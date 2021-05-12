It’s Getting Serious: Dollar’s Purchasing Power Plunges Most since 2007. But it’s a Lot Worse than it Appears

Fed officials, economists “surprised” by surge in CPI inflation, but we’ve seen it for months, including “scary-crazy” inflation in some corners.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Consumer Price Index jumped 0.8% in April from March, after having jumped 0.6% in March from February – both the sharpest month-to-month jumps since 2009 – and after having jumped 0.4% in February, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics today. For the three months combined, CPI has jumped by 1.7%, or by 7.0% “annualized.” So that’s what we’re looking at: 7% CPI inflation and accelerating.
Consumer price inflation is the politically correct way of saying the consumer dollar – everything denominated in dollars for consumers, such as their labor – is losing purchasing power. And the purchasing power of the “consumer dollar” plunged by 1.1% in April from March, or 12% “annualized,” according to BLS data. From record low to record low. Over the past three months, the purchasing power of the consumer dollars has plunged by 2.1%, the biggest three-month drop since 2007. “Annualized,” over those three months, the purchasing power of the dollar dropped at an annual rate of 8.4%:
Folks in the business of dealing with inflation, such as economists and Fed officials, such as Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida, came out this morning in droves and said they were “surprised” by the red-hot CPI inflation.
There was nothing to be surprised about. We have been documenting red-hot inflation boiling beneath the surface for months, with “scary-crazy inflation” in used vehicles and in commodities, such as lumber, and surging factory input costs that are getting passed on because the entire inflation mindset has now changed.
The infamous Base Effect which I discussed over a month ago in preparation, and that now everyone is trotting out to explain away this red-hot inflation reading, was not at all responsible for the 7% annualized rate of CPI inflation over the past three months, or the 8.4% annualized drop of the purchasing power of the dollar. The Base Effect has nothing to do with it.
The Base Effect applies only to year-over-year comparisons. In April last year, CPI had dipped, and comparing today’s CPI index to that dip (the lower “base”) would include the Base Effect. On this year-over-year basis, CPI inflation rose 4.2%. But this has now become a useless number for two reasons: The sharply accelerating inflation in recent months, and the Base Effect that now mucks up the conversation.
That’s why I now use the past three months “annualized.” It gives the current pace of CPI inflation and bypasses the base effect.
But actual inflation is a lot worse.
Two-thirds of the overall CPI is for services. They include many of the big things that are surging in prices, such as housing, healthcare, and insurance. Housing costs – rent and homeownership costs combined – weigh one-third of overall CPI. Housing inflation is the biggest category in CPI.
The rent component of CPI, called “rent of primary residence” (=7.8% of total CPI) ticked up only 0.2% in April from March, and has been ticking up at the same rate all year, for an annualized rate of 2.4%.
The homeownership component, called “Owners’ equivalent rent of residences” (=24.0% of overall CPI), also ticked up only 0.2%, for an annualized rate of 2.4%. But this is based on surveys of homeowners’ estimates of how much their home might rent for. It is essentially a measure of rent, as seen by the homeowner.
But the Case-Shiller Home Price Index, which is based on the sales-pairs method, comparing how the price changed over time for the same house, and is therefor a good measure of house price inflation, soared by 1.1% for the month, and 12% year-over year (purple line).
In other words, nearly a quarter of the CPI is based on this fabrication of “Owners’ equivalent rent of residences” that suggests 2.4% annual homeownership inflation, when in fact, it’s more like 12%.
CPI by major category.
Services CPI. This fabrication of “Owners’ equivalent rent of residences” is also the reason why CPI for services is grossly understated. But still, the CPI for services (less energy services) jumped by 0.5% in April from March (=6% annualized), based on the increases in the other components (purple line in the chart below).
