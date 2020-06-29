Pending Home Sales Bounce Off Brutal Low, Still -11% from February, -5% from May Last Year

The market is facing a historic mess.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Pending sales of existing houses, condos, and co-ops in May – these are contracts that were signed in May but didn’t close in May – bounced off the brutal pandemic low in April, but remained down 10.6% from February 2020 and down 5.1% from May 2019, according to the National Association of Realtors this morning:
The index of pending sales was set at 100 for the average contract activity in 2001. Pending sales in May are an indication of what closed sales might look like in June and July.
That sales volume collapsed in this historic manner in March and April was a sign that amid the uncertainty, the market had essentially frozen up, with sellers pulling their homes from the market or not listing them in the first place, and buyers staying away in droves.
While many potential sellers still remain reluctant to put their homes on the market, the market is functioning again. The industry has figured out how to deal with the requirements of social distancing, with sellers’ worries about having potentially infected strangers traipse through their home, and with the concerns of everyone else involved in the transaction.
And according to the NAR, “More listings are continuously appearing as the economy reopens, helping with inventory choices.”
The chart below shows the year-over-year percentage change in pending sales. The three months of year-over-year declines during the pandemic – March, April, and May – are marked in red:
In terms of US regions: Pending sales fell in May 2020 compared to May 2019 in three of the four regions:
- Northeast: -33.2% year-over-year to an index level of 61.5.
- Midwest: -1.4% year-over-year to an index level of 98.8.
- South: +1.9% year-over-year to an index level of 125.5.
- West: -2.5% year-over-year to an index level of 89.2.
This market is facing a historic mess.
Over 30.6 million people are on unemployment compensation, meaning 20% of the labor force, and they’re now out of the housing market.
In addition, 8.5% of all mortgages, or 4.2 million mortgages, are now in forbearance, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association, meaning these homeowners have stopped making payments after getting their lenders to agree not to exercise their rights under the provisions of default.
In the rental market, eviction halts and deals with landlords allow renters to forego paying rent.
Auto lenders too have entered into forbearance agreements with their borrowers rather than repossessing the vehicles due to non-payment.
“Extend and pretend” has become the national policy. No one knows how to get out of it. But extend and pretend doesn’t work forever. And it causes all kinds of long-run damage.
Part of the economy is running on stimulus payments, the extra $600 a week in federal unemployment benefits, massive bailouts of all kinds, and nearly $3 trillion that the Fed threw at the financial markets in a span of three months to inflate stocks and bonds – though those efforts have now halted. So this is a sick puppy we’ve got here.
Household income drops from a historic spike, consumer spending bounces off a historic plunge but remains low. Income from wages & salaries remains crushed. Read… A Federal-Money-from-the-Sky Story
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Just read an article over at studyfinds.org.
“A survey of 2,000 American homeowners found that 52 percent are constantly concerned about making their mortgage payment on time. Forty-seven percent of the poll say they’re considering selling their home because they can’t afford their mortgage anymore.”
MonkeyBusiness,
If homeowners can’t afford their mortgage at the moment, they can just try to work out a forbearance agreement with their lender and stop making payments for the duration of the agreement. What comes afterwards is another story.
I think many people confuse forbearance with forgivable.
Homeowners are still on the hook, and must pay later. The unpaid mortgage doesn’t just disappear.
“Survey” data could say anything, depending on how the question is asked and which subpopulation answers the survey. Timing would be a big issue here since the shutdown/restart is very dynamic process. Need to know a lot more to assess reliability.
Why have any urgency to buy when 10% of homedebtors are not paying their mortgage for a year?
What do people think it’s going to happen when they cannot keep on squatting?
There will be no foreclosure crisis. These people will be allowed to keep their homes. The fed/congress has already picked the winners. Boomers win again. Economic/social impacts for the rest are disregarded.
Please stop it with the Boomers trashtalk. So, you are obviously ignorant of the following:
–Not all boomers are wealthy and secure
–Many Boomers are still taking care of kids and grand kids
–Boomers were never an entitled generation – there is a very wide variety from boomers who were drafted to fight (and die) in Vietnam to many tail end boomers (like myself who had to work hard for everything we have)
–Assuming boomers can hang on to their homes, their children ‘just may’ inherit the homes and not have to live in the street or rent a very expensive 1 bedroom shack
–Some boomers are in terrible health and will not be living as long as their parents (btw, I do agree that this is their fault for not taking better care of themselves)
The privileged life of the boomer is a myth. Some boomers have done very well (like myself) and some have failed miserably, sometimes not entirely their fault.
