Housing Market Goes Crazy, Everyone Sees It Can’t Last, and then the First Dip Appears

There is already a sudden and historic housing glut in San Francisco.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
That the housing market has gone crazy in many parts of the country – a phenomenon of the Pandemic stimulus extend-and-pretend forbearance free-money foreclosure-ban economy while households reported a loss of 9.0 million jobs in November, from February – and that this crazy housing market couldn’t last has become apparent to everyone months ago. In October, Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman said just that. It wasn’t “sustainable,” and “there’s no way it can last forever,” he said. So today we got another dose of crazy housing numbers, with the first dip since all this started in the spring.
The National Association of Realtors reported today that sales of existing homes – single-family houses, condos, and co-ops – dipped 2.5% in November from October to a seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of sales of 6.69 million. But given the explosion of sales in the prior months, sales were still up 25.8% from November last year (data via YCharts):
In terms of monthly sales, not seasonally adjusted and not annualized, 442,000 homes were sold in November, up 21.4% from November last year.
The median price of existing homes in November jumped 14.6% year-over-year to $310,800, with house prices up 15.1% and condo prices up 9.5%.
Over the past five years, the median home price has risen 42%, outrunning by a huge margin the wage gains of just about any category of wages, from the top 5% on down.
Since the median price is skewed by a shift in the mix, and with red-hot demand for higher-priced homes in this special economy of ours, the price increase could be partially a result of a larger portion of higher-priced homes in the sales mix.
And the seasonality of the median price has been upended. The median price normally peaks in June (the high points in the chart below), but not this year. In 2020, it peaked in October, with November being the first dip (data via YCharts):
“Given the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s amazing that the housing sector is outperforming expectations,” while “job recoveries have stalled in the past few months, and fast-rising coronavirus cases along with stricter lockdowns have weakened consumer confidence,” said the NAR report.
“Amazing” is the word. Echoing Redfin’s Kelman words that it “can’t last forever,” the NAR report said it will carry “well into the new year.” So five months? And then what? Those are rhetorical questions.
At the same time, many homeowners are struggling with their mortgages: 2.7 million mortgages are currently in forbearance, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association, and the delinquency rates of FHA-insured mortgages, which support the lower end of the market spiked to a record of over 17%, including mortgages that were delinquent before they entered into forbearance.
A lot of unsold inventory always gets pulled off the market before the holidays, to be put back on the market in the spring, which makes the “days on the market” look a lot better. Sharp seasonal declines in inventory are the rule this time of the year, but this November was nevertheless special.
Total inventory for sale at the end of November declined to 1.28 million homes, down 22% from November last year, for a supply at the current rate of sales of 2.3 months, an all-time low (data via YCharts):
But real estate is local, and inventory isn’t down everywhere. In some cities, inventory of unsold homes has surged. This includes San Francisco, where there used to be a housing shortage until there suddenly was a historic housing glut.
In San Francisco, inventory of homes for sale has exploded to a record over the summer, peaking seasonally at over 2,500 homes in early fall, the highest ever, and up 80% from a year ago, according to weekly data from Redfin.
As the seasonal decline in inventory kicked in over the past two months, the glut, when compared to the prior year, increased further. In the week through December 13, inventory at 1,805 homes for sale, was more than double the inventory during the same period last year:
Some of these people who put their homes on the market recently had bought a home elsewhere earlier, in outlying areas or in other states, along with the national buying panic. And they now own both homes.
Condos, which are often used as investment properties, are particularly in a glut in San Francisco. There is talk that many condos that were used for rentals or vacation rentals have hit the market, as both of those segments have taken a huge beating, amid surging vacancy rates in apartment towers and amid rents that have plunged by over 25% since June last year. And with the high carrying costs of condos, the condo math collapses under these conditions.
” Everyone Sees It Can Last”
Did you mean can’t last??
sarcasm?
typo, now fixed
Be positive Wolf. YES WE CAN.
Yes we can:
– inflate the asset bubble
– inflate the housing bubble
– inflate the debt bubble
– inflate corporate profits
Why, because of the dollar hegemony… and if you don’t like it, let me introduce you to a few of my friends, Nimitz, Eisenhower, Vision, Lincoln, Roosevelt, Washington… just to name a few. They’ll remind you why you should love the dollar.
Channeling my “inner SoCalJimbo”….buy now or forever be shut out !!! Real estate only goes up, besides I’m in it for the long term !!! We are on a perpetually high plateau as everything is great !!! (but gotta give these evil clowns credit for keeping the scam going this long…imagine things like Airbnb and Door Dash selling for a comibined 150billion – last I checked, could be higher now with a combined 6billion in gross sales….and, net income, what’s that ???? You don’t need no stinkin net income !!!!). Also, the Mercedes is paid for and it’s only a cold sore !!!
With that said, I wish all the Wolf Street community a wonderful holiday – sincerely!!!
My Dear Trinacria,
“but gotta give these evil clowns credit for keeping the scam going this long”
The scam you refer to is peanuts… just a bit of math for fun.
There are roughly 300 million people in the US (actually 331 million)
The stimulus check this round is for $600 per person with exceptions… so Bill Gates don’t get one, well, him and a few others. (but let’s forget those exception and assume everyone gets the $600)
Now, let’s just mash up those two numbers and put it aside for a moment and remember this was just so called Covid-19 relief bill was about $900B.
Now, let’s take one moment and do a bit of math, and ask the question, the so called Covid-19 relief bill, who was it supposed to be actually providing relief to, and at what percent.
Then let’s ask ourselves where the money is coming from, cause… you know, it ain’t from your senators or house reps… that’s right, it’s from you and me. The idiotic American taxpayers.
So, about that scam, I think Congress and their lobbyist puppet masters can teach the banks and Wall street a lesson or two about perpetrating scams on suckers. And if you are wondering who is the sucker… well, we just need to look in the mirror.
