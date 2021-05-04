The Dynamics Behind the Ugly Amount of Empty Office Space

This sort of sudden structural collapse in demand for office space raises some existential questions for landlords.
Companies are not massively defaulting on their office leases, and that’s the good thing. But they have put a historic amount of vacant office space on the sublease market, while continuing to pay rent to the landlord. They decided they no longer need that much space, now that some form of flexible work, or hybrid work-from-home, or even permanent work-from-anywhere is being integrated into office real estate plans, cost cutting efforts, and footprint-reduction strategies.
Now, 14 months into the Pandemic, office occupancy – workers actually showing up at the office – is still dreadfully low. As of the end of April, office occupancy in the 10 largest metros averaged only 26.5% of where it had been just before the Pandemic, according to Kastle Systems today, whose electronic access systems secure thousands of office buildings around the country. In other words, the number of people entering these offices was still down by 73.5% from pre-pandemic levels and has barely made headway in recent months:
The epicenters of work-from-home show the biggest drops in office occupancy rates, according to Kastle’s “Back to Work Barometer” at the end of April: in San Francisco, the occupancy rate was at 14.8% of the pre-Pandemic level, in New York City at 16.2%, and in San Jose at 18.0%.
Among tech companies, 95% expect remote work for at least a few days a week; 9% said that they will never return to the office at all; another 47% said that they will need less office space; only 13% said they would need more office space, according to a survey by Savills.
A survey of Californian residents found that 82% of the employees who now work at home want to continue working at home at least some of the time. Only 18% don’t want to work at home at all.
But even at the top end of office occupancy, working remotely is still king. In Dallas, office occupancy is at 41.2% of where it was pre-Pandemic, and in Austin at 40.2% (click on the chart to enlarge):
How exactly this will shake out for office real estate is getting complicated, as they say, with everyone involved having different ideas as to what they want.
A survey by Accenture of 400 North American financial-services companies found that 80% of the executives would like for workers to spend four or five days in the office post-Pandemic. Many of them think that working at home makes training younger employees more difficult and is hurting company culture.
But employees are looking for flexibility, now that they have proven that they can be productive at home.
“You’ve seen the senior executives sitting in their office and there’s nobody behind them,” Laurie McGraw, head of Accenture’s capital markets industry team in North America, told Bloomberg. “And then you see the entry-level folks starved for in-person interaction because they need to be coached on a more regular basis. And then there’s the vast middle that’s content to be home.”
The work-from-home year 2020 generated record profits for banks, proving that work-from-home can be managed, and many employees question the need to commute every day. According to Rob Dicks, Accenture’s talent and organization head for capital markets, employees are likely to push back against a full-time return.
Despite whatever executives would like, the reality of the cost-cutting aspects of working from home has already set in. According to Accenture’s survey, of the same executives:
- Nearly two-thirds expect to cut their office footprint by 11% to 40% over the next nine months.
- Over half are planning to relocate employees to new lower-cost locations.
- 9% said they’ll close their headquarters in a major market.
Financial firms have been all over the place with their plans.
Goldman Sachs, in an internal memo seen by Bloomberg, told its US employees that they should be prepared to report to the office by June 14, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg.
Vanguard Group, which employs about 17,300 people, is planning a hybrid model for most of its staff, with many employees able to work from home on Mondays and Fridays.
Bridgewater Associates is going for the hybrid model as well and will allow their employees to work from home at least part of the time.
Deutsche Bank, which employs about 8,000 people in the US, is planning to let its staff work from home for up to three days a week. Separately, the bank had said that it wanted to reduce its office foot print to cut costs.
Deutsche Bank is offering “flexibility” as an inducement for hiring and retention. A survey had found that 90% of its employees wanted the opportunity to work from home at least part of the time after the Pandemic. Office space will be reconfigured to accommodate the hybrid model.
JPMorgan Chase told its employees in a memo to report back to the office by early July on a “consistent rotational schedule” that would allow staff some flexibility.
For landlords, these are existential questions as an enormous amount of office space is now vacant and available for lease in the US, and more office towers are in the process of being built, and nothing could have prepared the commercial real estate industry for this sort of sudden structural collapse in demand.
VTS monthly report (behind paywall) says it’s Office Demand Index is within 15% of pre-pandemic levels nationally.
This keeping in mind office occupancy and office space demand are orthogonal metrics.
Non wonder the golf courses are full here during the week when us retirees like to play. Cant’ even get a decent tee time.
Working from home has its benefits. That’s why people like it :-]
Yes, the course I play on just raised the greens fees 33% (I kid you not) for non-member play (semi-private course) What’s that inflation thing we discuss around here? LOL
I’m surprised the ESG crowd hasn’t come after the golf courses yet? Or have they? The water that is wasted especially where its scarce.
