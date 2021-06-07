The WTF Spike of Used-Vehicle Prices Continues Unabated. So Which Part Is “Temporary?”

This would normally have triggered a Buyers’ Strike, but the Inflationary Mindset has changed.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Why do people – dealers and consumers – still pay those crazy spiking pries of used vehicles? For most people, replacing a vehicle can be delayed unless some major calamity befell the vehicle. This was proven to a shocking extent during the financial crisis when consumers went on a buyers’ strike, and sales of new and used vehicles collapsed and stayed low for a long time. So why is demand now holding up at those crazy spiking prices? Because the entire inflationary mindset has changed.
My gut says that these crazy price spikes cannot continue for long, and some of this will eventually unwind, and thereby they sort-of fit the Fed’s definition of “temporary,” but they won’t go back to where they had been. Some portion of these price increases will become the permanent foundation for future price increases.
Prices of used vehicles sold at auctions around the US in May spiked by 4.6% from April, by 26% year-to-date, and by 45% from April 2019, according to the Used Vehicle Value Index released today by Manheim, the largest auto auction operator in the US and a unit of Cox Automotive. Retail prices lag wholesale prices by about six-weeks:
Dealers that go to the auctions to buy inventory to sell on their lots are paying those prices. They’re bidding against each other to get some of this inventory – confident that they can pass those higher prices plus big-fat profits on to consumers.
These dealers are now also bidding against rental car companies that are normally the biggest sellers at these auctions, but that are now running low on vehicles in their rental fleets amid a burst of domestic travel demand, and now they have turned into buyers at auctions.
Used vehicle fleets normally buy over 2 million new vehicles per year and cycle them through their fleets and dispose of them later by selling them at auctions, on their own retail lots, or directly to large used vehicle dealers. But that whole flow was interrupted last year when travel – and demand for rental vehicles – collapsed. Rental companies “defleeted” by cutting their orders for new vehicles and by selling part of their fleets at auction.
Now they’re short on vehicles, just when the semiconductor shortage has hit automakers that now cannot build enough vehicles. So automakers are prioritizing high-profit decked-out trucks and SUVs to be retailed by dealers, where everyone is making a ton of money. And rental car companies have complained – such as Avis in its 10-Q filing with the SEC – that they’re having trouble getting their orders filled.
Pickup trucks continue to be the hottest WTF price-spikers, with prices up 70% compared to May 2020. The low man on the totem pole were the despised compact cars, and even they experienced a year-over-year price spike of 39.7%. In terms of the “Base Effect” for year-over-year comparisons: it’s minimal because auction prices in May 2020 were already on the upward trajectory, having bounced off the April low, and were just a tad below May 2019.
A buyers’ strike of the type that occurred during the Financial Crisis would normally sort this out quickly: As buyers revolt against these price increases, demand would collapse, and supply would be able to catch up, inventories would build, dealers would curtail their auction purchases, and prices would drop until demand reappears.
But that buyers’ strike has not yet kicked in. Instead, the entire inflationary mindset has changed, with consumers jostling for position to pay those crazy prices, and with dealers being confident that consumers will continue to pay them.
Total used vehicle sales – retail and wholesale – continued in May at the same strong pace as in April, and were up 3% compared to May last year, at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 41.0 million vehicles, according to Cox Automotive estimates.
Used vehicle retail sales alone also matched April at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 22.4 million vehicles, up from 21.1 million in May last year.
Supply remains tight for this pace of sales. Used vehicle retail inventory at the end of May was down to 38 days, according to Manheim, when 44 days would be normal; and wholesale supply at the end of May was down to 19 days, when 23 days is normal.
I’d sell my car but I’d need another. Maybe I can bike.
Get an E-bike instead. If you are handy with bicycles you can install a Luna Cycles mid-motor kits. Way more powerful than off the shelf E-bikes. 35 mph easy. $1000 with a fast powerful setup and a suitable donor bike.
A combination of housing bubble, stockmarket bubble, crypto bubble, and free money in the form of stimmies?
If you add it all up all up that is literally $trillions of “value” created. People feel rich now and bid the prices of used cars up?
I cannot wait for this charade to end.
