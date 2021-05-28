Fed’s Favorite Lowball Inflation Gauge is Red-Hot, Not Seen in Decades, Even Without the “Base Effect”

The majestic inflation overshoot has arrived.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Fed’s favorite inflation measure, generally the lowest inflation measure the US government provides — tracking a lot lower than even the Consumer Price Index which already understates actual inflation — and therefore our lowest lowball inflation measure, and therefore the Fed’s favorite inflation measure, was released this morning, and it was a doozie, despite being the most understated inflation measure the US has so far come up with.
The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price index without food and energy, the “core PCE” index, jumped by 0.7% in April from March, after having jumped by 0.4% in March from February, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis today. Those two months combine into an annualized core PCE inflation rate of 6.4%, meaning that if price-increases continue for 12 months at the pace of the past two months, then the annual inflation would be 6.4% as measured by the lowest lowball measure the US has.
This was the highest two-months annualized rate since 1985. And it shows to what extent inflation has suddenly heated up in March and April.
Over the past three months – so April, March, and February – the annualized increase of core PCE inflation was 4.9%, the highest since 1990.
The annualized PCE index eliminates the legitimate issue of the “Base Effect” that is now getting trotted out to brush off the inflation data (I discussed the Base Effect in early April to prepare for what would be coming).
The Base Effect applies only to year-over-year comparisons. In March last year, the core PCE price index dipped by 0.1% from February, and in April it dipped by 0.4% from March. So comparing today’s PCE index to that dip in April (the lower “base”) would include the Base Effect.
The BEA also publishes an annualized version of the PCE price index in its quarterly GDP report. In Q1, this annualized PCE price index increased by 3.7%. But being quarterly, it didn’t include the spike in April.
The three-months annualized core PCE eliminates the Base Effect. It shows the pace of inflation over the past three months and projects what it would looks like if it continues for an entire year. It was 4.9%, the highest since 1990:
Year-over-year and not annualized, core PCE jumped by 3.1%, the biggest increase since 1992. This includes the Base Effect. But it also includes another effect, in the opposite direction: Last fall’s very low PCE core inflation rate waters down the current red-hot spurt of inflation. So this metric overstates the current rate of core PCE inflation because of the base effect; and it understates the current rate of PCE inflation because of the very low inflation in the fall last year. Both effects combined probably balance each other out:
So this core PCE is the lowest lowball inflation measure that the US has concocted so far. And it is the one that the Fed uses as its yardstick for its “symmetrical” 2% inflation target. The green line in the chart above indicates that 2% target.
“Symmetrical” for the Fed now means that inflation can run a little higher than 2% for a while after it ran lower than 2%. The Fed has not indicated exactly how far core PCE can overshoot the 2% target and for how long it can overshoot it. But it said it would be “patient.”
My gut tells me that some of the crazy price increases we have been seeing recently will subside eventually, such as the WTF used vehicle price spikes, and the price increases in new vehicles amid stories that even GM and Ford dealers are selling trucks at or above sticker, and amid data showing that these price increases generated all-time record gross profits for dealers.
My gut tells me that some of this will calm down, that buyers will eventually have had enough of this, and sales will dwindle at those prices, and prices would have to come down. But they will likely not go back to where they’d been, but remain significantly higher, and eventually start rising again from there.
And while this is going on, services will pick up the pace, such as airline ticket prices, or rents, or healthcare expenses, or a million other services. This movement has now been kicked off. Some of the price spikes will be “temporary,” then giving up some of the gains, before resuming their climb, while others will take their place and spike in a game of inflation whack-a-mole that the consumer is going to pay for.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
The company I work for builds industrial heat exchange products, think of air conditioners the size of storage containers that are typically installed in food or energy production. Next week will be the 4th price increase since December and represent a 30% to 50% product price increase over that duration. Even with this unprecedented climb in pricing we are behind the curve compared to metal and component input costs which in many cases have doubled, tripled or 500+%. In some cases paying more cannot fix the issue with component scarcity delaying unit delivery. Honestly it’s getting scary but in a different way than last year but no less stressful for those of us trying to keep things running.
Makes the point that inventory of inputs on hand will not necessarily be priced at their original cost, but on cost of replacement.
In other words, inflation is partly retroactive. So the Fed has to deal with inflation created months ago, that is only now becoming apparent. This doesn’t seem to apply to services. If it did, it would be like being told your cable bill went up, as of six months ago.
