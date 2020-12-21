Another Piece of the Puzzle of Plunging Credit Card Balances

Consumers cut back on applying for credit cards, and the Fed is not amused.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Consumers in aggregate backpedaled massively on credit card applications since the Pandemic; and they also backpedaled on asking for a higher credit limit on credit cards they already had. And a larger percentage of those that did apply for a credit card or for a higher credit limit were rejected. These are some of the findings of the New York Fed’s Survey of Consumer Expectations “Credit Access Survey,” released today. The Credit Access Survey is undertaken three times a year (also in February and June).
The notion that consumers are cutting back on credit-card borrowing frazzles the Fed; the sky-high interest rates, in many cases over 20%, in a near-zero interest rate environment, is where banks make extraordinary profits. And consumers, those who can least afford it, are paying out of their nose for these bank profits.
Only 15.7% of consumers said they applied for a credit card over the past 12 months, down from the 25% to 31% range before the Pandemic, and down from 26.3% in February, and by far the lowest in the survey data going back to 2013:
The New York Fed, which, like all 12 Federal Reserve Banks, is owned by the largest financial institutions in its district, laments: “The latest Credit Access Survey reveals the stark imprint of the pandemic on consumer credit markets.”
Consumers also cut back on applying for auto loans, but only a tad compared to the steep cuts in credit card applications, the survey found.
And only 7.1% of consumers requested a higher credit limit on the credit cards they already had, the lowest in the survey data, and down from the 8% to 15% range in prior years.
So there is clearly an issue with consumers not falling in line with the Fed. One reason might be that credit card interest remains usuriously high even as the Fed has engaged in historic interest rate repression that is cleaning out savers and Treasury security holders who earn minuscule to no interest on their funds.
To borrow at 10%, 20%, 25% or god forbid 30% – credit card issuers have no compunction about going there – in this low-interest environment, folks would have to be ultra-desperate consumers or, well, just good consumers in the eye of the Fed, surrendering their hard-earned dollars to the banks in form of usurious interest.
But of those people who did apply for a credit card, perhaps to make the Fed happy, 21.3% were rejected, the third-highest rejection rate in the data series:
And 37.1% of those that had requested a higher credit limit were rejected:
These higher rejection rates might indicate a combination of two things: One, a shift in the mix of applications to consumers with bigger debt burdens and iffier credit histories, while other consumers are not applying, thereby raising the overall rejection rates; and tighter underwriting from banks.
These findings of consumers backpedaling on credit cards add another piece to the puzzle of why credit card balances overall have plunged in a historic and for the Fed in a nerve-wracking manner.
Credit card balances and other revolving credit balances in October plunged by 10.3% from a year earlier, the largest year-over-year decline in the data going back to the early days of credit cards, to $943 billion (not seasonally adjusted, red line), a balance first seen in August 2007, despite 13 years of inflation and population growth:
During the Financial Crisis, when credit card balances declined from June 2008 through May 2011 on a seasonally adjusted basis (green line above), there was another huge factor playing a role: Delinquencies and subsequent write-offs by lenders. Consumers massively defaulted on their credit cards – in 2009, nearly 14% of all credit card balances were delinquent – and many deleveraged by walking away from their debts and dealt with the consequences.
But this is not happening now. Newly delinquent credit card balances have dropped in the second and third quarter, powered by the mix of extend-and-pretend deferral programs and stimulus money:
What we’re witnessing are the bizarre effects of the Pandemic stimulus extend-and-pretend economy. And there just may be a flickering in consumers’ minds – I doubt it though – that borrowing at 10% or 20% in a near-zero interest rate environment is good only for bank stockholders, and is otherwise a stupid deal, and that it’s time to starve the banks of that big-fat source of revenue by paying off that high-interest debt.
Stimulus Fatigue sets in. Second month of declining retail sales in a row. But online sales eked out a new record, if barely. Read... Where Americans Splurged & Where They Cut Back in 13 Whiplash-Charts
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Maybe the people see the writing on the wall and figure their meager income prospects during the second half of the Covid economy and the scary one to follow are so bad they better stay clear of credit they won’t be able to pay off.