On another note: I read an article about business owners on Venice beach complaining about the homeless tent camps there. It is bad for business because the tourist now stay away.
I already said before there’s a wealth effect going on.
Should be epic when this goes into reverse
Can’t happen soon enough.
I think another factor is the student loan repayment holiday. That could be a biggie.
It is not going to stop, Helicopter money is in agenda.
Methinks the “wealth effect” created most of the homeless. Keep in mind there are maybe 3-5 unsheltered people for every one you see sprawled out on the street talking to the angels.
Money supply way up worth much less also about velocity of money really not costing government much collect it back in taxes give to musk bezos
1) Fill A tank = $40.
2) Teslas Model S = $113,000.
3) Model S : tanks = 113,000 : 40 = 2,825 full tanks for EV.
Someone who spends $113,000 for a tesla hardly worries about something mundane like the price of electricity vs. diesel.
One tank is bs, 3000 tanks for one Tesla isn’t mundane.
Makes my 69 chevy seems environmentally friendly by comparison, especially since it is not a whole new petroleum and silicon based media mobile that consumed a ton of scarce resources and blew off a ton of Co2 just to be constructed the other day to veastly inferior standards.
I bet my old Impala will still be on the road after half of the cars from the 2000’s are crushed, melted, and gone.
Most of my friends/acquaintances driving $100K Tesla Model S stand in line for an hour or so to get their free charger time.
That’s also 1.13M miles = 20gals x 20mpg x 2825 tanks. That is about 3 Tesla batteries, which have comparable replacement cost of an ICE motor. Cost per mile is about .03 to charge or 40k over the life vs almost 200K at $3.50 a gallon 20 x 2825, Premium models twice as much. Subtract the added cost up front makes it pretty much a wash. if you live long enough. Assume the car ex motor has the same maintenance costs. When the cost of a product (monthly) is exceeded by the cost to operate that product, that product basically has no value. Tesla makes the car more expensive than the cost to operate and once that is no longer true the car is worth(less). The only reason ICEs are still expensive is the money printing scheme. Those who bought long term (Tesla) will lose big when government outlaws private transportation.
You’re really reaching for these numbers. The base Model S is $70K. The base Model 3 is $40K. And you didn’t include the cost of the car whose tank you’re filling here.
If people are keeping their cars about 11 years now, then it’s also been about that long since the last big drop in car production in ’09?
Wonder if Ford Pinto or Pontiac Aztecs also went up in used car price, well if there are still any left for sales in the used market.
One thing for sure those 4Runners are getting crazy out of control with used price, this was actually happening even before Covid.
I had a guy follow me home at 10 PM, for about ten miles, a while back. He wanted to buy my 2005 4Runner. 125k miles and only a front wheel bearing being unscheduled maintenance. It makes more sense to buy a new 4Runner with these crazy prices. I did not sell it…
“bad for tourism, don’t cha know.” . . .
“it’s ok, Book.”
Trillions of dollars flooding the markets, payment moratoriums, stimmies, extended benefits, etc. Fertile ground for the Great American Irresponsible I Want it Now Consumer.
What happens when the music stops? When the music’s over, turn out the lights, turn out the lights.
The billionaires-owned “Federal” Reserve has discovered that a “cure” for preventing a stock market crash is creating hyperinflation? Maybe, it will work?
You know when the music is over when the power company shuts off the lights.
With Cyberattacks / Ransomware now coming into vogue trying to get access to the Disc Jockey’s power button. The U.S. is vulnerable where it counts to these disruptions.
Next leg is going to be new cars, expect their prices to double and this without the electronic enhancement due to the semiconductor shortage.
I wonder if the hedonic adjustment for calculating the inflation will work in reverse now that new cars are coming without those electronic gadgets.
At 15$ a hour hhaha
1) Missing in action : volume.
2) AMC directors unloaded to the Rabbit Commando when prices
jumped from $2 to $70.
3) That’s what car dealers are doing. They liquidate inventory, they are cashing in, WTF, tomorrow might be 2008.
4) The PPP loans kept the dealers alive.
5) The Rabbits are buying at crazy prices and car dealers lot have a shrunk inventory. The safe parking lots are empty.
