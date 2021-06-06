Oh Lordy, Yellen Comes Out for Higher Interest Rates: “A Plus for Society’s Point of View and the Fed’s Point of View”

“We want them to go back to” a normal interest rate environment.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Starting in 2018, President Trump harangued and hammered Fed Chair Jerome Powell to end Quantitative Tightening and to cut interest rates, and Powell buckled and did his infamous “180.” And now suddenly – unless this gets walked backed again tomorrow – we’ve got the opposite. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in an interview with Bloomberg News on Sunday that higher interest rates would “actually be a plus for society’s point of view and the Fed’s point of view.”
Under Fed Chair Yellen, the Fed hiked interest rates five times, starting in December 2015. Yellen departed in February 2018 as Trump had refused to reappoint her, and instead replaced her with Powell. At the time, the sixth rate-hike was already baked in for the March 2018 meeting. She is no stranger to rate hikes.
Now Yellen – presumably with the backing of President Biden – is supporting Powell on rate hikes, which is a dramatic shift from the prior administration.
The issue in the interview was inflation and whether or not it would be fired up further by the federal government’s $4 trillion additional spending spread over 10 years, adding $400 billion per year in extra spending.
Yellen said that this would not be enough for inflation to over-run. And she said that the current “spurt” in prices powered by the stimulus would fade next year – toeing the line that the biggest burst of inflation in three decades that blew through the Fed’s target by a big margin would just be “temporary.”
But, and here it comes: If the current burst of inflation turns out to be not temporary and triggers more persistent inflation, and thereby higher interest rates, it would be a good thing.
“If we ended up with a slightly higher interest rate environment, it would actually be a plus for society’s point of view and the Fed’s point of view,” she told Bloomberg News.
“We’ve been fighting inflation that’s too low and interest rates that are too low now for a decade,” she said. “We want them to go back to” a normal interest rate environment, “and if this helps a little bit to alleviate things then that’s not a bad thing – that’s a good thing.”
“Alleviate things?” What things would be alleviated by higher interest rates? She didn’t say. Savers and government-bond investors earning a little bit of interest as to get some kind of cash flow going again so that they can spend a little more? People have been praying for this for years!
“I will not give up on the next [spending] packages,” Yellen said. “They’re not meant as stimulus, they’re meant as investments to address long-standing needs of our economy.”
If the temporary surge in inflation sticks and becomes persistent, monetary policy makers can handle it, she said. “I know that world – they’re very good,” she said. “I don’t believe they’re going to screw it up.”
Screw what up? Waiting too long with rate hikes and being too far behind the curve, only to have to crack down hard to get inflation back under control? She didn’t say what “screw it up” referred to. But there are endless options.
For Powell, this must surely be a breath of fresh air, to have the political backing for rate hikes and a “slightly higher interest rate environment,” as Yellen had put it.
Now the wait is on for Yellen to walk back her comments on Monday morning.
“There Won’t Be Another Financial Crisis in Our Lifetime”
— Janet Yellen (might someday be known as Janet of Arc)
MonkeyBusiness,
We didn’t get another financial crisis — not yet at least. In March 2020, the banks were fine. We got a stock market crash and a junk bond market crash, and a run on money market funds, and problems in the Treasury market, and an unemployment crisis.
A “financial crisis” is when banks are staring to collapse. That didn’t happen in March 2020. The banks were fine. But it did happen in 2008/9.
I know that Wolf, but you seriously believe there won’t be another financial crisis in the next couple of years?
I wish I am that confident.
I disagree. The whole system including banks were toast if they didn’t do what they did. They acted quickly to stop it from playing out.
What was toast: money market funds, parts of the bond market, and the stock market.
Obviously, after everything collapses for long enough, including housing, mortgages, and commercial real estate, etc., banks would get hit too. But that didn’t happen. Not anywhere near. This time around, they looked like the last man standing.
A future financial crisis will be triggered by something else that will come out of the “nowhere.”
I just plain disagree. In 2019 the system was fragile. And then COVID hit in 2020 and the whole system was going to collapse if the fed and fed gov did nothing. Then they acted. Why are we debating this?
Save this spot for Tuesday. I have a full day tomorrow, but I disagree.
Okays 11pm, but I’m gonna take a shot at it.
