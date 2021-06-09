Fed’s Reverse Repos Hit $503 Billion. Liquidity Drain Undoing over 4 Months of QE

New York Fed’s Williams prepares markets for “technical adjustments” to the Fed’s “administered interest rates” to get a handle on this phenomenon.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Fed sold a record $503 billion in Treasury securities this morning via overnight “reverse repos” (RRP) to 59 counterparties, and thereby took in $503 billion in cash from the counterparties. These overnight RRPs will mature and unwind tomorrow. Yesterday’s record $497 billion in overnight RRPs matured this morning and were replaced by this new and even larger flood.
“Reverse repos” are the opposite of “repos.” They drain cash from the market and are liabilities on the Fed’s balance sheet – money the Fed owes the counterparties.
A similar phenomenon, but on a smaller scale, occurred starting in 2014 as the US financial system was awash in cash following years of QE. And at the end of the quarter, particularly at the end of the year, RRP balances spiked. The phenomenon declined as the Fed began shedding its assets from late 2017 to 2019. But this time overnight RRPs spiked beyond those levels during the middle of the quarter – with June 30 coming up:
By having drained $503 billion in cash from the market via these overnight reverse repos, the Fed has undone the liquidity effect of 4.2 months of QE, which continues at a rate of about $120 billion a month.
The coming “technical adjustments” to the Fed’s administered interest rates.
The Fed’s offering rate currently for overnight reverse repos is 0%, meaning that counterparties are handing their cash to the Fed, and get Treasuries as collateral, for 0% return. The offering rate is decided by the FOMC. The Fed offers these reverse repos to keep the reverse repo rates from falling into the negative as the tsunami of liquidity needs to find a place to go.
The Fed could get a handle on this liquidity phenomenon by tapering asset purchases and eventually reducing its balance sheet. That’s how the phenomenon was resolved last time.
This reverse repo offering rate is now getting lined up for what the Fed calls a “technical adjustment,” namely an increase of something like 10 basis points, either at the next FOMC meeting or at an in-between Zoom meeting before then.
The Interest on Excess Reserves (IOER) could also be subject to this type of “technical adjustment.” The Fed is currently paying the banks 0.1% interest on cash they put on deposit at the Fed. Those “reserves,” as that cash on deposit at the Fed is called, now stand at $3.8 trillion.
The FOMC may also hike the IOER by some basis points. This would help raise the floor of the effective federal funds rate to where it trades closer to the middle of the Fed’s target range, (0.00% to 0.25%). The effective federal funds rate has been around 0.06% when it should be around 0.12%.
So New York Fed President John Williams, whose outfit handles the Fed’s trading activities, prepared the markets for this type of “technical adjustment” to the Fed’s reverse repo offering rate and the IOER in an interview with Yahoo Finance last week.
He emphasized repeatedly that the reverse repo system “was working really well,” and “exactly as designed,” that there were “really, no concerns about that.” And he also shed light on where this tsunami of liquidity came from that the Fed took in: the “banking system.”
So he explained: “When we thought about and set this up [the reverse repo facility] a long time ago, we wanted to make sure, in a situation where we’re making asset purchases for our monetary policy goals, that the matching increase in liabilities would be distributed in the financial system efficiently and well. And a lot of it shows up in the banking system as reserves, but also some of it can show up through the overnight reverse repo facility.”
“And we have seen that get used quite a bit recently. We expected that to happen. It’s working exactly as designed. Really, no concerns about that. It’s a system that was put in place so that we didn’t have problems [INAUDIBLE], and we’re not having them,” he said.
“So to me, it’s working really well, and the fact that funds are flowing between the banking system and the overnight reverse repo, this is kind of what we would expect to happen in this kind of circumstance,” he said.
“And we actually, going back to earlier days, we’ve made adjustments, technical adjustments to these administered rates and these programs, specifically to make sure they’re working well. And for me, achieving the FOMC’s goal of having the federal funds rate trading well within the target range,” he said.
“So we have the ability to adjust parameters of our administered rates or other parts of our program so that they work really well and keep interest rates where we want. So we can do that if that’s called for,” he said
“We have the ability to tweak it, if you will, to make sure it’s achieving exactly what the FOMC is looking for in terms of short-term interest rates,” he said.
