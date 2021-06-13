“Tesla only sold ~10%” of its Bitcoin Holdings: Musk Speaks, Bitcoin Moves. But it Takes Two to Tango

Pump and dump just for the heck of it?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Why can’t this dude just shut up? That’s what people, including the SEC, want to know. But look, he just can’t. Apparently, no one can take his Twitter account away from Elon Musk, and Tesla isn’t putting it under adult supervision, as the SEC has suggested. So he was at it again today, responding to accusations by Magda Wierzycka, CEO of South African tech and financial services firm Sygnia, that he’d pumped up the price of Bitcoin by tweeting all manner of things, and then “sold a big part of his exposure at the peak.”
So yes. Musk acknowledged in his tweet today that Tesla had in fact dumped part of its holdings of Bitcoin, but he argued that it wasn’t a big part, that it had “only sold ~10%” of its Bitcoin holdings.
And he came up with a rationalization why Tesla had dumped 10% of its Bitcoin holdings: “to confirm BTC could be liquidated easily without moving market.”
That was a joke apparently. Over the past two months, the price of Bitcoin plunged from about $64,800 to around $33,000 at the low and now hovers at $39,000, after the current Musk-induced spike, with the plunge leaving a big-fat question market over his assertion that Bitcoin could be “liquidated easily without moving market.”
But Musk walks on water, and he can assert anything, no problem.
The second part of Musk’s tweet contained an effort to pump up the price of BTC by walking back his assertion in May that Tesla would no longer allow customers to pay for vehicles with Bitcoin because of the carbon footprint of Bitcoin mining, which was another one of his Bitcoin 180s. At the time, that statement had whacked the price of Bitcoin.
Bitcoin mining is of course the fiat-currency equivalent of “money printing.” But money printing has a tiny carbon footprint, because it needs just enough electricity to move credits by computer and the internet. You don’t need huge arrays of special mining rigs with special power supply and cooling equipment to print money.
So today he tried to walk back his carbon-foot print concern, by tweeting: “When there’s confirmation of reasonable (~50%) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions.”
OK, we’re not going there. We’re not even getting into what this means, and how many years, if ever, it would take to get there. But it did pump up BTC instantly from around $35,000 to about $39,000. Musk speaks, BTC moves.
Folks apparently cherry-picked this second statement from his tweet, not the first one, to fire up the price of BTC.
“What we have seen with Bitcoin is price manipulation by one very powerful and influential individual,” said Wierzycka in the interview.
She doesn’t object when he manipulates up the price. The issue is when he manipulated down the price, which is apparently one of the seven deadly sins.
Musk was the Bitcoin hype community’s hero until he started going astray. Then he was vilified. You gotta give this dude some credit: He knows how to piss people off.
But it takes two to tango.
Musk is just mouthing off. He’s doing what millions of other folks are doing. But no one pays attention to them. I can say whatever I want to about Bitcoin, and it won’t move the market.
Musk – with Tesla able to put its billions of dollars to work that it raised from investors last year – is different. Folks cling to every one of his words. They have been for years with Tesla, all his now forgotten promises that made TSLA jump. Folks buy and sell based on what he says.
He moves markets because markets want to be moved by him. These folks are looking for a voice that would unite them for a brief moment which would allow them to trade all in one direction, and the now unified mass would drive BTC or TSLA or whatever further into the sky. That’s what everyone wants.
These folks want him to speak, and they are lapping up every syllable he says as long as it unites them. Most of the time, his words move prices up, not down.
And that was the tragedy in his Bitcoin escapades when his words – and actions, namely dumping 10% of Tesla’s Bitcoin holdings – helped pull the rug out from under Bitcoin.
If every market player just ignored what Musk says, none of his promises and assertions would be a problem. Pump-and-dump is not a problem when no one pays attention to you.
