Buyers’ Strike? Mortgage Applications Drop Deep into 2019 Range as People Looking for a Home to Live in Step Back from “Raging Mania”

Investors may still be doing a lot of heavy breathing.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Whatever demand there may be from investors, demand from buyers needing a regular mortgage in order to buy a home continues to decline, and in the week ended May 28 fell 4.0% from the prior week, to the lowest level since May 2020 (when mortgage applications were coming out of the collapse of the prior weeks), according to the Mortgage Bankers Association today.
This put applications for mortgages to purchase a home roughly in the middle of the range of 2019, having worked off the entire Pandemic boom (the big drop and bounce-back in February was the result of snowmageddon; data via Investing.com):
Out of homes to buy? Wait… inventories available for sale of existing homes, while still low, have been rising for months and in April reached the highest level since November, and supply rose to the highest since October, according to the National Association of Realtors two weeks ago.
The NAR also confirmed the decline in sales volume: sales of existing homes have been falling for months and in April hit their lowest level since July 2020, having worked off most of the Pandemic spike.
This comes as mortgage rates have ticked up a little from their record lows late last year, but remain near historic lows, with the average interest rate on 30-year fixed rate mortgages with conforming balances and a 20%-down-payment at 3.17%, according to the MBA this morning:
Mortgage applications to refinance existing mortgages have also worked off the Pandemic spike and have fallen below the year-ago-level.
But these refi applications remain over twice as high as in early 2019, when the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage carried an interest rate of a now unthinkably high 4.2%, though they’d been over an even more unthinkably high 5% in late 2018.
What would the housing market look like with mortgage rates at 5% and today’s sky-high prices? That was a rhetorical question. Back then, among the effects it had was that it calmed down refi activity by a lot:
There are now a number of “obstacles,” as the MBA calls it, to home sales, the primary obstacle being sky-high prices, and by extension the affordable supply that has moved out of the affordability range of many potential buyers.
Then there is the possibility that the explosion in volume over the past 12 months, a form of panic buying, is now showing signs of getting exhausted, as many people who really wanted to buy bought, and enough potential buyers that are looking for a home to live in – rather than investors – took a deep breath and stepped back from the “raging mania” and the crazy bidding wars.
Investors are still reported to be out there in large numbers, and worrying even Fed officials. But enough regular home buyers may be staying away from the raging mania to where it has started to show up in the numbers.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Why would a potential buyer apply for a mortgage if there is nothing decent to buy? That is the story.
Men lose their minds in herds; only to regain them one by one.
SocalJim,
These is more to buy now than there was in prior months. Inventories are rising. See paragraph 3, and for further detail:
and new listings:
Meanwhile, the house price average has hit a record high, and the higher end house sales are screaming hot!
Wow, that inventory build is massive, Wolf. Looks like the “SHORTAGE!!!” narrative is quickly eroding.
It gets massiver by the day :-]
People are taking a wait and see approach because the prices are insane?
This is usually what happens right before a crash. Sellers won’t drop prices, because they know that they could have gotten more a few months ago, but buyers won’t buy.
It stays like that for a while until a few sellers realize the prices aren’t coming back.
Where I’m looking I see a lot of homes that are income properties and home based businesses being listed. Very few homes that are actually nice, good quality family homes in good neighbourhoods. I haven’t booked a showing in at least a month. Am prepared to wait it out in definitely.
I completely agree. There’s too little inventory, which is driving down the loan apps and new mortgages.
After looking for a home the past 3 months, outside of Seattle, the wife and I have finally decided to step back from the mania. We’ve seen too much of the insanity and would rather move than play along.
Move out of the area? If so, why? It’s the same story everywhere. Just renew the lease and revisit the situation next year, though I don’t anticipate any “deals” for 3 years minimum.
The issue is inventory. Everything else is noise.
Unearned currency will keep chasing hard assets until nothing left and shortages develop.
