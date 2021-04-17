Stock Market Leverage in La-La Land, Rises to Historic WTF High

Archegos shows how leverage is the great accelerator of stock prices on the way up, and on the way down. One of its bets, ViacomCBS, after skyrocketing, collapsed by 60%.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Vast, unreported, and at the time unknown amounts of leverage blew up Archegos Capital Management, dishing out enormous losses to its investors, the banks that brokered the swaps, and holders of the targeted stocks. The amount of leverage became known only after it blew up as banks started picking through the debris. ViacomCBS [VIAC] was one of the handful of stocks on which Archegos placed huge and highly leveraged bets, thereby pushing the shares into the stratosphere until March 22, after which they collapsed by 60%.
Archegos is an example of how leverage operates: It creates enormous buying pressure and drives up prices as leverage builds, and then when prices decline, the leveraged bets blow up as forced selling sets in. Most of the leverage in the markets is unreported until it blows up. The only type of stock-market leverage that is reported is margin debt – the amount that individuals and institutions borrow against their stock holdings as tracked by FINRA at its member brokerage firms. Margin debt is an indicator for overall leverage, and it has reached the zoo-has-gone-nuts level.
FINRA reported on Friday that margin debt jumped by another $9 billion to $823 billion in March, having soared by $163 billion in five months, and having exploded by 72% from March 2020 and by 51% from February 2020, to historic WTF highs:
Archegos is an example of how leverage is the great accelerator of stock prices, on the way up, and on the way down. Its massive bets on a handful of stocks, powered by huge leverage, drove up prices of those stocks because it created buying pressure with borrowed money. As prices rose, Archegos could borrow more to increase its bets. And then suddenly, when these stocks started selling off because other investors got out, Archegos got the margin calls, and leverage became the great accelerator on the way down.
While we don’t know how much total stock market leverage there is, we can look at margin debt as a measure of the trend. And the trend has reached whopper proportions. History shows that a big surge in margin balances preceded – and perhaps was a precondition for – the biggest stock market declines:
In a chart like this that covers over two decades, the long-term increases in the absolute dollar amounts are not critical since the purchasing power of the dollar with regards to stocks has dropped. What is critical are the steep increases in margin debt before the selloffs.
As the world has seen unfold with Archegos, the amounts of other types of stock market leverage aren’t known. Even Wall Street banks that deal with their clients don’t know about their clients’ total leverage at other banks. Each bank knew how much leverage Archegos had with it, but not how much it had with other banks, or that it had any leverage with other banks.
And when banks issued their margin calls – said to have been the second largest margin call in US history, after Lehman – and liquidated the underlying shares, they were selling those shares against each other. The first-out-the-door, including Goldman Sachs, came away relatively unscathed. Late movers, such as Credit Suisse got mauled.
That’s also a feature of leverage: The first-out-the-door pocket the gains and get away unscathed. Late movers get crushed.
And since everyone knows this, everyone is trying to get out the door first, which is not possible, but it speeds up the selloff.
Among the types of stock market leverage, in addition to margin debt, are derivative products, such as the swaps that sank Archegos, portfolio-based lending, and Securities-Based Loans. Each broker knows what they have on their books, presumably, but they don’t know what other brokers have on their books, and no one knows the total, and no one knows just how leveraged the markets are.
Ever notice the name of the hedge fund:
Arch Egos?
How fitting.
There too are other kinds of leverage besides those mentioned in the article. There are people who have refinanced there homes with new mortgages and put the money into the markets. There are people who have borrowed money on their credit cards at high interest rates to play the markets. There is the carry trade in the currency markets placed in other markets overseas where bonds may have been shorted at 2:1 or more leverage and then the money placed in the futures market at 10:1 leverage and then leveraged again on any gains into a brokerage account at 2:1 making the entire trade in some respects = to 30:1 to as much as 60:1 leverage. The central banks and their respective governments are enabling the whole thing and blowing up enormous bubbles.
There are also a lot of people who haven’t paid their rents and mortgages, and put that money into the market.
Also imagine at what leverage Softbank and Cathie Wood’s Ark are playing the market; I’m going to be just these are at least 10:1 leverage level.
The explosion of all these bubble will be so big that makes the crashes of 2000 and 2008 look like a child play.
There are also a lot of people who haven’t paid their rents and mortgages, and put that money into the market.”
