Free-Money Stimmies Blow Out Consumer Income & Spending on Goods for a Glorious WTF Chart of the Year

This is just freaking nuts. It explains the record trade deficits, bottlenecks, shortages, and inflation pressures, among other distortions.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Personal income from all sources, including the free-money-from-the-sky $1,400 stimmies, spiked by 21% in March from February, and by 31% from March 2019, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $24.2 trillion, a historic WTF moment that shows the effects of the historic WTF overshoot triggered by the last round of stimulus payments.
A month ago, after personal income in February had plunged, following the January spike triggered by the $600 stimmies that started going out at the end of December, I said: “We’re awaiting with feverish anticipation what this chart will look like for March and April, when the $1,400-stimmies arrive. It’s going to blow our socks off.”
Hahaha, sure did. This is just freaking nuts. So here I present you the latest and greatest WTF chart of the year:
Income from stimmies, unemployment insurance, and welfare benefits exploded, driven by the stimmies that arrived in the personal treasuries of millions of households in March, according to data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis today. Unemployment compensation ticked up a smidgen in March from February, but was lower than in January, and at an annual rate of $541 billion, was just 10% of the total:
Income from wages and salaries in March rose 1.1% from February, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $9.8 trillion. More workers in the hospitality industry, including restaurants and hotels, were hired back. And some pay increases including higher minimum wages at state and local levels flowed into the data.
A year ago, higher-wage earners that worked in offices kept their jobs but switched to working from home. And at the high end, especially among executives, there have been lots of increases in pay packages. Job losses were concentrated at the lower end of the income scale, particularly in the hospitality and travel industry. This lower end has been hiring back some of the workers:
Folks spent some of the free-money-from-the-sky stimmies.
Spending on durable goods spiked by 10.8% in March from February, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $2.0 trillion, up 33% from March 2019.
A month ago, when February durable goods fell after the $600 stimmies got spent in January, I said, “So now everyone is counting on the big-fat new stimmies to turn this fiasco around.” And they did, for another WTF moment:
Spending on nondurable goods – mostly food and gasoline – jumped by 6.5% in March from February, to $3.4 trillion (seasonally adjusted annual rate), up 15% from March 2019:
Spending on services, which had gone nowhere for six months, rose 2.2% in March from February, to $10.0 trillion (seasonally adjusted annual rate), but was still down 2.9% from the peak in February 2020.
Services include rents, mortgage interest payments, health care, education, insurance, travel bookings, subscriptions for cellphone, broadband, and streaming services, electric utility services, haircuts, ballgames, movie theater tickets, gym memberships, etc. For services the Pandemic has been a very mixed bag, with a few services, such as streaming services, killing it; and many other services, such as gyms and travel bookings, getting crushed.
Total consumer spending – nurtured so beautifully by this free money from the sky – jumped 4.2% in March from February, and by 7.2% from March 2019, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $15.4 trillion:
Inflation galore but not included.
Inflation has been surging in recent months, and this has cropped up everywhere at all levels of the economy, as companies are facing skyrocketing input costs and are having to raise their prices to try to protect their margins, and as their customers – other companies and consumers – are paying those higher prices.
In the first quarter, this has shown up in the GDP data release yesterday, where the inflation index used to adjust GDP to inflation jumped by 3.8% annualized in Q1, more than double the rate in Q4, showing the extent to which inflation has accelerated. So part of the increase in spending displayed here in all its glory comes from big price increases.
The whole stimulus thing explains the record blowout trade deficits since a lot of these goods are imported, the bottlenecks, numerous shortages, the blowout freight spending, and the massive inflation pressures building up along the way, among other distortions.
I have a new theory for these shortages and skyrocketing prices of parts and raw materials. When it comes to the real goods economy WFH and distance work are a giant productivity failure. It might be ok to sell insurance this way, or curate TikTok videos, but when comes to repairing a computerized saw mill, or getting the software in a resin factory working it is a loser. I have noticed this on n my purchasing of materials. An inquiry and purchase that used to take one phone call when the inside sales person is at a desk next to the warehouse , now takes 4 emails and a whole day or two now that they are working from home.
What you describe is no doubt true, and can complicate the ordering process, requiring more annoying time on the phone, but it can’t create a shortage of material.
