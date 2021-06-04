The Weird Phenomenon of “Labor Shortages” as Millions of People Who Could Work Are Not Working

A sign of how messed up the moving parts of the economy have become, amid massive excesses and distortions connected by malfunctioning gearing.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
In an interview a few days ago that aired locally, the owner of an Italian restaurant in San Francisco – the restaurant scene is now vibrant in a different way than before – put her struggles with hiring on the table. The kitchen staff had come back, she said, but she had trouble hiring back the staff for the front of the restaurant, the wait staff, who are normally fairly well paid via tips.
She said that many of these people have other dreams. They were artists or writers or students or entrepreneurs, or whatever, and waiting tables wasn’t their career, it was just a way to make ends meet. And many of them had moved on during the pandemic or were using their unemployment benefits to push their dreams forward, rather than returning to restaurant work.
Employment in food services and drinking places rose by 186,000 in May from April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics today. In the leisure and hospitality industry overall – which also includes hotels and casinos – employment jumped by 292,000 in May, and has been gaining all year as restaurants and hotels reopened, but was still down by 2.5 million people compared to the peak in February 2020.
Every restaurant owner has their own struggles. Pay raises are being implemented to bring people back, including at big chain restaurants. But what the owner of the Italian restaurant said was that for her, hiring waitstaff, who earn substantial tips, was the difficulty; and that her kitchen staff, the hourly employees, were largely back at work. Which makes the whole story a lot more complex.
Then there is manufacturing. The complaints from manufacturers about the difficulties of hiring have been circling for decades, as the industry is requiring ever more sophisticated labor because automation is playing an ever-larger role.
But now, in addition to the difficulties of finding the right kind of labor, manufacturers are deeply tangled up in supply-chain issues and being able to get components, raw materials, and supplies in time, with lead-times blowing out, putting a damper on what they could manufacture, and on the labor they could employ if they got everything they needed.
Every crisis has incentivized manufacturers to cut costs by investing in automation or by offshoring production. Manufacturing employment peaked in the 1970s and has since fallen by about one third.
In May, the number of workers in manufacturing ticked up by only 23,000, after falling by 32,000 in April, and was still 509,000 below where it had been in February 2020:
In 2008, during the Great Recession, employment in manufacturing and employment in the leisure and hospitality industry crossed for the first time, driven by offshoring, automation, and Americans’ love for traveling and eating out. This trend – with exception of the collapse of travel and eating out during the lockdowns – has broadened since then. Note that during the Great Recession, as employment in manufacturing plunged, employment in the leisure and hospitality industry only dipped. This time, it collapsed:
And then there are construction jobs. Construction is booming, especially residential construction – but handicapped by material shortages, spiking prices, and long lead times for some materials, and complaints in residential construction about labor shortages.
So back to the weird phenomenon: Construction employment fell by 20,000 jobs in May, compared to April, and was still 225,000 lower than in February 2020. But it wasn’t evenly spread. The number of people working in building construction rose by 4,900, nearly all of the gains in the segment of residential buildings.
It’s with businesses in heavy and civil engineering construction, where employment fell by 5,500 and with specialty trade contractors, where employment fell by 19,300.
Then there is the so-called retirement boom, which is curious but makes sense on a conceptual basis: At least 1.7 million more workers than expected retired due to the pandemic, according to the Schwartz Center for Economic Policy Analysis. These are people who are sitting on their stock market gains or crypto gains or housing gains, and they’ve got enough, and they lost their jobs or quit their jobs, or they closed their businesses and medical practices, and they don’t feel like returning to work, and they’re not looking for a job.
This is another element in the weird phenomenon of complaints about labor shortages while millions of people are not working who might otherwise be working. These early retirees are no longer in the labor force.
The labor force fell in May by 53,000 people. The labor force consists of people who were working during the survey period or who actively looked for a job in the prior four weeks.
People such as the 1.7 million who may have retired that otherwise wouldn’t have retired, who wish to rest on their laurels, they’re no longer in the labor force. People who took off to take care of their kids as schools were closed and are not looking for a job because they don’t have time for a job – they’re not in the labor force either.
There were roughly 6.6 million people in May who want a job in general terms but who didn’t look for a job over the past four weeks for whatever reason, and who were therefore not included in the labor force, according to the BLS. This was roughly unchanged from April but was still 1.6 million people higher than in February 2020.
So there are millions of people on the sidelines of the labor market, and the labor force remains 3.5 million people lower than it had been in February 2020.
When there is talk about “labor shortages” it is grounded in this phenomenon that there are plenty of people and potential workers, and there is no shortage of people, but for myriad reasons, companies have trouble bringing these people back in.
Hiking wages and improving benefits would, and does, solve some of those issues, and this is happening. But that’s not the only factor, and the reasons are complex, and the way back to old normal is likely impossible.
