The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America: Holy Moly. June Update

What we’re looking at: Raging House-Price Inflation.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
House prices soared by 14.6% from a year ago, according to the National Case-Shiller Home Price Index, the biggest increase in the data going back to 1987. But it pales compared to the raging mania that has taken hold of individual metros.
Today’s release, called “April,” is based on a three-month average of sales recorded in public records in February, March, and April, of deals made a month or two earlier. So that’s the time frame. The metros here – the most splendid housing bubbles – are in order of the biggest house price increases since the year 2000:
Los Angeles metro:
Prices of single-family houses in the Los Angeles metro jumped by 1.8% in April from March and by 14.7% year-over-year. All Case-Shiller Indices were set at 100 for January 2000. The index value for Los Angeles of 339 indicates that house prices soared by 239% since January 2000, despite the collapse during the Housing Bust, which makes Los Angeles the most splendid housing bubble on this list.
San Diego metro:
House prices jumped by 3.2% in April from March, after having jumped by 3.4% in March from February, and are up 21.6% year-over-year, the second-hottest annual house price increase behind Phoenix. Prices have soared 231% since 2000:
What is this? Raging “House-Price Inflation.”
The Case-Shiller Index, by using the “sales pairs method,” compares the price of a house that sold in the current month to its price when it sold previously. Home improvements are taken into account. The index tracks the amount of dollars it takes to buy the same house over time. This makes the index a measure of house price inflation as it shows the extent to which the purchasing power of the dollar has dropped with regards to the same house.
The charts below are on the same scale as Los Angeles and San Diego to show the relative magnitude of house price inflation between the individual markets since 2000.
Seattle.
House prices in the Seattle metro jumped by 3.1% in April, after having spiked by 4.7% in March, for a classic WTF moment. Year-over-year, the index is up 20.2%, the third-hottest annual house price inflation on this list, after Phoenix and San Diego. Since 2000, house prices have skyrocketed 225%.
San Francisco Bay Area Houses and Condos:
The Case-Shiller Index for “San Francisco” – it covers the five counties of San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa, and Marin – spiked by 3.1% in April after having spiked by 3.3% in March, and is up 15.1% year-over-year. House prices have skyrocketed 218% since 2000.
But condo prices in the San Francisco Bay Area have been roughly flat since April 2018:
Portland metro:
House prices jumped 2.1% in April and by 15.4% year-over-year. Since 2000, they’re up 184%:
Miami metro:
House prices jumped 2.4% in April and 14.2% year-over-year. Up 187% since 2000, they have now surpassed the insane peak of Housing Bubble 1:
New York City metro: Condos and Houses:
For the Case-Shiller Index, the New York City metro includes New York City proper plus numerous counties in the states of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. This is a vast housing market that includes some of the most expensive submarkets in the US.
Condo prices for New York – condos are heavily concentrated in New York City, particularly Manhattan – declined 0.1% in April and have roughly been at the same level since February 2018, with the high in October 2018. Since 2000, and despite the last three years of flat-lining, prices have soared 174%:
House prices in the New York metro rose 0.8% in April from March and are up 13.5% year-over-year. It took the index 15 years to surpass the peak of Housing Bubble 1:
Washington D.C. metro:
House prices rose 2.3% for the month and are up 13.6% year-over-year:
Boston:
The Case-Shiller Index for the Boston metro jumped 2.5% for the month and 16.2% year-over-year.
Tampa metro:
House prices jumped 2.3% in April and 15.4% year-over-year:
Denver metro:
House prices jumped 2.7% for the month and are up 15.4% year-over-year:
Phoenix:
The Case -Shiller index for the Phoenix metro spiked 3.3% in April, after having spiked 3.4% in March, and is up 22.3% year-over-year, the biggest year-over-year increase in Phoenix since the peak months of the insane bubble days in 2005, and the hottest annual house price inflation among the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles here:
Las Vegas metro:
House prices jumped 2.5% in April and 12.5% year-over-year:
Dallas metro:
House prices spiked 2.9% in April and 15.9% year-over-year. The index is up 126% since 2000. In the other cities in the 20-city Case-Shiller Index, the two-decade house price inflation amount to less than 120%, the cut-off mark for this list. By comparison, the Consumer Price Index, one-third of which is composed of understated housing components, rose by 59% over the same period):
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Great information on installing a metal roof on an existing building.
Product information is available at Classic Metal Roofing Systems, manufacturer of beautiful metal roofs.
metal roofs.
Whelp. Guess I’ll die.
The holiest home town , Los Angeles, is No. 1,
Shall I die too?😂
Joking aside, I hope this is the end of the price peak, I am getting married and really need to afford a shelter for me and my life partner.
Inflation and not bubble! Wolf you need to get a grasp on what an increase in $$$ does to hard assets. If and when $$$ is drained from the system then a so called bubble will deflate. Only $$$ printing in america’s future until the bubble bursts! But that is years away!
Wolf, buddy, this is the same headline u’all ran when prices were 60-70% lower!
Indeed a manipulated inflation !!! where no one can afford to buy a crap shack , with this next to nothing pay rate and high unemployment numbers. Go ahead and buy more properties , someone has to hold the bag when bubble pops.
There’s some difference between “bubble” and “inflation”.
If only credit is expanding, then it’s a bubble; the bubble pops when the credit expansion stalls. Dot-Com ’99; Housing ’06; GFC ’08. Credit is definitely expanding now…
But if incomes are also expanding, making bubble prices “affordable” (eventually), then it’s inflation.
I think the jury’s still out on the income expansion.
Wisdom Seeker … It’s inflation the whole way through. Inflation doesn’t affect all prices the same amount at the same time. Asset prices are the canary in the coal mine. Wages lag … unlike real time markets, they are negotiated much less frequently, and since consumer prices embed a large wage component, they lag too.
Inflation is not recognized as such when it’s mostly asset prices, because asset price inflation is fun … at least for the owners of assets … and TPTB prefer to put off recognizing inflation as long as possible.
There are still cheap houses in rural areas. May require a big commute though. The key is to fix the inside up like a palace and keep the outside like a poor man’s house. I actually like renting though. Most of our utilities are paid with the rent and rent hasn’t risen since 2017. We save more renting than we did owning. Seemed like we were always spending money on some improvement. Little expenses add up!
One downside to renting I hadn’t considered: in California, at least, your landlord can kick you out with 60 days’ notice if s/he wants to put the property up for sale. This just happened to us; I got a 60-day notice on May 26, we were planning on moving into my mother’s house after a remodel later this year, but now we have to move out, remodel Mom’s house, and move in just 60 days (looks like we’re in for an extended motel stay). To add insult to injury, I’d already paid rent through September. The rental market is tight in this CV town; a neighbor’s landlord told me he put his property on Craigslist, and got over 40 inquiries the first couple days; he said some were offering $200-300 more than he was asking. If we didn’t have an (accelerated) Plan B we could have ended up on the streets.
Cali Bob- ahhh, I had not considered that. That is a great point. I’m so sorry that happened to you, but it sounds like you have a great Plan B…even if it means living with a few renovations at the same time.
Good luck, Mill, I mean that… Be patient. Time will be on your side.
What’s a life partner ?
Why don’t you look for a home in a more affordable country? Does the US really provide a standard of living that justifies such an enormous price of admission? I don’t understand why anyone would consider paying over $1,000,000 for a shack in Seattle even though it has become such an awful city to live in.
I got the hell out of the US and I’m glad I did. I can’t understand why the US has not experienced a mass outflow migration. What a horror story. I’m never going back, not ever for a visit (that being said I still love US entertainment, movies and streaming).
Where do you find a more affordable country? In my experience, everything tends to cost more in foreign countries when you compare similar quality. I suppose life could be cheaper if you can blend into the favelas in Brazil, settle down in a Nipa hut in the Philippine countryside, or rent a tiny, dilapidated apartment in a third-tier city somewhere in Eastern Europe. But it’s not clear to me that you’d be getting any more bang for your buck.
Fruits and vegetables tend to taste better and are much cheaper in other countries, but if you can’t afford those, you can always get food stamps or unemployment bonuses here to pay for them. Unless you happen to be fluent in the local language, you’re always at a disadvantage living in a foreign country.
If I ever start requiring regular medical care, I’m probably moving out of the US because from what I can tell there does not seem to be any upper limit to medical bills. Almost everything else seems less expensive to me here.
Most of the people are wearing colored glasses in general.
People who have vested interest in home prices going up ( realtors, landlords ) have justifications that prices would either not go down or remain stable.
Other people think a crash is coming or deflation.