Most of the remaining listings are homes with incurable defects. For the first time in many many years, those are moving. Dumb.
Memento mori,
See the two charts above I just posted in reply to SocalJim. Inventories have been rising and are the highest levels since Nov 2020 and supply is at the highest level in Oct 2020.
So rising inventories and declining sales.
Wolf, in the zip codes I watch, nearly everything left is a defective property … busy streets, tiny lot, next to apartment, …
In fact, it seems that people with defective properties that have incurable defects are taking this opportunity to list them … there is a flood of junk hitting the market.
A cherry picker says what?
I have the opposite experience. My wife and I were in the thick of the craziness a couple of months ago before deciding to take a breather from this market, but I have to say Solano County and Contra Costa County listings have definitely increased and with some nice homes…only problem is they are even more expensive than 2 months ago. Fingers crossed ever increasing inventories and sluggish sales with put some much needed downward pressure on these crazy ass prices.
Memento mori,
was it you yeterday that commented this on the ft site?
Réne Descartes: I think therefore I am
JPOW: I am not even thinking about thinking.
HAHAHA. This is a brilliant one.
You blew my cover 🙈. It’s a small world.
Give me back my anonymity, I need to change my handle now.
it’s a small world indeed.
We also were gung-ho on buying a few months ago and have slowed down. I have seen that the houses I am following on Zillow are dropping their prices. One today dropped $65K from the initial listing 1 month ago! If they come down more, we will rethink.
Outrageous!!!!!!! I won’t have any of this!!!! Expect further rate cuts from me as soon as possible!!!! I will be buying more MBS and treasuries!!!!!! I will be doing the short/long treasury switcharoo!!! No one can stop me!!!!!! THIS IS NOT A BUBBLE!!!!!
Your CAPS LOCK did it!!!
1) Inflation usually change people behavior : buy now, because tomorrow prices will be higher.
2) The charts above indicate that buyers don’t believe in the inflation story.
3) Plenty inventory in the flyover country. Plenty inventory in NYC.
4) For sale signs for more than half a year.
5) The expensive apartments list is getting longer.
6) Mortgage application decline for 20 weeks.
Fed policies are a lagging system. Not only in terms of implemention, but also in terms of structure.
Pre-information age, flooding liquidity into the banking system could drive growth.
Now, all local data is international. This includes data and information regarding housing. Why would we assume money will work it’s way to benefit a mythical “middle class?”
Isn’t it easier for it to flow into a real estate ETF, housing related spac, or someone else wanting to start a “venture?”
Why take the time for due diligence, validating that mythical John and Jane doe work where they do, and have viable credit ratings.
It wouldn’t actually, make sense.
Spigot turned on, and there is no locality to real estate anymore.
Working, I won’t even say families, since those are now pretty much outliers, folk who want a place to call their own are having to make purchasing decisions on the hand-me-downed, fronted, exorbitant price levels created to profit people other than themselves.
The system is severely flawed and inequitable.
So now, people rationally wait until the money that wants to suck out their blood by being spewed out before them, drys up.
And thus, defeating the entire “purpose” of the policies to begin with.
Guess what, there’s no maligned actor here. The fed is doing what it can do, the bankers are doing what they can do, the speculators are doing what they can do.
There needs to be systematic change to account for the technological ones that have occurred over the past 30 yrs, otherwise, we are just all living within the stagnant and immortal beast from Jekyll island.
7) People who want to escape the virus are not looking for something
nice to buy. They will buy now, anything offered to them.
8) The vaccine change everything. This fad is over.
If one rushed out to get vaccinated, one was probably scared enough of the virus to move and buy a new house. If one was more cautious and investigated Ivermectic and such, one probably didn’t rush to buy a house. The fog is beginning to clear, no matter what the government is promoting.
I have a good friend who is a very good mortgage broker (Texas location). He told me this last week that mortgage refi’s have come from a deluge last year to a trickle now. And he said that new financing on homes (not refi) have all but stopped in May. He is laying off a few of his associate brokers.