But these folks handed Musk a huge megaphone that everyone is eager to hear because prices jump when he speaks. But when he fails to do his duty in manipulating up the price, when he lapses and says something untoward that causes prices to plunge, these folks get really upset. Well, the solution is simple: stop paying attention to what Musk says. But markets are always looking for a messiah, and in Musk they had their guy, until suddenly they didn’t.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
‘But money printing has a tiny carbon footprint’
The reason it’s so easy to print money is why people are buying crypto. Money should always have a ‘high cost’ attached because if there’s very little then it’s not Money is it?
The reason Dollars have value is not because it costs anything to print them but because they’re backed by the full faith and credit of the US Gov. Translation: the US Military. So how much oil, electricity & lives does the Dollar really cost compared to Bitcoin?
Thomas Wolfe,
Bitcoin is not a currency. That has now been broadly acknowledged. You cannot even buy a Tesla with Bitcoin! It’s now considered just a “store of value.” One that hasn’t stored value all that well recently (where the heck is that leak?).
For 12 years anyone who bought BTC and held did extremely well storing and growing value. But somehow the last 3-4 months makes BTC junk? It’s volatile. But what else has performed as well over the last 10 years? Only TSLA comes to mind at 15000% increase. Hmmmm. :) beats vegas for fun and profit.
Bitcoin will return to its intrinsic value. Zero. Guaranteed. So let’s see how many lose all that value and hold it the entire way down.
Mike R,
Agreed. True for all crpto-currencies…in time.
Especially when the US$ and the Euro become an e-currency.
Bitcoin *is* Vegas, Duke.
“It’s volatile. But what else has performed as well over the last 10 years? Only TSLA comes to mind at 15000% increase.”
So, you bought (or better yet, mined) BTC ten years ago?
How is the dollar being backed by a government with a monopoly of force any different from any other nation, past or present?
To butcher a quote, if Bitcoin / crypto has been able to spring into existence, it is because it stood on the shoulders of giants that wouldn’t exist in any other theoretical macroeconomic system and which this post implicitly finds distasteful.
Yeah, sorry, Bitcoin is built upon human history as it is, not some magical realm of moral purity where every techie has clean hands.
> Bitcoin is built upon human history as it is
True – no qualms there
> not some magical realm of moral purity where every techie has clean hands
It isn’t as if the technological advancements of the US over the decades is somehow predicated on all the oil wars/lives that the dollar’s hegemony has depended upon for its existence.
A bit of misdirection there
I see the decentralized finance and other techie-led movements motivated in part by technologists who want to “eject” or operate outside institutional & regulatory systems that have dominion over them — and to create systems that they have dominion over (and put everyone else under).
Anarcho-capitalists, Libertarians, etc. People who have no business in crafting policy for the rest of us yet want society to run off their platforms to funnel money up to them and lock in monopolies in their favor.
Hey, what do you know, that’s Tesla’s strategy.
The full faith is actually the faith of people who use the US Dollar, which is most of the people in the world, to a large degree in the black market. When the users lose faith in any money the value falls to zero and no amount of intimidation, military or persuasive, can save its value.
Try using almost any currency anywhere outside its home country to verify this.
Bitcoin is not money, it’s a derivative of money. Just the fact that Musk won’t accept it as payment for a Tesla tells you what he really thinks it’s worth. But tune in tomorrow for his thoughts; they can change overnight.
Musk and his Bitcoin nonsense, e.g. he’s for it if less electricity is used to create it is just silly: 90% of the possible Bitcoin in circulation has already been created, and the last 10% will mostly be created in China, which nation happens to be his great hope for Tesla (recently fading). Maybe he will convince them to be more eco-friendly, but apparently they’re building up to 400 coal-fired electrical generating stations, half of them in China. They are very practical people.
Bitcoin is backed by inate scarcity.
Many people assume maintaining USD is free. There have been analyses estimating BTC energy usage is not far off from currency printing and maintenance. But the other issue is trust. Do you trust the Fed and USA to maintain value of USD vs scarcity of decentralized 21m BTC?. Nasdaq study says 46m Americans own a bit of BTC. What happens when that doubles or triples? Wallet holders have been doubling about every year since 2014. BTC price could go up or down. But the upside due to scarcity is part of the allure. Just like Vegas. So you guys never play the lottery for fun when it’s at half to a billion dollar prise? EVERYONE who bought and held BTC up to 2020 has WON big. I can send BTC to anyone, it acts like currency. It is also scarce and acts like GLD. So you might understand it as digital gold. Best and worst characteristics of both incorporated.
