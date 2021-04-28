Semiconductor Shortage Bites: Ford Cuts Q2 Production by 50%

Industry-wide issue “may not be fully resolved until 2022”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
If an auto assembly plant runs out of just one component that couldn’t be delivered because the component maker had run out of one type of semiconductor – of the thousands of semiconductors that go into a modern vehicle – the vehicle cannot be built, or cannot be finished and sold, and production halts. That’s essentially the problem that the entire auto industry is now facing.
Ford, when it announced earnings this evening, shed more light on what the global semiconductor shortage, “made worse” by the fire in March at a plant of a semiconductor supplier in Japan, means in terms of lost vehicle production and lost dollars.
It included these whoppers:
- It expects to lose 50% of its planned production in Q2, after having lost 17% of its planned production in Q1.
- The semiconductor shortage “will get worse before it gets better.”
- In the second half, it expects to lose 10% of planned production.
- For the whole year, it expects to lose 1.1 million vehicles of production, compared to prior estimates of production losses of 200,000 to 400,000 vehicles.
- Due to the semiconductor shortage, it expects an “adverse effect” to earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of $2.5 billion.
- “Like many others in the industry,” it expects that the global semiconductor shortage for the entire industry “may not be fully resolved until 2022.”
Ford expects the flow of semiconductors from its suppler in Japan to resume by the end of Q2, and that the issue would “bottom out” in Q2, “with improvement through the remainder of the year.”
CFO John Lawler said during the earnings call that Ford had 44 days of supply of vehicles on dealer lots at the end of Q1. In the industry, about 60 days’ supply would be about right. But the production cuts are going to make the inventory situation a lot worse.
Ford has already announced numerous plant shutdowns and shift eliminations so far this year. Its Dearborn assembly plant that builds the bestselling vehicle of all times that Ford totally depends on, the F-150 pickup truck, was shut down for two weeks in April. The Kansas City plant that also builds the F-150 and the bestselling cargo van, the Transit, is still in a one-month shutdown. Its plant in Chicago that assembles the Explorer has been shut down nearly all April and won’t restart production until sometime in May.
This semiconductor shortage that is now crushing output in the auto industry is another element that will muck up the inflation picture.
Used vehicle prices have already spiked in a historic manner. And when new vehicles are in short supply and any deals are just faint memories, with some dealers selling some vehicles over sticker even, as we now hear, demand will shift to used vehicles.
But used vehicles are also starting to be in short supply because the rental car companies slashed their orders last year and now don’t have enough vehicles to remove from service and put on the wholesale market to feed the used vehicle retail supply. And as the semiconductor shortage drags on, and new vehicle production gets slashed further, the used vehicles market is entering deeper turmoil.
The semiconductor shortage that was then made worse by the semiconductor plant fire in Japan and by the semiconductor plant shutdowns in Austin due the snowmageddon is hitting an industry that had already been tangled up in massive distortions, supply chain issues, and production issues due to the Pandemic.
No one was ready for the tsunami of stimulus money that washed in waves over American consumers that caused a historic spending spree on durable goods. Many of those durable goods contain chips. And now there is a global chip shortage.
This surge government-goosed consumer spending produced all kinds of distortions and problematic records. Read… Imports and Trade Deficit in Goods Explode to Worst Ever, Powered by Stimmies and Decades of Rampant Offshoring
Speaking of chips, J-Pow said to put all your chips into the stock markets today, according to CNBC Pro article titled:
“Fed Chair Powell gives stocks the all-clear to keep moving higher”
———————–
At some point, infinite money printing will outpace finite resources…and so what is the point of going past the point of no return???
That said, party on Wall Street as the Fed is a money printing psychopath…
I watched the presser. He was asked by a reporter if they’re “thinking about thinking about tapering.” And JPow said, “No.” But he sure as heck did a lot of TALKING about tapering. Tapering was the main topic of the entire press conference.
That was to throw off the word count algorithms.
The algorithms aren’t real good with satire either.
Whoever writes the CNBC headlines is a moron. While I dislike Powell immensely, that’s not even close to what he said.
Agreed.
I remember when zerohedge used to have articles about car dealerships being stuffed with inventory. Maybe they’re just burning some of that off. Something about all of this seems…… off
That was then, and this is now.
This is now, but really nothing has changed since 2008. The system is still bankrupt, just a matter of admitting it. My entire adult life has been one long weekend at bernies.
We still have fund managers on wall st jumping out of windows, then it was from bankruptcy, investors walking away from hard core price to book value funds that werent buying the latest $hitcoin…
Moral hazards will continue be ignored until it slaps ‘em in the face.