This is Texas near Houston, which is not the center of the RE Universe like Ca, Or or Wa.
What? How come the stimmies aren’t propping up this market too?
Everyone needs a good scapegoat!
“But enough regular home buyers may be staying away from the raging mania to where it has started to show up in the numbers.” …….. think of it this way: when no one is buying homes to live in them because they can’t afford them and only investors are buying, the Fed will have “solved” the housing affordability problem.
What I notice that is odd is that closing times are now averaging between 12 and 16 weeks. It appears if a buyer doesn’t qualify that shows up in about a week, cause if houses go back on the market they do so within a week or less of the contract.
A couple of people have told me the mortgage companies have “lost” their applications a couple of times during the process.
It seems mortgage companies are reluctant to lend.
OE, getting a mortgage these days requires good credit, 20% down payment (unless VA), good job, and some time. It’s not like the good old subprime days!
Absolute nonsense, Anthony A. I’m sick of these lies. If you don’t know the truth, then don’t spout off.
“In his corner of American finance, where hard selling meets hard luck, Angelo Christian is a star, and he looks the part. He’s wearing black caiman shoes and a Bordeaux-red silk shirt, tight and open wide at the chest. His dark widow’s peak is slicked high with gel. He has 180,000 Facebook followers and a budding YouTube network, where he shares original videos such as “How to Master Your Mind” and “How to Manage a $50 Million Pipeline.”
Many of Christian’s customers have no savings, poor credit, or low income—sometimes all three. Some are like Joseph Taylor, a corrections officer who saw Christian’s roadside billboard touting zero-down mortgages. Taylor had recently filed for bankruptcy because of his $25,000 in credit card debt. But he just bought his first home for $120,000 with a zero-down loan from Christian’s company. Monthly debt payments now eat up half his take-home pay. “If he can help me, he can help anyone,” Taylor says. “My credit history was just horrible.”
Depth Charge
Ha, I thought Anthony A was being sarcastic. That’s how I read it. Maybe I goofed. Maybe he was serious :-]
If he was joking, Wolf, he has my most sincere apology. I have just grown so tired of people spouting narratives and memes irrespective of the truth. This is why I love your site so much. You offer cold, hard, irrefutable facts supported by the evidence.
Wow, are we back to 2005/2006 time frames. Except now the action is on social media.
I wonder if these are getting packaged into AAA bonds again. ha ha,that would be hilarious.
Subprime never went away, contrary to all of the lies people are being fed. It’s the only way prices can become so detached from reality. No-doc loans are still around – everything from last bubble. By the way, the article I quoted is more than 3 years old. Google it. Subprime is everywhere – mortgages, auto loans, credit cards, RVs, boats. How do you think all of those people are driving new cars?
I was joking…..
My bum of a stepson, who is a felon with no job, but SS disability income (only), and lives with his Dad, bought a new VW Jetta with $2000.00 down earlier this year (stimmi money). He was financed @15%.
I would have figured no one would finance him as he had a car repossessed a few years ago.
“It appears if a buyer doesn’t qualify that shows up in about a week, cause if houses go back on the market they do so within a week or less of the contract.”
That has not been my observation with properties I follow on Zillow. Often properties that go back on market (after change to Pending status) do so with a lag of 3-4 weeks, sometimes more.
Reason given in new listing for property being relisted is “Through no fault of seller” or “Financing Fell Through”.
I watch what comes on Zillow in three different locations in the Portland Metro area on a daily basis. So my gage for inventory is how many new houses come on the market in these places on any given day. The number of homes coming on the market each day has been steadily growing from its bottom in the depth of the pandemic. It is not back to where it was in the summer of 2019, but on the way back up. I think the thing hurting sales ( and thus mortgage applications) is prices. Maybe prices can keep going up in Miami due to drug money, or SoCal due to Pyramid scheme entrepreneurs and reality tv stars but in most of the country people have to get a mortgage which is based on their actual income and savings. The price run up has hit the wall and something will have to change or there it will stay.