Is there any evidence of this happening at any real scale?
The amount of margin debt is not a WTF amount if you use the prices-double each 11 year rule of thumb.
This 11 year period is strikingly accurate if you take the price of the New York Times since 1900 (I have a booklet with frontpages of each year and discovered this when looking at the selling prices)
Having said that, the current 800B is the same as the previous inflation corrected peaks of 2009 and around 1999.
So yes, Wolf is 100% correct with the prediction on what is coming. It is just not a WTF amount but a history-repeats-itself moment
Good point. Many times we look at charts and say WTF but once you normalize to inflationary, maybe not as bad as originally it appeared
I wish my wage growth is like this stock market chart…sadly there’s never been a WTF moment in my earnings compare to the market. That’s what I get for pursuing a normal job that produce something rather than pushing money around to multiple it from nothing..
Learned some new things about margin debt. Thank you.
It is unbelievable that firms only know and track their own client margin debt. How so? Try this with a mortgage. Imagine multiple second mortgages no one knows about collectively. Where are the rules and laws.
And now on mortgages in Canada 90% first mortgages are a norm. A few add second mortgages that actually exceed 100% LTV…. to have play money for a new SUV.
Headshake.
Jobs are for suckers, just like junk bonds that pay yield at reasonable inflation expectations. Waiting for “investors” to start holding their breathe until they pass out. You know, for the health benefits.
The problem is everything seems so expensive
that to move from one asset class to another
seems pointless.
Unbelievable. It will end well.
It always does …. for someone.
Random people are explaining to me now that stock market wealth “just multiplies” so we gotta be near the top…right?
Lumber futures have gone up 50% in the past month, 400% YoY, adding 25K+ into the construction of a new house.
So much liquidity in the system…
The lumberyards are full to the brim. Demand is shrinking. This one will pop spectacularly just like oil. Lumber is big, difficult to store.
Where can we get stats on lumberyard inventory? If this is true – this is a big red flag.
The greatest transfer of wealth in history deserves a market at extreme high.
From lower class and middle class savers to the wealthy.
So much……. For moving up in the land of opportunity.
maybe if they’d stop transferring their wealth to wall street and the government via savings in equities and cash they would be wealthy too. but for some reason the obvious is always unbelievable.
they are enticed by the tax deferred status of retirement vehicles ($401k’s, IRA’s, etc.), and school savings accounts (429’s), and certain insurance products. to do what they do – invest in the stock market. Wall Street has been subsidized by the tax code and regulations against the majority of citizens.
yup. erisa act. it’s a way to shovel dumb money at wall st. don’t take the bait is my advice.
even worse, affordable care act (can barely write the name without laughing) . i wonder if insurance companies liked mandating the purchase of their product?
both were ways to shift huge pools of money towards already greedy institutions as far as i can tell.
but the 401k system is responsible for creating this mass confusion regarding the difference (or lack thereof) between saving and investing.
We should focus on what we don’t know. Who was holding those Swaps? Were short, or hedge positions taken, possibly outside the group of institutions which got burned. These brokers used block trades to get out of their positions, a block trade is done at the current market price, so if A sells a block of shares of XYZ to B, (marked to market) and B sells a block of ABC back to A, they have a quid pro quo, but nobody is talking. Earnings came out and the Wall St bankers are blowing the doors off expectations. Can you feel their pain? We also don’t know if perhaps the Chinese government orchestrated this, or if Hwang himself who was leveraged 10-1, didn’t put on a big short and dump the position in order to get maybe half of the money back into his account, (more than he really owned so still a profit) or some close relatives, or PBOC sanctioned bank. This scam was done per usual on the American taxpayers dime. This one got under the radar much too smoothly to be what it seems. The banks are probably using FDIC to cover their/his losses.
Hwang is a …. KOREAN AMERICAN. PBOC? Goldman and MS originally didn’t want to do business with this guy, but seeing the lucrative profits, they jumped in with both feet i.e. “greed is good”.
Next you’ll say that the mortgage crisis was also a PBOC creation.
With friends like these, who needs enemies.
Masayoshi Son is also Korean.
Agreed, this is ludicrous speculation. Maybe China did it! As if Wall Street hasn’t been capable of this idiocy all by itself.
Not to mention how our pension funds just love losing boatloads of money to the Private Equity industry. KKR, Apollo, Blackstone … see any Asian faces among the CEOs?