What about me: I have no idea although I do agree prices are damn high.
You can’t die until you first shuffle all whats left of you to the “Health Care” industry.
Lots of stuff going exponential.
Rents are following but nobody seems to notice that there is very little rentals available and everything is priced 20% than January.
At least we know who to blame for rent increases : greedy landlords
Try the government , for grossly intervening (subsidizing) in the housing markets.
Try both
Landlords will charge what the market will bear and why not? Who expects them to be saintly? This is entirely the government’s doing.
Here in Austin our property taxes are going up exponentially. As a landlord I am not passing on all the higher costs we are experiencing because we have long term and older residents. So don’t paint us all as greedy. I’m 75 and worked my ass off to get where I am today. I drive a Kia, don’t own a yacht and don’t eat out very often. I want to have a sign that says…Stop the Steal of our property through taxes…it’s confiscation in Texas. 3% Taxes based on increasing value…let me tell you it is a huge burden on unrealized gains.
And no income tax. Try NJ. Same property taxes plus high income taxes.
We are in The Woodlands, TX and housing prices are still sane. Nobody seems to be fighting over home here yet.
Our property tax is about 2.1% but will probably go up once the fools that run the township incorporate the place.
You can’t spell Texas without taxes.
Property taxes in Texas are among the highest in the US (and the world)
Don’t kid yourself, if your taxes are equal to a rent payment you own nothing.
Rents in NYC are lower 15% since march 2020.
Yeah, I’m never having kids at this rate. Early 30’s, highly educated, work in tech and I can barely afford the real estate in my area. Not sure how anyone in my age group does it. Massive amounts of debt I suppose. Stick a fork in us. This country is done
Phoenix,
Give the charts another look. What happened last time?
Market declined in 2008 due to poor underwriting and loan frauds. Underwriting standards have since become extremely strict and there are multiple checks these days. Banks are in an excellent shape with very low loan losses. In 2008, anybody with a pulse could get a loan and that is not happening now or in near future.
Sure, it’s not exactly the same as the ’08 bubble, but the bubble is real. And worse. And there are like ten of them.
American International Group Inc., better known as AIG sold CDO credit default swaps, so many in fact, that they could never hope to cover.
I wonder what AIG is up to today?
The losses have been nationalized. Next time it will be the US and minions in bankruptcy.
LOL. What do banks have to do with anything? Banks don’t hold much residential mortgages on their own books. Nearly all of it gets sold to the GSEs (and thus, the Fed) or to investors via securitization vehicles.
Underwriting might be slightly better than before, but the mortgages are all based on an LTV created by a bubble. When the bubble pops, the mortgages are underwater. Then, even people who can afford to pay stop paying.
To deny the parallels to the past is to bury one’s head in the sand.
Underwriting standards are not strict, except compared to recent history. A 3% down payment is not “strict”, regardless of someone’s credit score and other underwriting criteria.. It’s viewed as “low risk” due the government taking over most of the mortgage market through the GSE’s and other moral hazard (most it also government created).
Those underwriting standards weren’t an issue until home prices started to fall. Nothing is an issue when home prices rise by the double digits because you can always sell the home and pay off the mortgage. Problem solved. It’s when home prices decline and you cannot sell the home and pay off the mortgage that issues arise.
Joe, we’ve simply moved from “anyone with a pulse can get a loan” to “anyone with a pulse and a steady paycheck can get a loan for 5-6x their gross income.”
What happens to these people during the next recession when jobs are cut? Ignoring the service industry workers who lost their jobs in 2020, at least in my area of Boston they ain’t the ones buying houses. These people are leveraged up to the gills on housing and car debt, and many are barely skating by on making their debt payments. Emergency fund, what is that LOL. Wait until when white collar folks start losing their jobs, we’ll see how “high quality” today’s borrowers are after a couple months.
I understand Fannnie Mae is buying most of the mortgages from the originators. I see their stock is selling for a little over $1/share below the low during the 2008 Global financial crisis. They are insolvent. Went by their building in the Swamp and it looks like it is being demolished. A real s%ithole. No one even goes to work there anymore. All the workers all WFH.
Its nice to know that all these trillions of MBSs are in solid hands. No wonder the Fed is buying them.
People sometimes over extend themselves with mortgages. They don’t always consider the increase in taxes and insurance plus the maintenance. Also, no one can see the future so what are the chances that your income will pay your mortgage 10 years from now? When you combine these factors with over inflated purchase prices, you can very easily run into a problem if prices decrease and you must sell.
SwampC,
Fannie & Freddie are in conservatorship and will continue to be administered by the FHFA as per the Supreme Court last week. The shareholders sued to get past dividends that were seized by the US Treasury during the GFC to this day. The entities are merely a ward of the treasury at this point and their should have no value in the market imho.
The state of the building is an odd observation but perhaps some of the Jan 6th crew got poor google directions.
My understanding is that to promote fairness the Biden administration is in the process of loosening underwriting standards because so many people cannot qualify currently.
Oh but remember Wolf, this time is different right? The fundamental is strong and there’s no subprime, interest rates is low, I can go on and on and on…
and in this new normal, pigs do fly 360..
Unless this time is different we are in for a good bubble pop. Hundred year trend is stocks return about 6% over inflation and housing 1% above inflation.
Look at a stock chart or a housing chart. Fed has blown the grandaddy of financial asset bubbles.
Thanks for giving me hope lol. And of course, my situation could be much worse.
Looking like it’s time to change my screen name ;-)
Nothing melts up forever. And the backside of the melt is always one hot skid down into the fondue pot. When this is all over, and the experts are picking through the remains, they’ll find something or someone else to blame it on than 2008, but it the end result of this insanity will be the same.
Amen. Last time my house “earned” more than I did, was within a few months of the bubble peak (in late 2005 in my area).
BTW, the Case-Shiller numbers are laggy. Zillow and local comps say my house is “up” 30% year over year.
That’s insane and unsustainable … unless Congress and the Fed keep printing out more money to give to their cronies via nice-sounding “stimulus” bills, which get spent into the hands of the crony-corporate titans who then buy “investment properties” to rent to the rest of us…
Ok but when? Is it in the next six months or three years from now. That makes a big difference.
Supply vs demand. When? When supply hits the market.
In my area…..not even close to “normal” inventory.
If its like flyover country…good luck.
Out here wealth is built by owning assets.
Large number of buyers & $$$ sitting on the sidelines
waiting to buy “deals” & turn rentals.
Well, last time it took four or five years to play out before hitting bottom. In Japan, it took over 30 years to play out before hitting bottom. Spikes cannot and do not go on forever, that’s all we know.
@Wolf,
What is the situation with the Japanese economy? isn’t it more or less still just going along?
Yes, seems like it. The Olympics are big mess. Vaccination rates are minuscule. People are getting infected. But trains are crowded. Everyone is wearing masks, and that helps keep infections from blowing up.
Hahahaha, and the Bank of Japan has been tapering its asset purchases down down to very little. That hasn’t been getting a lot of attention on this site. So maybe I should unleash an article about it.
Good charts. In several charts we saw a complete price reversal in prices during HB1.
HB1 was created by a lot of sub prime borrowers. This time most everyone buying a home can afford the payments because of low interest rates. What would the chart look like if interest rates never dropped below HB1 5%ish range. HB2 probably would not be as high as it is?
I guess what I am saying are those graphs probably should be normalized versus interest rates to get a better understanding of trough to peak?
I’m sorry but Federal Reserve Members should be sent to prison for their large part in this Economic and Social calamity
Completely reckless …
You’re not alone. I’m 41, bought my first house in 2005. Was backwards til 2015, paid $400 at closing to get out. I’ve been waiting for prices to drop since 2015. Lmfao, stick a fork in all of us.
Time is on your side. Live beneath your means and save, save, save. When the reversion to the mean arrives (it always does), buy a home cash or with a large down payment.
I agree with your advice. But just know that as a saver, the Fed has you in their sights. (Cash) savers are Public Enemy #1 to the Fed. They seem to equate savers with deflation, and deflation with failure.
How about you move to a LCOL area of the US? Why do you ‘have’ to live where you live?
As someone in a similar position, my work won’t allow it.
Sucks that I doubled my income in the last year too.
If I had done it 24mo. Earlier I’d be in a very nice house now..
Go have kids, Phoenix. You will find they will be your greatest asset and motivator… as well as your greatest joy. If we waited for the perfect economy to have kids, this would be a lonely planet.
Well, at some point, it all looked massive. Perspective, in the valley, mid 2000s, houses were at $800K level, if you’re earning lets say $80 to $90K annually, and may be had 20% down, $160K, facing a 5% plus interest rate. It seems pretty insurmountable at that time too.