Now I sit back quietly and wait for another of Wolf’s Debt out the Wazoo series.
Interesting that it looks like many who fled to the countyside thought they would be able to sell their “Frisco” home easily. Could many of them, who now feel safer in their new homes, now have two mortgages and be facing doom if they can’t unload……we will see…..
They should transfer their Prop 13 property tax exemption/reduction/previous decades acknowledgment of taxes paid/gratitude to the country house, pull a second mortgage on the San Francisco house and use the money to pay off and improve the country house. Let the bank have the S.F. house. Do it now before values plunge!
re: “They should transfer their Prop 13 property tax”
I think Prop 19 has effectively eliminated this dodge (for second/vacation homes), but I’m not sure (even though I attended a 3-hr webcast on the subject from my estate lawyer).
BTW, guess who ‘championed’ Prop 19? If you guessed realtors, you win the prize.
You attended a 3 hour webcast and your still not sure about the subject? Sounds like you wasted 3 hours.
Before they may have had just 1 home with an underwater mortgage… now they’ll have two… lmfao
To me, the current froth reminds of me the last froth 12 yrs ago and I expect another crash…err, I mean, adjustment.
Just curious, are people really getting mortgages off of “apps”?!?! I see those rocketmortgage commercials and I think “No…., it can’t be.”
I’d suggest when making the biggest most important purchase of your life, you not do it at the height of a bubble or with an “app”!
I like to think you’re right…in this kind of insane environment, hard to make sense of it all. Group think is a dangerous thing and this market surely are creating a perfect perception that it can last forever, either that or I am suffering the worse case of cognitive dissonance ever when it comes to house prices or stock market (At least I am not alone judging from the readers on this site :P ) Everyone around me is buying..co-worker buying a house in OC, cousin in law bought a vacation home in Tahoe, I wonder if these people ever think about the economic disconnect out there and how much confident they have in their precise little white collar job.
Wake me up when this twilight zone episode is ever over..
re: ‘Just curious, are people really getting mortgages off of “apps”?!?! I see those rocketmortgage commercials and I think “No…., it can’t be.”’
I’m not much bothered by the idea of getting a mortgage on an app (there will be plenty of ‘paperwork’ later). What bothers me is the implication that buying a house is as simple and inconsequential a transaction as ordering pizza.
My friend worked on a project with one of the big banks to streamline the mortgage process to a fast paperless transaction working with Fannie Mae I believe. She said it was technically possible to do the whole transaction in two days.
Went with my friend to a used car purchase and it was all done on i-pad.
It’s a little like using credit card at first it doesn’t seem real and you can electronically sign a lot of important documents real fast.
I have never seen this much housing strength in a Christmas week. If anything decent appears, the buyers are all over it. There is a chance we are entering a higher inflation cycle than we have seen in decades. I put those odds at 1 out 3. Furthermore, I have never seen homes north of 4M have so many bids. The spring should be very strong. Three factors are driving this … easy money policies, outsourcing friction, and massive regulation reductions by the current administration.
Housing regulation adjustments? Like what?
Executive branch regulation reductions which caused US business to outperform expectations. If the regulations were not reduced, we would have seen a much weaker economy and house prices would have been trading off.
Which regulations were deregulated at the federal level that specifically impacted housing?? Or are you just speaking broadly that a deregulated economy will boost housing sales? Cuz i think those are different things & room for debate on Free Market effects on housing.
You don’t have to be Adam Smith or John Maynard Keynes to understand that allowing unregulated/unfettered and rampant corruption, destruction of our environment and ‘anything goes’ capitalism is a great stimulus (the drug cartels figured this out long ago). At least in the short term.
Sorry Jim that doesn’t cut it. Just cite one specific regulation reduction.
Agree, those three things are all bullet points in rebuff of higher prices, which will never materialize. The Fed will keep mortgage rates low, Trump throws a joke tariff on Vietnam on his way out, and the dreaded regulation onslaught that always comes with a Democrat in the WH, won’t happen until housing bubble III has popped. Corporate tax clawbacks are years down the road, now that RE is a hedge fund industry. This is a depression we are in, but like always it’s not a depression for everybody.
Did you run those odds by the Vegas bookies? Or you just making this stuff up?
PS: I knew you just couldn’t stay away from an article like this……
Is the skyrocketing stock market a factor? Many tech stocks have tripled or more this year.
The sad history is that easy monetary policy causes gets us into boom and bust cycles that do more harm than good. We have added a lot of hot air to asset prices and not much real economic improvement . I read somewhere that since the last bust, retail sales are up 40% and stock market up 400%. That’s a one time paper gain.
Good news for landlords. All of us poor saps who thought we were getting close to actually owning a home are now like “I can’t afford one now” and the economics of renting are looking better and better.
Bad news for landlords. You’re going to get screwed.
I wanted a home so badly when I was just married and living in an apartment. Now I am at the other end of life I realize it’s usually not that cut and dried. In fact, it’s probably not possible to make a good financial decision about it without having a long term plan for your life and using a computer program with ten or more variables. Most of the time if you are a couple there is a lot of emotion and excitement involved and the decision is not a rational one.
Depends SO much on individual circumstances/preferences OS,
Inlaws bought a house (for $10K) when he came back from Korea and they were married; she still lives there at age 90, with prop taxes limited to 3% per year rise, and is doing well living only on SS income and a paltry bit more from CDs.
(He died at 93.5 January, leaving their kids owning their own homes, all with good enough incomes, etc., etc.)
OTOH, some folks I know have bought and sold many homes in that period of time, mostly making good profits, after always fixing/improving the house/property.
Different strokes for different folks,,, and you pays your money and takes your chances to grab the brass (now gold I suppose) ring.