I stay away from credit, but they keep sending me offers like $250 cashback for $1000 spent in the first 90 days. Got similar offers from most major banks in the last two years.
That’s like 100% API 3-months CD. Too good to pass up.
Maybe FinTech players on aggregate are making an impact? Affirm, for example offers lower rates when you buy things in installment. And it’s not just Affirm, many other FinTech players are offering the same thing. You can also go to LendingClub, etc to pay off your balance at lower rates.
Note, I am NOT advertising here, but I don’t think FinTech players are not required to report their lending activity to the Fed. If they are, then I am mistaken.
I haven’t read the article yet but I wanted to make a quick comment because I started following WolfStreet a couple years ago when I got interested in the Fed’s Balance Sheet Reduction. Wolf explained both what was happening and what was likely to happen next better than anyone else.
To put it simply… this is one of the best websites on the Internet. Both because of the quality of the articles that Wolf and his fellow writers post as well as the quality of the discussions.
Thank you ALL for keeping the standards high here. may you have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
Agree, very much.
Re: ‘..Fed’s Balance Sheet Reduction.’
Totally new concept. Thanks for sharing. :-)
Amen,and a witness to starving the credit cards of usery level interest.
These banks are like leeches; imagine the poor people who are trapped in the clutches of these banks, and the likes of Jamie Demon (Yeah, I know the spelling).
It’s ok. Banks have just been authorized to go another round of share buy-back. And to think we were feeling sorry for these guy’s credit card lost revenue.
Dan
Yea! How dare banks give credit cards to people with poor credit scores, especially those who have no concept of personal responsibility.
Everybody knows banks (and the likes of Jamie Dimon) FORCE people to buy “stuff” on credit.
I have a family member who is trapped this way. He just stopped making payments. Guess what? Nothing bad happened.
There’s no debtor’s prison, so there isn’t anything they can do. If you don’t mind having a bad credit score for a while, there is no trap.
It’s those 100% defaults that keep the average card interest rate high, not the FFR. If it were profitable some bank would undercut with lower rates and grab market share. Generally speaking it’s good to stay profitable. I’ve been waiting for the above bank for years and I’m not holding my breath.
How dare these peons not keep spending; who do they think they are. we need debt slaves, not responsible people. What’s next? You peons won’t speculate your $600 stimulus check on Tesla or bitcoin?
Seems like these FED freaks are in trouble; today’s market was just unreal. DXY went up by 0.9 and then ended up negative; such a huge swing in one day. I think only plunge protection team came to the rescue and saved the day.
I feel that something big is brewing underneath this so call super-v recovery, and is about to explode. But that’s just what I feel; I don’t have any numbers to back it up.
crap my cc last month was over $5k
being dead beat – I paid it ALL as usual
Interest paid since 1995 = $000,000.00
It is time to make cc transactions flat fee instead of COMMISSION BASED %
based on my purchases last month banksters ‘STOLE’ $150 from companies
…”based on my purchases last month banksters ‘STOLE’ $150 from companies”
It’s time to make the “swipe-fees” explicit by having a “cash price” and a “card price”. It feels like there is a “soft ban” on cash, much to the benefit of banking criminal syndicate and the tax collectors. This will not end well…
HOW DARE YOU!!!!
HOW IS OUR GODD***ED SOCIETY SUPPOSED TO FUNCTION WITH RESPONSIBLE PEOPLE LIKE YOU!!!
WE NEED SLAVES!!!!
Heh, actually, screw the banks, if they want to charge me fees, I better be getting commensurate perks with it. Otherwise… well, last time I checked, Costco still accepted cash.
Opened the free cash gate to save the day only to have this Credit card after effect stab itself on the foot… who would have thought? Well the big financial institutions have made their more than fair share from the growing balance sheet, so still a huge win for them, right? LOL
This seems pretty obvious, i.e., people with low wages and increased debt required several credit cards to pretend to be solvent, up until now — then along came pandemic, and stimulus — thus, people paid down balances and didn’t want extra credit cards … maybe.
Now what, will those people suddenly want extra cards and increased debt, as unemployment rises?
