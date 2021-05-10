Consumers Expect Surging Inflation to Crush the Purchasing Power of their Labor: Fed’s Survey

And there are some whoppers.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Consumers are picking up on the rise of inflation, and the Fed, which has been trying to heat up inflation, is pleased. The Fed watches “inflation expectations” carefully. The minutes from the March FOMC meeting mention “inflation expectations” 12 times.
The New York Fed’s Survey of Consumer Expectations for April, released today, showed that median inflation expectations for one year from now rose to 3.4%, matching the prior highs in 2013 (the surveys began in June 2013).
But wait… the median earnings growth expectations 12 months from now was only 2.1%, and remains near the low end of the spectrum, a sign that consumers are grappling with consumer price inflation outrunning earnings growth. The whoppers were in the major specific categories.
The whoppers.
So even as consumers expect their earnings to grow by only 2.1% over the next 12 months, and their total household income by only 2.4%, according to the survey, they expect to face these whoppers of price increases:
- Home prices: +5.5%, a new high in the data series
- Rent: +9.5%, fifth month in a row of increases and new high in the data series
- Food prices: +5.8%
- Gasoline prices: +9.2%
- Healthcare costs: +9.1%
- College education: +5.9%.
Sadly, the Fed doesn’t ask consumers about their expectations for new and used vehicle prices, which are now in the process of spiraling into the stratosphere. It would have been amusing to see what consumers expect those prices to do over the next 12 months.
So consumers expect to pay for these price increases with their earnings that they expect to increase at only a fraction of those price increases. In other words, consumers expect that the purchasing power of their labor will be crushed over the next 12 months.
Higher inflation expectations are associated with consumers being more willing to pay for price increases, rather than go on buyers’ strike. And by not going on buyers’ strike when prices rise, they allow companies to jack up prices, and thereby they allow inflation to run higher, in theory at least, and that is why the Fed is watching inflation expectations so carefully. In theory, they open the door to actual inflation.
Never in my life has the Fed ever been so explicit about purposefully firing up consumer price inflation, and thereby crushing the purchasing power of labor that has to pay for these surging consumer prices. But that’s the Fed we got now, and consumers – though they might not see the Fed or know what it does – are starting to expect these price increases too.
The bizarre phenomenon of companies complaining about “labor shortages” amid dropping job applicants, while 9.8 million people are “unemployed,” and 16.2 million people claim unemployment benefits. Read… Unemployment Crisis, “Labor Shortage,” or Out-of-Whack Labor Market – Which Is It?
Funny how these consumers are not saying “we are going to cut way back and consume way less and fix things and make do and do without…”
Oh but at least some of them will cut on expending more so as the government subsides dry up, because they are not gonna last forever. In fact Wolf has pointed out they are using some of that extra cash to pay debt.
So if you got scared last year and put 100k in T-Bills for safety during the pandemic, and decided to buy something with your money this year:
– You would lose 16k to price of lumber.
– Probably 50k if you were to purchase a house this year.
– 10% or more to copper and other construction materials.
– And much more to Cryptos and other things.
So who would still be foolish enough to buy any government debt?
I am sitting on a high percentage of short term government debt because there are no assets that I want to own now. Like I said yesterday when dividend on SP500 is 1.37% I will sit the party out and hope to buy at better prices. Assets to GDP must be close to 7:1 by now.
Its like the 70’s again but without an intact industrial base, a cogent foreign policy, the space shuttle, good music, low national debt affordable higher education and competent state and local leadership. Let the good times roll.
Wow. Excellent comment.
Once the buyers simply don’t earn enough to pay for luxuries such as food and housing, the crash will hit.
It’s the old “you can’t squeeze blood out of a rock” economic law.
The crash will hit the moment people realize there isn’t another $2000 stimulus check arriving in August.
CA is talking about giving people more stimulus money.
Nancy’s nephew prob things it’ll help with his recent “recall”
Buying votes using tax payers money
Why is it always the ones living off of a fixed income that are so worried inflation and about “the buying power” of the working class as a matter of justice in this rigged game?
And then they never go on to make a case for increased minimum wage, or not off-shoring every possible job, or possibly subsidizing education opportunities, or minimizing the amount of debt that’s necessary to be a functional adult in America?
You know, all things that other countries do to give the working class the opportunity to earn more buying power.
Really, really, classy.