Don’t use ‘boomer’ as a catch-all term. It’s not!
Thanks for your comment Stephen,
As an older than boomer person with younger siblings and spouse in that group, I find that there is absolutely NO generalizations for/about the boomers that ‘ring true’ as of this writing, SO similar to the ”greatest” generation and those folks, similar to my fil who were drafted into ww2 AND Korea wars.
Fil died in Jan at 93.5 yo, with full support from the first day his children asked VA, because he never would ask for any help…
WE the PeedONs really and truly need/have to honor all the older folks of EVERY gen,,, and, now in the middle of my 8th decade, it certainly seems to be a very good idea for us to ask for their wisdom any time we have the chance/opportunity! ( not to say we either ”should” or must follow their, or any other mandates)…
And we all know who the Boomers voted for in 2016.
> And we all know who the Boomers voted for in 2016.
A bare majority voted for Trump. Just like most groups, they were fairly evenly split (53% – 44%).
Which goes to Stephen’s point: “boomer” is not very useful as a catch-all term.
Boomers are the single largest voting body by far. They happen to be at the point where they have already earned the bulk of the money they stand to make in their lifetimes. Compared to other generations, they have significantly more wealth/assets (both by age and on absolute terms). That has massive political implications. We are seeing the results play out with our elected leaders (not party specific) and the federal reserve.
The government is literally taking my money from the future and using it as a weapon to force me to pay more for housing, equities, healthcare, education today.
The poor depression babies like my mother. They were born into a depression and guess they’ll go out the same way. What a ride it had to be.
Sorry, but his generalization is correct. When the SS fund is depleted, it will be paid at a rate of 75%. The boomers are collecting at 100% at the moment.
Savers within the boomer generation have enjoyed better interest rates, better job opportunities, and lower inflation than what subsequent generations face/will face. I have yet to see a study that states that subsequent generations will do better than their parents.
Wrong. Most boomers have their homes paid off. It’s Gen x and millenials that are getting bailed out.
Only if you considered Gen X and Millennials to be corporations because it is they who have been bailed out..
Thank you folks for the retorts to BrianC’s “boomer bash” illogical statement. If this kind of mindless slamming does not cease, perhaps we should just let the Communist Chinese regime take over and show them the kind of bashing that a wooden stock AK-47 can do to the upper jaw of those who don’t tow the line set by dictators. Or did they think they would get everything handed to them on a platter?
Yes this is correct, and I am in middle of GenX.
The main advantage boomers and older part of GenX had was being able to buy property or stocks 20-40 years ago at a low price and high interest rate, and then benefit from asset appreciation as interest rates came down. Also had opportunity to refinance real estate to bring down interest rate on original mortgage.
I’m wondering what the Fed will cook up for GenX and millennials. There could be a lot of quantitative easing and dollar devaluation to cause a similar appreciation of property.
“Boomers win again. ”
Why stop at age? Why not use other ascriptive identities like race, gender, and even height?
Anything to avoid talking about class and wealth inequality. amirite? Divide the working class, and they stay conquered.
Yes, your last paragraph @two beers. Unbroken trend for about 40+ years.
Brian,
The boomer bashing is so tiresome. You made a choice to be a renter and stay out of markets. You chose poorly. The big bad mean old boomers had nothing to do with your choices.
Boomers as a block are at least consistent….
“It’s not my fault, I am just smarter and work harder than you.”
Taking it to the grave no doubt. Bye!
I’m a younger boomer and I lost everything, house, cars, savings, retirement. So spare me the boomers are fine agenda. There are many women retired and in poverty, it’s the norm for women, low wages lead to poverty for the rest of your life.
If you look at people living in vans or leaving the country, it’s the old and the young. Truth is the financialization of everything killed the economy for most of us.
Petunia, what happened that you lost everything and retirement? What could you have done better?
Andy,
The GFC cost us our income, home, and savings. Bear Stearns going bust cost me my retirement.
I can tell you what’s not going to happen: The powers that be will notallow the pain of foreclosing on 10% of homeowners. They’ll kick the can forever into the future first…
I beg to differ with you. The reason mortgages require 20% down is not because it’s good for the home owner. The truth is that is the cushion the banks need to make money when they foreclose on you. And both parties are in on the looting.
