Fed’s Reverse Repos Spike to $1 Trillion. Cash Drain Undoes 8 Months of QE

Back on June 9, when discussing the Fed’s gigantic cash-drain operation via overnight “reverse repos,” I mused in our illustrious comments: If the Fed at its June meeting doesn’t tweak its offering rate for overnight reverse repos and the interest rate on excess reserves (IOER), “my guess is that by June 30 (end of quarter), it” – the amount of overnight reverse repos – “could spike to $1 trillion.” The Fed then increased these two rates by 5 basis points. And today, that cash-drain operation shot up to nearly $1 trillion.
This morning, the Fed sold a record $992 billion in Treasury securities in exchange for cash, via overnight reverse repos (RRPs), to 74 counterparties. Yesterday’s overnight RRPs matured and unwound this morning, and were replaced, plus some, by today’s RRPs. You can practically hear that giant sucking sound of cash that the Fed is draining out of the financial system.
Reverse repos have the opposite effect of QE: They absorb cash. With these RRPs, the Fed sells Treasury securities and removes cash from the financial system. RRPs are a liability on the Fed’s balance sheet – cash that it owes the counterparties. With RRPs now at $992 billion, the Fed has undone over 8 months of QE (at $120 billion per month):
Quarter-end balance sheet clean-up by banks for regulatory reasons.
From 2014 through 2017, after years of QE, the Fed also drained cash from the financial system via reverse repos. For regulatory reasons, the banks shed cash at the end of the quarter via these reverse repos, taking on Treasury securities instead; hence the huge spikes at the end of the quarter, and at the end of the year, as indicated in the chart above.
This issue dissipated after the Fed began its quantitative tightening (QT) program in 2018, which drained cash from the financial system the proper way.
The quarter-end bank balance-sheet clean-up is why I figured earlier in June that the RRP balance would hit $1 trillion on June 30, when banks for regulatory reasons would shed cash for a day and replace it with Treasury securities, via the repo market.
This is a further sign that the financial system is creaking under a huge amount of cash that resulted from the Fed’s massive QE, and this cash has trouble finding a place to go.
So today’s increase of $151 billion (from $841 billion yesterday) was likely due to the banks’ shedding cash. It is likely that a part of this increase today will be undone tomorrow (July 1), and that the overall balance will decline some, which would prove this assumption correct.
Money market funds drowning in cash.
But the big issue over the past few months has been the flood of cash in money market funds, and they are trying to find a place to go with it. Now that the Fed pays 0.05% (annual yield) for overnight cash via RRPs, which is more than the yield of 3-month and shorter-term Treasury bills, that’s where some of the cash goes.
The New York Fed handles the overnight RRP trades. It discloses the total balance daily. But it does not disclose which specific counterparty it dealt with today. The list of approved counterparties includes big banks and broker-dealers (Primary Dealers), Government Sponsored Enterprises (GSEs such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac), and major asset managers with money market funds.
The actual amounts by counter party are disclosed only for the end of every month. The latest reporting was for the end of May, when there were $479 billion in overnight RRPs on the Fed’s balance sheet. Of them, 80% ($384 billion) were with just five financial institutions: Fidelity ($195 billion), Goldman Sachs ($60 billion); Morgan Stanley ($44 billion), JP Morgan ($43 billion), and Blackrock ($42 billion).
Each of these institutions has numerous money market funds, and each of these money market funds is a separate counterparty for RRP transactions. For example, Fidelity has 11 money market funds that are approved counterparties for RRPs with the Fed.
These funds can now earn a risk-free 0.05% (annual rate) on their excess piles of cash by handing their cash to the Fed, in exchange for Treasury securities.
Drawdown of the Treasury General Account (TGA).
Last spring, the federal government issued $3 trillion in new debt to fund the stimulus and bailout programs. At the same time, the Fed bought $3 trillion in securities, thereby monetizing the newly issued government debt – so that the market didn’t have to absorb that extra $3 trillion.
But the government didn’t spend that $3 trillion that it had raised. The unspent amounts remained in its checking account, the “Treasury General Account” (TGA) at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, which peaked at $1.8 trillion in July 2020.