6) Buying a car isn’t day trading. There are no days with huge ATR.
7) The Rabbits need a car to go to work.
8) But if the market will correct, jobs might evaporate.
9) The “hawks” will get them.
I am very happy to be driving my 1971 Ghia. The thought of spending as much for an automobile as my first HOUSE in 1984 is NUTS.
I suppose I was fortunate (as fortunate as you can be when you total your car), I had to buy a car just when Hertz declared bankruptcy last year.
As a result, Today if I bought a similar Jeep as mine 6 years older with the same mileage as mine when i bought it last year it would be selling for $3k more than the one I was able to purchase.
This pandemic has dramatically reduced the number of miles driven and you can really see this when you browse a Carmax inventory online. The miles one the recent used cars they are selling appear to be down significantly from that of a year ago.
Sold my camaro 2ss 2010 to carmax got 3600$ more than last year
My friend just bought 4 used cars to rent out on one the new Air BnB for cars platforms and has them rented out already for next two months and expects to have them paid off before summer ends. I am not sure who else is doing this but it has to be adding to used car pricing. I expect he will be looking for more cars shortly.
They’re out buying cars at the same time they don’t want to work? Sounds like the repo man will be knocking on a lot of doors in six months. Dumping all those just bought cars back on the market driving prices back down, maybe?
Two different sets of people, maybe?
There’s also an issue of supply. A lot of used cars come from rental fleets and other short-term leases, and those didn’t happen last year. Combined with recovery demand, stimmies and low rates, prices are exploding higher.
A lot of this price inflation in used cars must be a function of most sales being financed, for ever longer terms, with ever less down. Same dynamic as housing market with even looser credit standards. Lower interest + longer term = higher price.
I’m seeing some nice deals on 1967-1981 cars for cash, by owner, in various classifieds. Cash sales by owner is the only car market for me. Financed market is too overpriced. I know enough about these old cars to make them very economical for me. There are also some desireable imports built between 97 and 2013 that can be had cheaply for cash.
“There are also some desireable imports built between 97 and 2013 that can be had cheaply for cash.”
Care to name the top 5? Serious request…thanks!
I like FJ cruiser, Lexus Sc300, Hondas, depends on your taste. Tons of cars out there pre 2010 that are excellent cars built at the height of ICE automobile construction without all the doo-dads that make you dependent on a flunky with a computer to diagnose the problem and another computer to him to see the installation proceedure on you shutup tube.
I go for under 70k miles cars and under 10k bikes.
How about the crazy spike in RV prices from all the modern Tom Joad’s caravaning around the country, looking for the old future that’s gone.
IMO, there’s going to be a nice correction to the boat and RV market sooner than later. I live on a lake in the N GA mountains, and last summer, every weekend looked like Memorial Day weekend on our lake due to people fleeing the oppression of the big cities and either going to their lake home or renting a lake home. This weekend, there was hardly any traffic on the big lake Saturday or Sunday.
All those brand-new boats from 2020 are sitting somewhere unused with carrying costs. My part-time neighbor next door paid almost full list for a Sea Ray that would normally be 25-30% off at the boat show.
I don’t keep a normal schedule but when I went out for a drink a few weeks back with a friend on a Tuesday at 3pm. The bars all up and down the street were already full at 3pm, on a tuesday. Must be a gilded age.
Our roads are full of cars and trucks at 2:00 PM each day. No one is working anymore. We stopped at a Cracker Barrel restaurant last Thursday after golf at 2:30 in the afternoon. The place was 75% full.
Plus add in all those boats that people are being forced to pull out of the reservoirs in California because of low water levels. Next big trend, people living in boats up on blocks around the neighborhood .
Shasta Lake is a mess… has to be seen to be believed.
” This weekend, there was hardly any traffic on the big lake Saturday or Sunday. ”
Like SW FL coast one day after Easter in the day 93-00’s. Seasonal people take the first plane back. Everyone felt rich the day the tourists left. They all felt poor four months later. The smart ones eight.
Might be end of Covid Season. Prices may adjust accordingly.
Might be the beginning of the UFO season, however. Masks not required but tin foil hats will be in demand.