Employers of all types – companies, governments, and nonprofits – reported that they added 559,000 workers to their payrolls in May, according to the BLS. The total number of jobs at these establishments, at 144.9 million, was still down by 7.6 million from February 2020 (green line).
Households reported that 444,000 more people were working in May than in April, including self-employed workers, bringing the total number of workers to 151.6 million, still down by 7.1 million from February 2020 (red line):
It is a strange phenomenon, hearing complaints about “labor shortages” even as millions of people who could work are not working. It’s a sign of just how messed up the moving parts of the economy have now become, with massive excesses and distortions in some parts, connected by malfunctioning gearing.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Hmmm, I will just venture a guess about that San Francisco restaurant if its anything like the part of California I live in:
Kitchen staff: Illegals, dreamers, other assorted immigrants and non-english speakers who cannot easily find other work so now are back.
Wait staff: Americans, the “pretty people” who could bring in the nice tips who are now getting the free gov. money, and want to / have moved on to something better.
Sea Creature,
In San Francisco, everyone is from all over the place, with all kinds of accents, from Texan to Bangladeshi accents, including at the front end of restaurants and including in our household. Some of these people are very pretty, such as my wife, and some are just weathered scrawny people, such as me.
Hey Wolf! Primo! I’m also weathered and scrawny! Nice to know there are others like me out there. Tschüß
Johann
Yeah, well, I am OLD, weathered and scrawny!
Does your wife read your comments, or are you the luckiest scrawny man alive? 😁
1. No
2. Yes.
Yeah that Texas accent of yours is unmistakable.
Yes, They are getting free government money and now rent and mortgage forbearance is again postponed to end of September. So they don’t have to worry about spending on rent also, the government is betraying to its own tax payers big time. They are making a big bubble now (Housing Bubble 2), new home buyers can’t afford anymore. Such a shame.
My father had a framed needlepoint motto on his wall that had been passed down for several generations, it said” Them that works eats.” We are kinda far from that now.
So we tax people who do work to pay people who don’t work more than they earned when they did work…and we pretend to wonder why they aren’t working?
We’ve gone from (appropriate) compassionate support for people experiencing Covid unemployment to willful ignorance of severely undermining our economy (the best big one in the world).
Sweet.
We also tax those who don’t eat or just barely and give it to them who won’t have to worry where their next meal comes from if they live a million lifetimes. Now THAT’S sweet.
And that latter group doesn’t do any work either, unless you count sailing yachts as working. Yet somehow they eat. Does anyone’s grandpappy have a pithy needlepoint motto on their wall to explain that?
The political class is literally destroying this country. Right now all those stock prices are pumped up, but what happens as the stimulus money and unemployment insurance and PPP is drained from bank accounts?
All those people who think they are rich because their house is now worth a million or they made $250K in the stock market and now feel rich are just kidding themselves. Those gains are paper gains unless they sell and noone every really sells at the top, so all an illusion.
The perverse side of this is that all of these trends – 30 year bond bull market, low interest rates, stock market rally, millions of unfilled jobs, home price appreciation – they might all break at the same time and start to really wipe out the “wealth effect”.
The Federal Reserve might actually have painted themselves in a corner where they either keep raising the amount of support and inflation rate or the bottom drops out.
My guess is that the trigger for this whole mess collapsing is when the Treasury is done depleting the store of extra cash they raised last year and must go out to the markets to sell Treasuries. That is going to be met with a lack of demand and that will push bonds to sell off hard and interest rates to rise rapidly. Once we get that happening, it all comes collapsing down. Stocks sell off hard as P/E ratios get re-examined. The Fed cant just go back to unlimited QE, as it that cause the dollar to collapse and a complete crisis of confidence in the markets. I think they dont yet know that they have already pushed beyond the breaking point.
Never going to happen. The Fed is ready, willing and able to print 14 trillion if we have a 10% downturn and 20 trillion if it turns into a bear market.
There is no stopping these folks until the dollar is worth less than toilet paper.
About those house, stock and Bitcoin values: it’s not money until you spend it.
My Dad brought us up on, “Fish, or cut bait”. We would have been disowned if we didn’t work.
When there are people who cannot work, then society has an obligation to help them out. But if someone is able bodied and don’t want to work, they are just a drain on everyone else and take away from those who could use a helping hand. I have often noticed that when folks cannot work, they are loathe to accept anything and often don’t. That other category…….
Everyone should get 1/2 acre to themselves to live off of.
Otherwise, all work is a form of slavery.
That’s total nonsense. Work, done properly, is joyous self-actualization using all your capabilities to their fullest extent, meeting challenges and creating something of value which is traded to others for the benefit of all, at mutually agreeable prices. It is individual effort and isn’t slavery at all.
