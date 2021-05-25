The Most Splendid Housing-Inflation Bubbles in America with WTF Spikes in Seattle & Los Angeles

But condo prices in the San Francisco Bay Area fell year-over-year again, and in New York City have been flat for years.
The national average doesn’t do justice to the craziness in specific housing markets, but it’s crazy enough: House prices soared by 13.2% from a year ago, the biggest increase since December 2005, on the eve before it all came unglued starting in 2006. The National Case-Shiller Home Price Index today is based on a three-month average of sales recorded in public records in January, February, and March. That’s the timing we’re looking at.
“House-price inflation.”
The Case-Shiller Index is based on the “sales pairs method,” comparing the sales price of a house in the current month to the price of the same house when it sold previously. Home improvements are taken into account. The index tracks the amount of dollars it takes to buy the same house over time. This makes the index a measure of house price inflation. And that’s what we’re looking at, not a miracle of some sort, but house price inflation.
The March Queen of House Price Inflation: Seattle.
House prices in the Seattle metro spiked by 4.7% in March from February, the largest month-to-month spike of house price inflation in the data going back to 1990, after having spiked 2.8% in February from January, to create a new WTF moment. Year-over-year, the index has spiked by 18.3%, the third-hottest annual house price inflation on this list, after Phoenix (+20.0%) and San Diego (+19.1%). House prices have more than tripled (+215%) since January 2000:
The long-term Queen of House Price Inflation: Los Angeles:
Prices of single-family houses in the Los Angeles metro jumped by 2.3% in March from February and by 13.4% year-over-year. The overall index value for Los Angeles of 333 indicates that house prices skyrocketed by 233% since January 2000, despite the collapse in the middle, which makes Los Angeles the most splendid housing bubble on this list.
There has been a big divergence in recent years, following the same formula during Housing Bubble 1 before it imploded:
- Low-tier house prices (black line) skyrocketed faster than the others and quintupled since January 2000, for another WTF moment. During Housing Bubble 1, they also collapsed the fastest and the most.
- High-tier house prices (green line) show slower price movements, up and down, though they too have spiked recently.
- Condo prices (red line) have risen “only” 6.6% year-over-year, less than half the rate of house prices:
San Francisco Bay Area: everything surges but condos.
The Case-Shiller Index covers five of the Bay Area’s counties: San Francisco, San Mateo (northern part of Silicon Valley), Alameda and Contra Costa (East Bay), and Marin (North Bay).
House prices spiked by 3.2% in March from February and by 12.2% year-over-year. They have more than tripled since 2000 (+207%).
- Low-tier and mid-tier house prices (black and blue lines in the chart below) spiked by over 15%.
- High-tier prices (green line) rose by 11.0%.
- But condo prices (red line) fell year-over-year and are below April 2018. And there is no shortage of condos for sale. Condo prices have gone nowhere for three years:
San Diego metro:
House prices spiked by 3.2% in March from February, by 19.1% year-over-year, the second-hottest annual house price inflation on today’s list of the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles, behind Phoenix. Prices have more than tripled (+220%) since 2000:
The charts below are on the same scale as San Diego to show the relative magnitude of house price inflation over the past two decades in each market.
New York City metro: low-tier house prices spike, condos flat since 2017.
For the Case-Shiller Index, the vast and diverse New York City metro includes New York City plus numerous counties in the states of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
House prices overall rose 0.6% in March from February and are up 12.3% year-over-year. But by price tiers, a massive divergence emerges:
- Low-tier house prices (black line) jumped 17.3% year-over-year.
- High-tier house prices (green line) spiked recently, after not moving all that much for nearly a decade, and have only recently risen above their 2006 peak.
- Condo prices (red line) ticked down for the month and are on the same level as in July 2017. Condos are concentrated in Manhattan and some other markets near Manhattan.