Position accordingly
A perfect illustration of our lack of priorities and unintelligent spending. We have spent trillions of dollars on military spending making enemies worldwide while accomplishing nothing more than propping up the fiat petro-dollar while at the same time allowing our country to become unreasonably dependent on foreign countries to complete our supply chain.
What happens when the dollar finally collapses and there are no more cheap imported goods. A cluster f$ck is what it will be.
You will then do without.
America is blessed by being food independent and energy independent.
So you won’t starve to death in the dark.
Your diet may be pretty bland and you won’t have the toys and trinkets, but you will survive.
True. Americans could be toys and trinkets poor, but y’all could still sing around the campfire for fun. Not even joking.
Haven’t you heard? Military spending doesn’t cause deficits – Social Security and Medicare does. And tax cuts for corporations and the rich increases revenue and balances budgets.
“tax cuts for corporations and the rich” is a politically charged term. “Tax cuts and jobs act” did increase tax revenues. Along the trend line in the first year. Awesomely the next.
Not starting a new endless war saves us trillions of dollars. Very thankful to president Trump for that.
So Ford production is getting slaughtered and stock goes down .50 cents a fool born every day
If you can only produce 50% you are going to sell the more expensive/profitable models and with a higher mark up. It is not so much a profit problem but a repeat customer problem. If you are a loyal Ford buyer and Ford has no car you go to the competition
char,
Would be nice, and they’re trying, but they already shut down the plants that produce their most profitable high-margin vehicle, the F-150.
Ron,
Yeah, I saw that 3% dip afterhours and I thought, hmmm.
Ford TTM P/E ratio: N/A
Tesla TTM P/E ratio: 696
Based on P/E ratios, Ford is more expensive than Tesla.
How can a company the sells all those expensive F-150’s have negative earnings?
There is an older saying.
You can print more and more fiat (dollars, etc.)
But you can’t print a corn chip and you can’t print a computer chip.
Eventually, folks want something real for their day of labor or to buy their wares.
SK Hynix is building a $100 billion worth of semiconductor fabs in Korea. Other semiconductor fabs will be built in the U.S.
Yes, but this comes a little late.
According to Intel’s CEO, the company will begin supplying the automotive industry with components in 6-7 months.
@David Hall
Read TSMC Founder talking about the problems of building a fab in Arizona
His lack of enthusiasm is pronounced
I have often wondered, just how painful does it have to get for American businesses to relocate or insource critical manufacturing back to the states.
I guess a loss of 50% production isn’t painful enough.
They aren’t “American” businesses anymore. They go where they can exploit the most and pay the least. They care not for Americans, and now with a lot of their virtue signaling of the past five years one could even argue they’re trying to kill what remains of our civil religion. Its almost like they want everyone to fight each other. Didn’t Jay Gould say i can pay one half of the working class to kill the other half? That is what it feels like. Can you imagine going into a church of any denomination and telling the worshipers that they’re all evil and bad because of things that happened 200 years ago? That is essentially what the media and “american” corporations have been doing every single day for quite some time.
“Can you imagine going into a church of any denomination and telling the worshipers that they’re all evil and bad because of things that happened 200 years ago? ”
Yes, it’s called original sin. Goes back to Adam and Eve. Happens in every Christian church every Sunday, coast to coast.
I remember when a company I worked for, “General Magnetics”, was bought by and completely moved to….China. It was very painful for the employees, unless you agreed to move to China.
It is too painful. The supply chain is structured in such a way that you’d literally have to dismantle all of it and put it somewhere else.
Consider the iPhone. You have factories of suppliers built right next to the factories of their customers. Who are then built next to the factory of their customers. Consider Foxconn, they build the iphone, but they need to have the camera modules built too, they don’t do all of it. So, they have partners that co-locate their factory in the same industrial park. Those partners have to make the modules, but they have to get the electronics, optics, and the metal housing, etc elsewhere, cause they don’t make them. Those partners are in turn set up in the same business park, and so on down. That’s just one facet, then you have to think about the LED modules, and the laser modules in the iPhone. Same problems.
The only thing that hasn’t been done is putting the whole industrial park right next to a mine that extracts the raw material, and then having the airport in the same area so you can ship it out from inner Mongolia for example. Now, you can’t do this everywhere, but China has done a really good job of co-locating and setting up these factories.
So, this Wisconsin thing with Foxconn was really a running joke. Only idiots actually thought it would be meaningful. Cause Foxconn would have to spend an ass load of money just moving the raw material to Wisconsin, and then to move it out again to the next point of the supply chain.