The Yellen Treasury has been trying to draw down the TGA to $500 billion by this summer. To do so, it cut back on the debt it issued, particularly short-term Treasury bills. At the same time, it is spending money hand over fist, and the drawdown is causing the cash in the TGA to flow out into the economy and thereby the financial system.
As of the Fed’s weekly balance sheet last Thursday, the TGA balance was $734 billion. When the TGA drops to the $500 billion level – $234 billion more to go – and doesn’t get drawn down further, the portion of the cash pressures in the financial system that is related to the TGA drawdown might abate or at least not get worse.
These cash pressures originated as a result of the Fed’s crazy and continued money-printing binge. Obviously, the real solution to the cash pressures would be to stop QE and then begin unwinding the assets on the Fed’s balance sheet. But that would be too radical a step to take. The Fed has mopped up $1 trillion in short-term cash via the repo market.
Quick question. Is this money that is being sucked up by the Fed still considered part of the money supply? I’m sure I learned in Econ 101 when the Fed does Repos it is removing the money from the money supply?
When the Fed sells securities and takes in cash it “destroys” cash. This is the opposite of QE where the Fed buys securities with cash, and thereby “creates” cash.
I thought US treasuries were cash equivalents. Especially with zero interest rates. Is not this really just smoke and mirrors?
RobertM700,
No. They’re not at all the same. The yield has nothing to do with the distinction.
US Treasuries are securities that you can trade in the market.
“Cash” is not securities. Cash is instantly available to pay for stuff.
“Cash equivalent” are short-duration low-risk securities that you can trade in the market, and that are very easy to sell near face value. 3-month Treasury bills would be considered “cash equivalent” in terms of their liquidity and risk. 10-year Treasury securities are not “cash equivalent.” If you want to buy something with your “cash equivalent,” you have to sell those short-term securities, and then use the proceeds (the cash) to buy something with it.
Hitting those big numbers proves the FED is doing things and is therefore a productive part of the government.
How is this different from the asset purchases? If they just discontinued overnight repos and stopped asset purchases wouldn’t everything just naturally expire and resolve itself?
“wouldn’t everything just naturally…resolve itself?”
You mean the fed should stop intervening in the markets?
You mean let true price discovery take hold?
You mean let the free markets work?
You mean the fed should trust the free markets?
…some please have a word with John Smith.
“Both chambers of the California legislature approved Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to send additional $600 stimulus checks to residents across the state late Monday night, sending the legislation to the governor’s desk.
In this second round, taxpayers who make up to $75,000 a year and did not receive payments in the first round will receive $600. Families with dependents would receive an additional $500 in direct payments. Another $500 will also be made in direct payments to undocumented families.
State officials estimate that roughly two out of every three Californians will receive stimulus payments.”
If that estimate holds true, we are talking about 1.5 billion dollar.
$1.5 billion with a B? Hahahahaha, that’s petty cash these days.
I agree amount wise. But it’s real cash going out the door, whereas the banks weren’t lending out.
1.5 billion beats 0 dollars.
I remember when nobody dared utter the T word, but it ain’t no big thang now.
MB, “Payments to undocumented families.” Who are these people?
Who knows, but “these people” will keep pumping money out. That’s my point.
A bunch of landlords will also be compensated in full for lost rental income over the last year. That’s more money gushing out. What the Fed is doing right now is just greasing some gears in some market for fancy people, but money gushing out to the streets is what will keep inflation up. Right now it’s 1.5 B, next time it might 10 B, and who knows where it will stop.
Everyone who paid their rent/mortgage is being played for a complete sap.
Huge rent owed…taxpayers pay for it.
Huge foregone rent revenue…taxpayers make whole.
So I agree this is a sign of ill health in the finace system, but what I don’t understand is where and how this breaks if the trend continues to worsen.
Bat,
This issue will diminish when the Fed ends its asset purchases. And it will go away when the Fed does quantitative tightening. That’s what happened last time, and I think it will work the same way this time.
If they do that we end up in a depression.