More golf courses should put in Par 6’s, and build strategically placed asphalt cart paths, so that a tee off can bounce its way to a doable Condor. The coarse Marshall is right there too, and sees it, while talking on the phone with Aussie Norman, still suffering his covid headaches, I don’t know…?
Just Kraken memes tonight.
Ha. I owned and managed a medium size software company (130 hc) and sold in the dot.com era. WFH is functional for a fraction of the people because the natural desire for “freedom” is easily rationalized to reduce focus. WFH is a cruel joke whose effect on productivity has not had sufficient time to measure the impact.
Of the places I’ve been employed only a third of the workforce were honestly engaged and productive.
Get up at 3AM and hit the repeat button on your phone for an hour until you get through to make your tee time. Or hire some young punk to do it for you.
We do something like that. One guy in the group starts speed dialing the minute the pro shop opens. Usually, we get a decent time, but sometimes, not so lucky, We have noticed lots if working age guys on the course since the pandemic downturn allowed play to start up this year. This is Work From Anywhere at its best!
You see I know more about what is going on with your golf course than people in your own community. I noticed here the golf courses are more crowded than ever. I started playing the Par 3/4 mini 9 hole course more often, because we can get on it. And its much cheaper. But you have to pull your own manual cart. The hell with fighting these mobs on the main course.
“L”-shaped recovery :P
And the big, multiple-felonius-money-laundering-terrorist-abetting-government-supported-banks will try to hold the world hostage with lending to protect the corner they’re stuck in… might be TBTF, but never to big to be made obsolete… esp as their lending book stagnates and contracts…
DeFi has painted a big target on their backs… and will continue to cut into their margins on trading revenue on all asset classes and derivatives… some of their employees are secretly behind some of the biggest defi derivative protocols anonymously…
Just hope they keep kicking the can so I can continue to build my tail risk position agaisnt this trash on dex’s :P
Chase has to force staff back they need to lead by example. I hear JD on the grand reopening call that come fall no more mask will be required at the office. He even went on to say he would make the jab part of his sinister plan or be fired if it were legal to do so.
He even referenced gambling twice on the call.
This time around the casinos we know as the even more 2BTF banks will def go bust this time. (This decade)
Plan and prepare accordingly.
Was he wearing his White House cuff links for protection?
Banks had some other things going for them too…
“The work-from-home year 2020 generated record profits for banks, proving that work-from-home can be managed…”
monolithtracker.com/ serra-art-display-qatari-desert-qatar
Richard Sierra builds a line of giant 50 ft Monoliths in the desert.
Whew, that’s Henge creep, lol
Just take the 3d version of these vacant office spaces and lease them as NFTs.
I was in Denver on TDY in 1987 during the oil bust. I went jogging in the downtown area and saw all these new office towers that looked completely empty. The streets were nearly deserted. I asked a dude on the street what was in those buildings. His response “Nothing”. They were completely vacant. He was right on the money. This will be repeated in cities across the country. There is no need for these buildings anymore.
Retrofit them for affordable housing. That’s what’s needed in this country.
In most of the large and medium sized cities across the U.S. if you run across a member of the monied class and ask them from whence their wealth comes, it is usually commercial real estate. Not necessarily the .oo5 % like Gates or Koch or Walton but the crowd funding the opera and the symphony. 60 years ago they would have been industrialists, timber barons or mining Tycoons, but now they own strip malls, office buildings and parking garages. This collapse in demand could reshuffle the decks and blast a hole the the society pages.
Owing malls has been a losing business for decades; is supermarkets were the money is at. People still likes to go in person to get their food if possible.
That and gas stations; is troublesome when one closes because you can’t repurse to anything but a car wash without a lot of money but have one in a good location and people will go there to buy whatever because is open 24 hours a day.
This is changing, people is getting more used to buy and or order anything online or at least by phone calls.
I can’t buy shoes online, the size is always wrong and if you have to return them and get a different size it takes too freaking long. Not to mention that even the same size is different how it fits depending on brand and type of shoe.
Hence I haven’t bought shoes since 2019, still have two working pairs, hope they last me long enough.
Buying clothing online blows, and it’s horribly inefficient, yet Wolf gave me a spanking telling me I was wrong and that it was terribly efficient. I don’t know what’s efficient about sending 6 straight online orders back and keeping nothing. I need to try clothes on. Back in the day I could easily find a large haul at the mall in an hour. These days it takes weeks if not months to find a single item online that fits.
Chicago booth school did a research piece about who makes up the top 1%, surprisingly or not it is a lot of small business owners as well who make it to millionaire status.