Durable Goods CPI. Prices of durable goods – cars, appliances, consumer electronics, etc. – spiked by 3.5% in April from March (=42% annualized… the “scary-crazy inflation I’ve been talking about). Compared to April last year, durable goods CPI is up 7.3% (red line)
Nondurable Goods CPI. This largely covers food and energy, including gasoline. It jumped 0.6% in April from March, or 7.5% “annualized.” Year-over-year, it was up 6.5% (green line);
But it’s still a lot worse: hedonic quality adjustments.
These three major Consumer Price Indices – CPIs for services, durable goods, and nondurable goods – over the long-term show how much of a twisted political instrument CPI has become.
We already mentioned the economic freak show of the housing component in the services CPI.
For durable goods, there is another mechanism being applied that also makes sense on a conceptual basis: hedonic quality adjustments. But they too have been abused to force down the CPI, thereby turning the durable goods CPI into another economic freak show.
As goods, such as vehicles, are being designed with more features and improvements – such as the move over the decades from a three-speed automatic transmission to a 10-speed electronically controlled transmission – the price increases based on those “quality improvements” are removed from the CPI. The idea is that inflation measures price changes of the same item over time; and when the price change is based on improvements, it is not inflation because you’re getting more as you pay more.
But in practice, these “hedonic quality adjustments” have been stretched to obviously ridiculous levels, as you can see in the chart below, where long-term inflation in durable goods (red line) was actually, you guessed it, negative, when in reality prices have skyrocketed.
The chart shows the three indices set at 100 for 1985 to show how they have diverged since then. That massive spike in durable goods in recent months barely registers in the long-term decline and will soon be whittled back down by hedonic quality adjustments, even if you have to pay 50% more for the product are few years from now:
Used Vehicle prices blow out, despite hedonic quality adjustments. A big driver in the durable goods CPI spike was the CPI for used vehicles, which exploded by 10.4% in April from March, a scary-crazy increase that we have seen for months in used-vehicle wholesale prices, which have blown out.
This chart shows the CPI as an index, not year-over-year percent-change, and so the Base Effect does not apply. Hedonic quality adjustments are heavily applied to used vehicles, as you can see from the astonishing fact that the index in 2020 was below where it had been 20 years earlier, even though actual prices of used vehicles have soared over those 20 years. It took this massive spike in April to put the index above where it had been in the year 2000:
Cheese? Beer? Hammers? Gasoline? 2x4s, flour, cheesesteaks, etc.
Most stuff (by quantity) people use (and need) don’t have any of this “hedonic quality adjustments”
“As goods, such as vehicles, are being designed with more features and improvements – such as the move over the decades from a three-speed automatic transmission to a 10-speed electronically controlled transmission – the price increases based on those “quality improvements” are removed from the CPI. The idea is that inflation measures price changes of the same item over time; and when the price change is based on improvements, it is not inflation because you’re getting more as you pay more.”
2banana,
Hedonic quality adjustments apply to “durable goods,” such as cars and consumer electronics. The items you mentioned (except hammer and 2x4s) are nondurable goods.
“Substitution” might be applied to them, but not hedonic quality adjustments. So you can no longer afford that six-pack of local craft brew? Well, you look a little further down the aisle, and there’s a Bud for less, and that’s what you buy. That’s “substitution.” And now you’re paying $6 a six-pack instead of $9, and the beer CPI actually goes down :-]
Just paid $28 for a burrito and bowl, no drinks, at chipotle, wow. It wasn’t that good either. Kid had a gift card that he wanted to use up. Thankfully we started cooking more at home over the past year.
Had an alternator replaced for $760. It broke 3 days later, they used an AcDelco alternator. I paid an additional $160 to get a refurbrished OEM reinstalled. Normally I save by doing my own home / misc repairs but I needed car fixed. At these prices, I’ve gotta do even more.
Overall, I’m experiencing massive inflation – on the ground – with food, services, products so I’ve responded with less products, imperfect foods, and more DIY. Only downside is that it takes a lot of my time.