I don’t work in construction. But if the foundation of a building was buckling. And I sent in a crew to bail out and fortify the foundation, would anyone argue the building and the people on the third floor weren’t in imminent jeopardy? Would they say my team just saved the bottom bits and not the building nor the people inside?
That’s the way I interpret your position on this. With respect.
When you think how the banking losses in 2009 were more than their combined profits of the last 50 years, you know how rigged the system is.
Borrow money, pay bonuses to yourself and keep leveraging until you crash the system and get bailed out by Uncle Sam.
Rinse and repeat every 50years or so, fractional reserve banking is a slow motion Ponzi.
Isn’t that just semantics?
Fed created a wide array of new alphabet programs (including purchase of ETFs) to avert ‘financial crisis’. No bank failed precisely because of trillion dollar intervention and jawboning.
May be there is some hair splitting to do.
Those SPVs were designed to bail out: money market funds, parts of the bond market, and the stock market. They were designed to bail out investors, not banks.
No they were designed to bail out the system. Because the whole system was about to go into an irreversible deflationary down spin. And our gov wants no pain. I can’t believe I’m debating this with someone twice as smart as me. It’s seems so clear to me.
Depends what you mean by “financial crisis.”
I consider the fact I might someday have to pay twice for a car what I paid 6 yrs ago a Financial Crisis.
Crisis for you is opportunity for me if I’m selling you the car.
Considering El Salvador is leaving the dollar for bitcoin, maybe yellen is seeing the writing on the wall
I suppose that’s snark!
LOL….yeah, the 118th biggest economy in the world.
They have NOT adopted it yet, their Congress has to approve.
But considering all the other stupid crap going down, sure makes as much sense as anything else!
I bet Yellen couldn’t find El Salvador on a map. El Salvador has a GDP less than a third the size of Rhode Island, not counting exported illegal aliens. If she’s thinking about anything, it’s not about El Salvador or bitcoin.
Oh, was it supposed to be sarcasm?? Oops. Sorry, I missed it. I thought you were just a crypto-obsessed idiot.
OMG not El Salvador! Tomorrow it will be the mayor of Fresno or Stockton!
There was nearly one in the fake Gold/Silver paper market(March 20) where many large banks were on hock for hundreds of billions of dollars if the physical price of gold zoomed….. Apparently many still are and the potential problem has not gone away….and that is one reason why the Gold and Silver market is rigged…..
Interpretation: Prices are going up. If they don’t go up fast enough we’ll continue to force them up. And if we’re successful in making them go up too quickly we’ll slow them down. But either way prices are going up. Oh, and: I’m a moron who sees no new crisis in our lifetime. Sry. Now i have to go sip Champaign and eat caviar on the Potomac with my friend Jean-Claude Juncker
The ultra low rates are toxic in many ways. 10 plus years and it hasn’t stimulated anything but bad investments and housing/market speculation. That is a policy failure that should have been ended after 2 years at the most.
Velocity is nil, which is why we don’t have hyperinflation. I would argue the inflation we are seeing is covid pent up demand, labor shortages and china playing games with semi conductors to “teach us a lesson”. But — we will see a year from now who is right.
bad investments, desperation “investing”, yield chasing, over borrowing…
The Fed may have saved the system with the COVID reaction, they may have saved the system with 2008 reaction….
But when they enter to save, they never EXIT! They never retrieve the saving infusions, nor do they ever retreat and let markets go back to what was normal operations. Did QE ever go away when we had RECORD EMPLOYMENT?
Now RECORD job openings, and the Fed still points to employment as a reason for ZIRP.
I would like to see a rise interest rates not only for my own benefit but to take wind out of the sales of this phony Real estate market. There are so many abuses of the government loan programs that I can’t stand looking at it. Everyone is trying to be a real estate speculator. Second home rentals, accessory units, etc. I heard an ad on the local WMAL radio station advertising 2.75 interest rates on a 30 year loan. How can they do this when the rate is over 3%? Also they said to do a cash out refinance and play the Crypto market. I bet there are some suckers out there who are taking the bait.
Speaking of crypto…yes the suckers doing this are the central bank of El Salvador. Just announced on Sunday, curious timing RE Yellens comment
Their Congress still has to approve it.
So they’re NOT “doing this” yet….