Now, “jobs” on the other hand, being paid serf wages to further enrich billionaires and their management lackeys…
It is a business deal, it is the same as every other business deal.
Everyone has to get something out of the deal.
If you are not getting paid very much, chances are whatever you are bringing to the deal is not worth much.
Everything is always negotiable, and employers are willing to pay more to get more.
If you believe your skills are worth more than you are getting paid from an employer, then you should go into business for yourself and see what the “real world” is like…..
I’ve always been a hard worker….started when I was 12. But I don’t blame our problems on the restaurant worker who won’t go back. Consider…55 huge corporations paid ZERO in federal taxes last year!
A few notables:
Archer Daniels Midland enjoyed $438 million of U.S. pretax income last year and received a federal tax rebate of $164 million.
FedEx zeroed out its federal income tax on $1.2 billion of U.S. pretax income in 2020 and received a rebate of $230 million.
Nike didn’t pay a dime of federal income tax on almost $2.9 billion of U.S. pretax income last year, instead enjoying a $109 million tax rebate.
Dish Network paid no federal income taxes on $2.5 billion of U.S. income in 2020.
Salesforce avoided all federal income taxes on $2.6 billion of U.S. income.
This has been happening every single year for DECADES. Verizon made $40B in the US back in 2006-2008 and paid ZERO in federal taxes.
If we can’t force the wealthy and corporations to pay their fair share and we can’t stop the Military Industrial Complex, etc. from raping the annual budget….this thing will eventually come to a halt.
It’s not some dude on his couch hitting his bong that will destroy the USA. It’s the Usual Suspects and their enablers…..
A million upvotes. If they were a thing on this site.
My dad had a similar type of thingy on the wall that said: ”Not drunk is he who from the floor can rise again and drink once more,,, but drunk is he who prostrate lies and cannot either drink nor rise.”
Seems USA has reached the drunk stage, eh?
We need to increase H1Bs to bring more Indians in so they can stimulate our economy twofold by both working those unfilled jobs AND sponsoring the onlyfans accounts of those waitresses who quit to pursue their dreams. Two jobs filled for every one visa. I’ll take my nobel prize now, thanks.
Lol excellent point
Yah let’s create apprenticeship training jobs for those H1B’s at McDonald’s.
Do you know what jobs have shortages worldwide?
STEM teachers -i.e qualified in the subject
fighter pilots
assorted unsexy specialist surgeons, like proctology
..to name 3 I happen to know something about
In other words, all the jobs you can’t fill with H1Bs.
Well, not without major problems on Day 2 of their hire – notice how many warships are sinking these days? Notice how they never tell you who was driving?
But, even though you can’t fill them with H1Bs, the people doing them are still leaving. Those professions are being treated like all the others – no respect for judgement, counterproductive PC BS, and woke, greedy bosses who will yell at you for not solving the messes they’ve created.
Delve into any major disaster in the last 10 years and you will find not one person involved who both knew what they were talking about and were listened to.
I am not joking when I say that jobs I left 14 years ago are still asking me to return. I got results, I did extra for my colleagues, I fixed the crises quickly and smoothly. But all of this stopped being rewarded about 15 years ago, and furthermore the useless wasters now do get rewarded. Ask any decent manager. They can’t reward the good ones, and they can’t even criticize (still less discipline) the bad ones.
I have former colleagues and friends in 20 countries and as many professions. They are all telling me the same thing.
If you haven’t already, Go Galt. You can’t fix this, and the quicker it all implodes the better, because there will then be less damage to fix afterwards.
BS, Indians are not going to clean your bathrooms, or flip burgers. They are going to take on the engineering jobs for a penny an hour and destroy more middle class jobs.
I worked directly with the public for 10+ years including front end work in restaurants and bars.
Even with the jab, I would be hesitant to work face-to-face right now in a high volume enclosed setting with covid spreaders who sometimes caugh all over the place throughout the day.
I’d probably look for less social employment opportunities especially considering the insanely high cost of healthcare.
Nah, people under 60 don’t wear masks unless required to. Plus everyone is vaccinated who wants to be. It’s a societal change. People found other ways to make money on the side, and/or just had to cut costs and realized they didn’t care that much about the latte’s and etc. they used to buy. Working age people don’t care all that about healthcare unless they have some need for it. Plus there’s medicaid. Bet enrollment has skyrocketed in that.
You couldn’t pay me enough money to deal with entitled Karens on a daily basis.
Pandemic has shown some truely disgusting behavior from customers. Some people would rather not come back to that.
I worked in restaurants for a decade….busboy, waiter, bar-back, bartender. No way I’d risk dying to that crappy pay/working conditions now.
Like you said…with a botched Covid response…it’s not surprising people aren’t in a big hurry to go risk death/long term serious health problems for a terrible job w/terrible pay. It’s just common sense.
