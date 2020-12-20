Holy-Cow Spikes in China-US Container Freight Rates & US Consumer Spending on Goods Trigger Mad, Possibly Illegal Scramble for Empties. US Farmers Twist in the Wind

US Federal Maritime Commission investigates container carriers’ “abandonment” of American agricultural industry. Weirdest Economy Ever.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The freight rates from Asia to the US West Coast and East Coast, and to Europe, have exploded since the stimulus economy kicked in, where consumers shifted spending from services – such as airline tickets, haircuts, and even rents under the eviction bans – to goods, powered by money from the stimulus and from refinancing their mortgages at lower rates.
The average spot rate that container carriers charge for shipping containers from Shanghai to the US East Coast shot to a new record of $4,874 per 20-foot-equivalent unit, or TEU, a standard measuring unit in the shipping industry. The average spot rate from Shanghai to the US West Coast, after hitting a record of $3,948 per TEU in the prior week, dipped a smidgen to $3,900 last week, according to the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (SCFI). For all 13 major global routes that the SCFI tracks, the overall index as of December 18 rose to a record reading of 2,412, up roughly 165% from a year ago.
These distortions have created a global chain reaction that includes a shortage of empty containers in the US that has hammered farmers that grow crops for exports, but have trouble finding enough containers to ship their crops. The resulting uproar has caused the US Federal Maritime Commission to investigate container carriers, amid allegations they are violating the US Shipping Act of 1984 (chart via Shanghai Shipping Exchange):
At the same time, freight rates for shipping containers from the US West Coast to North Asia are languishing at $600 per 40-foot equivalent unit (FEU), according to Platts Container Rates. And that is part of the calculus that container carriers undertake in deciding what to do with the empty containers.
The US Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) has initiated an investigation of ocean container carriers, amid allegations that they are sending empty containers directly from US ports to Asian ports to profit from the juicy east-bound freight rates, rather than making the empty containers available to US agricultural exporters, thus shutting US farmers out of their global markets.
The FMC said in a press release on November 20 that it would “investigate ocean carriers operating in alliances and calling the Port of Long Beach, the Port of Los Angeles, or the Port of New York and New Jersey” in order “to determine if the policies and practices of those shipping companies related to detention and demurrage, container return, and container availability for U.S. export cargoes violate 46 U.S.C. 41102(c).”
“The Commission is concerned that certain practices of ocean carriers and their marine terminals may be amplifying the negative effect of bottlenecks at these ports and may be contrary to provisions in the Shipping Act of 1984,” the FMC said.
“The potentially unreasonable practices of carriers and marine terminals regarding container return, export containers, and demurrage and detention charges in the Ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach, and New York/New Jersey present a serious risk to the ability of the United States to handle trade growth,” the FMC said.
Then on December 8, FMC chairman Michael Khouri, speaking at the Global Maritime Conference, said: “Some ocean carriers – not all – have stated that they will no longer deploy – that is – reposition empty containers to the US interior agricultural areas. Instead, they are expediting empties back to Asia.”
“This abandonment of a significant U.S. export industry – the American agricultural industry – is shutting them out of global markets,” he said.
“We are looking into all potential – I repeat – all potential responsive actions, including a review of whether such ocean carriers’ actions are in full compliance with the Shipping Act and more specifically the various ‘Prohibited Acts’ sections of the Act,” he said.
Then on December 17, the FMC admonished World Shipping Council CEO John Butler: “We are writing to express our growing concern about reports that ocean carriers are refusing the carriage of U.S. exports”; and that “it is of great concern, if true, that focus on the delivery of surge import cargoes works to the detriment of U.S. exporters.”
The letter cited the Shipping Act of 1984, section 41104(a)(10), which states that common carriers may not “unreasonably refuse to deal or negotiate.” And it cited section 41105 which states that two or more common carriers may not “boycott or take any other concerted action resulting in an unreasonable refusal to deal;” or “engage in conduct that unreasonably restricts the use of intermodal services….”
The FMC investigation and messaging are in response to the uproar among American farmers, their lobbying groups, and their Representatives in Congress, over the sudden disappearance of empties, and denied or cancelled bookings.
