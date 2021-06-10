It Gets Ugly: Dollar’s Purchasing Power Plunged at Fastest Pace since 1982. It’s “Permanent” not “Temporary,” Won’t Bounce Back

But it’s a lot worse than it appears.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Consumer Price Index jumped 0.6% in May, after having jumped 0.8% in April, and 0.6% in March – all three the steepest month-to-month jumps since 2009, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics today. For the three months combined, CPI has jumped by 2.0%, or by an “annualized” pace of 8.1%. This current three-month pace of inflation as measured by CPI has nothing to do with the now infamous “Base Effect,” which I discussed in early April in preparation for these crazy times; the Base Effect applies only to year-over-year comparisons.
On a year-over-year basis, including the Base Effect, but also including the low readings last fall which reduce the 12-month rate, CPI rose 5.0%, the largest year-over year increase since 2008.
In terms of the politically incorrect way of calling consumer price inflation: The purchasing power of the consumer dollar – everything denominated in dollars for consumers, including their labor – has dropped by 0.8% in May, according to the BLS, and by 2.4% over the past three months, the biggest three-month plunge in purchasing power since 1982:
On an annualized basis, the three-month drop in purchasing power amounted to a drop of 9.5%, and this eliminates the Base Effect which only applies to year-over-year comparisons.
That plunge in purchasing power is “permanent” not “temporary.”
Yup, the current plunge in purchasing power is permanent. And the plunge in purchasing power in the future is also permanent.
The only thing that might make a small portion of it “temporary” is if there is a period of consumer price deflation, which has happened for only a few quarters in my entire life, for example in the last few months of 2008, which is indicated in the chart above. So I’m not getting my hopes up.
The rest of the time, we’ve had lots of decline in purchasing power. And that has proven to be rock-solid “permanent,” and we never got that lost purchasing power back.
Durable Goods inflation exploded by 10.3% from a year ago.
And it jumped by 3.0% in May from April, the biggest month-to-month jump since 1980. The problem is across the board, but the biggest biggie is used vehicles.
Used Vehicle CPI exploded by nearly 30% year-over-year, and by 7.3% just in May. I have long been fuming about and dissecting the reasons behind this price surge, based on data from the auto industry. And it is now seriously showing up in used-vehicle CPI.
This chart shows the actual CPI as a price index, not the year-over-year percentage change of that index. This eliminates the issue of the Base Effect.
But “hedonic quality adjustments” over the years have held down the CPI for used vehicles, producing this astonishing chart above, where the index in 2020 was below where it had been 20 years earlier, even as in the real world, used vehicles got a lot more expensive. Only the scary-crazy price spikes in May and April pushed the index above its level 20 years ago.
These hedonic quality adjustments are applied to account for improvements in vehicles over the years, such going from a three-speed automatic transmission to a 10-speed electronically controlled transmission. The price increases theoretically associated with “quality improvements” are removed from the CPI.
In theory, CPI attempts to measure price changes of the same item over time; and when the price change is based on improvements, it is not inflation because you’re getting more as you pay more.
In practice, this has led to a consistent, purposeful, politically convenient, and bipartisan understatement of inflation as measured by CPI.
New Vehicle CPI repressed by hedonic quality adjustments. The adjustments have practically eliminated the appearance of inflation as measured by CPI in new vehicles, even though new vehicles have gotten a lot more expensive, with the cheapest cars disappearing from the automakers’ lineups.
Nevertheless, year-over-year new vehicle prices rose 3.3%, the biggest increase since 2012, despite vigorous hedonic quality adjustments. Note how the index used to rise into the mid-1990s, at which point the hedonic quality adjustments were applied and forced the index back down:
For a dose of reality, data from the auto industry shows that the “average transaction price” (ATP) of new vehicles sold to retail customers in May jumped to $38,255. The ATP is a function of the price of new vehicles sold and of the mix of new vehicles sold. Based on data provided by J.D. Power, the ATP has jumped by 28% over the past seven years since 2014. Note the huge jump since June 2020:
Services CPI jumped 3.1% year-over-year, held down by fake homeownership cost index.
About two-thirds of the overall CPI is for services. They include the biggest biggie of all: housing – more on that in a moment. They also include healthcare, insurance, education, subscriptions for services such as broadband, cellphone, streaming, etc.
