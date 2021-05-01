Haunting Photos of San Francisco During Lockdown

Dark humor, street art, gritty beauty, and misery in an ugly time.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
When the “Shelter in Place” order was announced in San Francisco on March 16, 2020, which was supposed to continue for three weeks through April 7, 2020, two local businessmen, entrepreneurs, and photographers, Basul Parik and Corky Engel, set out to photograph their ghostly city from the streets as they encountered it. Three weeks turned into a year, and into thousands of photos.
Basul and Corky – both with a long history in photography, video, and book publishing – have now released a book with haunting, purposefully black-and-white photos of San Francisco during this ugly time, titled: “Flatten the Curve.”
They gave me color versions of the photos, exclusive for WOLF STREET, and here they are some of them, a wild, equally haunting ride through San Francisco during the lockdown, along with some black-and-white photos from the book.
Mission Street.
It gets serious: March 18, 2020. Local markets.
Fisherman’s Wharf without tourists.
Fisherman’s Wharf, Pier 39, dead.
Fisherman’s Wharf, restaurants and crab shops.
Barbershop on 18th Street.
Market Street without traffic.
Panhandle.
Homeless camp on fire.
Mission Street.
Union Street.
The Great Highway.
Castro Theater.
Hayes Street between Octavia and Laguna Streets, May 3, 2020. Painted on boards that covered a storefront.
Waller Street. Getting the heck out of Dodge?
Church Street.
Montgomery Street.
Montgomery Street.
Dolores Park.
Grant Avenue.
Bruno’s nightclub, Mission Street.
Broadway and Kearny Street.
Polk Street.
Four-bedroom house for sale, $14.2 million. Photo of ad on Polk Street between Clay and Sacramento, taken Feb 15, 2021. Originally listed at this price in October 2020. As of May 1, it’s still listed for sale, according to Zillow.
Grant Avenue, China Town, February 2021.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
San Francisco, and California as a whole, could only stay shut down that long because at least half the country didn’t.
Mr Richter;
Will you please,please stop data feed from this post to Wall Street trading algos ???
Otherwise,after those cheery pictures having been processes by the AI apps, we’ll see stocks skyrocketing >20% Monday.
Those empty storeshelves were what was coming countrywide around early April last year. Even here in Oak Ridge, the shelves at the grocery stores were only about 10% filled at one point right after Governor Lee issued his partial shutdown order at the end of March. The country was on the edge of the abyss at that time. I had enough food in the house to survive for several months, but only if the power stayed on. It was a great relief to see a lot of the states in the south and midwest mostly reopen at the beginning of May- shortly after that point, the food supply lines refilled.
“Love in a Time of Cholera” Gabriel Garcia Marquez
Thanks for the photos Wolf. Those streets and businesses will be back thriving again, I am sure.
Our grocery stores near Houston (North side, Montgomery County) never got that empty during the whole pandemic. Different breed of government here, I guess.
I was driving thru your area last February, right after the big freeze and power outage. I stopped at a HEB supermarket and the aisles were mostly empty. The people walking thru the store looked like they were in a state of shock. It was a shocking experience for people who have never lacked anything.
Yeah, the big freeze caused a run on groceries.
The pandemic did too, as TP and disinfectant were not to be found and some meat/dairy products. But that only lasted a short while. There are 8 Super Walmart stores in a 15 mile radius of us. And a bunch of other big grocery stores.
Fun times, for sure!
Our Safeway here (North Beach) never got that empty either though they did run out of tissue and some other things. It’s catty-corner from a Trader Joe’s which ran out of stuff very quickly and had whole aisles that were empty, such as the pasta.
Those stores have the same government :-]
You need to revisit the comments people wrote at the time — reporting empty shelves in stores around the country, including Texas, depending on the store.
Yes, Wolf, it was a mixed bag of empty/partially empty shelves in stores during the pandemic. I live one mile from a Super Walmart and there are many other Walmarts nearby along with Kroger, HEB, Randall’s, etc grocers. I do the shopping (wife handicapped) and had trouble getting TP/cleaners, etc and meats/dairy. But we never were out of much for too long. I also do the cooking (LOL) around here.