The only constant is that if you think things are bad now, eventually they will get worse. Too many crooks feeding at the trough.
“Things are going to get worse before they get worse” – Lily Thomlin
What do you expect when we lock everyone out of revenue generation for a extended period, and then ‘fix’ it with an accelerant perfect for runaway inflation!
I agree with your analysis.
Also many prices are sticky. Even if the FED thinks the current price increases are transitory and will ease…. rarely drop much if at all.
The price of coffee drop over 50% from 2017 to 2019 yet Starbucks never lowered the price of a cup of coffee.
Sugar and Corn dropped in price over 50% the past 5 to 8 years yet a can of soda at my local vending machine went up in price from $1.25 to $2.00 during that time frame.
Producers pass the cost on to the consumer but they will drop the prices much when the raw materials drop.
Sure some things have seen such huge price increase they are not sustainable as people will find substitutes.
But look at these grain prices. They can drop 50% and still be up 25% from 2 years ago. I am not sure if these prices have yet been passed onto the consumer.
https://finviz.com/futures_charts.ashx?t=GRAINS&p=m1
Add in all the permit fees, taxes, and other items local governments keep tacking on each year to pay their underfunded pensions. I swear if you want to make any type improvement on my home I have to have a separate permit for each item.
When journalist Eric Schlosser wrote “Fast Food Nation”, he spent considerable time dwelling on the fact that the farmer gets less than 1% of the price we pay for various foods. The sugar costs a fraction of a per cent of the price of a soft drink. When you buy $2 worth of french fries, the farmer gets maybe a penny of that. When I buy coffee on sale at the supermarket, the price is about 2 cents a serving. I doubt Starbucks pays much more for its coffee.
So if we get 1000% inflation in agricultural products, the wasteful American junk food junkie should notice absolutely nothing. It’s but a rounding error.
The last coffee I bought was two days ago at Albertson’s at a record low price of 85% off retail: $9.99 reduced to $6.99 due to sale followed by a 50% digital app coupon followed by a $2 manufacturer’s coupon for a $1.49 final price after all discounts. That comes to about half a penny per serving. This is already the third time I got the extra 50% off coffee coupon this year, so I’m getting crazy low prices on a consistent basis.
“Temporary”??
You mean 2.3 years? LOL
Not possible
The 3% federal tax on long distance phone service, or the so called Spanish American War Tax (as it was created to help pay for that war) existed 1898-2006.
Literally – dozens of other examples at the federal level ad hundreds at the state level of “temporary.”
And yet taxes on the rich and corporations have been repeating and swiftly reduced or abolished. The RR tax cuts, Clinton tax cuts, Bush tax cuts, O tax cuts, Trump tax cuts for the rich and corporations.
How about a3% tax on kleenex, and a 5% tax to dispose of it.
Looks like inflation, as measure by the lowest tracker of inflation, is back to the year 1990.
Mortgage interest rates in 1990 were about 10%.
Yes, different world today. World of “financial repression.”
Bond yields didn’t wriggle today upon the news. Global central banks rule!
Yes, “extreme” financial repression adds an unkind twist to the meaning of inflation if you have any savings.
The combination of financial repression, money printing, and price increases doesn’t just add up to determine total inflation. All of these 3 factors feed into each other such that they end up getting multiplied!
Financial repression x money printing x price increases = Actual total inflation.
I think people seeing inflation everywhere, is what is driving the quick “inflation” mindset change we are seeing now.
> Yes, different world today. World of “financial repression.”
Those who had been savvy killing fixed costs like there’s no tomorrow like the leanFIRE crowd imho have nothing to worry about.
Those with bloated budgets on the other hand…
You mean like the time when defaults on subprime mortgages (found in mortgage backed bonds) skyrocketed, but the actual bond values remain unchanged?
Yep, it’s just different this time.
Different set of liars that is.
I thought we all agreed inflation is good, no?
Heroic bureaucrats have been working hard to give us the inflation we deserve, now that the joyous day has arrived are we to pretend this is not great news for one and all!
Powell is a shoe in for that Nobel prize in economics. Mission accomplished!
Japan is jealous right now.
INFLATION STEALS the values of past labors (savings) and steals value from current wages.
People…..wake up!