I like it, I think we have a new Wolfism. “Extend and Pretend”
The final point is the same, the bill will come due, and then things will fall apart. I think the bricks and dam analogy works well here, you have all the risks piling up on one end of the spectrum with this forbearance and that, eventually, the people at the end of the line has to be paid. So the flood water is rising, and our elected officials are running out of bricks on their financial engineering damn. Then, at some point, this all collapses into a disastrous heap.
After all, at this point, I don’t see states and municipalities giving up on tax collections. So, one wonders who will get squeezed at the end.
The GSE’s will east most of the losses and then be bailed out by the gov/fed (with newly printed money either way).
I listen to Lakshman Achuthan (ECRI WLI) last week and he forecasts a very short recession. He says his WLI’s are trending positive (consumer sentiment, etc.
Lakshman, imo, is not the worst. He has less of an incentive to constantly bias one way or the other.
Cleanest dirty shirt economics 101. Universities in the USA should give a class in it. It is more relevant than the economic theory I had to learn back in the day.
Dollar hegemony all the way. Stimulate the economy to S&P 3600 by year end. The cleanest dirty shirt has incredible firepower. The Dollar has so much presige. Thank you China.
Get the citizens spending, not protesting. I am already looking forward to the Santa Rally.
I used to respect Lakshman Achuthan but less and less these days. The one thing that is needed in economic forecasting is someone or some agency or some publication to publish a reconciliation of major economists’ forecasts versus what eventually happens.
I don’t understand how to reconcile the “recover” in sales with massive unemployment. Do these sales continue at this rate? Do 50 million newly unemployed matter?
It’s the economists’ equivalent of we don’t need no stinkin’ masks.
People who weren’t laid off REALLY improved their cashflow the past 3 months. My friend received $3900 stimulus, plus she saved a lot from: not eating out, not vacationing, no music/sports lessons, no summer camp fees, no makeup/hair, very little automotive costs. Probably +20K during the lockout.
There’s a lot of middle-class people who’ve always struggled financially, despite having solid incomes, due to bad financial habits. COVID could be an eye-opener for many. After the virus subsides, will they keep their new habits and become savers, or will they revert back to their advertising-addled impulse-spending ways?
This is short term optimism. Reality hasnt set in yet. Economic closures have been reversed because of a spike in cases.
All the adrenaline the market needs today for a rally, that and also for the housing bulls to rub it in your face to say “told you so….market is in red hot recover, FOMO buy now or miss the wild ride up forever”. I can think of two posters here chiming in with that sentiment very soon.
Counter to what Wolf pointed out here, this is all the market is listening to at this point
“Pending home sales in May jumped 44.3% from April, according to the National Association of Realtors, marking the largest one-month jump since the survey began in 2001. Very low mortgage rates were spurring homebuyers.
“The outlook has significantly improved, as new home sales are expected to be higher this year than last, and annual existing-home sales are now projected to be down by less than 10% – even after missing the spring buying season due to the pandemic lockdown,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist.”
The RE pumpers always like to reference the white collar professionals that are still bidding up prices, or moving to the suburbs and bidding up prices there. I can think of lots of professional groups that are not doing well in these times such as orthopedic surgeons, dentists, commercial landlords, restaurant owners, car dealership managers, etc. But for the life of me I can’t come up with a list of white collar folks outside of amazon and microsoft executives that are doing well enough to spring for an expensive new home. Can anyone help me with this?
The MSMs see it differently (big surprise):
AP – “US pending home sales see record-breaking rebound in May”
CNBC- “Pending home sales spike a record 44.3% in May, as homebuyers rush back into the market”
MarketWatch – “Pending home sales staged a historic rebound in May, meaning the worst may have already come for the real-estate market”
Chicago Tribune – “US pending home sales see record-breaking 44.3% rebound”
Barron’s – “Pending Home Sales Rose 44% in May, the Biggest Leap on Record”
San Diego Union-Tribune – “US pending home sales bounce back huge in May”
Fox Business News – “US pending home sales bounce back with May surge”
and on and on, ad nauseum, with no headline acknowledgement of ANY drop year over year or otherwise. Typical algo baiting garbage while simultaneously blowing tremendous amounts of sunshine up the collective keisters of the retail stock buyers. Got SPF 2000 to protect your anal orifice from skin cancer?