Most frustrating part of all this is that the money policies have long punished savers like me, and now it’s punishing actual work.
My occasional lunch of chicken fried rice went from $6 to $11 and not incrementally. We got Chinese takeout for dinner last week and that went from $35 to almost $60, also not incrementally. The cheap takeout is no longer cheap.
Since squeezing labor is generally understood to combat inflation, I don’t see this lasting very long. Eventually unemployment +$300 goes away, people go back to work to even lower real wages thanks to this devaluing of the dollar going on now and straight up labor arbitrage (e.g. Ford Mexico “trading” with Ford USA) isn’t going anywhere.
Printing a ton of money and arbitrarily handing it out will definitely create a ton of short term WTF spikes but how does this sustain when 60% of the population goes right back to subsistence wages and competing with automation and offshoring in the next few months?
It does not sustain. Inflationary depression ensues when the nail salons and pet spas and such go out of business because disposable income has dropped to zero or less. Same with food delivery and all of the other “luxuries” that free money has enabled. The reckoning will be epic. We are meddling with the forces of nature, Mr. Beale.
That first chart is a good one showing the decline in purchasing power. It would be very easy for the Fed to draw a target line down and say that we are going to stop easing when we hit that line, but they always want to speak in shape shifting language so they can do what they ‘feel’ needs to be done which is keep the debt ponzi going.
They have screwed up by facilitating the debt bubble and are buying time now.
why do you think they screwed up.. could it not have been a choice between to evils and they chose this path with eyes open?
What is the other “evil” you refer to?…..holding bankers and Wall Street accountable for their speculations? A normal recession? These things are not evil.
All the Fed did was kick the can down the road in negligent fashion. The problems get worse when you do that.
“these ‘hedonic quality adjustments’ have been stretched to obviously ridiculous levels”
Don’t forget the other trick: substitutions. Can no long afford beef? You’ll eat chicken.
Also, the weights within the CPI calculations are off. The weight of medical expenses is about half of what is reported in national surveys asking what percentage of household incomes are spent on various things.
Winston, I always found the idea of substitution to be appalling. When you’ve substituted down to shoe leather for meat and dirt for vegetables, how do you go down from there?
Substitution doesn’t just go on in specific categories, like they teach in Eco 101. It also goes on across categories, like I learned the hard way. You don’t just trade beef for chicken, you trade shampoo for chicken, or soap for chicken, or new shoes for chicken. Substitution is a downward spiral.
This downward spiral is why the really poor can’t save money. There is always something essential they have been doing without for a long time.
Petunia-have always wanted to shine that light on the issue, but couldn’t afford to replace the batteries in the torch…
may we all find a better day.
Yes, the weights are insane.
Next question is will businesses cave and raise wages or will we just continue to have over 10 million unemployed and crazy inflation at the same time.
Then, if wages go up, will more inflation follow? The fed absolutely refuses to be transparent about their intended policy, probably because they have no idea what they are doing until after the fact.
This is what I wonder too?
I’m Australian, and trying to not follow news to much, but what’s going on with the $15/he minimum wage?
That will help inflation along.
I’m so torn between seeing this inflation as transitory, but knowing they want to inflate away the debt. I guess there will just continue to be ‘unforseen event’s that continue to stoke inflation, e.g. the evergreen doing a right angle, cyber attacks on gas lines, drought, war, earliest coastal storm ever…. big hurricane season, back to work bonuses, next stimmie cheque, and on, and on???
I’m all in gold and commodities so want this inflation to continue, but understand the enormous deflation undertones?????
Just wondering .. if there will ever be any sardonic adjustments applied to the Lord Bank$ter$ .. who have giventh, er, I mean ‘takenth’ from their charges .. so much?
Don’t worry folks, the dollar as a reserve currency is in as strong a position as ever, and will never be usurped. But soon, you will not be able to buy much with it.
