Stock Market Officially a Bad Joke: AMC Warns Buyers of its New Shares: Don’t Buy “Unless You Are Prepared” to Lose “All or Substantial Portion of Your Investment”

A joke where everyone is making fun of everyone in grand & crazy pump-and-dump schemes. But I can’t blame AMC. I blame the Fed.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
AMC Entertainment Holdings – whose shares became the incredibly spiking #1 the-zoo-has-gone-nuts meme stock in recent days, multiplying by a factor of 6 in seven trading days, before plunging today – announced in an SEC filing early this morning that would try to sell 11.55 million shares to retail investors, with B. Riley Securities and Citigroup Global Markets as sales agents.
Let the cold-calling begin. AMC will pay the sales agents “up to 2.5% of gross sales” in commissions plus reimburse them for certain expenses. The share sales will be conducted whenever, in bits and pieces, via this “at-the-market” offering.
The fun thing about the updated prospectus is the explicit acknowledgement that the zoo has gone nuts, that the insane movements of AMC’s shares are prove of it, and that investors should not touch this thing with a 10-foot pole.
This is a class-act CYA, much needed during the securities lawsuits that are likely to follow. It will be able to tell stiffed plaintiffs: “We told you so.”
But it also shows that AMC is counting on these traders to not read the warning, and to not heed it if they read it. AMC is counting on these traders to instead buy those shares, with those traders relying on their Reddit crowd to bail them out of those shares later at a much higher price – the social-media-organized pump and dump.
With a palpable sense of astonishment, AMC points out the crazy share price movements that it is now going to take advantage of:
“For example, during 2021 to date, the market price of our Class A common stock has fluctuated from an intra-day low of $1.91 per share on January 5, 2021 to an intra-day high on the NYSE of $72.62 on June 2, 2021 and the last reported sale price of our Class A common stock on the NYSE on June 2, 2021, was $62.55 per share,” it says.
Well “was $62.55,” now is $44 at the moment.
“We believe that the recent volatility and our current market prices reflect market and trading dynamics unrelated to our underlying business, or macro or industry fundamentals, and we do not know how long these dynamics will last,” it says.
And in bold is says: “Under the circumstances, we caution you against investing in our Class A common stock, unless you are prepared to incur the risk of losing all or a substantial portion of your investment.”
“Extreme fluctuations in the market price of our Class A common stock have been accompanied by reports of strong and atypical retail investor interest, including on social media and online forums.”
It warns that its shares “may continue to experience rapid and substantial increases or decreases unrelated to our operating performance or prospects, or macro or industry fundamentals, and substantial increases may be significantly inconsistent with the risks and uncertainties that we continue to face.”
It blamed the spike in the share price on “retail investors,” their hype-mongering “on social media sites and online forums,” their access to data about “the amount and status of short interest in our securities,” and their access to leverage and options.
It also blamed the “short squeeze” itself and “coordinated trading activity” that caused the spike in the price of its shares, and warns how this may end:
“As traders with a short position make market purchases to avoid or to mitigate potential losses, investors purchase at inflated prices unrelated to our financial performance or prospects, and may thereafter suffer substantial losses as prices decline once the level of short-covering purchases has abated.”
These “retail investors” are the very people that AMC is now ruthlessly taking advantage of by selling them 11.55 million more shares at those short-squeeze-and-coordinated-social-media-hype “inflated prices” that it says could get wiped out.
AMC says its new-found market capitalization, based on the idiotic price of its shares, is idiotic itself, dressed up in its CYA legalese:
“Our market capitalization, as implied by various trading prices, currently reflects valuations that diverge significantly from those seen prior to recent volatility and that are significantly higher than our market capitalization immediately prior to the COVID-19 pandemic,” it says.
“These valuations reflect trading dynamics unrelated to our financial performance or prospects,” it says.
“Purchasers of our Class A common stock could incur substantial losses if there are declines in market prices driven by a return to earlier valuations,” it says.
And AMC concludes is warning that the price of the shares it’s going to sell “may fluctuate dramatically, and may decline rapidly, regardless of any developments in our business.”