Miami metro:
House prices jumped 1.8% for the month and 12.2% year-over-year. They have nearly tripled (+181%) since 2000, and now match the crazy peak of Housing Bubble 1:
Portland metro:
House prices jumped 2.5% for the month and by 13.5% year-over-year:
Washington D.C. metro:
House prices jumped 2.4% in March and by 12.2% year-over-year:
Boston metro:
House prices jumped 2.6% for the month and 14.9% year-over-year. Not shown in the chart here, but similar to New York City and San Francisco, condo prices haven’t budged much over the past eight month.
Tampa metro:
House prices rose 1.9% for the month and 13.7% year-over-year:
Denver metro:
House prices spiked 3.3% for the month and are up 13.4% year-over-year:
Phoenix metro:
House prices spiked 3.3% for the month and a holy-moly 20.0% year-over-year, the hottest annual house price inflation among the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles here, ahead of San Diego and Seattle:
Las Vegas metro:
House prices jumped 2.3% for the month and 10.6% year-over-year:
Dallas metro:
House prices jumped 1.7% for the month and 13.4% year-over-year. The index is up 120% since 2000. In the remaining cities in the 20-city Case-Shiller Index, the two-decade house price inflation is less than 120% — for example, Minneapolis is at 101% and Chicago at 56%. This makes Dallas the last entry on this list of the most Splendid House Price Inflation in America:
In a weird change of responses. The Fed instead of buying MBS after the GFC – they have been buying MBS during this, or inside the “bubble”?
Uncertain times we live in.
Great article as always Wolf.
Wolf,
“House prices have more than tripled (+215%) since January 2000”
A useful stat…but unless similar charts for total employed, median household income, and Employed-to-population 25-54 ratio are placed nearby, it is difficult to appreciate the madness of that appreciation (approx 8%-10%+ per yr for 20 yrs during one of the worst 20 yrs in American labor mkt history? “Hanging by a thread” doesn’t do it justice…).
CPI has gone up 58% since Jan 2000.
Yeah, but that metric at that (cooked) level is viewed as benign.
Ditto one way of viewing housing inflation (as an asset for 65% of people vs. as expense for 35%).
The metrics I mentioned get at the public’s ability to truly afford homes (shorn of the Gvt’s zero interest rate games).
Having stagnant or vanishing incomes is not consistent with booming home prices…that is the main pt.
Yes, but earning your money in America doesn’t mean you have to live there, that income can still buy nice housing outside the US.
I decided five years ago expenses in America were too high and the living standard too low. I moved to Spain and I don’t regret it. I earn all of my income in the US but I spend and invest all of my money outside the US so I get something for my wages. My home purchase was very reasonable, I live in a beautiful area and the purchase gave me legal residency for life.
I understand most of you have houses already, but for those who don’t, you should not overlook greener pastures. As things stand now there are many greener pastures, find one that suites you.
Let Americans enjoy their enormous home equity but don’t be the one who fund their lifestyle. Spend your wages on you and vote with your feet.
What area of Spain do you live in?
Pontevedra (Galicia). It’s beautiful, the climate is amazing and I get around mostly by bike. It was a good fit for me, probably not for everyone but there is a place out there for almost everyone. An important consideration is to live and rent in a place before you buy to avoid making a mistake.
I have so many wonderful memories of the US but I realize the place I remember is gone now. As the saying goes, you can’t go home again, because home no longer exists.
> I moved to Spain and I don’t regret it.
Brilliant! I stayed in the US so far, but I live and budget as Italians do. Very easy for me.
So killed housing costs completely by buying a REO and fixing it, leanFIRE is possible for me before 45. I’m not spending on healthcare being super healthy. If that changes, I just stop working and sign up for Medicaid. I pay for it with taxes, so why not use it?
The other key cost to kill was car: 2-year-old Honda Civic, nicer looking than all Teslas for a song: $12k cash. That’s how Italians live: they kill housing, car, and healthcare expenses and achieve a higher household net worth than Americans that way.
> Let Americans enjoy their enormous home equity but don’t be the one who fund their lifestyle. Spend your wages on you and vote with your feet.
