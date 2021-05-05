Now Even Google Caves under Demand for Permanent Work from Home, Another Blow to Bay Area Office Market

“The future of work is flexibility,” Alphabet CEO Pichai told employees today.
Google now expects that 20% of its employees work from home permanently, 20% work in new office locations of their choice, and the remaining 60% would work at their current office but in a hybrid workweek, going to the office three days a week and working the other two days “wherever they work best,” Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai told employees today in an email cited by the Wall Street Journal.
What was new today was that 20% of the employees could work from home permanently, and that another 20% could move to different locations.
Last December, Pichai had already put forward the idea of a hybrid workweek when he told employees that, once it was safe to return to the office, employees could work from home up to two days a week and spend three “collaboration days” a week at the office, though some employees, such as those working in data centers and labs, might not be able to work from home.
The company would be “testing a hypothesis that a flexible work model will lead to greater productivity, collaboration, and well-being,” he said at the time.
Employees would have to apply and get permission from management to change locations and to work from home permanently, Pichai said today in the email.
In June, Google will launch the application process for people who want to change their location and will provide additional information about the required approval process.
This new system would start after September, but until then most employees could keep working remotely, an Alphabet spokesperson told CNBC today.
Google’s numerous contractors, temporary workers, and vendors will likely be in the office on the same days as their teams, the spokesperson said.
Google will also double from two weeks per year to four weeks per year the period that employees can work from anywhere, to provide more flexibility with vacation and travel plans. This also requires approval of management
This type of flexibility is designed to help employees do their best work, Pichai said in the email.
And that’s a lot of people: If 20% of Google’s 140,000 or so employees work at home, that would amount to 28,000 people who wouldn’t need space in a corporate office. And if another 20% moved to cheaper locations where Google has offices, that might take another 28,000 employees – and their families – out of the areas where they live now.
Cost cutters at Google are salivating.
Compensation of employees who change locations will be adjusted, Pichai said. The majority of Google’s 140,000 people work in the Bay Area, one of the most expensive housing markets in the US. So if they choose to move to one of the cheaper housing markets, they will also have to digest a pay cut. It would be a win-win for Google, so to speak.
Google has vast real estate holdings in the Bay Area and leases a lot of office space. It has for years been planning to build a new campus in San Jose, “Downtown West,” with 7.3 million square feet of office space and 4,000 housing units, plus retail space and plazas. The City Council is scheduled to vote on it later this month.
Google, which also has large office footprints in New York City, Austin, and Atlanta, has been spending the past years adding feverishly to its office space, on the assumption that it would continue to balloon its workforce and therefore its need for office space.
But the strategy of letting people work from home, letting people move to cheaper locations, and reducing the amount of time that the remaining people have to spend at the office is taking a lot of pressure off the need to constantly add to the office footprint.
Surveys of employees have found that somewhere around 80% and 90% of employees want at least some kind of flexibility, with many employees preferring no more than three days at the office, and a good portion of employees preferring no days at the office.
Ultimately, the bosses decide what they offer. But people decide where they want to work. And offering flexibility, a hybrid workweek, and the option of full-time remote work can be powerful incentives to attract and retain good workers. The Pandemic has proven to executives that their companies and employees can be very productive with this setup.
And for corporate cost cutters, there is a huge incentive: remote work and a hybrid workweek shift many corporate expenses, such as office space and free lunches, from the company to the household.
The sudden structural collapse in demand for office space raises some existential questions for landlords. Read… The Dynamics Behind the Ugly Amount of Empty Office Space
With Google leading the way, others will have to follow. The new landscape is starting to formulate in earnest now.
Speaking of landscape, working from home is “environmentally green”, right?
Wildly more efficient for me in every way.
Clearly, you do not have children or have a spouse who is a saint. LOL.
You would think this would affect SF and Seattle home prices, but they still rocket up.
Some ramifications of a permanent change to permanent work locations in cities.
1. Less demand to rent
office space
2. Less demand to build and renovate office space
3. Fewer high paying jobs in cities
4. Because of #3 above , demand for residential property in many cities will decline
5. Because of # 4 , rents will continue to decline and prices for houses and condos will decline
6. Many small businesses which service workers in commercial space will decrease , meaning layoffs of low- medium paid workers and closing of a % of such businesses . This will also result in more retail vacancies and lower retail real estate prices
7. Fewer new buildings , lower assessments for current office , residential and retail space along with less taxes generated by current workers translates to lower tax receipts. To counter this , cities will be forced to either raise taxes , cut services or a combination of both. This leads to vicious cycle of more residents fleeing the city resulting in fewer services , especially more police , infrastructure and quality of life issues.This is exacerbated by silly laws such as Cal. prop 47, which raised the threshold for shoplifting misdemeanors to 950$ .
Expect to see a rerun of the problems of 1970s NYC to many cities including NYC again
8. Many holding mortgages on office buildings , especially those with high vacancy rates will be faced with defaults on their mortgages. This has the possibility of creating a entire set of different problems
9. Public transportation systems will hemorrhage even more money than in the past. Although car traffic has almost recovery to pre pandemic levels in SF, bus and BART ridership is still way down. Already toll takers on many bridges in the SF area have been permanently eliminated to save money
To add to all this , the inevitable repricing of the highest flying stocks to much more realistic levels will destroy a good deal of the “faux “ wealth created in the last 5 years . This will inevitably have a negative wealth effect and will exacerbate the above problems.
It’s all redistribution. Some (around the old centres) will lose what they gained in the last decade and others (the communities who saw a ‘braindrain’) will regain what they lost.
Adapt and carry on.
I can’t figure out how they even employ that many people.
If you move to Alabama we’re cutting your pay from $250k to $40k, but we’ll throw in rat benefits.
It’s as if they are awash in so much money they kind of don’t really care what they pay, but would rather keep everyone at the giant California fortresses for the intimidation factor. Obviously competition is not an issue. Must be nice being a monopoly.
Monopoly on what exactly?
Plenty of great alternatives for everything Google does.
I, like others, must have taken a pause when reading 140,000 employees.
There are going to be massive adjustments in compensation and employee expense as the bean counters grind through the numbers.
Looks some Alphabet LEAPS are in order.
My head still spins on 140K 🤑🤑🤑
That’s really great news! Nothing would be better for Frisco (or London or New York or Boston) and make it livable again for working folk who pay taxes (unlike the rich and corporations which seems to have so much support amongst the WS commentors) than depopulation and most importantly getting the rich out. Now, in only we could get the rich out of America, too, so we could have our nation back. No more wars, no more rich buying our nation govt community society.
What are you basing this on?
Can you define ‘rich’?
Do you know top 10% pays > 70% of all personal income tax? (source: IRS)
Google deserves nothing better.
More reason to outsource. We never learn.
A benefit to customers when speaking with someone WFH is that when for any reason the person puts you on hold unlikely you will have to tolerate music while you wait.
Background noise of baby crying, dogs barking, is a norm.
The burning question is; How many WFH jobs will end up being done in homes outside US borders? And don’t think the CEO’s, CFO’s and other Chiefs aren’t already running the numbers on potential savings.
Google will get workers back in offices when they restart their bus line.
Nobody is going to drive from Marin or Santa Cruz to Mountain View even three days per week. Many people who work at their SV campuses live in SF, and don’t own cars.
Good luck getting them to the office without the buses.
After self-checkout in supermarkets, here comes self-office.
Next in pipe: self-beating for bad work.
But more seriously, this WFH seems to me the most socially disruptive innovation after the Internet.