I know 2 people that were in a rush to get out of Portland to beat the pandemic, and take advantage of WFH entered purchase agreements places in the countryside. They are now finding that they are having trouble selling their urban houses ( nice houses in good parts of town). Not only are they not getting any offers, they are not getting any lookers. One of my friends has lowered the sale price to the point where he can’t go any lower. If something does not break loose by the end of the year he may have to back out of the ernest money agreement on the new country place. I think this may be more common than many people think and we could see a big snapback in housing in the first quarter.
I’ve seen this phenomenon as well. Not to mention that the foreclosure mortarium won’t last forever. At some point, there will be a glut on the market that will cause prices to crash.
Everything right now is artificial.
Wolf, other parts of the country are different than SF.
Here in Arizona, these days a good 20% of all cars on the road are license plates from California, Washington and other high priced places. Not only are those places high priced, but they are also under Dem governance, meaning lockdowns, riots and dispair.
Contrast that to Arizona. Much cheaper real estate, nice new neighborhoods, safe, good weather. And Arizona legislature just decided yesterday there will be no more lockdowns (restaurants and all), NO MATTER WHAT happens with covid.
It is no surprise so many people are flocking here. I just saw Oakland Raiders sticker on the SUV in front of me.
The demand is off the charts. There are two big neighborhoods close to where I live (Hastings and Morning Sun Farms), with total of about 3,000 single family homes. A few days ago there was not a SINGLE house for sale in both of them, for ANY price.
True, forbearance has something to do with it. I don’t know how much.
But predictions of gloom, doom and crashes may not happen everywhere the same. That’s all I am saying.
Same thing is going on in Texas….and we are all “open”.
The kind of Californians who would move to Arizona are very welcome to do so. Good riddance. Let’s thin this crowd out.
Elon Musk would be these Californians poster boy for crying about moving to Texas or other states…won’t miss you anytime soon
Housing busts seem to always start in SF & NY and work their way out (and they are where the run ups begin). And I don’t see how 110-120 degree temps are “good weather”. I guess it’s sunny there but so is the Sahara.
MarkinSF
For those who don’t get out much:
o Unlike the Sahara, Arizona has both water & air conditioning
o Unlike CA, Arizona has reliable, dependable electric power (a lot of it from renewable)
o CA retail electric rates are 50% higher than AZ (18.3 vs 12.1 cents/kWh)
Wild-ass guess: It’s not legal for humans to poop on the street/sidewalk in any AZ city
Javert Chip,
“CA retail electric rates are 50% higher than AZ (18.3 vs 12.1 cents/kWh)”
Yes, that could be the case on average (everything is different locally). But in coastal California, where the majority of people live, it doesn’t matter that much because there is little or no need for AC. Like most people in San Francisco, we don’t even have AC. In other places near the coast, people have AC but use it a lot less than they would in Phoenix. There is a difference in costs between cooling a home when it’s 85 degrees outside or 114 degrees. Our electricity bill is small, compared to what I paid in Oklahoma over 20 years ago in my condo between May and October.
Yes, cost of living is high in coastal California, but electricity is not the cause.
Couple of points.
– Water is going to be interesting to watch. You might have enough now, but the fighting over the Colorado River is just beginning. Who knows what the future will bring water wise. Not something I want to worry about. Put another couple of million people into AZ and let’s talk about water then.
– Reliable power. My brother is a practicing PE (EE) in WA state, having spent the last 35 years doing “power” stuff for various commercial/industrial customers. From him and others knowledgable about the power grid in America, I don’t know if I would qualify our infrastructure as necessarily something I would count on long term. Sure it’s working now, but what happens with another couple of decades of minimal to no investment? Just look at the trouble with PGE in CA. They haven’t been the only ones cutting corners.
We were discussing what would happen in AZ if something in the grid were to cause a two week power outage in the middle of summer. It didn’t sound like a fun time.
Phoenix (aka “the Valley”) sits on an aquifer estimated to hold about 400 years of water reserves at present consumption levels. About 70% of water used here is for agriculture. All it takes to more than double those water reserves is to stop growing corn, cotton and such. BTW, the water came there during the end of the last Ice Age, when melting glaciers (with the most southern edge somewhere around Flagstaff) filled it up. I don’t think Arizona will go dry any time soon.
As for electricity and what would happen with prolonged stoppage during summertime, I don’t really know. I know that the power grid, right now, is super reliable.
However, people lived here for hundreds of years before A/C. As a personal account, maybe 5 years ago, we had an outage for about 5 days. We just opened all doors and just laid down. After about 3 hours of profuse sweating, our bodies adapted and we felt okay for the rest of the time.
Personally, I would rather be caught in Arizona if the power goes out than in Boston or New York, and freeze to death.
But that’s just me. I can’t really say what the masses would do.
Yep Wolf… it would be our State government that’s the proximate cause of a good portion of this high cost of living.
Mr Chip
I know Arizona very well. Love the desert & the mountains there. Southern Utah is even more beautiful and awesome. I have lived in San Francisco going on 40 years and not once have I seen poop on the street (well maybe but I always assumed it was from a dog). All I said was Arizona is very very hot.
Whether you like it not San Francisco is a world class city with amazing landscapes as well as Cityscape. The neighborhood architecture is unparalleled (at least in the US). The mystique is indescribable and the walkability score is at least a 100.
If you love suburban sprawl and corporate chain restaurants then Phoenix might be a good place for you.
I’ll pay the extra utility rates because here you NEVER need air conditioning. And there’s never a deep freeze (I can’t remember the last time it dropped below 40. Also don’t know if I’ve ever had an electric bill higher than $100 a month.
A common misconception. Yes, at times it’s 110F in the summer in Arizona. But have you ever experienced 3% humidity? It makes a *huge* difference. People wouldn’t be living here if it was so bad. And outside of the summer, Arizona has the best weather, better even than California.
Btw, I lived in SF for years. I do love the weather there. Basically 65F year long. Nice, good for you.