EXACTLY!!! The last thing I would do with my time would be to fund the healthcare issues of NIMBYs that turn decent areas into HCOL ones. I turned the tables on them so that they pay for my healthcare instead if the need arises.
Not wasting $ on US healthcare is how I compensate for artificially inflated housing costs.
Do you have healthcare? Never in my life did I think I’d want to leave the US, but what Weimar Boy Powell and Co. are doing is something I cannot live with anymore. I’m looking to retire elsewhere.
Same in New Zealand. House prices are in “WTF” territory.
Same in Sweden. My apartment in central Stockholm is up 1000% (yes, a thousand percent) since I bought it in 1993.
Housing is going the way of stocks: Time in the market is more important than timing the market.
Magnificent bubbles. History in the making before our eyes.
I predict tears, soon, in some of them. Especially those of the FOMO types.
Doubtful. Banks books are solid. No shadow inventory lurking unless all the hedge funds unloaded at once, which would be stupid. Harder than ever to get a loan. This might be inflationary rises in pricing but the supply and demand economics of this market are evident. In the USA we only completed 5.8 million homes 2009-2019. Almost 1/3 the necessary amount needed to keep up with population growth.
No shadow inventory? Pffft. I see houses that have been vacant over 10 years since the last bust.
Ok got it, so good time to buy then and this is not a bubble in way shape whatsoever..loving this new normal for sure
Actually this gives me a bit of hope. Denver, Phoenix, and Vegas all collapsed incredibly or had little interest after the cycle but places like DC and Boston never dipped super hard and maintained solidly. Probably because those are places with actual bustle and meat to them. Denver sucks, Phoenix is 11 billion degrees with bad traffic that has swollen beyond what the infrastructure can handle and Vegas sucks to live in. Seems like the trendy hot spots eat it the hardest in the crashes.
I hope that is the case for North Idaho/Spokane. I saw a nice property today. A metal warehouse type deal that is half living space half garage clearly built for a man as the interior was about as lifeless and cheap as you could imagine but nice for a guy like me. 5 acres and a fortnight from civilization by most standards but with power and a well. In 2015 it appraised for 73000. It was listed yesterday for 350000. And just like that it is pending sale.
And I suppose I understand it to a degree. That would be the ideal set up for myself and I’d even be will to go in 200000 on it with rock bottom interest rates and that is pretty overpriced for what would cost 70-80 to build tops and near worthless polluted mountain land in the backwoods of snow country 10 miles from a paved and maintained road. But I don’t have all cash and I’m not getting into bidding wars or paying above sticker price for anything.
Either way hopefully the trendy area of North Idaho will have interest evaporate and the bottom will fall out and I can swoop in like a hawk. I know Boise is the hot button place to be if you’re fleeing California and you’re house poor, but I suspect that place will get a swift kick in the teeth if the burst comes. Boise sucks and is in the part of Idaho that also sucks.
Scratch that, they pulled the listing and relisted for 425000 from 350000 for yesterday morning. Wish I knew how to make 75000 dollars in less than a day.
My own private Idaho would be nice.
“Boise sucks and is in the part of Idaho that also sucks.”
Actually Boise is kinda quaint and civilized. They have a Trader Joes and Whole Foods, which is what I assume is drawing in all the Californians.
You can get your unwanted Cali population to flee within 3 months if you close down those two stores. It’s really that easy.
While your Cali-prevention methods may be legit, what Boise really needs is a way to get rid of Blackrock & Friends.
Yes, things are overvalued, but many people (including perhaps Wolf?) have been saying that since 2014. Well, prices have gone up 55% since then (in LA anyway). One day, of course, the bubble WILL pop and all the bears will be right, but when it does, how much will it drop and to what year will the prices reset? They’re unlikely to drop 55%. People paid with real money. There’s no jingle mail this time. You can lose by betting, but you can also lose by being a Permabear.
