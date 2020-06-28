Fed Discloses it Bought Tiny Amounts of Corporate Bonds, Including a Whopping $15.5 Million (with an M) in Junk Bonds

Here are the 84 companies whose bonds the Fed bought, and the 16 bond ETFs it now holds.
The Federal Reserve disclosed Sunday afternoon the amounts and the company names of the corporate bonds that it started buying for the first time ever in the week ended Friday, June 19. They’re not even rounding errors on the Fed’s balance sheet. The purchases of individual corporate bonds amounted to $428 million (with an M). By comparison, in the week ended April 1, when the Fed was doing a lot of heavy breathing, it bought $362 billion (with a B) of Treasury securities.
In addition, the Fed said in the disclosure that it held a total of $6.8 billion in bond ETFs as of June 19, up from $1.5 billion a month ago.
These bond ETFs and individual corporate bonds combined account for 1/10th of 1% of the Fed’s $7.1 trillion in total assets.
The Fed buys these corporate bonds and bond ETFs in its Special Purpose Vehicle that it calls Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility (SMCCF). Like the Fed’s other alphabet-soup bailout SPVs, the SMCCF is an LLC entity.
The SPV is funded in two ways: One, with equity capital provided by the US Treasury Department, or rather by taxpayers, or rather by government borrowing, to cushion the Fed against losses; and two, by loans from the Fed at a leverage of 10 to 1. Then the SPV buys corporate bonds and bond ETFs in the open markets via the Fed’s primary dealers. The New York Fed handles all the details.
All these purchases and holdings were already reflected on the Fed’s prior weekly balance sheets in terms of the total amounts. Today’s disclosure just provides the company-specific details.
The Nitty Gritty.
The bonds that the Fed purchased were issued by 84 companies, in industries ranging from tobacco to video games, across the spectrum of US companies, and US subsidiaries of foreign companies (such as Toyota’s US finance subsidiary). The issuers include several of Warren Buffett’s companies, all kinds of energy companies, and some junk-rated companies, such as Ford.
But not a lot of junk on the list.
In terms of junk bonds, there isn’t much. Only 3.62% of its bond portfolio is now rated BB (BB+, BB, BB-), the top category of junk. This includes Ford (BB+). The Fed did not buy any bonds rated CCC or below. With 3.62% of the total corporate bond portfolio ($428 million) being junk bonds, the amount of junk bonds it holds come to $15.5 million.
The categories AAA, AA, and A account for 48.07% of the bonds. The category of BBB, the lowest investment-grade category, accounts for 48.31%.
The average maturity of the bonds is 3.3 years, ranging from 11 months (a Chevron bond that matures in May 2021) to five years (a Honeywell bond that matures in June 2025). Significantly, there are no long-dated maturities in this portfolio.
When these bonds mature, the company pays the Fed face value of the bonds, and the bond disappears off the Fed’s balance sheet. If the maturing bond is not replaced, the SPV can use the proceeds to pay down the loan the Fed issued.
By keeping maturities in the one-to-five-year range, the Fed appears to be setting the stage for letting the bonds roll off its balance sheet and be done with the program once the crisis is over.
AT&T is at the top of the list, with $16.5 million of bonds. The smallest position is Hyatt at $1.09 million – just symbolically dabbling here, really, since hotel bonds could get dicey.
There are also bonds from Southwest, but no bonds issued by American Airlines, Delta, or United, which would have spiced up the portfolio in a nerve-wracking manner for sure.
The table below shows the companies whose bonds the Fed purchased. If the Fed purchased several types of bonds from one company, or from a company’s subsidiary, I added them together. For example, the bonds of IBM Corp and IBM Credit are added together under “IBM.”