Premeditated and orchestrated THEFT from the People ….
when the Fed is directed, instructed, agreed to “stable prices”.
How can this be…?
Should Powell be arrested? And if not, why not?
The Ship of Fools so precariously and stupidly sailed by the Fed has already run aground on the Shoals of Dollar Debasement. Now let’s see who runs screaming to the lifeboats first? Oh, the peasants will be sold rubber rafts without bottoms.
Talked to a manufacturer today. He was buying steel in Q1 2020 at €600/tonne; Jan 2021 €850; today it’s €1650. Final product inflation HAS TO TAKE OFF soon
The Chinese have been shutting low profit margin steel smelters. They increase their profit margin, or merely cover higher input costs of labor, iron ore and coking coal. Shipping prices are also rising. You might call this inflation. Too much money is trying to buy shortages of goods.
Mkts react and play by investors will depend upon, if the inflation is transient – how long- what sectors and when will Fed act?
Take your pick and place bets in the casinos run by Fed!
When I see the COLA for Social Security go up I’ll believe them.
Grandma will need to go back to work because junior is still collecting extra bennies
Not even close! IF Grandma goes back to work, it will be because:
1) The wealthy haven’t paid their fare share since the 50s.
2) Same w/corporations
3) The Military Industrial Complex has bled us dry w/their forever wars. What 5 yrs to defeat Hitler, 20 to lose in Afghanistan and Iraq?
4) Etc.
Get real. You should be mad. Get mad at the right people.
It will. It is the law.
Mine went up $17 a month. Yay me and just in the nick of time.
Petunia,
Here are the first 4 months of increases compared to last year. COLA for SS is the average of Jul, Aug, Sep. We are well on our way to 3-4% increase.
2021 255.296 256.843 258.935 261.237
1.57% 1.95% 3.01% 4.70%
https://www.ssa.gov/oact/STATS/cpiw.html
I expect the rate to drop(be manipulated down) for July, Aug, and Sept.
Nobody remembers that Joe had a plan to increase SS for the lowest beneficiaries, to bring them above the poverty level. Now not a peep about his promises.
Temporary inflation is a permanent price increase. Inflation is the (mathematics alert) 1st derivative of price as a function of time.
The type of inflation that is the worst for 90% of the population is housing inflation and stock inflation, which are examples of asset inflation. It makes your wages worth less in terms of what you really need, namely buying a house and to buy stock with some decent dividend income.
The cure is asset deflation.
Most people are blind to the ills of asset inflation because it think it makes them wealthy! Look, the stock market is up. Muh 401k is up!! But the wealthiest 1% already owns most of the stock market, and their gains from asset inflation are MUCH bigger than yours. You end up POORER, not wealthier.
When rampant 2X and higher asset inflation finally trickles down into wages and consumer prices, the wealthy start screaming. They don’t want to have to pay wages that follow asset prices.
Again, the solution is asset deflation.
Hence all the meme-driven mendacious bs spewed through the various pieholes of Big BidnessMan the Realm over .. about ‘bong smokers’ and ‘video gamers’ not wanting to ‘work’ under their tutilar lash!
Screw them
Totalmente de acuerdo !!!
> The cure is asset deflation.
The cure for housing imho is let nature do its thing instead of wasting $ on healthcare extending longevities.
If the old had wanted that, they would have made sure there was enough new housing supply. They became NIMBYs instead. We have to grow a pair and let them go. We are too many in a planet with increasingly lower resource levels.
We need to start celebrating mortality as the way to leave resources, starting with housing, for the next generations.
The Gilded Age has come again.
So.. turns out free government subsides are not free, they cost inflation…
You mean to say subsidies to the likes of our vaunted Avaricious Lords … ???
.. as in inflated egos, full of oozing and pustulent dishonesty, grifting off the rotting public corpse whilst producing nothing of real last value – THOSE $ubsidy Holders?
Yeah, they CARES alright!
IMO, there is still more inflation coming. We in the truck equipment manufacturing industry are seeing massive and rapid price escalation, largely due to higher commodity (steel, aluminum, copper) costs.
No joke, our steel prices just jumped 40% overnight this week. The market for some items is so hot, the mills and processors are naming their price and we have no choice but to pay it and pass it down the line. Many of our high-volume steel purchase prices have increased by over 100% in just five months.
