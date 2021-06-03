Global Steel Production: China Blows the Socks off the Rest of the World, US Production Plunges

China produced 57% of global crude steel, turned nearly all into finished steel products that it exported or used in domestic manufacturing and construction. The annual steel report is out.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Global production of crude steel – ingots, semi-finished products (billets, blooms, slabs), and liquid steel for castings – ticked up just 0.5% in the year 2020, to 1,878 million metric tonnes (Mt), according to the World Steel Association’s 2021 World Steel report today. The 0.5% gain came in two slices: China boosted production and gained a chunk of market share; the rest of the world lost production and market share.
Since 1995, there have been only three periods when annual crude steel production fell: The Asian Financial Crisis in 1998 (-2.7%); the Global Financial Crisis in 2009 (-7.8%); and in 2015 (-3.0%), when China made a short-lived effort to get a grip on the money-losing overproduction at its steel makers that are supported and often controlled by various government entities:
But in 2020, China’s crude steel production, despite a large drop during its lockdown early in the year, rose 6.9%, to 1,064 Mt, accounting for 56.7% of world production. In 2017, China had outproduced the rest of the world for the first time.
In the rest of the world without China, production fell by 6.8% to 813 Mt. China has been able to grab market share during each crisis. Over the past 20 years, total crude steel production surged by 120%, and nearly all of that gain went to China:
In all of the largest producing areas, crude steel production plunged in early 2020. But China more than fully recovered a few months later and then blew by its prior production levels. The CIS (the post-Soviet grouping of countries including Russia) also recovered and late in the year outproduced their pre-Pandemic levels. But the US, India, Europe, Japan, and many other regions didn’t get anywhere near fully recovering. They all lost market share to China.
In the US, crude steel production plunged 17.2% to 72.7 Mt. In the USMCA area – the US, Mexico, and Canada – production plunged 15.7% to 100.5 Mt, the lowest in the data going back 25 years, for a share of 5.4% of global production, while China’s share surged to 56.7%. In 2001, China’s market share had for the first time surpassed NAFTA’s market share. The trend couldn’t be clearer:
Of the top five producing countries – China, India, Japan, the US, and Russia – only China increased production in 2020.
China’s production was over 10 times the production of #2, India, and about 15 times the production of #4, the US. The USMCA countries are indicated in red. Production quantities of Mexico and of Canada are hard to see without magnifying glass:
China converts most of its crude steel to finished steel products.
Most of the crude steel China produced in 2020 was converted in China’s factories into higher-value finished steel products. These finished steel products were then either used in construction or by manufacturers (to make products for export or for Chinese consumption) or were exported outright.
While China produced 56.7% of the world’s crude steel, it also produced 56.2% of the world’s finished steel products.
In terms of crude steel, China exported only 51 Mt (4.8% of its production); but it also imported 38 Mt of crude steel, for net exports (exports minus imports) of 13 Mt, just a tiny fraction of the 1,065 Mt of crude steel it produced.
The 15 largest crude steel companies in the world in 2019
Nine of the 15 companies that produced the largest quantity of crude steel in 2020 are Chinese companies, and six of them are owned or controlled by government entities in China.
Nucor, the only US steelmaker on this list, fell to 15th place, from 14th place last year, and from 12th place in 2018:
- China Baowu Steel Group: 115.3 Mt, up from 95.5 Mt in 2019 and from 67.4 Mt in 2018; includes the tonnage of Maanshan Steel and Chongqing Steel – owned by the government of China.
- ArcelorMittal: 78.5 Mt, down from 97.3 Mt in 2019. Includes shares in AM/NS India and China Oriental. Registered in Luxembourg, managed from India.
- Hesteel Group, formerly HBIS Group: 43.8 Mt down from 46.6 Mt – owned by the government of Hebei Province, China. Includes Serbia Iron & Steel d.o.o. Beograd and MAKSTIL A.D. in Macedonia
- Shagang Group China: 41.6 Mt, up from 41.1 Mt in 2019 – privately owned, China.
- Nippon Steel Corporation: 41.6 Mt, down from 51.7 Mt; includes Nippon Stainless Steel Corporation, Sanyo Special Steel, Ovako, and 40% of AM/NS India and 31% USIMINAS – Japan.
- POSCO: 40.6 Mt, down from 43.1 Mt in 2019 – South Korea.
- Anshan Iron and Steel Group, or Ansteel Group 38.2 Mt, down from 39.2 Mt in 2019 – owned by the government of China.
- Jianlong Group: 36.5 Mt up from 31.2 Mt in 2019 – privately owned, China
- Shougang Group: 34 Mt, up from 29.3 Mt in 2019 – owned by the government of Beijing, China.
- Shandong Steel: 31.1 Mt, up from 27.6 Mt in 2019 – owned by the government of Shandong province, China.
- Delong Steel Group: 28.3 Mt, up from 26.8 Mt in 2019– privately owned, China.