I think that one day historians will look back on Elon with the same degree of reverence that they now have for Herbert Hoover, Edsel Ford, Bernie Madoff, Michael Milken or the Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh.
Hoover is underrated, tho
Reply to Seneca’s Cliff,
You say Herbert Hoover? Oh, I almost forgot. He was President of the United States during the stock market crash between 1929-1932 that took the Dow down about 90% and brought on the deepest and longest depression in the 20th century and perhaps in US History since 1789.
Edsel Ford died at 49 years of age in 1943 of stomach cancer and preceded his father Henry in death by 4 years, who himself died in 1947 at the age of 83. Edsel Ford had no input over the manufacture of the Edsel automobile 1958-1960. Robert S. McNamara who became President of Ford Motor Corporation in 1960 had been opposed to the manufacture of the Edsel in 1958. McNamara became Secretary of Defense under President John F Kennedy from 1961 through 1967.
[Hoover] “He was President of the United States during the stock market crash between 1929-1932”
That’s like giving credit to Richard Nixon for moon landing because he was then the president.
1929 crash was the culmination of Fed experimentation with crazy levels of credit expansion in the 20s.
Bravo, Nacho Libre.
Old myths die hard. People should read about Hoover’s accomplishments, especially while he was Secretary of Commerce and his food relief during WWI.
A truly remarkable man who inherited a mess and the ignorant still blame him for.
I stand corrected and apologize for including Hoover with a list that includes Elon and Madoff. He was after all one of only 2 engineers to be president and grew up a few miles from my childhood home in Oregon. After more thought I realized that the figure on the list most like Musk was the Bhagwan. He seduced thousands of starry eyed believers in to giving up their riches to him in hope of gaining access to his utopian vision. At the same he grew rich and obtained ( given to him by his fanboys and fan girls) the worlds largest fleet of Rolls Royces. Most of these true believers were “enlightened” folks from California. But after a great run which saw him and his followers build a utopian city in the Desert it all crashed in tragedy, driven by greed, ego and paranoia.
Today, Hoover’s policies are basically the “what not to do in a recession” bible.
Hoover is a bottom-5 US president, although he was a trailblazer in 1 way: he was the first in what would become 100 years worth of Republicans who ruin the economy until a Democrat has to come in and fix it.
Yesterday USDT,prime mover of BTC, or, if you like,Fed of the Crypto World,disappeared from Coindesk 20.In the past 2 charts – issuance of new USDT and BTC price – looked the same.
I doubt Musk has something to do with it.Also daily BTC volume plunged from the customary $24B to $5B.
What is interesting – as of today one BTC transaction consumes 1500 kw*h of electricity.In China 1kw*h costs 5¢.How come BTC transaction fee, after reaching all time high of $60, came down to $6?
Probably Chinese miners are doing charity work,helping BTC zealots to get rich ?
It is not Chinese Chess,more likely Chinese Go which is much much more complicated.
BC is a reciprocating pump- and- dump scheme where a few thousand players and touts, troll little fish, reel them in and use part of the catch to chum the waters again.
It’s UNREGULATED. The players can sell back and forth to each other to create the illusion of a market.
The way things are going, there is going to be one currency and that’s gold/silver. Dollar will be toilet paper and crypto isn’t backed by anything.
If things get that bad, gold and silver won’t be worth as much as survival rations.
True in a total collapse but gold and silver have been very useful in preserving wealth in Argentina, Venezuela, Turkey, Zimbabwe, Germany and where ever there is high inflation.
There’s a difference between hyperinflation and food availability. Its often affordability that’s the problem. There could be food that you couldn’t afford – unless you had a different currency that was accepted. Venezuela is the poster child for how government mismanagement both causes and perpetuates hyperinflation. Look up bachaqueros. They actually address the problem but it’s a very dangerous profession.
