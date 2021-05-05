Lumber: Scary-Crazy Inflation Now Gets Passed On. But These WTF Price Spikes Cannot Last

Irrational behavior by buyers confidently betting on being able to pass on that irrationality to their customers. It works until it doesn’t.
Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Lumber futures on Chicago Mercantile Exchange currently trade at a record high of $1,610 per thousand board feet, having quadrupled since February 2020, just before the Pandemic, a sign of scary-crazy inflation amid suddenly blistering demand from builders, insufficient supply to meet that sudden surge in demand, growing lead times, and irrational behavior by buyers betting on being able to pass on that irrationality via higher prices to their customers (chart via Trading Economics):
Here’s another boots-on-the-ground observation being passed around about this scary-crazy inflation, triggering irrational behavior by buyers betting on being able to pass on that irrational behavior to their customers.
And these are the pros, not consumers.
A local electrician with a shop in Idaho near Moscow (where the University of Idaho is) was talking with one of the house builders he does work for. And this is the story he passed on to WOLF STREET:
“Moscow Building Supply (MBS) is the big building wholesaler in Latah County – last summer, you could buy a sheet of OSB [Oriented Strand Board, a type of plywood] at about $12 a sheet (4×8). Last week, $50 a sheet.
“A couple days ago, MBS got a truck load of OSB. A big home builder in Spokane drove down to MSB and bought the entire truck load – even before it was unloaded – for $80 a sheet.
“The next load is scheduled in two weeks. MBS is now telling customers to expect to pay $105 a sheet.
“Also plastic piping, such as 3-inch PVC pipe, commonly used by electricians as conduit. Last fall, my son paid 12 cents a foot. Now it is going for $5 a foot.
“My son says he now gets updates on price sheets from his electrical parts wholesaler weekly, rather than twice yearly.
Sure, there are all the logical and rational elements.
Supply was somewhat hampered by production problems during the Pandemic and isn’t now able to ramp up fast enough to meet the suddenly blistering demand by home builders that are trying to meet the suddenly blistering demand for new houses as people are shifting from living in urban cores to the suburbs or further out.
And these builders are making hay while the sun shines, and they’re building no matter what the input costs, assuming confidently that they can pass on the additional $30,000 in lumber costs to the eventual home buyers.
And the eventual home buyers, facing suddenly blistering competition from other home buyers, are willing to pay nearly any amount to get their hands on a home.
That buyers all along the chain are willing to pay those prices shows that there is a massive shift in the mindset. What would have caused a buyers’ strike in past years is now causing a buyers’ frenzy.
But these WTF price spikes cannot persist.
Price spikes like these trigger mega-profits for producers, and they’re trying to maximize their profits by ramping up production, and thereby supply. And eventually, supply meets demand and then exceeds demand, and then supply keeps piling up everywhere because producers are still making hay while the sun shines and they’re producing more and more supply.
And that’s how these price spikes are eventually resolved: They produce a glut, and at least part of that WTF price spike collapses.
This unwinding of the price spike could start to happen soon, or the price could continue to spike, and the unwind could take months or much longer. And even if part of the price spike collapses, prices could remain high compared to prior years.
For example, if the price of lumber futures collapses by 60% from today’s $1,610 per thousand board feet, it would still be at $640 and would still be far higher than the middle of the range of the prior 10 years.
So part of this scary-crazy inflation would be “temporary,” as the Fed keeps pointing out, but part of it would not be temporary but would be baked into the economy. And even that “temporary” part could exceed the 2021 time-frame. And it increasingly looks like the Fed is going to have one heck of a Fed-created problem on its hands.
The Fed will just redefine (Using the backsolver function) how they measure inflation until it is under control.
The solution to high commodity prices is high commodity prices. If the government starts putting on price controls they will just perpetuate the shortage.
Some buyers must be saying prices are too high and I will wait until prices come down. Not everyone can do that, but some can.
Sounds Old school.
