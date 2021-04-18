I’m Just the Little Guy Between the Boots of Giants, but I’m Having a Blast. Dear Readers, Please Donate to WOLF STREET

My Site Will Remain Open for All to Read, Even as More Sites Put Up Paywalls.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The latest example of a big website putting up a paywall is Reuters. Bloomberg did so some time ago. Business Insider put much of their content behind a paywall. Zero Hedge also put some content behind a paywall. The Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, the Washington Post, and myriad other sites have put their content behind paywalls. The reason is simple: it makes financial sense. And for many, it’s a matter of survival.
Running a website on advertising revenues alone – the model of the “free internet” – is becoming more and more precarious, thanks to the internet advertising industry that has inserted itself in dense and opaque layers between the advertiser and the publisher. Google is the top dog, and its far-reaching domination of internet advertising and the many billions of dollars it extracts every year from it have done more damage to publishers than just about anything else.
Yet, even behind the paywall, readers still encounter the darn ads. It’s not a subscription instead of ads; it’s a subscription plus ads.
Reuters, which is a division of Thomson Reuters, announced on Thursday that it would charge $34.99 a month for a subscription, same as Bloomberg, but lower than the Wall Street Journal. At the moment, Reuters is still free, and a date hasn’t been announced yet when the paywall will go up.
And then there are the ad-blocker blockers that an increasing number of sites use. If you use an ad blocker or a browser that is set to block ads, those sites will not work.
I totally get why readers block ads – they’re a big distraction. And I totally get why websites block readers that use ad blockers because sites cannot make any revenues when readers block the ads.
Let me reassure you, Dear Readers, that I will not hide any of my content behind a paywall, and that I will not use ad blocker blockers.
I’m just the little buy between the boots of giants, but I’m having a blast. From the outset, my site was designed to be free for everyone. I like it that way. It gives WOLF STREET much more traction. It widens the community of regular and not so regular readers and commenters. And it’s a lot more fun.
This is my last gig, and I’ll keep doing it until my brain freezes over because it’s the most exciting thing I’ve ever done professionally, and part of the excitement is having a site that is open to all.
Donations are crucial; WOLF STREET needs your support.
Donations are also special. They show me that what I’m doing matters to you. And I immensely appreciate each donation. And your donations are crucial in supporting WOLF STREET.
Many of you generously donate throughout the year by clicking on the little beer mug at the bottom of each article, and I thank you!!
Some readers use ad blockers. And I totally get it. But ad blockers block my site’s ad revenues. So, I appreciate it immensely if you want to support WOLF STREET with a donation.
The donate button takes you to WOLF STREET’s PayPal page where you can use your debit or credit card. No need to have a PayPal account. If you get where it asks you set up a PayPal account, back out.
Tip: On that initial PayPal page, enter the amount you wish to donate before clicking “Donate with a Debit or Credit Card”:
You can also mail a check to (very much appreciated):
Wolf Street Corp
1288 Columbus Ave. #196
San Francisco, CA 94133
Thank-you gesture: an infamous WOLF STREET glass-mug if you donate $100 or more.
I still have some of these “Nothing Goes to Heck in a Straight Line” 15-oz glass mugs at my media mogul empire headquarters. They sport a wrap-around design with a hilarious wolf on one side (that would be me), howling, “Nothing Goes to Heck in a Straight Line”:
If you donate a very generous $100 or more and would like a mug, please specifically email me because not everyone wants a mug, and I already sent mugs to people who didn’t want one.
In your email, please include:
- Your name
- Your shipping address in the US (I cannot ship the mugs outside the US)
- Your phone number (FedEx will not deliver without it).
Send the email to: howlatwolfstreet@gmail.com
Thank you, Dear Readers, for coming to WOLF STREET, and thank you for your support!!
Wolf
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I pay £34 pa for an ad blocker which covers numerous sites some of which have become ad blocker blockers. Problem is one has got used to skimming through many sites that are now income deficient. In the old days one bought a physical newspaper to read but this is now an archaic concept. One struggles with an ad blocker moral problem with no resolution. One can only be sympathetic to the dilemma.
For the sites where I block ads (I leave ads on for the sites I use frequently, like WS) the issue is less ad irritation than page load speed.
A lot of sites do not optimize their pages and go insanely overboard with ad space…all those sometime slow ad network calls can really, really hurt page load times.
You are so bright, why not do an annual subscription for like $50-$100? I would certainly be willing to pay that for your very rich information content, or perhaps an annual contribution at some rate. You are much appreciated and a very smart guy. Are you perhaps an accountant /financial person by education? Always enjoy your many many articles. Thanks.