We are not alone. Our industry peers are all seeing and doing the same. So far, cost increases have translated to product price increases ranging from +10 to +25% in less than half the year. These still have not made their way down to the end user… and eventually the consumer.
It doesn’t stop at just commodities. Labor rates are rising to try to attract and retain talent amid a broad spike in labor demand.
Perhaps this will cool as these cyclical prices move back down, but the floor is probably doing to sit a bit higher now.
As Wolf has noted, the mindset has shifted. This summer is going to be interesting!
Look at the CRB-Index. Commodity prices went up recently. But from what a level.
Nearly the lowest in 20 years.
Look where the Index were 2008. The current levels of the CRB not pointing to inflation. But when people get free money they spent it freely. And so some prices rising. If that free money stops and the wages not accelerating, how there can be lasting inflation ? And with an unemployment rate still double as high as before the Pandemic how can there being rising wages over the long run.
This inflation thingie really has me stoked!
I’m leading the pack within my group of old fart friends with a 17% increase per month in the cost of my Medicare Supplemental Policy Plan G insurance. Add that to the annual increase in the Medicare premium, and J. Pow is really doing God’s Work!
I can’t wait for my Part D (drug coverage) premiums to increase too! (Oh, and the increase in the deductibles too!)
I should probably Tweet J. Pow and give him a thumbs up for his hard work! Time for that Nobel Prize I would guess!
Imagine if you had to pay the actual increase in the cost of Medicare.
I didn’t imagine paying into the system for 53 years either, but I did, and my wife paid in for 40 years. It’s insurance, and we still pay a lot for it.
Newsflash: It’s immoral to make $$$ off of Grandma’s brain cancer.
The US “health care” system is an international disgrace everywhere except HERE where Americans are too stupid/apathetic to care.
I’m getting robbed/raped at the same time? Hmmmm, have to finish the FB post and get back to watching American Idol, oh well…..
Free money is ok as long as it’s Boomers receiving it.
‘Cause they *earned* it.
Dump your Plan G for Plan F. G covers your deductible but the extra premium you pay costs more than the deductible. Or at least it did last time I wne shopping.
I am real astute on Medicare plans and what’s up. I am jesting about the G increase I got….it’s still a lot less than F with only a $185 deductible per year (last year’s cost).
I dumped full F for Plan G three years ago when F got to be twice per month for me what G was. And G’s rate of increase was less than F’s rate at that time.
My wife still has full F (we both signed on at the same time) and she is paying almost twice what I am now with G. She is too ill to re-qualify for a lower supplemental plan so we have to pay for F.
Next open season we are going to look at Medicare Advantage plans as we are almost dead anyway. Plus, the big operations we needed early on (by selected surgeons) have been done. We are also too old for a heart transplant, if needed (75 is max they will consider).
From what I can ascertain, the Plan G’s are losing subscribers as they can’t sell new ones and the people who had them either died or couldn’t afford them any longer…. so the risk pool is smaller and the costs higher as the “guzintas” are greatly reduced.
Are you certain that you can’t move your wife from a Plan G to a Plan F with the same insurance carrier? I realize that to change plans (and insurance companies) requires underwriting… but does the same apply to different plans with the same company?
My bad. G is the better plan. I’ve always had G. Still, shop around. I use a broker. He’s online and we do everything over the internet with Docusign.
He can shop prices for you on G.
When you go to pick out a Part D plan he gets a list of your meds and matches you up with a suitable policy.
There is no fee. He gets a commission from the insurance company. I can’t give out his info here unfortunately.
Medicare Advantage is the most toxic product in the insurance pantheum. People buy them because they cost less and then find out why they cost less. MA plans are like HMOs. You need to get authorization, they deny it, you and your doctor fight with them, etc.
About 75% of initial denials are eventually overturned, but they still manage to block 25%. By contrast Medicare only has preauthorization for durable medical equipment.
So their cost savings derive from their denials of care and services. In addition the doctor’s staff can spend hours on the phone arguing with them.
Before I retired I think I had only one MA contract left. Nobody wants to see MA patients.
The problem has gotten so bad that legislation is being drafted to address the abuse. The following link is just a random sample that sums up the problems.
https://www.acc.org/latest-in-cardiology/articles/2021/05/13/17/36/acc-supported-prior-authorization-reform
“And Now Prices Are Really Soaring: May Rent Jump Is Biggest On Record”
Wolf, saw the above article over at zerohedge. My guess is that inflated rents will prop up housing prices.