This seems to set the stage for another 12-18 months of bull run in the stock market. When RRPs start to unwind as tapering begins, liquidity will neutralize. This $1T in RRPs is a sign to the market that liquidity is gonna be around a long time.
I don’t think RRPs are going to “unwind” when tapering begins. But they’re going to grow less fast.
It’s then when QT starts, they will unwind.
That’s how it happened last time. Last time, QT started in Nov 2017, and over the year 2018 the RRPs unwound.
There is no telling how the market will react. Everything is very different now, including lots of inflation (price increases and wage increases), which we didn’t have back then.
Does it mean stock markets keep going up? Markets are forward looking. Lot of traps being set for retail investors IMO. Incredible power for those who can control the news flow. This may be the trap of the century. Politicians got 401ks and pension funds to watch out for. Everything is happening in hyperspeed so we could be in for some rapid oscillations.
So with $1T with the big T in reverse repo, the $64k question would be, how does this affect everyday people and the insane asset bubble we’re seeing since god knows when? My guess as quoting Smokey from Friday..”Not a Damn thing!”
Expect this party to rocket higher, even draining $1T out of the market don’t really put any second thought to the market. Perhaps it’s a nothing burger to them. Also, pending home sales up in May, so yup, draining $1T not going to slow this animal spirit down anytime soon.
That’s why I said earlier, it’s all Kabuki for fancy people. The thing is we had a Repo “crisis” back in 2019, and I can see it happening all over again.
1) $1T SOS. $1.5T next.
2) SPX : GAAPSPX = P/E 45.
3) Market cap : GDP = 210%, WB indicator, highest ever.
4) Revert to the mean will humble SPX and WLSH.
5) Suppose, in the next decade, growth will be 0%, inflation : (-) 1.5%, the 10Y yield should be : 1.5%.
6) With 1.5% annual deflation rate investor will get on $1,000 : $1,000x(1.015^10Y) + $150 dividends = $1,160 + $150 = $1,310.
7) For the first time in 100 years, since WB was born, bonds yield will
beat stocks and RE.
7) If growth will be 2% with 4% inflation : $1,000x(0.96^10) + $150 =
$665 + $150 = $815.
8) After 250Y of Sir John Glubb revert to the mean, US gov risk premium is 1%. Investors should get : 2% growth + 4% inflation + 1% risk = 7%, but
we get only 1.5% instead.
9) Who is the patsy : Mueller.
In 6 months this thingy will be in 5 to 10 trillions range and no one would care.
Fed can buy everything out there and ration and distribute as they see fit.
Communism by stealth.
“Fed can buy everything out there”
The Fed isn’t buying with these RRPs. It’s SELLING.
There is no difference.
Government creates a piece of paper that Fed buys by printing out trillions.
Now Fed exchanges same piece of garbage for the trillions they printed.
All these transactions so primarily dealers aka bankers can get a fee by pretending to participate in the action.
At this point, why doesn’t government cut out the middleman and go directly to the Fed and end this kabuki theater?
“…same piece of garbage…”
Send me any of this “garbage” that you have left over. I will dispose of it properly :-]
Yes it’s a piece of garbage and you don’t want it.
It’s unearned money, the proceeds of an economic crime perpetrated on the honest American that tries to raise a family and save for its future. It’s daylight robbery.
In the end , the government can dispossess you of everything you have and put you in jail for life. You can also be the richest guy in the county and a homeless person will put a bullet through your head. A nation is a willingness to live together. All depends on kind of society you want to live.
Fed is destroying the fabric of our society and endangering liberal democracy by ignoring her mandates, tinkering with currency, favoring one class of citizens over others and abusing her powers.
Wolf, Yes FED is selling but there is absolutely no impact to asset market. It is going UP n UP.
You/we have no idea what asset markets would do without this. S&P 500 has barely risen over the past three months since this started, compared to how it surged last year.
Are these liabilities reflected on charts of the Fed’s balance sheet? That is, if several months of QE are being neutralized, does that appear as a leveling off or decline in net QE?
Finster,
RRPs are on the liability side of the Fed’s balance sheet, not asset side. So yes, they’re reflected on its weekly balance sheet, but as a liability, and today’s value will be on its balance sheet to be released tomorrow afternoon. I might include it if I cover the balance sheet tomorrow.