But small business is in the process of getting left behind. If capital never runs dry what’s to stop the multinationals from becoming even bigger monopolies than they already are? Work will be done remotely from the cheapest labor nation possible. Many white collar people are being very short sighted about the future wfh realities.
I struggle to have faith in the whole work from home craze. I was homeschooled online for the better part of my education. Saw lots and lots of people come into the system and flunk out immediately because most people just simply aren’t self starters on stuff that isn’t enjoyable. I really doubt human nature changes that much from the 10-20 age demographics to middle age and on. I’ve worked jobs where there isn’t a direct supervisor and lots of 2 hour lunches and frivolously driving around. We even had a crew that would go into Walmart and play the little video game kiosk demo deals.
Maybe I’ll be wrong but I’ve seen this exact thing before. Productivity will probably plunge but also, I think having a set 9-5 40 hours a week schedule is something most people need and benefit from. I could easily see something happening like billable hours for mechanics. You have x amount of paid hours to complete a task and anything extra is free that would otherwise be paid sitting in an office if something goes wrong or whatever.
WFH is not here to stay. People are out golfing instead of working, or playing video games, commenting on blogs, etc. They’re milking it.
Working from home works just fine. Been doing it for many many years. But it doesn’t work for everyone. I know quite a few people who’re doing it, consultants, tech people, software engineers, a corporate transaction lawyer, etc. It works for all of them.
I should have been more clear, Wolf. There will always be some work from home, but not anywhere even close to what we have going on right now. Companies will reign that in as much as possible, because productivity is way down. Self-starters like yourself are not as common as one might think.
By the way, I know a nurse who is starting a new WFH job seeing patients online. It’s some newly created position. Not sure how that will work out.
I’ve worked from home the majority of my entire career in sales. I could never go back to an office. People flatulate, gossip, waste tons of other people’s time, have incredibly gross habits, participate in really MEAN office politics and back-stabbing, and worst of all is the repeated sexual harassment, and other executive ‘perks’ that go with not only their intimidation of all employees but this notion that they have everyone of you by your short hairs. When not in an office environment and within their physical presence, a LARGE amount of all this bad stuff goes away entirely. Executives in their corner offices, largely now ‘by themselves’ if they even go in, have to be absolutely beside themselves with no one around they can bully, harass, or even ask for sexual favors of. They are missing the females and all that ‘eye candy’ they had at their disposal, even if they didn’t cross the harassment line.
We’ve basically had no flu for the entire past year or longer, and people are actually getting more exercise, as they now feel no pressure to stay at the PC all day, and can get outside every day whenever they feel like it, go for bike ride, and then come back in re-freshed, so yeah productivity is probably sky-rocketing, and the elimination of all that office emotional trauma and politics and gossipping has to have phenomenal positive mental health effects on 10’s of millions of former office workers.
People all over are now finding out how truly TOXIC these office buildings had become in terms of all this human junk, and they are probably not missing the horrid commutes, the stress from traffic, sitting in that vehicle exhaust pollution going right into their air vents. Much of the HVAC in office buildings is also woefully toxic, haboring all kinds of mold, dust, pollen, and quite a bit of airborne particulate. Its like sitting all day in a petri dish. People just did not realize how bad it was, and adapted. Now everyone working at home, can’t possibly want to go back, and these execs who want them back are in a world of hurt. Quite probably the only people who miss it, are those who were the bullies, and harassers, and gossipers, and evil political fools, who plotted out their daily victims, and did not really do any work at all. So that is gone, and now they have to work, or they will be found out, and they can’t intimidate someone else into doing their work for them. The studies on all of this have not even yet begun, but its gonna be revealing, and pretty devastating for those who worshipped the white collar offices.
It’d be nice to stick a fork in these office buildings. No loss whatsoever as they’ve uglified the environment, and harboured all sorts of nasty human created and unnecessary mean spirited ‘stuff.’
Nice rant. I enjoyed it.
Not often truer words are found. Refreshing. Education, government paper pushers, medical administration billing, jobs for the sake of a job. So many energy wasting endeavors.
They crunched the numbers in 1970 on the world population growth outcome.
Excelllent anti-office pamphlet, I read it with a lot of pleasure.
Yet the future of WFH has nothing to do with it.
The work organization is decided (in successful companies, at least) by the top management on cold Cost/Benefits analysis, HR being there only for legal compliance support.
Cost/benefits are understood for the company, not for the employees.
So, eventually there is going to be some kind of reckoning. After all, as those leases end, the buildings will become just a liability. What then? A fire sale?
I am curious to see how many offices are already tenant less, one would assume they are truly in dire straits. Can they do jingle mail? If so, at some point wouldn’t the banks be stuck with huge losses or would they try to repackage and sell off these buildings to PE firms.
At some point, there will be a right price… but all this is just a transitory situation, right?