So these administered rates may be in for some “technical adjustments” upward at or before the next FOMC meeting. And this would be underlined by some taper talk. And meanwhile, the Fed is starting to sell its holdings of corporate bonds and corporate bond ETFs.
What impact will this have on longer term yields?
So Interesting are all these “technical adjustment” going to affect the “Fed Rate” then and if so how ? Almost nothing now Inflation on a daily rise Like Gas Prices / food Etc . Is the Plan to Go into Negative Rates or to raise the rate ? .
I assume since everything seems to be Backwards the Plane it to continue The downward Trend to increase Inflation and Prices .
I can only Guess since nothing seems to make sense that The strongest Doller Country shall take over the USA Assets over time now.
Inaudible part: no problems with our “temporary overnight hooker’.
Who are the 59 counterparties that bought a half a trillion dollars of this counterfeit debt at zero percent?
I’ve got some sh%t to trade for their gold.
We know who the approved counterparties are, but we don’t know which of them were among the 59.
The approved counterparties for reverse repos are the Primary Dealers (click on “current list”) plus these financial institutions (click on “current list”).
I asked myself the same question. Who are the buyers?
In short, what John Williams, Ph.D. said: the system is fixed and is working.
Now I can sleep easy.
Yeah, okay. If that “sleep easy” is not hunkered-down, “RCR” – Red County Rural, your “wake-up call” may be more than jiz a little “alarming”, as in . . . “‘The Road’ nightmare”.
I’m glad it’s all good!
I am 100%… Too many distortions in the market…the longest WTF (debt-fueled) bull market in history… I am with Bill Gross. Better having cash than stocks Trash!
Stop
1) More ammunition to fight a downturn.
2) Back to 1865 to 1897, – not to the 1970’s/ 80’s – neither the 1929/ 33.
3) Annual deflation rates of 1% – 2% , with bouts of 3% – 5%, to cleanse toxic debt.
4) Car repos is deflation.
5) Mortgage default and vacancies is deflation.
6) Crashing small businesses is deflation.
7) Credit cards balance reductions, due to defaults or saving, is deflation.
8) Students loan jubilee, in stepping stones, is deflation.
9) Falling commodities, higher saving rate and a strong dollar, is deflation.
10) A climate change : a frog in a dbl door freezer.
Wink
Forgiving student loans is not deflationary…it’s just the opposite. The average monthly student loan payment amongst the 43 million individuals who collectively owe $1.7 trillion is $400. When the government forgives some major portion of that debt (there are several proposals being considered), it effectively puts upwards of $4,800 a year into the wallets of a majority of those who are in debt to spend on something other than paying off a student loan. Any company CEO worth their salt will figure out it’s time to get their company’s slice of that pie, in part, through price increases. That is inflationary, not deflationary.
Forgiveness means a bunch of people will take a loss no? What will the losers do? Increase spending?
More MMT BS here?
There’s no magic in this world with the exception of perhaps music.
No, they won’t take a loss. Uncle Sam will simply print another $1.7 trillion to add to the other trillions of national debt. It’s their go-to solution for everything…until it no longer works. Again, that’s why it will be inflationary. I wonder if the two-thirds of Americans who favor student loan forgiveness realize that.
By the way, perhaps it’s not clear…I am NOT a fan of inflation. For consumers, it’s tantamount to a regressive consumption tax, especially for those on relatively fixed incomes like many retirees.
Ok, then it makes sense. Of course, if there’s too much of that going on, it will be hyper inflationary.
Happy times are finally here again!!!
Student loans are high because the university system is grossly inefficent, with hordes of bureaucrats and ever-decreasing academic standards (I speak from experience here). Student loan forgiveness will simply exacerbate both problems. Taxpayers would be spending vast sums for overeducated baristas with philosophy degrees, and engineers who can no longer design things properly. In turn, this leads to increasing inefficiency in industry and commerce. This will not end well.
I’m waiting for a remake of “Repo Man” with Powell in the leading role.
Yes, one of the famous lines from that movie fits right in with the present scene.
“- Debbi to Duke, “let’s go do some crimes.”
