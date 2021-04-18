The Whole Inflationary Mindset Has Changed: People Are Paying Sharply Higher Vehicle Prices Instead of Going on Buyers’ Strike

Wolf Richter on “This Week in Money,” at HoweStreet.com, recorded on April 14:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Wolf you have to think in Bitcoin as Ross Stevens put it. In Bitcoin houses,vacations, education are becoming cheaper.
Overnight in the US (last night), the purchasing power of Bitcoin plunged something like 15%, which is a HUGE amount of inflation for just a few hours, and I’d have to pay a whole lot more bitcoin for the same house :-]
This is why, in reality, bitcoin is useless except for money laundering.
Wolf,
Right on about Bitcoin!
People are expecting hyperinflation or yearly 100% stock gains so they think all their debt will be incredibly easy to pay off. Also, some people are expecting ubi soon, which a small one wouldn’t cause inflation if govt spending was paid for by taxes on the aristocrats, but since we have the Fed…
They also forget they still have to compete with cheap international workers. The raises will still be meager unless we get a currency war.
I really doubt the average person is expecting hyperinflation. Most probably think, it’s simply a boom time (period of prosperity).
As for their wages, a major recession here in America, will hit the rest of the world too. Right now, all the large economies are piling up debt and there is not currently any workable replacement for the US Dollar. Eventually, there might be ways and systems put into place, that would allow counties to simply bypass a global currency. But, there is no available replacement at this time. The euro is closest, but, the always there talk of the eurozone collapsing and the burden of bailing out underperformers like Greece and Spain, prevents it from being a real replacement.
As for competing against cheaper labor, that will depend on whether America employs some level of protectionism. In order to maintain a global reserve currency, you must import more than export, however, not necessarily uncontrolled.
For a while you’ve predicted that the rental car companies would sell their old cars into the used car market, lowering prices. Here you say (57:00) that they are not getting rid of the old vehicles. Why not? Do you think they will in the near future?
sorry to hear you are in-communicody
USED prices are 20% higher than 2020
I paid up to get good vehicle – $50k for 5 year old vehicle
it was WHAT I NEEDED not what I WANTED(otherwise it would be $75k)
I love my 5 year old vehicle – and we’ll see performance soon(within 30 days)
YOU GET WHAT YOU PAY FOR – cheap today, expensive tomorrow
“The bitterness of poor quality remains long after the sweetness of low price disappears.”
why should they, things are looking like they’ll open back up. In theory that means travel will start to happen again. It may not be the same crowd, but I’ve heard of rental car joints that are now charging more than they had prepandemic because of demand.
Their fleet is now suddenly an asset, not a liability with no demand. Thanks to the excess of free money out there.
I think it’s also that, if their plan was to sell off the oldest of the “used” fleet, they might be holding off doing so due to the unavailability of new cars to replace them with. And since the cars were barely driven last year anyway, the 3 year old cars have the mileage you’d expect from a 2 year old car, so it’s not such a big deal.
MarMar,
The prediction that Hertz would sell many of its units was made last May or so. And they did some of that after the bankruptcy judge agreed to let them. So that then started in August/September. And last fall, wholesale prices started backing off for a while, but not enough, before turning around and going back up.
What all rental car companies did was not ordering new vehicles (which I also said a year ago would happen because that was obvious). And in one or two of my interviews last year, I speculated that this shortage of supply in 2021 would likely put some upward pressure on prices. But I didn’t expect anything as brutal as this.
2021 Chevrolet Trax LT for about $19,884. at a dealer near me (excluding tax, title and destination).
A 2021 Ford Ranger pickup truck starts somewhere near $25k. The 3/4 ton pickup trucks are more expensive. These truck assembly line shutdowns may be temporary.
In 1989 I bought a new Toyota pickup truck in Phoenix on sale for about $7500.
obvious you are NOT PULLING
need actual pulling capability = diesel or forget about it
btw ranger pulls = nothing
I work at a dodge dealership and it is crazy. The $60k jeeps fly off the lot hellcats and special editions fly off. People buy a jeep or truck and turnaround and to add leather of a lift kit and rims.
I could see twice the parts but the backorders and chip shortage are killing it. last week i sold 45 windshields alone.
I wonder how much of that is due to expectations of price increases ? Or that they can finance over 7 years now ? Thoughts ?
You think Jeep/Dodge buyers are pondering vehicle inflation?! *lol*
As Ol’ Joe says, “COME ON MA’AAN”.
PEOPLE GOT MONEY TO BURN, THEY CANNNNNNOTTTTT HOLD IT. FACT.
PREPARE YE THE WAY FOR MORE.
Things are only “flying off the lot” because people are going into debt up to their eyeballs. These people aren’t paying cash. I talked to a salesman. He told me he hasn’t had a single person who was declined a loan in the 5 years he had been at the dealership. This is a bankers credit orgy.
Throw5-6- trillion around of course everything goes up devaluation of fiat common sense my son in law put 100$ on dogecoin at 5 cents told hom to sell replied it’s going to 100$ pigs get slaughtered guess will learn the hard way
Highest total corporate profits ever in US was $2.25 T in 2019 so government throwing around $5 T is a lot of money. Nobody really knows what economy is going to be in the future yet.
Demographics, debt and low productivity means most will be lucky to hang on to lifestyle they have.
So the same mechanism in other supply chains (e.g. lumber, meat processors).
Rapid consolidation of bottlenecks (here, dealerships) which allows them to control pricing beyond just supply/demand, and customers are unwilling to call their bluff with a buyer’s strike.
Alternatively, maybe traditional buyers like yourself are on a buyer’s strike, but because of all the stimulus and demographics (hello millennials, crypto millionaires), there are new entrants into the buyer pool.
