Surging Inflation No Problem, Junk Bond Yields Drop to Record Low, Dish out Negative “Real” Yields to Fed-Whacked Investors

The market is broken. “Raging mania” rules.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
In these wondrous credit markets were everything is now completely out of whack, the first thing that happened, after the freak show of CPI inflation hitting 5.0%, was that junk-bond yields fell to new record lows. Even the average yield of B-rated junk bonds – considered “highly speculative,” per my cheat sheet of corporate bond credit ratings – dropped below the rate of CPI. When bond yields drop, bond prices rise, and a good time was had by all.
The average yield of CCC-and-below-rated bonds – ranging from “extremely speculative” to “default is imminent with little prospect for recovery” – dropped to a new record low of 6.83% as of the close yesterday, as investors apparently don’t mind exposing their capital to the massive credit risks offered up by CCC-and-below-rated junk bonds, for a “real yield” (adjusted for CPI inflation) of just 1.83%.
Those CCC-and-below-rated bonds are the only category in the US corporate bond spectrum whose average yield is above the rate of inflation.
Everything else has negative real yields, where the purchasing power of capital is being destroyed by inflation, while yields are too low to compensate for that loss of purchasing power. And there is nothing, zilch, nada in terms of compensation for the substantial risk of default and getting mostly wiped out during a debt restructuring.
The average yield of B-rated bonds – “highly speculative” – dropped to a record low of 4.46%, or to a negative real yield of -0.53%. And the average yield of BB-rated bonds – “non-investment grade speculative” – dropped to a record low of 3.27%, or a negative real yield of -1.73%.
Even if CPI inflation, after averaging maybe 5% this year, comes back down next year, as the Fed keeps promising, the purchasing power of the capital plowed into these bonds would be reduced by 5% for the year, and the yield from those bonds purchased at today’s prices would be below that, and the investor would be in the hole in real terms. And that doesn’t even consider the risks of default:
So, on average, these are very unappetizing substances, except perhaps for leveraged short-term speculators who bet on yields to drop even further, despite the surge in inflation, and who could then sell the bonds for more (when yields drop, bond prices rise) to the greater fool down the road.
But long-term investors – bond funds, pension funds, or insurance companies – buy bonds to hold them, usually to maturity. And those junk bonds at these yields today, given the credit risks of the companies that have issued them, are a shitty deal even if CPI inflation were at 2% for the remainder of their maturity.
But now inflation has been unleashed. The Fed is officially surprised by how fast it jumped, having totally underestimated this in their earlier pronouncements. And they’re still saying it’s just temporary, it’ll pass next year. And if it doesn’t pass next year, and if inflation doesn’t magically go back to 2%, then the Fed will act surprised again.
What is permanent is that the purchasing power of those bonds is getting chopped down by the current rate of inflation, and that purchasing power won’t ever bounce back. It’s just a question of how fast the purchasing power declines further next year, 5% or 3% or 2% or whatever.
The yield from interest payments is supposed to compensate investors for that loss of purchasing power, and also for the risk of default – where they could lose much or all of their capital. But investors aren’t getting compensated for hardly anything.
What it has come down to is this: In the Fed-engineered out-of-whack credit markets that are drowning in a sea of Fed-created cash that is now causing all kinds of issues in the banking system, the Fed is trying to control it with it via overnight reverse repos, while investors are trying to find a place to put this cash, and some accept zero yields or negative yields in the repo market, while others are vigorously chasing yield wherever they can find it regardless of the risks.
With so much excess cash floating around, what else are investors supposed to do with their cash – even as inflation is eating it up on a daily basis? That was a rhetorical question. Everyone is trying to find a place for it, but all assets are already overpriced, and yields are already repressed below the rate of inflation for most bonds, in markets that have aptly been described as “raging mania.”
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
The WTFs keep comin
WTF is the new normal..better get used to it then fight it I guess.
This has got to indicate some toxin like lead is in our water supplies or food. Given the Enron like shenanigans in even prominent, US companies, I would not get even investment grade bonds today.
Working as planned. But one day the music (printing) will stop.
One day could be a decade away.
We’ll all escape at once. Enormous wide door; the way to heaven is broad, no?
Oh, the door to Heaven is broad, but the guy at the door is a real brute.
So this is not a Bull market or a Dove market but a “Why are you even bothering?” market?