It’s hysterical all these buffoons blame busboys and maids for all of America’s problems and give a pass to the people w/blood all over their hands.
Everyone that is unemployed and drawing benefits should be given two weeks to take one of the open jobs or be assigned a job. If they refuse then their benefits should be cut off. This is much like how the military operates during wartime. If you didn’t want to carry a rifle in combat then you took a job as a cook, in the rear with the gear. Worked then and would work now.
If the gov’t had the ability or wherewithal to do that their wouldn’t be a crisis in the first place. Travel would have been shut down right away. China had the least warning, yet were the least harmed. Think about that. Also, there would be riots. Lots of riots.
Swamp-it may be different now (i think you’ve said you were Navy), but refusing your Army MOS/duty assignment back in the day usually led to the stockade, or dishonorable (general if your reasons were ‘good’ enough) discharge…
may we all find a better day.
I was lucky. I signed up volentarily after I was drafted and picked the career field that I wanted, and got it. Got assigned overseas working in a computer room. Worked out good in the long run.
Back to my original point. No one should be collecting unemployment when there are all these open jobs available. We worked right through the pandemic and served the Veterans with their home purchases.
The same people not working because they have the dole will be the same ones later scratching their head because they can’t find a job because they have no skills and/or a lack or marketable work habits.
^^ This. Exactly true. As someone that interviews many people to hire, I already see it coming.
At some point in the future, you will be able to weed out the deadbeats by asking what is this year and a half gap in your employment record?
Oh yeah, that’s how they did it at home in East Germany! The “assigning jobs to people thing” worked so well, that the part of workers who did want to be productive fled the country by crawling through so called “Death zones”, armed with snipers and landmines to keep people locked in. And the other part of workers loved their assigned jobs….. productivity bottomed out and the country is now history.
But great idea, in principle!!
You think more tyranny is the solution the already widespread tyranny…vomit.
Swamp Creature
Exactly what army were you referring to where soldiers got to decide if they carried a rifle in combat?
Certainly not the US; in WWII, Germans shot 25,000+ of their own who “objected”; USSR shot over 250,000…
Javert Chip
Vietnam
If you had any skill you could pick your billet if you enlisted and didn’t wait to get drafted. In that war there were 9 soldiers in the rear with the gear for every one in combat. It was a pretty fair system. I enlisted and they honored every commitment.
Uh, no… that just isn’t right, what about matching skill sets.
I personally think the SF joints above should automate, robot waiters. They also have a taser compartment for people who do not tip.
Cause, robots deserve tips too.
I am not sure why anyone would think this is strange in any way. If you reward people for not working, that is exactly what they will do.
It is called conditioned response, and it is the same why all domesticated animals are trained….
Or maybe people don’t want to go back and work for crappy employers who fired them last year?
Maybe $2.13/hr for a server doesn’t go as far as it used?
What exactly were employers supposed to do when their revenues dropped to ZERO? You’re not talking about a nice tech company that can make money even if everyone is working remotely. The layoffs were centered in lower wage, hospitality and retail jobs, and those employers were largely making nothing for several months.
In addition, the $2.13/hour bit is dishonest without reference to the tips people get.
The minimum wage has been raised an average of just under ELEVEN CENTS a YEAR for the past 40 YEARS!!!
Can you dig it man?
One penny and one dime per hour every year is your raise!!
Most people who work FT, work 2,080 hrs a year.
2,080 x $0.11 = $228 raise every yr!!
That’s $19/month!
They can’t live on it. Can’t pay healthcare, go to college, buy a home, etc, etc, etc. All you can do is stay poor. Real wages flat since 1970.
The system is broken and the country is dying because of the greed of the 1%. It’s happening right in front of your face.
It’s not busboys and maids…..
@NDRL
You realize, there is a reason it’s called minimum wage. If you are stuck at that level for 40 years, the problem isn’t with the system.
It’s you.
Hint, a garbage boy who just started shouldn’t be earning the same rate as a master chef who has been at it for 20 years. And if after 20 years, that person is still a garbage boy earning minimum wage, something has gone wrong, but it isn’t the country.
If you are working for minimum wage, your problem is not the minimum wage, it is that person in the mirror…..
Minimum wage jobs are for kids to learn how to work, not for adults who are supposed to have skills and know how….
Wearing a paper hat is not a job for an adult….
Harrold
Assuming you’re not such a marginal employee that you’re actually only worth $2.13/hr, the solution for working for a crappy boss at $2.13/hr is quit & get a new job.
Or maybe your gender studies degree just didn’t get you to the economic promised land?
Or maybe they had no work ethic to begin with, and it has been my experience that water always seeks its own level, and people generally get paid what they are worth…..
