Subprime Auto-Loan Delinquencies, Which Had Exploded, Plunged after Stimmies. These Folks Are Now on Buyers’ Strike

Investors in subprime auto-loan Asset Backed Securities should be genuflecting in front of US taxpayers to thank them for the backdoor bailout.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Subprime auto loans are risky but very profitable because they carry high interest rates, even in these times of crazy-low interest rates. Much of the risk is shuffled off to investors by securitizing these loans into subprime auto-loan Asset Backed Securities (ABS), that are cut into tranches, ranging from the highest credit rating that take the last loss but get the lowest yields, to the lowest-rated tranches that take the first losses, but get the highest yields. So there is something for everyone.
Repossessions of vehicles are generally easy and fast, and there are not a lot of hoops to jump through, and there is a very liquid auction market to dispose of the vehicles efficiently. Professional repo firms get the vehicle, clean it up, and take it to the auction. For subprime lenders this is all pretty slick.
So subprime auto-loan delinquencies of 60 days and over that had been securitized into ABS and were rated by Fitch had been rising for years as lenders were taking ever more risks, amid a voracious appetite among institutional investors for subprime auto-loan ABS. By 2016, the 60-plus days delinquency rate blew past the highs during the Financial Crisis. In August 2019, it matched the spike of October 1996, the worst in the data. And in January and February 2020, the delinquency rate blew by the worst Januarys and Februarys ever. So this was going in the wrong direction. And then came the stimmies.
In May 2021, the 60-plus day delinquency rate of subprime auto-loan ABS dropped to 2.58% of total auto loans (“prime” and “subprime” combined), according to Fitch Ratings. This was the lowest rate since 2012, when delinquencies dropped because by then the delinquent loans from 2009 through 2011 had been written off and cleared out of the system, and lenders had become circumspect with new loans.
Fitch’s ABS delinquency index for “prime” auto loans, which had remained below 1% even during the financial crisis, dropped in May to a historic low of 0.14%.
Clearly, the stimmies had been used in part to catch up on past-due auto loans. And this didn’t particularly help the economy, or jobs, or whatever, but it bailed out the lenders and investors that might otherwise have seen big losses on their subprime loans and ABS.
So that pension fund in Texas, California, or Norway, and their beneficiaries, should be genuflecting in front of the stimmies, and in front of US taxpayers that paid for this backdoor bailout.
But at the same time, auto buyers with subprime credit scores – below 620 – have stayed away from buying a vehicle, perhaps deterred by the crazy new and used vehicle price increases, or perhaps because they still hadn’t gotten a job.
According to the New York Fed’s Household Debt and Credit Report, the share of subprime-rated loans and leases being originated in Q1 2020 dropped to 15.3% by loan amounts, the lowest level in the data going back to 2004, another confirmation of the K-shaped recovery:
At the end of Q1, there were $1.38 trillion in auto loans and leases outstanding, up by 2.7% from a year earlier, the smallest year-over-year growth since 2011, despite massive price increases of new and used vehicles, which should have driven up loan amounts. This may be a further confirmation that more people paid cash, perhaps plowing their stock market gains into the economy; and that more subprime-rated potential customers are on buyers’ strike, either not wanting to or not able to buy at those prices.
Wolf, I look forward to each and every new post.
“securitizing these loans into subprime auto-loan Asset Backed Securities”
I can’t get my head around viewing debt obligations to high-risk (loser) borrowers as an “asset.”
A person’s debt is another person’s asset. It’s all a matter of perspective.
Repo guys are having a tough time eh, they will have their day in the sun again.
We’ll magically have another virus then.
Interesting all these WTF & Otherwise articles regarding the increasing irrationalality and breakdown of the credit market, yet Wolf is allergic to the age old cure to reset this insanity (all though I admit we may be there quite yet but we sure are heading in that direction): DEBT JUBILEE. If nothing else, a jubilee would pull the rug out from under the Fed and TERMINATE it’s “tool in the tool box”
*NOT quite there yet
A Debt Jubilee is just another form of theft from someone else, imho. It is the same as mortgage forbearance, rent moratoriums, student loan forgiveness, etc.
What ever happened to natural consequences? People borrowed money for a car they could not afford to buy. People then lose car. If people stop buying expensive cars, maybe manufacturers will produce a product that is affordable. Maybe a reconditioning of older cars will pull the rug out of the current crazy options out there.
“A Debt Jubilee is just another form of theft from someone else, imho.”
I completely understand where you’re coming from. I think, however, that in this case the jubilee will be freedom not from debt but rather from the phony money we have been forced to live with. I consider jubilee to be the day that honest assets are compared only to other honest assets, and the manipulating and distorting forces of our present politically-based currencies are eliminated for generations to come.
What kind of debts are we talking about here?
Please wait until I go load up on those first.
I am just astonished debt jubilee is seriously being discussed as a public policy.
Buyer’s Strike for $500, Alex!
I’ll go for sub-prime going on an involuntary Buyer’s Strike due to a lack of money and jobs. The punch bowl is now empty! It is “inflated” hang over time!
I am not buying Coke, lumber, or a vechicle because I am blind! Tesla self driving coffins don’t interest me one bit!
G-7 finance ministers, today, after years of discussions, have reached a historic decision to reform the global tax system, to make it fit for the global digital age – & crucially to make sure that it is fair so that the right companies pay the right tax in the right places.
If finalized, it would represent a significant development in global taxation.
ME: Change need to happen & it’s been a long time coming .. if it eventuates.
Can we have a comment please Mr. Richter.
This G7 drove is so smart they included the jurisdiction of second largest economy for that agreement. Wait, what’s that? China is not part of it?
Maybe they have not yet approached the Chinese on joining….LOL
1) Home equity loans might reduce c/c and car loans, along with the stimmies..
2) Home equity loans are falling since 2009 to $262B/Y. They are the cheapest.
3) Since RE prices are rising, home owners might finance consumption
with cheaper rates.
4) There is one thing they forget : inflation reduce the real value of their house.
5) SF & NYC RE nominal prices are down 30%. Due to inflation the are down 38% – 40% since the peak.
6) If suburbs RE go south, those who bought lately might lose their entire equity.
7) Example : if Palo Alto RE market will be down 20% in the next 4 years, in
the next 6 years, due to inflation, the real value will be down 30%.
8) If brand new 2021 car book value will be down 40% in 2025, the real value will be down 50%, due to inflation.
We have a 2019 Toyota Tacoma base model pickup we purchased new as an extra rig for projects and such. As it is a base model we only paid about $22,000 for it. After wolfs posts on crazy used car prices I looked it up on KBB and it appears it would fetch $10,000 more than we paid for it. So we cruised by the Toyota store to check out what we might want to replace it with if we traded it in. The lot was empty, very few new cars, zero pickups and a few scruffy used cars. This is a major metropolitan Toyota dealer and they had tumbleweeds in the lot. No wonder there are strange going ons with every aspect of the car business.
Add to that the proprietary software required for repairs of new cars. It forces buyers to return to the dealer for any work. My buddy told me years ago he could not do a simple brake job on his Jetta without their software. Brakes….a 30 minute job in days past.
I was wondering just today if new cars will last beyond the 7 year financing terms many buyers choose to utilize? Any repair seems to start at $1,000. On tv old rappers shill for auto repair insurance plans. It all seems unworkable.
Wolf, clicked on Uber app today. Uber Premium, which is like black towncar, is $30. Regular Uber $46.
Money seems so easy for some.