At today’s interest rates, if you’re going to stay in your house for long enough, you will probably do fine even if you are paying too much.
And what else is there to put your money in? Stocks? Bonds? Dogecoin? Bank account at .0003% with inflation looming? Out of all of these, housing is probably the best of the worst.
Seriously, what DO you do with your money?
The Fed should have let this bubble pop a long time ago when it was manageable. Instead they have prevented the rock star from detoxing and now we are in for the mother of all detoxes if they allow it, but I don’t think they will. They’ll just extend and pretend and since we are still the world’s reserve currency everyone gets paid back in our fake, worthless dollars. We are not Wiemar republic Germany who had to pay war reparations in foreign currency.
“saying that since 2014”
And 5 of the 6 chambers are empty in Russian Roulette.
May the Odds Be Forever in Your Favor.
The Fed wont be able to stop it this time because they simply cannot deal with the 3 headed monster to come. US Treasury rates cannot stay down because there is not enough demand for US Treasuries to finance the deficit. Wolf showed us that they have been using previously borrowed money at the Treasury to finance the debt until June, when they are forced to borrow from markets and there will be few buyers of Treasuries, so the prices will spike higher. The Fed cant go in and buy all this crap up, with the dollar dropping and prices spiking.
The Fed is caged now by inflationary forces an an obvious bubble, so they need to allow interest rates to spike higher, which is good for cooling the housing market and also good for bank profitability.
As this bubble starts to burst it is going to get ugly. Bonds, stocks and real estate collapsing in short order, with unemployment skyrocketing and massive stagflation occurring. The American public that has been binging on free money will get a rude awakening.
I see this starting as a typical correction/bear market, but then the bear will get worse and worse as time goes by.
Most Buyers are using high leverage, especially at the lower tiers. Its an inverse relationship: lower tier = more leverage, higher tier = less leverage. The more leveraged, the greater the tendency to focus on the affordability of the payments, and less on the price. Given the decline in rates, availability of interest-only loans, and increase in dual income households, it would be interesting to see the data for housing payments undertaken as a percentage of household income over the same period.
Like I continue to say, it is one thing to buy something on credit, but it is another all together to pay for it.
That’s the thing – all of these people with FOMO, signing up for big loans, then have to pay that money back. It’s not happenin’. All one has to do is look to the past to see the future. People are borrowing mountains of money they’ll never dream of paying back.
The Fed will inflate the debt away!
Above is a very sobering WS article on results to-date of housing bubblenomics redux. It is deja vu, recalling 2008 (not subprime this time around, but a whole set of different circumstances).
If you look around there are serious potential headwinds to deflate much of the ponzi exuberance and animal spirits we see (both greed and fear are so evident right now).
And now it seems a cagey player in former subprime debacle is back and ready to bet against housing again. Back in mid-2000s Dave Burt convinced his investors to short subprime era MBS and they made billions off the trade (remember book and movie ‘The Big Short’?).
He is ready to short mortgage bonds again and this time for climate change and pandemic-response risks
His analysis shows that climate change factors (no, not Greta’s fears of earth burning to a crisp) of increased floods, fires, and winds will cause increased property insurance costs and losses. Also in the that mix are future higher taxes and foreclosure/delinquency risks (pandemic forbearance outcomes causing devaluations).
These risks/losses will increase costs of owning a home, and when that happens housing values will go down. His estimate is that about 1/3 of homeowners are at risk from such big losses.
That means rents will go up, too. And people will pay it. Being homeless is not an option for the vast majority of people.
It won’t take anything exotic.
Mortgage rates going to 5% from 3.5% might be enough. (This in a country that thrived with 8% to 9% rates in the 80’s and 90’s, when Gvt debt – and thereby effective default risk – was a small fraction of today.)
And when capital holders get disgusted enough and shift away from 20 yrs of dollar debasement, rates/Fed inflation will have to rise,
Do you have a plausible mechanism by which they would rise even that much in the near future, with so much active intervention to suppress rates?
