Cash Gone Nuts: Treasury General Account Drops to $674 Billion, as Fed’s Reverse Repo Cash-Drain Hits $534 Billion

A massive source of liquidity is approaching peter-out moment.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The excess balances in the federal government’s checking account – the “Treasury General Account” (TGA) at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York – that had ballooned to $1.8 trillion by July 2020 plunged to $674 billion as of Wednesday, according to the Fed’s balance sheet, released today, the lowest since April 2, 2020, having now unwound most of the monetized-but-unspent debt-binge spike from spring last year.
The Mnuchin Treasury started reducing the balance in the TGA in baby steps by borrowing less than they were spending. The Yellen Treasury announced in February that it would draw down the account to $500 billion by the end of June. $174 billion more to go:
Last spring, the government sold a gigantic amount of debt, piling an additional $3 trillion on top of its mountain of debt in just a few months.
At the same time, the Fed bought $3 trillion in securities as part of its QE and wealth effect program, thereby monetizing nearly all of the $3 trillion in new debt that the government issued during that time.
But the government didn’t spend all of the $3 trillion in proceeds from the new debt, and the TGA – a liability on the Fed’s balance sheet – soared from around $400 billion in February 2020 to $1.8 trillion in July. This $1.4 trillion addition that the government had borrowed and that the Fed had then monetized didn’t go into the economy and the markets but sat in the government’s checking account.
But now, during the drawdown of the TGA, that money has been going into the economy and the markets. The drawdown so far is money that the government has spent since February but didn’t have to collect in taxes or borrow from investors since it already borrowed it over a year ago, with the Fed having monetized the new debt.
Since February, this money has started circulating in the economy, markets, and banking system, as the government spent it, and is in part responsible for the flood of cash that suddenly started to show up in the banking system that was already up to the gills in cash, and poured out from there.
And this liquidity was starting to go haywire, pushing several interest rates to or below zero, even as inflation has started to spike at a pace not seen in decades.
So the Fed stepped in with its reverse repos (RRP) to mop up this liquidity and keep those interest rates above zero. This has the opposite effect of QE.
This morning, the Fed sold a record $535 billion in Treasury securities via overnight RRPs, to 54 counterparties. These overnight RRPs will mature and unwind Friday morning, and will be replaced by a new batch of RRPs. Wednesday’s $503 billion in overnight reverse repos matured and unwound this morning and were replaced with this new pile.
The amount of liquidity that the Fed has mopped up on any given day is the RRP balance on that day, currently $534 billion, having thus undone 4.5 months of QE of $120 billion a month.
When the TGA is finally drawn down to $500 billion, that source of liquidity will have dried up. At the same time, the Fed is getting closer to tapering its asset purchases. And it is under pressure to do so sooner rather than later because they’re another source of this flood of liquidity in a system already creaking under the crazy amount of liquidity.
So, who now owns this bucket of ‘toxic’ liquidity? And don’t tell me it’s someone I know!
If excess liquidity is a problem, negative interest rates solves that. It is not a quick fix, but over time negative interest rates is deflationary and reduce the amount of money. The side effects might be unpleasant to some.
Let’s hope financial repression isn’t with us for too long as it makes it nearly impossible for a person to accumulate enough real wealth to retire at a reasonable age.
Like the Bernanke used to say, there are too many savings (didn’t mention the Fed flooding the system with “savings”), so that’s why you aren’t allowed to get interest income. Go buy the nasdaq, it only goes up. Retail traders everywhere know this to be 100% fact.
There is this popular idea that the Fed is to blame for wealth inequality and financial repression, but they are just doing what the common person wants: the guy on the street wants to keep his job so he can pay his bills. The Fed needs to prevent a systemic collapse to accomplish this. They’re doing it through financial repression. The average Joe is the one choosing how much to work and how much to consume. He can go on a buyer’s strike. He can go on a worker’s strike. Either one would stop the trend toward greater wealth inequality. But Joe loves his job so much and loves to spend his money so much, that he is willing to accept smaller and smaller retirement savings just to be able to continue working and spending at the same pace. I don’t see any indications that Joe is changing his attitude in a fundamental way.
“…But Joe loves his job so much and loves to spend his money so much, that he is willing to accept smaller and smaller retirement savings just to be able to continue working and spending at the same pace. …”
That drivel sounds like it came right out of the Fed’s playbook and is approved for public consumption.
who knew this is what ‘drain the swamp’ meant?!?!
Is this then effectively the same as if I go to the bank today, withdraw $500 dollars and then my wife takes $495 of that $500 gets a money order and then deposit the money order back to my bank account?
No. Not sure how you came up with that analogy, or what you mean with it.
Wow – $503B yesterday and $535B today. $1T running Repo balance may come before year end.
As for drawing TGA down to $500B, then:
“…that source of liquidity will have dried up…” ??
Sounds like there will still be $500B left for the Treasury to spend – no ?
