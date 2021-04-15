The Retail WTF Charts of the Year, Powered by $1,400-Stimmies and Massive Price Increases

The government better not ever stop dousing consumers with free money.
The latest wave of stimmies, this time $1,400 a pop, began to wash over our dear consumers in March, and they went out and spent it on everything in sight, except at grocery stores, as they’re still trying to use up their three-year supply of pasta and toilet paper. A few weeks ago, when I reported on consumer spending that had dropped in February as the $600-stimmies from December-January had run out, I predicted: “Waiting for a $1,400-stimmie WTF spike in March.” And what a doozie we got today.
Retail sales in March spiked by 9.8% from February to a huge record $619 billion, seasonally adjusted, according to the Census Bureau this morning. Because March last year was already part of the lockdown plunge, I will compare all sales over the next few months to the same period in 2019. And compared to March 2019, total retail sales spiked by 20.8% to form the epic WTF chart of the year:
Prices have been surging at new and used vehicle dealers – with a big impact, as we’ll see in a moment with another WTF chart of the year – at gas stations, building materials stores, and at many other retailers. None of the data here is adjusted for inflation.
So those are the dominant powers behind the spike in retail sales: Price increases, filling holes left behind by snowmageddon, and above all, the stimmies.
New & used auto dealers and parts stores: Sales spiked 15.1% in March from February, to a WTF record of $134 billion, seasonally adjusted, amid rampant price increases. Compared to March 2019, sales were up 31%. This is the largest category of retail sales, accounting for 21% of total retail sales.
Earlier this year, the largest dealer group in the US bragged about historic profit margins. Even the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that, despite its heroic efforts to repress price increases in its CPI via hedonic quality adjustments, used vehicle prices had surged nearly 10% in March compared to a year ago:
Ecommerce sites and other “non-store retailers”: Sales jumped 6% in March from February to a record $93 billion, seasonally adjusted. Compared to March 2019, sales spiked by 47%! This category includes ecommerce, mail-order operations, street stalls, vending machines, etc.
Food and Beverage Stores: Sales inched up 0.7% in March from February to $72 billion, having gone nowhere in 12 months, and were down 12% from the March 2020 spike in the era of pasta-and-toilet-paper hoarding.
Restaurants & Bars: Sales jumped 13.4% in March from February to $62 billion (seasonally adjusted), thereby pulling nearly even with March 2019. But sales were still down nearly 5% from February 2020, just before the lockdowns. Included are cafeterias, delis, fast-food joints, high-end restaurants, bars, and other “food services and drinking places.”
In many cities, the indoor dining bans have spawned a wonderful new movement to eating outside, weather permitting. In San Francisco, reportedly 1,250 of these “parklets” have sprung up, and entire blocks are closed to traffic at night, as restaurants that line the street have built partitions outside and set up tables, chairs, and heaters. They do a thriving business, and the entire atmosphere is wonderful, with so many people eating and enjoying themselves outside for all to see. Just make sure to dress for it.
General merchandise stores (minus department stores): Sales rose 6.0% in March from February, to $56 billion, and were up 12% from March 2019, but were still down a smidgen from the spike in March 2020. The category includes the brick-and-mortar stores of Walmart, Costco, and Target, but not their ecommerce sales, which are included in ecommerce sales (nonstore retailers):
Department stores: sales jumped 13% in March from February, to $10.8 billion, despite the power of stimmies still down 5.5% from March 2019, on their long path into irrelevance. This includes the brick-and-mortar stores of Macy’s, Kohl’s, etc. but not their ecommerce sales, which are reported under ecommerce.