Missed unionizing in your comment but agree with the rest. In 1979 I organised an airline I worked for. Pilots voted 100% to join Teamsters. It took almost 18 months to achieve our first contract with all the legal shenanigans to thwart it. The owners (2 individuals and a very large logging contractor) didn’t give a rat’s ass that we were falling behind every month. They listened after that.
Sometimes that is what it takes, because by definition and especially in tough times or in an inflationary period, employees have absolutely no bargaining power or ability to effect change. At the very least wages should rise by COLA.
Paulo:
One of the unionized small airline carriers on Vancouver Island that went bankrupt?
Yeah. I’m with RepubAnon.
It’s not a Buyers’ Strike. We’re not striking, nor righteously making some statement about refusing to pay the higher prices. We’re just broke. We cannot afford the higher prices. That’s why we won’t be paying them (at least, not paying them for everything). We are forced to make choices.
Yesterday I drove from Charlotte, NC to Minneapolis, MN and fueled up a few times along the way with the highest octane containing no ethanol I could find. Almost everywhere it was a few pennies under four bucks a gallon. That is certainly inflated.
Is this in anyway due to the cyber attack on Colonial Pipeline? Or is it simply supply/demand cost of oil to refine and refining capacity?
Paid $2.74 for regular yesterday at Costco Kenosha, Wi.
Paid $2.34 last Friday for 89 octane at Costco.
Dan, highest octane (100) with no ethanol is essentially reserved for watercraft engines. No wonder you paid so much. If you bought in PA, that state has outrageous gasoline tax.
In CA and driving my wife to the SFO airport yerterday. Filled up in Milpitas and it was 4.04 per gallon regular 87.
Anthony A,
Shit, I need to find some 100 octane for my Italian V4 motorbike!
No, my ’16 BMW M4 wants 91 or higher, and preferably no ethanol. 10 is the max allowed. A few places had Shell’s V-Max 93, which is the recommended fuel. It is not available in the Twin Cities. The best I can easily find locally is 91 non-oxy.
Dan, Sunoco sells racing fuel which will be good for the V4 I would imagine. I don’t know where you could get it, though.
Getting ethanol free gasoline or less than 10% ethanol is getting harder to find.
When I had my older 330 Ci BMW I used 91 octane gasoline from suppliers that sold what’s called “Top Tier” fuel. But that was a good while ago.
Bah, you got nothing on CA, here we expect to be taxing the oxygen you breath soon.
Regular, meaning 87 octane? Yeah, the cheap stuff that works in low compression ICE is just that: cheap stuff.
My 15 year old Chevy V6 Silverado 1/2 ton truck will burn that (if I wanted to use it), but my performance car & motorbike will not. I won’t put that stuff in my lawnmower or rototiller.
Ted, what is the price of 92 or 93 octane non-oxygenated gas at the Costco, if I may ask? If I recall, the 91 octane non-oxy was $3.79.9 in Tomah, WI last evening.
You are quite right that there’s a fair difference of price depending on octane and blend ratio.
Dan,
Bring your M4 out to California. Lots of fun windy roads through the mountains and along the coast. Average price of “premium” = $4.30, says the EIA. I see higher prices locally. And California is cut off from the rest of the US in terms of gasoline and crude oil supply, so the Colonial Pipeline issue has no real impact.
we buy regular, and it’s still below $4.
When stimulus runs out part,s over
what if the stimulus keeps coming for next few more years
USD is a reserve currency and they can print as much as they want
Fed can buy as much bonds as possible to keep the rates low.
As long as they keep paying people to sit home, and sending out stimulus checks to every house, they can probably continue to overheat the economy. But that’s the only way to do it. Stop paying people and it crashed. And is the rest of the world going to continue to want the US dollar as the deficit grows to $40 trillion and beyond, and the FED’s balance sheet approaches $15 trillion? There is an end to this, and it ain’t pretty no matter what the outcome.
Nobody wanted to pull off the band-aid to put antiseptic on the wound and feel a little pinch so now we have a festering boil that nobody wants to address because now we have to go to the hospital and have no other choices. We’re just arguing at this point on who is going to drive.
Pshawwww, you are only saying that because your state didn’t vote in a genius like Gavin. He is giving out a stimulus to average Californian of $600. And let me tell you, he doesn’t have a bottomless pit of money and he is trying so hard.