The CPI for services rose by 3.1% year-over-year and jumped by 0.5% in May. Over the past three months, the CPI for services rose 1.3%, for an annualized increase of 5.2%.
The actual plunge in purchasing power is even worse.
Housing costs – rent and homeownership costs combined – account for about one-third of overall CPI – it’s the biggest category in CPI.
The rent component of CPI, called “rent of primary residence” (=7.7% of total CPI in May) has been rising month after month this year at a constant 0.2%, including in May, and is up 2.2% over the 12-month period.
The homeownership component, called “Owners’ equivalent rent of residences” (=23.8% of overall CPI in May), ticked up just 0.3% for the month and a mind-bendingly low 2.1% for the 12-month period, despite the explosion of home prices over the past 12 months.
The reason this homeownership component completely misses the red-hot inflation in housing – the loss of the dollar’s purchasing power with regards to homes – is that it’s based on surveys of homeowners’ estimates of how much their home would rent for. It is a measure of rent, as guessed by the homeowner (red line in the chart below).
The Case-Shiller Home Price Index is a more realistic house-price inflation measure. It’s based on the sales-pairs method, measuring the price changes over time for the same house, soared by 13.2% year-over year, the red-hottest increase since December 2005 (purple line):
The loss of purchasing power is “permanent.”
So, hedonic quality adjustments for durable goods, such as new and used vehicles, plus the elegant fiction of “Owners’ equivalent rent of residences” for housing costs, plus some other CPI reduction methods, such as “substitution,” see to it that the actual loss of purchasing power of the consumer dollar – and of labor that is paid in dollars – is far worse than even these very ugly inflation data released today.
And this loss of purchasing power is permanent. It won’t suddenly come back, except fractionally during these minor bouts of deflation we get every now and then.
What’s “temporary” is the pace of the loss of purchasing power, in the sense that it changes every month.
For sure, the spike in used vehicle prices cannot go on infinitely. At some point it will have to back off. But then other prices will spike, such as airline tickets, hotel bookings, restaurant meals, or insurance.
Inflation is a game of whack-a-mole. One pops up as another backs off. So it could very well be that CPI inflation may be 4% next May, down from 5% now, and we’ll be celebrating that the 5% was “temporary,” and was replaced by 4%, hahahaha. But the purchasing power of the dollar that is lost every month is lost permanently.
As many have commented here, if forced to either crash the markets or destroy the dollar, the Fed will choose to crash the markets.
So then where is this threshold where the Fed will be forced to act?
Or, when do politicians want to dial up a financial crisis for their own political gain?
We are witnessing the blatant failure of the Fed to abide by her inflation mandate.
Have they not been doing everything they can to debase the dollar and inflate the markets? At what point do we say “Okay, NOW you’ve destroyed the dollar.”?
The U.S. Fed has no interest in stable, steady monetary policy. The first serious snort of the crack cocaine of suppressing interest rates and conjuring money for their friends in the cocktail circuit, and never again will you get this unabashed Drug Addict clean.
The Fed has been in Denial for more than 20 years. You cannot Monetize economic growth. But you can create an illusion for quite a while.
I feel for savers and retirees.
The end game will be a changed society in ways no one can imagine.
Inflation destroys the moral values of the nation on top of their savings.
Which is a lesser evil. Hard times ahead.
here is the nightmare scenario
Rates stay zero, inflation stays 4 – 6%….
so those folks get murdered by the arrangement.
But then the stock market goes sideways or down.
So those folks start losing.
Then what happens when both groups are losing?
So far, it has been accepted that the one group (savers) are to be punished to the benefit of the invested.
But like Hayek said “When central planners decide, they INTENTIONALLY harm one group to the benefit of another.”
For 12 years, holders of currency have had historical norms dispensed with, not by economic forces but by decision making by the unelected who ignore the mandates under which they are allowed to exist.
Time to see Weimar Powell flex his gaslighting power all over again and still trying to convince the public inflation is “transitory”
Better yet, going to start calling P boy…Jedi Grandmaster Powell cause those Jedi mindtricks are mighty powerful..
“You’re not seeing inflation, everything is transitory, all is well my young padawan”
Powell has admitted that “perception” is key.
So he attempts to shade the perception with untruths…
Wait, is that lying? He should go work for the FBI.