Building materials, garden supply and equipment stores: Sales jumped 12.1% in March from February, to a huge record of $44 billion, and were up 39% from March 2019, amid massive price increases in all kinds of products – for example, lumber prices in the spot market have nearly tripled year-over-year! – to create another WTF chart of the year:
Gas stations: Sales jumped 10.9% in March from February to $46 billion, up 10.2% from March 2019, and the highest level since 2014, largely driven by big increases in the price of gasoline and diesel:
Clothing and accessory stores: Sales jumped 18.3% in March from February, to $22.8 billion, up 2.3% from March 2019, but below the peaks in 2018, and back in the same range prevailing since 2014. Even the power of stimmies and price increases couldn’t propel clothing sales at brick-and-mortar stores beyond that level:
Sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores: Sales spiked 23.5% in March from February, to $9.6 billion, and were up by 46% from March 2019, for another WTF chart of the year:
Furniture and home furnishing stores: Sales rose 5.9% in March from February, making up the territory lost in February, to $11.6 billion, and were up 18.8% from two years ago:
Electronics and appliance stores: Sales jumped 10.5% in March from February and were up 4.9% from two years ago. Despite that jump and the power of stimmies, sales were below where they’d been in the heyday of those stores 15 years ago. Americans are buying more consumer electronics and appliances than ever before, but they’ve been increasingly buying them online:
This is an embarrassment, just a sickeningly poor excuse for the management of an economy.
It’s an embarrassment from your POV.
From the view of average daily joe, they don’t see the big picture, all they got is $1400, or I guess $3400 (or how ever much stimulus was) over the last year, and honestly, they are wondering what’s the big deal, and why can’t the government do more. Cause $3400 isn’t even 20% of $20K.
I look at it like this:
I was going to buy a new vehicle right when the virus hit. All of a sudden I wasn’t in a hurry to go hang out in a dealership or do anything non-essential because they were acting like it was an extinction level event.
Almost as soon as the shutdowns began in earnest, the buying sprees started and price increases began. I still wasn’t even thinking about doing it. Fast forward to today and that vehicle price alone has increased enough to soak up the entire stimulus money that I received, and then some. That says nothing about the rise in price of everything else. So, I am essentially poorer after the stimulus than I was before.
People are stupid. They don’t realize that this is a giant ripoff, and it’s making everybody but the most wealthy of the wealthy, poorer. The more they do it, the worse it gets. The FED and .gov are corrupt thieves.
How come when the rich buy stuff they need it’s fine, but when poor people do the same thing it’s stupid. How is $3200 per person in stimulus money spent by a poor person improving their lives, stupid?
Petunia, because much of what is being bought is not stuff they “need,” but what they “want.” No one NEEDS a new car, and if you couldn’t afford it before the stimulus, you couldn’t afford it after the stimulus.
If someone took their “stimulus” and bought clothing at Old Navy, that’s one thing. It’s another to splurge on expensive video cards at Microcenter, new pickup trucks, expensive golf clubs, and so forth.
This money is basically being stolen from our future. And after all of the crap bought with it is obsolete or in landfills, we’ll have ZERO to show for it.
Because it’s not improving their lives, Petunia. Inflation hurts the poor. Did you even read what I wrote? When you give somebody $3,200, but their bills increase to $6,000, what have they gained?
RightNYer,
“This money is basically being stolen from our future. And after all of the crap bought with it is obsolete or in landfills.”
Are you suggesting infrastructure spending or education is superior? Everything that ever existed will eventually be in some sort of landfill. The real question is whether we get there in a straight line or not.
ACTUAL infrastructure spending or STEM education? No. Government union boondoggles or subsidized degrees for Women’s Studies or Critical Race Theory? Yes.
Ten speed 2020 mustang during a covid lock down had almost everything in it a Ford Shelby had in Kentucky. The only thing it did not have was a CD player, they stop putting them in. I believe the price was about 40k. Now it’s probably 48k. Beverly Ford. I love my cd’s. Maybe someone from Ford will see this and rethink removing CD players. The electrics are fast but that is only on take off, after that no much umph. Why wouldn’t they have their own generators to charge them any how? fiscal stimulus was needed during Bernanke and he never got it. The virus finally brought this stimulus on. We’re the banks against stimulus at that time I don’t know. The fed did what they had to do IMO due to the virus. I’m vaccinated with two Pfizer jabs, thanks to the stimulus.