2.75 fixed for 30 years is only possible because the risk is assumed by the GSEs – by the taxpayers.
Fed has been purchasing this risk off them too. Fed now owns more than one fifth of all residential mortgage.
We don’t need a Fed to artificially set interest rate levels. Markets are perfectly capable of gauging risk and charge interest appropriately.
My parents live just outside small town in NC that is your typical low wealth drying up place. Their neighbor wants to get out and put house on market this week. Open house yesterday. Watched potential buyers come and go for two hours. Even before they had open house, the realtor said it will sell within one week.
Price. The owners were thinking it might list for around $100,000. Realtor listed for $169,000. When the real estate bubble comes to podunk NC you are getting close to the top.
“take the wind out of the sales.”
😄
More blowing smoke by the great leaders we have in Money and Banking. LOL…. One things for sure; they will destroy everything.
What could possibly go wrong?!
Us* … that’s what!
*as in not buying into ANY official narrative EVER AGAIN.
It surely won’t make servicing the 28.4 Trillion debt harder, right?.
What would it cost at 3%? Could the US gov make that work? Problem solved. Not fixed. Just you should know it’s not going to happen. Period.
Let me ask you something. What is the alternative? If the market causes rates to rise, the only way to force it down is to print. And printing will weaken the dollar.
People keep making analogies to Japan, but Japan is a creditor nation. As long as you produce more than you consume, you can get away with that, because you’re still self sufficient, as a society.
We’re not. So our little game only works for so long as the rest of the world wants our dollars. That demand for dollars has already weakened substantially over the past year and a half. When it will stop working entirely, I don’t know, but I keep hearing people say that this game will go on for another 100 years, and I’m astounded at the ignorance.
Russia is getting out of dollars beginning of dollars demise
Anything government says is temporary it will become permanent.
Then, I thought Yellin was not Fed chairman anymore, what does that mean it’s good for the Fed’s point of view?
Well this is Yellen thing interesting.
1) ZH spun this as Yellen coming out in favor of inflation.
2). Bidden supports rate hikes? Who says, Woodrow Wilson’s wife? Does anyone believe Bidden knows what he supports and if he did support something would he be allowed to say so?
3). Please inform Javit Chip that taxes do not fund Federal Government spending and haven’t for a long time, so comparing taxes paid as vs govt spending is completely confusing and false by all empirical measures.
Nobody really cares what ZH says…..
Why don’t you quote Alex Jones or some other ridiculous buffoon?
What does Glenn Beck think?
How about the vegan US insurgent who dresses like a viking?
If you skip the comment section and some click bait articles ZH has some good stuff.
Weren’t they banned for suggesting that COVID was a lab leak?
They provide value for being the antipodes of mainstream media.
There are some very insightful comments at ZH. But you have to skim thru mountains of imbecile hot air.
Mm…a waist of time…
ZH is whacko central. Stay away from the bad place.
Zero hedge is msm.Abc media ltd.look at the bottom of the page.controlled opposition.
“We’ve been fighting inflation that’s too low”
a quote from Yellen.
How else can you take this quote?
And how is it that the Fed, which is INSTRUCTED and MANDATED to FIGHT inflation, promotes it?
It is a TAX on past earnings (savings) and present earnings. The Fed is an unelected body passing a tax on the American People.
Inflation 4%…..fed funds .01%….Neve ever happened before.
I don’t know what planet you people have been on, but inflation has been here for a very long time, like decades. For example just in the last 5 years my 12oz coffee grounds have gone from $6 to $7. It has been sneaking up for a long time. The bailout money went into REIT funds which jacked up everyone’s rent and that rent has been passed on to the consumers. Only a knuckle head government employee looking at the monitor all day would say otherwise. And I am Stupid.
I stopped at “Micky D’s” this afternoon to pick up a chocolate milkshake for my wife. I haven’t bought one of these in years. They come in three sizes now. Ordered a medium sized one and forked over $3.45. What? That’s a dollar more than I pay for a gallon of gasoline.
Yeah, we have inflation and it’s going to get worse.
Nowhere is a burger, fries and a drink less than $11 in Texas!!! LOL!!! That means four combos are almost $50!!! LOL!!!!
Come to California and go to In n Out. A combo set of burger, fries and one drink can still be had for less than 7 bucks!!!