The entire idea of shifting to Vietnam or India is an exercise in pain. It can be done and is mandated, but it’s hard as hell. Because you have to find the right kinds of labor, someone who can take instructions, is just technically proficient, and is willing to accept “better pay” than the alternatives, which in the US meaning less than minimum wage at McDonalds. And the thing of it is, China isn’t stupid, they know they have a demographic time bomb to deal with, so they are getting busy with the automation. And if you’re a company like Apple, the bottom line still matters even if your entire supply chain is locked up in some of the more volatile area in the world, and most of it could be appropriated by the government by fiat.
Yet, somehow, all these delicate supply chains moved from America to a communist country.
Well, what did you expect, While China was busy setting up for the future, Bill was enjoying Monica, and while China was opening up FTZS in one area after another, W was bringing democracy to the Middle East. Both did excellent jobs.
So, why is anyone surprised that China has eaten the US’s lunch and is now planning on dinner. But hey, the J team is being very strong competitor to China, they are going to drown China in stimulus, infrastructure, and build back better and equitably.
👍
2banana
what’s communist got to do with it
Of the 240 $ or so to make i-phone the screen alone is over 100$ from Samsung in SK. Then come the chips from SK and Taiwan. The labor component i.e., assembly, is insignificant.
@MCH
This is right
Did you read recent interview with the TSMC founder – he raised such points about his arm twisted fab building in Arizona
I’m seeing less than a 20% drop for the year by there estimates if my math is correct. That’s a blip if demand falls once the free money is gone. What am I not understanding.
Terrible news for my company, a very Ford heavy Tier 1 supplier, and potentially for hundreds of thousands of jobs across the automotive industry. Hoping F is erring cautious with their guidance, but I suspect not. The demand for cars is there, as Wolf notes, so suppliers like us will probably end up raising prices to keep people on staff. More inflation. And then the fleet sales orders will be places to try and lock in a lower price, more inflation. Its either automotive or housing thats going to be the first balloon to burst. I was hoping it’d be a slow contraction over the next year but the Fed has made sure we are going to test the limits of QE. The economy was roaring before the pandemic. We shut down but it seems like most people can go back to work. Still buying a stupid large number of bonds and have the 0% peg. It’s truly psychological warfare with the American people being tricked into spending more than they have.
Yet there are reports China (CCP) has been hoarding chips and other stuff like rubber and rare earths. No shortages over there. Meanwhile we tie our hands going “green”, all in on EV’s. Way to go Joe.
Rubber?
Commercial rubber hasn’t been made from trees in the south pacific and SE Asia since the 1940s.
“people are saying”
What reports? Do you have legitimate sources?
Because a quick Google pulls up headlines like “China carmakers struggle with chip shortage”.
“China ‘hoarding’ vehicle chips is causing US shortage: Automotive sector analyst”. – FoxBusiness Video
Also been noted on CNBC.
Just a bit of IRL comments on this chip shortage. There are some fabs that are running 100% capacity now, but the projection they are showing through the end of the year is that demand will taper off by end of year to early next year. The feeling is that this problem is being amplified and overblown right now, and everyone is just posturing.
No one is necessarily able to bring up capacity in any meaningful way, and some at least feel that this is everyone going all in on one side of the boat, and it’s a dangerous thing when things tip over, and the demand suddenly evaporates. Which may very well happen since a lot of these requirements are built on the backs on consumers. And the biggest group there will eventually be tapped out. Besides, even if Intel, TSMC and everyone else is adding capacity, it’ll be years before that capacity really shows up.
I wonder if they will reallocate components with chips away from the spare parts network to feed the factories. “ sorry sir that glitch with the ABS brakes on your new Escalade could have been fixed in an hour but the parts are back ordered for 9 months so your new ride is a boat anchor.” I think this is coming soon to a dealership near you.
“Ford cut production 50%”
that smells.
True, you cannot finish the car but you can build most of it. Chips can be replaced and put in later. Some extra cost involved by putting those things in later but definitely not as costly as idling 50% of your production line. Those chips are on a big board that for service purposes can be replaced. And a car, last time I checked, there is a lot of stuff in it that is not computer chip.
So this statement, cut production , can it be manipulation of the market by creating an artificial shortage?
Does this sound implausible or more likely in an era where all players try to take advantage of any situation to raise prices?
