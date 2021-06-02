It Begins: The Fed Will Outright Sell its Corporate Bonds & ETFs

Another market support gets pulled away and turned upside down.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Fed announced late Wednesday that it will unwind one of the most iconic bailout facilities of the Pandemic era, namely its holdings of corporate bonds, junk bonds, bond ETFs, and junk bond ETFs that it had purchased last year. The Fed said it will outright sell them.
The Fed’s tersely worded statement said that the bond and ETF sales “will be gradual and orderly, and will aim to minimize the potential for any adverse impact on market functioning by taking into account daily liquidity and trading conditions for exchange traded funds and corporate bonds.”
The facility, set up in a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) that the Fed calls Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility (SMCCF), was iconic not because of its size, which was endlessly hyped in the media at the time as a $750-billion bond-buying giant though it never got close; but because of its previously forbidden nature.
It was the first time that the Fed had purchased corporate bonds, having thus stepped over another of many red lines. This deal was part of the CARES Act with equity funding provided by the US Treasury. The equity funding was designed to shuffle the first loss to the taxpayer.
The Fed acquired these corporate bonds, junk bonds, corporate bond ETFs, and junk bond ETFs in the spring and summer last year. It stopped buying ETFs in July last year. And bond purchases slowed to a trickle after that. The entire facility was put on ice on December 31, after the Mnuchin Treasury refused to extend it, and the Fed has not bought any bonds since then.
Now the Fed said it will sell its holdings outright. Some of the bond will mature, and the Fed will get its money back without having to sell those. The sales will be handled by the trading desk at the New York Fed, which “will announce additional details soon and before sales begin.”
In its most recent statement of its detailed corporate bond holdings, dated May 10, the Fed listed $13.8 billion in corporate bonds and bond ETFs, of which:
- $5.2 billion were corporate bonds
- $8.6 billion were bond ETFs, including junk bond ETFs.
This SPV has always been small fry on the Fed’s $7.9 trillion balance sheet. What counted the most in the first few months of its existence was all the hype around it, which caused junk bond yields to drop to record lows – now that the Fed would be buying junk bonds. And bond ETF prices surged, now that the Fed would be buying junk-bond ETFs. The fact that the Fed never really did much buying got lost in the shuffle. It was just so much more fun to spread the hype.
As small as this facility may be – $13.8 billion being small only by the Fed’s standards of money-printing and bailing out – unwinding these holdings is nevertheless another baby step toward removing support from the market.
Purely symbolic from a monetary standpoint. Pretty significant though, as far as symbols go.
“Red line crossed” vs “baby step” back.
True, but in some ways, I always thought that unless the Fed started intervening on the eve/in the middle of large Corp bankruptcies (Hertz, etc.) things had not reached peak kleptocracy.
The fact that the Fed let large BKs go through even during C19 meant things weren’t as bad as they might have been (gvt bailout wise).
Granted, the further gutting of rates by the Fed indirectly kept some hopeless companies on life support but at least the Fed didn’t go all in for outright resurrection.
I don’t think the fed cares about individual entities.
Symbolic
You beat me to it lol
This is only meaningful if Weimar Powell have the balls to stick to his guns and not reverse course the moment the market whine and start to drop once they find out about the tapering..
Totally reminds me of that nerd that pretends to be tough behind the bully’s back but the moment the bully turns around…no so tough anymore.
Exactly. The FED’s an empty suit.
yup. easy money precedent set.
convenient emergency in 3…2…1… alien invasion! quick, buy corporate bonds! (or whatever).
They would be War Bonds. War of the Worlds Bonds!
If the FED makes money on the sale of these securities, who gets the windfall and will they pay capital gains tax on it?
We Little People will be enlightened by our corporate conglomerate media that Fed SPV’s “paid for themselves” just as we were told the 2008 bailouts of corporate criminals did.
And the Iraqi Oil would pay for the war….
Remember that GWB lie?
We’re also told that the immigration of low skill, low income people “pays for itself.”
The elite on both sides peddle all sorts of lies.
Wolf, you do realize that the Fed reads your blog ?
As Dave Ramsey says: Baby Steps.
13.8B is a baby step in the right direction.
Anybody here marching on congress to balance the budget? Thought not.