Inflation is not going to pass, nor is it going back to that (BS hedonic quality adjusted) 2% level next year. It’s like freshly poured concrete that’s currently setting up in the psyche of the consumer. Once it cures, it’s going to take some pretty heavy-duty jackhammers to bust it apart.
These rates going higher is very likely. The FED is supposed to start outright selling bond ETFs pretty soon.
Jeff Bezos does not like inflation. That’s why he’s going to space ;)
11 minutes (unless he does a Major Tom) and when he returns Janet & Lizard have promised to give his loot to the proles. Democracy!
Too bad he’ll find that space inflates the most of all, what with Hubble’s law.
But perhaps… the Fed… knows something more about “dark energy”…
Dark matter, anyway
“Fed Whacked Investors”….what a great term and so appropriate!!! More than ever, “pay no attention” to that man behind the curtain! That’s why it had to be Toto the dog to expose the “almighty” Wizard of Oz…we people, well, we’re just to smart, in fact so much so, that we fool ourselves. So, the question is: who will be “Toto” to expose the “Almighty” Wizard of FED???
Wolf: do you have any ideas?
Such a weird set of circumstances.
You put money in a bank, inflation eats it.
You put money in bonds, the yields are lower than inflation.
You put money in cryptocurrency and you have lost half your gamble since Elon went on SNL.
You basically can only put money into the vastly overvalued stock market or real estate market and hope it doesn’t crash.
I don’t see how this ends. Either everyone just keeps funneling money into the only two places turning profits and defying inflation and the system ends up with housing and the stock market being non starters for the working class or it all busts and we have an economic disaster on our hands.
Honestly, I can’t really blame the fed for lying about inflation. I think they want to believe their lie because this is a bad situation that they’re in, and a lot of it is their fault but not all of it. They can’t fix the system by raising rates and turning off the money spigot due to politics because it’s already too far gone at this point. Anything other than free money at this point will crash the house of cards if you ask me. We’ve seen how easy the market is to spook.
Agree. They are trapped. I expect more of the same. Just my opinion. Of course it’ll all unwind someday. But isn’t the USD the cleanest dirty shirt? I think they have more runway. And when they run out of runway they’ll come up with a new currency or some other trick and life will go on.
Lookout below, falling timber…..
” what else are investors supposed to do with their cash….but all assets are already overpriced, and yields are already repressed below the rate of inflation”
MPLX
Supports my thesis that corporate bonds are bulletproof. Fed sold theirs and etfs are surging. Meanwhile the treasury YC is coming down a bit harder at the short end. That is probably also positive. Interesting that Qa and QE are almost the same thing, conspiracy theories with mainstream credence and support.
The only logical explanation to investor acceptance of zero or slightly negative yielding bonds is that they believe there is a crash coming soon??
ThePeanutGallery,
If you expect a crash of any kind, the last thing you’d buy at the top are junk bonds. They will take a huge beating (look at the yields during the financial crisis) because many of them will default.
If you expect a crash, you wait (with your money in Treasury bills) until the crash has played out, and THEN you pick through the rubble and buy junk bonds when they yield 30% or 40% and hope that the companies survive.
These low yields show that no one is expecting a crash (which is of course one of the required conditions for a crash; you don’t get a crash when everyone is expecting one).
Excellent comment. Revealing. It points out the duplicity.
No, if they believed this, they would get out. A real crash will result in most debtors defaulting.
The best explanation for this behavior with pension funds, bond funds and insurance companies is that those directly making portfolio decisions aren’t putting their own money at risk. It’s someone else’s. Same goes to a substantial extent for all institutional money.
This explains a lot of the behavior in this manic environment.
As for the buyers of the bond funds and insurance products, I’d guess most of them don’t have a clue what they actually bought or own. Those that do presumably are relying on the FRB put.
Or doing it due to TINA or FOMO (though not for bonds).
Mike Green talks about flow of funds into passive index funds being an important feature of today’s markets, without historical precedent. According to him, something like 90% of new money going into the stock market is going through passive index vehicles, so with a diminishing share of active managers (50% of assets), you have an increasingly illiquid market that operates on simple flow-of-funds via automatic IRA contributions, pensions, etc. That is great on the upside, but not on the downside, and would explain some of the manic action in markets.