|Issuer
|Maturity Date
|Purchase Amount $
|1
|AT&T INC
|07/15/2021
|16,476,295
|2
|UNITEDHEALTH GROUP
|07/15/2022
|16,451,866
|3
|COMCAST
|04/15/2024
|13,315,347
|4
|ANTHEM
|05/15/2022
|12,937,096
|5
|IBM
|05/13/2022
|10,631,583
|6
|MICROSOFT
|02/06/2022
|8,855,357
|7
|WALMART
|06/26/2023
|8,758,532
|8
|CONSTELLATION BRANDS
|02/15/2023
|8,465,435
|9
|FORD MOTOR COMPANY
|04/21/2023
|8,051,573
|10
|CVS HEALTH CORP
|03/25/2025
|7,762,008
|11
|BOEING CO
|05/01/2023
|7,648,613
|12
|GENERAL ELECTRIC CO
|09/07/2022
|7,403,280
|13
|ABBVIE INC
|10/01/2022
|7,394,460
|14
|MEDTRONIC INC
|03/15/2022
|6,658,502
|15
|COCA-COLA CO
|03/25/2025
|6,652,748
|16
|PEPSICO INC
|04/30/2025
|6,637,973
|17
|SABINE PASS LIQUEFACTION
|03/15/2022
|6,512,097
|18
|MCDONALD’S CORP
|01/15/2022
|6,488,806
|19
|BECTON DICKINSON AND CO
|06/06/2022
|6,342,504
|20
|PHILIP MORRIS INTL
|11/10/2024
|6,236,320
|21
|BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERG
|04/15/2025
|5,774,200
|22
|PROLOGIS LP
|08/15/2023
|5,622,744
|23
|MARATHON PETROLEUM
|05/01/2025
|5,543,247
|24
|GENERAL MILLS
|10/17/2023
|5,535,298
|25
|FLORIDA POWER & LIGHT
|04/01/2025
|5,506,758
|26
|LOWE’S COS
|04/15/2022
|5,492,097
|27
|PFIZER INC
|09/15/2023
|5,458,757
|28
|SYSCO CORPORATION
|03/15/2025
|5,452,704
|29
|BP CAP MARKETS AMERICA
|04/06/2025
|5,433,591
|30
|MASTERCARD
|04/01/2024
|5,430,832
|31
|MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL
|05/01/2025
|5,416,798
|32
|GILEAD SCIENCES
|09/01/2022
|5,331,400
|33
|EVERSOURCE ENERGY
|10/01/2024
|5,312,492
|34
|VISA INC
|12/14/2022
|5,283,044
|35
|EXXON MOBIL
|08/16/2024
|5,211,729
|36
|WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE
|11/18/2021
|5,169,408
|37
|ENERGY TRANSFER OPERATNG
|01/15/2024
|5,156,184
|38
|DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC
|05/01/2023
|5,122,159
|39
|CHEVRON
|05/11/2025
|5,113,264
|40
|TOYOTA MOTOR CREDIT
|08/25/2023
|5,070,899
|41
|CATERPILLAR FINL SERVICE
|05/13/2022
|5,045,104
|42
|PACCAR FINANCIAL
|04/06/2023
|4,756,010
|43
|FOX CORP
|01/25/2024
|4,509,400
|44
|HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES
|08/15/2024
|4,469,758
|45
|INTERCONTINENTALEXCHANGE
|10/15/2023
|4,461,760
|46
|FISERV INC
|10/01/2023
|4,412,613
|47
|DELMARVA PWR & LIGHT CO
|11/15/2023
|4,383,302
|48
|VMWARE INC
|05/15/2025
|4,381,185
|49
|3M COMPANY
|04/15/2025
|4,356,304
|50
|EASTMAN CHEMICAL
|08/15/2022
|4,238,120
|51
|GEORGIA POWER CO
|07/30/2023
|4,208,827
|52
|HP ENTERPRISE CO
|04/01/2023
|4,143,570
|53
|CARGILL INC
|07/23/2023
|4,078,236
|54
|HUMANA INC
|04/01/2025
|4,052,405
|55
|AUTOZONE INC
|04/15/2025
|3,376,393
|56
|DTE ELECTRIC CO
|03/01/2025
|3,373,695
|57
|FEDEX CORP
|05/15/2025
|3,360,613
|58
|BURLINGTN NORTH SANTA FE
|09/01/2024
|3,339,810
|59
|VIRGINIA ELEC & POWER
|05/15/2025
|3,300,755
|60
|AVANGRID INC
|04/15/2025
|3,288,007
|61
|PROCTER & GAMBLE
|03/25/2025
|3,266,060
|62
|PHILLIPS 66
|04/01/2022
|3,227,510
|63
|PAYPAL HOLDINGS
|10/01/2024
|3,201,220
|64
|UNITED PARCEL SERVICE
|04/01/2023
|3,174,262
|65
|HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL
|06/01/2025
|3,072,735
|66
|DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC
|12/01/2024
|3,007,643
|67
|CAMPBELL SOUP CO
|03/15/2025
|2,847,410
|68
|REALTY INCOME CORP
|08/01/2023
|2,799,115
|69
|CME GROUP INC
|03/15/2025
|2,785,633
|70
|FIRSTENERGY CORP
|03/15/2023
|2,736,443
|71
|REPUBLIC SERVICES INC
|08/15/2024
|2,682,653
|72
|EDISON INTERNATIONAL
|11/15/2024
|2,651,085
|73
|HOME DEPOT INC
|06/01/2022
|2,613,999
|74
|NUCOR CORP
|06/01/2025
|2,584,961
|75
|ARES CAPITAL CORP
|06/10/2024
|2,562,600
|76
|GENERAL MOTORS FINL CO
|03/20/2023
|2,156,573
|77
|NIKE INC
|03/27/2025
|2,154,373
|78
|DOLLAR GENERAL CORP
|04/15/2023
|2,140,035
|79
|WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC
|03/15/2022
|2,103,140
|80
|SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
|05/04/2023
|2,102,015
|81
|PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP
|12/15/2024
|2,069,484
|82
|DUKE ENERGY CORP
|04/15/2024
|1,663,630
|83
|ACTIVISION BLIZZARD
|06/15/2022
|1,558,645
|84
|HYATT HOTELS CORP
|04/23/2025
|1,090,262
Corporate Bond ETFs.