Sure it can if you assume the same thing is happening upstream. The purchasing manager at the steel mill is having trouble getting ore, limestone and coking coal in a timely manner because his contacts are working remote, this causes production stoppages, and so on and so forth.
Can a ponzi ever taper?
WTF is fine, but I prefer TIAB — to infinity and beyond!
And more stimmies, rent/lease deferments, etc., and people will see working for a living as anti-human rights.
That might already be the case for some (overschooled) young people today. (I only barely made
it through grad school with my work values intact)
Not to worry, there will be new $2-3 Trillion spending bill just in time. No more nonsense about debt ceilings.
Finally, the humanity have reached the point of fulfillment without back-breaking toil. Amazon has all I need.
Even more amazing that no one in the history of civilization has ever tried to do this before…
My personal favorite, with may parallels to today, is the French Assignats in the 1790s.
It’s like heaven on earth without the dying part!
The government had no concerns spending $2T on credit just two months ago. Now the government does not want to increase the deficit without raising tax revenue. Something does not make sense here.
The last chart is interesting. It looks the last point is slightly below the trend line pre-pandemic.
Services, the biggie (=70% of consumer spending) is still down from the peak.
They didn’t spend the stimulus checks on the rent and the mortgages.
Post office ruined my stimmy check, and I can’t cash it. Accountant called and said I have to pay extra for my 2020 taxes. WTF indeed!
Don’t feel bad. I never got neither of mine
Can’t WTF to see the charts next year. This tsunami of unearned money has pulled so much demand forward that I expect deflation in the things everyone is buying today.
Biden has more trillions coming. He calls it the American Family Plan i.e. bacon at 50 dollars a piece plan.
Biggest game-changer of 2020 was Fed’s abolishment of all reserve requirements.
Straight from the horse’s mouth:
https://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/reservereq.htm
Fed creates monetary base,your local bank does the rest by extending loans. Since March 2020 sky is the limit.
Now everything can be randomly chosen and pumped up beyond all reasonable limits:
BTC,Dogecoin,Norwegian Cruise Lines (all ships are still docked but the stock price keeps soaring, sometimes 15% a day),Paris Hilton Bottled Fart etc…
While scanning MSM headlines I get a feeling that they regard the current resident of the WH as a deranged but affable patient of the nursing home:
“Joe wants $4T for this,Joe wants $8T for that…Look at him,is not he a cutie pie ???”
And the wishes of Joe will be granted w/o bothering to vote for raising Statutory Debt Limit.
I’m skeptical about stimulus checks as the primary cause. The Atlantic, for example, reported that deforestation, caused by beetles, is reducing lumber supplies at the same time demand is ramping up. Chip shortages have several causes not related to stim checks. That jam up in the Suez caused some delays. Not to say that a one-time jolt of spending couldn’t cause bottlenecks. Too much cash sloshing around is partly Fed policy but I think the longer trend concentration of wealth could mean a glut in financial assets.
The real problem is that this is now the “baseline.” Unless the $3 trillion in “stimulus” every year is renewed in perpetuity, economic activity will drop like a rock.
They’ll find an excuse to keep the “stimulus” going.
Yeah, until the bond market finally tells them no.
Who makes up this bond market?
The Fed can be the bond market, just like the Japanese Central Bank.
The FED can buy all the bonds like they did in 1920s IIRC.
If we have reached peak stimulus, there is a possibility that treasury yields have already peaked. I don’t want to look like a fool suggesting a trade where I never pull the trigger to take an initial position. This brings me to:
The Angry Trade (Part 2)
Part 1 was posted in the comments section of the transcript for “It’s a Perfect Time to Sell a Home”. To recap, the Angry Trade is meant to put cash to work in an overvalued market where prudent investors are punished at the expense of leveraged speculators who are continually bailed out by the world’s central banks. The Angry Trade hopes for a crash in risk assets, but does not require it to be profitable.
In Part 1, I suggested waiting waiting for the 30 year yield to double-top at around 2.5%. That is the safer option, but I went ahead and went long treasuries at a yield of 2.3% as I will explain below.
An important aspect of The Angry Trade is getting paid to borrow money. This is accomplished by going long treasury futures contracts that trade in backwardation. These contracts expire 3 months apart, so they need to be rolled 4 times in a year to maintain the position. The backwardation effectively results in a positive carry. In other words, if interest rates remain constant, you are being paid to hold the position. This is largely thanks to other investors who want to short the treasuries and are willing to pay a counterparty to do so.