These lumber price hikes would be called a short squeeze if a stock like GameStop suddenly zoomed up. Panic buying plus the lumber company cartel limiting supply seem to be at work here. There are photos of massive amounts of lumber being stockpiled in some yards. Plus there is the CV-19 blockade at the Canadian-American border, which affects Canadian lumber imports. Still, GameStop was about $4 a share a year ago and its is still $160 today, post Reddit spike.
gerry,
“There are photos of massive amounts of lumber being stockpiled in some yards.”
That article you’re referring to is brain-dead click-bait garbage, and you fell for it. Those were photos of ready-ship lumber waiting by a rail siding for the train to be put on. That people took this brain-dead click-bait shit seriously is astonishing.
I think you’re out of your element here, Wolf. The mills are bursting at the seams. I am a contractor and I am having no problem getting lumber. There is no shortage, only a massive increase in price. The shortages were last summer. When is the last time you priced out a lumber package?
Some of the problem is Canadian tariffs. Domestic producers are benefiting, although Idaho lumber mills have been consolidating for years. Lumber futures are ultra quirky.
I just read an article that in my country of origin (Germany) lumber prices are increasing because of exports to the US. I wouldn’t believe the stockpiling theories. I watched the video on clickbait ZH and it looked like a regular transportation hub with normal supply. People underestimate what goes into transportation logisitcs. Hubs will always have many days of supply. If the US mills were really stockpiling, now that the prices are going through the sky, someone outside the country would eat their lunch. The reason for the price explosion is simply shutdowns and underestimation of demand by the mills during the early phases of the pandemic + super high demand since then (because of easy money & stimulus policies) + inflexible supply (because it’s not that easy for mills to increase production).
It appears that it’s a little more complex than “greed” and tarrifs: From an article published by Professional Remodeler Magazine:
“According to the Canadian Forest Service, mountain pine beetles in British Columbia have affected 18 million hectares of forest, attacked 50% of the total volume of commercial lodgepole pine and destroyed pine trees that could have produced an estimated 752 million cubic meters of sellable pine from the 1990s to 2017. For reference, 18 million hectares of land is roughly equal to the size of Rhode Island,18 times over.
Meanwhile, Oregon, the largest softwood producer in the United States, is also plagued by the pine beetle. The state’s Department of Forestry says that the “mountain pine beetle is the most destructive forest pest in the west and has contributed to more tree mortality than any other bark beetle in Oregon.” The bug destroys an estimated 380,000 acres of the state’s forests per year.”
“The reason for the price explosion is simply shutdowns and underestimation of demand by the mills during the early phases of the pandemic + super high demand since then (because of easy money & stimulus policies) + inflexible supply (because it’s not that easy for mills to increase production).”
BS. Name a lumberyard that is short in supply of anything. Name the product. Tell us. Tell us what you build. Put up or shut up.
If they do then we will soon have price stability, and perhaps in a couple months we will be near maximum employment, so the only thing left is moderate long term interest rates! Pat those banksters on the back for doing such a fine job.
The cure for high prices is high prices. Witness the crude oil spike in 2008.
We never got free gas back in twenty aught and twenty.
Actually, oil went negative for a few days for those who could take immediate delivery and store it.
The Fed has no fear. Real fear has fearful consequences. If their projections go south, they migrate to a bank or hedge fund and make more money.
Get it into your head – there is no accountability. Criminals are held blameless because of using too much dope. Politicians just say or giggle whatever they want whenever they want and then forget about it. Not even accountability for being good, innocent people are persecuted for made-up reasons.
House near my sister sold for $3M cash. My wife’s friend just bought a new house – $3M cash.
The lemmings accelerate to the horizon.
Yep, ZERO accountability. That’s the number one disease in this country and it’s of course amplified by freedumb ……
In South Korea, presidents are sometimes sent to prison for their crimes. In the USA, it’s scums pardoning other scums. Nixon was an example …..
If you get wood all the time, I don’t recommend looking at these charts.
Fools rush in where angels fear to tread, and we see them today diving head first into these distorted WTF markets. The fact is that there are plainly many such fools with more money to burn than good sense.
It has been said that a consequence of shielding people from the effects of their folly is to fill the world with fools.