But the way California failed as a state, I wouldn’t go back there even with the nice weather.
Its basically in the 50s all year long. In fact the average temperature for every month of the year is somewhere in the 50s. Look it up.
And Arizona is very hot even without the humidity. Asphalt was melting last year.
Oh Roger. Us Californians love riots and despair. Especially despair. And $5 avocados & expensive real estate.
Looks like Arizona is going to be the new CA! Fingers crossed for mass migration of millions of people & jobs to your state like the one CA has had for decades. 🤞 good luck w/affordability then!
GirlInOC
Well, actually, that is happening.
The IRS keeps track of Federal taxpayers as they and their taxable income “migrate” (IRS term) from state to state. The latest statistics are for 2017-18 (way before 2020 Covid-19 WFH stampede), and show:
o More taxpayers (and families) moving out of CA than into CA
o Avg CA resident moving out makes 15% more than average taxpayer moving into CA.
Be careful what you wish for.
I dont know to say if you think I care about the income levels of my neighbors 🤷♀️
Well, only because I’d rather not live next to selfish d-bags that only care about money & land/ asset prices. I’m #TeamPoor&WorkingClassAmericans all the way.
Javert Chip,
What these numbers show is only DOMESTIC migration, between CA and other states. What numbers likes these always miss is the in-migration from other parts of the world. California, like other coast states, is a gateway. People come in from other countries (Asia a lot), and people come in from other states, and people who are already here leave to go to other states or to other countries.
The net effect is that over the period you reference, from 2017 to 2019, the population of California has grown by 154,000 people to a new record — there has been no population decline in the past 100 years in California.
But it’s true, that increase in population is way down from prior periods.
And there is a good chance that in 2020, the population has actually dropped for the first time in 100 years. But we’ll have to be patient to get that number.
AZ has hundreds and hundreds of miles of empty desert land in every direction, not a 20 mile by 400 mile coastal strip bisected by multiple mtn ranges (perfect weather tho)…it also only has 8 million people in that empty expanse, compared to CA’s 40 crowded millions.
And no water…
Are there jobs in those vast miles of deserts? Because growth happens where the jobs are….CA also has miles and miles of vast open space– in Central CA. Pretty sure it’s known as the “armpit of CA”.
The water gets routed to where the population is…just like in CA (it’s Chinatown, Jake).
But the broader point is valid.
That’s what most of Texas and all of Florida is for.
(And GA, MO, etc.).
OC Mtg Holder,
The jobs could have relo’d 20 yrs ago via internet.
The Pandemic has finally forced the issue.
And a rotted out ntl economy propped up by make believe money will seal the deal.
The economics of locating where RE overhead costs are 3 to 4 times almost everywhere else in the country has long been unsustainably insane.
The high income taxes are just the icing on the cake.
MacArthur Park is melting…and they’ll never have that recipe again.
Someone left the cake out in the rain.
From Cadillac Desert, a book by Mark Reisner:
“Water flows uphill to money”
If there isn’t any water to begin with, it gets a little harder.
The Colorado is over subscribed now, and the fighting over the allocations hasn’t really begin in earnest. Give it another decade and things might get interesting. :)
Yes, that’s true. Arizona is now (jokingly, but maybe not) called “California East”. Arizona is turning blue.
Prices are rising to the point where it’s getting tough.
I remember in the early 2000s when prices in SoCal just jumped up and never came down. I fear the same for Arizona now.
Plus,
“Arizona is turning blue.”
So is every other state enjoying this influx of modern-thinking virtue-signaling social-justice warriors.
Well, not so sure all those well heeled latte-loving refugees arriving from the Left Coast are a blessing to native Arizona residents.
There goes the neighborhood …
“Contrast that to Arizona. Much cheaper real estate, nice new neighborhoods, safe, good weather. ”
You forgot to mention no water. With global warming I wouldn’t make a long term investment in Arizona based on the drought issues.
Not that California doesn’t have a potential water problem. But they do have the Pacific and desalination is a real option.
re: “I just saw Oakland Raiders sticker on the SUV in front of me.”
There goes your neighborhood.
LOL
And they’ll be bringing their voting patterns with them. Arizona will be like Virginia in 5-10 years.
It doesn’t surprise me at all. Everybody’s discount rate (interest rate) is at an all time low. Of course asset prices have surged.
That’s a part of the disconnect between wage growth and house prices. But even considering this it doesn’t bring the 2 close together. I guess the monthly nut looks like a bargain.
Your Median Sold Price of Existing Homes graph reminds me of Robert Beckman’s 1980’s book; The Downwave . . . which postulated that house prices will follow Catastrophe Theory . . . a long period of growth, a setback, then additional growth, (as illustrated in the graph) ; before the entire system collapses back to 1939 price levels, which levels will need to be revised relative to the ~35 years since his work was published. Food for thought?
I can’t wait to see the look on the face of the house flippers , bankers and RE agents when house prices go back to 1939 levels.
Everything is confusing to me!! I think it’s best to not do anything right now Something is coming!!
Cmoore
Unpucker & take a deep breath.
News from the outside world: SOMETHING IS ALWAYS COMING.
Take it to the bank.
Oh I want to believe this and large part of me still think this is the reality…however the other part of me is saying, market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent. With eggs on my face for pretty much a decade being the only one among most of my friends that held out on buying into this crazy market. The rational side of me sure do starting to feel like those Q’Anon believers. I guess if the market does pop but it won’t happen in my lifetime then it’s all relative since I won’t live long enough to see reality sets in anyway…
“and that this crazy housing market couldn’t last has become apparent to everyone months ago. In October, Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman said just that. It wasn’t “sustainable,” and “there’s no way it can last forever,”
I’ve resigned to never owning a home. I’ll just rent until my kids get to college and then I’m dropping out. I’ll live in a van, who cares.
p.s. I did own a home once, in New Zealand, so I’ve had the experience. Housing prices are crazy there now too.