Many thanks to you Wolf for your enlightening, balanced reporting and commentary!
I would say MSM is doing a rather good job in being on the message without people wanting to dig deeper. More steeples you get, the more will buy into the hype. How else are you going to drum up demand otherwise? It’s certainly more effective than taking out an AD on TV to convince people to buy a house now.
Take a look at the estimated monthly payments on homes in Los Altos, Palo Alto and Menlo Park, they will blow you away. 48K/mo is nothing! With the economy in such disarray and so much unemployment where are buyers coming up with this kind of money? It’s not just one or two high-end homes for sale with these kind of payments, it’s ALL of them! To get something really “nice” you must spend 5 million and UP, mostly UP.
This seems like a good recipe for crash and burn to me. The Boomers won’t last forever, when they’re gone, then what? You think the younger generation will buy at these prices? They’ll be too busy paying off their college loans, unless the FED has bought all those up too. And who’s going to pay these tuition fees going forward?
Those regions print millionaires. Sorry to say but it has attracted so much capital its ridiculous. It will take a long time to burn off the money printing machine of Silicon Valley. Though these policies are doing there best to accelerate that / for now its still the epicenter. Thousands of new jobs, almost no new housing, huge amount of wealth creation, worlds best schools. That does not turn on a dime.
We are in Texas. Home prices are fairly normal around here (north side of Houston). This is not silicon valley. $48K monthly payment? With 6 of those payments, one can buy a 2,000 square foot brick ranch here and have change left over for a new SUV!
My son lives in a county in northern Idaho and has been in a casual search for just the right plot of land to buy and build a home. Not now! He just told me that virtually every available piece of land (rural — not in towns or cities) is either sold or sales pending. All of this happened in the last three weeks. He’s a contractor so he has his ear to the ground and the word he’s heard is that these are folks primarily from western Washington (Seattle), western Oregon (Portland) or…drum roll please…California.
Sounds like panic buying.
Sure, you could call that panic buying, I’d just say that the combination of Kung Flu and unrestrained riots+looting just accelerated many people’s existing plans to GTFO of the multiracial war zones.
And employer’s newfound acceptance of work from home makes it possible for many more than prior to the pandemic.
There will be a lot of bubbly talk about this ‘recovery’ or bounce from a low level.
I think there is some opportunity here for the psychological study of ‘relief’. Remember the crash after Navarro replied ‘yes’ to the question: ‘is the trade deal dead?’ (In his walk- back he said he was ‘taken wildly out of context’. Guess he thought he was being asked if he wanted coffee.)
So there was a relief rally when, with a gun pointed at his head by Mnuchin, he announced the trade deal was alive and well. But here is the odd thing : it rallied higher than before the bad news, not back to where it was. So maybe we need an announcement of made up bad news every week and the rebound rallies will take the market ever higher?
The problem arises when the bad news turns out to be true, and the rallies were all part of what Galbraith called the ‘confidence game’, or in today’s lingo the ‘con game’.
Bigger picture: after lots of rallies the Dow is 2000 points lower than just 21 days ago.
May was the transition month. Half teh country was open half was closed. And still sales soared. By June with the exception of a few holdouts, the entire country was open. June numbers will be massive and even the biggest bears will have to finally throw in the towel.
Wolf,
I’m waiting for these leagues with high overhead start to fold team by team. It will be a long while before, if ever recover in any small way.
I notice that the majority of large arenas and golf venues are owned by banks and insurance companies. I don’t see them failing for a long while as they are protected with government regulations.
Boots on the ground, Houston, Texas
Been a Business owner here for over 25 years involving residential/commercial construction.
I am totally blown away by the amount of activity going on around here, it’s been crazy for years, but nothing like now. Restaurants / stores packed
30 minute checkout at big box home improvement stores , multiple offers immediately on newly listed homes.
Homes on lake Conroe that are in the 1.5 million and above range that have been sitting around, some of them literally for years are starting to sell like hotcakes, all this in a supposedly weak economy with tons of layoffs in the oil field. Any trade , skilled/ unskilled begging for any kind of help.
Trucking companies will hire a ham sandwich if it can pee clean ( a big challenge)
Traffic so bad you want to rip your hair out at the end of the day.
Monthly property tax payments that would have equaled the entire mortgage just a few years ago.
100 year floods every 24 months
95 degrees with 85% humidity until about 8 o’clock in the evening, then awesome mosquitoes large enough to carry away small children.