Job well done, Fed central planners!
fear and greed. that is the spectrum
Now we have both
My friend has three grown children in three different states. They all have major remodeling projects going. House across from my parents being remodeled. Home two doors down from my vacation spot being remodeled and another is adding an outdoor building, but work stopped after concrete pad was poured.
Too much money trying to squeeze through the door at the same time. If prices go up 25% this year and then level off, you have just had 25% of your purchasing power stolen.
Anecdotal, but needed my soffits and vertical exposed beetle-kill planks sealed. About 350SF of exposed wood plank in all. I would have done it myself, but needed a 20ft ladder, sealant, rollers, etc.
Painter took 3 weeks to come and do the job after booked (he is as busy as a 1-armed paper hanger). Took him and his 2 helpers 3 hours and actually, the boss just held the ladder. Very professional. He said I was LUCKY because he got the last 2 gallons of sealant available and he literally did not know when they would get any more.
Charged me $2000. I did the math and presuming 3 hours represents a 1/2 day job, this Painter is making approx $420K / Year in labor only. Even if paying his laborers a healthy $75K/Year (unlikely), he’s making north of $150K / Year for residential painting.
I am actually happy that tradespeople are finally making a great living, but if you would have told me I was gonna pay $2000 for 3 hours of painting work 10 years ago, I would have laughed my A** off.
Meant to say he is making north of $250K / Yr (typo – sorry) :-(
Bear,
You probably got hosed my friend. Sorry to say that, but if you are cramped for time? And the workers did not make that money, the owner holding ladder made the windfall on your job.
My son who has 20 years high end maint experience building and maintaining computerised autonomous driving trucks and giant shovels, makes 200K plus benefits. This is a union job, and one of the highest paid on site. He does electrical work from chips, controls, to hydraulics, highly specialised. A house painter might make 40 – 50K. The contractor? Who knows? I occasionally hire a dual ticketed guy to help me (carpenter and electrician) and pay him $500 per day cash. He’s tickled pink to get it. He is pleased to make $400 per day, actually. I didn’t hire him on my latest project as he is too busy. I just do it myself rather than wait the 3-4 weeks until he is free.
I’m sure you pay him $500 per day cash, right? That’s a whole different story than $500 on the books. I don’t know about Canada, but here in the states we have to send out 1099 forms to every sub contractor we paid.
One of the top fed minds in the country…….Yellen comes out and says she thinks rates need to go up…….then 3 hours later states,,,,,,,Oops…….I didn’t mean to say that………our leaders are honest servants…….bull.
Economics no longer rules……its all about having a good connection to the crooked palace of crooks. As they steal everything that is not nailed down…..and some of the nailed down stuff too.
Read about that Yellen flip flop. Very revealing.
If you can’t even state conventional wisdom bromides like “Dah, rates might need to rise a teeny tiny bit sometime in the next million trillion years or something” w/o having to back track…
Regarding:
“For example, if the price of lumber futures collapses by 60% from today’s $1,610 per thousand board feet, it would still be at $640 and would still be far higher than the middle of the range of the prior 10 years.”
I have always followed lumber prices as my lifetime employment has relied on a sound lumber market….high enough for the producer to make a buck yet affordable enough to buy. I’m used to $300 per thousand. I used to buy lumber for that price for years. I also worked 20 years flying for logging companies….to camps. I have seen the logging camps shut down for Christmas or snow and just not reopen. I have seen the price collapse in weeks and companies only working because they would lose their cutting quota. Friends of mine have been out of work for up to 18 months at a time, and these were guys with high seniority.
The forestry companies do not make money at $300. It can’t be done. Probably $800-1K is reasonable. But who knows for sure until they shut down as they always moan and whine. Always have, always will.
Today, right now, there are billboards where I live advertising for HD Techs, logging truck drivers, machine operators, foresters, and scalers. These are 150K per year jobs. Forestry is booming here on Vancouver Island….just like it was in the late 60s and early 70s.
Like I said above, it can shut down in weeks. I’ve seen it.