Except in Wolf’s remake it will be Janet to Jay.
Wolf, picture Powell as Miller, not Bud. That would be a better fit IMO.
The Fed is about to become the overnight credit market. Then, if Treasury will agree to issue more bills and fewer bonds, the Fed can take control of BOTH liquidity and the shape of the yield curve. That’s real power and it will come as a shock to anyone who thinks the long end of the curve is determined by a “market.”
Until . . . what? Rampant inflation in the form of foreign-held FRN’s “coming home to roost” taking possession of REAL domestic ASSETs?
I’m currently betting on their power being somewhat less than you may expect, Joe. I’ll fall off my chair if the ongoing inflation doesn’t drive rates higher soon enough across durations.
Inflation is currently on the romp and has been for some time already (just look at PPIs from China yesterday coming in at over 2% on a monthly basis right in the face of a strengthening local currency!). That’ll likely move from there around the world as their goods dissipate across the globe with a lag. Their government is now even overtly expending political energy to try to hold down commodity prices.
And at the moment, in the US in particular, pressure on wage inflation is increasing due to the stuff we can read on this site, e.g. from an article just yesterday (https://wolfstreet.com/2021/06/08/wtf-spike-in-job-openings-in-an-unemployment-crisis-labor-shortages-while-15-million-people-claim-unemployment-benefits/). That sort of inflation does not tend to be a transitory blip, no matter what some central banker or another wants to tell us about base effects.
And if various countries shortly start embarking on their pie in the sky energy (and other) infrastructure dreams in order to sate various domestic demands for good jobs, wages and hope, then that’ll feed even more energy into any sort of inflation under the sun.
I suspect there is no way they under such circumstances can nail down short term rates – at least not without causing the creation of an unofficial rate alongside the official one…
Time will show, of course, but if they and their respective governments keep going full steam ahead on throwing new money into the economy (as I deem likely), then I reckon the probability of sustained higher inflation and rates across durations is pretty damned good, and I suspect it’s likely central bankers will go where they’re being led by their nose ring, whilst telling us it was their own plan all along.
Fed will own the bond market up and back. They will work to keep the debt slaves on the plantation as long as the dollar remains a currency. But only if the government takes control of labor, and creates one universal public employees union, with the power to negotiate how much you will make and how much in corporate profits is allowed. What the Fed is doing is arranging the party decorations. No populist donnybrook can stop this, esp when the opposition is the lower 50th decile in intelligence. The real stopper is crypto. What happens to all that debt they are playing with, when the value of crypto goes parabolic against the declining value of money and inflates the money supply umpteen times? The great debt collapse will end their dreams of monetary hegemony.
The purpose of adding liquidity is supposed to be to support increased activity in the economy. So with more money the banks should be loaning out all those excess reserves. But that isnt happening. Banks are not increasing loans and the velocity of money continues to move lower.
So they use this reverse repo facility to mop up some of that excess liquidity, while they still keep printing more money because they are afraid if they stop, the stock market will plummet. And that will stop the wealth effect, which is propping up consumer spending.
The problem is that they really do need to pull back the bond buying quickly, but if they do that too soon, they burst this bubble. That is a whole lot of risk and everything is not hunky dory as they want you to believe.
Interest rates have been trending down recently, as money moves out of risky stocks into less risky stocks and bonds. But this rotation could end violently, as money moves to the sidelines instead. One of the big problems here will be if the dollar breaks the existing support, then it will plunge to the next support level and that is a huge move.
I say that the Fed will move to stop purchases very rapidly, like possibly by July or August. The Fed has created a very dangerous set of circumstances.
Pushing on a string. The banking system is out of credit worthy borrowers so now they’re just sitting on tons of Fed injected zero yield cash (probably mostly business accounts, but then again plenty of individual accounts of anyone too scared of stocks and bonds). Hot potato money as Hussman calls it, but inevitably the majority of it still ends up in a bank account somewhere. So the banks no matter what get screwed with this 0% yielding asset if they can’t make a loan out of it for interest, but now interest rates are so low it doesn’t matter. Inflation is slowly killing the banks. It’s funny to me that rentier capitalism has tried to indebt the $#!7 out of everything until it threatened to collapse under it’s own weight unless the Fed artificially lowered interest rates. Now with zirp and nirp around the world they’re learning that there’s no free lunch as the rentier model starts to cannibalize itself. This happens when you can no longer get logical real returns anywhere (unless you’re willing to try to time a stock market bubble).
