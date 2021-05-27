Fed Drains $485 Billion in Liquidity from Market via Reverse Repos, Undoing 4 Months of QE, Even as QE Continues, Total Assets Near $8 Trillion

It’s a crazy situation the Fed backed into as tsunami of liquidity goes haywire, banking system strains under $4 trillion in reserves, and General Treasury Account gets drawn down.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
This morning, the Fed sold a record $485 billion in Treasury securities via overnight “reverse repos” to 50 counterparties, beating the prior record set on December 31, 2015. These overnight reverse repos will mature and unwind tomorrow morning. Today, yesterday’s $450 billion in overnight reverse repos matured and unwound, and were more than replaced with this new batch of $485 billion in overnight reverse repos.
Reverse repos are liabilities on the Fed’s balance sheet. They’re the opposite of repos, which are assets. With these reverse repos, the Fed is selling Treasury securities to counterparties and is taking their cash, thereby massively draining liquidity from the market – the opposite effect of QE.
In past years of large reserves following QE, banks shed reserves via reverse repos, reducing reserves on the balance sheet and increasing their Treasury holdings, to dress up their balance sheet at the end of the quarter, and particularly at the end of the year. Reverse repos declined after the Fed started reducing its assets during Quantitative Tightening in 2018 and 2019. But the current record spike is taking place in the middle of the quarter, a sign that the enormous amount of liquidity is going haywire:
This is a crazy situation that the Fed backed into.
Even as liquidity is going haywire, and as the Fed trying to deal with it via reverse repos, the Fed is still buying about $120 billion per month in Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities, thereby adding liquidity.
But with its reverse repos of $485 billion, the Fed undid four months of QE!
The Fed could stop buying securities altogether and reduce its balance sheet, which would also drain liquidity from the market. But the Fed cannot do that because it said it would be slow and deliberate in announcing changes in its monetary policy, and that it might eventually talk about talking about tapering, so it can’t just suddenly do an about-face.
But this liquidity-haywire situation appears to be an emergency that needs to be addressed now, and so the Fed is addressing it through the backdoor via the overnight reverse repos.
At the same time, the Fed continues QE. Its total assets were of $7.90 trillion on its balance sheet as of May 26, released today, were down by $19 billion from the record last week, following the typical pattern. These assets include $5.09 trillion in Treasury securities and $2.24 trillion in mortgage-backed securities (MBS):
The Fed has discussed this liquidity issue during the last FOMC meeting and summarized some of the discussions in its meeting minutes. It noted that “a modest amount of trading” in the reverse repo market took place at negative yields, meaning that there is so much demand for Treasury securities, and so much liquidity chasing them, that the holders of liquidity were willing to lose money to obtain Treasury securities. This threatens to push related rates into the negative, such as SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate) which is the Fed’s reference rate to replace LIBOR.
The Fed, sitting on $5.09 trillion in Treasury securities, has been stepping into the reverse repo market, selling Treasuries overnight to satisfy this demand for Treasuries and keep yields from meandering below zero.
The tsunami of liquidity.
Everyone has their own theory as to why there is so much demand for Treasury securities. But one thing we know: the banking system is creaking under a huge amount of liquidity.
Bank reserves on deposit at the Fed – a liability on the Fed’s balance sheet, money that the Fed owes the banks and that it pays the banks currently 0.1% interest on – ballooned to a record of $3.98 trillion on April 14 and have since then zigzagged down a smidgen. On the Fed’s balance sheet released today, they were at $3.81 trillion. This is a sign of just how much liquidity banks are swimming in:
The drawdown of the Treasury General Account.
The government sold a gigantic amount of debt last spring, adding $3 trillion to its debt in a few months and kept the unspent amounts in its checking account – the General Treasury Account or GTA at the Fed, which is a liability for the Fed, money that it owes the US Treasury. The balance in the GTA ballooned to $1.8 trillion by July 2020, compared to the pre-crisis range between $100 billion and $400 billion.
The Mnuchin Treasury started spending down the balance in the checking account by borrowing a little less. By early January, the GTA was down to $1.6 trillion.
The Yellen Treasury formalized the drawdown and in early February announced that it would bring the balance down to $500 billion by June. This turned out to be too much too fast, and it now looks like August will be the month when the drawdown reaches the $500 billion mark.
On the balance sheet the Fed released today, the balance as of May 26 was down to $779 billion. Down by $821 billion since February, $279 billion to go:
The drawdown of the GTA has some implications for the markets: this is money that the government will spend but doesn’t have to collect in taxes or borrow; it already borrowed it in March through June last year. And the Fed mopped up this debt with its $3 trillion in asset purchases. So the drawdown means that the government has been spending this money that the Fed had already monetized in the spring last year.
All of this has big implications for the markets. These are huge amounts, in terms of reserves on deposit at the Fed, the drawdown of GTA at the Fed, and now the reverse repos at the Fed, all of them liabilities at the Fed, all of them representing different aspects of the massive flows of liquidity that are now bouncing off the walls.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Some wag here last weekend likened all of this as trying to keep the Titanic from sinking by blasting a hole in the stern to let the water out.
This seems like somebody came to the table with a new set of rules or instructions. Almost like two leaders are issuing mandates that are opposite. Are these moves of stability, genius, mistake or possibly something else? Not a good look but either is speaking out of both sides of your mouth FOMC
I looked all through the US Constitution.