The best thing about a gold standard was the discipline it imposed. Discipline in financial matters is a joke today. It’s going to be interesting to see if DC crowd is going to let the current party run out in September as is currently scheduled. I say they are going to be irresponsible til something breaks.
It’s pretty clear from history you get addicted to money printing and you pay a big price when the party is over.
A gold standard helps, but a “gold backed” national currency can also be debased. As we have seen in history, the amount of gold that backs the currency can simply be lowered or suspended.
So the solution is direct ownership of the metal. This can be either metal in your own hands, or in the form of asset backed digital currency (ABDC) that registers your direct title to the metal. But the point is that you MUST have title to the metal itself and not some form of IOU.
I wrote it before: I think the battleground is going to be between Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and private ABDC. People will adopt private ABDC by themselves when they don’t trust the CBDC / fiat money anymore.
So true. If not 100% backed by gold, the percentage backing is a slippery slope until the percentage drops to zero. (woohoo to Nixon for hitting that in his term).
There were competing currencies which were all backed by and redeemable in gold. Perhaps YuShan can tell us more about those.
Couple of years ago, a rare thing happened – someone who believes in gold standard (Judy Shelton) was nominated for the Fed. Unprecedented opposition to that nomination ensued and finally withdrawn. Sad!
I’ve read that the US is the major buyer (importer) of silver this year, someone is catching a clue.
“asset backed digital currency (ABDC) that registers your direct title to the metal”
Hmmm.
1) If crappy, corrupt gvts (and their men with guns) are the ones administering the title system, it becomes as untrustworthy as the gvt.
2) Ignoring 1, if you can rely upon dematerialized title in something/anything…why not make it something with direct demand/utility value…like energy/oil. Or a diversified basket of such utility goods.
YuShan, please keep posting. I think your explorations in this area are valuable.
Having the title to the asset (gold) is not much different than “some form of IOU”. They are both just pieces of paper. If you give me a minute, I can whip up the title to the Brooklyn Bridge.
1) Diversion : SPX made a new all time high. // Since Mar US30Y is down from 2.52% to 2.1%.
2) In Yesterday 30Y bond auction foreigners were the largest buyers group.
3) US economy is strong. SPX made a new all time high. The trend is our friend. Yet foreigners are buying US bonds.
5) Diversion : the rise of the CPI is a small fraction of the rise in the commodity prices, Y/Y.
6) Last year BCD was $20. // This year it’s $30, a 50% rise in commodities prices.
7) Mfg payed more, but we don’t care !!
8) US gov budget deficit is the highest since WWII. The RRP cluster started in Apr. JP sucked liquidity out of the system. // US gov saving account in the Fed was drained again. US gov cont to spend.
9) UST10 is down since Apr from 1.74% to 1.45%.
10) Stock traders cont to be optimistic : UST10Y June low is a spring.
Again, the U.S. economy is not strong. As long as government spending is a component of GDP, GDP means nothing in terms of actual strength.
NYer : 7) Mfg paying more, but we don’t care :
we cannot afford the higher prices, because the economy is : Weak !!
Exactly. When government spending is sourced from DEBT instead of tax receipts based on production in such significant amounts as it has been. GDP dropping? Just pay for $TRILLIONS in pork barrel, central planning projects on the taxpayer’s credit card. What? $523 BILLION interest on that card last year. No matter…
Right, Mr. NY. Also, financials. An “investment” company like a mutual or hedge fund or a financial advisor only transfers real money from one pocket to another. It takes a slice for profit during this process, but does not make or do anything productive. There are more mutual funds than companies to invest in. There are more “financial advisors” than cockroaches. Their nefarious activities are included in GDP.
Yes. Our entire economy is largely unproductive financial products and time wasters like Facebook and Instagram. It works because the rest of the world provides us with the stuff we actually need.
Not sure what all this means?? Could it cause a correction the Stock Market or is it business as usual????
Is that a trick question?
It’s business as usual fed-style. Paint yourself into a corner from which there’s no escape, then contort yourself into a pathetic cartoon character desperately trying to pick up a turd by the clean end.
Kicking the can doesn’t work. It just makes the inevitable outcome worse. Like putting bandaids on a brain tumor.
Reverse repos are a sign of last ditch desperation.
There’s no graceful way out of a credit bubble and they not only allowed it but encouraged it. Unfortunately the First National Billionaire Bank won’t allow the Fed to let the air out.
Somebody or something eventually will, and it will be beyond anyone’s ability to control it.
Gold buggery still exists. Keynes told the story that the Treasury should bury the amount of gilts it needed in abandoned mines then fill the mines in and ‘award’ private contractors to go dig up the gilts. Tying a currency value to how much gold was discovered is absurd. Resources and their use are what determines the true value of a currency in national economies.
“And this liquidity was starting to go haywire, pushing several interest rates to or below zero…
So the Fed stepped in with its reverse repos (RRP) to mop up this liquidity and keep those interest rates above zero.”
1. I’m wondering what were the several interest rates that were hovering on or below zero. Or does that mean that the key interest rates will largely effect all interest rates.