I guess the difference now is that both the pay and the house cost had doubled or tripled. Now, you have to figure out what’s reasonable. If it’s not a SFH, may be you’re stuck in a condo or a TH for a while, and have to work you way in.
It sucks, but it sucked back then too. Now though, everyone clearly recognize that there will be a time when the party is over. Mid 2000s, most people didn’t see that coming.
It’s funny when somebody in their early 30’s declared the “country is done”. You’ve been an adult for a decade and half and you think you know what the future holds? I doubt it.
Like Wolf said…look at the charts. You can see what happens next.
Nothing is “done”. The opportunities are coming for the patient people.
And if you don’t have kids, who cares? Try this experiment, ask about 100 people why they had children. You’ll get 2 good answers if you’re lucky and 98 answers that will make you think “Nobody seems have a good answer to this question.”
Most people get married and have kids because they were programmed by society (or their families, churches, etc.) to do so. Ask them “Why” and most are stumped. They don’t know why they did it…..
What’s the current draw to Portland and Seattle, considering all the lawlessness going on?
The weather.
100+ degrees there lately and you say the weather?!
What else is there to say at this point?
Watch less TV and get out more?
But “out” is scary! The TV man say so!
My town kind of is scary. At about 200k residents, we already have 39 murders this year. That number is probably higher, but our PD tends to classify some as death investigations, at least initially.
What lawlessness?
I’m with Joe. I have friends in the NW. They aren’t complaining of lawlessness. They’re complaining about the heat. Gotta realize that the news can sometimes overplay situations to scare people, not to mention sway their views.
For instance, I survived the 1994 Northridge Earthquake while living in the Valley. Tons of damage, yes, but consider that of the millions who lived there at the time, just 52 people died in the quake. Not to minimize their losses in any way, but your odds of perishing in the event were low.
I have family in Bellevue, and they do say crime is a problem in Seattle. They avoid it. Also told me that Bellevue is positioning itself as the anti-Seattle, pro business and law and order.
@Keith, Not surprising. I would pretty much expect that of Bellevue. And Mercer Island, as well.
Seattle is awesome. You’re surrounded by 3 national parks, with views of the sea and snow-capped mountains pretty much everywhere in the city. It’s the fastest growing major city in the US in 2020. I’m not surprised at all Seattle home prices are rocketing and will likely continue for another decade.
Naysayers are largely people who have never been here or think the ultimate in quality of life is living in an OSB 4000 sqft tract housing on top of each other in the middle of flat nowhere with the nearest store being a Subway and Wendy’s.
There is no lawlessness except in the boardrooms of major corporations and banks and govt offices in NY, LA, DC and all the state capitals.
People keep asking buffoonish questions like “Why would anybody want to live in San Fran, Chicago, Portland, Seattle or ___________?”
The answer is obvious…because they are great and wonderful cities for a wide variety of reasons. If you’ve ever visited any of these places, you’d never ask such an inane question.
I guess it’s the Fox “News” effect where people think what those multi-millionaire professional liar “regular guys” Trust-Fund Tucker and $40M/year Sean tell their mindless hoard has an actual basis in reality.
Try seeing some of this great country (and the world) and thinking for yourself. Or, continue to humiliate yourself on the internet.
I am pretty sure this will end in tears.
Agreed. Everything reverts to the mean, even government driven unstable markets like housing. We are currently in a government subsidized parabolic home price blow-off top. It will end. Key is not to be a bag holder when it does.
Miami real estate is castles made on sand.
Yeah, the condo shakeout (and I use that term respectfully) has just started.
I was reading a news report that a condo owner of the recently collapsed building had just signed up for a monthly repair assessment a day or two before….of $583/monthly!!! On top of strata fees (what we call them here). Plus, a mortgage payment, etc.
I also saw an inspection report on a similar building that was also 40 years old. The spalling was so bad in structural members the concrete crumbled away from the rebar. The rebar, itself, was rusting away to shards. It looked like frayed cable.
Surely this will make people reconsider buying a high rise property going forward.
To think people used to worry about nails and screws popping out of drywall, or cheap carpet.
The fees for maintenance and the assessments don’t include the insurance, which depending on value, could be another $10K-$20K a year. And the hassle of obtaining insurance in Florida in the first place. Insurance companies there are always bailing out after every major disaster.
There’s no way Miami can be affordable for the average person after this disaster. I think people will be walking away or mailing in the keys.
Wait until the next hurricane hits. My wife was there during Andrew years ago (we were not married then) and won’t even consider going near the place if we were to leave Texas.
“Insurance companies there are always bailing out after every major disaster.”
I have a correction:
Insurance companies don’t bail after the disaster. The bail in the middle of the disaster. They call wind damage flood damage so that it is not covered. Read the fine print. They don’t want to pay jack. They are mostly corrupt criminal enterprises, glorified protection rackets.
Agree with SC here. Insurance companies are not in business to pay claims. They are in business to collect premiums and make profits.
Since I believe you used to live there is there an area of Florida the you consider still livable and desirable.?
After hurricane Andrew hit South Fla in 1992, homeowners had their insurance cancelled and had to go to shiester ins companies that charged more than their mortgage payments. I found this out while I was down there on business one year after the hurricane. All the high rise condo buildings in Miami on the water are going to have the same thing happen to them. The owners will be unable to insure these units, unable to sell these units, and be unable to live in them. I see a lot of them going into foreclosure, and the buildings being demolished. The owners will be s$it out of luck.
Ins companies have turned into private equity funds. The insurance is a just a front operation to draw lemmings into their investment portfolio orbit. I’ve filed about 8 claims in my lifetime with my insurance company. They’ve made a killing on me. They’ve managed to screw up every claim I processed and they are one of the better ins companies. Now they won’t even do any work. They want you to do all the work with their mobiles apps and other bull s$it.
Salt in air from ocean corrodes everything
Falls into the sea, eventually…
LL
True
The ground under these high rise condo buildings is dropping 2 millimeters every year. When this fact becomes common knowledge it will be game over. Look for the government to blame this all on climate change.
Most of the ”waterfront” condo’s these days are built upon some sort of deep foundation, either pilings ”driven to refusal” with a certain weight of hammer, or drilled piers that are filled with concrete and rebar, both of which bear on solid rock, sometimes down as much as 80-100 feet.
Last new condo estimated, ( 2017 ) the concrete structure from top of pilings to roof was $30MM,,, and the pilings were likely another $5MM, but done under another contract.
The older buildings in FL, of which we estimated structural repairs to many, were not made nearly as well as the new ones, and the entire world of coatings and caulkings has advanced tremendously the last 20-30 years.
Most of these old buildings ”should” be torn down and replaced, and they will be eventually, sooner in the case of those that have not or do not get soon the kind of expensive repairs and structural rehabilitation that the one that fell required and did not get in a timely manner.
Anecdotally: At one of the condos we repaired, the original selling price in the 80s had been about $65K per unit, and the cost of the rehab in the oughts was about $300K. Lot of dismay, but the option was tear it down and start over for about $600K at that time.
This already happened. The Energy Sec blamed it all on Climate change and global warming.
Actually, I took a look at the report about the 2mm subsidence. Tragically, the 2mm is only in one tiny spot on the eastern side of that barrier island. The rest of the eastern edge where all the condos are located is still solid bedrock. Want to guess where that one tine spot was located?
Not to diminish the crap condo building standards that defined Florida in the 80s, as well as the wrecked condition of other highrises on that stretch—AND the condo association that stalled, rolled the dice and lost—but it looks like Champlain South had a little help from Mother Nature.
Love that one LongtimeListener..but Paulo isn’t listening to Hendrix. We are probably a little out of place on this website. But I do like and learn what is what from people out there who are doing unique work nobody else is doing..hence Wolf Richter.
Castles made of sand tend to do that.
The price of a home has been rising faster than wages. This evidence supports the theory of a housing bubble.
May privately owned housing starts increased nearly 50% compared to the year before (Census/HUD report).
Wages don’t tell the whole story. Housing has been turned into a speculative asset class where a voracious army of investors are bidding up prices in a frenetic attempt to get out of cash that is being relentlessly pummeled by ultra-low interest rates.
Maybe when the assets begin to lose value there will be a rush of homes hitting the market
They need to get some of this investment speculation out of the market so that regular first-time homebuyers can compete.
Best bubble ever! We did it
The amount of wealth created in this recession was phenomenal!
This is such a fraud economy right now.