I have to assume John is a troll, based on that post.
I love my CDs that can be played in my vehicles so much that I make my own from a turntable to a USB digital output phono pre-amp to my Apple iMac using VinylStudio software and bingo; albums to listen to on the hi-fi at home and CDs to spin when driving at no extra cost (a few cents for a blank CD to burn).
Depth Charge,
Last May 2, the time to but a used car was as good as it gets. I pulled the trigger and brought my checkbook to Penske’s dealership. Will there be another opportunity to get a good deal? Sometime, but not now.
DC & RNY,
You two have no idea what a person’s needs are.
People need smart phones and computers now, even when they don’t want them, because that’s how we communicate in our world. People need fast internet connections at home because most work and study at home now. People need credit and debit cards now to get a F’ing haircut. People need clothes & shoes because they wear out. Poor kids like ice cream and toys, just like rich kids.
What people need is up to them, not up to you.
At least you are not living in Canada. Check what they did to our housing.
^^ Clash of the Titans
When people are voting themselves my money and the future of my children, it certainly is my business.
Comment on education. Yes, it actually is superior to crap that we buy, because that’s something that can’t be taken away from you. I think if everyone who got their stimulus were forced to spend 12 hours on basic finances and passed an exam before they received the check, then we’d be better off. But today, that would be considered r*****.
DC: regarding your comment about people being stupid. People have been trained that way thanks to our idiotic education system. They don’t realize it because let’s face it, how many people as a percentage would read Wolf street and understand half of what Wolf is talking about. (I would guess 70% of the US population couldn’t get past the first paragraph) Why, cause they are really uneducated about basic things like money, and they don’t care.
This gets back to my usual rant about how education in this country has suffered because… well, let’s face it, people have been trained not to value it, and the teachers are mostly not the best that we can get, but whatever we can scrape up. The reason, because they are not compensated well, and at this point, deservedly so because the educators aren’t really doing a decent job. But it perpetuates a downward cycle.
Compare that to most of Asia, the difference is just mind blowing.
It’s been my observation that nothing infuriates the wealthy more than seeing the undeserving (in their view) get a handout that they themselves weren’t eligible to get. Whether it’s a food shelf, food stamps, or stimmies, the resulting infuriation is the same.
These stimmies have obviously done far more for the economy than Trump’s tax cuts did. Wolf’s charts point that out pretty clearly.
I’m not talking about needs, Petunia, I’m talking about inflation and the grotesque economic distortions we’re seeing as a result of this profligate money-printing endeavor that is crucifying the poor. Should I assume you like hurting the poor, Petunia?
It’s interesting that freebies to the rich, in tax cuts and subsidies, hurt the poor, but you don’t seem to see them. You only see the tax cuts and subsidies that go to the poor and working class.
Those stimulus checks I received are nothing more than a tax cut to me. They don’t exceed the taxes we pay. How is a tax cut to me bad, when many rich people pay nothing.
Petunia is correct. Depth Charge and libertarians are shedding crocodile tears, they were CRICKETS on huge tax cuts for the rich and corporations. Because they know tax cuts for the rich and corporations increase revenue and only govt spending causes deficits. The poors know how to spend money the way they like. Givem a break.
I’ll take Depth Charge seriously on his comments about reducing deficits, when he full throatedly supports heavily taxing the rich and corporations and supports Dwight Eisenhower’s 91% tax on the rich and corporations.
Gotta respond to teacher-bashing MCH!As an ed. Grad student enrolled at one time,at DePaul U.,I have to take umbrage with Some of youroints.Teaching,in some ways,is like being a server.Lots pf time-management,attention management,and attitude management in addition to resource management.Both jobs place humans at the Brunt of other humans’attitudes,problems,cultures.We are blamed for Everything snd not properly compensated and wuite often,not thoroughly trained.Physically exhausted,and very possibly verbally abused by our bosses.