The other big liabilities on the Fed’s balance sheet are “cash in circulation” (your trusty paper dollars) and “reserves” (cash that the banks put on deposit at the Fed to earn 0.15% on).
Not sure if I addressed your question appropriately :-]
Thanks Wolf! I’ve been tracking the Fed’s balance sheet and just wondered if I need to adjust for repos separately. Basically looking to clarify when data being cited represents net cumulative QE, or net money “printed” to date.
Wolf – I wonder if draining money this way has the same impact as it would if the Fed pulled back the asset purchases, or even reversed those purchases in the open market.
It feels like this operation is similar to a dark pool because it doesnt really show up in the marketplace, whereas the monthly purchase of Treasury bonds increases the demand in the market.
So it seems like this operation is necessary to keep money market funds from having cash that cant be invested due to negative rates, but I am not sure it really pulls cash out of the system. If the cash was being used to increase loans, that would be different, but since banks like JPM are saying that they have cash waiting to be invested at higher rates, it seems like this is just sopping up money that is sitting there, idle.
When you look at the amount of stimulus that hit the economy last year versus this year, it feels like there is more that hit in Feb-May than last year, by far, which makes no sense since we are exiting the pandemic.
Feels to me that in another month or two, all that temporary consumer spending is going to be dried up, but unemployment/labor force participation will not get back to what it was pre-pandemic.
Anyone notice usdebtclock.org is stuck? They issued 3 trillion last spring and the clock is still at 28 trillion. Hmmm……
Stupid,
Forget the debt clock. It’s just an algo. Go to the Treasury Dept. website where they give you the actual amount of debt outstanding on a daily basis:
https://fiscaldata.treasury.gov/datasets/debt-to-the-penny/debt-to-the-penny
The debt has been “stuck” at ca. $28.1 trillion because of the TGA account. See chart above. That is the government’s checking account. It had $1.6 trillion in it at the end of 2020, which is money the government borrowed in the spring of 2020 but didn’t spend.
The government is now spending this money to draw down the TGA back to $500 billion. So it is spending $1.1 trillion that it borrowed in the spring of 2020, and therefore it doesn’t really have to add to its debt until the TGA is spent down to $500 billion, which is going to happen no later than August.
Here is the long-term view, based on the actual debt outstanding, not an aglo:
Overnight RRP …thats 24 hours
right? and the impact lasts…..?
I was thinking the exact same thing. We call these “overnight reverse repos” but aren’t they truly 24-hour reverse repos?
They also go from Friday morning til Monday morning. It’s “overnight” in terms of business days/nights.
It’s replaced by another overnight RRP, every day, day after day, as long as there is demand, forever if there is demand forever.
“This issue dissipated after the Fed began its quantitative tightening (QT) program in 2018, which drained cash from the financial system the proper way.”
Yes, QT is the only way to undo QE. Reverse-repo is the tool being used to supply enough bonds to the market so that short-term rates don’t go negative. QE is the tool that 1) monetizes (nullifies) the government’s debt such that it doesn’t have to be serviced, 2) lowers long-term interest rates and 3) increases the money supply (see M2) via printed stimulus spending, increased deposits created from the bond buying and additional bank lending although that part is lagging.
Reverse-repo does not undo these three pillars of QE.
And the additional money supply created by QE combined with extreme financial repression (ZIRP) generates more buying pressure which leads to inflation and surging asset markets.
I can only assume that the billionaires’ “Federal” Reserve has chosen to do this to tame the coming hyperinflation by reducing the amount of cash available. However, given the huge leverage used by US companies and the huge margin debt used to buy stocks, I can see this getting out of control quite easily.
Reverse Repo purchase – loop ‘cancelling’ the QE done before. understood
But, what’s the end game? What’s the effect if any, on the mkts?
What do the investirs have to worry about? short vs long term?
If someone has cash in a money market account at Fidelity, how does that affect the person’s investment decisions if Fidelity participates in the reverse-repo market?