I can’t blame AMC. They’re in a tough business. They’re losing a ton of money. They got close to a bankruptcy filing last year, had it not been for their ability to extract more cash from those crazy markets.
The decisions makers in this deal are just ruthlessly taking advantage of people that are desperately eager to be ruthlessly taken advantage of, and that are willfully and eagerly participating in one of the grandest-ever pump-and-dump schemes, organized and coordinated in the social media, particularly on Reddit.
But it does show how ridiculous the entire stock market has become, thank you halleluiah to the Fed and its grandest ever shenanigans.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Sucker Filter on steroids.
It uses reverse cosmos, spewing brown acid All over the trading floors, desks, and keyboards.
Enjoy the trip through the Fed ka(lied)o$cope.
Also, someone artfully managed to squeeze a lot of truth-telling into a caveat emptor liability release form. It makes me wonder if they are a WS reader (in addition to a source for WS news now too)
Don’t hold back. Tell us how you really feel. Not good to keep it bottled up.
“AMC says its new-found market capitalization, based on the idiotic price of its shares, is idiotic itself, dressed up in its CYA legalese…
The decisions makers in this deal are just ruthlessly taking advantage of people that are desperately eager to be ruthlessly taken advantage of, and that are willfully and eagerly participating in one of the grandest-ever pump-and-dump schemes, organized and coordinated in the social media, particularly on Reddit.”
revival of the memes :)
We are living in CryptoWorld. It’s like a rerun of the 1920s bucket shops that went down with the ’29 stock market crash. Next there will be clothing chain stores selling the Emperor’s New Clothes.
On the other hand, if China’s currency keeps increasing in value, the Chinese will be able to buy real US companies at garage sale prices, and that will keep the stock market pumping.
They aren’t making more movie theaters?
It’s one thing if you’re buying what you think is a company
with earnings and all that. But in this case, why would
you need to warn anyone.
While Captain Powell of the Titanic fiddles with SPV’s, QE, ZIRP with dreams of igniting inflation for the the Little People like he has for asset holders, others are at least a bit more connected to reality and more concerned about how do stuff like create jobs and produce things folks want:
TAIPEI — China now boasts more Apple suppliers than any other country, a sign that Washington’s attempt to untangle U.S. and Chinese supply chains has had little impact on the world’s most valuable tech company.
Of Apple’s top 200 suppliers in 2020, 51 were based in China, including Hong Kong, according to a Nikkei Asia analysis of the Apple Supplier List released last week, up from 42 in 2018 and knocking Taiwan out of the top spot for the first time. Apple did not release data for 2019.
It’s really kind of sad. Ultimately, billions of dollars are going to be transferred from newly minted degenerate gamblers who mostly don’t even realize the degree to which it is gambling with a huge house advantage.
And they’re naive enough to think they’re sticking to the hedge funds while in truth it’s the exact opposite – the HFTs are preying on them an siphoning off huge sums. This extreme volatility is an absolute gold mine. I have little doubt that the surges aren’t even caused by WSB crowd – they get it started, the hedge funds see the opportunity, jump on board and help drive up the price until retail demand is frothy. Then the hedge funds can quietly sell its (massive) holdings near the peak to all the late-arriving retail bag-holders. Once the hedge fund buy demand is gone the price either drifts lower or crashes lower. Rinse, repeat.
There’s no way the volume of movement are all driven by retailer traders. Although highly likely they are the majority buying high thinking they will make a quick buck or give the finger to the system. Everyone likes that image of being a rebel amongst rebels that all think alike. I can’t believe the media is still pushing the narrative but guess it makes sense to lure more fools on before the train derails.
Most people don’t even know about dark pools. They think the market all set trading hours and fair as if everyone higher up played by the same rules. That the ticker price must be true and accurate–it says so!
The best thing is simply to not partake. You don’t gain but you also don’t lose. No one needs to fear missing out being fleeced by everyone including those who told you to buy and stick it to the man. Just as pyramid schemes exist and those neck-deep nuts ruin close relationships just for some cheap money, what do you think total strangers care about the welfare of others? Easy prey.
