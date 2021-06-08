Job Openings Spike in WTF Style amid “Labor Shortages” while 15 Million People Claim Unemployment Benefits

This messed-up labor market is finally producing rising wages. But companies are able to pass them on with higher prices: the beginnings of an inflation spiral.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
This is just nuts: 15.4 million people are still claiming unemployment benefits under all programs, with many receiving the extra $300 a week in federal top-off benefits, according to the Department of Labor. And 9.3 million people are still considered “unemployed,” according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Yet the number of job openings spiked into the stratosphere as companies complain about “labor shortages,” though there is no shortage of people who could work.
The number of job openings spiked by 1 million from the highest ever record to a new highest ever record, to 9.29 million openings in April, seasonally adjusted, and to 10.0 million not seasonally adjusted, according to the JOLTS report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics today. Something is really messed up:
This comes while the number of jobs with employers of all types – companies, governments, and nonprofits – at 144.9 million in May, was still down by 7.6 million from February 2020 (green line); and while households reported that the number of people who were working, including self-employed workers, at 151.6 million, was still down by 7.1 million from February 2020 (red line):
In the leisure and hospitality sector – about three-quarters of the jobs are in food services and drinking places – unfilled job openings spiked by nearly 400,000 openings, from an all-time high to a new record of 1.59 million in April (seasonally adjusted), and were up 55% from April 2019:
Yet, even as there were 1.59 job openings in the leisure and hospitality sector that companies are clamoring to fill, the number of people working in the sector was still down by 2.54 million compared to April 2019:
In manufacturing, unfilled job openings spiked for the second month in a row, to 851,000, and compared to April 2019 were up by a stunning 83%, or by 388,000 jobs.
Manufacturers have been raising wages, and some have been paying signing bonuses, and they’re complaining that they’re not able to fill orders because they’re having trouble hiring enough people to ramp up production to meet the demand that was stimulated by the trillions of dollars in fiscal and monetary stimulus.
This comes after two decades of complaints that American companies have offshored manufacturing jobs to cheap countries.
The number of people currently working in manufacturing – including the new jobs that manufacturers were actually able fill – has remained roughly flat for four months, at about 12.3 million workers, according to the BLS jobs report last Friday. Compared to the last month of the Good Times, February 2020, this was down by 509,000 workers. And yet there are 851,000 unfilled jobs that manufacturers are clamoring to fill:
In the Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation sector, job openings spiked in a historic manner for the third month in a row, to 248,000 unfilled jobs, more than doubling since April 2019:
In Construction, job openings jumped by 23,000 to the second highest level ever, below only April 2019:
But the number of people working in construction hasn’t moved much this year through May (and in May, fell by 20,000 jobs from April), and is still 225,000 lower than in February 2020:
In the Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities sectors, job openings ticked down by 18,000 in April from the record spike in March, to 411,000 openings, up by 17% from April 2019:
In the Wholesale Trade sector, job openings spiked by 79,000 in April to a record of 335,000 openings, up by 21% from April 2019:
In the Retail Trade, job openings spiked by 208,000 to nearly 1 million openings, up 27% from April 2019. This sector includes the currently red-hot auto dealers, grocery stores, home improvement stores, and the like, but also the moribund mall stores:
In the Professional and Business Services, job openings rose to a record 1.52 million in April, surpassing the prior record in December 2020 and were up about 25% from multi-year middle of the range.
In Education and Health Services, job openings ticked up to 1.44 million, the second highest ever, after the record in February, and were up 4.3% from April 2019.
In the Information sector, job openings rose to 116,000, in the middle of the multiyear range and down a smidgen from April 2019. The industry shed fewer jobs in 2020 as it was able to switch to working from home.
Job openings in Finance and Insurance jumped back to the upper end of the multiyear range, to 315,000 openings in April. The switch to working from home has allowed this sector to largely maintain employment, and the job openings so far have not shown unusual trends – unlike during the Financial Crisis through December 2009, when they collapsed to near nothing.
In Mining and Logging, most prominently oil-and-gas drilling, job openings fell in April to 25,000, about in the middle of the wide multiyear range.
Small businesses are having a heck of a problem filling jobs.
A record-high 48% of small-business owners reported unfilled job openings, according to the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index today. “The labor shortage is holding back growth for small businesses across the country. If small business owners could hire more workers to take care of customers, sales would be higher and getting closer to pre-COVID levels,” the NIFB said in the statement.
What does this mean in the larger picture?
The disconnect between the 15 million people still claiming unemployment benefits under all programs and the difficulties by businesses in getting their job openings filled is a sign of a messed-up labor market.
This is already resulting in a mix of things: Finally, higher wages, and that’s a good thing; and higher inflation, as companies are passing their higher labor costs on to the consumer, which is already happening as well, and they’re getting away with it, and that’s not such a good thing. It’s the beginning of one of the mechanisms that fire up an inflationary spiral that is not “temporary.”
I don’t believe the job openings exist. I think the federal/state loan and grants to businesses are driving the job listing numbers, to justify the money. If you get money to run your business, but can’t find employees, you probably get to pocket the money.
I know a tech guy looking in a hot market for a job for 6 months. He has applied for over a hundred jobs and got one callback. He didn’t have enough experience for that job, but one callback in a hot market is suspicious to me.