For those unfamiliar with futures trading, the thinkorswim application allows you to trade “paper money”. Your account is funded with fake money and you can trade like in a real account without risking anything, until you understand how it works.
There are four long-dated treasury contracts that are of interest. The Ultra Bond /UB contract can be thought of as having a 30 year duration. It has an $8000 margin requirement and for that money you speculate on treasuries with a notional value of around $185,000 at current prices, effectively giving you 23x leverage. The most actively traded contract is currently the June contract. The price difference between the June and the September contract is currently around $1650, which is similar to a 3.6% yield. However, the value of the contract decreases by more than a year’s worth of yield if the interest rate rises a mere 12 basis points in one year. It can easily rise that much in a single hour. Hypothetically, if the 30 year yield went back to where it was in 2018, you’d lose around $40,000.
The 30 year bond /ZB contract behaves more like a 20 year bond. It has a $4000 margin requirement and has a notional value of around $157,000 at current prices. Here the price difference between the June and September contract is around $1500, similar to a 3.8% yield. A 19 bps rise in the interest rates effectively wipes out a year’s worth of yield. (Currently the spread between the 20 year and 30 year yield is 10bps. The last time interest rates peaked around 2018, the spread was around 10bps as well. In 2018, the /UB traded in contango and I didn’t touch it, but /ZB traded in backwardation.)
The 10 year Ultra Bond /TN behaves like a 10 year bond. It has a $3100 margin requirement and has a notional value of around $145,000. The price difference between the June and September contract is around $1300, similar to a 3.6% yield.
The 10 year Bond /ZN behaves like an 8 year bond. It has a $1700 margin requirement and has a notional value of around $132,000. The price difference between the June and September contract is around $800, similar to a 2.4% yield.
The actual specifications and mathematics underlying treasury futures is complicated and discussed at length in a downloadable CME publication. What I’ve covered is a more intuitive explanation.
Currently, I believe there is a risk that the 10 year yield will rise faster than the 20 or 30 year yield, so the initial trade is to go long /ZB at a price of 155’22”. That’s the exact price at the time I’m posting this and it has been near this price all morning today. If interest rates go back to 2018 levels, I expect to take a $20,000 loss on this contract. In part 3, I will discuss the strategy for doubling down on the trade as interest rates rise further.
You man $3 Trillion plus adding in the inflation factor each year. Compounding, you know!
In BC people always rant when there is a cash infusion around land claims settlements with local native bands. (There were almost no signed treaties here so it’s a wee bit late dealing with the issues, and certainly more expensive doing it now). I always just shrug and say it gets recycled right back into the economy as the windfall gets spent pronto. I would imagine it is the same for this situation, for aggie subsidies in farm towns, etc etc. The dealerships do well, restaurants (if they ever open), clothing stores, etc.
What’s the big deal?
The super rich don’t pay taxes and either do behemoth corporations. I guess they’ll just have to start one off these days, won’t they?
For me, $1400 would be nice but I don’t need it. For many it will be a Godsend. There should have been a means test and way to clawback from high wage earners…as well as requiring the slackers who don’t/won’t pay taxes into the common good when they should have been doing so all along. What, a recent political billionaire proud of paying $750 taxes for years, and none for many more? This is a pandemic and many need a hand up. It could have been done better but at least something was initiated.
Wolf,
A thought…
These charts are even more insane when it is realized that 7 million fewer people were employed in 2021. (143M vs 150m in 2020)
And…hmmmmm…hold it….how did the hell did personal income from *wages and salaries* go *up* about 2% (from 9.6T to 9.8T) with a 5% *decline* in the number of people employed.
Does anybody believe that 5.2% raises were handed out to everyone on average during the plague year?
Something is off about those wages stats.
It may be an artifact of the collection methodology, but that aggregate salaries data does not make sense in light of the employment data.
Thoughts Wolf?
Yep.