At the end of May, the Fed disclosed that it had purchased $1.5 billion in corporate bond ETFs through May 18. Since then, the Fed has purchased more bond ETFs, and the market value as of June 18 of all its ETF holdings combined had increased to $6.8 billion.
This includes several junk-bond focused ETFs, but the amounts are small. For example, its holdings of the popular iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF [HYG] are only $245.8 million:
|Ticker
|Fund Name
|Market Value, June 18, $
|LQD
|iShares iBoxx US Dollar Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
|1,782,971,624
|VCSH
|Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
|1,307,906,475
|VCIT
|Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
|1,037,071,572
|IGSB
|iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
|607,806,116
|JNK
|SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF
|411,874,114
|SPIB
|SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF
|404,663,795
|IGIB
|iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
|397,995,018
|HYG
|iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
|245,782,706
|SPSB
|SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF
|237,257,161
|USIG
|iShares Broad US Dollar Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
|150,392,808
|HYLB
|Xtrackers US Dollar High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
|56,224,553
|USHY
|iShares Broad US Dollar High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
|49,015,670
|SLQD
|iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
|43,799,540
|ANGL
|VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
|28,862,665
|SHYG
|iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
|23,341,086
|SJNK
|SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF
|20,741,161
Going forward…
The Fed will likely continue to buy some corporate bond ETFs and individual corporate bonds. But the bond market is currently red-hot. Spreads have tightened. And even American Airlines and Carnival Corp were able to issue new bonds though their revenues have collapsed. They need billions of dollars in new fuel to burn to get through this crisis, and they got the first pile of it from investors.
The Fed looks at this as a sign of success – that it essentially has done its job to keep credit flowing to these companies, and that it really doesn’t need to do much more. So now, it’s dabbling in these bond purchases, dabbling by Fed standards, where big moves are counted in hundreds of billions of dollars, not in millions or a few billion.
On the other side of the coin.
In reality, the Fed has been pushing up bond prices and stock prices to bail out asset holders so that they have absolutely no skin in the crisis, and this strategy has widened by a massive amount the already huge wealth disparity between asset holders and labor in the US – and the bigger the asset holders, the more they got from the Fed.
It also creates the notion that the Fed will always bailout asset holders, and that there is never a price to pay for any downturns, and that only people who work for a living have to pay that price.
What’s so insidious about the Fed’s bailouts of investors in hedge funds, mortgage-REITS, stocks, bonds, leveraged loans, and other often risky assets? The destruction of capitalism. Read... America Convulses in Pain, Fed Bails Out the Wealthy
Doesn’t the Fed operate under a charter? I have been lead to believe that they are only able to buy US Government guaranteed debts. If they are buying non government-guaranteed debts, doesn’t that mean we the people are essentially enslaved to the Fed?
The Fed is doing this via its SPVs. The Fed refers to Section 13 paragraph 3 of the Federal Reserve Act, as amended in 1991 and then again in 2010 with the Dodd-Frank Act, which attempted to put some limits on what the Fed can do under this 13(3).
The section as amended allows the Fed, “in unusual and exigent circumstances,” to lend to individuals, partnerships, and corporations that are not banks (the Fed already lends to banks on a routine basis). According to Business Law Today, the limits set forth in the Dodd-Frank Act include:
Such lending must now be made in connection with a “program or facility with broad-based eligibility,” cannot “aid a failing financial company” or “borrowers that are insolvent,” and cannot have “a purpose of assisting a single and specific company avoid bankruptcy” or similar resolution.