I’ve been in the market for a mattress for years now, but no matter how much we save those hedonic adjustments keep it out of our reach.
Great article, Wolf. Two further things strikes me about the “transitory” argument: first, the Fed appears to think that commodity/economic recovery-type inflation will just disappear, when what actually happens in the world economy is that type of inflation takes 12-18 months to filter through production chains into consumer prices. So, that momentum will not dissipate in H2 2021. More like H1 2023? Secondly, services inflation is, as you say, key in the US. Much more so than in Emerging Markets, where CPI figures are more rampant, now. As well as what you write about already unfolding in services inflation now, I can see much stronger year-on-year impulses appearing in services inflation from June-July onwards, as the collapse in flight ticket prices, hotel rooms etc falls out of year-on-year comparisons. And, probably sometime in H2 2021 or H1 2022, prices in these COVID-affected categories jump again as consumers re-engage with these services.
MARK R
So despite -700 in DJIA and 2 straight down days in the stock market, you believe we will see assets continue to inflate for another 18 months ?
Good point, those year on year increases will be massive after the drops last year!
Wait awhile, I’m old enough to remember the last big bout of inflation.
We were paying 13% on mortgages and borrowed money and we were lucky it wasn’t 18%. Meanwhile, savers got rich but we had no savings then.
But we had Paul Volcker, and he isn’t around anymore so nobody knows
what could happen this time. Maybe we’ll get lucky and have DEFLATION?
I’m now old and no longer need to buy anything but food, everything else is paid off. The stock market could go either way.
“But we had Paul Volcker”
But the current gang can’t do what he did to fix things – raise rates to the moon. The interest on the national debt last year was $523 BILLION.
Interest on the debt is relevant but not material as to whether the total debt can be $1T, $10T, $100T at whatever interest rate.
As far as the Federal Government is concerned with regards to a revenue stream, they would probably prefer higher interest rates. If need be, they can issue debt that ultimately the Federal Reserve System will purchase. The monetary cost involved with issuing the debt is substantially less than the income tax returned to the treasury on the interest.
What does matter is the value of the securities held as collateral for all the debt in the system. Seeing as the price of the securities is inversely proportional to interest rates, as the value of collateral drops, margin calls come into effect, which further lowers the price of the securities. That means significant contraction in credit, which results in the federal government issuing more debt, and the Fed engaging in more QE to try and stop the contracting credit.
That is why the end game this time around is a ‘currency reset’.
Raising interest rates is kryptonite to a highly leveraged economy and a government that relies on taking on more and more debt to prevent the whole thing from imploding.
John Vermeer,
“But we had Paul Volcker…”
And now we have this dude…
With the amount of money I have in the bank, I would much prefer Volcker than this clown in charge. In fact I would be happy to be earning 5% interest in savings.
Treasury securities called I-Bonds (designed for savers) are going to pay 4.2% interest for at least 6 months, depending on when you bought them. Their interest is pegged to CPI.
Can’t reply to your post Wolf, unless I am reading it wrong, I-Bonds would be perfect but sadly only limited to $10K max per year. Knew it would be too good to be true for people that cashed out on stock and just sitting on the sideline and avoid inflation eating through the value like acid
3.54% for i-bonds issued May 2021 – October 2021: Minimum purchase: Electronic bond: $25 Paper bond: $50 : Maximum purchase (per calendar year): Electronic bonds: $10,000 Paper bonds: $5,000.
3.54% is better, but limited to $10k not much help.
LOL. Priceless.
Jim Grant said he had learned you can never be sure about money and markets. People goof up trying to use statistics sometimes like long term capital.
Mix greed and fear and politics and grey markets and black markets and computers and war and you better have some cash and precious metals for when things go crazy.
They are reopening saw mills that were shut down. This takes time. They may expand existing saw mills. There are enough trees for awhile.
Shutdowns in foreign lands may disrupt trade for a time. China is licensing its vaccine to its partners around the world.