I’m also retired (retired carpenter, etc) but still building. I’m working on a personal project right now that will cost me twice what it should and I pay wholesale. You know what? I just pay it. Seriously, I have the time right now, inclination, and bucks. I’m not going to wait one or two years to complete this project because of high lumber prices. Builder friends are also still working; flat out. People are still buying new builds and a good builder has work lined up for years. Years. No one needs to even advertise.
I don’t see any change until the interest rates rise or some kind of huge economic shock happens. Then people will be afraid and cut back. Until then…..
Just so people understand, the cost of framing lumber to build a house is the cheapest part of a build. It’s everything else, especially high end finishing products, appliances, plumbing and electrical. A good tradesman earns at least $40 per hour, anyway. If they work full time, with two weeks holiday that is 80K per year. If a politician makes 200K + benefits a carpenter is certainly worth every penny of what they make. It’s hard work and requires skills……lots of skills that takes many years to learn.
regards
Are you saying all those years of lumber in the graph above were sold at a loss?
To my eye, this all looks like an an inflationary spike before deflation arrives full-force, taking out asset and commodities prices simultaneously. My guess is that the stock market trades sideways for a few months, commodities keep going up — and then both barf out in fall.
I also don’t think 1970s stagflation is coming. Back then, America was a middle class country with some of the best infrastructure in the world. Today, it’s an oligarchy with an economy dominated by finance.
“Nailed it” jila, IMHO.
This ”spike” IS different because of folks apparently willing to buy at these crazy prices, likely due to FOMO, as stated.
Other than that, it’s really not a new thing, especially for building materials.
Seen rebar pricing good for 24 hours in 2003; similar for gypsum products, lumber, ”red iron”, etc., etc., though I don’t remember the dates; all were investigated and some were found to be manipulations by the producers, others just the ebb and flow of markets.
Judge declared the CDC ”eviction ban” illegal announced today,,, so, as many rational folks comment,,, this too shall pass.
BTW, local hood in the saintly part of tpa bay area is absolutely full steam ahead, with almost every small old house sold demolished asap, and every new home built sold before the first construction started.
In my neighborhood, Arizona, all new construction, 3 car , 3 bdrm, 2 bath 1800 sq ft 350-390 k homes are being bought by people from California as ” investment vehicles” literally sitting empty after closing. One relator told me they have no plans to move in and are not renting it out. Builders say lumber package going up weekly, homes going up everywhere, prices going up weekly.
Gonna be one hell of a crash
Once crashed, that $390 K home is $200 K. I did about the same percentage-wise deal in 2010 when I picked one up for $64/sq. ft.
Reminds me very much of 1973 with the Arab Oil Embargo. Oil supported the production and distribution of so many American goods that we began an economy killing inflationary cycle. That is what is going to happen now. The Stimmy checks are largely in the rearview mirror since even the Donkey side of the aisle is getting cold hooves because the electorate is now Woke about the Dollar and Price Level destruction caused by unprecedented Government spending and money printing.
Fed Heads and Washington please take a very low bow. Although it will be akin to DUCKING in the months ahead as the Income side of the American Consumer cannot keep up with the Expense side of the ledger. Lower standard of living baked into the cake, the sugar high of something for nothing will leave one heck of a hangover for the annals of history to see. We have literally shot our wad of Dollars at the Casino.
Solar module costs have recently spiked up wards of about $.10 per watt. As this is a primary construction cost, deals that penciled out a few months ago are now losers. This reverses a significant trend that module prices were in a constant downward spiral. Bad news for solar developers.
There is no shortage of lumber whatsoever at the local mills and big box stores. This is a speculative bubble due to Weimar Boy Powell’s deranged money printing schemes. These financial terrorists have destroyed the country. Weimar Boy should be swinging on a meathook above an angry mob armed with pitchforks.
Dr Rathenau was the equivalent of Weimer boy Powell in 1922’s Weimer Germany. From “When Money Dies p 78,79
“Rathenau was driven from his home to the Foreign Office, the path of his car was blocked deliberately by another while two assassins in a third car which had been following riddled him with bullets at close range, A bomb thrown into his car thrown in for good measure, nearly cut him in half. “
Now we have cryptos gaining 100% in a DAY. Shitcoins that have absolutely zero real world utility. The end is nigh.