After living thru the last 12 years nothing is implausible. Remember when the government was negotiating trade deals that lawmakers were not even allowed to view with a phone or paper and pen? The TPP and so forth, which essentially gave Corporations a higher status on the totem pole then national governments? They could sue the government if they didn’t like laws that were passed. Now in 2020 we have the WEF telling us we will own nothing and everything will be a service that you will pay for forever and enjoy it, you just have give up any semblance of freedom. Back in 2008 when people were freaking out about Socialism and Obama i didn’t think anything of it, just hysterics. 12 years later i’m not so sure, don’t get me wrong its not just democrats. I think the elites in our country are all on board. They don’t believe in anything but remaining in power and are morally and ethically bankrupt.
Show me a billionaire who’s not seriously mentally ill. They have a disease of greed and get off on controlling people. They have more money than they could ever possibly need, so the next thing is power.
I used to believe in free market capitalism. But now I don’t believe it’s possible, because we have a rigged system where the billionaires control everything and refuse to allow any meaningful change while they steal more and more of the fruits of the labor of everybody else. I now believe in taxing them back into double digit millionaire status, or doing away with them altogether. These people are a scourge.
Seems like a good time for Ford or Gm to go out in the boneyard and find the tooling and stamping dies for pre-chip vehicles from the “ good old days”. I think they could capitalize on the trend for nostalgia and sell the heck out of Galaxies 500’s , Impallas and Nova’s. Just ask Joe for a waiver of emissions and safety laws and you are good to go. Might be tough finding suppliers for the 8 track sound systems. A “ three on the tree”, and cast iron drum bakes don’t need no stinking chips.
You can still buy a 1970 VW Bug for $15k. Carburetor, plugs coil and distributor. No microprocessors.
Or the 60’s Ford land yacht wagons. Room enough for a 4×8 sheet of plywood.
The catalytic converter ‘shortage’ is reaching towards epidemic levels as the white pm’s are skying in price.
For about $150 (a Harbor Freight Sawzall knockoff & 3 ton rapid pump floor jack) a prospective thief is in business.
All you need is cars, and they’re everywhere.
There is no shortage of anything. This is another example of financial engineering to shift the black chips from the two card swindlers (politicians) back into the corporate payola that happens this time of year, year after year.
Nothing to see here but more farce, thieft from consumer, and crockery politics by public servants.
To early to blame the multi- billionaire cause they’re just living by the creed of riches and are allowed to continue.
There is a shortage of bananas also.
I cry b*ll- s**t
People used to drive chip-less cars for quite a long time.ECM became obligatory on new cars only in 1992.
Now,instead of backfiring a car by turning off
the engine while keeping gas pedal pressed down one must spend $40 on Amazon for flamethrowing kit.Total BS. 😁
Anyway,some things are so huge that they totally dwarf the field of vision and remain unseen.
I closely follow the state of US steel industry but only recently became aware of the fact that China produces 12(!!!) times more steel than the US
US has 8 blast furnaces (of which 3 are currently idled) China has 260.In poetic terms: blast furnace is a place where steel is born,not recycled.
And the Talk of The Town-recent pronouncements of psychotic J.Powell
Another scowl,another giggle, “Whatever it takes,boyzzz,whatever it takes,stock market to the Moon,yeehaw,whoopee!!!”
When the opportunity arises I’ll travel to Washington DC and throw a pair of sneakers over power lines in front of Fed Eccles Building
Because current Fed policy is f… pointless.Just like pair of sneakers dangling from the power lines.
Brent,
I cover global steel production by country once a year — China, the US, etc. Charts and all. Based on data that is released once a year. The next one will come out in late May/June. This is the last one. Make sure you look at the charts:
https://wolfstreet.com/2020/06/06/crude-steel-production-china-blows-the-doors-off-rest-of-the-world-during-pandemic-after-already-huge-surge-in-2019/
China produces 12 times the amount of steel as the U.S.?
OK, but if China has 40 to 50 times the number of blast furnaces as we do then either a lot of them are shuttered (as 3 of ours are) or they are VERY inefficient producers of steel.
So while bitcoin mining factories are sprouting like weeds and vast amounts of human energy are going into unproductive speculation, we don’t have enough semiconductors.
Can you say “malinvestment”?
Less chips, less problems. About time to face it…
I’m fine with flexing my rest to role down my window.
For want of a nail the shoe was lost . . .
Can I please have some ketchup with my order of chips?
No! There is a shortage of ketchup!
PSA ( = Stellantis ) did issue a bulletin where they informed that they are moving over to use traditional instruments in one model ( Peugeot 308 ), thus ensuring that digital instrumentation components are available for other models in their product line.