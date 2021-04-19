Freight Expenses Spike the Most on Record

But shipment volume, though strong, is not at record levels.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Manufacturers, importers, distributors, retailers, and others have been groaning under surging shipping expenses as freight companies have raised rates, amid bottlenecks and strong demand. The amount these shippers spent in March on shipping goods to their customers spiked by 17% from February, by far the biggest month-to-month spike in the data going back to 1990, according to the Cass Freight Index for Expenditures. But February had already been a record month for freight expenditures. Compared to March last year, just before the sharp decline set in, the Expenditures Index spiked by 27.5%.
This spike in March was driven by the stimulus-fed boom in consumer spending on durable goods, thereby increasing freight volume, thereby producing the worst ever trade deficit because a lot of the goods are imported, and entailing freight rates that have shot higher, particularly in trucking.
The Cass Freight Index covers all modes of transportation, but it is heavily focused on trucking, with truckload shipments representing over half of the dollar amounts, and less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments in third place, behind rail. It also tracks parcel services and others, but does not cover bulk commodities.
Trucking is under capacity pressure, rates soar.
The average national spot rate for van-type trailers in March jumped by 10% from February and by 41% from a year ago to $2.65 a mile, according to DAT Freight & Analysis. The average national contract rate for vans jumped by 6% from February and by 25% year-over-year, to $2.61 per mile.
In terms of flatbed trailers (hauling heavy equipment, construction materials, and the like), the average national spot rate in March jumped by 8% from February and by 26% year-over-year to $2.76 per mile. The contract rate jumped 6% for the month and 14% year-over-year to $2.85 a mile.
More broadly, Cass reported that the freight rates embedded in the components of the Cass indexes accelerated by 15.8% year-over-year, after having jumped by 12.3% year-over-year in February. “We still expect this trend to press higher near-term, as strong freight demand meets shortages of both drivers and trucks,” the report said.
Shipment volume is strong, but not at record levels.
Shipment volume in March (red line and squares in the chart below) jumped 5.6% from February and 10% year-over-year, according to the Cass Freight Index for Shipments.
But it didn’t set records for March; the index for shipment volume matched March 2019 and was slightly below the record March 2018 during the shipments boom at the time, triggered by efforts to front-run the tariffs and piling up inventories, rather than strong demand by end users.
Truckers grapple with diesel prices.
Retail prices of diesel started to rise in November last year after having plunged when the price of crude oil collapsed in the spring. The national average price of No. 2 diesel, according to the EIA, has jumped by 31% since November, or by $0.74 per gallon, to $3.13 per gallon.
Higher fuel prices put upward pressure on freight expenditures. But diesel prices remain relatively subdued compared to the pre-oil-bust years of 2014 and before. So still higher diesel prices could be another thing to worry about, if crude oil prices recover anywhere near to those pre-oil-bust levels, which at the moment is hard to imagine:
What everyone in the transportation business now wants to know is what happens to consumer demand for goods, when the stimmies that triggered an epic spike in retail sales, are spent…
… and when consumer spending swivels back from goods that need to be transported, to discretionary services such as vacation bookings, concerts, ballgames, gyms, hair and nail salons, and the like, that don’t need to be transported.
Consumer spending on services was still down 5.2% from a year ago, largely due to the plunge in spending on discretionary services. But spending on these discretionary services is coming back. And some consumer spending, what’s left after the stimmies have faded, will swivel from goods that need to be transported, to services that do not need to be transported.
And I suspect that the mind-boggling distortions in the economy, driven by historic monetary and fiscal stimulus including direct payments of “free money” to businesses and consumers, are going to serve up many more headaches and price pressures.
Speechless. In a way, those charts look like a capitalists dream.
But if it should drive the price of things up please remember that it’s not inflation because the shipping is like SOOOO much better than before. ;) Hedonics, baby!
Good backup career choice after you serve your time. Ended up washing out of what I went to college for when I hit a non-existent job market and went otr for a while. Pay was awful for how much you work and the industry is just a disaster for drivers hence the “shortage.”
But if you can tolerate running for bottom feeder mega carriers like swift and jb hunt you can escape to a union job that is paid hourly and is forced to treat you like a human being. Hopefully the crash destroys the megas and the industry has a vacuum of no drivers at all to move freight. Maybe then we’ll get some much needed worker’s rights in that God forsaken industry. Most people can’t hack it being a slave for the 2 years insurance companies are requiring before non-self insured decent carriers can hire drivers.
Would absolutely love to see the trucking industry burn to the ground and get reformed. Couldn’t be worse than it is now for new drivers. Most people aren’t going to live in a truck with someone for 6+ months grossing 600 a week getting 3-4 days off after working every single day for 3 months at a time. Only to then get out solo and be insolvent in a couple months from predatory leasing contracts or be a “company man” for a pathetic 2000 miles a week at ~.40 cents per mile gross income and work 60-70 hours a week and be treated like a criminal by the DOT for just trying to do their job.
I’ve been in too many truck stops to be woken up by a single gunshot and a coroner dragging some young kid out with a hole in his head. Seen it personally on 3 different cr england drivers. The megas will survive the crash and small ops will get squeezed out as usual but a man can dream I guess. It is a great career though if you can weasel into a teamsters gig and have it nearly the way it was before deregulation. Minus the good pay.
I’m sure “kindly Uncle Warren” Buffett approves. So long as he pads his billions, some brain splatter here and there just adds a little texture to the landscape. Cannon fodder.
What a terrible state of affairs for what used to be a ticket to a middle class lifestyle.
It seems like just yesterday, Wolfe was saying nobody was buying new trucks due to a lack of shipping demand!
Another sector with record prices, but without record demand… I’m sensing a pattern.
Seems as if the economies of scale “savings” from industry consolidation don’t actually get passed on to the consumer, despite what the Bork et al consumer welfare proponent keep claiming.
antitrust, antitrust, antitrust.
A more likely explanation is just that these are supply shocks.
Wolf, can you help me figure out what is being said by Bloomberg “Intelligence” and amped up by Kitco about the article titled ‘Severe deflation’: Everything depends on rising stock market, even commodities?
What is their reason for pushing a deflation narrative when you would have to be Blind Freddy to not see inflation in the economy?
I’d love to hear people’s take on this too!
I agree with the article, but am heavily invested in commodities.
There are massive deflectionary forces in markets, but are they going to be over run by money printing… the $64 million dollar question?
I read the article. The argument there is a stock market decline would precipitate a decline in M2. Since M2 money supply has been doing the heavy lifting compensating for commodity weakness, the article claims deflation would follow.