You should wish for a jackass as a governor, cause no dumbos are that nice to their constituents, all this wanting us to work is just unAmerican.
No it ain’t pretty. The IMF/CB’s are transitioning the economic system from private ownership to a rent-seeking system that is rigged by a federal/big tech pharma conglomerate. This will push many of us back to local feudalism as people start to realize their are more benefits in decentralizing federal control through local legislation and localizing more production capacity.
The rest of the world holds a ton of US Dollars. They expect some devaluation but not a rapid one.
The end will not be pretty for … someone. For others, they get to score the trade of the millennium, the “bankruptcy” of the United States. John Paulson scored 30 Billion shorting mortgages the last time around. Someone will score a trillion at least this time around.
This is part of the reset plan….they will roll stimulus it into UBI under a new digital currency with some limited purchasing parameters/capitol controls, and if you don’t use it, you loose it.
The FED is too powerful now. The digital currency will make their power absolute.
“USD is a reserve currency”.
Is, with hyperinflation, soon to become
“was”.
The crash always happens when the last greater fool (therefore the greatest fool) has bought. Right now there are lots of them who believe in the power of the almighty Fed. I constantly read comments that the Fed will never, ever let it happen so party on.
I believe once the next big one hits and the Fed won’t be able to come to the rescue then the real collapse will begin.
Maricopa can set off a deflationary nuke on a CONUS crisis.
Food bill is up 25% over the last two years, on top of the increases from previous years. The stimulus checks and a decrease in car insurance from covid helped to cover the increases, but it’s getting scary going to the supermarket. Income is barely up at all in the last 5 years. We can’t even imagine how we can ever retire.
Food prices in some towns and cities are absurd. I was visiting Robbinsville, NC last month and was flabbergasted at the food costs at the regular chain grocery store. It was more than Whole Foods or on par. I couldn’t believe it, in a town where many are low-middle class. The first thing I said was how the heck do ppl afford this? If I lived there Id go broke.
One gallon of laundry bleach in Walmart is $2.99. Before the pandemic, it was $0.99/gallon. I could go on, but….
I do all the food shopping for my family. Not only are prices up but now there are fewer real sales like a few years ago. At most there are only 1 or 2 actually items on sale any given week. Also Walmart cancelled their price matching program. So now I have to go to 3 or 4 different stores to get the sale items I want.
Simple, you won’t. And if you have any money, you need to be taxed out of your boots to ensure equity and equality.
We will be turning into a Japan-like civilization where the children take in the elders when they go broke.
I think many children are already living with their parents!
They are both going broke together!
Asian families are used to having multiple generations living together under one roof.
Wes, that’s not a comforting thought.
I’m retired. My wife neglects her health and is probably headed for expensive nursing home care at some point. I would hate to have to ask my daughter to take me in. Sure hope it doesn’t come to that.
The nuclear family was a post-WWII aberration.
How are the children going to take in their parents when they don’t own homes themselves and are in more debt than their parents?
I’ve live in the GTA (Toronto) and I manufacture building products. My raw material costs of steel, stainless, copper and wood have mostly doubled, but cement powders are behind the curve, only 10% increase so far. The real inflation of goods is much higher than gov’t stats show. I do not expect prices to come down. The cost of consumption looks like it will double across the board. What’s next?….UBI digital currency and negative interest rates?
Stoneweapon,
I’ve posted this before but it bears repeating, because of your comments. My son is a self-employed independent electrician. His wholesaler used to update price sheets every six months. Now it’s weekly. That is scary!
Next stop stagflation.
I don’t think you realize how true your statement is!
Joe needs to get inflation well established before the economy stagnates and deflationary pressures set in.
The Fed is very worried about what comes after this stimme boom comes to an end.
The government desperately needs inflation to reduce the size of the debt.
There are afterall only 2 possible outcomes; inflation or deflation.
Inflation is their choice because it keeps the government strong and the people weak.
Deflation would weaken the government.9
Where is Paul Volker when you need him?
Let’s face it, it’s all about the Mexicanization of the American economy, a hollowed out fortress, bristling with armaments, while most of the population is gently reduced to peonage. Those oligarchs have big plans with no strong government to impede them. Is this simplistic?