Then we had the quick run on grocery stores and plumbing supply outlets during the Big Freeze to top things off.
My son-in-law works at the Walmart distribution center in Porter, TX and he was working crazy hours during the pandemic, but supplies to the retail outlets went on daily. It certainly was an eye opening time for everyone in the U.S.
Great photos. Thanks for sharing.
Don’t worry, there’s signs of life in the city. A new H-Mart just opened near my place and it’s been jam packed since the beginning. There are videos on Youtube that attest to the craziness surrounding the store’s opening. Lines out the door stretching across the housing complex the supermarket is located in, parking lots full of cars just trying to find parking, etc, etc.
Sure. Those photos document the lockdown. The lockdown has been effectively over for a while. Restaurants are doing a booming business with their outside parklets. Some of the tourists are back, mostly domestic tourists though, not foreign tourists. Financial District is still dead, and it may never fully recover unless they convert a bunch of the older towers to residential, which is expensive and takes a long time, but the City is now discussing it.
I used to stay at the Park Hyatt / Parker Meridien in the business district, and starting around 6PM, even on weekdays, it looked a lot like that. Ditto that on the weekends. It’s like mid-town Manhattan once you get off the tourist streets.
The one time I had business in Oakland years ago, our group went into SF after work. Looked like the streets were rolled up. Not impressed after being told how great it was.
The van through wine country was great though.
Ancient City of London, financial district for centuries, is discussing conversion of offices to 1500 residential flats.
This is a mega permanent shift in life-time behaviour.
Thanks for pics, I’m in a very small town, it was totally deserted but I never imagined it could be possible for a city to be deserted like that. I hope Hollywood got stocked up with sci-fi shots.
Even without the context of the pandemic…, great photos
You should have included the photo from your window showing the ancient, chewed-up wooden power pole loaded with all sorts of electrical hardware. That photo shows that things were screwed up even before Fauci, Gates and NWO company engineered this germ-warfare Pandemic.
Nice photos, but did the virus (or the fear of the virus) infect the cameras used and cause a distinct “artsy dystopian color palette” to be used?
Personally, I prefer realism for most photos, not the “better(*) than in real life” style of photography.
(*) “better” meaning designed to look different from real life with some editorial or esthetic slant.
My city of Minneapolis was quite a spectacle to behold in the days before the verdict in the Chauvin trial. Everything boarded up, concrete barriers encircling buildings, fencing with barbed and razor wire, and Nat. Guard personal patrolling virtually every street corner armed with machine guns.
In retrospect, I wish I had photos to document the siege of the ghost town that I call home.
Thank you for letting us see what Basul & Corky captured.
P.S. There were some excellent deals on slightly used plywood on Thursday, 22 April, don’t you know.
If you look on YouTube. People are filming everything now. I’m sure if you want to, you can find videos of it. You can also download the videos to show future generations, the insanity.
They might want that plywood back in Minneapolis, come appeals day.
Not trying to stoke anything, just a sober prediction.
Sober because I haven’t pulled my Wolf mug down from the cupboard yet.
Democrats and “stay home, stay safe” hypochondriacs did this.
It’s not safe, gotta hidey in the house.
Great photos. Used to play on those courts in the panhandle back in the 80s. A lot of big time players used to come out to play and it was all day Saturday 5 on 5s. Both the Castro & Bruno’s have a warm place in my heart and can’t wait for the Castro to reopen. With the all-star lineup of great old films and live organ playing before every showing there isn’t another like it.
And how long has Bruno’s been around? Its like a relic from the 40s when Italian restaurants & movie theaters lined Mission Street. Not sure that Bruno’s is anything more than a night club at this point 9it was the best Italian restaurant in SF back in the 70s imo) but another old relic from the period La Traviata (25th & Mission) is still dishing out great Italian food.
But yeah for the most part SF is back. Here in Noe Valley things are back to normal (albeit with masks). The traffic overall is still relatively light which is really nice.