I did notice the limits on future Fed lending facilities had an exemption for both credit cards and student loans, so it seems both parties are planning on allowing the Fed to print money for both student loans and credit cards, as why allow the exemption as it was a very specific exemption to future Fed fund facilities. So perhaps people should be recklessly running up their CCs just like is occurring with student loans (as most understand that will be “vanquished” at some point). Sure it may be irresponsible in a pure capitalism system, it is “just good business” with our current money printing regime, right? I mean when you see via the new stimulus bill that companies can both write off the free PPP money, and ALSO double dip a second time by writing off expenses from spending that tax free PPP grant/loan…yet those who get unemployment have to pay taxes on that “income”…seems like Corporates 2, Peasants 0. So I ask… is it irresponsible for the peasants to drive up loans that the Fed may forgive soon enough? The rules are changing fast…and the rules apply differently for people versus corporations, and it seems like the corporations are winning…
On a side note, U.S. Bank bought out my CC bank recently, and sent me a letter to tell me about “the exciting news” that they are dumping the 1.5% cash back bonus once you hit 100,000 reward points. I was glad they dumped the bonus, as I found a 2% cash back at another major bank with no annual fee, and there is a 2.5% cash back with $99 fee at a smaller bank. So right now, my best possible “safe CD investment” opportunity is 2-2.5% cash back via CC rewards. How crazy that debt is now a “High Yield Asset”? I look forward to owning a million dollar mortgage that pays me $25,000 per year…fingers crossed (sarcasm)…
I love it!
My PenFed Visa pays me 2% cash back on purchases and I pay it off in full each month out of a Premium Savings account that pays 0.5%.
Almost as good as a 2.5% CD, although with the CD I have to pay income tax on the yield.
Sooner or later, these banks are going to kill the cash back on the CC’s.
Banks won’t have to kill cash back when they raise the percentage they charge their captive customers – the vendors. It’s all on-line credit cards now my friend.
Fed allows banks to resume share buybacks,
3 days ago.
Spur of the moment spending (lattes, lunches, grooming treatment) arent high on the spending list.
My Millennial kid (tech) is spending her $$ on 2 kittens — toys, jungle gyms. I kept my mouth shut but drew the line at a kitten baby stroller.
Save your money, kid.
Had two cards for years, never paid a dime in fees or interest……and never will.
Same here Andy.
Business travel charges of $100K per year and paid balance off every month. The banks hate guys like us.
Seems like they love folks who spend a lot, they’re getting their profit via the merchant fees…
When I traveled on business for 30+ years, it was hard to use cash. They got the transaction fees from my spending, but no carrying interest.
Actually, you DID pay both.
CC deduct commissions of somewhere between 2%-6% and pay late; ~6 weeks.
Wherever you purchase by cc, these 2 factors are factored in, of course.
About 2 months ago I called up my credit card company and had them reduce my credit limit from $5,000 to $1,000. I only use it for online purchases anyway, so I decided to limit my risk. I also have a credit freeze in place with all three credit rating agencies.
Interestingly enough it caused my credit score to drop from 810 to 780. I’m really heartbroken!
Dave — The reason is a cut in available credit is not a good thing… Example you have 10K outstanding overall and available credit of 30K —Great 30% utilization. Have them cut the available and closing an empty card now puts your 10K outstanding at 70% of the total available. The credit bureau reads that as maxed out and a higher balance as a percentage of total available credit. Your score will drop
My definition of freedom is one should not get punished for not doing anything wrong. But in your case, it appears you have been punished …. for not doing anything wrong.
Such are the facts of life in the USSA.
What makes you say he’s been punished? He decided he doesn’t want to spend more or take on more debt. The credit agencies help him out by reducing his credit rating, thus making it difficult to acquire more debt … which he didn’t want anyway. Where’s the punishment?
LOL. If that’s the case why not reduce his rating to 700? 600? or 500?
Definition of credit rating: “A credit rating is an evaluation of the credit risk of a prospective debtor, predicting their ability to pay back the debt, and an implicit forecast of the likelihood of the debtor defaulting.”