I’ve asked similar questions many times, but never got an answer.
Kevin Paffrath recently suggested that higher than expected inflation, if it occurs (which he doesn’t think is likely), could cause interest rates to spike and real estate to crash. I made the same comment.
It seems to me that it just boils down to morality: It’s so unfair that the government can spend money so recklessly, yet the credit risk goes down rather than up. There’s a desire to see the government punished the same way you or I would be punished for borrowing too much money: with higher interest rates due to the higher risk of default.
I’m convinced that the right way to express one’s anger is not to short treasuries like Michael Burry is doing, but to make a leveraged bet against him by going long the 30 year treasury bond.
That is exactly why I stepped down 6 years ago to a relatively small 650sqft home that I can maintain myself. I think homeowners are going to get kicked in the teeth before long due to the environmental collapse you describe above.
The worst financial decision of my life was selling my home in a trendy Seattle neighborhood 6 years ago. I went sailing for a year in the carib instead…
We bought a small townhouse for retirement. Much smaller than the house on the cul de sac lot we had. We have the amenities we want for a low fee and no daily work on our part. The big expenses are covered with a large HOA reserve account.
After 11 yrs we are still happy with our decision.
We aren’t moving – ever. Whoever is left in very old age can sell to cover assisted living.
No condo data for Seattle? Based upon a recent uptick in my Zillow feeds, there are tons of ugly and over-priced condos and townhomes on the market in the pro-crime Emerald City. And when did we cease calling these tenement housing?
Western WA state offers very poor bang-for-the-buck relative to other areas in the USA, and so if you dont have to live there for your job, and do not prefer to breathe wildfire smoke during the summer, or be subject to a recently legislated 7% state capital gains tax, there are greener pastures elsewhere.
Case Shiller doesn’t offer condo data for Seattle.
I forgot where Wolf posted data on Adjustable rate mortgages. If this next bubble were to pop, what would the fed have to set that rate to?
The main mechanics for 2008 bubble were
1. low interest rates
2. giving relatively unqualified people loans (majority adjustable rate)
3. property value sky rocketing (people willing to buy at insane prices)
4. Fed increasing interest rate ever so slightly (unsure on the exact numbers)
5. Adjustable rate goes up, people can’t afford their payment
6. Mass sell-off
In terms of present parallels were are at number 3.
My question is, at what point does the interest rate go up to cause this repeat? What catalyst must occur for that rate to go up. Essentially the fed raises that because it thinks the economy can handle it. By not they signal it cannot handle it…ever?
Thanks for the comments Wolf community!
I don’t think we’ll see real estate in the US decline again on a nationwide basis. From 1945 to 2008, real estate prices never declined on a nationwide basis, as Bernanke famously proclaimed. Expect the next housing crash to occur in about another 50 years. I’ve mentioned before that I think real estate is the new cash in an era where people no longer want to hold cash because cash is trash, and RightNYer found this laughable. But I’m serious, if you sell your house watcha gonna do with the money? The trend towards greater income inequality is still ongoing, so if homes become unaffordable to buy, you’ll just have to rent it from Amazon. Homeownership is around 51% in Germany and we can get there, too.
The only way I see real estate crashing is if we have a financial reset of a magnitude that is 10 times greater than the GFC. Something like a currency reset. Who knows. But what I think I do know is what triggers this reset. The only thing that can trigger a major crisis is a major shift in the willingness to work. The logical reason to stop working is to boycott the wealth inequality, but we’re very far away from such a boycott. Florida just became the 23rd state to announce an early end to the $300 unemployment bonus. The pendulum is swinging the wrong way at the moment. Watch the 30 year yield drop back below 1% over the next 3-5 years tops. If we wait for a crisis and market crash, we may wait forever. The way to make money is to buy 30 year treasuries using leverage. Or maybe I’ll go broke doing this and then RightNYer will have the last laugh.