Except no one wants to expand capacity and then have the bubble pop and be left holding the bag.
So – they will be slow and conservative.
“show how much of a twisted political instrument CPI has become.”
The Boskin Commission report. Surprise, surprise, they found that CPI calculations were too high:
Toward A More Accurate Measure Of The Cost Of Living
FINAL REPORT to the Senate Finance Committee from the
Advisory Commission To Study The Consumer Price Index
DECEMBER 4,1996
https://www.ssa.gov/history/reports/boskinrpt.html#exec
Executive Summary
5. Changes in the CPI have substantially overstated the actual rate of price inflation, by about 1.3 percentage points per annum prior to 1996 (the extra 0.2 percentage point is due to a problem called formula bias inadvertently introduced in 1978 and fixed this year). It is likely that a large bias also occurred looking back over at least the last couple of decades.
6. The upward bias creates in the federal budget an annual automatic real increase in indexed benefits and a real tax cut. CBO estimates that if the change in the CPI overstated the change in the cost of living by an average of 1.1 percentage points per year over the next decade, this bias would contribute about $148 billion to the deficit in 2006 and $691 billion to the national debt by then. The bias alone would be the fourth largest federal program, after social security, health care and defense. By 2008, these totals reach $202 billion and $1.07 trillion, respectively.
This is exactly what Alasdair Macleod has been warning about–a depreciating currency with low interest rates and rising twin deficits (budget and trade). At some point he claims the more money the Fed prints the more the dollar will blow up and the bond market will take over.
At least in the past you could park your money in US Treasuries and have stable value or even see the dollar rise. This time no one in their right mind will accept such low interest rates while the currency keeps falling.
Long gas lines and soaring prices. Ah, the 1970s all over again! Maybe we’ll also get the 10% -15% pay raises, too.
By the end of the 1970s, the stock market sold off, and money went into real estate, which served as an inflation hedge. Once Volcker raised mortgage rates into the stratosphere, folks were buying less real estate. Then we had that severe recession in the early 1980s.
People in charge of the money aren’t thinking about thinking.
Who needs to think anymore, we are all woke.
That is how Fed will be fighting inequalities going forward, by not thinking about thinking.
Wolf,
Thanks great analysis!
I don’t see how they can keep rates this low for much longer considering this shocking data.
I’d appreciate the opportunity to make at least a few percent on savings accumulated after four decades of work…
The 800lb gorilla in the room is energy. Nat gas is still plumbing lows. Are solar panels more expensive? Yields are taking a jump today, and that isn’t usually the case while the market is down. If the dollar is dropping so is everything.
“Folks in the business of dealing with inflation, such as economists and Fed officials, such as Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida, came out this morning in droves and said they were “surprised” by the red-hot CPI inflation.”
“Surprised???” It never ceases to amaze me how stupid most of our leaders in the government are. Do your job! You shouldn’t ever be surprised! You should constantly be analyzing what’s happening and be tweaking the controls. That’s what leaders do.
We are doomed. I may have to come out of retirement just to survive this. 8% annual inflation wasn’t in my game plan. Prepare for your standard of living to retreat….
In my opinion central bankers realize the only thing holding things together is their communications.
Like Draghi saying we will do whatever it takes and Powell saying he will buy junk bonds, these are words, but is the bubble to big for them to stop the panic next time. Maybe just in case you will be first out the door and let others see if heeans it.
It’s not going to take too many Druckenmillers, Gunlach’s and Larry Summers saying the government s screwing up before the market panics.
Transitory. Base effect. Demographics.
I hope no one replies to this comment.
I won’t respond.
Artem
You are funnneee !! I can almost see you sitting at your computer screen clenching your face awaiting threats and derogatory comments from your WS cohorts. ;-)
Beardawg,
Thanks to Jerome, we are all clenching a bit.
