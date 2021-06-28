While Fed Is in Denial, Hawkish Bank of Russia Sees Inflation as “Not Transitory,” Warns of Possible Shock-and-Awe Rate Hike

US Inflation is almost as hot as in Russia, but the Fed is still blowing it off.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Consumer price inflation in Russia is red-hot, having jumped 6.0% in May compared to a year ago, 2 percentage points above the Bank of Russia’s target of 4.0%. Polls in Russia show that food inflation is a top concern, currently running at 7.4%.
But inflation in the US isn’t lagging far behind: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 5.0% in May. Yet the central banks are on opposite tracks in their approach to inflation.
Federal Reserve governors keep jabbering about this red-hot inflation being “temporary” or “transitory,” and likely to disappear on its own despite huge government stimulus and the Fed’s huge and ongoing monetary stimulus, though some doubts are creeping in among a couple of them. So they’ll keep interest rates at near-zero until at least next year, and they’re still buying $120 billion a month in securities to push down long-term interest rates.
Russia has been on the opposite trajectory, “surprising” economists at every step along the way. This trajectory started on March 19 with a 25 basis point rate hike, to 4.5%, against the expectations of 27 of the 28 economists polled by Reuters, who didn’t expect a rate hike. On April 23, the Bank of Russia hiked its policy rate by 50 basis points, to 5.0%. On June 11, it hiked by another 50 basis points to 5.5%. The next policy meeting is scheduled for July 23.
Is a shock-and-awe rate hike next? Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina is preparing the markets for this possibility – so it won’t be a shock, but just awe.
At the July meeting, the central bank “will consider” an increase in the range from “25 basis points to 1 percentage point,” she told Bloomberg TV in an interview.
“We see that inflation remains elevated” and that “inflation expectations are quite high,” she said. The initial factors in this surge of inflation were the weakening ruble last year and commodity and food price increases. They alone might not require a monetary policy intervention, she said.
But now inflation expectations remain elevated, which creates second-round effects, she said.
“That’s why we see that inflation acceleration is not transitory, as in many other countries, but more persistent,” she said. “That’s why we think we should act with rate hikes.”
“We signaled to the markets [at the last meeting] that further policy rate increases can be necessary to curb inflation, and now we see it is warranted,” she said.
The economy has recovered quite fast, she said. Demand growth has been outpacing supply growth. And this gap creates additional inflation pressures, and in combination with elevated inflation expectations provide us the need to neutralize our monetary policy, she said.
“Now policy is still accommodative, if we compare the policy rate [5.5%] with the current inflation rate [6.0%] and with inflation expectations,” she said.
This is the school of thought that negative real interest rates – interest rates below the rate of inflation – are accommodative, or stimulative for the economy. Under this theory for the US, a neutral monetary policy would be with the Fed’s policy rates at least at 3.4% if based on core PCE and at 5.0% if based on CPI.
Nabiullina said that the magnitude of the rate hikes and the trajectory will depend a lot on the incoming data “because there are a lot of uncertainties now.”
The Bank of Russia wants to “prevent the accumulation of inflationary risks,” but it also wants the moves to be “predictable” for the markets because sharp unexpected increases of rates can create some difficulties for markets to adapt, she said.
Hence, the interview with Bloomberg TV. She’s clearly trying to prepare the markets for a hefty rate hike in July, perhaps a Brazilian-type rate hike of 75 basis points, or even a shock-and-awe full percentage point, while the Fed will continue to cling to its doctrine of the moment that this red-hot inflation in the US is just transitory and will dissipate on its own.
There are whole generations who never experienced this type of inflation, this type of destruction of the dollar’s purchasing power. Read… Fed’s Lowest Lowball Inflation Gauge “Core PCE” Spikes Most Since 1983
If Russia and China jointly get their act together, along with the backing of Gold, they now have the opportunity to create the new World Reserve Currency
Marco,
China maybe, some day, with lots of patience, could turn its currency into a top reserve currency. But Russia’s economy is smaller than California’s, and it has consistently trashed its currency. So that’s not a candidate in the “foreseeable” future.
China is the biggie, not Russia. But they do need each other: Russia has a lot of resources that China needs, from timber to natural gas; and China has the consumer and industrial products Russia needs. So they should work together, and they do, despite a history of grievances and mistrust.
California is the fifth largest economy in the world in numbers. Perhaps fluff service products many could do without, and/or that could be produced anywhere.
This indicates Russia is still a powerful force to reckon with. Then, add in its natural resources and military……meddling and alliances. Aligned with China they are formidable.
what if the rates it turns out have no impact on inflation. That this lever was shooting blanks and had no connection in the economy of 2020
my gut reaction to Russia who albeit is much much smaller. But using the same tools we have seem disconnection between the two
Turkey
19% inflation
Oh those silly central bankers…
Drago knows what to do with inflation. “I must break you”
When we have to look to Russia as an example of better Central Bank money supply and interest rate management then you know we’re in serious trouble.
We are toast
that is my thought as well. I don’t think that Russian economy is in good shape by any means, but when I look at Canadian economy, level of debt, accommodative monetary polices, and overall reliance on housing… we are delusional.
Can the Fed pull off the trifecta? Run inflation at 5%, keep 10 year at 1.5% and keep SP500 above 4000.
That’s the goal. The Fed has already nationalized overnight credit, so they are well on their way to setting rates across the curve. The 2yr has mysteriously becomes stable at .25
So, yeah, they probably can — so long as ordinary Americans agree to live with less in order to, ahem, “Save the market.” (That never gets old does it?)
J Pow is more likely one of Chinese agents, and the master plan follows Sun Tzu rather than Clausewitz: while thy enemy is self-destroying, don’t interfere.
I wonder if Nabiulina thinks housing is a nuisance for inflation calculation to be dumped into the investments ledger.
100 basis points interest rate jump is heresy, every central banker knows you can only cut by 100 basis points.
Do people in Russia buy houses in great numbers? All the pictures I see of Russian cities show large apartment complexes covering the countryside and surrounding the cities. And these are huge in number…many stories, big buildings, many of them.
The difference is that in Russia even with over %4 interest rate at least since March the inflation is still 6%
But in U.S 5 same level of inflation happening while rates are 0.0%.