Fellow priced-out renter w/young kids here too.
I haven’t given up yet. I’m so obsessed with housing affordability that it’s what brought me to Wolf & I even want to switch careers to work with homelessness &/or urban planning. It’s such a frustrating topic, especially when you watch your city & neighbors vote down new housing developments (for whatever NIMBY reason they come up with) knowing that they are directly contributing to unaffordability. So many homeowners climbed that latter & then pull it right back up after them.
NIMBYism is strong in this country, that and individual Murica freedom. Look at how wonderful our CV19 numbers are, a perfect illustration of how both are at running rampant in this society.
I am with you on that, sadly housing even though it’s a necessity is just another chip in this crazy casino, I can’t wait until water and air becomes commoditize just like housing. How much do you want to pay for the air you breadth? Better get in the market now, buy low and sell high…
I realized the other day that I am just too rational to be a profitable investor. I am in that same boat. Sucks to be me.
Here is the thing, if you are trying to time housing market, good luck. It just never happens. The decision needs to be based around your current circumstances. When we bought in 2007, we had no idea the market was going to come apart in 2008, and not recover until 2011. But like many people we stuck through with it.
In the end, Wolf said it best, don’t think of a house you like a stock where you look at price every few minutes. You live in it, and that’s what it’s there for.
There is also economic reality, nothing wrong with renting if you’re in a favorable market like CA these days. Seriously, you can negotiate, and better yet, the government is backstopping people with eviction moratoriums. (I personally think that’s wrong, but my opinions doesn’t factor into it, it’s just reality). If you feel secure enough, buy and stop worrying about the drop. Heck, imagine if you lived in SF, one of the reason never to buy is you don’t know when the next earthquake will hit or how severe it’ll be. If you worry about everything, you’ll never get anything done.
Called my bank yesterday while on a long drive, just for fun. They said they have halted all conventional loans and are only doing VA loans at this current time.
Not sure about normal mortgage brokers, is lending tightening?
Considering that banks are on the hook for 80% to 95% of new home loan exposure…the fact they are closing the lending window should tell everybody something. (Although conforming loan risk gets sold on to Lady Bountiful/Fannie Mae)
Wolf, I wonder if there is some sort of decent numerical home mtg availability metric out there…if nothing else, quarterly aggregate FDIC bank reports probably have highly segmented data (by loan type, bank size, bank location, etc.)
I’d say look at Fannie rqmts, but they are in perpetual Jubilee mode so my guess is that Fannie enters its third decade of being looser than a $2 hooker.
More…”something is coming!”
Agreed, but what & WHEN?
James: “something is coming … but what and when?”
A long time ago, Ludwig Mises answered “the what” part of you question.
“There is no means of avoiding the final collapse of a boom brought about by credit expansion. The alternative is only whether the crisis should come sooner as the result of voluntary abandonment of further credit expansion, or later as a final and total catastrophe of the currency system involved.”
He left “the when” part for us to figure out.
I live in the SF Bay area and am still waiting for price decline to follow supply glut. Hasn’t happened yet:
John Mazotta,
I love the quote from the article you linked (I removed the link per commenting guideline #2):
“San Francisco County home values have gone up 0.9% over the past year and Zillow predicts they will rise 5.9% in the next twelve months.” This borders on hilarious.
Zillow is a ridiculously stupid company. The number of ways they could EASILY improve their metrics is countless. I myself have written to them and suggested some things, which they of course ignored. Their website is terrible to navigate. I never, ever believe anything I read on Zillow with regards to estimated price or expected price changes. Nor should you or anyone else.
So many assets are partially valued on the Cost of Money, that when you artificially SUBVERT market forces that would set that Cost (take a bow all Fed Chairs starting with Maestro Greenspan in the mid-1980’s!!), you artificially change the market price of homes and the underlying availability of credit. So the Frankenstein charts above can be better understood, if at all, from the distortions created by the grandest Manipulator of All Things Financial, THE Omnipotent Fed.
Since deceased people can vote in this country, I would not be surprised if some of these Souls where not being listed on Sales Contracts to purchase way-over-priced abodes in Crazy Covid America. Just kidding, of course, but there has to be an industry, mortgage originators, that is facilitating this buying frenzy (aside from the FED) to generate handsome fees that aren’t returned to the borrower when he or she possibly coughs up the property in the months ahead. Good work if you can get it.
Reminds me of 2006 and 2007 prior to the wheels falling off that housing cart and groundhogs getting below-market 5-year balloon mortgages on a daily basis. Those ticking time bombs had the highest fees for mortgage brokers and with No Doc processing!!! History does rhyme.
I guess a 2020 home buyer that is deathly afraid of missing out on the dwelling outside of the potential riot zone in metropolitan America today can’t be blamed for seeking personal safety first, and a lower cost of carry second, for the roof over his or her head. But interest rate savings can be partially eroded by a purchase price and closing costs much higher than one’s current abode.
However, to play on the railroad tracks by not having a solid purchase contract from a very qualified buyer on HOUSE #ONE before putting a contract on HOUSE #TWO is just financial folly. Have bought and sold 4 dwelling in my lifetime and always primarily looked for the new house after securing a non-groundhog buyer for the old house. Tight timing on settlements, but doable to avoid dangling in the wind financially.
Personally, I want to sell an existing property, but don’t want to overpay for the new property far, far away, in this artificially inflated real estate market. So I am watching distant local prices like a hawk for over a year now, and VIOLA, the homes that almost take a helicopter to reach are starting to soften in price. CONVENIENCE TO FOOD SHOPPING, SERVICES, AND MEDICAL CARE STILL IS A PRIMARY CONSIDERATION FOR MOST BUYERS. So from what I am seeing for where I am looking, the Covid/Civil Unrest work-from-anywhere craze is starting to simmer down, at least in the residential real estate market.