Realistically,it is not apples to apples comparison when comparing students in whatever Asian country to students here because very different cultures are being compared.Immagration status and number of e.s.l. Students per class and school are a big complicating factor.Poverty and malnutrition as well as neighborhood violence is another complicating factor.The family’s value placed on self-improvement and education vs. Entertainment or social success are key.Too many schools,parents,teachers,fellow classmates do Not Value Smart,out-of-the-box thinkers,they are exhausting and make others feel dumb.
Timbers, taxing the “rich” at those rates when they’ve earned it is obscene.
Taxing the “rich” when they’ve gotten their gains through Fed manipulation is another story.
@Timbers, nobody takes that 91% proposal or anyone who proposes it seriously. You keep bringing that number up and when challenged, you won’t even tell us how much more revenue that policy will bring.
Are you against the tax cuts because it also helped upper brackets along with the middle class?
@Petunia, I completely agree that people should be free to spend money on the things important to them. Not what the bureaucrats think are important. I truly believe introducing negative income tax and scrapping welfare programs, will do magic to the dignity and motivation of current welfare receivers.
@Nacho Libre
“nobody takes that 91% proposal or anyone who proposes it seriously.”
You might want to direct that comment to the Congress and President who passed it, and the American voters who voted for those Congressman and President.
Where they “serious”?
You decide. But is that even relevant?
It worked.
I doubt many people have issue with the individual “stimulus” part of the equation. We’re a rich nation and nobody wants to see gut-wrenching hunger.
My issue is the opaque nature of the thing called “stimulus” and the apparent (because nobody really knows) small amount that actually went directly to individuals.
Bail-outs of blue states and various pension plans appear to have gotten bigger slices of the “stimulus” pie.
I’ll undoubtedly be attacked for even wondering about this, but this year’s increase in the US debt is larger than the COMBINED GDP of Germany & Russia. A nation of “we the people” deserves more clarity on what a couple hundred congress persons have done with & to our economy.
Rich? We have the biggest debt in the wold, ever. We are broke and living above our means as a nation.
seriously though, think about it, how much of that 1.9T from JB is actually real stimulus vs bailing out all of his supporters. Cities that are poorly run, bailed out.
I mean the math is simple right, 1.9T / 330 M people = $5700+ a head. And let’s face it, the denominator here is a lot smaller than 330M.
The local Toyota dealers is insanely busy. Their inventory is the lowest ever. I looked up Toyota sales and they sold 220,600 cars in March, and all-time record. I don’t know about anybody else, but $1,400 is like pocket change to me. It doesn’t make me want to run out and buy a $50,000 vehicle.
All these fools see is $1,400 (possibly * 2 or 4 depending on family size) and think that they have at least 6 months of monthly payments. They don’t think about what happens after.
I won’t assume that most of these purchase are stupid. I think people try to grab asset, any asset to fight against inflation, especially when they might just need it down the road.
After all, any thought that a lot of people are stupid is flawed. Just like the negative bias on this blog shows it was wrong for so many years.
Durable goods, including cars, are not “assets.”
That’s the flaw in your reasoning.
Cars/trucks are depreciating assets but they serve a purpose. Just like phones or TVs, people still buy them because they have functions like for communication or entertainment. They are not appreciating assets though.
Now regarding rather a purchase is stupid or smart. It depends on the circumstances. If I don’t have a car/truck and I need one for work (e.g., can’t take public transportation anymore), then buying one is not a stupid idea. If I think the prices will go much higher in the future, buying one now is a smart purchase assuming I can afford one. Now, if I have a vehicle or two already, and I just want to use the stimmy money to down another “toy” to impress folks then this may not be wise.
qt, agreed. But the problem here is that we have competing narratives. If inflation truly is “temporary,” then people are being stupid for buying these things at their price peak, and prices will drop, leading to a drop in retail sales later on.
If the inflation stays, then companies will suffer lower earnings, as their inputs will be higher.
In either case, it’s not good for the future.
“Cars/trucks are depreciating assets..”
The FED has turned them into appreciating assets. Weird, right?