Steve L,
I’m not doing it for the reasons I explained in the article above. And I’ll repeat it here:
“I’m just the little buy between the boots of giants, but I’m having a blast. From the outset, my site was designed to be free for everyone. I like it that way. It gives WOLF STREET much more traction. It widens the community of regular and not so regular readers and commenters. And it’s a lot more fun.
“This is my last gig, and I’ll keep doing it until my brain freezes over because it’s the most exciting thing I’ve ever done professionally, and part of the excitement is having a site that is open to all.”
Nice one Wolf, tried to send you 10 dollar which I know is only a begal and coffee these days but it didnt seem to go through. We’ll all be charitable soon
Do the ad networks prohibit dedicated “ad pages”?
(I may have asked this before but I don’t recall an answer)
I know that “banner blindness” leads to low click thru for me, but that I would frequently review a dedicated “ad page” in support of sites WS.
That would mean more click thru and more revenue to you.
I’m sure your readers might have a lot more revenue ideas if you lay out the broad outlines of how your ad network partners operate (pay on view, click thru, or sale, any affiliate deals, etc.).
I think a big key is simply trying to integrate ad sales incentives to the furthest extent possible with the ongoing general, basic needs of your readership.
The ad networks tend to segment and deliver ads based on site topic and keywords…but financial decision making tends to be high dollar and more or less one off…things less likely to be influenced by a banner ad.
On the other hand…something like a streaming ticker of RetailMeNot-like promo codes (I don’t know if such things exist in ad network world) would be more likely to get click thru because they implicate frequent, low dollar purchases.
A dedicated page for relevant affiliate deals would also be beneficial…that way the same ads are continuously up in a single, known place for grateful WS readers to periodically review.
If nothing else, a page listing suggested books/DVDs routed through an Amazon affiliate account would be helpful.
Banner ads are too transient and easy to read right thru when focused on page content.
Doesn’t matter, as soon those that control the all that is important to us will lockout, censor, Websites not in compliance with them and their edicts and propaganda. i.e. only the the tyranny’s view will be permitted.
They are to do this via SSL encryption certificates turned into de facto permits to publish. Those wishing to publish on the Internet, anything, will require a “valid” SSL certificate be obtained and maintained. Browsers will not be able to connect to sites without a valid certificate, or has had their certificate “revoked.” Chrome already has a beta like version of this “privacy feature.”
At some point, the Internet’s “plumbing” will not permit the transmission of non-SSL encrypted traffic.
Another method of censorship will probably come via locking out sites vie their Cloudflare “service.”
Watch for it.
This site is encrypted and has a valid SSL certificate. It’s not a biggie. And there are lots of good reasons to do so.
I’ve become a regular reader here at Wolf Street. I bring it up every day, before hitting Naked Capitalism. I hope these sites can continue for years ahead. We need them; I need them. The primary reason I donate, and I’m not financially ‘set’ as others might be, is because they make my life better, and that’s what I need to do in order to square up with them and not feel that I’ve taken advantage of them.
The payment option is PayPal or credit card. When you choose CC, the url says:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/guest?token=H192YIjlj8AIS8-CSQAvAmsPrWUV7JEK9Sj1jsEVnxdVtjsi8UVg9t0VU32X_HeS9UPu-olZa-EMUBSz, i.e. still PayPal?
:)
Yes. I use PayPal only as a payment transaction platform so I don’t have to take your credit card number. PayPal does all that, and I never see any of your CC info, which is how I like it. So the whole transaction will be on the PayPal platform, and PayPal charges your credit card and then sends Wolf Street Corp the money — after deducting the fee.
Never really knew how Paypal worked/what its specific appeal was.
Is the primary benefit to sellers that,
1) They never hold CC info, so no possible breach/liability issues and
2) I imagine Paypal also offloads chargeback headaches for cancelled/rejected sales,
3) Anything else?
For buyers, the appeal is…
1) CC info disclosed to only one intermediary rather than an universe of sellers?
Is that pretty much it?
From such humble acorns, mighty oaks grow…
I’m thankful for what you do Wolf, and glad to contribute.
WOLF – The plea for $$$ is a necessity. I will send you $$$ in December, as I always do – best money I spend every year.
Thank you!!
Thanks Wolf your service and views are very welcome in my neck of the woods, would love to make a donation to your cause. I am very grateful for your efforts
Regards Peter Stefaniw