Ah yes, the help wanted signs everywhere are fake. Restaurants not running at full schedule is imaginary. Gas stations with one cashier and 20 people waiting in line is just their way of making sure you come back happy. Stores shutting down sections due to lack of staff is just normal. I’m also in tech and get at least ten recruiter emails and calls a day. Your tech guy is probably just not very good.
Petunia,
Your survey with a sample size of n = 1 (“a tech guy”) is certainly going to explain what is happening in the vast US labor market. Sheesh!
I know lots of companies that are desperately trying to fill jobs. They’re NOT FB kind of jobs, because many of those tech and social media companies never laid people off in the first place.
They’re jobs across the board, from meat packers (an issue my wife has to deal with because meat packers cannot fill orders because they don’t have enough people, particularly specialty orders) to restaurants.
Yeah, I also know a tech guy who can’t find a job. He got aged out at 64. He’ll never get another tech job again in his specialty. But that’s unrelated to the job market. That’s age discrimination. But I’m certainly not going to use this one example to describe the overall US labor market, which would be just nuts.
I applied for CTO of amazon. Waiting for a callback. Hot job market my arse!
I have been awaiting a job confirmation from my wife as CTO since 2009. She still won’t give me the job. I have all the credentials and experience needed. She just keeps saying “We’ll see.”
Sigh. This is a tough job market. Hiring managers are really picky.
I know a woman who won’t return to her job, even though there is work and her employer has asked her to return, until the she stops receiving these free monies that keep her home. She is making as much (maybe a little more) by not working than working and has no incentive to return.
I’m 57 with many gaps in my resume. I got a new tech job pretty easily a few months ago. I’m not a tech superstar or anything. But I’m on the ball. The things I say I know and can do, I actually do know and can do. You have to show them something in any interview process, to have a good chance.
As always, the unintended consequences take time to ripple through the economy. When gasoline goes up by another $1/gal, people will notice, and spending on other items will be reduced.
I wonder if the windfall profits tax will come back. The economy will really be stifled if this sequence of events, or similar happens.
The 2020s version of stagflation… not the same but it rhymes with history.
There was an opening for “slapper of French presidents” but that filled quickly.
A few Decembers ago I substituted for a friend to tend bar at a Christmas party of a wealthy family located South Shore of Boston area. At such parties the tips can be quite generous, usually paid by the folks giving the party. Ever since I’ve been on the email list of the company that catered the party. I and many others received this email a few days ago from the owner of the this high end caterer:
“Hey everyone!! I hope all is well! This last year has been a challenge for everyone and I hope you are all getting through it. I’m reaching out today for help. We are very short staffed and need many shifts filled. I would love to hear from each of you as to what you need to come back to work and work more. This week alone we are short over 10 staff. I’m happy to look at each individual case and make it work. Please feel free to email text or email! If I don’t hear from you I will reach out as well. Thank you all in advance!”
This was my reply:
“Car prices today are about twice what I paid cash for a new Prius 6 years ago. During the same period, wages rose about 2% a year. Should I next explain what happened with housing inflation? No, I don’t think so. If you adjust that 2% a year for inflation, wages declined. You generally serve a wealthy even very wealthy clientele. I trust you can figure out what to do.”
Timbers, LOL. I hope you post their reply.
What drives me nuts is when there are protests manned by young adults, and even teens…..here it is about logging. Okay, the kids should be in school, and the adults should be working. However, they are obviously too busy manning blockades to hold down a job, or go to school, including those who chain themselves to equipment and protest high up in the trees. The RCMP arrest them and they return…..just like mice. Yesterday I picked up some materials from my friend who has his own bandsaw sawmill. He works 5 days per week as a faller, and then cuts wood in the afternoons and on weekends for custom orders. Actually, he has 3 different mills with a partner who is also faller. If they are shut down for snow or heat, they just crank up their mills.
I have seen bozos protest supposed old growth logging when the trees are obviously no more than 60 years old. They wouldn’t know an old growth forest if it fell on them. But there they are in their dreads and sandals…..drumming and playing at Ghandi, going limp when they are picked up in a clamshell sling and hauled off to the paddy wagon.
I’m beginning to think the world is made up of two kinds of people….those with a work ethic and want to get ahead, and those who are deadbeats and simply don’t want to work at all. It just pisses me off. I’m 65, been retired now for 8 years, and still choose to work at building. Every day I give thanks my kids also have a good work ethic, including my son in law. And guess what? they are also getting ahead financially and planning their futures.
I think that if people just don’t want to work, they should not receive social assistance or supplements. Unemployment Insurance in Canada is paid for by both employer and employee contributions. It does not come out of the tax kitty. When it is abused the abusers are simply stealing from their co workers and from those who pay wages. Those on social assistance receive money from tax payers. It comes from income tax. Abuse of either program should not be tolerated. The same for US. There are citizens who do need help and should be helped to get a leg up when misfortune strikes. But deadbeats? No soup for you. Save it for those who are in need.
Okay, my redneck rant is over. Bye. Good article.
They have been printing and throwing money around like confetti, with massive price rises as a result.
And now, after having paid people more to sit on their ass than they previously made in employment, now they are expecting people to come back to work for slave wages? HAHAHA! No way! Massive price-wage spiral coming.
I said “hahaha!” but it is not funny. I wish this was just a movie or something.