Everyone knows about Weimar but few are aware that Austria preceded Germany. Austria was swarmed with foreigners who played pac man with the country’s assets. It was so bad that unemployed people on the dole in England rented luxury hotel rooms in Austria and lived there.
So the food will be there but not affordable. If word gets out that you have a large stash of food even your large stash of guns won’t save you.
Owning farmland may seem attractive but IMHO only for self sustenance. I say this because as food prices rise the idiocracy will institute price controls. Then the cost of production becomes higher than what you can sell it for.
It’s all laid out in the Venezuela blueprint.
I started hydroponic gardening in 2008, not because I’m a veggie fan but because I wanted to establish a partial food supply. If the SHTF I will add aquaponics for protein.
Just Saying: Rusland still has the Ruble and one can buy toilet paper with it.
America is just not going back to year 700 AD just because of some loss of faith in one shared fantasy that we call a currency.
But Russia has aggressively de-dollarized. If the dollar crashes it’s going to take a lot of others with it.
Russian independence from dollars might be its saving grace.
Michael Gorback,
Russia is fully addicted to the dollar and the euro: Its state-owned corporate giants have sold huge amounts of dollar and euro bonds to fund their operations, which include subsidies for Russians in Russia, that would otherwise be taken care of by the state.
If Russia were able to de-dollarize, those state-owned companies would issue ruble bonds only. But ruble bonds are iffy due to a history of high inflation, currency devaluations, and government/central bank defaults, and investors therefore demand much higher yields from ruble-bond issuers.
Wolf, I respectfully disagree. Their trajectory is clearly to de-dollarize, as evidenced by their accumulation of gold and attempts to set up alternatives to SWIFT.
If the dollar craters those dollar-denominated bonds will be easy to pay off. So the Russians fund at a lower rate and if the bonds become worthless who loses?
Meanwhile Russia sits on a veritable fortune in hard assets like oil, minerals, and gas, which could come in mighty handy if fiat blows up. Where does Europe buy its natural gas from? If the euro loses 99% of its value that won’t be Russia’s problem. Natural gas prices will go up accordingly.
Putin may be a murderer and a lot of other things but he’s an effing genius when it comes to protecting Russia. Russia’s status on the global chess board is amazing when you consider their economy is smaller than Italy’s.
If you rotate the board 180 degrees and see his perspective Russia has lost a lot. The former USSR satellites and Iron Curtain countries were geographical buffers against land-based attacks. Russia has lost that protection. NATO sits at their front door now, not on the front sidewalk. A lot of what he does that looks evil from our POV is very reasonable from Russia’s POV.
Is he ruthless? Yes. Unethical? Yes. Therefore qualified to be POTUS? Yes.
I don’t think anyone ever argued we’d go back to 700 AD. But our standard of living will take a huge hit if the rest of the world isn’t willing to send us their stuff, including energy, for our printed dollars, which we are maniacally printing more and more every day.
Do people ever get tired of saying that?
Lance Manly
“Do people ever get tired of saying that?” why would you say that?
When everything is pointing in that direction? When the Fed says inflation is “transitory” do you actually believe that? This is the same Fed that said we’re not in a housing bubble in 2007.
Do you think that that Basel 3 coming out at the end of this Month which coincides with the mortgage forbearance ending is done by accident? We are on the verge of switching to a new currency or monetary system.
Stablecoins are. You have to use a crypto to establish a blockchain for stablecoin, then put up collateral to back the stablecoin. It’s what makes them more stable.
So you can use ethereum to set up a stablecoin backed by gold. Whoever accepts your stablecoin in a transaction is buying the volatility of the gold price, not the volatility of Elon Musk.
The collateral can be other assets such currency. The volatility of major currencies is low. So your stablecoin collateral could be yen, USD, euro, etc with no more volatility than cash.
Ethereum is not like bitcoin. It’s the most popular crypto for stablecoins and therefore plays a major role in DeFi.