Beaches so crowded, you can’t even put out a lawn chair, while waiting to take a dip in the chocolate milk beach water.
Been here my whole life, and never seen anything like it, don’t know from where or why they are coming here, but definitely not seeing any pain here.
Take away the humidity and chocolate milk beach (eeeewww) and that’s my area as well. I was on the freeway Saturday around noon and it was 40-45 MPH. Which is unheard of on a weekend. I figured there must be an accident or something, but there wasn’t. Just volume. There is a house here that has been for sale for 5+ years. Asking price, 8 figures (which for this area is at the very very top of the market, unlike say LA where $10M is middle class territory :). It sold this spring. 30-60 minute wait for a restaurant table at everything from franchise stuff like Olive Garden to the all organic vegan place and everything in between. You want a tradesman do some work on your house? Some painting? Yard work? Renovate a bathroom? Call today to get the work done sometime in August or September when they may have some free time.
There is no recession. There never was a depression. It was all MSM made up garbage.
Just Some Random Guy,
Please read the data I posted on Houston (just below), in reply to Fast GT’s BS. I hope your region is doing better than Houston.
GT,
Are these buyers locals or from out-of-stater?
MiTurn: I can answer from my data which is the area north of Houston (Montgomery County: Conroe, The Woodlands, etc). Seems like people in Houston are migrating out of Harris County to our communities to the north and others to the west. This is to get away from congestion, crime, taxes, etc.
There are also a good number of retirees from California and the PNW who are cashing out or just getting away from the west coast madness. I can’t forget the Michiganders who just come here for the weather (LOL).
Fast GT,
OK, Mr. “builder.” I happened to be on the mailing list of Houston.org. So here is a dose of reality:
Residential building permits in May: -33% year-over-year
Nonresidential building permits: -17.8%
YTD total building permits: -15.8%
12-months total building permits: -9.8%
https://www.houston.org/houston-data/monthly-update-building-permits
276,000 jobs in May lost from “pre-covid level”
https://www.houston.org/houston-data/monthly-update-employment
Sales tax collections in April (latest available): -17.2% year-over-year
https://www.houston.org/houston-data/monthly-update-sales-tax
Houston Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for May: 40.2 (below 50 = decline). May and April were the two worst readings in the data ever.
https://www.houston.org/houston-data/monthly-update-purchasing-managers-index
Houston home sales (all types) in May, year-over-year, in units: -20.7%; and $: -25.9%
Average price of houses: -7.4%; median price -0.4% yoy
https://www.houston.org/houston-data/monthly-update-home-sales
Catastrophic office vacancy rates: 24.5%, according to JLL, “the highest level in recent history.”
https://www.us.jll.com/en/views/leasing-construction-vacancy-houston-office-market
SO PLEASE SPARE ME YOUR BS.
Wolf, GT references north of Houston where we live. That is so much different than Houston proper (Harris County). This is the fastest area of growth in Texas (and maybe the U.S.) and real estate is selling.
Plus, the population of Montgomery County (where we are) seems to think the virus is a non-event. My wife and I have been eating out pretty regularly and the restaurants are jammed. We had a 1/2 hour wait at Saltgrass steakhouse last Saturday night.
Dang Wolf, your site must be getting more popular now than ever. Noticed more of these posters trying to argue against your data. Must be ruffling some NAR peeps feather for them to come here to sell their talking points.
Nevermind your data, I say traffic is back to normal so everything must he A ok..funny how I drove on the 405 from LA to OC at prime rush hour traffic to work and got here in half an hour vs 1 1/2 it took during a normal time. Must be damn liberal California being the exception to the our V shape super duper recovery.
GT, I’m in The Woodlands and house sales are ripping. I have a friend who is a mortgage broker here and he has 80+ refi’s and new mortgages in process right now.
In the last three weeks, in our neighborhood (400+ SFH), which is a 55+ age community, I have seen three houses put up for sale and sold in that time period.
The last time it was crazy like this was 5 years ago when Exxon built the $4 Billion complex here and brought 8,000 new jobs in.
Moral hazard is now no longer just a corporate phenomena, it has now infected the public in general…..
In my subdivision of a few hundred homes there is not a single home for sale. I have never seen this in all the time I’ve lived here. The new ones being built can’t keep up with demand. I think realistically my home has appreciated $50K since the Corona days began.