It doesn’t say there that credit rating is a measure of a person’s willingness to take debt. But hei it’s obvious you eat propaganda for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Exactly. When he asked for a lower limit, he explicitly told them that he doesn’t want to handle a higher debt level. They don’t care why he did it. They just agreed with his own assessment and lowered his credit score.
If you tell the bartender to cut you off, don’t complain when he refuses to serve you a drink.
Dave Kunkel
I’m not a credit score guru, but I do know credit utilization (% of credit limit used) is a big factor in credit scores. So the same amount of credit card spending with a lower credit limit will result in a higher credit utilization.
Having said all that, a 40 point drop sounds stiff.
I think your risk with credit cards in the US is limited to $50 in case of fraud (unauthorized charge). Check the documentation.
But debit cards may not have that limit as there is no such requirement and banks may all do it their own way. Debit cards are linked to your bank account. I don’t ever buy anything online with a debit card.
I don’t use a debit card,,, PERIOD…
It is a pipeline straight into your bank account.
And you are correct… the biggest hit you can take is 50 bucks on a CC. And even that never happens. And yes my CC has been compromised several times over the years, but who cares, it’s cost me nothing…
And yes,,, you want a high limit so you can keep your utilization below 30%… Heck all this stuff is free,, especially if you pay the balance off every month… Merry Christmas ALL…
As soon as your bill comes in the mail, pay it asap. That’s one of the best ways to keep a FICO higher — the FICO folks don’t like to see last minute payments. In addition, a higher credit limit is better, but always pay early — it’s a good habit to get into!
MC
I doubt “last minute payments” have any direct impact on credit scores…with one minor exception:
Credit card issuers generally spread “payment due dates” throughout the 1st 27 business days of the month (plus “last day of month”); however, banks usually report all their account balances to credit unions on a single given day of the month.
If, by pure chance, your early payment was processed by the bank BEFORE the credit union reporting date, your balance would be lower by the early payment amount, lowering your credit utilization, and perhaps, somewhat increasing your credit score.
for 35+ years, all 3 of my bankcard accounts are paid off with auto-pay from my checking account, so each is always paid to $0 balance on its exact date-due (never early). This “last minute payment” has never had any impact on my >800 credit score.
The hiccup I sometimes have is paying for a couple international trips in a single month. Even though this is always paid to $0 at the end of the payment period (usually 30 days after the billing date), for a brief period, this causes my credit utilization rate to skyrocket, and, for about a month, my credit score gets dinged as much as 20 points.
The perfect storm is brewing for the U.S. banking system. Not only will these bloodsuckers have less revenue from usurious credit spreads on credit cards, but the Loan Default Tsunami is rising to a peak. Commercial real estate loans, apartment loans, auto loans, home mortgages, and signature loans are about to start stinking up the Einstein Insane Banks’ Balance Sheets in about 11 days.
Now the Fed has been subsidizing the banking industry since the year 2000 in one fashion or the other, their favorite vehicle being interest rate margin subsidies with below inflation interest rates manipulated by the Fed. But despite the Trillions of savers and taxpayers dollars that the Banker’s Bank has thrown at the morons, the Banks are once again sitting of the Precipice. Or, they have already teetered over the edge as
bank-failure-wary consumers move funds from Time Deposits (M2) to Demand Deposits (M1) with one foot out the door to buy THINGS with rotting Dollars before Consumer Inflation erodes them further.
Another BANK BAILOUT in this country will cause rioting in the streets. So many Americans are suffering financially and emotionally right now, that the mere thought of this group of Connected Insider Elites receiving additional Taxpayer Liabilities known as Bail-Outs is enough to boil one’s blood, figuratively. If one looks at the Financial Sector ETF, XLF, as with the majority of financial stock ETF’s in 2020, it is down YTD 2020. XLF is down 5.6% in a runaway stock market. Hum. COULD THE WRITING BE ON THE WALL, and Broad.
Of course, today’s Stimulus Bill includes $12 Billion for the bankrupt airline industry, so madness still reins in Washington.