In addition, the Federal Reserve cannot establish a section 13(3) program without the prior approval of the secretary of the Treasury.
Revised section 13(3) could be used to create facilities like the alphabet facilities of the financial crisis mentioned above [which is what we now face], but the intent of the revisions was to preclude loans like those to JPMorgan/Bear Stearns and AIG.
In its explanations of the alphabet-soup of bailout-and-enrichment programs, the Fed always refers to 13(3) of the Federal Reserve Act as the source of “authority.” The Fed sets up Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) as Limited Liability Corporations. The US Treasury (taxpayer) provides the equity cushion. The Fed lends to the SPV to leverage it 10-to-1. The SPV buys the securities. And Powell refers to these creatures as “13(3) facilities.”
https://wolfstreet.com/2020/05/14/fed-finally-buys-whopping-305-million-in-corporate-bonds-after-two-months-of-jawboning-and-media-hype-that-triggered-a-huge-rally/
That ‘jaw boning’ worked nicely for those of us jumped and front ran Fed before it actually made the purchase!
I failed to front run the ‘QEs’ before, since my rational mind couldn’t digest it. NOT any more in this crony capitalism openly and shamelessly supported by Fed!
Still I (already bought) will be buying predominantly IG rated bonds of ETfs issued by Blackrock along with HYT!
Corp bond Etfs & Gold Etfs, too!
WOLF
You quote:
“…SPVsare funded…by loans from the Fed at a leverage of 10 to 1. Then the SPV buys corporate bonds and bond ETFs in the open markets via the Fed’s primary dealers…”
How does this translate when $1M of Hyatt bonds, for example, are purchased by an SPV ? Does this mean SPV uses $1M of funny $$ to buy $1M Hyatt bonds with a 5% yield, then the same $1M of funny $$ buys $1M of IBM…same funny $$ buys $1M of LUV and so on (x10) ?
$1 million in Hyatt bonds were bought with $100,000 in equity capital from the Treasury and $900,000 in loans from the Fed.
The SPV is like a separate entity that takes the first 10% of any losses. If the Hyatt bonds go to zero along with a number of others, the federal reserve will be paid in full as long as the total losses don’t exceed 10%.
Also, the treasury can always add cash to the entity if necessary- the fed provides its money anyways. The main purpose of the structure is to make sure there is some congressional support for this activity.
The Federal Reserve’s actions may be a number of bad things with a number of bad side effects, but they are unfortunately legal.
Jared Dillian tweeted something like “I’m sick of people complaining about the fed. We aren’t policy makers, we’re here to make money. If the fed is an arsonist-firefighter than its time to roast some marshmallows.” I don’t like the fed either but he’s right – as far as we’re concerned the federal reserve is a force of nature, perhaps an elephant in a China shop, and we just have to work around it.
Gojira!!! Oops, false alarm…just the Fed having a snack between regular meals. Everyone in Tokyo can go back to work now. Trains are running regularly. Keep calm and carry on.
It’s working because futures are green right now LOL. This is insanity.
Wait for the sunrise and then later at 9.30 AM. Covid is NOT cooperating!
THINGS CHANGE, drastically! I bet on RED by the end of the day!
Now they’re red. Can’t rely on anything staying the same for long, these days :-]
Meanwhile in the land of small business. Yelp just reported that 41% of the businesses in the platform have permanently closed.
We need green shoots. Where’s Bernanke when you need him?
Yelp says that of the 141,000 businesses that are currently marked as closed at all (temporary or permanent), 41% of them are permanent.
Right now (since last thursday), HY with the avg maturity date of about 5 years, has entered a land where it how has a negative carrying cost for those who bought the overall market of these ~5 year maturing at par, meaning that avg yield (after adjusting for +/- par, maturity, in default/bankruptcy of unsecured) is less than the log normal return from par on avg by about -62 bps from Friday (was about -7bps on last thursday).
Over 85% of the HY market is unsecured… and unless Jerome can stop the bankrupties/defaults… it wont matter whose balance sheet its on… most of this stuff will go to zero.
NOT when Jerome Powell can create Trillions of digital out of thin air, any time, he wants! Fed will fight it ALL the way!
USA is on the way to Japanification.
lol it still wont matter, it will just be that in the day before the company defaults or applies for bankruptcy jerome will be buying above 0, and when the bankruptcy process starts, it will be 0 if its unsecured, perhaps overnight lol
Gap down on the HY issuances, WireFraud style lol
Lady’s and gentlemen here are your winners!