- Tata Steel Group: 28.1 Mt, down from 30.1 Mt in 2019 – India.
- Valin Group: 26.8 Mt, up from 24.3 Mt in 2019 – controlled by the Chinese state, with a minority stake being publicly traded.
- JFE Holdings: 24.4 Mt, down from 27.3 Mt – Japan.
- Nucor Corporation: 22.7 Mt, down from 23.1 Mt in 2019 – USA.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
It’s pretty astonishing to think when you visit a WWII Battleship museum like the USS New Jersey…
That America couldn’t manufacture that today.
America can still manufacture lattes from Starbucks though, that should count into the PMI. Hahahahaha.
Yeah, it’s a consumable… heck, given how we have defined away inflation, or defined in things like structural r*****, why not define in something like manufacturing.
Whose going to know the difference, certainly not your reporters today.
Of course it could manufacture it but it would be of even less use than in WWII.
I read a couple of years ago that Chinese steel overcapacity was greater than the total production of Europe. When there’s no environmental regulations to follow, when the employees are paid low wages compared with the rest of the world, when the industry is hugely subsidized for political reasons, when the rest of the world allows this through free trade, such a feat is the inevitable result.
If China is happy to subsidize the whole world what is the problem? Meantime you/we/anybody can invest in more productive industries.
Steel is a past.
“Steel is a past” only for ghosts. So maybe that’s what you are.
For real people in the real world, steel is everywhere, from your computer to the building you live in. You cannot commute to work without steel, and you cannot work from home without steel, and you cannot even buy a peach without steel because the entire transportation infrastructure and network depends on steel.
Recall the bay bridge had specialized stew components that they could only source from China. It is utterly laughable how China has moved up the value chain while continuing to hold its top position at the very bottom of that same chain.
Alas, we just need to believe that same executive who always says that the US can stay ahead of China just because we will always be more innovative.
Yup, that explains away companies like Huawei, Tencents, DJI, etc. none of them are innovative at all.
😝
Steel is a “past”? So your new bridges, buildings, ships, etc, will be made of cream-latte? Good luck…
Very well said, concise and to the point.
The wages that Chinese steel workers get are equal to those in America, in terms of what kind of lifestyle the money buys. That is China’s huge advantage over the West. The cost of living is low and the workers are not burdened with debt, as in America. The Chinese steelworker making the equivalent of $6 US an hour can buy the same lifestyle as an American making $30 an hour. He lives an upper blue collar or lower middle class life.
That is a lie, there’s massive household debt in China. And over the past 10 years, because of things like the RE bubble, the cost of living has risen greatly for the lower class workers in China. The bulk of factory workers in China are very poor and getting poorer every year. Their standard of living peaked something like 10 years ago.
I have seen for years comments about the inevitable Chinese collapse, how they are sitting on the world’s largest debt bubble. Yet somehow they are still managing to get ahead.
I wonder who is managing their PR, we need to hire them to pump up America. 💵
Is there anyone else who’s concerned that every country got screwed in 2020 but China? Now that more and more information is coming out on the whereabouts of this virus will the public start to question what happened and what we were all put through. Think about what has just been released by several news outlets. Combine that and a modicum of common sense and one can’t help but to look at that chart and think that something’s fishy.
China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia, etc all came through 2020 relatively OK. They shout down hard for a couple months, then things went back to normal, except for tourism. The West refused to do what is necessary, and are still paying the price.
China had a head start because it had a heads up.
The Bob who cried Wolf,
You’re conflating a bunch of stuff. During the Financial Crisis, China gained a huge amount of market share too, as demand was sagging everywhere, and as production was plunging in other parts of the world.
The thing is Chinese factories that are government controlled or supported just keep going during a crisis, even if there is no demand, and they’re overproducing, no problem, and their biggest customers are state-controlled entities, and their lenders are state-controlled banks. They’re in an entirely different environment when there is a crisis.
If you’re referring to China did Covid deliberately as a weapon against us that is 100% fake news promoted by the usual sources.
….57% of global crude steel…
A good case for central planning. Just sayin’….
It’s not hard to make steel, China has to make alot of it in order to keep their Real Estate bubble going. There’s massive household debt because of it. There’s almost no welfare/social security programs in China, so money goes to things like subsidizing steel and transportation. While subsidizing steel and certain industries sounds very good on paper, it can lead to problems later on.
It’s also important to remember that almost no numbers out of China are real. For something like this, we would have to figure out iron ore imports to China (as reported by countries who exported them), to see if these numbers match up. For this though, It’s not that important.
Any country could start subsidizing steel production and start getting their numbers up. For China, after their RE bubble pops, we’ll probably see a dramatic decline in production.
I have been hearing that story for 10 years now. How China’s real estate bubble is going to pop. Wake me up when that happens. I have been shorting China mortgage bonds forever, just waiting for the inevitable payoff.