I would love to be excited about this data but the other half of me knows that the supply shortage narrative is strong with this one and all lemmings will plow right in if there’s a 5% dip in price…this herd is insistent on going off the cliff, any buyer strike is probably pure wishful thinking at least not until we turn FOMO into FOOP. Wilmar Powell won’t let that happen, better turn that $40B MBS purchase into $100B soon to get it goosed.
Just saw a sold listing on Refin on a 1900sq ft house in Placentia, listed $850k, sold for $1M…yup no buyer strike in that area apparently..
I don’t think there’s any doubt in anyone’s mind that a lot of the famous “sideline money” will jump in at the slightest dip.
The question is what happens after that.
Wonder how much buyer’s remorse there will end up being among the cohort of people whose primary reason for moving to the ‘burbs was escaping the pandemic. Living in the suburbs is a whole different kettle of fish from living in a major city. Plusses and minuses to both. It’ll be interesting to see how it all shakes out.
I am going to assume a lot, neighbor of mine upstairs bought the place for $450K, wouldn’t pay half of that in “normal” time. Young couples probably first time buyer, think they are already regretting it. Moment they moved in, discovered there’s water leak in the bathroom and couldn’t use one of the bathroom already. HOA is worthless here, charge $400 for basically nothing, last HOA embezzled money, this new one also suck. Would be surprise if they are not regretting it now.
Last owner went small time investor and flipper, probably also stupid, bought the place for $400K ish, paid to put in hardwood floor and freshen up the place and basically sold it for a loss after renovating in matter of a little over a year.
Not so sure that premise that living in suburbia or exurbs makes you more safe against pandemics holds much water. Sure the houses might be a scooch farther apart but not by much. Big deal.
You still have to encounter people at close range go shopping, get gas, and run other errands no matter where you live.
Unless you live in your basement and won’t come out for any reason.
Living in a single family home in the suburbs, makes living through lockdowns much easier. First, even a small house has more space than most apartments. Second, you don’t have to deal with common halls, staircases, or elevators. Third, you have your own private yard for access to the outdoors – extremely valuable with children.
As for shopping, suburban stores tend to be larger than city ones allowing for easier social distancing, and travel to and from them is in your private car.
But with a yard comes either maintenance ($$$). And the benefit of a complex is somebody is paid to care and clean that pool, spa, gym. All things balance out and have their ups/downs
Someone help me understand.
Okay so investors are flooding the market and paying way over asking for virtually anything in sight. Often without on site inspection. Of course driving prices past what is reasonably affordable (or what they are worth)
Then they bundle these mortgages into a marketable asset and sell them to various investors in the form of REITs? Which promises great ROI. And they are back stopped by the treasury? So no matter how much they pay for the property they make money at the point of sale to these REITs?
Then when housing prices collapse the REITs are bailed out by tax payers? Who can’t afford housing?
And if the treasury stops backing these everything goes into free fall and totally screws everyone who has been competing against these titans over the last 2,3,8 years?
And something else. If 50% of homes are all cash buys doesn’t that indicate that there are no bank loans on these properties so if they tank the sole loss is with the buyer and not the bank but by the taxpayer?
And people post that we need less government intervention. Seems to me the opposite is true.
Where am I wrong on this?
You have it pretty much nailed. Wall street will now lose and the MBS owner will not lose. The home owner will if the price drops.
You will not have to worry about the MBS not being backed. The GSEs back the MBS and the FED will bail out the GSE like they did in HB1.
Wall Street will raise more money and buy up more homes if their are foreclosures.