When you adjust the milkshake for hedonic improvements of the cup and its graphics your milkshake was the same price it was in 1960. I can not believe that people do not appreciate what the Fed has done to improve our lives.
The thing is, that ain’t no ‘milk shake!
… it be psuedo food.
Bottom line is rent and prices have risen faster than wages in my state. The quality of our lives has dramatically shrunk in my lifetime. Made in America is what made America great. Maybe on the West Coast it is different. (BTW In and Out Burger is small and tasteless like McDonald’s to me. I mean who puts mayo on the burger? LOL!) Anyway, Texas has no income tax but high property taxes. Maybe that plays into it. And the West Coast is also tax and regulation heavy as seen in droves of business leaving. Have fun!
What made America great was being the last industrial giant standing after WWII. Everything after that is debatable, including how that economic boom was spent (and who benefitted most from that spending).
Thanks for the reminder DrD!
When mcD came to our the small town SWFL in late 50s,, mom took us to try it: Burgers were $0.15,,, fries the same,,, coke as a dime!!
But White Tower burgers were a nickel,,, so that was the last time at mcD for us, from mom,,, though we kids did sneak in there once in a while on our bikes to spend our paper route and baby sitting $$$s
(And, totally agree with the skunked one,,, just a bunch of synthetic chemicals now a days,,, haven’t been there in 20-25 years…)
You must hate your wife!!! McDonalds? Damn…..
I guess you never saw the ‘milkshake scene’ in the film about Ray Kroc and the McDonald’s brothers called “The Founder”.
It’s a damned good movie…
Great film. You initially side with Kroc’s gumption until he starts exerting more control and cost-cutting measures. Have to rewatch that film!
“You must hate your wife!!! McDonalds? Damn…..”
Where else would I buy a milkshake these days? All counter deli’s are out of business or not open on Sunday!
Stupid…
The “deflation fear” era….from 2009 to 2020…
CPI went from 214 to 254….that’s roughly 17%….and by Yellen’s admission
“We’ve been fighting inflation that’s too low”, that 17% is “too low”.
There is something wrong with a person who will be drawing AT LEAST two inflation protected pensions promoting inflation on the people who are providing HER with an inflation protected future.
Called it!
The vaccines and “Free government money” have ro get paid somehow.
Rax
The same way we paid for the one trillion dollar F35 debacle.
I still believe that the Fed put will be honored regardless. I need to see the Fed stand aside during a bear market before I change my mind. All those voting Fed fools bought into Bernanke’s “wealth effect” idea.
The people who can pay for The Great Society don’t really wish to pay for it. So the Fed papers over the political stalemate using this crazy wealth effect ploy.
Two things.
Supposedly Janet Yelled fancies herself as a good communicator and worked with Bernanke to improve his communication skills if my memory is correct. She is trying to manipulate you if she is talking.
I heard Janet Yelled yesterday say that she believes most countries have more ability to run up their debt to GDP. She used the fancy term fiscal space. To me it looks like their playbook is government borrowing a lot of money at negative real rates and central planning it into the economy. If you think of the real economy as a old times swiss watch with lots of tiny gears you have fat fingered politicians taking the back off messing around and are sure to break it.
Let’s assume there is another bear market. What more is the Fed going to do? It already has rates at zero. It can only, by its charter, purchase treasuries and taxpayer guaranteed MBS. It’s already committed to unlimited QE. So what more can it do? How can it print more and get it into the economy?
As I’ve said before, the Fed’s “tools” are not nearly as effective as the BELIEF people have in the Fed’s tools’ effectiveness. It’s all a confidence game, and it’s anyone’s guess as to when it falls apart.
Our problem now is that the inflation is not just being caused by monetary effects. We are at the point in the predictions of the famous limits to growth model by Dennis and Donella Meadows where the lines for population, pollution effects, energy and resource availability cross on the graphs. We got bailed out of the inflation of the 70’s by Tall Paul but also by the North Slope and North Sea oil, the green revolution in seeds and fertilizer, and the productivity of computers. This time I think the Fed will find it is pushing on a rope. Things will just keep getting more unaffordable till most of us will be left with a shack, a rusty bike and some rice and beans.
Yes. The unraveling of the social fibers that have, up till now, held our modern civilization together, leaving all of them rather frayed and tattered.