Agriculture Transportation Coalition (AGTC) executive director Peter Friedmann, in commenting on the FMC’s decision in November to investigate the carriers, said that the members of his organization “have continuously provided information on carrier and terminals practices, which has greatly served to inform the Commissioners.”
“This includes refusal to carry export cargo, cancelling export bookings/refusing new bookings, lack of appointments, changing ERD’s, lack of free time, lack of notice, all which contribute to current supply chain dysfunction,” he said.
At the core of the container shortage is the demand for goods created by the distortions of the Weirdest Economy Ever where US consumers have sharply reduced spending on services but have purchased a record amount of goods, including a breath-taking amount of durable goods:
Many of these consumer goods, or their components to be assembled in the US, are imported from other countries. And this has created a historic surge of containers arriving at US ports starting in August.
For example, the Port of Los Angeles reported that imports of “loaded” containers for the four months of August, September, October, and November soared by 22% from the prior year, to 1.96 million TEU. This surge was the opposite of what happened during the Financial Crisis:
The sudden enormous demand for goods by consumers in the US (and similarly in Europe) for imported goods has created an equally enormous demand for empty containers in China and elsewhere in Asia to ship these goods to the US and Europe. These exporters in Asia are scrambling to get empties, and they have bid up freight rates to historic levels.
Container carriers are loving it. During the years of low freight rates, where the survival of those carriers was at stake – and some of them collapsed, such as the world’s seventh largest carrier, Hanjin in 2016 – container carriers have under-invested in equipment other than buying ultra-large ships. And their investment in containers has lapsed.
According to estimates by Drewry, cited by Loadstar, the global stock of containers, at 42.4 million TEU by the end of 2020, will be down 1% from 2019, just as demand for containers has exploded.
In addition, rather than owning the containers, carriers have refocused on leasing containers, in their drive to cut costs in past years as freight rates have languished at the low end of the spectrum. Leasing containers can offer more flexibility and lower storage and repositioning costs. According to Loadstar, over half of the global stock of containers is now being leased.
In addition, distribution and transload centers, due to social distancing requirements, are operating at less than full capacity. This has contributed to containers sitting around waiting to be unloaded, impeding the flow of containers. While there is a shortage of empty containers for exporters in the US and in Asia, the irony is that there is also a congestion of containers that are stuck and cannot move, not just in the US but around the world. Chalk it up to the Weirdest Economy Ever.
Not all durables are getting hoovered up by Americans. Try finding a discounted 18 cubic foot bare bones refrigerator. Those westbound containers containing stuff from China go straight to Amazon warehouses.
Just think of all the fresh produce being ploughed back into the ground for lack of market.
Great article .. the common man does not know anything unless we are told .. hey.
After today’s 900 billion largesse, expect even crazier prices!!!
Including the environmental cost of transporting empty containers across the oceans for profit .. Yo !!!
Thanks for the great coverage on this topic which is not getting enough attention. I would like to add that when the containers arrive at the ports, they need chassis. Chassis are needed to put the container on the rail as that is what occurs with a good deal of the containers that come from China and otherwise.
The railroads have a solution for this lack of chassis, they created at $2500.00 surcharge for customers not of records in addition to the normal charge to move the freight on the rail, and truckload is getting to be cheaper. So customers are booking on Canadian railroads to move to the east coast. I should mention a customer of record means the big guys so smaller brokers and companies, get the $2500 surcharge.
I mention this as the container situation goes beyond the shortage. Sometimes truckloads are being broken down in to 4 shipments and booked with less than truckload carriers to move the freight and add on extra labor cost for unloaded and loading.
This got out of hand because nobody cared enough to do something sooner. There’s ships showing up at the port of Los Angeles and Long Beach to be unloaded that are not on any schedule as well.
So now it’s down to not even allowing US exports to fill the containers as they need them so desperately in China, they want the empty.
That $2500.00 surcharge for the UP for a container load is real and a few months ago when that started I almost couldn’t believe it.
Because of the desperate need of China ..
Surely if there is a shortage to a desperate need, we know how to build more container, I mean how hard can it be .. & / or maybe a more efficient timetable could be introduced to shipping .. a new & more productive software program to make cost effective & streamlined shipping happen.
Today .. the ‘good ol’ fashioned know how’ way is not good enough & neither is the ‘flying by the seat of our pants’ method.