Try not to buy anything at a top. I have done it in Real Estate once in my life, and mentally kick myself in the butt to this day. Should be lots of Good Pickings by Summer of 2021.
Contacted my real estate agent today to begin the sale of my SoCal rental condo. With some luck and quick action I will be “cash flush” and renting from the East coast. Waiting and watching for a deal.
This is one of the best websites around to get the pulse on a hodgepodge of finance topics. “owooooo”
Deceased people cannot vote in this country.
Deceased people can indeed vote, and vote often they do.
In fact, not only can they vote, they can also receive unemployment benefits from the state.
Add on top of that, you can cram fifty people in the same address, and have them on the screen in front of you at the same time, each with a different last name, and every single one of them will get a check.
This country rocks…
Oh and by the way, my emotional support spitting Cobra had a vote too, I dare anyone to take that vote away from her.
Yes, and people can murder and rape too. But the way you talk about the deceased voting is as if it’s accepted. It’s not, any more than murder and rape, which happen also despite being illegal.
Heh I like it… dead people voting aren’t acceptable.
Yet, oddly enough, we accept our leaders “legitimately elected” who are utterly f**king incompetent with such startling regularity, and take the media’s point of view on what is “baseless” and what is “fact” with such gusto that we accept idiotic Covid relief bill like it’s mana from heaven. When in fact, it’s nothing more than another scam.
All the praises heaped upon these people because they got off their asses and handed their buddies a bunch of money. Consider, in terms of direct relief to Americans… how much of that $900B actually goes there?
– Hint, there are about 331M Americans.
– Stimulus check of $600 per person. (assuming if everyone gets one… which they won’t)
So, where is the rest of the money going to exactly?
Well, I suppose at least horse racing fans can all relax because there will be no more cheating since Congress is passing along some money to ensure proper steroid testing for horses in the Covid-19 relief bill. (yes, I know exactly who I’m picking on with that one)
P.S. my emotional support spitting cobra objects to the fact that you might want to take vote away from her…. (I know you said no such thing)
She feelsssssss she is so under represented and oppresssssssed, that each of her vote should count 10x.
Irving Fisher would be proud.
Re: “Sharp seasonal declines in inventory are the rule this time of the year, but this November was nevertheless special.”
If anything, pandemic economics is not normal and I’ll suggest that people are hesitant to buy or sell from Thanksgiving to Easter, thus the pandemic fever may cool a bit, but there were a lot of people shopping the last 10 months that were priced out of markets, so, will demand dry up, as seasonal prices fluctuate — yes, obviously, but will demand increase again in Spring — I’ll say yes, but, price increases will grow at a slower rate, which is also obvious, because prices are far higher. Thus, sellers will be in a position to negotiate more, versus having multiple bids in the first day. I don’t see a crash, just an obvious slow down in a crazy trend. Too many people want homes and the supply is still short in relation to demand.
I agree with Martha’s comments re: fluctuations, but demand still exists and will continue to exist.
And up above someone said, “all housing areas are not SF”, to paraphrase. Thus, prices not in decline.
Location, location and my home area of Vancouver Island is booming. Decent weather, ongoing restrictions and adherence = small Covid numbers, and normal/stable governance adds to the attraction trend. All the schools are open for in-person instruction (with safety structures in place). Workplaces are open. Manufacturing and construction doing well. Masks mandatory in ALL public spaces and no gatherings, whatsoever. No church services. No nightclubs and limited dining, and Christmas gatherings prohibited beyond your own residence for this year. No problem. RE is booming. If you do the freedom thing and don’t wear a mask, or have a party, you are fined. The fine for an in house gathering that does not disperse when told to do so is $2300. Repeat offenders pay more. The fine is turned over to a collection agency after a 30 day appeal process that does not include lawyers and law suits.
As long as interest rates remain so low I see no collapse on the horizon. I used to think for years it was imminent, but I don’t believe it is in this part of the Country because of the above listed attractions.
My son just bought a second home. He is 36. I have worked the last week renovating the existing basement suite while he was away working. The basement rental will pay 60% of the mortgage. If he takes in a roommate the mortgage (which includes property taxes) will be fully covered. It is a 3 bedroom home (with suite) one house off the beach. It has a view of the Mainland mountains behind Desolation Sound, and looks down Georgia Strait towards Texada Island. Vancouver is 75 direct miles away and too far away to see. His other house is rented by one of my best friends. My friend’s modest rent pays the mortgage and taxes.
If people are attracted to live somewhere RE will remain viable as long as interest rates remain this low, imho. Vancouver and/or Victoria BC are unaffordable and have been for decades. They are similar to SF in that regard. But other locations………..
When credit dries up it won’t matter how many people want to buy a house. That will define the crash. As it has for the last 200 years.
One more thing, since I’m nearby.
Interest rates!!
I think rates will stay super low all of next year and beyond, so that sustained trend adds fuel to the buying fire. Like a broken record, I always turn to the current 2-yr Treasury yield ( 0.13%) which apparently is a proxy for where the 10-yr yield will be a year from now (based on Treasury futures). Thus, a year from now, mortgage rates will theoretically be lower. 30 yr rates are typically about 1.75% higher than a 10 year yield.
With that in mind, a recession is most likely in the cards, but with super low rates, there’s a huge amount of demand for homeownership — but I don’t see housing taking a big hit as a GDP downturn takes place.
The biggest threat is mass layoffs and bankruptcy and those are dynamics that everyone has been seeing every day for the last 10 months — and that would not cause a shock — if anything count on certain cities, even regions experiencing hardship, while others prosper (that’s not uncommon).
Nonetheless, low interest rates will support and sustain demand for housing. The other magic bullet will be (well-positioned) Baby Boomers that pay cash to live anywhere they can find a nice house. Between people with lots of cash and easy mortgage rates, housing will continue in an upward track …
The Fed cant keep rates down with what is going on…
Inflation is ripe….