Used auto sales are booming because people stopped using public transportation and needed a car. But as people start to venture back into public spaces and public transport, this will quickly end. With many out of work and without stimulus, the market for autos is about six months from plummeting to new lows.
Of course home prices shot up. The combination of stimulus and record low mortgage rates and forcing people to stay home so they couldnt go out and spend their money created massive upward pressure on home prices. But will it last? Wait for more inventory to build, wait for higher interest rates and for investors to become net sellers of properties. Wait for the foreclosure moratoriums to end and forebearance to end. It all hits in the coming six months and the housing market goes back down rapidly. And those people that bought? Upside down on their mortgage with no equity and falling prices means many will just foreclose. Adding more pressure.
So the Fed in all its stupidity has blown a massive bubble to what end? The downside of bubbles are always more damaging to the economy than the upside was beneficial. There is far too much malinvestment on the upside, so that money just gets wasted and doesnt find its way into solid future investments.
When does the downside hit? Real simple. Once the Fed runs through the money in the Treasury and is forced to sell Treasuries at a pace of $250 billion per month above what is happening now. Instead of selling zero Treasuries and buying another $150 billion, the equation flips to a net of $100 billion needed from the markets. That might hold up for a month, as supply catches up to demand, and then overwhelms the demand and interest rates pressure starts unfolding. Look at what happened in late 2018 as the Fed tried to reduce the balance sheet. The stock market will also respond to this drain, since money is fungible and with higher interest rates taking risk in stocks will become less attractive.
And with inflation running hot, the Fed simply cant just turn on more monetary support. They will be backed into a corner. The Fed in all their brilliance created the perfect trap for themselves. So both stocks and bonds fall simultaneously, the same as what happened in the first COVID market collapse. But this time there is no way the Fed can continue this monetary whack-a-mole. The hot inflation prevents massive action. Or the Fed tries to do it, and the market views it as massive risk and simply sells until the Fed relents. At some point, the Fed needs to learn its lesson – stop distorting markets for short term gain.
Just stop digging us further into this hole!
“Wait for more inventory to build, wait for higher interest rates and for investors to become net sellers of properties.”
That may take a long, long time. RE investors are pulling far higher yields renting out property than they’re going to earn from any fixed income sources (including junk bonds, even leveraged junk bond funds like some closed-end funds). And that’s before the very favorable tax treatment from depreciation, etc. It would take a pretty hard shake-up to dislodge that money — something like a big fall in rents, higher financing costs (assuming many are floating rate), etc.
Agreed on all else. Fed, stop screwing with markets and trying to “fix” everything by kicking cans!
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said we can’t afford another cycle of boom and bust in the housing market. It’s too bad that he didn’t offer this warning before the housing boom started again. Though the Fed isn’t totally to blame for the latest bubble, those geniuses clearly deserve a lot of it.
The Fed is totally to blame for the latest housing bubble. Complete culpability – 100%.
With prices at nose bleed levels and continuing to soar out of control the Fed is:
1) Continuing to create $40,000,000,000/month and dumping it into the housing market.
2) Continuing to hold interest rates for the investor class at artificially low rates to allow them to speculate with no skin in the game.
3) Continue to debase the currency and make people desperate to own any hard asset at any price.
Unbelievably reckless and arrogant.
It’s going to crash “eventually” but agree with the above post that all parts of government will fight it. This bubble is worse than the first one, look at the charts of the cities that did not participate in the first one, like Dallas and Denver.
This moratorium will end, but I won’t be surprised if another one is arbitrarily implemented just because of the business cycle.
If enough mortgages refinance to near 3%, I can also see the government deciding to finance the carrying costs when the housing market or economy start tanking. $1T mortgages @3% is only $2.5B per month and less if means tested. It can be added to loan and re-amortized, just as I have heard for this moratorium.
Any interference is possible, until the credit markets revolt or the USD starts crashing versus FX.
Technically this housing bubble is not worse than HB1, as DTIs were much higher then?
The truth will not be known until bubble pops. I am sure there will be a few surprises.
I think this too, but at same time the government will come up with some new program to prolong the pain. People getting kicked out of their houses is not a good look when you’re running for election.
The Fed is still squinting hard straining to find a housing bubble… but it will find them in the worst way.
Their frothy delicious bubble will be followed by severe heartburn and gas pains across the country.
I was in the housing market here in my dumpy, second-tier New England city. From February to May, it was insane — oh, the dumps I saw go for $20,000 – $50,000 over asking. (My neighbor bought two years ago for $300,000 and just sold for $525,000.) I decided to rent another year.
But I’m still watching the MLS listings, and these past two weeks I’ve seen the first price drops. I had come to think those were a thing of the past, that the madness wouldn’t end. But they are coming more frequently now. And my landlord decided to get in on the action. Put his dumpy rental up for sale last week. It’s in one of the hottest neighborhoods, but it’s a dump, and you can tell that from the photos. Still, he thought he could get top dollar, as others had just a couple months ago for their dumps. Lo and behold, not one person came to the showing. Now he’s panicking, and is praying to the RE gods he can still sell at top dollar. I’m not sure if he can or cannot, but something in the market seems to be changing…
Yep the libertarian survivalist shacks here in rural north Idaho are sitting on the market for more than 45 minutes. They were selling like hotcakes and still sort of are but I’ve seen a couple of them have to lower their insane asking price and a few have been on the market a couple weeks.
Here’s hoping we’re hearing the final clicks of the roller coaster topping out before it plummets back to earth. Those who kept a calm hand will be paid back in full.
Or maybe “It’s different this time!” After all the MSM runs dopey articles titled, “Are we headed for another housing bubble?” 20 times a day.
Are you not willing to buy in Central Spokane area? Houses can be had for 300s. Not nice neighborhoods but still.
“ Those who kept a calm hand will be paid back in full.”
I really really hope so.
Same here in San Diego. I’m starting to see price drops and numerous properties coming back in the market. I think we are topping. The next round of data will show this I’m guessing.
Geoff,
If this turns out to be the case, it won’t show up in the Case-Shiller data for another four months, at least. That’s how far CS is behind. I think the CS data is the most reliable RE data there is, but it’s just so far behind.
Those 320 index numbers indicate that CA home prices have increased 3.2 times since 2000.
Can anybody name a single positive real world economic metric that has increased 3.2 times in the last 20 yrs? That might support/justify this absurd home price inflation?
This is almost entirely about Fed-destroyed interest rates, creating fictional “affordability” that will evaporate the second the Fed is forced to stop money printing/interest rate destruction.
I was going to answer “Federal Reserve Egos”, but then when I tried to divide infinity/infinity I got “NaN” instead of 3.2…
Honestly though, Congress is equally to blame, since they are legally in charge of the Fed.
In the end, though, it’s all of us. We got the government we deserved, for voting in all the scumbags and/or for tolerating election systems vulnerable to fraud. Shame on everyone for thinking high house prices are good when they aren’t!
No one is “in charge” of the Fed…legally or otherwise.
So true. Campaign finance reform is the only solution and every administration makes the situation worse. And some of our most liberal interest groups are solidly against reform. The Congressional Black Caucus has consistently and publicly opposed reform and that was one of their concerns with a potential Sanders presidency and played into his end in South Carolina. Their argument has been that they need Super Pacs to level the economic playing field with legislators from white districts. And we do see the big money center banks and monopoly corporations, health firms and defense firms donating big time to these liberal causes. It is money well spent. Look at the new Alzheimer’s drug. Basically a total ripoff but Biogen lobbied with the argument that Blacks and Latinos have a higher incidence of Alzheimers. And understandably that gave the legislators cover and why not; considering what we spend on defense. Until blanket federal campaign financing happens which allows minority legislators to get the same election money as white legislators and the amount is limited we might as well stick a fork in it. BTW Federal financing is how the system works here in Germany. And violations do occur and lead to significant consequences when they come out unlike the US where there are essentially no violations. The Super Pac is a wonderful thing if you are a lobbyist lawyer. So Americans are rightly betting on sustained big time inflation. Wisdon of crowds perhaps?
Bitcoin was worse than that for sure! LOL!
Gold is up over 6 times since 2000
Remember, Ronald Reagan “proved that deficits don’t matter”. So said president Cheney/Bush. How’s that policy working out for you all?
Reckless behavior has consequences (eventually)
I am with SocalJim on this one and no I am not joking. I think house prices will either remain stable or go higher. Even if they were to go down, they won’t crash.
The Fed’s going cray, cray, and pretty soon everyone will get the memo.
I think it depends on your location. Some places will always be sought after and will maintain their value. Other locations not so much. Crazy bubbles always deflate, maybe not burst, but they do deflate just like a hot air balloon.