There may however, still be enough sound rope lying around, should hemp neckties come back in serious fashion …
Predictions and $4 will get you a cup of coffee.
Remember, the future is unknown…..
I like Jim Rogers saying that even peasants know they better have a little silver or gold hidden in the house for when government really screws up.
I agree that we have exhausted our natural resources and that inflation for the remaining timber, oil, fish, soil, etc will continue to rise.
The only wild card between now and the near future of settling down to our rusty bicycle and rice and beans is the dangerous militarism going on. Modern warfare will make everything worthless, everywhere.
You got it all wrong, prices of commodities aren’t rising because we have exhausted them, but because Powell injected about 5 trillions of freshly printed green bucks in the financial system.
It will be the vast and currently underway advances in Quantum and theoretical physics this time around SC,,, no doubt about it,, as several of the younger generations of physicists have already begun to publish new work extending the theories of Einstein and similar giants of the past.
That there is also a vast excess of our species at the current moment will very likely be dealt with by some sort of relatively painless method such as birth control, etc. Too much to ask for common sense to prevail so far, eh?
Based on the advances of the standard of life for the vast majority of citizens of the entire globe in the last hundred years or so, there is every indication the overall increases of the well being of MOST folks,,, but clearly not every one, as ever, will continue.
Great comment S Cliff, but I do think the last sentence was a bit overstated.
What I would respectfully add is that due to a few reasons, (reserve currency one), the US has been living in a false wealth bubble for decades. The stranglehold on manufacturing after WW2 was the 1st big grasp, dollars for oil trades 2nd, and arms deals/wars and meddling strong arm tactics against other economies worked until China got uppity. Tariffs and tariffs, zero sum threats against historical allies was like watching the big buddy take his friend’s sandwich away on the playground. And low and behold the emperor was naked and stupid with a funny haircut and big belly.
An above comment linked this event to a crumbling foundation. Resjudicata? mentioned sending in the trades to fix is metaphor to consider. Speaking as a carpenter, this is not a crumbling foundation….this is the building structure sinking into rot and carpenter ant nest damage. Termites. The paint looks good, but don’t poke around too close with anything sharp….and yes the roof has started to leak. Yellen is up on a ladder slapping on roof patch tar trying to stop it.
The jury is out on the foundation, imho. The foundation is the people. Look around your neighbourhood and ask how many folks you see have the jam to live on 1/2 of what they have right now? How many could sit politely in a local meeting and participate constructively? How many would help their neighbour, or share a meal with someone hungry? That is the foundation of a country and movement, imho.
Imagine Cuba old cars and not brand new financed EV F-150s with a Karen family. Picture home food prep and fewer restaurants. I don’t see any changes yet. After Covid all we hear about is air travel resuming and vacations, restaurants, law suits about restrictions and religious services, increasing gun sales. complaining and complaining, finger pointing. Anti vaxers, fillibusters, free everything, and on and on. That’s the rot. That’s the noise of ants chewing. OMG, gas is $3.20. It should be $5.00. What will people do at $10/gallon? (equivalent to wealth).
This inflated wealth effect and a society full of expectations hasn’t been around for all that long, what….. 50-60 years? I figured it was going to fall apart when little princesses were paying 3X for a pair of jeans with holes and rips. Then it was the skim milk lattes and frapp coffees. Meanwhile, roads and bridges are falling to pieces and people can’t afford housing. And next week is infrastructure week, at higher interest rates. :-)
Does anyone here remember when food banks first started up? It was supposed to be temporary where I live. Now, it’s multi generational.
Interesting viewpoint.
The “limits to growth” model has continued to be wrong – only ideological reasons keep it alive.
70s inflation an outcome of exiting our own Bretton Wood standard – but inflation can’t last forever if you can turn debts (dollars held by other countries that is exchangeable for gold) into assets (dollars held by other countries that is exchangeable for nothing).
Green revolution due to Monsanto maneuvering – so it is ok? Actually at least 10%-15% of this revolution due to increasing CO2 levels…
Productivity of computers: Computers are faster and cheaper – are they actually a net benefit to the economy? As in creating jobs and increasing standards of living? The actual standards of living, state of infrastructure, etc in the US would seem to argue otherwise – the improvements have mostly been to the rest of the world…
Doublethink: Doublethink is a process of indoctrination whereby the subject is expected to simultaneously accept two mutually contradictory beliefs as correct, often in contravention to one’s own memories or sense of reality.