Every other company and small business is a looser.
Capatilism has finally arrived!
So why has JNK been in rally mode, despite minimal purchases by the Fed?
Did the market buy garbage bonds in massive quantities because they thought they’d be selling it to the Fed?
My guess is there will be a sell off in JNK now they know that they are the greater fools.
NOT when Fed is backing Corp credit mkt where 50% are of junk grade!
Without smooth functioning CREDIT mkt there is no such thing as functioning Equity mkt! Credit mkt is the foundation upon which America’s Equity mkt and the Economy is built for decades!
When the credit mkt craters, say good bue to STOCK mkt!
Jawboning by the Fed, and hype about it in the media.
Every good scam starts small.
You have to obtain the acquiescence of the mark (taxpayer) first. That way they can’t back out later on, having given already given tacit permission.
The bright side is we now have an updated list of TBTF companies.
It would be interesting to be a fly on the wall and see how the decisions were made, why, and who made them. Somebody directs research and someone signs off.
I did find this: Federal Reserve Bank pays its employees an average of $78,830 a year. Salaries at Federal Reserve Bank range from an average of $50,469 to $123,913 a year. Federal Reserve Bank employees with the job title Financial Analyst make the most with an average annual salary of $69,435, while employees with the title Financial Analyst make the least with an average annual salary of $69,435.
Not exactly rocket scientist wages.
The American taxpayer sucker is getting lined up. Congress has not said squat , translation , Fed green light. It’s foolish to think this is limited. They got the pipeline set-up and have tested the piping. They know they will have to move quick to print trillions to get ahead of the next event. Nothing was fixed From 2008 execpt there’s geometrically more fiat debt balls to keep juggling in the air.They didn’t set up SPV’s to pass out a paltry few millions. This baby is ready to trot on a moments notice. The Money Printer that goes Brrrrrrrrr… now has an overdrive to go with the cruise control to go blowing down the great American fiat highway.
Congress has been complicit in this GAME from the very beginning, when they failed to enact required tight fiscal’ policies but allowed by default Fed substitute MONETARY ( Easy-Peasy money) policies since 2000 under Greenspan!
Lawmakers of both parties (WELFATRE & WARFARE) love deficit spending and now MMT is on the horizon!
(been in the mkt since ’82!)
We are quite much used to such things here in Europe, all of our big businesses have been running on QE money for years now. Welcome to the club America.
I’m convinced though that on the long run this is just cheap money given away, if it has any positive effect it’s really short term until the money markets recover from shock.
“The Fed looks at this as a sign of success – that it essentially has done its job to keep credit flowing to these companies, and that it really doesn’t need to do much more.”
I think I saw Bill gates and Mark Zuckerburg in a Food Bank line this weekend.
I’m Sssssoooo relievied Microsoft was rescued from grasping at it’s absolute last stray pennie and nickel, on the verge of bankrupcty and oblivion until Jeronome gave impoverished Bill Gates some of my tax $$$. Because of Jeronome, Bill can now finally afford to give a big fat salary raise to those thousands of folks in India he’s outsourced American jobs to! Have you seen Bill’s mansion in Seattle? He’s suffering I tell you…SUFFERING. Took a cruise and boated by it some ten years ago. Fantabulistic. But I actually prefered Seattle’s underground city, beng a fan of Night Stalker/Night Strangler.
ZH says Apple got some of my tax $$$, too. Mark is also suffering in poverty….SUFFERING I TELL YOU!
Isn’t that special.
timbers,
There are 84 companies on this list in the article. All names with amounts. Check them out before you comment. They’re right above you.
But here is the thing: the money for these bond purchases — just a minuscule $428 million — didn’t go to the companies. These bonds were bought in the secondary market, and the SELLERS got the money, not the companies. The effect of the whole scheme — mostly through jawboning — was to drive up prices and reduce yields and spreads.
Wolf,
Was that your junk position they bought. Cover the S&P short , long HY…..
Bond question: the standard advice to ordinary retirement savers was always to have a mix of stock and bonds, and shift to more bonds toward retirement.
However, now that we have landed at zero yield on the Treasury and, let’s assume, no real chance of negative rates in the U.S., what role do bonds play? Is there a reason to have them at all (as opposed to safe cash at 1%)?
Going on the assumption that bond prices will be flat or decreasing going forward (if Powell ever raises rates), I’m unclear how bonds or bond funds relate to retirement now? Thank you!