Dedicated to Jerome-$-Slayer Powell:
A candid Fed Chairmn confesses
That the Secret of half his Success is
Not his Science, as such,
Nor its Marvels so much
As his bright irresponsible Guesses.
When real wages and real disposable income start to drop (price inflation>wage inflation), the big problems start.
This month, that happened. If it continues, there will be a lot of turmoil financial and real economy markets.
Small businesses have low political power. Those are the ones most impacted by wage inflation (when that starts to respond, as it has). Chain restaurants, retail, etc. will beat the smaller/mom&pops, and that’s just fine with the people in DC.
This is happening for last 40 years where wage growth has kind of stagnated but prices of everything has gone up.
I don’t see big problem other than rich people getting richer and others suffering.
How would this be a problem this time ?
Have you SEEN the price of yachts lately?
It’s not the price, it’s the waiting list.
Dammit, LisaH., coffee expectorated over the keyboard AGAIN!
may we all find a better day.
Back at it again, banging the inflation drum without addressing the root causes.
Wasn’t it obvious the “pent up demand” was going to rush back into the market and causing an impromptu bidding war?
If we had “pent up supply” rushing to meet it, nothing would have changed.
But in an economy so centralized and anti-competitive, who could have reasonably expected them not to withhold production and price gouge where they could?
This is the case with timber, and the case with shipping companies, and the case with hair salons, and commuter vehicles, and restaurants that don’t find staff.
Essentially every sector, and god knows China sees this as a prime opportunity to slow down exports.
davie,
“Back at it again, banging the inflation drum without addressing the root causes. Wasn’t it obvious the “pent up demand” was going to …”
Just because you didn’t read it doesn’t mean I didn’t write it. I’ve addressed the stimulus-triggered surge of goods purchases in detail a MILLION times.
This is the most recent one:
https://wolfstreet.com/2021/04/15/retail-wtf-charts-of-the-year-powered-by-1400-stimmies-and-massive-price-increases/
It includes a dozen or so WTF charts by category, including the headline chart:
The CAD hit a 3.5 year high this month. Might be time to invest in commodity currencies to hedge the weakening USD.
The people at the top are sharp-don’t fool yourselves.
What they are trying to sell us is -don’t worry
be happy.
The only way they can repay that debt is to print
or inflate. Inflation might be better as a wage increase might come along with it. That’s the happy part.
America will be fine as long as creditors
accept the American currency as payment. It hits the fan
when they don’t.
The people at the top are smart, but not as smart as they think they are and that is the problem. Most likely the people trying to prevent the next SARS outbreak created Covid-19. Most likely the Fed trying to preserve the world’s reserve currency will destroy it. Musk saving the environment from greenhouse gas will poison the environment with rare earth mining. Maybe there is a name for it other than hubris.
Still boogles my mind that the actual CPI exclude home prices, honestly what good does that do other than to constantly create this false narrative of inflation is under control. However, given how incompetent the FED has handled everything, even their own crappy way of measuring CPI is now starting to haunt them and the only thing they have left is to move on to jawbone 2.0 to the public and insist on it being transitory. Keep calm and move along.
Makes me wonder if Weimar Powell and most in charge at the FED are just bunch of giant narcissists since they all use the same gaslighting tactics favor by narcissists.
Personally the inflation would last long if the below conditions are true even after say 6 months:
1) People still getting extended unemployment benefits and stimulus checks.
2) The supply chain disruption is still there once people in certain geographies are fully vaccinated and resume their normal life
3) We still have 16 million people on unemployment benefits. Most of them have found good jobs.
IN essence, if the govt stops pumping money in people’s hands for free, I don’t see inflation lasting..
If FED is forced to raise rates, it’d increase mortgage rates, how would this impact real estate ?
jon
The traditional theories suggest when you raise interest rates, real estate prices will drop. With inventory so low, an interest rate hike might produce a flattening of prices, but unlikely there would be much of a drop unless foreclosure moratoriums are lifted simultaneously. Even then, that is likely to affect the lower end segment of the market and Hedgies and other investors will swoop in and pay competitive cash for those homes.