Fidelity is being paid now so it doesn’t affect my decision
Fidelity and the others mentioned in this article are using the reverse-repo market as a way to earn positive interest for their money market funds and it doesn’t affect what investors do with their money market holdings.
sunny129,
I think — just guessing here — the “end game” for the Fed is to keep this whole thing from going haywire under the tsunami of cash, for long enough until they can address it properly by quantitative tightening. They know what’s going on.
You are much more optimistic than I am. Personally I think they’re past performance shows they do not know what’s going on, and they have little accountability for this corner they have painted this country into.
I’ll believe they have a grasp of reality when they start taking $1 billion a month (or even better, a week) out of the national debt.
The failure of Congress to do their job as the fiscal branch of our government is a tragedy totally overlooked by the media.
They are doing another experiment for sure. This is like taking out an overpowered real wheel road monster and the hitting the gas peddle too hard and long. Fishtail time. Panic hits so the attempt to correct is made. But not knowing the full extent of the power and velocity you over correct and are now heading in the other direction but just as quick you get whiplashed and try to over compensate to the other direction. Hoping and praying for the car to not careen off the road, hit another car, flip…..
Our National Savings (govt debt straight to public) announced today that there would be a new ‘Green’ bond coming soon! Interest rate to be announced.
I’m betting, in line with my thinking, you guys could soon also be seeing a ‘Green’ bond, direct to the public to refund the TGA and bypass the embarassment at the Fed.
If it had a decent (3-4%) rate it could cut out the need for any more QE and could leave the Fed to pi** around with rates for as long as they wanted. Remember good old-fashioned ‘War Bonds’ to meet the ‘crisis’.
Just guessin’
Fed is a digital printing press and a crap securities waste dump. But time is running out for them- the system is screeching towards a collapse. USD was always going to be sacrificed, since they fake the CPI numbers. The end is this insane, corrupt and despicable fraud is in sight. Once in motion, things tend to stay in motion, until they don’t.
Something or lots of things are missing from the equations. This astronomical amount of money “sloshing, sucking up, changing hands, counter parties” moving around is striking. Prior events are a factor lower than these last weeks. For every action, there is an equal (in size) and opposite (in direction) reaction. They are not doing this for shits and giggles. At least I hope not. Guaranteed money for the banks but at what cost
The scale of the reverse repo going on is much bigger than any of the repo operations. So it’s not quite equal and opposite, especially when money, unlike energy, isn’t conserved.
At 0.05% annual rate, these operations will have to be repeated every day to yields what amount to a rounding error. These better be done by computer bots, or it will be a net loss.
Are things so desperate out there, or is something else going on?
Oh never mind the reverse repos, another fake company joins the trillion dollars club!
Who cares really, Wolf is decrying that the “congress didn’t do its job regarding fiscal responsibility “!!!
But I can assure you that he voted for one of them rather than an independent, decent , local rep.
It’s the prolonged pain of the productive members of society that’s been overlooked,
The lady that is buying a box of chicken drumsticks for her little restaurant for $110 , a box that she paid $40 for only three weeks ago!!
When money is not invested in productive means and technologies to lift society to a better future, its an energy lost, an opportunity lost and a disaster on the human population.
Take a look at $100’s of billions that have being squandered to combat “ the elusive virus “ , read up on the history of the big pharmaceutical companies and their track record of honesty! it tells a story of massive stupidity and arrogance that is killing the very soul of a generation.
The lessons of the past NOT learned is a tremendous pity.
The lack of appetite for real investments vs the Maddoffian schemes that are springing around is the hallmark of this century now.
The lack of critical voices to counter the generational destruction to a society, tells you how far we’ve been brainwashed.
I read a stupid comment a few articles back about not being able to read a few paragraphs in a comment by a lady contributor here, this shows you the attention time span reduction in all of us!
Lack of capability to reflect on our actions, lack of skill to analyze events , will doom America to the fate of Britain, a second rate power, or even worst , few third rate powers something akin to the warring medieval kingdoms .
“But I can assure you that he voted for one of them rather than an independent, decent , local rep.”