As Adam from Wealthion said….”these money goes to Money heaven..”
Hedge funds like sharks eat the sardines ate u the sardine
Every blog seems to have that guy who says the same thing over and over no matter what the post is about. Typically it’s something like “this won’t end well” “gonna pop soon” “I’m stockpiling cash and getting ready to buy when it all collapses” etc. Sure seems like all of those comments and more are very close to coming true. There’s nothing backing any of this but a bunch of pieces of useless paper.
It will be over when banks get hacked your assets gone hum great reset
If the Fed is serious about having inflation go up, maybe it should consider allowing each of the 50 states print their own currencies and back them with Fed generated USD.
50 is more than 1, right?
That would bring us back to around 1792.
How many of the popular phrases can I throw out about time like this? “This is the new normal..”, “The zoo has gone nuts..”, “Mental patients have taken over the asylum..” The stock market and quite a fair bit of the assets market is nothing but a joke courtesy of the FED and cheap money supply with no yield from traditional channels. Mix that with herd, FOMO and lemmings mentality, probably as dangerous of a cocktail as it gets.
If somehow FED pull a miracle and at least on surface create a level off optics rather than a crash then I guess people will build a shrine to worship and herald Weimar Powell as the savior, if it crash hard and biggest in recent in history, will they stick his head on a pike? My guess is no cause they sure didn’t do that to Greenspan. And make no mistake, the elites and insiders will come out ahead with either outcome. For AMC to go this far to warn people really goes to show WTF as Wolf like to use is really understating it, we need something better than WTF, an acronym we are not numb to..
Why stopped at 12Million shares?
Might as well sell a billion shares or 10 billions.
What a looney world — thanks the FED for all that “free money”
I haven’t heard much about the TGA account being run down lately. I believe sometime in June the TGA draw down will end.
I assume that the TGA account is where much of the stock market liquidity is coming from.
It’s likely yield curve control or some other new facility will be announced to counter any drops in the market. Why on earth would anyone at the Fed or politician want the stock market gravy train to end?
Update on the TGA at the end of last week:
https://wolfstreet.com/2021/05/27/fed-drains-485-billion-in-liquidity-from-market-via-reverse-repos-undoing-4-months-of-qe-even-as-qe-continues-total-assets-near-8-trillion/
TGA balance gets released weekly on Thursday. In a couple of hours, we’ll get the new number. Meanwhile, here is the most current until the new number comes out:
Yes Wolf – AMC are doing the right thing. To not take advantage of this idiocy is to risk bankruptcy which would be unfair on other stakeholders (employees, business partners, customers, bankers) and in a rather weird way would even be acting against the long term interests of the err… shareholders.
Normally I wouldn’t approve of a 2.5% fee for non-underwritten issues, but in this case it sounds reasonable. They might sell nothing and earn nothing.
I put in play money into WKHS yesterday. Up 40% today so I sold.
It’s insane out there folks.
It is unusual for a company to warn investors they may lose all their money in buying a new stock issue. I suppose they do not want to get sued.
Caveat emptor! AMC management may give themselves a raise.
I guess my phantasy is limited. I can’t imagine more madness, but I know it has no limits.
Social media multiplies conspiracy theories, hate and even stock prices.
I’ve gotten the impression that folks here are big fans of the Fed, but is everything really because of monetary policy? What about the SEC and Congress itself? There was a tulip mania long before the Fed, and many financial panics while the gold standard was in use.
Irony is with the capital they raise they could probably buy a profitable business. Remember when Kodak got a generic drug contract? Those shares are $8, a premium to their price before the deal.
Hahahahaha…. Just got this press release in my email — the promo train is going full speed (quoted in full below):
Can I resign my membership in the human race?
The AMC saga won’t end until the hedge funds figure out how to close out all the shorts they placed earlier on the year. Unless they can buy shares for $5 or less they will lose big bucks. So they short synthetic shares and ladder trade the stock down at night hoping for a miracle.