Point: The new bailout gives money to the post office. Why?
How many catalogs come in the mail at what charge? The post office is broke and should raise their fees and stamps. Why not?
Because….Stamps are a big CPI input.
Inflation will grind down and punish the people of this nation…and for what purpose? To fuel the stock market in which about 90% have no investment, to deliver an inflation to the working families. This will not wash.
“The Fed cant keep rates down with what is going on…”
The Fed will do anything (legal and illegal) to keep short term Treasury rates near zero.
Once the Fed debt is at 100% of GDP, each 1% rise in interest rates eats 1% of GDP…GDP rarely getting beyond 2-3% growth in recent decades.
So a 3% Treasury rate with 2% GDP growth rate means the ntl debt automatically rises by 1% (without *any* additional DC spending…and that never happens).
That is the debt death spiral fiscal conservatives have warned about for decades.
So the Fed will print whatever amount of money necessary to keep short term T rates at essentially zero.
Thus the DC satanic black magic of converting their debts into our inflation.
Which they will blame on invented fictional villains squeezed out by the MSM state sphincters (Real estate speculators! Russians!! Racists!! Readers of History!! Real asset holders!!)
The can and they will. This goes until it breaks. There’s no way to stop now. Even a slight increase in interest rates would send everything crashing.
The Fed’s last stand. Strongest country in the world but can’t withstand a quarter point jump in rates. That’s how strong it is.
Well, yes, they CAN raise rates. And it would be GOOD for the country because it deflate all that unproductive phony wealth.
That would punish foolishness and reward those who actually work.
And it would be good – GOOD – for the economy.
That, my friend, is called Economics. Or what’s left of it.
55% of Americans are invested in the stock market. It has been as high as 67% in 2002.
FHA is certainly playing a key role in feeding this housing frenzy with their insanely risky loan practices (to support their mission statement “another American dream comes true”).
As Wolf says, they have huge numbers of delinquent loans resulting from easy money to dodgy borrowers, low, low down payments, and even generous down payment assistance as a cherry on top.
It does not take a rocket surgeon to see FHA is going to need a bailout from Uncle Sam before long.
Freddy Sachs and Fannie Stanley will own all the mortgages in the end!!!
The American Dream is finally coming true!!!
I have a wheelbarrow heaped full of money.
They have already stolen the value of the money.
Now, I am worried they will steal my wheelbarrow.
In high priced markets like the swamp (DC) where a lot of houses routinely sell for over 1 million there are other factors influencing home prices and availability. That is, some of the tax advantages (under the new 2017 tax laws) of these big mortgages can be lost if one moves. So a lot of people are staying in there homes to retain their full mortgage interest deductibility which is grandfathered in, and not trading up or down, even if the house they are living in does not meet their current housing needs. And those who have paid off their mortgage and own their homes free and clear can easily rent them out and make a good income and then go live where ever they want. Both of these factors are limiting availability of homes on the market. The laws of supply and demand are causing the prices to keep going up in spite of an economy that is in a full fledged depression here and getting worse every day. This will not end well.
Wolf…
Its called “legging a spread”…you buy first what you think is going up, then later hope to sell the other “leg” on an uptick.
People are legging their exits from Blue States.
I think this is a real danger to those with a leg up. But the leg they are waiting to sell is likely in a lousy market, ie NY CT IL, and that sale and that supply will be a trick.
Additionally, with VRBO and air BNB….investors looking for any kind of yield are buying homes to rent. Yield chasing, desperation investing, courtesy of Fed who knows better than the free market.
If rates ever tick up, this will change.
These markets are running too wild, too fast. When Greenspan was Fed Chair, I recall learning in the spring of one year…FL real estate had risen 20% so far that year. The over stimulation is a terrible situation, and I think we are there.
The most frightening part of owning RE is property taxes. They give away homes in Detroit and no one wants them. This is part of the exodus, but if you have lived in the same house in CA for a while, prop 13 is keeping your tax obligation in check. Emigrants from the cities may decide that taxes are higher in those places relative to value, as Buffett said when he was Arnold’s economic advisor for about a week.
Indeed. You are a target for taxation when you own property.
States like IL, you are gouged 3% per annum on your house in some areas…some less, some more.
Theft. To fund the overpromised public union pensions.
Now the counter stroke will be an exit tax. Freedom? Voting with your feet? The ‘rulers’ won’t allow it. Terrible situation to be trapped in a high tax situation, watch real estate rally in the places you wished to live someday, all because of ruinous politicians, who will live likely in those desirous locations someday, with their public union retired folk.
“You are a target for taxation when you own property.”
Exactly.
Any immobile asset is a hostage to the political integrity of “your” government (heh).
As much as when Saddam pawed that poor child hostage in Gulf War 1.
*And*…think about how “unique” property taxes are…based on *unrealized* valuation set by *government* with no netting out of huge mtg *debt* component.
For over 100 yrs, local G’s have been applying “wealth” taxes on *borrowed* money…and 95% of taxpayers in harness think that is normal.
“You are a target for taxation when you own property.”
I’m seeing mobile home sales are surging. Maybe mobile homes are one way to avoid ever rising local real estate taxes, fees, etc.?
re: exit tax
The following is from memory, so hopefully somebody who knows what they’re talking about can verify:
Tens of years ago, some states (I believe CA was one…) thought it would be a good idea to tax distribution of 401-k assets acquired in CA EVEN IF THE TAXPAYER HAD MOVED TO ANOTHER STATE.
The US Supreme Court ruled this was unconstitutional.
Unclear how this applies to “exit taxes” for citizens moving between states.
When CA gets desperate enough (soon) they will be lojacking residents exiting the state and hiring tax bounty hunters to hound out of state tax refugees.