Thanks for posting these.
Heartbreaking.
I grew up with stories of my folks struggles with the Great Depression. My granddaughter will remember this, forever. She has been lucky as her school has remained open. I just want to forget this year. Family deaths, (old age stuff with parents, alzheimers, no visiting hospitals etc), isolation….thank God for work and projects.
We have been lucky on Vancouver Island. Our schools have been open except for the first few weeks. My sister in law works for a big grocery chain and some customers have been pretty aggressive and rude, but most are polite. She broke up a fight the other day and booted a jerk out forever. Lately, we had variants start to climb so our Govt put in travel restrictions across the Province. Cases down 20% the last two days so it’s working. People for the most part are respectful and doing their best. Restrictions come off May 25th, our long weekend finish day. Variants started at spring break from skiers at Whistler, and flights from India. One a-hole got off the plane awhile back, (a Brazilian), didn’t quarantine and snuck up to Whistler where he promptly started a variant surge. Gotta love those tourists who didn’t follow the rules.
Many many people I know have dealt with depression this past year. Most of us are social and miss everyday interactions.
Almost over. Regards
Love the photos but would like one dated Nov. 6, the day Gov. Newsome was partying mask-less at the fancy French restaurant, just for comparison.
That’s why Ms. Jenner is getting my vote. :)
I’m not familiar with San Fran, having only driven through it on the main freeway south at 1:00 in the morning sometime in the early ’90s. But the photos of downtown with the streets empty and people walking where cars should be actually looks inviting — like an image of a ‘walking town.’
Maybe in the future.
Interesting post, Wolf. I’m sure you could tell stories….
The say tough times reveal character.
Sadly, what this episode has revealed is that our country and its people are severely lacking in character. Many of the shortages were contrived, to drive profit at the misery of others. Just today, there was an article about the massive quantities of lumber stacked up at shipping facilities which is being shipped in limited quantities purposely to keep prices at their maximum level.
From the low life’s rioting and killing in the streets, to the low life’s sitting in board rooms and government offices and in the media exploiting every opportunity, we have witnessed the ethics and morality that now make up America, and it is beyond depressing..
Don’t confuse the nut cases with the vast majority of Americans who didn’t lose their minds in the past year.
Most folks were just deer in the headlights (being guided by policy “experts” who were also deer in the headlights.
A small percentage of twisted people took advantage of the covid-related disruptions in order to liberate TV sets from bandage. A small percentage took advantage of the disruption in finance. Wokeism didn’t help. It was divisive when we needed unity. Most people just tried to work through it.
Nobody’s perfect but most are decent. Decency doesn’t make news. You will never see a news teaser that says, “99% of people tried to do the right thing today. Full story at 11”.
I saw the tin foil hat story about stacked up lumber. Maybe there’s another, more boring explanation, such as a shortage of transportation. No trucks,, no railroad cars, no people with the skills to load it – could be anything.
You don’t load mass amounts of lumber into your F-150 like you do at Home Depot.
You also don’t know where or when those photos were taken.
If you were a lumber distributor whose business infrastructure went to hell last year and suddenly everyone wanted lumber you couldn’t wave a wand and bring back all your employees and find transportation providers (also probably facing similar problems) at the drop of a hat.
Did the entire lumber industry conspire to create a shortage, along with the copper, steel, grain, corn, oil, [insert commodity here] industries or is there systemic dysfunction?
“Deja vu all over again”
Yogi Berra
I saw Montgomery Street in the old,long-forgotten movie “Vertigo” (1957) with Jimmy Stewart.
Scottie lived 1 mile away from “Ernie’s” reastaurant located at 847 Montgomery Street.
Traffic in 2020 is exactly what it was in 1957 – almost non-existent.
I doubt that while shooting this movie Hollywood producers cordoned off the streets and chased everybody away.
Bruno’s Italian restaurant NYC E 58th is gone.
I particularly like this dream sucks. Seems like there are still a few creative people in S.F.