Welcome to 1984 WS readers.
What could she mean by “…slightly higher interest rate environment, it would actually be a plus for society’s point of view…”
Seems like a vague and misleading statement from the Treasury Secretary. What facet is being considered as society?
You have to remember the Fed doesn’t believe in market rates of interest. The believe in a PhD administered rate. This means they believe in their manic r* rate at which the economic bathtub is filled exactly to the rim without running over.
R* is currently around zero last time I checked and they know this is not healthy. She is saying they want to get r* up to 2% or so. In my mind they are just reaping what they showed by taking interest rates out of the markets hands. They have facilitated a debt saturated economy addicted to their heroin that is slowly getting more out of shape like all centrally planned economies.
OS
dead on.
No one hates the concept of free market forces than central bankers.
They know what rates should be, just ask them.
Phd administered rates…..as you say.
The Fed has allowed future generations to be “emptied out” with the $20 plus Trillion in debt created in just the past 11 years.
If the Fed was just held to their mandates….stable prices, moderate long rates…none of this could have happened.
30yr mortgages under inflation?
Fed Funds 4% below inflation? These things have never happened.
The Taylor Rule should be revisited….even if just for discussion purposes.
Wolf
Apparently, you did not understand the game so let me try and explain it to you. The Fed says inflation is transitory so don’t worry about it and stocks will go higher. Yellen says inflation may go up and may not be transitory but don’t worry the Fed can raise rates and the stock market will be fine. two different speakers, two different stories but only one conclusion, stocks are headed higher no matter what happens. so get in there and buy, buy and buy some more.
Just remember, subprime is contained per Bernanke.
I must be missing something? Everyone on the blog has been against the fed for artificially keeping the rates low so this should be viewed as a positive development but people either missed the point or everyone agrees its a total propaganda lie without saying so. Also don’t get why Trump gets blamed for Powel lowering the rates in 2018. Anyone in that position should be independent and obviously Trump would have been blamed for anything bad to come out of it anyway for all of history based on media bias. The rate changes when laid over presidential terms after ww2 show hikes for republican terms and drops with long low periods for dems. Trump is the outlier and wasn’t afraid to say it but just not sure why 2018 rate drop is the only rate drop to be remembered as significant for the past 75 years
“Also don’t get why Trump gets blamed for Powell lowering the rates in 2018..”
If you paid ANY attention at all in 2018/19, well even if you didn’t pay attention, you must have seen the stuff Trump said on Twitter about Powell, and what was leaked about that situation. This was everywhere on the front pages. Until then, the Fed was considered off-limits for presidential tirades.
Only way to win is not to play.
For the life of me I can’t figure out anyplace to put my money except into home equity. I don’t know how Millenials are expected to build wealth otherwise.
I have simplified my strategy as world gets more complicated. Invest mainly based on your time horizon and risk tolerance. You can get by with as simple as two asset classes SP500 and cash and blend them for any time horizon and risk tolerance. Adding bonds and real estate in theory helps, but not really required in my opinion.
I agree LK. I did this when I was 24 back in the late ’70s. I didn’t have any money then, lost my job, worked away from home, but made that mortgage payment every month. Never missed. The house was what people here on WS would call a crap shack. And when I lost my job I planted a 1/2 acre garden, had chickens, a rabbit hutch, and shot a deer every fall. But we never missed a mortgage payment. I really missed my family when I worked up north for 3 seasons. Then one magic day I owned a better home with no mortgage. It took about 15 years.
Most immigrants work hard. They work really really hard and are frugal. They have a plan, and usually that first step is getting into a house. It works. Don’t recognise your country anymore? It isn’t what they say? Then be an immigrant, a stranger in a strange land. You’ll be all right. RE works long term. Maybe not so great as a casino chip.
Freeze dried food
Is Yellin telling us the Feds water Purification system is breaking down? Only for it to be a ruse to expose our crypto capabilities? reHYPOthecate has confirmed there is a new product of Interest. Shall our Wall Street aircraft carriers draw nearer now…bunch up or spread apart? Screenwriters drafting a budget y’know.