As long as congress spends more than they tax somebody will have to be buying the bonds. That somebody is more and more the fed. They have no choice once congress spends it. Both parties playing the game.
Globalists need to significantly crash the Markets so the Great Reset can move forward according to plan. They are beginning to fall behind several milestones and need to accelerate the crash to meet Davos Overlords schedule.
Don’t forget the Illuminati
The total US corporate bond market is what, around $10.6 trillion?
The Fed had to buy token amounts of corporate bonds to offset the effects of the deep state’s unleasing the virus.
Minutes of Fed Private Meeting:
Q: Do you think they notice that interest rates are zero and inflation is 4%?
A: Not yet.
Q: How much longer can we keep this game up?
A: Keep talking about unemploymet.
Q: But there are a record number of job openings.
A: SO?
Let’s sell off some of this corporate debt, you know, the stuff we were never supposed to deal in in the first place. It will look like we are doing something.
Q: Is the BLS tweaking the PCE and the CPI?
A: The best they can.
Q: Still no blowback on us promoting inflation and that “stable prices” thing?
A: Nope.
Historicus,
You deserve a capital H and I cannot stop laughing. Keep going!
JWB
“The equity funding was designed to shuffle the first loss to the taxpayer.”
Well, knock me over with a feather.
It seems like I can recall reading one time that when the Fed was originally set up, it was supposed to buy only corporate debt to respond to liquidity shortages in each of the Fed bank districts. Then when WW-I arrived a few years later, Congress required the Fed to buy Federal debt issued to finance the war effort. Once Congress discovered this magic money tree, they made the law permanent and now people are aghast at the idea of the Fed buying corporate debt.
Imagine stock markets go down 5% tomorrow.
How long before Powell goes on tv and says sorry we were kidding, we arent even thinking about thinking about unwinding the junk.
Look Squirrel.
I am very skeptical of this move. If stocks enter a small downturn, correction or bear market, everything will be back and even more. Don’t forget to buy the dip this time. Stonks will go up always. BTFD!
The Fed can not step away from the “market”. Congress has to play it to the bone. The “step away” ship departed a long time ago. The Fed knows the tune. When the shit storm starts the worthless Congress will blame the Fed and do nothing unless their poltical asses get in a crack because of Joe blow feelin’ da pain. Maybe the Fed can keep people believing that all is good. If the stemmie checks don’t start back up the Blues are going to lose in 22.
If the infrastructure bill passes and is adopted with anything like 2 trillion of spending……
The fed will have a grand opportunity to normalize the world.
Europe is approaching a time when its demographics are starting to become less difficult to manage
The US is about to begin another upward climb that may not be as grand as the baby boom but will provide positive growth most years.
Other nations will be contributing aside from Japan.
So…..by early next year the fed must apply the brakes.
The braking will be extremely tricky to manage since tax increases may be evident, tariff adjustments may be discussed and Covid exists. Not to mention the 2025 automatic tax increases and demands for more spending. Unfortunately, I have little faith in Jay P to manage this enormous challenge without serious mistakes. I think this man is more political than economic so I expect actions and rhetoric which are deceiving. As my mom always said…..if you want to know what someone is thinking don’t listen to their words….watch their actions.
The administration will be screaming like stuck pigs about a fed that is purposely destroying their 4 year record.
It will be like coming out of a national nightmare and waking up in 1984.
Then…..just as we approach comfortable……the collision between the the deficits caused by excessive spending and our future priorities will occur.
It will be an interesting time to be alive…….and somewhat scary…….but which era of US history was not scary. It is how it works.
Gold will still be a hold, markets will be….hard to watch…..and a lot of young people will learn lessons about risk that they will carry with them for the rest of their lives.
So… will interest rates start to rise?
The purchases were mainly jawboning, so these sales are, what? A signal that the Fed is sincerely thinking about thinking about when to reduce accommodation, maybe with intent to increase credibility that they are awake without scaring the horses, much?
It will take them years to think about even thinking about doing anything significant to unwind what they have already done and by then there will be a new crisis that requires more accommodation. I bet you!
The S&P is looking a bit tired nowadays. This will provide a boost for sure!!!
They might have driven the boat to close to the waterfall. First step in trying to make the turn.