The PE industry alone has destroyed more of America than any external enemy ever could. But no, everything is obviously either China’s or Russia’s fault. The two countries are not our buddies, they never will be, but only Americans can come up with something as cynical and destructive as Private Equity. Heck, speaking about swaps, that’s also Made in America.
Ambrose must be a Deep State operative.
@Monkebusiness. Spot on. private equity has been very bad for the middle class and extremely good for the employees of PE firms. If people only new the details.
Does not matter
Bottomline is stock prices are manipulated both up and down (shortselling hedges)
You have the story of sesame open or ali baba or whatever and the guy get killed because he stays too long and becomes too greedy.
So stay away from high p/e’s or speculative future earnings. Or if you want to get fancy, search for things that will have steady earnings like utilities or energy producers (like those poor bastard coal miners who are shorted beyond believe by all the latte sippers driving around in their coal-fired-electric cars). Anyone who produces and who will continue to fill a need.
“The Great Crash 1929” John Kenneth Galbraith
“By early 1929, loans from these non-banking sources were approximately equal to those from the banks. Later they became much greater. The Federal Reserve Authorities took it for granted that they had no influence over these funds”
He’s talking about “shadow banking”.
They couldn’t control the lending from shadow banks in the 1920s either.
They thought leverage was great before 1929; they saw what happened when it worked in reverse after 1929.
Leverage acts like a multiplier.
It multiplies profits on the way up.
It multiplies losses on the way down.
Today’s bankers seem to have learnt something from past mistakes.
They took the multiplied profits on the way up.
Taxpayers picked up the multiplied losses on the way down (2008).
Neoclassical economics was the economics of the roaring 20s, the Wall Street Crash and the Great Depression.
1920s financial problems are back.
Building the US economy on the foundation of the margin and derivative fueled stock market is like building your house on an ice sculpture.
I wonder if cbs is partly due to trumps boycott list. This is a genuine curiosity, not trying to start some sort of comment war here. I suppose if others on his list start to have issues we’d know.
I think both Delta Airlines and Coca-Cola have felt something.
Cancelled flights and Coke coolers full while Pepsi coolers empty.
Correct me if I am wrong, Wolf is telling us we are well into the ‘crack up boom’ and we should consider bailing out. At least those who are ‘all in’ or near to it. Good advice. Keep your powder dry as to go long Treasuries after the yields reach a maximum. Hold some precious metals if it all goes further south. Pay off debts and live a 1950’s economic life. What the hell else can we do?
The only thing you know is it will come , not when it comes
If you now go full treasuries and things fo not happen next week, all you do is loose money due to inflation and feed the Government spending beast.
Probably better to hedge a little. Never a good idea to put all your stuff in one basket
Diversification is a hedge against ignorance. You must work for Edward Jones.
People may take on margin debt by pledging securities as collateral. They may use this money to buy or short sell securities. They may use a margin loan to pay off a subprime mortgage. People may go on margin to write puts or calls.
Taking up some debt at fixed rate through some mortgage is not that stupid if you expect inflation.
Just make sure you have enough even if housing and stock will go down more than 2/3
Businessmen who took on a lot of debt at the beginning of the Weimar Republic hyperinflation became very wealthy.
They were eventually able to pay the debt back for essentially at a 90% discount
The internets just cracked the $500k mark on what they say my house…err “investment” is worth. That makes me half-a-millionaire. And to think not long ago my neighbors made comment our homes had finally hit the $350k mark.
The apartment I bought in central Stockholm, Sweden in the summer of 1993 is up 1000% (yes, a thousand percent)!
So why are you bragging? You are still a poor person according to standards of Toronto and Vancouver. Average price in Toronto 1.1 million last month. 3% increase over one month and accelerating. 🚀 💎 ✋
That was sarcasm. I don’t want to sound offensive to people that are not following real estate in Canada.
And the amazing part is that in Toronto, the economic hub of Canada, a software engineer earns less than a software engineer is some little town in US. Canada’s real estate market is based on drug dealers laundering their money in Canada and Canadian gov is kissing drug dealers … to encourage them to bring their dirty money to Canada.
Doesn’t phase me one bit. Toronto is small change compared Boston real estate, near where I live. :-). I moved out pre pandemic and bought cheaper better housing in Boston burbs.
