the profitability of our portfolio positions. Orthodox asset allocation depends entirely on what goes on sale. The market will tell us what to buy.
The goal of The Angry Trade is to achieve a 100% gain on idle cash in a 2-3 year time period and use the proceeds to buy whatever is cheap at the moment. However, if yields don’t rise enough to warrant a leveraged long position in treasuries, I will make no attempt to force these gains. I’ll take a 5% or 10% gain, if that’s all the market has to offer.
If someone works 40 hours a week doing any work that is useful and worth paying for at all, they should be able to pay for all the basic necessities, including but not limited to housing, healthcare, food, education, transportation, utilities, communications, clothing, and so on, at the cost prevailing in the area in which such person lives and works. If they cannot do that, then that demonstrates that an employer is not paying enough. No one should be working for less than what it costs to live where they live, and no employer should be paying less than that.
That is not the case in most areas in the US now. The reason it’s even possible to pay such low raises is because of government programs like EBT, etc. They subsidize Walmart wages.
*wages, not raises
DC don’t forget open borders suppresses all wages!
You used to call me on my cell phone
You used to… When you need my work
Late night, when scheduling was tight
You used to call me on my cell phone…
Now I don’t know a thing about your jobbing bling –
need a vaccine Sting?
You used to call me on my cell phone
Hmmm…three thoughts came to my mind reading this article;
\\\
If one would be offered a 60k salary, with a spouse and two kids, would one move and take the risk?
\\\
It would be interesting to see the housing market figures in these areas and compare offered income to rent ratio.
\\\
If we look at chart #3, we can assume there is suffitient skilled labour.
\\\
A school district does not have enough bus drivers. They raised wages. If that does not work, they may raise wages again. Parents will get upset if the school bus does not arrive. My niece got a job at a daycare center where they let her bring her children free of charge.
Record job openings and not enough workers is evidence of an economy that may overheat. The devaluation of the dollar has happened before.
It’s become all to obvious to anybody with a pulse that “trickle-down economics” was a complete lie and a failure, and the hyperinflation in the wealth and assets of the billionaire crowd during this COVID pandemic did not go unnoticed by anybody. Now said billionaire crowd, who own everything that matters, are realizing something’s gotta give because otherwise their heads are gonna be on a pike.
I hate the government freebies as much as anyone, but I don’t want to hear one more big company manager whine about worker shortages. Pay a market wage or STFU.
If a few stimmy bucks is what separates you from happy employees versus unfilled job listings, your business model sucks. You’re just exploiting desperation and it only took a few hundred bucks a month to expose it.
Orthodox
That was a long read, and I vaguely recall your prior 3 step Angry Investor trade discussion.
You posit in Step 4:
“…The only real forward progress you can expect to make is to look for overlooked assets or go for broke using leverage…”
This is something a Reg Joe can relate to. The 25/25/25/25% allocation recomnended by Jeffrey Gundlach does not work in a QE to infinity economy.
Richies can sit in Treasuries cuz 1.5% of $10M is enough to pay basic living expenses without eating your seed corn.
Da Restofus gotta try to catch up (as you correctly state) via leverage and irrational investing (cryptos mainly). There is no other option.
Go for broke, and if you go broke, go for UBI or whatever scraps are offered to you.