Check out Sven Henrich’s chart of the national debt today. That’s the insanity that leads to what we are now witnessing. It’s just shameless money printing.
Wolf,
I’m glad you’re expanding the WTF series. Think it could entirely become it’s own subsidiary website of Wolfstreet. I’m sure you’ve had WTF before TSLA (I would think at least), but TSLA was the real start of the trend.
I am thinking there are other possibilities as well. For example:
WTF Cryptos
WTF home prices
WTF NFT
WTF national debt
And of course, WTF TSLA when it gets up to $3K. I’m sure there are other worthwhile WTF for you to go after, but those reasonable beginnings I would say. You must expand that readership, so that you’ll arrive even more. And attract a large twitter following… hmmm, you are on twitter right?
I suggest WTF dollar bill, in which Wolf discover dollar bill is better for wiping than Charmin and worth just a little less than toilet paper.
Well, technically speaking the advantage of using the dollar bill for that purpose is that the dollar bill itself is reusable. After all, it’s not paper, but cloth.
Think about what the Fed has done. Shiller earnings yield is 2.75% with 1.4% current dividend. He is trying to run inflation hot so stock earnings might not even keep up with inflation and dividend certainly will not.
Wow! Free money for the banks and hedge funds, free money for the consumers to spend. Why didn’t we think of this decades ago? National debt? No problem, you can just zero out all the debt the Fed owns and who’s going to complain?
They’ve discovered the perpetual motion machine. It’s different this time.
I have not watched any of Weimar Boy Powell’s faux interviews with 60 Minutes because it’s basically two liars engaging in propaganda. But has anybody anywhere pointed out to Powell that all he is doing is destroying the currency and creating massive poverty? This stuff is almost unbelievable.
Right. Basically, we spent more than a century building up good will to the point where people trusted our dollar (and the economy/assets/people it represented) so much that they wanted to hold it as a store of value.
Weimar Boy and Co. are destroying that good will in record time. The rest of the world hasn’t quite picked up on it yet, but once they do, this little game no longer works.
201 ”military adventures” since 1945 does not exactly translate into good will IMO rnyr, no matter what terminology is used to ameliorate the death and destruction carried out by USA as part of those events.
While WE the PEEDONs apparently continue to support such global warfare efforts to maintain the USD and our position as the police/bully of the world, , I seriously doubt we will ever again have the good will that was evident on all sides at the end of WW2.
It has been pointed out that one always has choices, even at the point of a gun,,, but I seriously doubt any of we peons have had any choice regarding the establishment of the ”Fed” or continuation of the theft managed by it.
Who appointed this jackass – J Powel
Who appointed that crook Steve Mnucian?
Who appointed that other jackass – Gary Cohen?
Who appointed that useless AG Sessions?
Need I say more
Swamp Creature
Your simple question deserves a simple answer: Trump.
However, NONE of those individuals voted for the “stimulus” packages ruining our economy – for the most part, Congressional Democrats (NONE OF WHICH WERE APPOINTED BY Trump) are driving absurd deficit non-stimulus spending.
The numbers I’m about to use are approximate because politicians and the MSM deliberately keep things vague.
The US has now had 4-5 rounds of “stimulus” totaling about $4 trillion. If 160 million people each got a total of $5,000 direct payments (I think my estimate is generous) that’s $750 Billion of direct stimulus.
Question for you Swamp Creature: WHERE THE HELL DID THE OTHER $3.250 TRILLION OF STIMULUS GO?
The fed is very easy to contact by email.
It’s funny, I went to MicroCenter last night to pick up a monitor I ordered online and I noticed inside the store, line was all the way to the back of the store and even online pickup had a line. At first I thought maybe people there were lining up to wait for RTX3090 graphics card shipment, turns out they were just regular shoppers. I swear I thought it was either Christmas in the middle of Weds night or they were giving out free stuff. To add to the insanity, there was a tent and tons of lawn chair setup outside of the parking lot, I guess these people are waiting around until the next shipment of graphics card arrive then go hog wild on $2k graphics card.