That’s funny. Or rather, tragic. I live in Pelosi’s district, and I voted against her out of protest every time in my feeble efforts to unseat her. But no one of stature ever dares to run against her, neither in the primaries nor in the general election. No democrat of stature would be allowed to run against her. She’ll leave office when she is ready to. Not a second before. She doesn’t even campaign. She sends out one postcard just before the election so people get the name right. And that’s it.
It’s important to educate people that getting those professionals politicians out to pastures will do the nation a whole lot of good.
and start reversing this crap partisanship that’s divided and destroyed the basis of sound narrative which is to afford every citizen the chance to fulfill what the constitution outlines.
“.., the pursuit of happiness!”
“She’ll leave office when she is ready to. Not a second before.”
According to the SSA Actuarial Life Table, Nancy will be giving up her seat permanently in approximately 9.1 years whether she likes it or not. Of course these lifers are not easily discouraged and she may view her death as a small setback to be overcome by running as a hologram.
Wolf, you’re on the right track but off the mark. The solution is not to stop QE because YOU believe that’s how to best deal with this. If you spend time understanding the Fed, their mandates, and how they view and interact with their mandates, you quickly realize what is really going on. You also realize that screaming and pouting won’t change a thing – what you believe is right is a massive collapse of the financial system once covid hit. The Federal Reserve disagrees.
The Fed is not tapering due to math. The TGA drawdown will lead to increased issuances in Q3 and Q4. If you are the Fed, you don’t risk a recovery by allowing yields to rise dramatically and disorderly.
It’s not that I am defending the Fed – it’s just that I finally got over myself and started paying attention to reality, rather than the reality I want.
I don’t believe this will end well, but I am confident it won’t end based on either of our opinions. The Fed will do what they feel is right.
There is literally nowhere productive for the money to go. We have hit the limit of what can be produced over time. Supply shortages are here and real. Inflation will exceed expectations, for some time…LOL…
No, there are plenty of productive places for money to go, had the central banks not created so much fake money over the past 12 yeras.
So water is pouring over the gunwales via continued Fed asset purchases exacerbated by new direct dumps from rainstorms by the government and the Fed spins the RRP sump at an increasingly high rate to compensate.
Do I have this right? This is a dog chasing its tail plus another dog’s tail.
Fed comments and translations.
Lael Brainard: “Vulnerabilities associated with elevated risk appetite are rising.” The combination of stretched valuations with very high levels of corporate indebtedness bears watching because of the potential to amplify the effects of a repricing event.”
[Oh shit, look at the leverage!] “Repricing event”? You mean a crash? And just one?
Robert Kaplan: “The Fed should start talking about tapering bond-buying soon.” & “I am beginning to feel differently regarding the advantages and drawbacks of the Fed’s QE purchases.”
[We should have stopped this years ago. Why didn’t anyone warn us?]
Eric Rosengren: “The mortgage market probably doesn’t need as much support now.“
[We’ve completely hosed the housing market. Our work is done.]
Mester: “As the economy continues to improve, and we see it in the data, we are getting closer to our goals. We’re going to have discussions about our stance on policy overall. Such includes our asset purchase programs and including our interest rates,”
[We’re gonna continue to talk about talking about doing something to see how the markets would react before we move even one bip higher or take another swing at QT, even though market manipulation is not one of our mandates]
Wolf,
What should I do for my second term? I am having fun blowing stocks/housing sky high and keeping zombie companies afloat, but don’t know what to do for an encore? Should I raise rates and crash asset prices so my homies can all buy low? This will kill the zombie companies, though. Some of my homies are there, too.
Wolf,
you are making a big mistake in your analysis: you make a difference between “cash” and “treasuries”.
Now, what is the definition of “cash” ? It’s most salient feature is that it’s immediately liquidatable, i.e. you can “sell” it to someone in a nanosecond and you’ll get something back. But it pays no interest. And it is not rehypothecatable.
Now, with the freak show the financial markets have become due to the banks’ (and the FED is one of them) insanity, tresauries are in fact cash, but they pay interest and can be infinitely rehypothecated.
Now wonder the banks exchange their worthless dollars for them to get even more worthless dollars.