My house is up 45% since last fall according to Zillow. I live out in the Sierra Foothills on the way to Tahoe. Lots of SF WFH refugees coming in with the righteous bucks. I cannot argue with the Fed on this one, I think they’re doing a great job, keep fighting the good fight Jay!
These charts and most of the data out there completely support the notion that we are in another gigantic bubble again, yet you still find some “interesting” counter narrative that we’re not in one. Taking heads like Lawrence Yun and RE agents will tell repeat this over and over again, to which I understand but even certain non-RE circle academia are stating so, just wonder what’s your take on this Wolf? Kevin Erdmann was just on Wealthion stating we’re not in a bubble and price will just level out. Curious mind wants to know if you agree with any of his assessment and if his points are even worth considering in regards to supply? One quick search on him though, kind of makes me dubious about his narrative given his stance on the previous bubble..
“Take Kevin Erdmann,
A former investor is set to try in the weeks ahead to convince Congress, regulators, and academia that they have fundamentally misunderstood the causes of the financial crisis.
Kevin Erdmann, now a visiting fellow with the libertarian Mercatus Institute set to meet with lawmakers and staffers, argues that the housing bubble and its collapse weren’t caused by Wall Street predation or the government — and in fact, that there might not have been a bubble at all.
Instead, in a book out this week, Shut Out, Erdmann concludes that restrictive land use regulations in big, coastal cities cut off the supply of housing and pushed up prices, creating a historic outmigration. Prices only collapsed when the federal government, in a panicked response, tightened mortgage credit.
“The housing bust was not caused by too much money, too many mortgages, or too many homes,” Erdmann writes. “It was caused by not enough.” “
I think that was true when the bubble started but then is spread to flyover lands were they could build houses, but people did not realize that while they can not create new land in SF or NYC, it sure was possible in 99% of the country.
I am not sure if things are different this time but there is one thing that is definitely true. Back in 05-07 time frame my friend installed computer and telephone systems for new business and 90% of his business was realtor and title insurance business setting up shop. He was like the guy selling selling gold miners equipment during california gold rush. He still is in the same business but this time around no one is opening up shop looking for gold. This leads me to believe the mentality is different this time around(even if the results are the same.)
Becoming a mortgage broker was in then, now it’s being a real estate agent. I think when they do the forensics on the next blowup, they will find many RE agents simply trading houses back and forth. You don’t need a real mortgage to this, so no real money needs to change hands, it can all be paper traded back and forth. I think they will find a lot of the fraud took place like this.
I want to feel bad for the ultimate bag holders, but I just can’t. If it looks like a fraud, and feels like a fraud, it will land up being fraud.
These RE investor/agents are all bragging they have cashed out and are waiting for the upcoming downturn to do it all again. They expect to clean up when the moratoriums end, buying straight from the banks.
Fed gov Kaplan said he was worried about the housing bubble. He is not a voting member but 2008 is not going to happen again. The Fed is going to bail out housing first last and always, it represents the bulk of personal wealth. I am sure they are trying to figure out how to market that MBS into a retail form so that the mortgage owners will be buying their own paper in their pension funds, and 401K. The bankers sit back and collect their fees and the mortgage business is a closed system. I mean closed in the sense they keep adding money and raising property values, ad infinitum.
Nothing is going to repeat. It will be different every single time.
The Fed has no ability to bail out anything at this point without causing more inflation.
Want to see pitchforks and social unrest? Cause prices of everyday things to go up another 30%.
Any sounce that showes they are working to get the MBS into the 401K? I am interested to know.
What could go wrong.
I get the that the fed is dumping money in to this asset bubble, and inventory is low, and people are clamoring for a house, but where is the average joe getting the income and downpayment money to pay these prices. Wages have not really moved, more people are unemployed, and unless I am missing something you can’t use stimmies and unemployment to qualify for a mortgage. Is there some kind of stealth mortgage programs where people are getting 100 year loans, are qualifying with 60% mortgage to income ratios, or are the Ninja loans back. There is something that does not smell right about this.
Check out Ribbon and FlyHomes. Many companies like that, I’ve found several others but forget the names right now. For 2-3% of the purchase price of the home, they will put in a cash offer on your behalf. You then rent the home from them for a few months until you qualify for a mortgage to buy it back off them.
Using these services, buyers with peanuts in the bank (3% down for conventional, plus these companies fees) so only 5-6% of the total purchase price in cash can APPEAR to be well-qualified cash buyers when submitting offers.
I have no information on how widespread the use of these “fake” cash offer companies are.
Interesting. I would think that the recording fees and transfer taxes would make this model untenable, but I guess that’s location specific.
Hi Seneca,
Here on the Monterey Peninsula, it’s typically cash money for purchases: for so many people who now have so much more money than they used to pre-covid mumbo jumbo, why not sink it into some gorgeous hard asset dirt in an amazing climate that is peaceful, full of natural beauty, has decent restaurants, and wait for it, when you can WFPJ’s, (unless you’re the realtor; we tend to wear actual clothing when with clients versus sleepwear).
As long as the freakshow continues, and as long as geographic regions like here are literally prevented from new construction by sea, bay, and mountains, it seems prices here will continue to rise. Other than the thing we don’t know about or see yet.
Since I’ve been in Bend I’ve watched prices lag Portland, and grow at a rate to overtake Portland median. 6 years. 6 years of saving and watching each dollar become worth less and less. Effing hamster wheel.
You have charts for remote/natural areas like mine? I’m sure the growth just over the past year is sickening. I’m nauseous daily just from thinking about it.
Bend isn’t exactly a rural or remote place. It’s not a major city but it’s a go to place that certain groups of people want to be like certain towns in Western Colorado or Northern CA. Which to be fair, Bend is basically just North Northern CA. You can always move. Oregon is beautiful but the people generally aren’t, I wouldn’t want to live there that’s for sure. I’ve had a cashier call the cops on me for not wearing a mask when I’ve already been vaccinated.
An angry crowd over there.
We aren’t rural, but ABQ has always been considered affordable compared with the rest of the country. We’re a poor state with a dismal job market and wages that anyone living on the coasts would find laughable. So here’s the latest from the ABQ Journal.
“In May, the median price for a single-family detached home in metro Albuquerque reached $290,000 – a market record and a staggering 26.1% increase from a year prior, according to the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors.
Wolf:
Can you superimpose your data by changing from Dollars to gold bullion ounces? I tend to think, that will show us a complete different story.
Sure, I could overlay with lumber, steel, bitcoin, TSLA, AMZN, S&P 500, etc. All it would show is how one asset does in comparison to another. For example, gold is up 560% since 2000, AMZN is up 5,300%. So what? No one has to live in either of them. But people have to have a home of some sort (rent or own).
1) people do not need to live in a house or apartment. They will go on living without these things.
2) people who live in houses or apartments don’t have to live in the US. There are other markets. Despite what people say the world is in fact enormous.
List of people who need to live where they work in 2021 – farmers
One of Wolf’s recent OECD bubble chart showed that the US is not very expensive relative to other OECD countries. Although it ranked #7 overall, it had the lowest price-income ratio among the top 15.
Given that the US itself is enormous and has so much variety to choose from, why bother going abroad? We’ve got tropical states, arctic states, rich cities, poor cities. What can another country offer that the US doesn’t already have?
If people
The FIRE sector (Finance, Insurance, Real-Estate) is hot.
That’s what happens when the only source of profits are rents.
What is more expensive , housing or those 200 large stocks with no earnings ?
False equivalence
No one needs a bubble stock. Everyone needs a place to live, even if they do not own it.
I lived in a vehicle for five years while saving most of my income to pay cash for a house in Spain with plenty of money left over. The house purchase qualified me for Spanish permanent residency. The people here are rational and don’t hate one another. Contentment is priceless.
Spending good money to buy a house in a country with a low standard of living, like the US, is wage slavery.
Actually your story isn’t so different from mine, except I lived in a Co-Op studio apartment that was purchased for $7300 (about the price of a car) and saved until I had enough to buy houses for cash in Las Vegas. They were cheap 9 years ago. Not anymore, but the property tax increases here are capped.
I don’t think this is a bubble at all!
This is just the beginning of the housing boom.
What caused the crash on 2008 it doesn’t exist anymore. Right now is a great time to buy real estate since you will be paying 15%-20% more next year and the following year more.
You sarcastic or delusional?
If there’s hyperinflation, he might be right?
Neither….probably just a RE Agent
I agree. RE agent.