“Those oligarchs have big plans with no strong government to impede them. Is this simplistic?” Agree most are weak. A few have had it with us – China, Rus. And did you see that clip floating around of Armenian Prez giving a flabbergasted BBC “journalist” a turn of the tables bringing up her nation’s censorship of Assange? She was knocked down badly by him. Even the little guys are turning on the West. I jumped for joy watching it.
Divide and plunder.
Yup, I’m waiting to be blacklisted because I refuse the vaccine.
MiTurn:
No, you are just part of the control group!
Well, the Fed is not going to be an impediment here, the J team has everything well in hand.
It’s so well in hand in fact that others without the J in their name wants to join the party. Like our genius governor Gavin, who wants to indulge Californians with an extra $600 per person, +$500 per child.
I didn’t realize there was an opening on the J team, but Gavin is auditioning. May be he ought to change his name to Javin.
Nothing like a little good ol fashion vote buying.
👍
Isn’t Gavin facing recall?
Why do you think he’s giving people money? If he gets recalled, his political career is probably finished, but then again I thought he was finished the last time around
That much stimmi money in Ca will get you a couple of runs through In N Out burger.
Gas prices are not a measure of whether we are experiencing inflation. Gas prices today, even with the recent rise, are well below where they were in the 2010 – 2014 range. So by that measure, we are experiencing deflation.
And gas prices always rise this time of year, at least in some areas due to the switchover to ethanol blends.
Gasoline prices at the pump can vary considerably over the years, as we all know.
But it is instructive to note that gas prices when adjusted for inflation (not the nominal price listed on pump) have been remarkably consistent for decades, staying generally less than $2.50/gal (in 2020 inflation adjusted dollars, not nominal prices).
For example, gas prices in 1978 were about 65 cents/gal. Adjusted for inflation, in 2020 dollars that would be about $2.46/gal. (Info from US Inflation Calculator).
If Wolf is right, and consumers don’t go on buyer’s strike but rather pay up for what sellers are asking– it would embolden manufacturers and retailers to up the ante and keep raising prices anyway to pad their bottom lines.
So, if consumers are already expecting inflation to continue it turns into a self-fulfilling prophecy.
As Ronald Reagan was quoted:
“Inflation is as violent as a mugger, as frightening as an armed robber, and as deadly as a hit man.”
And the Fed is the crime gang leader.
I’ve been on a buyer’s strike since 2008, it’s called being broke. Inflation is hitting me on my fixed overhead, the rest I do without. There is also a lot of substitution in our shopping.
Inflation won’t get us to spend because prices are rising. We only spend money we have on items we need, mostly on sale. The stimulus money did induce us to spend on a few full price items.
Who was the journalist that asked me why I was still buying MBS the other day??!!! This means there are actually TWO journalists still working in this country!!! TWO journalists whose brains haven’t completely rotted!!!! This guy!!!! And that pesky Wolf character!!!!!!! I won’t have any more of it!!!!!!!! No one questions me!!!
No worries! I disinvited these two pests from future Fed news conferences!
EXCELLENT!!!!
(Buffett’s) mistake (in Barrons) analyzing inflation (expectations) arises when conflates relative prices with substantial inflation. This is the old “Core” inflation, [not hysteria-n’-flation]. Powell has the view inflation is dead, and the package, wages and prices, is transitory. Economists who are pressing MMT believe inflation is caused by higher interest rates (as do I) and maybe so does Pow-Yellen who are content to let yields rise (they only control the short end anyway) He wants the data (there is no Fed policy other than the F word). Inflation remains “transitory” while the push-pull is asymmetric. Powell wants inflation, (he heads the new regime) while Buffett and others, fear we are getting the same inflation we had under the old monetary policy. There is no pull without corporate hiring, and higher wages. Greenspan, placed emphasis on consumer demand, the pull, hence his interest rate policies were sometimes called pushing on a string. Now consumers get the push, (stimmies) and higher yields provide the pull. Got a job? Have some money anyway. The next round of stimmies might be a zero interest loan while the corporate bond market has a lot of slack. Screw treasuries, fixed income junkies want high grade paper. One way or another corporate America will have to pull their share, and debt consuming companies go on a diet. This is the new era economy with an inflationary bias. Inflation is pushed out to the EM, which sends us deflation, lower priced export goods. This may be the huge mistake, while China’s currency rises against the dollar. In the 70’s inflation came through energy (imports) and maybe the US is less energy dependent, and maybe it doesn’t matter, just ride your magic carpet solar panel to work or just WFH-(it)…. Then again maybe the pipeline hack caused this bulletproof stock market to drop? All dressed up (normalized yields) and nowhere to go?