I work for a casino. We are short 800 employees and that is before a new hotel and convention center open later this year. We raised our minimum pay for non-tipped positions to $15 in May. Pre-C19 we had a lot of $10 an hour positions. Anyone making $15 an hour or more got a 7% raise. We are offering hiring bonuses of $500 to $3,000 (some internal transfers are eligible for a bonus. People who left the casino and come back are eligible for the bonus. We also offer medical, eye, dental, 401K, life insurance, and tuition reimbursement. Since last January my pay has gone up 22%.
We no longer test for pot. The casino is staying smoke free for now. We have an attendance point system (earn 10 points a year and you get fired). The casino is raising the 10 points to 14 points.
It will be interesting to see if we get more applicants. I think it will help marginally. Our biggest remaining issue is lack of affordable housing in the area.
People are fed up with corparate America been cheated and stomped on long enough will ceo and boards clean out profits
The prospect of living in their car and spelunking in dumpsters for dinner will change that attitude in a heartbeat….
The world people are experiencing now, is fake, and unsustainable, and one day they will wake up to discover that….
One simple question.
Do your jobs pay enough to (eventually) buy a home and raise a family?
When the vets came back from the world wars, that’s all they asked for. It’s the two simple aims of human existence.
From what you say about affordable housing, the answer appears to be no.
It very probably isn’t even mostly your fault, and you can lay much of the blame on the Government, but your hourly rate is the only thing your potential employees have a choice about. It doesn’t matter what your rates and conditions are in absolute terms, just what they are relative to your local market and competitors.
In the past, in numerous countries, employers have bought land and built homes to fix that problem. It was ubiquitous in the 19th century. I know you don’t see yourselves as in the real estate business, but the government sure isn’t going to fix the problem for you.
And without being trite, you may just have to make less profit, maybe a lot less.
OK, it is real simple. The people “supported” their jobs being exported so they could buy cheap crap at big box stores. Then they supported massive illegal immigration which skewed the ratio of labor vs. jobs. Now they are crying because wages are low. You cannot make this stuff up….. Cause and effect children.. cause and effect.
When you cannot even determine what is in your own best interests, do not expect others to do it for you.
Most people don’t support anything. They simply have no choice.
They accept what happens because the vast majority of people are largely powerless.
You rantings don’t even sound like somebody vaguely familiar w/reality. What you’re saying……it’s all nonsense.
Nobody “supported their job being exported”. What sort of outlandish buffoon says something so ridiculous!!?? :)
“The people” aren’t making these decisions. It happens on high and the results come down and slap all of us in the face.
People are helpless. Democracy gives people a charade that they elect the policy makers which would work for the people. In reality, both parties take turns to serve the true master ie elite. This is how I feel.
“Most people don’t support anything” And there in lies the problem. If you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem.
“We raised our minimum pay for non-tipped positions to $15 in May. Pre-C19 we had a lot of $10 an hour positions. Anyone making $15 an hour or more got a 7% raise….We also offer medical, eye, dental, 401K, life insurance, and tuition reimbursement.”
Those are mighty big increases in cost of labor in such a short time.
Casino business must be booming to support the increased cost of doing business.
I wonder.
\\\
I think this one might be is simple. Labor mobility is affected by housing cost. People moved during covid and now they cannot afford to move back.
\\\
But also I have heard this story hundreds of times from empoyers…
There is no quality labor available!
Well, the acctual statement goes as follows>
There is no quality labor immediately avaialable at the location we need for the pay we offer that prefereably have 10 years of experience and will work for a junior salary, with vague and undefined promisses of future and “market competitive benefits” (if any).
\\\
Add in the on demand scheduling everyone is moving to now a days. It makes life difficult when you don’t know when or how many hours you will be working.
And the ability to hold two part-time jobs becomes impossible.
LDLS-agree. The pause in the labor shows to me that time off led people to seriously examine what they believe they are worth and how much it costs them to actually go to work. Long-term avoidance of reason seems popular on all sides…(speaking of long-term, this has been illustrated by the essential doubling of the labor force since the ’70’s. Arithmetic indicates that labor’s overall value had to be seriously watered down, no matter the gender. Couple with the impact this had on the ‘traditional’ U.S. family of the ’50’s-’60’s, this new labor-market ‘weirdness’ might indicate a family-unit trend back, with gender roles in child-raising now more fluid and acceptable).
may we all find a better day.
There is no labor shortage.
There is a slave shortage.
With the wealth disparity in this country being what it is, I have to agree.
They will all be back … after the wages offered rise substantially. But, the higher wages will just go to pay higher mortgages/rents, food, gas, … This is how inflation works.
People retired on fix income will be screwed if they do not own lots of quality real estate/hard assets. Soon, our streets will be filled with homeless retired people.
What a failure. The midterms can not come soon enough.
You might want to take a gander at the velocity of money these days.