David
Moving money from M2 to M1 might not help if the FED pulls a new tool from it’s bag, Bail-Ins. The first trial run occurred in Cyprus circa 2013, originally all accounts would be dinged. After months of wrangling in their Parliament accounts under 100,000 Euros were exempted.
I read the Canada discussed adding language for Bail-IN inclusion but I’m not sure if it was adopted.
The BIS wrote a white paper in 2010 which examined the use of Bail-Ins and I’m sure it’s been discussed within maybe closed doors at the FED. If it ever happens in the USA it will come out of the blue, done deal from our friendly all powerful FED.
I remember language of bailins being in the Dodd Frank bill. If I remember correctly it allows for bailins of saving accounts but not checking accounts. I don’t know if that has since been modified.
So wait, China can’t get the stuff here fast enough, (by container) and we are all paying cash?? People in the midwest can’t sell product??? Lame Duck Pres wants to throw down a few more tariffs as he leaves. Is it 1932 yet?
It speaks volumes that we’re at a place now where encouraging consumers to use credit cards with rates that are blatantly usurious is a good thing.
Let me off at the next stop.
In the last financial crisis Macys closed my account because my credit score dropped due to foreclosure. I’ve been in a Macys maybe twice in the last 10 years because they closed my account when I didn’t owe them any money.
This time around Saks closed my account because I hadn’t used it in a year. They didn’t get any of my Xmas money this year and I don’t expect to be spending much there in the future.
People have had enough and it’s showing up in these numbers. I think many are utilizing products in the shadow banking arena which the fed is not even tracking.
BTW, at the beginning of the pandemic, I heard some guys bragging about how they were using all their deferral money and zero interest credit card deals to buy gold and silver. If they really did it, they are sitting on some nice profits. Same as anybody who used this strategy to speculate in the equity markets.
I have since heard credit card companies have banned their use to buy PMs. Could be something to the boast.
Half in jest: It’s the travel slowdown. People get credit cards to rack up airline and hotel points. With discretionary travel and tourism down, who needs travel points.
Wolf-i don’t know how you keep up with the sheer bulk of mopery, dopery and general bizarrity, but i DO know i’m glad you do.
Your final paragraph is a gem-reminds me of discussing credit with the younger folks in the moto shop back in the day, and watching the range of understanding (from thunderbolt impact to total incomprehension) on a face when i said: “…well, what you’re REALLY doing is buying MONEY on time, NOT the (fill in the blank)-are those dollars at that rate a good value versus what you can really afford?…”.
Again, thanks for all you present here, and to all who read and to those who go on to comment.
may we all find a better day and holiday season.
1) Credit cards balances peaked in Jan 2009, at peak crisis.
2) Credit cards delinquencies peaked in Q3 & Q4 2009, in Dec 2009, a full year later.
3) Q3 2020 c/c delinquencies ‘wonderful life” low is a test of 2016(L) previous bottom.
4) The banks dressed their balance sheet for the Fed stress test.
5) Credit cards balances : in the last x6 months all the dots are glued together, shortening their thrust, hardly moving lower.
6) The banks swept existing delinquencies under the rug, constrict available lending, rejected new applications, in order to get a passing grades for buyback, at (perhaps) beyond peak markets, when it’s too late, so it’s a fake…
I started using a $500 gift cards instead of credit cards for on-line purchases. Much safer. My AAA BOA Visa was hacked at least 3 times last year alone. They even upped my limit from $1,000 to $5,000 by using public domain info to raise the limit w/o my authorization and then spent the entire 5k. Must have been an inside job or an incompetent employee who allowed this to happen. Still have the credit card. Use for gas and car expenses only.
Hey I was just thinking — if our government is gonna act like Argentina, does that mean we can be good at soccer now? Can’t we at least buy Messi with some of that money?
Another factor that may contributing to the falling credit card balances is the fact that cities like DC and Baltimore are nearly completely shut down, and there is virtually nowhere to go an nothing to do. There is nowhere to go and spend the money. If you have all the “stuff” you need and spent most of your money on services and entertainment, these latter two things are in short supply right now. My big entertainment is going into my backyard and feeding birds and squirrels. That doesn’t run up too much credit card debt.