Just read half of the billions going to universities have to go directly to students especially those in need and if you are here illegally that’s ok which is new policy.
Many trillions being pumped out. If you get your share you might beat inflation, if not you are going to take a hit.
The il.legals have always gotten student benefits from the govt and the schools. They get more on average than other poor students because there is more private money allocated just to them.
I find it interesting that RE bull or actually most people somehow view RE will only go sideway at worst even though history has proven it not the case at least 3 times in the last 100yrs, yet these are the same people that somehow think stock market can only be going straight up or down and sideway is likely not possible. Myopic to say the least, both do act quite similar to each other, except they work on different time scale. I guess one way to explain it is that RE has definitely got more of an emotional attachment to people than stocks and bonds hence the myopic view.
I feel the same. Many of my friends holding rental properties are sufferings because of rental eviction ban and thus can’t even sell the property. They are looking to exit the market as soon as the ban is removed. The ban may or many not be removed for 1 more year or so.
Bunch of my friends on other side are not paying any rent to their landlords and govt to providing rental assistance to them to the tune of 80% of the rent.
Also, some of my friends are shopping for homes based on monthly payment. If the rates go up, they are priced out.
It’s gonna be interesting.
Phoenix
I agree RE has a longer timeframe to adjust vs equities. Lack of inventory has been real, however, for a long time now, several years in many markets. I don’t have a crystal ball, but I’ve been through a few RE downturns (1980’s, 1990’s and 2008).
The low inventory factor combined with lots of available investor cash for the low end foreclosure stuff AND the Fed moving predictably slow with rate increases would lead me to believe a sideways move in RE is more likely than a precipitous drop.
re: “The Base Effect has nothing to do with it.”
Exactly. You don’t measure inflation y-o-y. You measure it depending upon the distributed lag effect, which is over a 2 year period.
From the most detailed analysis I can find, $1 USD in stock market purchases in America will move the market up $5 in value…thus it would seem the most useful purpose, in terms of purchasing power, for the USD is to manipulate the stock market up higher for the top 1%.
Might only take $1 to move stock market down $20. Got to find a buyer, might have to be the Fed.
We will probably go from not enough assets out there to invest in to I can’t find a buyer for my asset. Anyway, that’s usually the way it works.
Inflation doesn’t subside substantially until Feb. 2022.
A friend just sent me a link to a blog. According to the later, Powell and Yellen are playing 4D chess against the CCP. In other words, inflation will remain high till the CCP capitulates.
I think hell might freeze over first. But what do I know?
Sounds like something straight out of an “article” from Zerohedge
Unfortunately no. Mind you, according to this blog both Amazon and Walmart are CCP covert operations designed to destroy the American middle class!!! There are not just mindless allegations, there’s all sorts of “proof” provided to back up the author’s claims.
What a great country we live in!!!
Where can I buy some digital yuan?
Avoid the price increase….Buy your wheelbarrow to hold those inflated dollars now.
Having lived through the run away inflation of the 70’s & 80’s the one thing I can tell you is once it gets started, it takes drastic measures to shut it down. The government has been lying through it’s teeth about inflation, because it knows what happens when the phycological effect of inflation becomes the normal mindset. Once people begin to plan for inflation, the momentum begins to accelerate. People quickly accept faith that inflation will continue and raise prices in advance to prevent losses. This quickly turns into a stampede of rising prices, and the only thing that will stop it is to stop the lending, which means drastic increases in interest. I guess if you live long enough you get to see everything come back around as the cycles repeat…
Expect food price inflation, and if you can add a commodity graph it would be scary. Canola peaked at $12 or $13 CAD last year and farmers were pumped to see a good price, now this year it has hit the $22 CAD mark. Wheat is also up 50% from what it was last year. I am curious how it looks across the board.