I wouldn’t say customers are unwilling. I’m on a buyers’ strike and I have a friend who is as well. A lot of us are not interested at these prices. I’ll happily wait a few years if I have to, to see how things shake out. It is not what I’d want, but I could actually make my truck last the rest of my life if I wanted. I don’t HAVE to buy a new vehicle.
I think the audio equipment quality is medium and/or you must work on a podcast voice and pace. C nam sayn…
Did he said howlstreet? got ‘m.
This was a telephone interview.
My lease expires next month and I called Land Rover requesting an extension they granted me six months. I asked for the buy out which normally above market price. Well pricing is so out the money I can literally turn a 10% profit buying the car and just selling it which I have zero interest in doing because nothing is that simple and im not in the car business.
Things are just bonkers.
Wolf, when I purchase a car, I take my phone calculator and back into net present value, from the payments they offer. Usually I find some other fees. Once I found a consulting fee. Ugh. But the salesfolks are talking monthly payment and people are receptive. I think the 7 year payment plan is a huge success for dealerships and most people can’t tell the difference. It could be true that there will be an inflationary bump to everything. But I can’t believe the masses know that. They just like shiny objects. So I am staying with my hypothesis that the Fed has pumped money everywhere and the SPACs and there Ilk are taking advantage. It is temporary. Take a look at lumber futures. There is no reason to justify that price.
“inflationary bump to everything. But I can’t believe the masses know that. They just like shiny objects.”
Hahaha. Thanks for the laugh.
Easy on the unwashed masses who don’t frequent Wolf Street. Besides, who doesn’t like shiny things?
Listened to a couple of good Jim Chanos long interviews. He said something that rang true with me that when there is a lot of excess money around Wall Street is going to come up with “product” to soak it up. So money losing IPOs and SPACs and leveraged loans are acceptable fraud that no politician is going to be interested in until people lose their life savings.
Low interest rate (and longer term) for financing a car purchase means that people can “afford” a lot more Vehicle. Why not buy the more expensive toy? Play now, pay later /s
2 years ago Dr sibling purchased newer mansion in the country.
$TIMULU$ BUX INFLUX has her itching to knock walls down and reno it.
Brand new $50k SUV added to garage — THANX FOR THE BUX!
5 years ago was complaining about student loans??????
We got to install microwave ovens
Custom kitchen deliveries
We got to move these refrigerators
We got to move these color TVs
Money for nothin’
Money for nothin’, ~chEcks~ for free
I want a new coun-try!
Student loan payments are optional right now and probably much of $1.7 T will be forgiven. Student loans are biggest asset US government has. Can’t make this up.
Delbert McClinton has been my inspiration with the song Too Much Stuff. I probably would have figured it out on my own eventually.
Lyrics below, but you can watch it on YouTube:
Enjoy Delbert along with John Prine and Lyle Lovett
Big house, big car, back seat, full bar
Houseboat won’t float. Bank won’t tote the note
Too much stuff. There’s just too much stuff
It’ll hang you up dealing with too much stuff
Hangin’ out on the couch puttin’ on the pounds
Better walk, run, jump, swim. Try to hold it down
You’re eatin’ too much stuff, too much stuff
It’ll wear you down, carrying around too much stuff
Hundred dollar cab ride, fogged in, can’t fly
Greyhound, Amtrak, oughta bought a Cadillac
Too much stuff. Too much stuff
It’ll slow you down, fooling with too much stuff
Well, it’s way too much
You’re never gonna get enough
You can pile it high
But you’ll never be satisfied
Rent-a-tux, shiny shoes, backstage, big schmooze
Vocal group can’t sing, won awards for everything
Too much stuff. Too much stuff
They just keep on going, rolling in all that stuff
Got hurt, can’t work, got a lot o’ bills
But the policy don’t pay ‘less I get killed
Too much stuff. Too much stuff
Just my luck, counting on too much stuff
Well, it’s way too much
You’re never gonna get enough
You can pile it high
But you’ll never be satisfied
Running back can’t score till he gets a million more
Quarterback can’t pass. Owner wants his money back
Too much stuff. Too much stuff
You know, you can’t get a grip when you’re slipping in all that stuff
Women every which-a-way messing with my mind
You know, I fall in love every day three or four times
Too much stuff. Too much stuff
It’ll mess you up, fooling with too much stuff
Yeah, too much stuff. Too much stuff
Too much stuff. Too much stuff
You never get enough ’cause there’s just too much stuff
You know you can hurt yourself, fooling with too much stuff
Yeah, it’ll tear you down, fooling with all that stuff
This will not end well.
People are in a “buying” frezy to get in before prices go higher.
And they will go higher, but in do time, it all falls apart and comes crashing down on them.
The term “under water” has not been in the news recently, but hang tight. People buying now, even with low interest rate, will be underwater selling for less then what they expected.
It is going to crash soon. Market, home prices, auto prices. Things can not be substainted at the level we see today.
When reading “The Death of Money” about the great German Hyperinflation, I was struck how long people viewed the Mark as stable, and thought all prices were going up.
Right now I see inflation nearly everywhere. (The everything bubble). Farm land is rising rapidly, houses, even in places like hard hit las Vegas are going up. Food prices are going up. Stocks are going up, now automobiles are going up. Last year most Ag. commodities went up. Gas is going up. Electricity is going up. Interest rates at 1000 year low = money worth less to loan out. Even Gold is up year over year.
My question is: Will the everything bubble ever pop, or will these prices be the new normal to a currency just worth a lot less?
Car prices EXPLODING? Housing too? Well at least there’s no inflation to speak of so we can afford it.