So long as the Fed keeps pumping in money and the dollar keeps dropping, sadly you may be right.
But if mid to long term bond yields surge you will be wrong. Apparently the markets believe the Fed is all powerful and can keep the bond market under control.
It is a very sad time for anyone in their 20s looking to own a home. They will be the ‘homeless generation’ and likely end up living ten to a room in flop houses. Read “Conditions of the working class in England” by Friedrich Engels, to see what the future will be like.
You must be listening to that Lawrence Yun clown from the NAR.
I think you might be right. Housing in the U.S., when you factor in the midwest, is still cheaper than almost all the other G7 countries.
I went to globalpropertyguide website and it listed housing trends. Rising housing prices is a global thing and not jut hear.
Adjusted for inflation housing is still -6.7% less than Housing Bubble 1 according to the charts at Doug Shorts web site.
I mean, do the other G7 countries have over 3 million square miles to play with? Not really a reasonable comparison.
I used to say the real estate market will crash… not anymore after government handed money left and right. Gov. Of California just said they will pay all the unpaid rent from Covid leftover money.
Also, there’s a talk of extending the mortgage to 40 years to lessen the monthly payments.
This bubble will never crash. Government is too deeply involved, and if it crashes somebody needs to get the blame.
Welcome to modern slavery or late stage capitalism.
What’s next, 50 year mortgage… don’t laught.
I forgot to add:
Think time is different than 2008 because back then the economy and economy policies were run by people.
Now all the policies are driven by algorithm and AI. Fed doesn’t decide what is the next step, the AI brain suggests what is the next step. Is not a straight line or path. I’s like a chess game, every move is calculated.
The only way the market will crash is if the policies are intentional made by humans.
It is official the government is allowing 40 year mortgage. If i read it correctly they are qualified to be included in the MBS pool. Wolf will be able to confirm. If correct
$500k Mortgage @ 3%
30 year monthly @ $2,108
40 year monthly @ $1,790
Think of the reach that extends to buyers
Even crap is selling here in Swampland. We just did a condo apartment in a nice area which had a leaky water heater which flooded 5 floors of the condo building causing $10,000 worth of damage. The deal went through anyway and the seller has to pay the damages and sue the contractor who installed the defective unit.
If this kind of s$it can sell then anything can.
Insurance can be a PITA when it comes to leaky water heaters. They will need evidence that the monthly maintenance was performed on the unit and exactly what part failed. Just went through that in my condo
You need to post the WTF peak for people with zero resilience reacting to them pandemic by freaking out and frothy-ing the froth. The market defies common sense despite those telling up that up goes up forever and explaining it away with a bunch of mumbo-jumbo—it does, until people with no common sense exhaust themselves.
you’re right it’s the crash of the dollars purchasing power. Hold on to anything real!
It is so strange to see these articles, as someone trying to sell their house right now in a less desirable metro in desirable state(with that said at least a 1/3 of potential buyers were out of state, specifically NY). I wish I could see crazy spikes is prices like this. Houses have gone up in value over the past year maybe 10% but had been relatively flat the previous 5 years. you can still find a house for under 300k(ours is around that) and for under 400k you can probably get a new house, though your commute could suck, in the area.
With that said I having been keeping an eye on what competition my house has and this has been the season to try and dump you junk houses or time to genetrify before the city can stop you. It would appear some older what use to be less desirable neighborhoods are cashing out.
I had wanted to wait to list since we are still living in house, but she was like I don’t trust things in 6 months, get it out there now. I should mention our realtor is in her 80’s or maybe her 90’s. I choose her because I figure it was more about the job then money at this point. I guess this we shall see.
Wolf…
Your thoughts
a few observations
“Larry Fink, CEO of Blackrock, controls trillions of dollars’ worth of shares of public companies.
He apparently is a very liberal guy. He pushes his politics on companies and threatens to vote against them unless they do as he says.
The other improper influence are the two proxy companies that supposedly assess policies and boards of public companies, and then they tell institutional investors how to vote, which they do follow over 90% of the time. They are also very liberal. So, we have a three
or four people with left leaning politics controlling the proxy votes of most public companies.”
Add in the fact that Blackrock is partnered with the Fed, somehow, advises the NY Fed, and is “in the Fed tent”. Now that is a concentration of power. Maybe Jay Powell could speak to it some day.
Clarification…the “observations” provided are not mine, but I find them insightful.
And what this bunch shares isn’t liberalism.
Well whose “observations” are they?
It’s odd your touting these brilliant “observations” but forgot to tell us who they came from! Albert Einstein, Jr. perhaps?
Boogie, boogie, boogie, I’m terrified of a liberal “businessman” jerk in a world full of fake “conservative” businessman jerks.
Those “observations” or whatever they are…are useless.
If this housing bubble is as bad as this data illustrates, why is the Fed continuing to subsidize home prices by buying 40 billion in MBSs every month. When is this insanity going to end??
because duh..how else are you going to keep the bubble inflated as long as possible? Count on people’s “rational” behavior to the rescue? LOL
Here in Clallam county on the Olympic peninsula, housing prices are being cut
A house under 450k can go quickly. I wondered why the hot buying tailed off from last fall and winter ( the flee sales ) then I saw that there is only 48 houses for sale and 90 percent of them are plus 550 k
Many sellers are greedy and asking top dollar and no updating. They sit. Anything with a bit of acreage and move in ready still goes with in two to three weeks
Unfortunately local pasture land is being bought by subdivision developers ( huge sad). Our house according to Zillow has increased about 70 percent in four years.
But if I sell, where would I go? Love the NW
“local pasture land is being bought by subdivision developers”
very, very sad, and happening all over.
I came on here during the Covid crash and said by high tech stocks…. I also said houses will double in price. Everyone laughed. Maybe i need to start my own website…. So easy for some to see the future and so hard for others.
Spelt “buy” wrong. I am not perfect!
Don’t stop sharing your genius prognostications, Pilot!
Come on….tell us what happens next!!
Please indulge us w/your wisdom!
I don’t care if you spelt werds rong.
So what’s next? I’ve got some dollars wasting away in a savings account designed for a house down payment that I’ll never use.
Out in the East End of Long Island (Hamptons/Montauk), the cost to build is approx. $900 s/f excluding the land. Most of the folks out there wont feel the bubble as much as the average person but this market is not sustainable.
I thought there was an ‘exodus’ of people leaving California especially the cities…. Seems like the COMPLETE opposite.
By the way rents are soaring as well above pre pandemic levels practically everywhere especially NYC and San Francisco. . Again AI thought there was a so called Exodus of people leaving these two cities
Nickl,
“rents are soaring as well above pre pandemic levels practically everywhere especially NYC and San Francisco”
Been reading ZH headlines again???
Here are your “soaring” asking rents in San Francisco, San Jose, and New York City which I just happened to have. Make sure you read this article because it explains it:
https://wolfstreet.com/2021/06/27/anatomy-of-san-franciscos-economy-recovery-after-everything-went-to-heck-but-didnt/
Wolf , you are wrong on rents.
I don’t know how data is collected for your charts but there is absolutely no rentals available in Southern California that I monitor. Rents have jumped easy 10 to 20% since January, check Zillow rental history on any available apartment.
I got one unit available for rent that I advertised 20% higher and got more than 100 applicants, absolutely insane, people overbidding the rental price, it ended at 35% higher, one year lease. Just give it some time, rents will explode beyond your wildest imagination.
People are being lied about the true state of inflation out there.
Memento mori,
I don’t think I posted a chart about rents in your bailiwick. I posted charts for the Bay Area (2) and New York City (1). Sounds like you are Inland Empire, just guessing from what you describe, which would be similar to inland counties in the Bay Area: soaring rents and tight inventories, though that has started to loosen up.
Check out the article I linked. It discusses the relationship between expensive coastal markets where people have left and the inland markets that people have fled to.
Message to the crowd……this is not a big bubble. It is an over priced market which could see some moderate correction.
It is still relatively tough to get a mortgage. Down payments are required for most transactions. Credit quality is not being diluted much.
Builders are under supplying homes. Very few spec homes are being built.
Investors are purchasing homes as investments with the intention of renting them because other investment opportunities are not as attractive.
Demand is sky high due to millennials finally forming families and boomers retaining their homes with no intention of down sizing.
The cost of living for other things is increasing substantially.
With a .5 month or less supply of homes in lots of markets the market could absorb tremendous supply before sellers are under pressure.
Some Americans unable to buy will need to get used to the European model of family living in an apartment. A real cut to our standard of living.
Its the start of paying the price for our national over spending. Things begin to get out of reach for some.