Wolf, curious why you omit Santa Clara county when you offer housing facts. Not as glamerous as the northern counties but it is where everyone that cannot afod the north end up and the moves there are crazy of lat
I’ve lived in Santa Clara County most of my life (with a little spurt of Santa Cruz county here and there). It is absolutely insane what has happened here. People fleeing to the south: Gilroy, Morgan Hill etc(and homes there are now just as expensive as San Jose, if not more), and now Watsonville is posting very basic, unatractive single family homes for upwards of $700,000. That may seem like a bargain in the bay area, but understand, it is NOT the bay area, it’s a long, long drive from any Tech job, and it’s historically been a very poor, one horse town to live in. With quite a bit of crime and gang violence fueled by neighboring Salinas.
Neither I nor myself nor moi “omitted” Santa Clara. This is the “20-city” Case-Shiller Index. It’s coverage of the Bay Area is the 5 counties I named. The other four counties are not covered, including Santa Clara. The index famously doesn’t cover the Houston metro either, the 5th largest metro in the US, and that’s a whole story of its own.
I wish someone expanded the CS to the top 50 metros in the US. But that hasn’t happened and won’t happen.
Google has this thing called “Google Trends” where you can search a word and it will show you the interest history of that topic. If you enter “Inflation”, you will see two weeks ago was the highest ever interest in that topic. That was when the inflation data was released. It has since abated. The next data will come on June 10. It will be interesting to see how that trend will turn out in the next few months.
Amazing to think that there are people out there who have to Google “inflation.” But that’s the times we live in.
Charts look like Tesla stock. But like the mountain climber it just kept going UP! Split and kept defying gravity. Rate increase is going to limit the ability to support these values
$300k @ 3% = $1,264
$300k @ 6% = $1,798
When rates go up the affordability is going to cause a reckoning
Six percent is an unthinkable rate today.
True to an extent…but even the fact that more and more people are getting to learn how home price dynamics work and learning to ask questions…means that the ranks of sucker buyers will thin.
Not seeing much evidence of that, outside the comments sections of blogs like this one.
Sooner or later, savers/capital holders will get terminally sick of the interest rate suppression/Fed led inflation of the USD.
(The widespread interest in crypto is, at bottom, a reflection of post 2000 disgust with the untrustworthiness of the USD).
And there are over 100 other fiat currencies.
And dozen of commodities.
All of which may be better stores of value.
And every alternate store of value draws capital away from the dollar…triggering a rise in rates or requiring the Fed to step into failed auctions with printed money.
But, by all means, they should keep on courting economic ruin (capital flight away from dollar) in order to cover up policy failures and thereby preserve their worthless careers.
Boy how times change.
The LOWEST mortgage rate I ever had was 61/4 % (refied down from 8%) around 10 years ago. The HIGHEST was 18 1/4 % in California when we moved there in 1981. (yes, that’s EIGHTEEN and One Quarter)
No mortgage now and never going to have another.
This may look like the top of every Boom to Bust cycle in California History, But THIS TIME IT”S DIFFERENT!
Ask SoCal Jim if you don’t believe me…
if you can’t trust a Realtor, who can you trust?
More seriously, you can find SFR in places like Lake County that genuinely cash flow.
Not many, but they are there.
In most places if you bought now you’d be likely to break even in nominal dollars eventually.
Likely, not certain and it could take a decade.
You can’t dismiss the wildfire threat in Lake County and others like Shasta, Butte, etc. Better pay cash to avoid the staggering insurance premiums. An old High School buddy burned out of both Paradise and Lake Port.
> Better pay cash to avoid the staggering insurance premiums.
I’m paying GEICO under $1k to insure my home, if it gets destroyed I receive 1.5 times what I paid for it to rebuild.
I would call that a good deal, not staggering.
Do a piece about NZ property prices.
The real bidding wars starts after the bidding deadline. The max bid becomes the new base for the cash bids. First time buyers with conventional loans got no skin in this game…but, they sure can shill it up. What they got to loose..they’re never going to win anyways.