And soon that 250k tax free capital gains you grt on primary house is not gonna be enough.
And Biden wants to increase cap gains to 40%, if you are unlucky, add another 16% for proposed cal state tax and whatever wealth tax Warren is talking about.
And yes, when you sell your house, your AGI will put you nicely in the 1%ers bracked
“That’s also a feature of leverage: The first-out-the-door pocket the gains and get away unscathed. Late movers get crushed.”
Maybe, maybe not. Given the Fed has backed the markets it’s perfectly reasonable to take on a 20 fold leverage for stock positions. But if war were to come calling (Russia, China?), then we might see (God for bid! A few days down.) Will it be long enough to trigger margin calls or will the Fed (ala Japan), begin buying stocks?
I can smell the exuberance out there, the guys and gals glued to their computers hoping for just another up week so they can score big. I know this because I was one of them during the dot com craze. Spring ( which is a season largely lost on Californians), is a particularly potent driver of stock market optimism.
Vix is still too high, so it tells me more upside to come.
“Archegos Capital Management” …. well, they did a helluva job of managing now didn’t they ? With management like this, who needs chaos !!!
This is why I never took management classes in college…because all these years I’ve just managed fine !
People keep feeding the market record inflows at outrageous valuations this won’t end until Wall Street sucks up all the money then bend over if you get the idea same cycle different day
For every share bought a share is sold. Who is doing the buying and who is doing the selling? In a rising market, buyers are buying higher and sellers are selling higher. Something to think about.
For everything bought and sold, who is getting money?
Capital gains taxes and other taxes.
The house never looses. Government never looses. You loose
I’d rather pay capital gains taxes than take a loss. Taxes are a secondary expedient. Sitting on a loss is damaging to one’s psyche.
When foolish retailer is left holding the bag at the top, they take comfort in knowing that at least they own stock.
Ah, but do they? Do they really own the stock?
They look into that bag of stink they bought on the way up and find it empty, and much to their surprise, they wonder where their stock went.
Well, unless you bought the stock certificates, which are quite expensive, your shares are held in “street name” by your broker. That means your shares are available for shorting. So if you don’t want someone shorting your stock, you must buy the stock certificates.
Yes, either your broker will short the stock and bet against you, or lend the stock to another client for shorting. And your broker, NO, NOT YOU, but your broker, receives interest while your stock has been borrowed.
Ain’t that a peach? Your broker receives interest on merchandise you bought!
So now you find yourself hoping the market will come back and at least get you out at break-even. But in the meantime, somebody else has borrowed your stock, without you even knowing, and shorted it. In the meantime, you’re sitting on a paper loss.
Yes, if you decide to cut your loss and sell, you can sell immediately even though your shares may have been lent out.
Jesse Livermore said that when he found himself hoping, he just sold.
It’s widely reported Pelosi’s husband is buying stocks from info she’s privy to that the rest of us would go to jail for if we did the same. And a while back that woked “ethics” chick she appointed had a stock portfolio a mile long. Doubtless in my mind this is widespread in both parties. Jerome will keep doing just what he’s been doing. He’d be lynched tarred and feathered if he doesn’t.
Small deli in New Jersey.
Sales of only $36,000 in the past two years.
No profit — not even close.
No one in their right mind would want a franchise unless they wanted to lose money.
No attempt to hide the financials.
The deli went public.
Valued at $101 million COB Friday 4/16/21
Can anyone top that?
What financial bubble?
The unbelievable story is here, with a picture of the unimpressive store:
What’s interesting about that story is not the stocks valuation, since it is so thin that it can be easily manipulated , but that some people are so incredibly stupid to buy the stock in the offering last year.And that there are hundreds of stocks with higher valuations that never will be profitable .
Gold bounced off big red Mar 9 2020 Engulf and June 1/ 8 Harami,
blocked by Nov 23/ 30 Harami.
Silver was up this week. My time frame is short. When Silver reached
Aug 10/17 Harami and Aug 31/ Sept 8 Harami I clicked, because the risk was high. Silver might osc between big red Sept open and close.
Feb 24/ Mar 2 is support.
Do us a favor, and do your free advertising on Twitter.
Do you recommend a monster box of maple leafs or 1000 oz bars?
Those 1,000 once bars are incredibly dangerous if they accidently pinch your fingers! Don’t ask me how I know!