Prices will abate when rates tighten but to expect bargains…..you will have a long long wait.
Ahh, yes, the housing shortage is because Millennials are forming families line. Here’s a hint. Millennials’ family situation is no different now than it was 2 years ago. And older people ARE moving out because of property taxes in many places. I’ve seen it with my own eyes.
The only way millennials are buying a home (if they can) is if parents have given them the down payment.. Most even have said this
Nickl,
Millennials have entered their peak earnings and buying phase. The older ones are in their 40s. Many of them own companies or have great jobs. This idea that they need their parents for everything is an outdated over-generalization. That said, there are many millennials, just like there are many boomers and many others, who cannot afford to buy a house in the city where they work and want to live. That’s a price issue, not a generational issue.
I’m right on the edge of being a millennial. 41yo. My wife and I own our own business. I hear her in the background talking to a client right now while our 3 kids watch tv upstairs. My parents are poor as owl sh*t. We bought a mansion last year shortly after COVID hit.
I have heard the line about Millennials have been ‘finally forming households” for the past five plus years.. In this market where are millennials getting the down payment when they have five and six figures of student loan debt alone
I’m right on the edge of being a millennial. 41yo. My wife and I paid off over $250k student loans in the first 6 years of employment.
I realize that this forum skews to the wealthier side, but not every household can manage to pay off $41K per year in student loans. I mean, congratulations and so forth, but in my state, the median household income is not much more than that at $49K. We’re not all burger flippers, either.
Down payment of how much 3%?,20%? The person selling their home still needs to buy a home and pay these prices
We put down around 35% on this purchase and hold considerable reserves to run our household and business.
All real estate is local. My nephew in Chicago is having a tough time selling his house, as he needs to move go Seattle for a new job.
He can’t even get what he paid for it four years ago.
Why? Because it’s in Chicago. Would you move to Chicago?
Wolf, I’d love a chart, if you have the time.
OK, here we go houses and condos in the Chicago metro (note: this is far bigger than the city of Chicago), on the same scale as the charts above:
You’re a hero (and a working man)!
Thanks.
Seems lots of people are since prices are up by double digit percentages
Sort of like the ‘exodus from NYC and California’ line that you hear over and over on talk radio. .
In NYC and Chicago crime is concentrated in a very small area of the city but population isn’t falling at least by any significant amount
Because of high property taxes are eating the appreciation, money comes from the sane bucket.
Where else can you buy a house for $500k and pay $12,000 ~ $14,000 in property taxes?
Say thanks to IL politicians.
3% real estate taxes per year…
that’s why
It’s not a bubble.
The same craziness has been going on in Europe for 20 years.
It’s the insanely low (and falling) mortgage rates.
It’s actually very normal.
Uh, well, what about the European real estate bubble that burst in the last cycle and resulted in the demolition of values in Ireland (-50%), Spain (-40%), Greece (-40%), Netherlands (-25%) and the UK (-20%).
On the other hand, the Denver Post yesterday posted a more “boots on the ground” article that suggested maybe the seller’s market is taking a breather.
When you can’t buy a habitable single-family home for under a half million, maybe you run out of buyers at some point.
As a Seattle buyer, hold my beer. Try habitable single family home for under one million.
“I WILL MAKE YOU PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN”
it’s like i’m having multiple babies in a taxi cab so please bear with me yet again, Wolf, this is related (i read the article before anyone had commented yet), and related to my Secret Kitten return posts on sunday:
so i read this article and had absolutely anything left to say about the subject anymore at all. think the entire crying FAMILY of the PNWguy in seattle; 6 month old child, included.
i’ve tipped over into the land of speechless awe vertigo and “you’re kidding me.” / nothing new.
BUT what is new is that i came up with a new idea inspired by Wolf’s compliment to me about my writing still being relevant. i danced around that compliment until… well, i STILL am. and this is what i’m going for in the New Times. the kind of love where we don’t all gang up on PNWguy’s entire family—6 month old infant included—and bash their heads in because they’re white and want a place to live. white people don’t even get capitalized in america anymore. i’m too lazy for proper punctuation anymore. and i’m with Petunia on language being living and evolving, and everything i write is a scream now so i only do ALL CAPS when i do my paper zines.
which is where i’m going. i had nothing to do paper zines ON. when i was 8 years old i’d draw tiny porn magazines, inspired by the fact that in the 70s, we used to go to other people’s houses all the time for dinner and conversations and back in the 70s, when we whined and pulled on our parents’ shoulders, they’d say things like, “go play and solve it among yourselves; this is adult time.”
and i’d go off and find the host’s porn. i always found other people’s porn. once i found a player guy’s stash of his girlfriends during sex. in the seventies that was… WHO’S GONNA DEVELOP THE FILM AND WILL YOU GO TO JAIL?
it’s not like now where you find your mother’s porn on her phone because no one’s got any boundaries anymore (happened to me with a woman with no boundaries; i sent videos with “i wanna do 2:32 to you!” until her eldest daughter casually FOUND it and had a nervous breakdown.
kids these days. not nearly interesting enough to look for their porn anywhere anytime.
so back to ME because we’re coming up on leo time and i become especially insufferable for 25% of the calendar year covering my birthday, which is a holiday (august is a holiday). because now that Wolf and James are my only friends, i know they’ll each keep me from doing anything in public that’ll land me on the sex offender registration. you think getting an apartment is difficult NOW? ha!
anyhow, in my last screed on here on sunday (if you don’t remember it wasn’t for you), i made a promise and one part is analogue.
so Wolf said i’ve got some smears of talent left in the ole’ peanut jar as they say (they don’t), and i’m gonna make a paper ZINE of my writings and cartoons.
i know i had this idea before but it’s actually going to be a cornerstone of my bigger idea of how to try and fight back against ecommerce winning and make life fun again.
so instead of praying for someone to step up and start an interesting men’s magazine with interesting articles, i’m going to become the pornographer that i am and revert back to my 8 year old self who handed my mom homemade porn magazines drawn in ballpoint on scrap paper, instead of handing her one of those paper plate coupon holders sewed together with yarn and “Mon” misspelled in elbow macraroni.
and since i’ll be doing the zines via the U.S. Mail (i love the post office with a love one cannot mention or i’ll end up on that registry), they will be like the art love letters i send to my beloveds.
i’ll wear reflective bicycle gear with my business name on it and have a bike bag that can make you put your phone down, as Erykah Badu sings.
so i’ll step up my hip hop/salsa Emperor Norton routine (he is a legendary man from San Francisco history who went around in full on military regalia, epaulettes and all, proclaiming himself Emperor. he is my North Star as this 5X leo).
James and i will go around on our bicycles with him playing the trumpet and i’ll dance, we’ll have magical outfits on, and then leave before anyone thinks to FILM us. / it’s about vertigo at this point.
i’ll try and get things going so when the next Wolf Meet happens, i’ve already seeded our return to Real Life and maybe we can come up with some more concrete ideas besides telling me that the future will happen with or without me.
i AM the future, Papi. can’t you tell?
it’s Leo Time. and i’m not talking about now til October (Virgoes never appreciate their month so we’ll use it to recover for Libra time). Libras read my mind and have a canny ability to keep me from popping off too fast like Wile E. Coyote, as i fling myself into the sun with this giant rubber band.
Icarus is so 2019.
Stay tuned. / if anyone can make you put your phone down, it shall be me!
Petunia knows now i really was born in Manhattan. i cannot be bothered to beg you for your attention and pitch anything i’ve got. it’s so… unsightly.
what does this have to do with inflation and housing? i can’t cry like PNW guy and his wife and child anymore about the absurd senselessness of it all; i’m all dried up and it’s not because i’m coming up on 54 (soy milk is AMAZING for that by the way, mujeres).
this is the other side of languishing in one’s parents’ basement. when you’ve got nothing to LOSE, a hail mary pass into starting my own analogue world because no one else will join me.
analogue. we artists are The Pretty Ones now. we are why people gentrify ANYTHING. we need to get the shoe on the right foot, people. any other cliches i can throw at you to inspire? cliches shouldn’t inspire. they deaden and exhaust.
stab the sofa to find your extra change. (my version of burning ships.)
x
(p.s. Wolf i think i’m done with the writing so now that you foisted responsibility back onto me for my own posts, please don’t take it away. i just HAD to share because i’m on mad fire and finally after a decade have breakthroughs on how to put it ALL together)
p.p.s. oh yeah, my debut product is a gym bag of gym bags. i’ll have one on my back bike rack with lettering to be my own billboard whenever i ride around town.
p.p.p.s. yes, i’ll be point to a website initially (not analogue), but life is a hybrid and i’m working towards being local and via U.S. mail dispatches/online for most basic of info. still working this out. i just got hit by lightning right before i wrote this.
p.p.p.p.s. yes, my inspiration is all just me returning to the 1990s before everything totally sucked. if you took a core sample or looked at tree rings you’d see it but you KNOW it. even PNWguy’s 6 month old baby is crying with them because even his baby KNOWS it.
look at those numbers above. a hail mary pass is more fun.
x
No ones gonna read all that
the right ones will, do, and always have. i don’t care about the rest. you/they are vague outlines not to bump into.