Geez, this government sure is making it rain in all the wrong places…how can this new normal ever stop? Sadly free money doesn’t rain on me since by government definition I make too much but yet too poor to afford a house in SoCal, go figure…
Same, I went to a MicroCenter at the beginning of April to help my girlfriend pick up a monitor, and the line at the registers was so long it took 20-30 minutes for us to get through it. It was winding back halfway into the store. This is a store where I’ve never seen a line of more than 1-3 people when I’ve gone in the past. I was wondering what what was going on, whether there was some sale or holiday going on, but didn’t find anything to explain it. Maybe the stimulus was it.
Great store, Micro Center. I bought my computer last year at their Cambridge store – their in house brand “PowerSpec”. My IQ went up 20 points.
A lot of people are not making rent, housing and student loan payments plus the free stimulus. It’s worth an extra $50 – $150 per day extra spending.
Let’s face it the average American is pretty poor with money, consuming too much and buying and selling assets at the wrong time.
MicroCenter is a great store.
Looks like home renovations are in again.
This reminds me of the creatures used to get together, have a few drinks, tell funny stories, buy houses. Then they all get up and go to the nearest cliff. They were called Lemmericans.
I sold my buddy my pickup at the time in 2012 for 20,000 dollars. (fair price). he’s moving and offered it back to me. (it’s now 8 years older, more miles). for………….. (wait for it, check with nada/edmuds)
are you sitting down?
20,000 dollars
that’s right, same truck, 8 years older, 1/3 more miles, same price.
ridiculous.
And you call this guy, “Your buddy”?
Asking price != Sold price
Has he found a sucker, I mean buyer, yet for it at that asking price? If not, he may think you are the sucker.
Headline reading is pretty fun nowadays in this new normal..here’s the latest gem is saw..yup no bubble around here, just another new normal..
“There’s a single New Jersey deli doing $35,000 in sales valued at $100 million in the stock market”
I am looking forward to Wolfe’s April, May, and June, WTF reports!
Happy times may suddenly become unhappy times.
I hope Wolfe has a good supply of virtual red ink!
At this point I’d bet on another stimulus check forthcoming, probably sometime in July or August. Because once the inevitable crash in spending occurs, the party of free cheese will most certainly make it rain.
And they’ll use decreased retail numbers as justification for it. Stimulus is like the Hotel California. Once you begin, you can never stop.
7 months of the expanded child tax credit is dumped in July. Then monthly after that.
Wait until all this forbearance stuff comes to an end. They you will hear some squealing!
I wonder what the Fed’s “plan” is to keep that quiet?
If inflation really hits we are going to go from a virtuous circle of higher stocks leading to better economy to higher stocks to the recoil of the virtuous circle. Could be ugly with inflation, low stock prices and high employeement.
Old school, I hope so. I’ve thought for years now that the only way to repair this country is a complete collapse.
Bring it on!
April retail numbers might be higher. I got my first vaccination three weeks ago. According to the Washington Post,125 million people have received at least one vaccination.
Once they realize they are free, they may make purchases that were postponed.
what happens after they all don’t help after 6 months? Since they have now let that cat out of the bag? With Brazil and India cases raging and deaths surpassing US totals, add in getting multiple companies to work on virus, seems previous admin did better job then reported….
What purchases are those? What purchases did the lack of a vaccine really deter, outside of restaurants and bars (which were mostly allocated to durable goods, as Wolf demonstrated)?
1) The empty mall parking lots became truck stop, because they are safe,
quiet and the liquor store is nearby.
2) Speedy gas station selling espresso and donuts isn’t busy.
3) Walmart this morning was dying.
4) The Food & Beverage store sales chart is Harami. The last 10 dots are
stuck in the middle, glued together. They don’t move.
5) Total retail sales might get another pop in April, before becoming a dead
cat bounce.
6) SPX have a room to grow.
7) Support line from Nov 23 low to Jan 4 close. // a parallel line
from Dec 4 close, or whatever.