Who will be paying these “higher rents” if the retired folks are homeless and no one else wants to take a job and work. Will we move to the next level economy where owners of property just rent to each other like a snake eating it’s own tail?
They might just have to bunk up and share quarters. Just because one income doesn’t make enough to live doesn’t mean you can’t multi-family a residence. Ideal. Hell NO. But practical. YES
Yes, this is happening in Southern California. The rents are high, home prices are high so many families are living in single home, one bedroom for each family.
A simple 4 BR home is 1 million USD, quite expensive for average Joe but if 4 families come together, they can easily afford it.
I call it third world-ization of CA and am seeing it right here in Southern CA in front of my eyes. Not the America I thought I saw when I left my home country 20 years back.
Yeah, 4.5 months and they haven’t created UTOPIA!! DERP!
Maybe you should get a bunch of low IQ-Tards and storm the Capitol?!?
You can “take America back”!!! Back to the 1850s!
If welfare has taught us anything, it is if you pay someone to sit on their a$$ and become morbidly obese, that is precisely what they will do. Couple this with government mandated rent moratorium and you have a recipe for the current shortage. I don’t buy the BS about servers pursuing pie in the sky dreams. I know several large employers in CA, manufacturing and construction, who are having a hard time recruiting workers due to unemployment benefits.
The image of the self reliant American is nearly gone. Just about everyone has their hands in the government pig feed. Even the rich cannot resist taking a government contract, tax cut, credit, insurance, assistance or subsidy. etc. So who can complain. There is hardly anyone not benefiting.
I have no idea how unemployment works….luckily never was unemployed…….but assuming the following is how it works if I were paid 400 per week in regular unemployment and then received an additional 400 from federal sources…….see you.
The same reason a universal income will not work……if basic needs are satisfied some folks will not get out of bed. Especially those who earn little beyond the basic needs.
Why is the media so clueless about the issue…..don’t bother……everyone knows…..even them.
Another case where government help is restraining the economy not promoting it.
Maybe they can’t afford to buy a car to get to work?
I took a bus to work for many years.
They could bike to work. I have done it in the past when I did not have a car. Would help with the obesity too.
I mean obviously we’re not talking about any one individual here as everyone has their own unique conditions that may preclude one solution or another.
But when I look around at my fellow Americans, I generally do *not* see people willing to sacrifice and make the hard choices.
I think wages should be raised. But I also think that people need to become more productive in all aspects of their lives at the same time, to earn it.
That’s just my opinion, obviously. I am sure that those who can’t stand the thought of anyone anywhere every being criticized (unless their net worth is over a certain value) will hate it, but it is what it is.
Apple
Buy a clunker like I did. I got to work. When it broke down, I took public transportation. I’m tired of hearing from these whining dogs.
Long gone are the days when a kid learned work ethic from getting up at 4am and delivering newspapers every day for 2 hrs. before school for a dollar a day.
The current generation is spoiled and entitled.
Nothing transitory about wage increases. J&J take note.
I know manufacturing company after manufacturing company in Ohio desperate to hire 30, 40, 50 team members … they have stopped drug screens in many cases and entry level pay rates from $16 – 22 per hour … and they still can’t fill their open positions. When that kind of pay isn’t of more value than depending on the government, we’ve created a huge mess.
You need to follow the news closely to find the details of why very few people who were making under $22 an hour, and are now on unemployment, want to go back to work.
Most people know that the federal government is providing $300 more a week on top of the state unemployment insurance. State unemployment varies but it usually around $400 a week.
The government is also providing free Silver-level Obamacare to the unemployed.
The government is also giving the unemployed a federal income exclusion of $10,200. I’ll provide a link to the IRS here, even though Wolf frowns on excessive linking in these posts:
https://www.irs.gov/forms-pubs/new-exclusion-of-up-to-10200-of-unemployment-compensation
This is on top of the standard deduction of $12,550 for a single taxpayer, so a single person collecting unemployment can receive $22,750 of taxable income before he pays anything in tax.
At $700 a week for 52 weeks, he’d collect $36,400 and pay tax on $13,650, or about $1439.
If he had a job and earned $36,400 then he’d owe about $2663 in tax, so this exemption would be worth about $1224 to this unemployed person, using these numbers.
If you have no job, you get free healthcare at the second level of the four tiers of Obamacare, you get state UI + $300 a week, and you get an extra $10,200 exemption for federal income tax.
If you are on a payroll then you may or may not have any healthcare coverage. You must pay full federal income tax AND the 7.65% FICA taxes, nuisance taxes such as per capita tax, union dues, etc., in addition to any transportation costs associated with your commute.
If you do the math, then $16-22 per hour to actually show up on site and work looks like a bad financial decision, at least in the short and medium term.
One can’t help but wonder at times if the politician opportunists did not seize on the pandemic response to do an end run around the federal $15/hr minimum wage law impasse in Congress.