I must disagree with Wolf regarding bailing out the FED in 2020. Yes, mutual funds, bonds and bond funds were bailed out but who finances mutual funds, holds bonds and has holdings, direct and indirect interest in ETF funds? The FED’s biggest owner.
There is nothing done by the FED without running it up the flagpole to JPM, GS, BAC, WFC, Mellon, BNY, etc. It was required due to counter parties similar to 2008. What would happen to the overnight lending, 7-day, 30-day lending, commercial markets had the FED opted to not bailout mutual funds short term commercial lending markets? Lending markets for short term paper freezes up, payroll is not met, creditors are not paid, etc.
Oxygen was about to be cutoff to the short term markets. The life blood to and from private equity, hedge funds, pension funds would’ve seized up like gas pipelines in a Texas freeze.
And who is on the losing end? The banks asset side of the balance sheet, I.e., loans, commercial paper, short term financing, credit cards, car loans, IPOs in the pipeline, equity and short term maturity bond markets, weekly payrolls, re-fi, etc.
Janet Yellen is truly the Paul Volcker of our era!
Years from now we’ll remember fondly her decisiveness and courage to mumble something about maybe kinda having higher interest rates someday.
Her virtue signaling better befits our era. Maybe she thinks the PPT has been a little too effective.
In calendar 2020, Western countries ran deficits of c12% of GDP. Central banks funded almost all of this with monetization. Demand (wages) was supported by stimulus, but supply (production) was hit by lockdowns. When does central bank funding at these levels not amount to a crisis?
Part of the resulting inflation occured in stocks and assets, which is ignored by measures such as CPI. Retail price inflation is now described as “transitory”, just as QE and ZIRP were “temporary” back in 2008-09.
Joe B is urging the G7 not to cut back on stimulus. Janet Y thinks we can curb inflation by talking about maybe, perhaps, raising rates by a smidgen. Serious rate rises would crash asset prices, and trigger a cascade of defaults.
Where’s the reality in all of this?
It sure would be nice for retirees to have the same 5% yielding bonds that their grandparents did.
Those 5% bond yields are from another era….now ended.
Ya know….like plentiful manufacturing jobs….also now ended.
It wasn’t that long ago, just 2002.
Good! Interest rates are meant to encourage saving and discourage borrowing. ZIRP does the opposite.
Very possible we will be at 10 year close to zero and inflation at 5% if Fed and government can not get it right.
fair rates, rates that cover inflation were the norm in this country until the Bernanke, Yellen, Powell trifecta.
At this point savers need a bailout. How about a surprise 5% interest rate hike to make up for some of the losses of the past years?
Think about the stimulus effect. Millions of savers can suddenly start spending again ;)
I think Yellen is both naïve and right.
She is completely hoping against hope that inflation is temporary (or “transitory” as the new buzzword in FedSpeak goes). I hate to break it to her but inflation is hard to break once it takes hold.
But if it does then the Fed is going to have to use higher interest rates to check it. This isn’t 2017 to 2019 when the Fed could simply engage in QT by letting 20% of bonds and MBS “run off” its Balance Sheet. The mistake Powell’s Fed made towards the end of that was to try to raise interest rates at the same time as the balance sheet reduction was underway… in a near-zero inflation rate economy at that!
NOW the Balance Sheet has grown so big that I am not sure they could reduce it if they wanted to. Certainly not by 20% in two years… which was a glacial pace even in 2017. And certainly not in an inflationary environment when the US Government is pouring gas on the flames with deficit spending.
Yellen is correct that if inflation proves to not be “transitory” then the only tool the Fed has that will work to contain it is to jack up interest rates.
But then she goes right back to being naïve if she thinks that is a good thing for the economy (or America). I realize that she is putting a happy face on all of this… but higher interest rates because of inflation will be seen by the public as resulting from a policy failure of the highest order.
Fed needs a smaller economics department and a larger history department in my opinion. History teaches monetization doesn’t work
They should have started normalising right after the emergency was over in 2009. Then we would not have had an everything bubble, no zombies, no excessive corporate debt, no crypto bubble, etc. And enough margin to step in when real emergencies occur without bankrupting the country or setting ourselves up for an epic bust.
I see most comments here are incredibly myopic.
If interest rates in the US rise, the real story is what happens in the rest of the world….you know, where most dollars and US debt is floating around.