Billion dollar business should get their act together ..
Rich heads don’t roll in the U.S. Or do any jail time for anything.
How can anybody not know that by now?
“Surely if there is a shortage to a desperate need, we know how to build more container, I mean how hard can it be”
Somehow, despite all the sophisticated central planning coming out of DC and high tech genius of N CA…American knowledge of how to build reasonably priced wooden boxes (houses), metal boxes (containers), and paper masks (surgical) has been lost.
This has been 20 years of some grade A leadership coming from political and business incumbents.
It’s no problem to build more containers and if you gave them a head’s up of say 3 months you could get all you could pay for. They aren’t widgets where you press a button and another ten K roll off an the line in 8 hours.
The X factor here is the sudden mood- swing of the consumer which has always been prone to huge unpredictable change.
Why was there a shortage of toilet paper? There wasn’t, over a two- month time period, but over a two – week time period, if the consumer decides he needs to store TP like a squirrel, there is nothing the mills can do to avoid empty shelves. They already run 24/7 and they sure as hell aren’t going to build ‘peak’ mills for when the consumer fears Armageddon. (Our rich Western society seems to rank this fear up there with starvation. The elderly Chinese in Canada cleaned out the rice shelves as their priority)
If industry decides to double the number of containers for this coinciding of Covid-19 stimulus money AND Xmas, they will just be stuck with them when reality rears its ugly head in about two weeks.
That being said, by all means apply any laws against ‘sharp practice’, especially reneging on a contract for one more lucrative.
Not very, one just contracts with a manufacturer in China and they will pop out of the logistics chain at some point in time … China have all of the steel forges anyway :).
The real problem is when we have people like Fat-Ass Pompeo pissing on Chinas shoes in public all of the time and encouraging his loser friends to do the same, then … … there will be delays, maybe in customs, bureaucratic stuff that simply nobody can do anything about, regrettable as it is.
Would this lend itself to the inflation we are expecting to see? With the cost of shipping 2-3x the same price that has to be paid for somewhere. Could that be part of the increase
Inflation is already here according to my McCheetos Index. The price of the McChicken has gone up from 1 dollar to a 1.39!!! A 40% increase!!!
A bag of Cheetos? The price for that has been creeping up pretty steadily as well. It’s close to 2 dollars now.
Well Wolf i just paid 5100USD for a small container 20″ to eastern europe (back home to my country). And btw 5100USD and there is no guarantee i will have a container by January 15. A big container 40″ around 9000USD. (Depending on the carrier) of course. I told my customers that we can delay shipment for most of them and ship only the essentials, the problem is that if i warehouse the goods there is costs involved, and i don’t know for how long i will need to warehouse them so prices can start to move down again. I used to pay 1700USD-1800USD for a small containers before the pandemic. My shipping agent here in China told me that even after New Year prices will not drop that much, because the problem will persist until Europe and the US are opened fully, and goods begin to be shipped from there as well. Now that i read this story i can’t help but think something more nefarious is going on. Oh well….
– “hammered farmers that grow crops for exports, but cannot find containers to ship their crops”
I regret not seeing a graph showing the export shippings volume 2020 vs 2019 (2018) – from US to Asia.
A simple graph should highlight instantly the issue – for the FMC and for the farmers.
At least the graphs at Wolfstreet.com are insightful.
Engin-ear,
What the industry exported in past months is beside the point for this discussion. What matters is what it AGREED to export and cannot export due to lack of containers.
They dont ship corn, beans and wheat in shipping containers.
I emphasize Historicus’ point. Bulk commodities like wheat, corn, soybeans, coal, lumber don’t ship in containers. What is the mechanism by which container shortages are affecting farmers?
The railroads and bulk-handling ports have an enormous economic interest in moving that freight. Railroads make money via superior asset utilization, and having locomotives and paid-for hopper cars sitting idle isn’t what they want. Same with bulk-handling port facilities and the ships that carry bulk goods.
Beat me to it. Vancouver has a line up of empty grain ships ready to load. They are even anchored up in bays on Vancouver Island.