Redfin CEO just did a long Twitter thread on current market. A c&p of one of his tweets:
“But in two of America’s largest cities, inventory has increased, in New York by 28%, in San Francisco by 77%. San Francisco hasn’t had an inventory increase this large since 2008. And still in both markets, prices are increasing.”
So, inventory increases & prices not reflecting increased supply? Speculation is a powerful drug. Too bad we let it ruin housing.
GirlInOC,
I stopped citing the Redfin data because it doesn’t distinguish between condos and houses.
The below is based on MLS median price data, not Case-Shiller, because the CS doesn’t cover the city of San Francisco and Manhattan by themselves.
In the City of San Francisco, condo prices are down around 10% yoy, and in Manhattan they’re down too. There is a condo glut in SF and Manhattan.
In SF, the condo glut is historic. The condo market is larger than the single-family house market in SF. So this is what you’re seeing in SF: condos (larger part of the market): lots of supply and falling prices; houses (smaller part of market): tight supply and rising prices.
I bought repos in SoCal in 2008, been collecting rent ever since without missing a months payment. I have one in escrow now and the return on investment exceeds 500%, not including all the rent I collected. Mind you, I bought these SFR’s below $100K and am selling them in the mid 6 figures. I will sell the remainder of my rentals before August, sit back and wait for the next crash before I jump back in. I don’t understand why so many on this site are sour on RE, if you buy low, rent them and sell high, you cannot beat this type of investment.
I can tell you one reason, it’s that in 2008 I was 20, broke and had no cash for buying anything. I’ve fought hard to pull myself out of low income despite being literally less educated then the average felon. As much as I learned to make more and save more housing just quickly soared right past what I was able to afford. Now, here I am watching the biggest bubble and tranfser of wealth in history. I’m sitting on cash that I have no idea what to do with, as I am just old to remember how so many I knew back in 08-09′ lost nearly everything. I know that markets cycle and I have no desire to be a rube to dogecoin or to try and play in this massively inflated real estate market. The real problem that no one wants to talk about I when it comes to this whole mess is that people are no afraid. We know our leaders have lost the ability to affect stable markets, price stability, and dependable currency. It’s disgusting that we don’t trust our dollar. That’s what all the alt coins and cryptos are really about. Americans have lost faith in the thing that we fought a war to produce. Makes me sad and sick. I can’t trust Jay Pow, Janet Felon etc, every time I turn around they’re printing more money, buying more MBS and destroying what I’ve worked so hard to save.
In 2008 every single one of my friends that were ready to buy were outbid by investors. The “easy investment” game that is housing has made it exponentially harder for people like us (I’m a first generation college graduate). I’m not even anywhere near the bottom of an income bracket & we are priced out. The next generation will want for revolution if they keep getting told “my investments come before your ability to live”
> The next generation will want for revolution if they keep getting told “my investments come before your ability to live”
The boomers will be gone soon, their homes will solve the lack of housing supply.
When it comes to housing scarcity, the lower longevity gets, the faster it’s solved in NIMBY areas. The supply is not allowed to come from new construction, but it’s coming from the mortality of homeowners.
New housing starts have surged again. The profits from these homes, if any, might be used to expand more new home building.
More people are added to the Texas population each year than any other state.
“More people are added to the Texas population each year than any other state.”
They will love our weather, rattle snakes, scorpions, floods, gas prices, BIG pickups, ice storms, and Texas BBQ. All, I can say is “here comes a state income tax”….
Lived in Tx for 20 plus years and then I escaped. I had all of the above on my farm. As for no income tax, the gods of TX made up for it in other ways, taxed about everything but the air I breathed. I miss my farm and all the stingy critters ( and the bbq) but not the rest. Texas going to get californirized and turn purple.
Mexico has entered the chat!!!