It doesn’t mention any of this.
“this is money that the government will spend but doesn’t have to collect in taxes or borrow; it already borrowed it in March through June last year. And the Fed mopped up this debt with its $3 trillion in asset purchases. So the drawdown means that the government has been spending this money that the Fed had already monetized in the spring last year.”
While they keep talking about the possibility of tapering a ponzi scheme that can’t be tapered, I’ll keep buying oil company and gold and silver mining stocks.
Gonna admit, AG is the sweetheart of my portfolio right now.
Won’t pretend I don’t have a bit of a physical stack, either.
> But with its reverse repos of $485 billion, the Fed undid four months of QE!
In exchange for CUSIPs that actually yield more than cash and can/are rehypothicated at least 6 times (officially) in collateral chains overnight…
How many times can you rehypothicate cash on a balance sheet?
Do WHATEVER IT TAKES to keep risk asset prices in a bubble. Give me wealth effect or give me death. Right?
Best of luck FOMC. Send your regrets to Greenspan & Bernanke.
Incoming, Incoming, Incoming. DefCom 5.
Unprecedented liquidity.
And it’s world wide. The USA Fed is not the only country with the same fiscal and monetary excesses. How much of this is also about a global trade war?
Add: Globalization, as orchestrated is a train wreck for public interest in the west. And so is deregulation and the hands off oversight too. Governments world wide are corporate wealth managers.
Even leaving off a few other issues, it’s all combined into a WTF scenario.
What is the end game?
I am starting to think I won’t live long enough to see the FED ever stop QE, let alone reverse it in any meaningful way. It’ll be interesting to see how this market and asset can ever crash, guess Powell boy figured out the cure to the disease is more disease. Yay for pumping asset prices to Mars so everyday folks can’t afford anything decent.
Some commentary is that the immediate issue is the Fed preventing the overnight rate (particularly SOFR) from going negative.
Wondering why banks can’t find more productive uses for their cash. Too much investable funds chasing the available options for productive investment?
Jeffrey Gundlach and Lacy Hunt claim that the reason we haven’t seen hyperinflation is that the Fed isn’t really printing money. QE isn’t really money printing, they say, that’s a misunderstanding. But everything changes when central banks begin to hand out money to people that can be spent via CBDCs. That’s the true money printing that will cause hyperinflation, the theory goes.
I have a suspicion that the money is effectively printed the moment the government borrows money by issuing treasuries. Everyone who holds treasuries understands that the risk of default is zero, not 0,05%, but 0.00%. I’m not sure it’s that relevant at what specific time monetization takes place. If I want to convert my treasuries to cash and spend it, I can do so anytime. It’s my decision not to do so (my decision to work, save, and accumulate more money) that keeps the system stable and the everything bubble going.
When the yield curve steepens, it’s like the investors are saying “why should I get 0% or 1% return when I can make so much more money in risk assets? But from the viewpoint that all treasury debt will eventually be monetized anyway (as needed), the correct interest rate across the entire yield curve is close to 0% like cash.
The only end game I can identify is that at some point, enough people lose the willingness to work hard to get ahead. But is there really a limit to how little people will accept as a wage? In prison, you might get paid pennies per hour, but it’s better than the alternative of earning nothing and doing nothing.
The weekly unemployment bonus wasn’t enough to destroy the work ethic and it’s now being wound down early in many states. It looks like the everything bubble will expand for another 20-50 years, until China and the US engage in a kinetic war, or some other extreme event puts unexpected stress on the financial system.
Orthodox Investor,
Central banks “print” money just fine. But this “printed” money doesn’t generally go to consumers to stimulate consumer price inflation. It goes to asset holders and stimulates asset price inflation (higher prices for bonds, stocks, houses, etc.). That is exactly what we have been seeing since 2008.
But now we’re getting fairly large and fairly sudden consumer price inflation too.
Thanks Wolf….a great report.
They are so confused at the fed…..just imagine what a CEO is going through trying to decide his/her future use of cash. Impossible to plan.
Very soon the works are going to be so jammed up with conflicting moves that the 29 event that this whole mess was created to avoid will become likely to happen.
These dudes must have been trained at the Joe Stalin school of government controlled economy.
At this point the 10 year should be at 3.00 or higher. Inflation will be transitory due to unlimited foreign labor……as soon as the unlimited foreign labor is healthy enough to work. Which may or may not happen. Until then the fed is playing with fire and I truly believe they may not have the political will needed to react to their situation. The real danger is inflation not deflation. If we truly ever had a deflationary meltdown and the government sent every citizen a check for $100,000 Bernanke believes they would not spend a portion. Notice to Bernanke Americans don’t save squat. He is an academic who has read too many books. On the other hand once the inflation starts to cook even foreign nations will back away from treasuries….creating a cyclone……fueled by citizens whose credibility in their government is just about gone.
I understand the Fed’s “save face” backdoor approach to tapering. Though disgusting, it is understandable.
What I do NOT understand is why a “counter-party” (banks?) want to diversify by having NEGATIVE yield USTs when they can get .001% paid on their pile of Fed reserve $$. Makes ZERO sense/cents (pun intended).
Kinda thought the point of the interest rate suppression exercise was extending and pretending bank solvency after the GFC.