What is happening is those 7 million is most of those 7 million have more income unemployed than employed
There have been lots of pay increases, starting with HUGE pay increases to the tune of tens of millions of dollars per person at executive levels, down to increases in state and local minimum wages. Sandwiched in between are all the companies that are struggling to hire people who are now getting government money, including the extra $300 a week in benefits. A company has to offer more than that to get a potential worker to give up the free money and start working again. I hear this a lot from small business owners. In addition, we know that Amazon, Walmart, etc. they all increased their pay scales.
The people that lost their jobs massively were mostly at the very low end of the pay-scale (leisure, travel, hospitality), and to bring them back in, companies are now having to offer more pay.
That’s right. The private sector is competing with the federal government right now for workers. The dumb ass Feds are paying people more to stay at home than the private sector is willing to pay for their labor. This won’t resolve itself overnight
The solution to this problem is that people need to stop trying to exchange thier digitally created stimmies for real goods. Instead they should only be able to use these faux earnings to buy faux goods like NFT’s.
More helicopter money on the way.
People moving out of rentals to get a chance at the homeownership jackpot.
Car rental shortages. Disneyland sold out tickets.
Surging stock market earnings.
Yeah, it’s amazing how well large public companies can do when the government forcibly closes their competitors, drops trillions in helicopter money to the customer base, and makes free money available on the capital markets.
But it can’t last without permanent stimulus. That’s the issue for people claiming the markets are “forward looking.”
I am usually conservative with my purchases, but this free money induced inflation expectations are causing me to re-evaluate whether I should buy now what I planned to buy in the future.
China can only produce and ship so much.
Did not credit card debt spike just in advance of the issuance of the stimmy checks, indicating the soon-to-be recipients mentality of, let’s say, the Polar Opposite of Delayed Gratification? It’s comedy.
A Global Pandemic that has shut down huge segments of the economies around the planet and we have a record stock market valuation, record RE sales prices, vertical spike in personal income, etc etc.? And etc. etc. for good measure.
Somewhere, someone is shouting “All Is Well”. Meanwhile I am watching the historic newsreel coverage of the Hindenburg “landing”.
I took all my free gummit money and bought tulips, lots and lots of tulips. What could possibly go wrong?
I was looking to do some upgrades on my desktop and it appears that computer components are 20-25% higher than last year. Can’t find a decent graphics card at any price (well nothing I’m willing to pay!).
It’s funny how I can see this right before my eyes and the Fed refuses to see it.
Yes I know they assume I’m getting better stuff to justify the price. But whether MS Word opens in 2 seconds with new ram vs 2.5 seconds with my older ram is a sick joke.
“Can’t find a decent graphics card at any price (well nothing I’m willing to pay!)”
They’re all being used to solve pointless algorithms for cryptocurrency. You better start grabbing hard drives while you can because those are next with some proof of space coins gaining hype. HD prices are already up 40% in SE Asia.
This is all totally sensible in a world on the precipice of climate destruction of course
What is happening with consumer credit? Doesn’t look like anyone paid down student loan debt. Probably added to it thanks to the clarion call for forgiveness. Did some folks use the Stimi as a down payment on the F150 while they are flush with rent forbearance cash?
Got me thinking. I got all three stimulus checks. They basically offset my taxes for 2020. Otherwise I would have pulled money out of savings to pay taxes. It’s getting a little silly.
That’s so much inflation the FED’s manipulated CPI might actually show 2.1% inflation!
If I was a no good Fed chairman and head of the treasury I would suppress rates and lie about real inflation. That way government can fund itself without a politician having to get voted out for raising taxes. That’s going to be the never ending story.
Normally when the gov’t borrows money
the plebs are expected to pay it back,
This time te elites are expected to contribute
and they are pissed based on the hit pieces in
ZH.F..k em.
1) A SF couple rolled back rent, saving packing and moving cost, rolling back rent in stepping stones.
2) An upper middle class couple bought a house for $600,000, two years ago, with a $140,000 down payment.
3) Their monthly maintenance cost is about $4K, for mortgage, taxes and insurance.
4) Closing cost, home improvement and stuff they had to buy, – because the house was too empty, – cost another 40K
5) They pulled out of their pocket, cash, in the last two years :
140K down payment + 4K x 24 months for maintenance + 40K for stuff for a total of = 275,000, or almost 50% of the cost of the house.
6) The trend is up, they extrapolated, they just couldn’t stop.
7) Few thousands here and there to indulge a little, is nothing in comparison to annual gains of their house.