8) If SPX stay inside this Lazer, it might get burn injuries. SPX might jump vertically higher, or drop lower, or sideways, to save it’s skin.
9) The DOW close > 34K and the banks had a buying tail,
bouncing on dma50 and above a Lazer coming from Nov & Dec, because the beam is hot.
Dead Cat Bounces are a feature not a bug of gov debt spending!
1) The bug : PFE CEO : every year get a new PFE vaccine, for many years.
2) What is good for PFE is not so good for QQQ. QQQ have reached a line coming from : Nov 23 and Jan 29 lows.
3) WFH to cont to infinity.
Yes, the sheeple will need their genes reprogrammed each year!
They are now saying you need a third injection to counter the variants. And if there are more variants in the wild, you’ll need a fourth, a fifth, etc, etc.
Who’s “they,” and why are “they” qualified to say anything? Remember “2 weeks to flatten the curve Fauci?” These people are a joke.
Pfizer CEO says a THIRD Covid vaccine dose will be needed as soon as six months after someone receives two shots – and then people will be vaccinated annually
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said during a panel discussion that aired on Thursday that it is ‘likely’ people will need a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine
The potential booster shot would be given six to 12 months of someone being fully vaccinated
Bourla said it is possible that people will need to be immunized against the novel coronavirus annually
Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech began studying a third dose of their vaccine in late February
Cannot wait for the crash to come.
I am planning to buy land, but prices are insanely high. Houses are crazy expensive, which is good, because I want to sell when high buy land when low.
I would expect the crash in about 1 – 2 years, what do you think? Is that going to happen?
The pessimistic/hating the world part of me say HELL NO, can’t fight the FED!
The logical/analytical part of me is saying HELL YEAH, in hindsight it will be so obvious
It’ll most likely be at around 3 years hopefully, but your time frame does fit the obvious of what’s about to happen.
*I think we all should be privileged to be living in this moment and time in history, if not as equally terrified. They’ll be distorting this moment in time and history around the next century just like they’ve done in the past.
This is gonna end pretty ugly.
“If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.” – Sun Tzu
“To know your Enemy, you must become your Enemy.” – Sun Tzu
1) CEO Bourla like CV so much, he wants more.
2) Moderna is relatively small. The others have failed. Bourla rule the
waves in 2021,next year, the year after, forever. CV-19, CV-20, CV-21…CV ==> Vive le PFE.
3) What’s good for Boula isn’t so good for SPX and US gov debt. Wait for confirmation from CEO Dr. Faust, before clicking SQQQ..
Hey, simple logic for the masses is this. If $1400 is this good how about another and another. This shit is goooooooo…..d. If the world will keep giving us their production for our non-performing debt then back the f’ing cash truck up to my door and keep shoveling till the goods producing suckers collapse. Keep giving em’ the good ol’ Keynesian purple wiener.
Medical practitioners call it “The Surge.” The surge of energy and activity that comes sometimes right before death.
It’s amusing to read here about how 3000 bucks is corrupting the heart and soul of America, if not capitalism. Now just imagine if we increased every working adults wages by $5 an hour.
At 40 hours per week and assuming 50 weeks of work a year that comes to an extra $10,000 in everyone’s pocket. I look at the productivity gains in my own field and many others and I see exponential growth, while increases in income have been logarithmic.
I suspect main problem with Keynesian economics for most folks is the threat it represents to the decades of failed supply side trickle down economics in America. My hunch is the same folks who oppose it seem to be the same folks opposing anything beneficial for the working class (min wage increases, welfare, health care, pre-school education, school lunches, etc.).
Really mak? Are you serious? You left off sarc
Gold and silver are down. Please tell me if I should buy some with my stimulus money.
We are certainly witnessing an extraordinary infusion of money.
We thought it was a lot over the past 10 years but this last year…wooooza.
Since 2010, there has now been $39 trillion of bailout/stimulus spent in the U.S. alone. It is going to take some to work off?