I’m not sure DeFi is ready for prime time yet but if desperate governments enact capital controls it would be very attractive. Even now if you use DeFi you can leave the country and have millions at your disposal in stablecoins backed by dollars, gold, etc.
Try doing that with actual dollars or gold. Traveling with even small amounts of physical PM can run you onto the rocks at a lot of international borders.
And if they’re coins do you use the face value or the underlying physical value? A Silver Eagle has a face value of $1 and a melt value in the $28 range. When you declare that you’re leaving the USA with 1000 ASEs, are you leaving with $1000 (no problem) or $28,000 (big problem).
I’d love to see what happened if you tried that with junk silver. Imagine officials sorting through a trunk full of old dimes, quarters, half dollars, etc.
Exactly this. Some of this technology is useful for transactions of real stuff, not as currency in its own right.
Then as a transaction protocol it needs to be fast, cheap, scalable and reliable.
However, most crypto currencies are not designed for transactions but primarily to enrich the creators. The current implementation of ETH also suffers from high cost and bad scalablity. But at least it has useful applications running on it.
It’s clear Elon is a CCP agent ….
CCP : Crypto Currency Party
IT ALL MAKES SENSE!!!
When Tesla pops it is going to hurt a lot of foolish people, there may be a fool born every minute, but as Phineas Barnum noted two are born to take him.
Depending on a greater fool to bail you out works until it doesn’t.
Suddenly.
As Will James noted some people learn by reading, some by observation and the rest of us have to piss on the electric fence our own selves.
Does anyone really believe anything Musk says? Really?
:-) No, but a lot of people believe that everybody else believes everything Musk says, and those people are enough to move the market when they try to front-run everybody else.
Wolf says that market players should ignore Musk, but they can’t: they’re market players.
In that sense, it’s very much like the Fed. People know that the Fed can’t actually save the world, but they believe that enough people believe they can, and thus buy overpriced crap because they think they can sell it to a greater fool.
It’s one giant confidence game.
If I were a big crypto player I’d do my market manipulations when Musk opens his mouth and let the Twittersphere blame him.
Musk will make Bernie Madoff look like a choirboy.
I think Elon Musk is having fun, and secretly enjoying the tiny screams of puny investors on twitter, by taking the piss out of BitCoin because he got a mild slap from the SEC over talking too much about TSLA?
BitCoin is 100% unregulated, therefore, I seriously doubt it is possible to even get close to any kind of “securities fraud” stuff by just manipulating sentiments concerning the imagined value of it. Elon Musk wants “Them” to try.
P & D is a tried-and-true strategy of the whales. Follow and buy the dip. Why the blame games?
Elon Musk, if there’s a poster boy for modern day false idol, his picture would be right next to it.
It’s pretty amazing to see how much the SEC let this man child get away with. It’s kind of like seeing taking an older brother taking the arm of the sibling and hit him with it and ask “Why are you hitting yourself?” In this case, EM is the older brother and SEC being the arm. Why not F with them if you know you can pretty much get away with it anyway.
We used to call people like Musk, charlatans.
If one men can influence it with 10% gaines or losses, just with a tweet, its worthless.
Blockchain technology has enabled a few wonderful things that are transforming the way transactions are done. However, BTC is outdated technology. BTC isn’t good at any of its stated purposes.
The idea that BTC would somehow become viable when the energy it consumes moves to 50% renewable is stupid. This massive energy consumption is still a cost. It also doesn’t solve the fact that BTC doesn’t scale.
The whole proposition becomes even more stupid when you realise that there are other blockchain technologies out there (being used as we speak) that are super fast, scale very well and use less energy than even a normal visa transactions (Stellar for example). So BTC is completely obsolete imo.
YuShan, thanks for mentioning steller. I checked it out. Looks very promising.
Ethereum was designed to allow contracts – even contracts with automatic self-execution – to be created.
People are making money on ethereum-based loans. The contract terms are set (amount, interest, collateral, length of contract, etc) and the repayment is automatically executed on the expiration date if so desired.