It worked out well in the end for the $15+/hr promoters, because now employers (usually small-medium enterprises that have low profit margins and many barely scrape by) are now forced to raise wages and offer bonuses just to entice warm bodies in through the hiring door.
If UI is at $700 a week, that’s $17.50 an hour for a 40 hour work week. Health care is free for the unemployed. There are no FICA payroll taxes since an unemployed person is not on a payroll. Federal income tax is ~$1200 less for anyone making $36K who quits his job.
This is all roughly equivalent to about $22-$25 an hour in de facto UBI, even if it is not called that by name and is spread across several pieces of legislation.
At this point, the honest working class – people that are still actually working at legit jobs – is being played for fools by the government and the people who are working off the books and collecting tax-free cash. The law-abiding workers do their work and pay their taxes, and everyone else gathers a big slice of the fruits of their labors.
I wonder if anyone in government has the wit to realize that they are sabotaging the very “essential workers” that society actually needs to feed everybody.
If the farmers, truckers, and grocery workers all quit doing those jobs then the government will need to figure out a way to print food.
We may have food riots soon not because of a bad harvest, but because nobody is willing to work their ass off when they can make more money by doing nothing at all.
^This^ It is really simple. People are not interested in working if they can get paid a living wage not to work. They may not be geniuses, but they can at least figure out it is better to not work for more more money than to work for less….
The situation was caused by the government, and the only way to fix it is to stop the UI payments.
Let me see if I get this right. No one wants to work, unemployment and stimmies are running out while the price of everyday goods is increasingly rapidly. But people think the price of real estate, cars and vacations will be bid up to the moon. Seems to me like the bug is heading toward the windshield.
“Weird phenomenon”
Well,maybe it is The Third Great Awakening ??? 😁
(Second Great Awakening happened in 1795-1835)
My favorite Field of Non-Toiling, Non-Spinning Lilies is Chicago South Side.
>$1000 Michael Jordan sneakers,thick gold chains,expensive cars, ammunition does not appear to be in short supply high prices notwithstanding…
I am 100% sure everybody lives within driving distance of such wonderful fields.
I suspect it might be interesting to see how the data divergence is as relates to states that are and are not rolling off the increased unemployment benefits, as the divergence shows up.
My personal bet is that we will see a different outcome for the two categories. I will also go out on a line and bet that the next US payrolls reports will come in higher than expected.
Not that I necessarily think that bringing desperate people back to work in shitty jobs on salaries that leave them ever more stranded whilst asset owners race ahead is necessarily a good thing from a societal POV…
On top of it all Wolf the Mexican border is closed. So
all those people are also not in the labor force. I always
thought Mexicans were taking so many American jobs.
No so as it turns out.
In 1970 there were 2.5 million Hispanics in CA. Today there are 25 million and they are the majority. Kind of shoots a hole in your statement….
We have our share in Texas too! But if I recall, they used to own the place.
American citizens I imagine.
Sooomos Americanos,
y esta noche
vamos a bailaaaaaar.
Yeah, that works, I reckon. You could take that to the World Cup and sing it (At least after the immensely corrupt one they’re holding in Qatar is done with…)
Jdog,
Crap, got another one here who doesn’t know what “majority” means. Hispanic = 39% of CA population. Non-Hispanic = 61%. Hispanics are the “largest ethnic group” in CA, but not a “majority (which would be over 50%).
Your 25 million figure is also BS, obviously.
California used to belong to Mexico, and many cities have Spanish names, if you haven’t figured this out yet.
Largest ethnic, I stand corrected. Although it has the same effect. It still gives them the political leverage.
Actually, the correct term would be ethnic majority……
1) Children out of school for > 1Y will have difficulties adjusting to
normal classroom discipline.
2) Adding few $ incentive to attract workers is not enough to switch and get
people out of the house.
3) There is no penalty for being fearful or lazy.
4) Women will find any excuse to stay in the safety of the house, force their husbands to fins a job, to feed the family : that’s what happened after WWII.
5) Women Lib is dead. The screamers thrive !
6) Amazon and UPS suck the air out of the shrinking job market. They attract blue collar workers and employees in the service sector to push packages from point A to point B.
A local business is using a temporary agency to fill positions, but they are more expensive than the permanent workers the business had before the pandemic.
The obesity epidemic is causing health problems that lead to early retirement whether the sick person is financially prepared to retire or not.
Elsewhere I read an article about a probable wave of evictions next month.
But won’t raise pay to get people same at my job 17$ a hour temps 22$ a hour simple math for better outcome
@Ron:
The $17 likely comes with required payments into workman’s comp insurance, SSI contribution, unemployment insurance contribution, possibly health insurance, vacations, possible 401K, etc.,. The $22 is paid @ a flat $22 with no strings attached.