CALPERS will launch a glossy, high profile mag listing nothing but CALPERS defined tax outlaws hiding out in neighboring states.
Re-entry to CA result in seizure of your auto (and wallet) for Sacramento defined arrearages.
CA/NY/NJ/IL will sign reciprocal tax seizure and extradition treaties.
Is there a possibility of another SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) in Chairmen Powell’s future? One to buy distressed real estate in wealthy areas. Could it become part of the tools in his tool box?
I had a 14 year old car that I hoped the Fed’s SPV COPP (Car Owner Protection Program) would buy at face value, but it never did 🤣
Probably worth starting to look closely at how Weimar managed to finally wriggle free.
(I mean besides the hyper inflation, Nazis, and World War too…).
My vague recollection is that the Weimar G rebacked debts/destroyed currency with some phoney baloney Gvt “land backed” bonds (who was going to foreclose short of marching into Alsace?…ahem).
The key part was that the war creditor nations finally looked the other way, “thought of England”, and took the phoney baloney German “ntl mtgs”.
Everyone can learn much, much more at their friendly local Federal Reserve bank…
I wonder when the public is going to wake up to the fact that these huge home price increases also are generating huge tax revenues for the States? The house may go down in value but the taxes rarely do.
“generating huge tax revenues for the States”
On *unrealized* gains…across *every* home in locale…without netting out very large *debt* component of home “value”.
That’s rather more than an annual wealth tax.
The G has been running the gerbil wheels for a *very* long time…and they ain’t going to start concerning themselves with the gerbils *now*…at the end of all things.
Gold, silver, bitcoin, land…….or a savings account & bonds??
My business went through & came out the other side of the housing collapse. This does not feel similar to 08-09 at all.
From April until now….nothing but a flight to freedom…..period.
During the 2009-10 housing crises, lot of sheriffs refused to evict the families living in the house. Its simple, landlords defaulted on their second homes lent to smaller renters. Even those loans were NINJA loans no income no job applicants. It was a nested loop of feds, bigger banks, local banks, realtors, big fish and small fish.
Now during the 2020 (It is a long year for me personally), Blues are in power (Executive and house not senate. Like Dad and Son) Landlords, renters and banks, will not foreclosure on a property where a family lives. Dad with mom and kids and dog or a stupid cat (Never trust him). Blues will press and pass a law that will keep the housing intact during the current COVID crises. Homes are safe for now and until the left wing is in power.
Where is Paul Volcker now that we need him. 18% mortgage rates, 21% prime rate. Savers got a decent return, and the dollar was a dollar. Houses were priced at reasonable levels. Those were the good old days.
I expect that the only ‘savers’ that got a decent return were those that already owned their home. Everyone else was no better off as the interest rate paid on their mortgage well eclipsed any of those great savings rates.
By the way my mom bought the house I lived in as a child in 1980 after divorcing my step-dad and she told me that her rates were high like that. And yet, as a single mother making very little money, somehow she could afford a home. It is true that it required sacrificing almost every other luxury that a person could experience, and we lived pretty meagerly for many years, but at least she could afford it. With prices as they are now, even with low rates, she never would have been able to afford that house.
“and the dollar was a dollar.”
Now the dollar is the steamer trunk dwelling Gimp from Pulp Fiction.
ZIRP is Zed, baby.
Move yo fly over country shovel snow rake leaves affordable good people quit crying pull your pants up be American our grandparents are rolling over in graves to see what we have become u all have created this mess by living above your means don’t cry when I buy it for 10 cents on the dollar
14% increase in median home price?
Case Shiller Index gives only round 6.5% YTD, on 10 and 20 cities composite.
Drunk Gambler,
I like the methodology of the Case-Shiller (sales pairs) a lot more than median price. But the CS lags 4-5 months behind by the time it is released, which is a huge problem when things move fast.
The last release on November 24 was for “September,” but the CS is a rolling three-month average of closings that were entered into public records in July, August, and September. So that’s the timeframe of the closings we’re looking at. Those deals – the moment of the meeting of the minds – were maybe a month on average before then. It will be next spring before we’ll see November fully reflected in the CS. That lag is its major disadvantage.
The effect is that the current median price and the most recent Case-Shiller Index are not comparable.
There is just so much happening here in DC it’s astonishing. The entire market shifted by several months. March was dead, as was April. The “spring” market pushed into Summer. Summer pushed right into fall. I am getting 1-2 new clients a DAY. I can’t keep up and am referring them out now to other agents.
People have no real foresight – it’s amazing how many people are living in TODAY. TODAY there is a pandemic. TODAY I don’t want to be near anyone. TODAY I am moving to a cabin in the woods. Tomorrow will come.
It’s all so silly. Condos aren’t dead. I still believe in city living. This too shall pass. But at what cost.
It is astonishing isn’t it.
BTW How is my home town doing these days?
I do still love that city but most of it was hard core ghetto when I lived there in the 60s very early 70s.
I mean Georgetown was always pricy (not back in the 30s) but the rest of it?
Wolf – For real estate we look at median price and then caveat with volume, and it’s complicated. For Amazon we look at GMV, and it’s simpler. Why don’t we use something like GMV for real estate? E.g. sum of dollar value of all homes purchased? Thanks
1) The Fed wants CPI > 2%, gov debt scorched the earth.
5) No peace, no work. That’s how small businesses get hurt.
6) Small businesses have to do a lot of work to find some work.
7) Executives WFH job can be done from the desert.
8) That’s why SF fell.
9) Cyber attacks and blackouts will chew up executives jobs.
10) When executive jobs dry out in the desert they will start small
businesses, looking to do any work for their customers.
2) The mob want : peace on earth, assets grab, Fed bread.
3) No assets grab, no Fed bread ==> scorch… moderation
4) The mob want more : $600 x300M = $180 B out of $2.3T.