In reality, since the GSEs back or bought most home loans they are probably the biggest landlord of all. I would not be surprised if there is a housing crash that the GSEs will just rent to the foreclosed owners. Some Wall Street company will form to be the front end servicers of the rentals. LOL
Now some of the cash buyers are mom and pop people who probably took out loans against their 401ks. They could be stung a bit but luckily, houses do not go to zero like a bankrupt company.
6 homes for sale in few blocks of each other in Livermore Ca, still on the market after 2 weeks. 45 minutes from Silicon Valley. Getting back to normal?
Hmm, It looks like all the ducks that were going to fly the coupe from S.F, did.
Nah, if they drop price back to asking or 1-3% less, the frenzy will be back on..
Most homes for sale intentionaly leave the listing active to allow the most amount of potential buyers to see it and fully engage FOMO. listings quite often state “offers accepted on certain date”
Taking the first, or more often pre-empivte offers likely results in leaving momey on the table.
Less mortgage apps due to cash buying investor mega corporations?
Possibly.
RE investors, as Wolf points out, are still in the market (and I would add are still an obstacle to freeing up more precious inventory for buyers who want a home for shelter).
Wolf mentioned at one time that there are people buying new houses that do not sell their previous ones– they are engaging in a form of arbitrage to ride housing bubble up and sell old house later for a handsome profit.
I’ve heard that other ‘investors’ are simply buying up houses as speculative investments or use them as cash cows to rent them out for a reliable cash flow when other forms of income are so dodgy now.
And still worse, I’ve heard that big corporations like Blackstone are making deals with home builders and are buying up whole brand new subdivisions of homes before even first bulldozer scrapes the earth.
If all this crazy stuff is really happening and the authorities don’t intervene it is entirely plausible that average people will no longer be homeowners— and we become a nation of renters.
“You will own nothing and be happy”.
Toll Brothers CEO said owning a home will be a luxury in the future.
I am in fly-over so houses are still reasonable. Sure they are up 30% over the past 3 years but they are still cheaper than building.
I read only 15% of homes are considered starter homes. You know the small 2 and 3 bedroom homes.
I looked in my 2 million person metro area. Right now there are only 71 4 bedroom single detached homes for sale that are 4 bedroom or larger. All new 4 bedroom homes in my area start out at $400k.
My 4 bedroom home price has risen from $250k to $350k in 3 years.
I am not worried about it dropping in price because there is no way they can build a 4 bedroom house for what it would cost to buy mine.
Lots to build new houses are all over $100k too . Sure land could go down some but not much. Maybe $10k to $15k. Labor will not go down. Lumber might drop some but not much. I am guessing if there is a downturn, housing my area at the most will drop $30k as that is about the most the input prices can drop.
FYI. During HB1, housing in my area dropped on the average of 10% as it did not have a huge bubble. Same thing will happen this time.
So much is geographically dependent.
I believe a big part of the rise in prices/rents is from people/investors buying in order rent on Airbnb, VRBO, etc. and taking houses off the market that would normally be owner-occupied or rented long term. Our quiet, off the beaten path “street” is dusting off our HOA charter and meeting to vote on changing the CCRs so people can only rent their house or guest cottage for 30 days or more. A small corp bought the 5000sf home up the street for $2.2M, put in a lot of money to fix it up, and now advertises it on those sites for $1500/night with “capacity up to 65” and “can sleep 21.” Why would someone think neighbors are going to sit idly while someone runs a hotel in the neighborhood? Because so many people are now doing short term rentals, prices will drop, people won’t make what they thought, and will sell, I predict, within a year or so. We shall see.
I’m north of the border. Where rural property is still relatively cheap, compared to what is being sold in the big cities, the real estate market is still manic for new properties. However, the inventory of new properties is almost gone. I have contacts in 4 other Provinces who tell me the same story, that what is causing the drop in sales is that most of the houses now in the inventory require some kind of work, and you simply can’t get the contractors. The ones I know are already booked up for over a year.”If I get any more orders, I’ll have to start lying” one told me last week. That’s in addition to the lack of materials. An apartment block near here was completed last month, but 70% of the units have no/limited appliances. You can’t buy a new freezer for love nor money; ovens? forget it. Some contractors put in used appliances they bought locally and promised to upgrade to new for free ASAP. Those units sold, but now the used appliance inventory is gone too.