No lawsuits. Can get rid of people who are troublesome or non-productive with a phone call. No liability for sexual harassment (falls to the temp agency), unjust termination, racial discrimination….
Lots of benefits to “contract” workers and very little downside risk.
Last time unemployment was this low, the Fed paused QE.
Think they will still have their foot on the gas this time though.
I find it ironic that employers are complaining that no one wants the jobs they offer. 18 months ago the same employers offered essentially zero hours contracts. Employees were on call but not guaranteed a minimum number of hours.
Benefits were minimal to nonexistent and working conditions reminiscent of Vance Packard’s Jungle. Is it any wonder that dreamers, schemers and just pain folks are not flocking back to be underpaid and abused?
Good employers will survive and thrive by recruiting and retaining good employees. Bad employers will encounter Schumpeter’s Creative Destruction.
Here is another angle. C19 changed how a lot of people look at life. My wife is 64. She got laid off when her department was reduced from 6 to 2 people due to lack of work. She has no interest going back to work when she can watch our new granddaughter. We will hold off her taking Social Security for as long as possible.
I am 59 and want to retire next year after my wife goes on Medicare. Today I pay for her medical insurance at my job. There are 3 other people in my department my age or a few years older who all want to retire as well. C19 has people seeing there is more to life than working to 65 or 67. None of us are lazy. We just look at life differently now.
@David:
Before you put your wife on Medicare, look very carefully at what Medicare actually costs per month. It’s not free. Part A is. Part B is about $145 a month in 2021. Supplemental insurance (so you don’t get gaffed with “copays” and over billings) for me is about $155 a month (last time I was admitted to a hospital was when I was born) and drug insurance (for an admittedly crappy plan because I don’t take anything) is $35 (my wife’s drug plan is $90 per month). In a quick math, it’s about $400 a month for her. This is exclusive of deductibles (I think that’s around $200 each per year). We spend about $9K per year for the two of us (and that’s if nothing goes wrong or you get sick and the drug is not in the formulary and you have to pay $900 a month for one prescription).
Hope you have planned for that.
Same here. We have been on Medicare for over 10 years. With the supplemental policies, drug plan (wife needs expensive drugs), drugs, etc, we spend about $12 K per year out of pocket.
All my old friends are in the same boat, cost wise.
David,
Yes, I think there is a lot to this. The old normal of looking at this is gone. People have changed. Priorities have changed.
It’s always nice to see the same people talking about there being no penalty for lazy people.
I tell you there’s no real reward for hard working people either. Any real reward in today’s economy accrue to the 0.1%. Why kill yourself making those guys richer?
“I tell you there’s no real reward for hard working people either.”
Hogwash.
The current situation is a deviation from the norm, created by ill advised government interference in the jobs market and the economy.
This will eventually result in higher costs for corporations in conjunction with lower profits. This will in turn, eventually begin to effect the stock price which will effect the stock options of the CEO’s. At that point, the corporations will take the politicians to the woodshed and put an end to the government idiocracy that is causing the problem to begin with.
1) Workers = 145M. US population = 331M. // Workers : US population ==> 145 : 331 = 44%. They need a jolt.
2) The jolt came after Apr low, but in the last 8 report workers number is shortening the thrust.
3) Businesses try to attract workers with new incentives, but workers became a bone in the throat, staying home, improving their odds.
4) After shutting down for > a year, spending capex to adjust, operating at
25%, 50% capacity, restaurants cannot find workers. Falling volume, higher cost will force small business to close.
5) When unemployment benefits expire, workers will realize that
many doors were shut, opportunities are gone, because they were arrogant, demanding, invincible.
I’m not sure the front end restaurant jobs are all that safe despite current high demand. Every time I go out to eat the bill gives me heartburn. I think others feel the same way. One of my favorite restaurants went out of business last week – in Texas where nobody cares about covid anymore.
It seems to me that the bar does well but the restaurant section doesn’t.
I just bought $135 worth of groceries today, which is about 3 meals for one person at the restaurants in my area excluding alcohol. I will eat many more meals at home for that amount of money, which included food for my dog that will last months. I mean the food, not my dog. I hope she’ll last more than a few months.
Workers are holding out for more money. A lot more money. This is an operating profit margin killer.
And, if the employers are unwilling to pay a lot more money, they will not get workers. This one is a top line revenue killer.
In either case, equities will suffer.
Too many people have thrown in the towel because the country is screwed up. Why work and leave an estate for the next generation? These clowns just want to tax it away and redistribute it. The heck with that. Just quit and spend everything.
Equities will soar. That’s why they were invented.
“The heck with that. Just quit and spend everything.”
The worst advice anyone could give a person. If you want to be quitter go ahead be that. Don’t give that advise to me. I’m not interested.