Will you be covering the rental marker any time soon? I take much of what I read at ZH with a grain of salt.
Well, with rent(er)s impacted as such, the street tents will increase exponentially.
Dickens 2.0 – Here we come.
Robert,
Rent in San Francisco didn’t budge much. Still at rock bottom, down nearly 30% from 2019. In terms of other cities: some are up a lot, others are down a lot. Zero Hedge headlines about economic data are to be enjoyed with a sense of humor and a grain of salt, but never taken seriously.
When the rent moratorium ends, do you think these people will be paying higher rents, when they can’t pay their normal rents? Delusional.
+1. Of course not. They’ll buy their own house ;) I mean yeah, delusional pretty much nails it.
Turn those 100 story office buildings in Chicago into affordable housing.
It’s not so easy since you need more plumbing (more toilets, showers, sinks) for an apartment than an office. This would have to be retrofitted – which is not cheap and sometimes not possible.
Oh some Bulgarian BS? Sure.
I put them on the same level as People Magazine.
I refuse to believe rents are rising.
Every once in a while I check Craigslist rentals for the type of rent I do. A year and half ago there were about 15 adds. Now, about 4 and they are not comparable.
Rentals in my type have collapsed. I fear what might happen when my current tenet leaves.
Yet the ten year didn’t even notice, yields went actually down, go figure.
When the Fed is buying such large amounts of Treasuries, these bonds are no longer accurate signaling instruments.
I agree with you regarding government treasuries but it is not the case regarding corporate bonds and other non government debt the Fed is not buying.
Who is holding/buying those corporate bonds yielding nothing when inflation is 4% and more? This I dont understand.
Relentless financial repression at work driving investors into expensive stocks, housing, and corporate bonds in a frenzied search for yield. Everything gets priced in relation to the interest-rate curve and expectations that rates will remain low, while trillions of Fed liquidity magnify the price moves.
That means the bond market, absent any QE from the Fed, agrees it is a blip.
A treasuries question for the group. On the NY Fed page that has the Fed purchases…I cannot find “what maturity date” is being purchased. Four week, 8 week, 3 month, 6 month, 52 week, 2 year, ten year etc.
Eastern bunny has an interesting observation – the reply’s encourage further exploration.
In physics an expanding universe model could be compared to our current economy.
This “Big Bang” started in 2008 is my estimate.
Or is it a Big Ricochet?
Be well.
?
Fake : only 3.1% Y/Y when last year WTI was minus 40.
Micheal Engel,
Fake fake. Please read the part in the article where I explain that this (the entire article and both charts) is about “core” PCE, meaning without food and energy (acronym explainer: WTI = crude oil grade West Texas Intermediate).
And while at it, check out what I said about the Base Effect and the 3-month annualized core PCE, which gets around the Base Effect.
Well, heck, just read the whole article. Might be easier than piecing it together.
Also, the PCE is chain weighted…allowing items that rise too much in price to be substituted out, and replaced by lower cost items.
How low reading biased can it be?
Your a good and patient teacher, Wolf. Recalcitrant students…
Theres a mean side.. He will force you to eat an entire (eyes, fins, etc) small fried fish.
Any inflation level you see is temporary because the next one will be even higher!!! That’s what JPow meant.
The Nobel Prize committee might have to give him a Nobel Prize … for Inflation.
Factoids: Noble laureates in economics were the math geniuses behind the 1998 LTCM crisis that almost bust the financial world. Kind of a precursor to the GFC, but happening way faster. They had the math theory right but hadn’t counted on a real world ‘Black Swan’, in this case Russia defaulting.
The Nobel in Economics was not Alfred Nobel’s idea, it was a last minute idea from the Bank of Sweden. Some of the Nobel blood relations want the prize in economics cancelled.
Fear of inflation is turning me into a hoarder.
I’ve been out in front with some purchases- like a complete set of kitchen appliances for a house I had intended to build before lumber went nuts…. so instead of building a house out of sticks I’m building with ICF forms and cement. Never before has cash burned holes in my pockets like this. I ordered a new F350 from the dealer two months ago- customized with 8ft box but minimal gadgets- locked the price at 49K but I have to wait until at least Sept for it if they can find semiconductors… big if! I also grabbed some gold at $1724/oz about a year ago… seems to have turned out not to have been a bad idea, though only a pound and not enough to really make a big difference unless the S really HTF, in which case my new arsenal of firearms and ammo might hold some value. I do not like this hoarding as these purchases have been motivated more out of fear of erosive loss than their inherent enjoyment and utility. (and this is only a small portion of the list of newly purchased crap) I had to buy a 20 ft shipping container to store some of it… including solar panels, extra coffee pots, a toaster oven, various and sundry tools, whatever the hell I figured might become scarce or what I might need.