New cars hold little appeal to me, as who is going to pay to fix all of the touch screens, electronics, sensors, etc in the future?
I coild buy a new car, but decided that as long as the frame doesnt rust out on my Grand Marquis that has been paid off for 16 years, it will keep running and running….
I bought a new rig at my wife’s insistence last fall. I ordered a 2021 F350 from the factory because I could only get the engine/trans options I wanted with the 1 ton. Before you launch, we live off grid in the woods and actually use our rigs – not hauling just groceries. At negotiations for the new pickup the dealer would not give me anything for my old pickup – $2k. I laughed. I’ll use it for a backup and utility unit.
The old rig is a 2000 F250 V10 4WD Super Duty. Having my tires rotated recently the mechanic offered me an almost crazy price if I would sell it to him. Short of 4x what the dealer offered last fall.
The rural market seems to be in turmoil as well. Folks are not wanting to spend huge amounts on new vehicles and are looking to older equipment and spending the money for restoration. New tires, ball joints, steering, shocks, brakes and if the drive train is in good shape you can drive down the road riding like a new pickup. You can even buy a hang tag that has new vehicle smell. But you might not have cab WiFi, backup cameras, etc. Using Wolf’s terminology its a WTF moment.
Just bought a 1999 Chevy 3/4 ton pickup. Runs great. $2800.
The rural economy is all over the place. Some are doing fantastic and some are about busted. Its always been like that to some degree but more drastic and emotional now.
Many, many places are not corporate farms, big private land owners, etc. I don’t want to shift the subject but so little attention is given to small family farms. This is not LA , SF, NYC, etc. But if this infrastructure breaks down it will hit you where it hurts.
I can buy a pig or part of a beef from a neighbor. Known source. The butcher is my neighbor. And there is a never ending supply but not enough butcher time OR butchers.
And they need work rigs too.
I’m an urban dweller in a megacity. I rent taxis and use Uber. Car ownership is overrated.
Inflation is temporary because we are heading for hyper inflation, the ultimate state of affairs.
A common story will be some poor sap pays top dollar for a used Luxury SUV only to have the engine management computer, or fiber optic bus fail on him(or her). Then they find that a replacement part is 2 years out due to the chip shortage and the limited supplies available going to keep the factories running. Game over Sap.
I think the lack of new vehicle supply is triggering much of this surge in used vehicle demand, and hence, strained supply. The rental vehicle demand, at least for the intermediate term, is likely to remain well below 2019 levels, because the business traveler is just walking over to his or her computer to do a video conference instead. So I think the rental vehicle companies effects upon used vehicles will subside as we go into Fall, and the executives of these companies re-group to the new reality in their businesses.
The chip shortage for new vehicles may be more of a long-term problem, because I think these coded/smart silicon wafers are going to begin to be played more and more as a strategic/national security card than strictly a commercial one. Would think that American auto companies and State-side manufacturing foreign auto companies would be getting together to build at least one chip fabrication plant, say in Kentucky, to help eliminate this problem in the future. Sounds like the lead time to first production is 3 to 4 years, but regulatory/EPA hurdles can be lowered by Woke government actions.
The monthly payment is still key, in my 50 years of buying and selling my own vehicles, have never traded one in, and that volatile component to vehicle buying has probably seen its low. With 40% plus year to year used vehicle price increases, any rise in rates at this point will begin to be its own limiting factor to sales volumes in another crazy ZIRP created market. Secretary Yellen has labeled inflation and interest rate increases as a good thing, but she ain’t trying to make the monthly payments each and every month for some 72 months.
Existing home sales are now on the downward slope due to Only In America crazy price appreciation, but used cars are likely to follow before the end of the year due to sticker shock and tougher financing terms. FIND A GOOD MECHANIC. Keep the roadster on the road a little while longer, BECAUSE NOW SURE AS HECK IS NOT A GOOD TIME TO BUY ANY VEHICLE, USED OR NEW. Your demand for 16,000 miles driven per year is probably closer to 10,000 miles per year now, since you work part of the week from home or the park. We ain’t exactly in good times, economically or financially, so save your devaluing Dollars for brighter skies.