JSRG,
Just curious, what part of the country are you located?
Your unfettered optimism based on anecdotal evidence is awesome. I honestly wish I had more of it.
As long as the world governments can outrun the virus fear and out print and defer the massive debt that is everywhere with asset values that are so misaligned compared to average earnings then everything will be awesome and all assets will continue to the moon.
Down in reality land I have my doubts.
I also agree with Stephen. What ever I gained in wealth was because I worked hard for. It took discipline and sacrifice, I raised six daughters and worked two jobs, one full time to pay the bills. If you’re not succeeding in life, then look in the mirror and blame yourself. Let’s not divide ourselves over generation and race, it’s just an excuse to blame others for our own failures. This why this nation is becoming divided, we are better than this.
So what two jobs did you work to support six kids in America? I would love to know. Let us compare your jobs and what they supported compared to the equivalent job today and what it would support.
I am not saying this is true for you but one of the things that angers the younger generations is older folk comparing the golden days of America to the current realities of America. They ARE NOT THE SAME.
This is why “okay boomer” has become a thing.
and Okay boomer will counter that with “Why don’t you pull yourself up by the bootstraps?” every time and the cycle goes on and on….Don’t think Millennials will have the luxury of doing the finger pointing to generations that follow. They have the pleasure of dealing with two financial destruction in one lifetime. As a Gen Xer myself, I have a lot of sympathy for that.
This a classic boomerism.
Great to see this I-shaped recovery in house sales. But..
Feels like the stock market has lost momentum and is slowly turning. Accelaration down could be breathtaking.
I have really never put much faith in what “all the people” are doing.
Only about 5% of “all the people” have enough money to give them the credibility that they have been actually making smart money decisions. In addition, they are usually doing just the opposite of what “all the people” are doing.
The other 95% are simply lemmings lining up to run to the cliff and get their backsides handed to them one more time.
Jdog-akin to what I learned in the moto biz in the early ’80’s, when the demographic and general wage of the ’60’s-’70’s had made it easy to do well by hanging out a ‘motorcycle’ shingle to young Boomers. So well, in fact, that many then believed in their own indisputable financial genius (including the Japanese manufacturers who embroiled themselves in a market-share war of massive overproduction) only to slip in the bloody streets of wage stagnation, stagflation, residual national debt from the Southeast Asian conflict, and, perhaps moreso, the young Boomers’ pretty young wives pronouncing: ‘…I’m pregnant and we’re buying a house-you’re not spending another cent, or making me a widow, by riding that thing…’.
The U.S. motorcycle market didn’t recover until the ’90’s. It was still possible to buy ’82-3 vintage machines new in the crate until ’88-9.
May we all stay well and find a better day.
I have put my mountain house for sale. I believe there’s still a small window of time to sell.. with California stabbing the landlords in the back and bad tenants trashing my house.. I’m done with that.. I have no problems paying the mortgage, but I fully expect that the property taxes will increase as well..my money can be of better use elsewhere.
Good move….
In the Twin Cities, this weekend was full of moving vans all over the place – saw at least 6 around here and people over in Uptown/Lake Street (where the riots and shootings were) saying the vans were EVERYWHERE with people leaving and no one coming in. More on the highways. Downtown is a ghost town. People either moving further out to suburban units or back home to their parents’ place. High-end houses going up for sale but see no sale pending, at least it this particular corner of the metro.
Everyone talking about the city council abolishing police – lots of unanswered questions. Lots of concern.
I had standard union job driving a big rig and worked 55 hours plus a week, 15 of those hrs overtime money.. when the overtime disappeared, then it was a second job. Not a fancy house and we had two used cars.. after my daughters grew up, I completely paid off the second loan on the house eight years ago as well as 18k in credit cards 10 years ago. With only a small mortgage cost and just 73k left to pay it off, I can do quite well now. The less debt you have, the more freedom..I’m going to sell that house now..
Also I’m just 3 years retired, so it wasn’t that far back..things are tougher now for everyone , but there’s always opportunities to succeed. Expecting the government to take of you isn’t really a great solution. Hi we’re from the government and we’re here to help..there’s always a price
Looks like a few didn’t get the memo, read a paper, watch the news…
Many of the states that opened up are hitting new infection records and the governors are ordering new lock downs of bars etc. I believe some counties in Texas included. One official opining that at present rate of increase, half the US will have it by Xmas.