Yes, this sucks, but guess what- absolutely everything I bought has gone up in price. Some things more than double- like the Intex backyard pool.
Sure! Buying a brand new F350 is a really wise use of your $.
You should buy all the toasters so you can barter w/them later….
Just buy 10,000 of everything and you’ll be safe!
Doing that is bad enough but admitting to it? SMH
A little over the top I guess. I have done similar things but over a period of years. I bought most of my PM in 2008 though. I was pulling so much cash out of the bank to buy gold at a local dealer that I had to do a “Know your customer form”. Then I REALLY wanted more gold because the full implications of the Patriot Act hit me in the face.
My advice: miniature liquor bottles. They’ll be great for barter. With a large bottle once it’s opened nobody knows if you diluted it. With the minis they can see they’re unopened.
My problem is that I keep drinking my inventory.
A pound of gold in a true SHTF situation will get you through. I’d advise silver too. It’s more bulky but when you go to buy some gas do you want to pay with a Silver Eagle or take a file and scrape some gold off of a bar? Gold is what you use to pay the freighter captain to get you to South America.
gold is used to shuttle wealth through the rough period. not for the rough period itself. the paper will all burn off but the gold will make it through.
in a true SHTF scenario gold is just about useless. only guns and food do the trick.
hope it doesn’t last too long
re: “The Fed has not indicated exactly how far core PCE can overshoot the 2% target and for how long it can overshoot it”
That’s easy for me to predict, but impossible for the FED. Inflation eases in FEB 2022.
The idea that you need to increase inflation in order to increase aggregate demand is faulty.
Wolf,
You must stick with the proper narrative and not confuse your readers with FACTS. 🤪
The proper narrative with the key words in caps are as follows:
The Fed’s mandate at this time is to REDUCE THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE, inflation as shown through CPI is TRANSITORY, and will have no lasting impact.
Please keep your facts in line with the narrative, also for reference and to combat the misinformation out there. We at the Fed will start to use the term REAL facts, not misinformed FAKE facts.
Now, carry on.
😝
I’ve seen hotel prices spiking in the US southwest over the past three weeks and it’s not due to the holiday because holiday hotel prices have been flat since the beginning of the pandemic.
Local economies are opening up so prices are likely to spike higher this summer…especially if adults in the US continue to vax up and crawl out of their caves…
I saw a recent interview with Warren Buffet. They asked him about inflation and prices rising. He said prices are going up fast. He calls his Nebraska Furniture Marts stores weekly he said.
He commented, we keep raising the prices but people keep coming and paying higher prices. I think he was under the same thought that Wolf has mentioned…..when will the consumer say enough is enough. But the stores are full and they are doing blockbuster sales.
I went to one of the Nebraska Furniture Marts a few weeks ago and it was almost as busy as it would be the weekend of black Friday. I ordered a couch but there is a backlog and I will not get it for 3 months. LOL
A crack up boom. People keep buying, even though the prices have risen drastically, because they’re terrified they will rise even more.
“My gut tells me that some of this will calm down, that buyers will eventually have had enough of this, and sales will dwindle at those prices, and prices would have to come down. But they will likely not go back to where they’d been, but remain significantly higher, and eventually start rising again from there.”
Wonder if this will apply to housing as well, if that’s the case I guess I am SOL for ever owning a decent place since I refuse to play for a crapshack with a million dollar price tag in questionable neighborhood.
Phoenix, if you are thinking about buying in the US West wait until the fires are well along…at least 2 MM acres over WA, OR and CA combined.
And anywhere the air is bad will be impacted because this is the new normal.
Location first, then look for a place that has had a recent price reduction.
August/September/October will likely when you will see a few (It is always a few) good opportunities.