Despite the talk of buyers in trendy cities paying infinite amounts for houses with all cash purchases, the bulk of Americans can only afford houses with conventional mortgages ( fha etc.) The upper limits for conventional mortgages are being overshot by housing price inflation in most areas. In the near future we will see these limits increased ( they vary by location) or the the ongoing bubble will grind to a halt ( thankfully).
The migration from blue to red states will have a great effect on the housing prices, even during a correction.
In my little part of flyover, two builders I work with
were contacted by there suppliers to expect another 25%
increase in lumber prices over the next 2 weeks.
Will soon need security guards on home builds.
One poor fellow deposited his lumber on his land to build a wood fence. The next morning all of the lumber was stolen! The RCMP invested the crime scene and discovered the local beavers were hoarding all of the fence lumber and had no intentions of returning any of it! The RCMP said they didn’t have the authority to arrest the beavers!
This place is going to have to be renamed WTFstreet.com pretty soon.
What blows my mind is how is seems everyone on main street is just accepting that this is normal. Maybe we are at a “permanently high plateau” and maybe this time is different, but I’ve heard it before and I’m trying not to get fooled this time.
With the current Fed rate / Inflation /all the chart’s standings today price increases Etc: The whole ball of wax- – – – –
Assuming the entire government controlled current economy ( CCE ) is Crooked / all wrong rather than Not , just an assumption, exactly ” who stands to gain from it ” ?
Stands to Gain :
Can someone provide a List ? Say 1 to 20 or ?
> ” who stands to gain from it ” ?
Commodity producers/extractors from farmers to miners will be sitting pretty.
Everybody who doesn’t need the money benefits. The poor, retirees on fixed income, and the working class get destroyed. Powell should have his head on a spit.
Of course : Humm Raw material or Primary Agricultural & increased Real Estate Commissions well be Huge That could be an incentive
I am getting it . How about foreign Incentive ? wops that sound scary
At this point, Lawrence Yun should introduce the Yun Coin. It’s crypto backed by mortgages. If that doesn’t go gangbusters, I don’t know what will.
You certainly are a character J-Pow!, way more so than the actual elite robot in charge hitting that print key nonstop. That guy has as much personality as a door knob, you would think a guy that’s literally robbing the American middle class by terrible monetary policies can at least smile once in a while from the giddy of knowing his own portfolio just got more excess along the way but nooooo…
What I find interesting is that at this stage of the bubble, you find people that have been holding out for a while now all of a sudden want to jump right in at possibly the peak of insanity. The justification is often filmsy reasoning such as this time is different especially since 08 was all about subprime that caused the crash (which was not true if you dig deep into the data as proven by an MIT economist looking at credit score related to default on the last crisis). Tons of mental gymnastic to arrive at their justification to reassure they are doing the right thing. A friend of mine just bid and got accepted on a house in San Diego close 100k shy of $1M, a place that sold for mid $400k in 2013, a house that in “normal” time would be consider expensive at $400k. Funny thing is that he is a smart guy but yet ate up the narrative the RE agents and mortgage guys are selling. Interest rate is all time low, it will go up soon, so buy now. Oh and last crisis, good areas were not impacted and it only F up lower middle class and lower class..etc..etc. Another friend are now looking but can’t find anything in West LA area for less than $1.5M, owns a condo now but somehow also think the market will just level out and for some reason even if there’s a downturn the volatilities won’t affect condos and townhouses but only on single family homes will be impacted. Honestly can’t roll my eyes hard enough when I hear their reasoning depsite my failed effort in getting them to look at the actual data, look at historical context more and even have them read through some of Wolf’s articles in the past…Sure I am the odd one holding out even now…who knows if either they or I will get the last laugh. If the market turned out the way they predicted I guess I will then truly suffer the MO from FOMO but at least I know I did my part on going on buyer’s strike and refuse to overpay for some s*** box. Anything is possible so maybe this time is different but is it probable? That’s the part I can’t convince myself no matter how I slice it in my head. Surely a frustrating and depressing time for a contrarian to live in.