In my view, there are dozens of Archegos type family office/hedge funds which are trading at huge multiples like 1:50. At that leverage, If such entities have only $20 billion, they can trade as if they are $1 trillion entities . Even at 20:1 leverage such entities can trade as if they are $400 billion entities.
Silver daily was blocked on the Feb 2/ 3 Harmi.
1) Silver daily line chart : Mar 8 and Apr 12 look like an inverse H&S, with a head on Mar 30.
2) It might fail for the following reasons :
3) dma50 on top of Fri close.
4) Efforts/ results : Mar 18 price is higher than Fri close, but Fri RSI
is higher. That’s bearish.
5) Silver is still in bearish territory after bouncing off Mar 30 close.
6) There is no NR in bearish territory.
7) Feb 2/3 Harami.
Micheal Engel – I want to understand the content of your posts. I truly do. But I can’t, despite spending 35 years in finance. Please help me to learn from your posts, as I do from so many others on this forum. You have something to say, and I want to benefit from it. Please express your thoughts in a way that a reasonably experienced business person can follow. Thank you. With all sincerity and with due respect. – Thomas
Doubting Thomas,
Don’t try to understand Mr. Engel’s post. I too, have tried and failed.
But you can still enjoy reading his posts. Sometimes you might catch a golden nugget.
For example, here’s one from a while back concerning Tesla, don’t remember the exact wording but totally made me laugh:
“Tesla reported retained earnings of minus 3 billion dollars.”
Now, if Mr. Engle made that up, that’s just freak’n brilliant. What a great way to put a spin on a loss!
Are you looking just at silver or the market based on silver? And does this type of analysis work well for you?
As I was reading Wolfe’s article, I just couldn’t stop thinking of the parallels
with Acme Inc and Wile E Coyote.
Acme keeps selling Wile leverage products that keep back-firing or blowing him to smithereens!
Wile never seems to learn that Acme’s products always work perfectly, no matter how carefully or carelessly they were used!!
American financial engineering at it’s finest! Still batting 100%!
I don’t know….when multiple trillion $ increases in government budgets and spending are being thrown around, its kind of hard to get too incited about Margin Debt going up by a couple of hundred billion. There are just too many scams and fraudsters to keep track of these days.
S&P 500 is north of 4000, so the margin debt looks about right to me.
How close are we to a major correction? Some say fall, some say next year, I keep thinking any day.
It’s impossible to say. Just watching the action in the crypto market today makes it look like it could all come crumbling down right now.
Hernando, things are so fragile right now pretty much anything could pop the everything bubble.
The mirrors have cracked and the smoke is dissipating, I don’t think it can last ’til fall.
What a heck of a show!
“Some say fall, some say next year, I keep thinking any day.”
Since these predictions seem to be all over the map in terms of time frame, I’d have to predict that nobody really knows.
Back in 2009, I was predicting the March bottom of 666 in the SP500 to be taken out later that year. Boy was I wrong…
I don’t believe the FED can hold this whole thing together. It’s absolutely ridiculous. And when it all falls apart I think I’m going to have my pick over used cars, trucks, etc. – and real estate at some point. The excesses I see everywhere are nothing short of outrageous, and it’s all leverage and debt.
I keep reminding myself that in 2010 I bought a 3 year old 2,000 sq. ft. brick ranch in a great neighborhood in Texas for $64.00/sq.ft. My daughter and her husband live in it now. The same size house next door just sold for $150 per square foot, full price offer.
At that time, if I had the cash, I could have bought a dozen of them. I remember bidding on the bank repos and the HUD foreclosures. I couldn’t hit on any of those as the “big guys” were reeling them in like fishing with a big net.
We will see that again, and I have the cash now to buy another.
As much as I do wish you’re right I have my doubts, this FED seems to be unlike anything we have seen in history. Sure one day it will blow up in their face but it’s all about duration. Even if you and I are right, will I be alive long enough to see our prediction comes to fruition? Being right in wrong timing might as well be wrong..
WTF? Wait till we reach WTF Squared.
You know, you could easily imagine people buying options in anticipation of the inevitable collapse, but I believe the old saying goes, the market can stay irrational than a person can stay solvent.
You just know there is Michael Burry type out there sitting on a load of shorts, and he is going to be famous enough for books and movies.