My plan for entering the housing market again is similar to my plan for the stock market. When there is blood in the streets and the majority of people are too scared to even dip a toe back into the market….then it might be a good time to buy. This strategy seems to have worked out OK for Warren Buffet.
reading investopedia on base effect, it sounds like fedchair powell did too, it’s painfully transparent manipulation of “results” simply by expanding or contracting the timeframe to herd data points to yield the desired impression. It’s certainly high-handed and disdainful of these poseurs to presume simplistic math and stats games will go unnoticed and unchallenged indefinitely. The press is not really that dumb, with djt gone they’re jonesing for blood anyway, and they’re losing patience with his Platitudes-and-Thorazine successor. Somebody is going to have to invent the wonderfulness of this silver lining while base-effecting the cloud out of sight and mind. I think j powell has hidden reservoirs of obfuscation and he’s just warming up. If I hadn’t read this, I would have had no other way of finding out that it was happening, read the April article too, Wolf was on top of this back then. Nobody else was. Can’t read everything, but I think I would have noticed someone else talking about it, the fed and inflation are the most important story in the news short of a shooting war. Fedchair has to talk to Congress on occasion, and he’s running out of euphemisms. Hope they catch him off base, he’s a black hole of integrity.
Are you familiar w/the word “paragraph”?
The press is jonesing for blood? Give me a break, dude.
The press didn’t crash the US/world economies in the GFD and they won’t this time either. It’s the bankers man and their puppets in the US govt.
Platitudes and Thorazine?
Many of us are really quite happy that the NEW President of the United States is NOT pardoning a member of his criminal gang every other day or tweeting stupid BS all night after watching Fox “news” all day.
What a delusional world you live in….
don’t let what’s his name get to you. i liked your comment.
Very good and interesting article. What jumped to my mind is that people only have so much money. In other words, as inflation keeps chipping away at our wallets people start shopping wisely. Carefully. Do without.
I remember the late 70s, and being the sole breadwinner for our family. We meal planned around the sales flyers. Eating out at restaurants? What’s that? You do what you have to do. The same thing will happen again. It was okay making do back then, and it definitely isn’t the end of the world to watch spending. It can be pretty satisfying to outwit the situation as need be.
Today was a town run for me and when I ducked into the supermarket inflation was more than apparent. Prices are scary high. But it just so happens I went through the online flyer last night and had my list ready. :-)
Paulo, there has been and will be no recovery for a significant part of the population.
Call you local food bank and ask how busy they are…
Or look at the number of tents pitched on sidewalks in any major US Metro.
Yup, some are spending like drunken sailors but a large number are right on the cliff’s edge financially.
Wealth will continue to concentrate and the effort to maintain the status quo more expensive ( Thank goodness for the 1033 program!) until things fall apart.
Not far in the future if you look at how imminent ecological collapse appears.
RE: the 1033 Program, are you saying giving under-paid, under-trained cops weapons of war to use against US citizens is a bad idea???
Are you saying some small town of 2,000 people in BFE Idaho doesn’t need a tank or some flamethrowers?!?!?
I believe it was UCLA that did the experiment where they gave cops that had been on the job for 6 months the same psychological exam they had to pass to become cops. The result?
They all failed. The badge and the gun and the power to ruin people’s lives and play “judge, jury and executioner” went to their heads. They literally went “Mad with Power”.
Yeah, 1033 was always a terrible idea. Thank the MIC.
Heh, so what you’re really saying is that demand is going to start crashing down if we keep going on with this funny inflation business.
Well, that’s ok. You’re in Canada, it won’t have that much of an effect on you. After all, it’s not like you guys are locked into USD or something crazy like that. And your boy genius is making all the right moves there. Heck, you guys are even… what’s the word here… tapering?
So this means equities are going to continue to rise for quite a while. Gap widens. I guess it is definitely time to get back in the stock market.
Fed funds at 0.06% T-bills maturing past July at 0, SOFR 0.01%.
I read a story today about people moving to money market funds. That should be an interesting development since these rates are the money market’s playground.
If it keeps on raining, levee’s going to break.
If it keeps on raining, levee’s going to break.
When the levee breaks, have no place to stay.
Thanks to remote work, moving to LCOL, and dumping my healthcare costs on the shoulders of NIMBYs living in HCOL all I feel is deflation.
It’s been awesome timing to pull this off it seems :-)
You say we’re too many on this planet, but the financial Ponzi requires an increasing population. Every baby born is born to consume. We have to grow GDP, or else it all collapses.