I guess no more C Cans for construction sites, homeless shelters,…..
historicus, Tom Pfotzer
BS, you ag experts. The article didn’t mention soybeans, but here are some facts about soybeans being shipped in containers:
“An aggregation of historical FGIS data shows that buyers in smaller countries and island countries have shown a growing preference for receiving soybeans in container shipments over recent years. Without the container option, many of the animal operations would not be able to secure the inputs required to grow the business and in turn, increase soybean consumption. Likewise, without container availability, the U.S. soybean farmer will not be able to supply that business. Just a reminder, new infrastructure always creates opportunities that benefit the non-attended targets.”
https://ussoy.org/u-s-soybean-container-exports-increasing/
Two of the funniest phrases in economics are “comparative advantage” and “creative destruction”.
So in homage, we shipped our manufacturing offshore.
Lovely result.
Well, if one creatively regime change and bomb the shit out of half of the world and sanctions the rest to various degrees, then, comparatively, one has an advantage.
Seems to be the US approach to “Free Trade” these days.
So, you might say stimulus kills the farmers.
As my father always told me: for every good deed, someone pays the price. And he was a socialist. Go figure.
vox.com – The environmental cost of shipping stuff is huge. Can we fix it ??
“Newer ships have been designed to carry more without a proportional increase in fuel use. The biggest ship today is capable of transporting close to 20,000 of the type of containers typically transported by semi-trailers on the highway ….. And as this capacity has grown, ports have adapted to handle the influx.
And we are transporting empty / semi full containers ??
And customers get to dump their produce due to a lack of opportunity !!
This reflect a very unprofessional system of business .. haemorrhaging money I bet.
Some one need to get their act together in a very big way.
I think the theory is when you have a big event like covid, price is the quickest way to get the market back in balance. There was always going to be a lot of heartburn in the economy with covid.
Mar 2020 $2.3T CARES act ==> $1.53T US Treasury General Account
==> a new $2.3T package in Dec 2020.
Jerome Powell ready to buy it up…
The Fed subsidizes debt creation…and when you subsidize something you get more of it….and more…and more …and more….
First 215 years of this nation and the national debt was $9 Trillion (2009)
Looks like they have added $20 Trillion in just over 12 years.
Repeat after me..
“Trade deficits dont matter…Trade deficits dont matter”
of course and except nations with credits seem to do a lot better than countries with trade deficits and who have to continually print money and monetize their debt.
Great article out by Stockman on zhedge. Government emergency measures have spent 8 times the amount of lost wages due to covid. Slam he makes on J Powell saying that stocks aren’t expensive compared to bonds. After central banks murder the bond market, now stocks are cheap. You can’t make it up.
What’s the problem? It’s free trade, right? The only problem with that is that America lost. Monopolizing huge retailers have been allowed to extort foreign labor and in turn, stripped the land of jobs here. Now we have the additional insult of higher container fees added onto our cheap made, low-grade goods.
We are reminded of this state continually with most television commercials being only Amazon and Walmart fuzzy feel-good tunes showing Americans eating Christmas dinner (spreader events) provided by unemployment and stimulus checks.
Retailers didn’t export the jobs.
The owners of U.S. production capacity moved the capacity to low-labor and low-envionmental-control locales, partly to make greater short-term profits, and partly to position where the most econ growth will be in the future – to get greater long-term profits.
The owners of that productive capacity decided that “America ain’t where it’s at”. And they thought it expedient to not explain that decision to the workers..e.g. the people formerly known as “the middle class”. By their actions, they reported to us that “we’re not in this together”.
Message received.
I believe – but don’t know for sure – that the people (capitalists) that own that exported productive capacity also happen to own a big chunk of Walmart and Amazon. Just a guess.
Every moment spent bashing the economic decision-making of the 1% is a moment wasted, IMHO. I prefer to spend that time preparing myself to re-occupy the terrain that they left for dead.
They made their choices. OK, fine. Now I make mine.
Correction: moved to “low labor cost”, not “low labor”.
United States has plenty of labor, it just happens to cost a lot more than Asian labor at this stage of global economic development.
TP,
It is probably worth thinking about the structural inflexibilities in the US economy that make downward wage movement (and therefore increased intl price competitiveness) “impossible” in US.
Leaving the usual political stupidities out of it, a pretty good question to ask is why 20 yrs of ZIRP has *only* led to home price inflation…and not an ounce of home *affordability* which might as easily have happened with gutted interest rates.