2. How specifically it would profit the huge major dealers and financial institutions to be counterparties to the Fed’s RRPs? In other words, how do the dealers and institutions benefit by participating in the Fed’s RRP methodology for regulating the interest rates?
3. When the TGA dwindles to the 500 billion target balance, the RRP juggling act will end?
Re: 1 – Everything gets affected even USD and Gold, which spills into all other asset classes. Gold bottomed and dollar index topped around the same time this RRP facility began its ascent higher.
Re: 2 – The only entity using this facility in real size are government money market funds. They are benefitting because they are not forced to buy assets that yield less than 0. This facility by the fed pays 0. The banks benefit from this facility from a regulatory standpoint. They get to push off deposits that generate little to no yield to them. The banks will then use the capital/balance sheet relief to fund more lucrative endeavors.
Re: 3 – No the excess liquidity is still there until the TGA begins to rebuild itself after the debt ceiling. It is just the firehouse of liquidity from the unwinding of TGA is gone. This facility won’t unwind until the Fed stops QE and after the debt ceiling.
It’ll be fun to watch and trade when all this liquidity reverses and what it does to risk assets.
1) Nixon, who inherited LBJ 1960’s toxic junk, had no choice, but to divorce gold.
2) In 1929 the DOW slump and gold was running out of US gov vaults.
3) in 1931 when policy was tightened to protect the gold standard ==>
the rise of interest rates, – when the economy got badly hurt, – led to the depression.
4) The chart : Gold Futures (ZG) was rising until Mar 2008. Thereafter Gold
slumped until Oct 2008, building a backbone for the rise to 1,911, in
Sept 2011.
5) Since 2011, ZG backbone was never tested. Don’t fall into the gold
trap. Gold is more flexible and agile than u think.
“Since February, this money has started circulating in the economy, markets, and banking system, as the government spent it…”
Strike anyone else as backwards in the most basic way?
We mere citizen folk PEOPLE exist to serve “the economy, markets, and banking system”. We serve them. They do not exist for our sake or benefit, we exist to for them. The market, banking system, economy can only be failed, they can never fail.
That’s one reason why we continuously see 10x more indignation in comments when the poors temporarily get $300/wk as we prepare to give billions to rich gigantic chip makes who use most/all of it to boost stock buybacks that benefit the subsidized and untaxed/inadequately taxed wealthy and parasitical financial industry.
Why, we even have folks telling us the wealthy more than their share of taxes vs the poors when one of the financial cos of govt is to protect property – which they have most of.
Guess we still have a lot of progress to make.
RE: “Since February, this money has started circulating in the economy, markets, and banking system, as the government spent it, and is in part responsible for the flood of cash that suddenly started to show up in the banking system that was already up to the gills in cash, and poured out from there.”
The coupons/play money/chits/worthless media, whatever you want to call the USD are essentially worthless. So what does that tell any one about inflation and deflation? Since the FED has started not revealing M2, and M3 data, does anyone question WHY?
The balance sheet link is great. Thanks. Comparison starting from that data with comparisons of REAL wages, and the fact that REAL wages, and REAL income have not increased are pretty significant little bits of data.
The REAL squeeze play based on what REAL income and REAL tax revenues to support any real growth in the financial survival of US citizens, to not be totally detrimental to the total US, is going. to reveal a little bit more than the baloney money games on the stock exchanges.
See how the price for bottled water really starts zooming. Who is making the real money are the people that are enjoying the REAL take-aways out of the US. Yeah, there’s a few still stuck in the US enjoying their gated privatized lifestyles, constraining and restraining the mass clamoring, just like this comment, everywhere, but not counting for beans!
It’s a stealth contractionary policy (expectation of slower growth). It’s a yield curve (time to maturity) flattener (compressing spreads between sectors).
Does anyone know if there is a skim or commission or fee or service charge on these vast sums sloshing back and forth all the time.
“When the TGA is finally drawn down to $500 billion, that source of liquidity will have dried up.”
I’m not entirely sure who the TGA account is a source of liquidity for. During the dot com mania the TGA account did not figure prominently in the rise of stocks.
I see the link to the primary dealers, and perhaps these dealers are making margin loans using treasuries on their books as collateral. The implication is that once the liquidity dries up, something must fall in value, but that all depends on what is being purchased.
It’s likely there are elaborate chains of loans that provide leverage to stocks, bonds and real estate. I see no crisis in confidence in the Fed. As long as inflation pushes asset prices higher, leveraged loans need not be reset.
Maybe all that TGA account money was going into crypto. It’s the only thing really falling!
Robert,
The TGA account is normally the most boring thing on earth. Just a checking account of a big government.
But what happened in the spring last year is that it became the repository of about $1.4 trillion in cash that had been borrowed and then right away monetized by the Fed (QE). So the Fed poured $1.4 trillion out there that didn’t go into the markets or the economy but went into storage at the TGA account. And the drawdown has been releasing that cash.
I don’t think that this has ever happened before.