The obvious way to save the planet is to consume less. By focusing on carbon dioxide, we can consume even more, grow GDP even more, and pat ourselves on the back for saving the environment all at the same time.
“The majestic inflation overshoot has arrived.”
You’re a poet Wolf.
Just bought more silver, as a hedge against inflation, of course…
How did you get it? The news I’ve seen is that there’s a shortage. Check out the statement on the US Mint FB page (yes they really have one).
https://m.facebook.com/UnitedStatesMint/photos/a.331791684458/10159719548979459
Meanwhile Janet Yellen said today that she sees inflation abating by 2022.
As the military saying goes, “Hope is NOT a Strategy.” When has there ever been a spate of inflation lasting less than a year while in that same year the government is ramping up deficit spending?
Hahahahahahaha!!!! My evil plan is working quite well!!!!!! BBBBBRRRRRRRRRRRR!!!!!!! I print money and buy treasuries to monetize the debt!!!!!!! My homies in Congress pay me bribes for doing this so they don’t have to have a budget or cut anything!!!!!! I use the bribes to buy hookers and blow!!!!! Hahahahahaha!!!!! But I still don’t know why I am giving treasuries back to the banks now!!!!!! And I read Wolf’s other article and a ton of other articles and some guy’s video where he thinks it’s all about shorting treasuries…BUT NONE OF IT MAKES ANY SENSE TO ME!!!! I don’t know why I am doing this!!!! Maybe I had too much hookers and blow…
I donate a small amount to Wolf now and then because these articles are valuable information for me. I’m retired, and worry about inflation and other economic issues that will impact my savings / assets.
My primary focus now is on the best strategy to move tranches of my cash to Thailand where I reside (my wife’s credit union pays about 2.75% interest, and inflation of everyday living costs is limited by the large number of people who live hand to mouth, and open-air food markets where individual small business sellers cater to the standard low income folk).
Last year USD/THB tanked about 10% from it’s high three years ago. Now is back up about 3% from its low, and my main concern is when to transfer. Will the great reserve currency USD tank soon, causing me to lose 5 or 10 percent on the transfer? Timing things seems like being in a casino — I found that out by dabbling in the stock market.
I was watching an interview with Jeff Gundlach on YouTube today. His thoughts about asset allocation really surprised me.
He also talked about looking for land and how everything he looked at was already spoken for by the time the realtor called him back.
Overall, he didn’t seem too optimistic about the future and had no clever ideas on what to do.
Surprisingly he talked about crypto.
Drifter:
I would say forget trying to time currency transfers. Just transfer what you need, when you need it and hope your money outlasts you.
You don’t need to add currency “timing” risks at your age. Life is just too short!
What is the end game. 5, 10, 15 years from now. Where would we best be placing our bets? Too young to have seen the last big inflation blowout. My only view is a candy bar used to be $.50 and has gone up since. Slow and steady but always going up like all the costs. So what is the best multi-year bet?
Great article as usual. Scary that the low-ball tracking CPI figure is even surpassing their expectation
Forget about getting rich. In this environment, you come out ahead by losing less than the next guy.
I can still remember when a roll of life savers was just 6 cents!
Fed to the dollar
From Terminator2: Judgement day
“Hasta la vista baby”
Fed to the trillions in currency and interest derivatives with counter party risk
“ Too bad, so sad”
Wolf you’re batting 1000. Yes this surge of inflation will be “transitory”. It will be followed by another “transitory” surge, and then another all adding up to a not-so-transitory result … until the policy paradigm that created it changes.
The next recession is 18-24 months away, and it will be a doozy. The millennial generation is going to get a taste of job loss, foreclosure, divorce, and all those wonderful things that come with a bad recession. They will deeply regret voting for Jimmy Carter 2.0. The fed has been a bad actor for a couple of decades, but the current administration is going to make the fed actually look pretty tame when it comes to destroying the US economy.
Can we finish the current recession before we start the next one?
How many of us predicted a global pandemic that would shut down so much, disrupt the US presidential election, and create this current financial/real estate markets freakshow? On top of all the other stuff that you simply cannot make up? I find myself more and more stunned by the day. I find myself unable to see ahead and unable to figure out a thing other than that planning for normal physics to apply any time soon is likely more of a fantasy than not. Never before has the creedo that anything can happen made more sense to me. These are shocked and awed times.