True, on the hit to things like travel and dining expenses.
I do notice a lot of people spending on hobbies like there is no tomorrow. I’ve probably spent close to $2000 at Sweetwater.com on music stuff, and maybe another $1000 on amateur radio in the last year. If you are going to be inside might as well pick your instrument back up. :)
Watch out for that HF bug, it’s addictive.
VE7 PSW
Greedy banks with sky high credit card rates.
Those with bleeding nose woke up and saw the writings on the wall that greedy banks would not or refuse to lower the credit card rates in good faith.
Not!
I’m paying down my balance as quickly as I can and assume most common folks are hellbent to free themselves from usury institutions that the Pope wants to banish into eternity!
For years I kept 100K at Citi so I could enjoy all the freebies that entailed, plus they paid me 6% interest on it. Towards the end of the game in 2008, a bank officer yelled at me in the lobby: WE’RE LOSING MONEY ON YOU!!!! I knew it and so did they. I paid off my VISA card completely every 30 days, it drove em nuts. Plus I refused to refinance my paid-off mortgage.
The bank officer drove a new Benz, btw. So did they all. They lived like royalty off the backs of working stiffs who could barely make ends meet.
I’ve got a decent amount of cash in my credit union and the more it accumulates the more polite they are. Of course credit unions exist to support working people as the first ones were basically financial collectives run by the members for the members. Anyone can run to be a director.
I bailed from banks in my twenties when they wanted to charge me to renew my mortgage, something they made money on. Screw ’em.
Great comment down below about saving harder. Words to live by for sure. Remember the old adage of, “Pay yourself first”, which of course meant take the first 5-10-whatever percentage of your pay cheque and throw it in savings and pretend it didn’t exist. It works.
Wolf, I noticed something curious about the Credit Card Balances seasonally / not seasonally adjusted chart above. Why does the seasonally adjusted line not sit half way between the peaks and troughs of the not adjusted line, instead of at the peaks? I thought that seasonal adjustments should average to zero. More jiggery-pokery?
Yea, assuming the peaks are the 4-5 wk Thanksgiving/Christmas retail season, the other 11 months of the “seasonally adjusted” graph always seem to approximate the next year’s peak.
BoyfromTottenham,
Yes, excellent observation. I’ve been wondering about this ever since I started comparing them like this. It’s clearly not an “average.” Seasonal adjustments are purposeful and decided by the people that design the aglo. That’s the only explanation I have — that the seasonally adjusted number, which is the ONLY number cited in the media, only reflects the peaks :-]
Which is why I increasingly put both into one chart so people can see this on their own.
I think the fed is using all the top line numbers because they want to be able to accommodate peak credit demand periods during the year. Their job is to have credit available to fund the economy at peak demand, low credit demand periods are another issue and not as important.
Love my Costco CC and my Alaska Airlines.
Buy everything on them. I get more bennies than my savings account that used to be 2.5% and now is something like .65%
Ugh, I wish I knew what cash was worth.
Also, I wonder wat the current state of subscription services like carwashes. It seems like there are a lot more dirty cars driving insanely these days.
Zero interest doesn’t work, because people in my circle don’t spend or “invest”. They *save harder*. Hard times are a comin’ and if people have the ability they are hunkering down.
> Zero interest doesn’t work, because people in my circle don’t spend or “invest”. They *save harder*.
BOJ hasn’t learned this yet either… they’re on QE 23… lol
Curious if a drop in cc payments has anything to do with people refinancing their homes and paying off higher interest debt. I’ve heard this is a pretty widely used strategy from someone who went from the hospitality industry to mortgage refinancing.
Yep, we’re doing a lot of cash out refinancing appraisals here while everything is shut down. What the heck are these people going to do with the cash out money but pay down debt. Ain’t nothin open.
At least in part, credit card applications are probably down because tourism is down and other perks associated with opening new credit cards is also down across the board.
Americans have become rather savvy when it comes to opening new cards to get free travel points. Less free travel opportunities is probably associated with less great sign up bonuses and less credit card activity.
That’s my hunch.