Even the local quarry has raised their prices on materials roughly 20% across the board from last year, give or take.
I am being very cautious right now even though I have tremendous pricing power. I think I am going to see work dry up to a trickle sometime in the next 18 months. I am saving everything.
I wonder how long the sheeple will continue to celebrate that $3,200 which has been completely eaten up and then some by this inflation. They are paying it back in spades now. They are too stupid to understand math.
Oh, you didn’t know? math is r*****, or at the very least doesn’t promote equity. We will need to make sure no child is left behind (AKA no child gets ahead).
You, my dear DC are on the wrong side of history promoting math when education departments from coast to coast are discouraging advance math. Cause only r***** in other countries or red states would promote something like math.
You don’t want to be a r*****, do you?
🙄
Another important factor is that as of today, 45% of Americans have had their first jab so covid restrictions will continue to be lifted and commerce could increase substantially from here.
By the way, Yellen The Felon did a complete 180 on her raising rates comment that had apparently burped forth from her gross face before she could stop it. And now another FED stooge came out and said absolutely no taper anytime soon. This country is full of dumbed down chowderheads who allow these financial terrorists to walk all over them.
Yeah, well the other members of the J team put her in her place. Joe and JP reminded her that of the three of them, she was the only one who served at the instantaneous of one other person.
Toe the line, or they’ll fine another J to replace her… hmmm, May be Joe from WV?
I nominate Jon Corzine. He fits the bill both in name and character.
The cure for high prices is NOT always high prices. There are well-documented disconnects. For example, the spike in oil prices in 2018 was sticky because the slump below $50 in 2014 discouraged upstream investment. This was compounded by geopolitical crises in the Middle East and Venezuela that hampered production. Higher prices couldn’t draw in more producers and cut prices.
We saw the same thing with palladium over the past few yearsb. An increase in demand could not induce more production due to problems at the production end, whether it was power outages in South Africa or flooding in Russian mines
No man is an island, and neither are commodities. The prices of all commodities are inter-related, both directly and indirectly.
Copper mines often yield silver as a by-product. If the price of copper goes too high, consumers may substitute aluminum for many uses. The drop in copper output also decreases silver output. Naturally, the phenomenon runs as well in reverse. So there is an element of both production and substitution causing disruption in the price of silver.
Palladium is a by-product of silver and nickel mining. Silver demand fell after VW-Gate (in 2015 VW admitted it had fudged its diesel numbers). Diesel uses silver for its catalytic converters, whereas gasoline uses palladium. The collapse in demand for silver and the increased demand for palladium as consumers shunned diesel turned everything upside down, and nobody was able to step up palladium production. As we move to EV the paradigm could easily reverse. If run a silver or palladium mine, will you commit to yet another market shift or wait and see? Even if you wanted to switch tomorrow, mines just don’t turn on a dime – whether true silver or debased copper filled junk. Mines are capital-intensive and rely heavily on oil. Ah, another connection to worry about!
Dacron and cotton are both used in drip-dry shirts; this is a consumer-driven disruption.
If a commodity goes up in price and people can’t find a substitute demand will likely fall. The cure for gas guzzling cars and few car pools was $4 gasoline.
One general factor of production, labor, can be very fluid. Where did the tanker truck drivers go? Obviously they found greener pastures during the quarantine. I have a friend who’s a former trucker and he gets calls all the time. Too late – he’s now retired, adjusted to his benefits, and will never go back. Stimulus checks aren’t even part of his equation.
As I mentioned in the discussion of the lumber shortage, there is no shortage of TIMBER. The problem is a shortage of conversion of TIMBER to LUMBER. Quite a few mills have closed. And also as mentioned before, mills could hire back workers but are reluctant to do so because they are concerned that this truly is a transient phenomenon.
So labor can be diverted, in the short run or in the long run, directly or indirectly, from one industry to another or even dry up as skilled labor can’t find a market and moves on.