We’re destroying all the liberal societal gains (Liberal as in the traditional meaning, not what it has become) our elders have built for us. All the social movements of the early 1900s are getting swiped. The more I read and think about it, the more i find were going back to a mix of serfdom mingled with some illusion with a good dose of I don’t care. Not as dark as bladerunner, but somewhat having that kind of egotism. When people call the dark ages as being ancient, they truly don’t have any clue what they’re creating out of their daily choices…. The cumulative effects have still to show up… Anyways, thanks again Wolf.
UpNorth-in so many ways, we (‘Western Civilization’) won’t miss our water ’til the well runs dry…
may we all find a better day.
Any sudden attempt to restore purchasing power will tighten financial conditions, motivate deleveraging and precipitate a recession.
So…
The pain is going to come either sooner or later, but there will be pain. The longer the delay, the worse it will be, and man, has it been delayed.
I agree with Up North, regrettably.
My question is, how much of this short term increase is due to the snafu in lumber supply affecting building materials prices? I see some large commercial builders going out of business because they can’t afford a 10+X increase in lumber prices.
In 1979 YOY inflation rate was 13.3.
We survived that.
We’ll survive this.
This is very different from 1979 and we don’t have most of the advantages that existed then. While the inflation in the ’70’s wasn’t any of the following, this time it’s not going to be that simple, easy or pleasant.
What was the balance of floating rate credit card debt in 1979?
What was the balance of floating rate student loans in 1979?
How much Libor + Margin loans did businesses have outstanding in 1979?
What was the US Governments debt to GDP in 1979?
What are all of the above in 2021? What would happen to all of these if inflation was solved in 2021 the way it was in the 70s?
Yes we survived, after a very bad recession, and very high interest rates. As I remember drug and alcohol abuse spiked to very high levels, especially during work hours, and productivity crashed. The powers that be, would probably prefer to avoid another cycle like that one…
Outside.
We survived because Volcker saw his duty to the People, to snuff out the inflation….because inflation was bad.
Now, the mantra is “inflation is good”….and Powell is the cheerleader.
Quite a difference.
And if we survived in ’79 due to Volcker’s diligence, then what is the future with Powell’s opposite response?
Yet the dollar index is down only a tiny bit and gold hasn’t even managed to break $1900 again. Clearly no one believes that inflation is truly here because if they did gold would be pushing $2000 and the dollar index would be headed for 85.
The way the CPI is rigged in USA it can be said that it mostly tracks purchasing power. For those that have purchasing power.
Kick out food, depress housing cost and a few other adjustments and the CPI track the purchasing power of the top 1% and a few more of the well of. Part of the rise in CPI might come because of this.
The CPI may no longer track the majority of consumers, it weight those with large income from capital gains most. With the end result that the CPI will trak monetary inflation;)
Doesn’t mean much but Pound to the dollar up to $1.42 from $1.26 last year
I think it probably does mean something…it’s not like the £ is the powerhouse it used to be…
Gold has more Wall Street barnacles slowing it’s progress that a 80 year old tug boat. Commodities are shedding light on the inflation mess. BCI Aberdeen Bloomberg Commodity index is up ore 40% year to date. Gold will be the last to the party but will come through the wall and not the door.
Supposedly there will be a new rule coming this month that will destroy the paper gold market.
If that happens, Gold will go crazy pretty quick.
The charts tell the broad story, and it isn’t pretty. Economics certainly hits us all a little differently. I was trying to recall the price of some items I bought fairly often back in high school in 2004 to compare to today. These came to mind:
Small ice cream cone at local DQ – $1 Today $3.
Gallon of gas – $1.15. Today is $3.25
2x4x8′ lumber – $2 then. Today $9.50
7/16″ OSB Sheet $7. Today $35
Solid used 4-door, 4WD pickup truck w/ 50-70k miles – $12-15k. Now $25-30k.
McChicken $1 then. $2.29 now.
My wage in the local factory was $14/hr for the summer then. Now the same place is paying $18-20/hr. Not really keeping pace.
Our area doesn’t see a whole lot of boom and bust, because it’s always nearer to bust anyway…. but the only conclusion I can reach is that our standard of living is dropping. We’re trying to paper over it with more debt through all levels of the economy, but we’re just about out of room for that trick. Where does it go from here?
Random
“standard of living is dropping”
By decisions by the Fed, the unelected.
You cant even save your way along anymore…for to SAVE is to go BACKWARDS….another predicament created by the Fed.