Several more conservative media outlets (e.g. Washington Times) reckon this is not real estate investment or a remote-working effect, but a flight from the cities similar to that following the disturbances of the late 1960s. A look at the city crime rates seems to confirm that.
That is so true. Talking to a rental management company in the midwest. They will have a contractor come to inspect a home to provide some maintenance work and the contract will leave and not even call back if the work did not result in a big bid.
In most places, most, everything will eventually make sense again. Apex margin buyers will suffer swift buyer’s remorse before they even close escrow and lingering embarrassment as a member of the subdivision’s “Greatest Fool Club”. Bidding war “losers” will exhale a sigh of relief and rationalize “maybe it was for the best”, “maybe we dodged a bullet”. I know more than a few people on both sides of the equation in ’05-’06.
No way. “Cash Guy” said so.
People are taking a wait and see approach because the prices are insane?
Comment moderation : 2020 Dr. Faust : don’t dare getting out !
There is still a dearth of new homes coming on the market due to COVID. Sellers are just waiting until all the restrictions are gone. By July we start to see investories really rebound. The imbalance in supply/demand really flips by late this year – watch out below!
The big issue is all that investor money, which is a result of Fed and government money pumped into the market.
I met a realtor who just bought 2 homes because she thinks the stock market is too expensive. Hmm, homes are a leveraged investment and you cant sell them fast. Sure, she is making great commissions right now with sales booming, but she is doubling down on real estate, both her income and her assets are now relying on this bubble market.
That is what happens at a peak. Let’s check back on the market with 4% interest rates and normal supply/demand metrics. Those buyers who are buying at 20% premium to last year are going to feel alot of pain soon.
Many investors make the false assumption that they can rent it and will hold for the long term, but they dont realize that real estate prices in some places will fall or stagnate for a decade to come, as stagflation destroys incomes at the same time it forces interest rates much higher.
Smart investors buy when there is blood on the streets.
A 20% premium from last year is small potato’s. Today, even JT acknowledged that the market has gone up 41.9% and the majority of that was within a 6 month time frame. As sales happen, I keep wondering if that will the markets greatest fool and if the deal will actually close. Some deals have long closes of up to 6 months and at prices that there is no way the property would appraise for right now. If/when the markets drop, I’m thinking there will be a lot more than regret and the lawyers are going to be very busy. I’m also thinking there is going to be significant knock on contagion particularly with how over leveraged Cdn households already were.
It is actually quite simple.
If you believe that mtg rates will remain well below the inflation rate for at least 2.5 to 3 years, then you need to buy a home as soon as you can get a decent property.
But, if you think the mtg rates will approach or rise above inflation, then you can wait this out.
I dropped by my credit union this morning and had a chance to speak to the manager for a few minutes.
She’s been there close to three decades and she’s been making Real Estate loans from the beginning.
I mentioned that I thought this Month would be the top for Real Estate prices and she replied “I think so too, and we know what comes next”
I’ll add that I looked at a property at the request of two friends, an Appraiser and a Broker looking for their final home.
A little less than 8 acres with several more or less level benches mostly hilly and about 60% meadow/40% trees and a seasonal creek.
A very nice piece of land with an 1100 Sq Ft 2/1 that had a nicely renovated kitchen and bathroom, a freshly painted exterior and a roof that looked recent.
Three parcels, the main parcel zoned AR 10 with two residences allowed
$950K asking.
The house has serious structural issues as well as flooding issues and more importantly it is not properly placed on the lot.
It’s nice this time of year, but it’s in a hole and it is going to be dark for months out of the year.
End of the road privacy and end of the road fire danger.
Someone will buy the shiny and an education.