Core inflation is at its highest rate in nearly 30 years. People warned about the dangers of deflation. Have not seen it in awhile.
Once they get this computer chip shortage solved, they might output more new vehicles.
People working from home may not need two cars.
More states will be ending extended unemployment benefits this month.
Eviction moratoriums are also scheduled to end. A landlord put the tenants’ furniture by the curb and changed the locks. They were evicted.
It’s amazing junk bonds are trading at less than a 5% yield. Pension funds can’t buy them so who is buying all these? Is it Hedge Funds?
How the bond market shrugs off inflation risk is unbelievable.
This economy will be a case study in the future.
Stocks are wildly overpriced. Gold doesn’t provide any income. Vaporcoin is gambling. So pension/insurance hold their noses and go in the Fed’s outhouse.
This economic stew is turning my stomach. I thought the Carter administration’s economy was the worst in US history but now I feel this is worse. There is nowhere to run and nowhere to hide. Whatever you do you are a loser. So said Rich Edelman on his financial talk show to people who play it too safe. He advocated getting into the casino because there is no other choice to preserve capitol.
I’m getting so fed up I’m going to protest by cleaning out my bank account and holding cash. Yes, green US dollar bills. I will only keep enough to cover monthly expenses. Why leave anything in there when they are giving you negative interest.
Thanks Wolf for your great coverage of what’s going on!
SC,
Read this and immediately thought if you. We’ve been here before.
“Deustche Bank’s chief credit strategist Jim Reid correctly points out that “the data isn’t going to change anyone’s mind of whether inflation is transitory or not.”
Still, as an aside for those who still care about fundamentals, he notes that the current gap between 10yr US yields (c.1.5%) and US CPI (5.0%) is a whopping 3.5%, the highest since 1980. In fact, the gap has only been more negative for 10 months in the last 70 years, all of which were in 1974, 1975 or 1980.”🤔
Gold is not over-valued
I understand. But the people that sold Gold today thought so or they wouldn’t have sold :-]
Great Site Wolf, Thank you. In reply, I am not worried about daily moves or even short-term changes , just the preservation of my hard earned money.
1) UST10Y = 1.5%. // German 10Y = (-)0.27%. // US inflation rate spike = 5%.
2) If US real rates will be minus 1%-2%, in the next 10Y, on $30T
debt, the gov will collect : 10Y x $30T x 0.02NR = $6T. For 1% = $3T.
3) US pension & health promises are down, because 500K elderly perished
during the pandemic.
4) US gov can sustain an average deficit of 5% – 7%, for 10Y, to stabilize the economy, including few deficit spikes. It cannot be done under
the gold standard.
I am so old, that when I began paying into Social Security, a dollar was actually worth a dollar. Today Social Security is repaying me in dollars that are worth less than nickels.
So think about that if you are a younger worker… If that trend continues by the time you retire your benefits will be worth about 1/4 of one cent per dollar….. But at least you can look forward to 1.5% increases as inflation goes up 8%…
My take on all of this financial repression is that governments are slowly but surely closing all of the escape routes out of fiat currencies.
An example of this is the new Badel III gold regulations. The net result of making it more expensive to operate in the gold market, whether paper or physical gold, is to reduce the number/and or size of market makers involved. This reduces the overall size of the gold market. This then reduces the number of market options available for investors to invest in gold.
So if investors suddenly decide they want to buy gold with their fiat currency, the door maybe too narrow to squeeze through or even be closed during a crisis.
While physical gold supposedly pays no interest, holding some over long periods of time, pays a higher rate of return than fiat currencies do. One can also sleep better for whatever little that is worth.
The USA the leader and protector of the Democratic free world BULL SHIT .Your FED and congress are so corrupt and have been robbing you and the rest of the world blind You sleepy stupid Americans are allowing it to happen. A disgrace to your forbearers.The mistake they made the fed should have been elected by the people not appointed by government where is the independents. How bad does it have to get before you stupid Americans wake up to being lied to and screwed where is the protests at the Fed and congress what a big FAT DISGRACE not only to your country but to the rest of the world
Obviously you have to get in to meme stonks , AMC and GME to the moon.
as long as there’s beer and ball games it’s all good! ( sarc) You know either the fed is buying everything forcing rates down or there is an incredible deflationary collapse coming out there somewhere and that’s being reflected in these low rates.