That is a *key* question since home price inflation/rigidity makes labor price flexibility much more difficult/impossible in the US.
Cas127: That is a fine question, and one that never would have occurred to me to ask myself. Thanks.
[smell of wood burning]…..
Hmm. Maybe it’s because:
a. people with money are buying phys assets like houses. Noticed a lot of that happening post-2008. Locals ‘n furriners alike. Supply stays constrained, keeping/driving prices up
b. People buy the “payment” not the house. As ZIRP does its deed, price you can pay increases. I don’t think this is it, tho…
… Cas127, I fear you’ve stumped me for now, but you’ve budged me out of the ice. I’ll keep this in mind.
In any event, American consumers are not benefiting from so-called “lower pricing” from abroad. If there were ceilings in which retailers could mark up most foreign goods, say 75%, pricing on shelves would drop drastically (not counting promotional items such as TV’s).
US manufacturing could easily produce these goods and make a decent mark-up for retailers AT THE SAME PRICES BEING CHARGED ON THE SHELVES PRESENTLY. Everyone except corporate boards and stockholders are being extorted by financial power and their help from our government.
Brant: your comment caused a serious bout of cognitive dissonance for me; what you said above refutes some of my closely-held “truths”
I am currently burdened with these notions:
a. Almost all costs except transport favor Asian producers, and some of those costs are big factors of production
b. American consumers most certainly are benefiting from those cost differentials. Major appliances, tools, hardware, nearly all computer components, etc. are all much cheaper if sourced from Asia. Can’t think to too many exceptions as I mentally walk the aisles of Home Depot, for ex.
Please provide more detail about input cost comparisons for manufacturing of, say, major appliances if that appliance was built in … Cleveland OH or Pittsburg, PA .vs. somewhere in Korea or China.
And how does “financial power” extort stockholders to go to all the trouble to produce in China when they could readily do it in their back yard? What’s the stick they use to compel that sort of irrational behavior?
If you’ve got insights on this, please expound.
This is what happens when you neglect your own merchant marine, when you need it you haven’t got it.
It took me 2 months to get delivery of my exercise bike that I ordered in July and mentioned in a post a few days ago. So I am not surprised by your article. The price of the bike has gone up by at least $50 (over 8%), which probably reflects higher shipping costs from China to the US. Some third party sellers of the bike on Amazon appear to be price gouging, so beware.
Apparently, this is ok?? This is super complex stuff that goes way off into the weeds and tall grasses … (don’t shoot the messenger)
See: IN RE: VEHICLE CARRIER SERVICES ANTITRUST LITIGATION
United States Court of Appeals, Third Circuit.
Nos. 15-3353
Decided: January 18, 2017
The District Court denied IPPs’ motion for reconsideration because it had determined that the Federal Maritime Commission (“FMC”) was the appropriate forum to hear the dispute 3 and because IPPs “did not identif[y] an intervening change in the controlling law, alert[ ] the Court to the availability of new evidence that was not available when the Court issued its Opinion, or allege[ ] that the Opinion was the result of a clear error of fact or law or will result in manifest injustice.” Joint App. 62-63.
The Act provides federal antitrust immunity for agreements filed with the FMC that address these topics.8 The FMC reviews each filed agreement and can seek information about it. 46 U.S.C. § 40304. If the FMC takes no action on such an agreement, that agreement becomes effective,9 and, pursuant to § 40307(a), the federal antitrust laws, such as the Sherman Act and the Clayton Act, “do not apply to [such] an agreement.” 46 U.S.C. §§ 40102, 40307(a). Thus, activities described in § 40301 that are undertaken pursuant to agreements filed with the FMC are immune from federal antitrust laws.
Plaintiffs allege that Defendants, who are ocean common carriers, entered into agreements to fix prices and reduce capacity in violation of federal antitrust laws and various state laws. Because the ocean common carriers allegedly engaged in acts prohibited by the Shipping Act of 1984, 46 U.S.C. § 40101 et seq. (the “Shipping Act” or the “Act”), and the Act both precludes private plaintiffs from seeking relief under the federal antitrust laws for such conduct and preempts the state law claims under circumstances like those presented here, the District Court correctly dismissed the complaints. We will therefore affirm.