If one commodity goes up in price, and consumers are unwilling or unable to substitute another, they will be forced to consume a little less of something, either the commodity or something else.
Since all products compete for consumers’ dollars, a change in any one price will affect an unpredictable number of other prices.
The cure for high prices is high prices sounds good but is actually an oversimplification since it assumes that higher prices will draw in more players.
Wolf,
Glad to see your WTF are marching from a monthly to a weekly feature. Should we expect a transition to a daily cadence in the near future?
Also, I am thinking that WTF may not longer be sufficient to cover the nuttiness associated with the induced impacts on our economy. In other words, is there a more appropriate acronym to describe the insanity of our current situation?
Might be useful since the current acronym is starting to wear off in terms of shock effects.
MCH,
Later today or tomorrow you’ll get another WTF chart. Then there may be a pause of several days :-]
“As I mentioned in the discussion of the lumber shortage, there is no shortage of TIMBER. The problem is a shortage of conversion of TIMBER to LUMBER. Quite a few mills have closed. And also as mentioned before, mills could hire back workers but are reluctant to do so because they are concerned that this truly is a transient phenomenon.”
BS! What do you build? Where do you get your lumber? I am sick and tired of these keyboard lumber experts. I just got quotes on a number of projects this morning. No shortage of ANYTHING, but the customer is sure gonna pay for it. $92 per sheet for 5/8″ 4×8 stainable T1-11 siding. $11.60 per for 2x4x8 doug fir. I can get any sheathing I want, pine/fir/spruce trim, redwood decking, etc. They have more available than ever. This “shortage” meme is nonsense!
All true but even at these prices for lumber, it is not a big enough component to derail a frantic house market. The house market will have to correct first.
One of the biggest factors I’ve seen is the ever growing component of the building lot in the total cost. When I was a young realtor in the 80’s you could buy a decent serviced lot for about 20K. You would have to spend 60 to just satisfy the building scheme ( 1200 sq.ft.) So lot is 25% of total.
Today that same lot would be minimum 200K and you satisfy same scheme for AT MOST 200K.
So lot has gone from 25 to 50 %. These numbers are conservative. Note this is a never- ending trend not a one year thing.
There is a comparison to palladium, now the most precious of the metals. It is needed for pollution control, fuel cells etc. but is too small a component to ITSELF price the final product out of the market.
Having said that, in a SANE housing market, a extra 30 K or more would be a factor. But an addict, or an obsessive, is a price taker, not a price giver.
The bubble is always in the land price.
“…palladium, now the most precious of the metals.”
If you’re referring to price, have you taken a look at rhodium recently, nick?
I watched a Google Earth video report about deforestation including the Amazon rainforest in Brazil. Half of the earth’s forests are gone; quite a lot to ranchers converting forests to pasture. Other forests were taken by loggers and lumber companies faster than it can grow back.
It took a loblolly pine 40 years to grow from a seedling on a tree plantation in South Carolina to harvest size. They were used as telephone poles, pulp and cheap grade lumber.
Will need mass vaccinations to calm the panic that is disrupting supply chains. India considers stay at home orders.
How about Haiti and Nepal. Nothing left there either.
So what we do? Tell JP to stop buying MBS, would that make any difference? The problem is the money is already out there, and if the Fed rips up the PUT contract and raises rates where does all that money go?
I have been reading about lumber shortages for the last four weeks.
But then I watched this on YouTube “TRAIN LOADS OF LUMBER JUST STACKED UP !!!! Why”
What is going on?
The Fed has grown dependent on use of fuzzy terms to further its fuzzy goals.
When they say inflation will be “transitory”, they mean prices will go up 10% next year, then inflation will resume at a “normal” 2% rate. They do not mean that prices will go up 10%, then down 10%. Thus, consumers are looking at a permanent 10% price increase, on top of the “normal” 2% inflation.
Once prices go up, they never go down, except during an economic crash.
Here in California there was no way to legally dispose of pressure treated wood for several months, and now a mechanism is in place to do so the cost has skyrocketed.
That is not a cost that’s going away.