So we can write a contract where you lend me 10 ETH to be paid back with 11 ETH in one year, attach the contract to the blockchain, and have it automatically executed at term.
Agree that BTC is more of a proof of concept than a viable tool for commerce.
Steller looks a lot like DeFi, tether, etc. When someone issues a token what collateral backs the token and is it placed in escrow to guarantee redemption?
Do you need a bank account or other financial institution to fund your tokens or redeem them? If so I don’t think Maduro would tolerate his Venezuelan prisoners using this platform. A lot of Venezuelans have left the country and send their income home to their families in foreign currency. I doubt they are using conventional financial institutions.
Why not use mobile money, which can be used for transactions without a bank account?
There’s one common thread here: people want a divorce from banks and credit cards.
I’m talking about Stellar as a protocol for transactions. You can use it to transfer ownership in real assets such as stocks or precious metals.
Everybody focuses on crypto currencies that have no intrinsic value, but that is imo not where the interesting applications are.
Of course people are responsible for their own actions, so if they jump on BTC because of Musk’s tweets it is their own stupidity. However, if you are Musk and you know that you have such influence on people, this gives you at the least a moral obligation to use it in a responsible way.
There are a lot of stupid people out there, driven by FOMO etc. But that doesn’t give you a licence to hurt them financially with your trolling for your own pleasure. For Musk it doesn’t matter if he loses a billion. It doesn’t change his life at all. But some people have just lost their lifetime savings because they followed their messiah and FOMO.
Also, in defence of the people who lost on this: many of them are driven by despair because of the inflationary bubble blowing policies conducted by central banks. Many people now feel that the only way to get ahead in life is to win a lottery of some sort, because hard work and saving won’t cut it anymore.
YuShan, you mentioned Moral Obligation in the same paragraph as Elon Musk…He is no different than many of the other billionaires today whose egos have been inflated with their wealth. Today, for most, it is all about the Media whether it be Main Stream Media or Social Media and these egomaniacs thrive on the continued mention of their names. In all reality Musk IS a genius but not for his Tesla cars or his Space X but for his salesmanship. His ability to sell Governments on financing him is one of the greatest sales of all time.
Musk is a sociopath, so of course he doesn’t care if he hurts others. These people are born without consciences.
He’s just your run-of-the-mill drug-fuelled eccentric billionaire.
If you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen..
Let me get my small violin out. Musk is merely doing what all the other psychopaths on Wall Street would love to be able to do which is manipulate the market on a whim.
As you noted that South African tech CEO is quite happy with his shenanigans….as long as they lift the value of Bitcoin.
There are as many opinions in the universe as there are people. On the other hand there are relatively few undisputed physical realities in the universe. Entropy is one of them. Energy for us starts as high grade fusion in the Sun and degrades downhill until it becomes low level background energy in space. The ‘work’ it does on that journey is what counts for civillisation’. Burning gas takes your car and Amazon delivery over distance and leaves ‘waste’ heat behind it. Low grade wind energy can be lifted back up to high grade electricity by windmills which concentrate small air pressure differences on huge blades into small alternators rotating at generating speeds. This is not a free trick because you have to use high grade energy to make the windmill in the first place. Ditto for all ‘renewables’
The physical reality of money printing and Bitcoin in the universe is that money printing can run for ever at constant relatively small high grade energy degradation, if you are careful you can re-use the waste energy at a lower grade eg property heating, etc.
On the other hand Bitcoin is a mathematical protocol whereby creation of coins uses high grade (electric) energy by use of cpu’s which is asymptotic to 21 million coins. This means all the energy in the World cannot produce that 21millionth coin (theoretically). From the point of view of entropy if the computer cooling is blown off to air or water it becomes low grade background heat and raises ambient temperatures. If it is collected and used to boil water it can be raised to high grade electricity again and used over and over again. These sorts of things are all engineering decisions dictated by finance and politics. If you want to listen to politicians, PR men, Advertisers, MSM talking heads, feel free, they are just ‘noise’ in the way of things. It’s mainly all downhill energy-wise.