(smile)
x
Resjudicata: “No ones gonna read all that”
I read it.
@resjudicata:
Welcome to Wolfstreet!
There’s a shortage of smug, entitled millennials here.
Mostly it’s cranky, know-it-all boomers, with expertise in many fields, who take the time to post thoughtful comments.
But it’s really all about you!
Finally, someone whose comments everyone will read!
So did I.
The days of interest rates going up or down are over. It’s either qe or not qe. If qe, then by how much is the only question. Wages will never keep up with the inflation that has arrived and will persist into eternity. The socioeconomic consequences of all of this are going to be disastrous. People will be on the streets like never before. Fed and the govt have put themselves in a corner. No way out. Govt has to borrow cheap and fed printing is the only way. Any rate rise at this point or any point in the future will be catastrophic. buy any physical asset you can . There is no other choice
You’re right, buy any physical asset you can, and preferably with other people’s money because by the time you pay back the value of every dollar borrowed is worth only pennies, haha.
SoCal RE prices kept climbing ever upward in the second half of the ’80’s, to peak around ’90. I lived through it. Explanations? “Everyone is starting to realize the amazing lifestyle here!”, “the weather is perfect!”, “everyone wants to live here!”, “it’s been undervalued for years!” “they aren’t building any more land!”, “we’ve entered a new paradigm!”, “values will match then exceed SF soon!”. On and on.
What happened? A recession and 5 year slide in prices. 15% on average. Anyone who bought with 20% down (or less) in the vicinity of apex pricing was underwater. Downpayment/equity evaporated. Job losses. Wage freezes. Foreclosures. Sellers “not going to give it away!”, chasing the market down.
On the buy side, many people were too spooked to pull the trigger. Unsure of job security. Not wanting to buy and catch a falling knife. Let’s wait another year, maybe two, what’s the rush, prices are falling!
And it was all caused by…..NINJA LOANS! LOL. Sorry but there a many many ways to knock a spiking market down and neither you nor I know what it’s going to be this time. In ’07-’12, another 5 year slide, but steeper, WHEEEEEEEEEE!!!!! How could values plummet 40, 50, 60 percent? In SoCal? Where were all the people that were going to jump in a prop prices up if there was even the slightest dip?
Whether it’s RE, stocks, commodities, tulips, whatever – to ignore or rationalize away the dominant power of the fallible human being market psychology is to miss the element of every market mover that is always the same, the thing that is part of every screaming rocket ride up and subsequent free fall down.
1. Optimism – I think this is good opportunity
2. Belief – okay I’m in, I’m a Believer!
3. Thrill – wow look at these gains!
4. Unbridled Euphoria – this is UNBELIEVABLE, I’m rich!
5. Supreme Overconfidence – I am an INVESTING GENIUS!
6. Misguided Optimism – this is just a pause in ever-increasing values
7. Anxiety – wait, is this a pause or something else….
8. Denial – no, values cannot be coming down this much, this is not real
9. Panic – whaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaat is happening!!!!!!!!!???????
10. Capitulation – OMG it’s over
11. Anger – WTF happened, who is to blame, someone must pay!
12. Depression – I was rich and now I’m not, I am not a financial genius
after all
Enjoy the ride.
If we called Housing bubble, then what should we call Bitcoin? Everything around us has become speculative, hasn’t it? Being extremely rational sometimes prevents us from getting bold to ride with the wave and grabbing the once in a life time opportunity. Bear in mind, “No guts, No Glory”.
Bitcoin will get hacked coins disappear in a puff of smoke common sense really people are dumb USA control s it pay attention
Wolf, I have been reading your articles and the associated reader comments for the purpose of trying to get a fix on what is happening in this world and this economy.
I think what I am seeing is a mix of things… one would be the falling value of the dollar. Another thing would be a housing bubble fed by low interest rates and that human mania to buy what is (seemingly) rising in price. And I can’t help but think that the euphoria of a post pandemic world may have something to do with it
I believe the stock market is being driven by similar forces.
I’m not sure how to make money during this time. I know in my bones it is not the time to buy real estate. And the stock market is Vegas.
I have reduced costs thru bundling services and refinancing mortgages, all of which allow me to keep more of my cash flow. By doing this, I feel like I am making money.
I believe it is time to build reserves.
Building reserves during times of hyper inflation? Just don’t save cash, cash devalues faster than any bubble!
Cheap interest is driving the boom.
30 year loan of 500k @ 2.75% is 235k interest paid.
30 year loan of 400k @ 5.00% is 373k interest paid.
Which would you choose?
Low interest rates definitely beat lower home prices.
We get price or terms and for now buyers are getting terms but it will shift as it always seems to do.
Ginnie Mae is set to introduce a new 40-year mortgage term for its issuers on the heels of administrative shake ups at the top of the housing industry.
Nathan Dumbrowski,
My understanding is that these mortgages of up to 40 years will only be available for modified mortgages, such as those coming out of forbearance, to bring down the payments. This is not available for mortgages to fund the purchase of a home.
Bingo
It was the interest rates that fast tracked our casual search and expanded our budget. Never thought I would sign a 30-year mortgage, but at 2.5% I couldn’t say no to the wife and the property. Helps to live in flyover country too.
I think there is some monkey-see-monkey-do going on too. People are watching their friends, family, and neighbors move and it just adds more fuel to the fire.
Buying a home for cash outright, not dealing with a scummy bank and paying $0 in interest beats everything else by a country mile.
According to Credit Donkey, average 30 year mortgage rate in 2000 was 8%.
In 2021 it is 3%.
100 in 2000 dollars is 159 in 2021 dollars according to the BLS inflation calculator.
Now the monthly payment for principal, interest and taxes on 80% of 159 @ 8% is the same as:
that for the following for 3%:
229 assuming 2.5% property tax – which is average for Dallas metro
253 assuming 1% property tax – which is average for Vegas, Boston and Tampa metros
264 assuming 0.5% property tax – which is average for Denver metro
These seem to be very close to your figures for Dallas, Vegas, Boston, Tampa and Denver which suggested that the monthly payments are very close to identical to what they were in 2000 when adjusted for inflation.
This analysis suggests not really a bubble in these 5 metros assuming that all were fairly valued in 2000.
Excellent comment. 239% price inflation since 2000 is misleading since most houses are bought with mortgages. So if the mortgages have dropped from 8 to 3% it’s not really 239% inflation.
Historically, the price of a typical home is 3x the average household income in the area in which it is located, using average or “typical” interest rates. If prices are above or below that, somebody (maybe everyone) is gaming the system, and someone is going to lose on every house in one way or another.
Right now with near zero interest rates it is the retiree/pensioner who is losing. Just another reason Jim Sinclair calls the American retiree the most endangered species on earth.
My wife’s daughter just bought a house in Sarasota with Zillow indicating that the price has doubled in the last 6 years. Anybody out there (needing a 4 bedroom) have your income go up that much?
Nobody mentions the reason why prices got so high: new home construction came to a halt for like 15 years after 2007 and now we’re short a few million homes. US population grew from 301 million to 331 million during that time. A bursting bubble would make things only worse. The only way to bring down prices is by building millions of homes ASAP but we just don’t have the contractor workforce to do that. So please expect prices to stay elevated for the long run.
Jim Spatzenfeld,
There has been a HUGE multifamily construction boom (apartments and condos) in urban centers over the past 10 years. This was a big change in how Americans wanted to live. So Covid kinda messed that up.
There is no shortage of housing. There is a very large number of vacant homes that people hold for investment. There is a very large number of vacation rentals that used to be homes. Vacancy rates in the big cities are enormous.
California, where you see the biggest housing bubbles, lost 182,000 people in 2020, first population decline in recorded history, but added 100,000 homes, for 270,000 people at the average household size.
https://wolfstreet.com/2021/05/09/california-housing-market-first-ever-population-drop-meets-biggest-home-construction-boom-since-2008/
There is no shortage of homes. It’s just that homes aren’t used as homes but as a financialized asset class.