The Great American Consumer Army marches on, even in the face of a 100 year storm. Give them stimmies, increased credit lines and low interest rates and watch them go!
I’m expecting the current Fed’s incessant efforts to increase consumer price inflation will ultimately result in one of the most regrettable “Careful what you wish for…” scenarios experienced in this country in past four decades.
As a self-employed manufacturer I have never in my 30 years experienced raw materials double in over a few months. I have no doubt the IMF cabal is responsible for financial engineering massive inflation across the board with their corrupt political/corporate conglomerate. I expect everything tangible we need to buy will eventually double in price by the end of this year. The cost of consumption is forcing more people to be dependent on federal/state financial assistance programs. IMO, this will set the stage for the IMF to roll out their UBI Marxist digital economic system through the central banks. The IMF controls the money supply and the legal debt obligations. They really have the upper hand/leverage over the masses. Our political systems have no financial independence to control our money outside of the IMF…..just a warning shot!
I haven’t gotten a raise since I started my job 2 years ago. Not planning to get one. For a working man, this economy sucks.
Inflation is out of control already. Noticed my favorite restaurant just shrunk the lamb portions from 3 to 2 chops on my salad. That’s shrinkflation, to the tune of a 33% reduction in portion size. Gas is going over 3$/gallon everywhere. BlueCross/BlueShield hiked their premiums by 10%. Grocery bill for April was $1150 vs $1050 the previous month. I don’t know how a family feeds their children. I believe we are already in double digit inflation.
We’re buying a primal cut of beef from a local butcher and portioning it up ourselves. A bit if work, but a third off the cost of retail. Freezing and canning.
Is it really that hard to cut social security, Medicare and Medicaid? I’m going to be getting these things pretty soon and I’d rather just have them reduced to save us from the Fed’s crazy inflation scheme. I mean the over-60 vote is relatively even politics-wise nowadays. Can’t some bipartisan politicians team up to propose this? Yeah I know they can’t. They only care about themselves. Remember when people knew that the path of least resistance was a bad thing? That sure ended fast. And go ahead and tax the rich and cut military spending too. Who cares. Sad.
Covid is already helping the SS Trust Fund. Both current and future beneficiaries are dying off.
Seems like the government has just lost faith in claiming to be broke. Debt ceilings proved to be as fake as $50 New York Rolex. After all these years of stating we will not have the funds to cover the government programs and that they will have to be reduced we all know that is was political maneuvering. Never will I believe that they can’t just automatically or auto-magically create more funds for these or all the future programs that are critical to the well being of the nation or their party
“My fellow Americans, trickle-down economics has never worked. It’s time to grow the economy from the bottom up and middle out,” J Biden April 28
My fellow Wolfinghams, draw an inverted pyramid. Place Tom Cruises’ three returned Golden Globes at each vertex… Submerge in a gas for buoyancy.
There goes the sub, diving.. 5 trillion inside.. Down, down, down…it goes
With nominal interest rates at or near zero the “avoid hangovers stay drunk” strategy central banks have been pursuing for decades is over. They can’t foment another mania with a new low in nominal rates so come the next financial collapse they can either allow decades of monetary distortion to be wrung from the system via global secular deflationary collapse (they won’t) or conjure oceans of new currency out of thin air to attempt to paper over oceans of junky paper floating around out there. But debasement won’t work, raging inflation will be the only result. Tangible assets offer refuge. Crypto…we’ll see.
There is no example of a country or nation/state inflating its way to stability with the debt the US has. What does happen is collapse and violence. The Fed is not only delusional but is cruel and evil if it attempts to de-base the currency via inflation in its attempt to fix what only bankruptcy and default will cure. Bankruptcy and default will be orderly with sound money . Painful, but orderly. De-basement will breed havoc and the cry will be loud to release the dogs of war.
Oh my god, prices are going up.
People cant afford to buy anything because there isnt enough money, lets print some more and send checks to everyone, that will take care of high prices.
The facts rather conflict with the fantasy, no? All this inflation and stimulus is supposed to make us better off. Well, someone must be better off, but it doesn’t seem like it’s the average American. And that’s according to the folks who should be in the best position to know.