Nice summary A, but entropy, like all theories of physics, just another temporary ”agreement” AKA ”postulate.”
Should be clear enough to all of us studying physics original, ongoing, and current developments.
Someone much smarter than I am once said something like, ” when all agree is the time to go the opposite way.”
I’ve taught high school physics which of course is basically Newtonian or classical physics but try to stay in touch with modern physics. Of necessity this is via ‘popular’ books books etc. written by the real guys who try to ‘splain’ it to us non- math guys.
The charge and mass of the electron are known: the numbers aren’t the result of an ‘agreement’, except obviously, the standards used like ‘volt’.
We aren’t going to overturn the ‘agreements’ to calculate gravitational attraction. The same math used around 1700 to predict the return of comets etc. is used today to calculate lunar and Martian lander orbits.
Can one find a theoretical flaw in the Law of Entropy, that high energy flows to low? Sure, why was the high energy there in the first place? But that is not a question for physics.
Elon has to make a negative comment from time to time to validate his honesty, to show he is a truth-talker, to justify action based on his positive comments. Bitcoin is a concept, it’s value depends on the extent of its acceptance, Musk is an influencer on that issue, so what he says about Bitcoin matters, like it or not. His comments seem random, stream of consciousness almost, but then they fit the concept: they are merely observations identifying the characteristics of bitcoin, which are well known already. He is toying with the market, there is no secret info here, nothing the SEC can do about it.
I am not sure that I agree with Wolf’s statement that Elon’s opinion is just that… an opinion. Of no more or less value than anyone else’s.
In point of fact he seems to have the power to get Bitcoin accepted by Tesla… then rejected. Which is a big deal if Bitcoin is going to be either a currency or merely a “store of value.”
I am starting to think that he is just mouthing off because he has smoked too much weed in recent times. It has altered his sense of reality to where he thinks the SEC isn’t waiting to pounce on him.
what I actually said:
“Musk – with Tesla able to put its billions of dollars to work that it raised from investors last year – is different. Folks cling to every one of his words. They have been for years with Tesla, all his now forgotten promises that made TSLA jump. Folks buy and sell based on what he says.”
I just talked to a friend in El Salvador about the country adopting Bitcoin. El Salvador has used the US dollar for years which has stabilized the (still poor) economy from losing currency value for their labor, at least a lot better than neighboring countries.
The fear of citizens using Bitcoin is of course the fluctuating value. People there are waiting to see if there will be a fast easy conversion of Bitcoin to the dollar. Besides, most people there do not have a bank account anyway.
However, El Salvador has huge sources of volcanic energy and the plan is to mine Bitcoin which you have to admit, is not a bad idea. Why not take advantage of the moment to prosper your country? It’s going to be interesting to see how this plays out. It’s the first time Bitcoin, whatever the price, has actually benefited a whole country.
Years of throwing virgins in the volcano, now we are finally getting something back
Why waste an energy source on something that is useless? You can use that “free” energy for useful things instead.
If you want to introduce some digital currency as legal tender, why not pick one that actually works for practical transactions and that doesn’t use a sh!tload of energy?
I think that El Salvador thing will end up being really negative for BTC because it will expose its uselessness. That is, if any merchant will actually accept it as payment, considering that a single Elon tweet can bankrupt you. Sales margins are dwarfed by the day to day BTC volatility.
“But markets are always looking for a messiah”
Ultimately the market is driven by fear and greed.
Now that’s the stuff of ‘investing’!
Bitcoin Schmidtcoin. All the focus is on an irrelevant minor indicator of human irrationality. So let people buy and sell whatever they want at whatever prices they want. It’s called a market. If they win they will just piss it away on something stupid anyway.
But, the important point, people do not have enough faith in their own skills and abilities to compete in a free market. So they look for a mythical “edge” that guarantees them unicorns and rainbow skittles. Who they will worship if winning and burn at the stake if losing.
Come on, man up, pay your money and take your chance. And don’t whine like a little pussy.
QQQ : a doji at the top, DM #7.