To “save the banking system” they may just as well start adding commercial banks to the government payroll. Heaven forbid the rentier capitalists lose their wealth in a grand reset. Instead we just keep inching towards a plutocratic centrally managed economy.
Everyone got PPPs and EIDLs. No borrowers left.
I here no mention of European bank’s collateral stifling interest in overnight lending. Any comment on that?
What a bunch of unmitigated clowns to think they have everything under control and interest rates across the spectrum of maturities are at their beck and call. When government autocrats start pounding their chests in self congratulatory hyperbole, it is time to head for the bomb shelters. No, this is not exactly what they expected, and no, they do not have everything under control. Wow. They sound like a bunch of professional wrestlers selling their own book.
Are the reverse repos a mechanism to avoid inflation without increasing the interest rate?
Why isn’t the market moved by these actions? Four months of QE have certainly moved the markets, but the overnight “undoing over 4 months of QE” doesn’t seem to have the reverse effect. This suggests that the term “undoing of QE” is probably not quite accurate?
Enjoy your blog.
They are only draining liquidity overnight. The swamp is still there. If we take what he says to heart, there is no end game in all this. BOJ used to routinely sweep cash out of MM accounts, and in the financial milieu of zombie banks no one blinked. The idea that CBs can inflate the stock market but not the dollar is arcane. Or that inflation isn’t really a devaluation of assets. Perhaps if we target 2% a year no one will notice? Beggar thy neighbor masks the coordinated devaluing of assets toward that socialist utopia. We’re not growing anything but BS artists and their Marx, or marks..
Half a trillion dollars (and growing) that the banks cannot find good borrowers for. SMH
$500B in bonds are bought FROM The Fed for cash today, then the bonds are returned to the Fed the next day (overnight) and cash is returned to the Buyer.
Sounds like a zero-sum transaction and Fed’s balance sheet does not change. I don’t understand why this is getting attention.
Beardawg,
It would be a zero-sum game if they don’t buy ANYTHING tomorrow. But that’s not going to happen.
Tomorrow, they’re going to buy, for example, $510 billion, to replace the $503 billion that mature tomorrow.
On the Fed’s weekly balance sheet through Wednesday, which will be out tomorrow afternoon, the $503 billion of today will show up as a liability. Next week, it will be some other amount.
So all those trillions are just bouncing back and forth between the Fed and the banks and not entering the economy as seed capital for new or increased businesses to borrow? Great.
And in a short while, a new clump of money ($1.7 trillion) will become available for “infrastructure” projects? How will those funds get into the economy?
Mostly with the purchase of private jets, and yachts, and estates, by Joe’s good friends who will take care of him on the flip side…..
So let me ask this in simple terms, if liquidity drove market prices up, won’t draining liquidity out of the market cause prices to go down?
1) Student loans written off gradually by the gov, without a major increase of the money supply, without Greenspan, Bernanski… the Cain’s family that resided in the Fed, since the 1930’s.
2) As result, for almost the same amount of dollars, young adults will have more dollars to spend, to get married and have a family.
3) The growth of supply of goods like houses, cars… will outpace the growth of supply of money.
4) Between 1880 to 1896, the wholesale price level fell by about 30%, or by
1.75% annually.
5) IBM 360 from the 70’s cost $5 millions, but an tiny AAPL cost $1K.
6) In China, a decades ago, or so, the GDP was rising about 7.5%
annually. The average retail prices declined between 1% to 3% a year, as result of the fall of production cost.
7) During this period, if the supply of labor was fix, than real wages were rising. That reflect the increase of the marginal productivity. The
purchasing power of every RMB, earned by employees, was rising as results of falling CPI.
8) There is nothing wrong with a “benign” deflation. The media is cancer.
9) Employees will buy more, or chose to hoard & hoard more ==> cash in the bank. A mild deflation will enhance economic prosperity.
Are these reverse repos the reason the ten year treasury is falling?
US 3:2 Mexico