It will cause unpredictable social and political upheaval, several regimes will fall, famines will occur, rebel insurgencies in hot-spots will intensify.
One must always think global. The plight of the typical American consumer complaining about the rising cost of a cup of Starbucks is not the real story.
No seriously?
I think you forgets that the problems of eliminating savings and because of the world dollar and all the capital saved and in annual devaluation while the national budgets of many countries are squandered by unable politicians because of the creation of zero interest .
The people in many countries such as in America it is becoming impoverished with the consequence that extremism is increasing in many countries and the civil war threatens , this should make you reflect on your comment.
Nicko2
If Inflation rises, and it has risen, any damage ?
I maintain that you will get “unpredictable social and political upheaval, several regimes will fall, famines will occur, rebel insurgencies in hot-spots will intensify” right here in the ole US of A.
Did you see last summer?
Inflation will anger people, for it STEALS from them. And that theft is prearranged and promoted by the Federal Reserve. Imagine that. The Fed who is supposed to tamp down inflation and promote stable prices…PROMOTES inflation, which is nothing more than a TAX.
So we have, for your political upheaval, Taxation without Representation, (sound familiar?)
For who has representation on the Fed who taxes us? And to whom are they accountable?
H
So ?
Get out there and spend all that money you have ! Now there is nothing left to steal !
Easy peasey!
What will happen if Zanet raise the narrow EFFR pipeline between 0.00/0.10 to a wider one between 0.25/ 0.5.
1) Giant Eagle supermarket party: 12 donuts in a box for $3.99, or 33 cents each. Giant Eagle bakery (in each individual store) is larger & better than DD.
2) MCD combo meal : Big Mack, mid fries, mid coke for $5.99.
The Fed manages the coin of the realm, but it lost its way in a blood transfusion IPO gone weird.
Now it manages the coin of the alm.
Fed needs to get some Salvation, merge with a hardwood, knot with a naughty pine.
I don’t see banks raising rates on savings no matter what. They didn’t last time Janet was raising rates. Saver’s money is worthless to the banks when they can get it for nothing from the gov. and will continue to do so. What money you have in the bank is being played in the markets, icing on the cake for banking.
Three year treasuries on sale paying less than .33% interest the other day. There is not much incentive to seek shelter there. I remember buying a 5% one year CD back in the day.
Will the great California drought spark a greater exodus of Californians looking for greener grass?
Isn’t inflation with growth what society needs and wants at this point? The constraint on expansionary monetary and/or fiscal policy is actual inflation.
The question is whether we get inflation with or without growth. Inflation with growth is more or less fine, but inflation without growth is quite problematic.
Great article, Wolf!
Everyone debating in the comment as if they’ve experienced a $7 trillion dollar hot beef injection into an economy. This is history in the making, guys. None of you have EVER experienced this amount of stimulus nor have ever experienced low/negative interest rates. I find it fascinating how many fear mongers are out there more than ever when in reality…you honestly don’t know and neither do I.
A broken clock is right twice a day.
Tony …to notice there are things happening that have NEVER happened before…and they are happening via committee decisions of the unelected…is not fear mongering…
and there is stimulus being administered to the already stimulated….
and one person decides to expand M2 by 27%……what is that??
The entity that is allowed to exist, allowed to operate with the understanding, the instructions, the agreed mandates to
“promote stable prices” fully and openly promotes JUST THE OPPOSITE, inflation. Inflation is a tax and it is theft…and in this case it is premeditated theft….ala a bank robbery…..by the Fed.
Free market force used to be allowed, but the Fed suspends the supply/demand price discovery in the federal debt market.
Yes, this is history in the making……it’s a takeover of markets by the central bankers.
They exist and operate way outside the scope and purviews, increasingly so, with each “emergency”.
The sad truth is that the market isn’t technically free. It’s very regulated and always has been.
Our job as the public is to adapt and adjust. When everyone saw that $7 trillion stimulus….the public knew inflation was going to happen and believe you me…a lot of people capitalized while a lot of other people got scared and took out their retirements early, etc. What I’m saying is the fear of the unknown actually hinders you from making logical decisions and also clouds your judgement….now I’m not saying “put all your eggs in one basket” but if you don’t have any exposure at all, you really do miss out on return on capital.
If nobody knows what is going to happen, why is Powell doing it?