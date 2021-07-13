While the Fed Fiddles, the Dollar Burns: Dollar’s Purchasing Power Plunged at Fastest Pace since 1982

Defying economists’ expectations for sixth month in a row, inflation heats up instead of easing off. And it’s a lot worse than it seems.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Consumer Price Index jumped 0.9% in June from May, after having jumped 0.6% in May, and 0.8% in April – all of them the steepest month-to-month jumps since 2009, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics today. The CPI without the volatile food and energy components (“core CPI”) jumped by 0.8% for the month and by 9.5% for the past three months annualized, the red-hottest “core CPI” since June 1982.
The CPI tracks the loss of the purchasing power of the consumer dollar – everything denominated in dollars for consumers, including what they can buy with their labor – and this dollar has dropped at a rate of 10.7% over the past three months annualized, the fastest drop since June 1982
Loss of purchasing power is “permanent,” as the chart shows.
There is nothing “transitory” or “temporary” about the loss of purchasing power as the chart above shows. Only a period of deflation can reverse some of the drop in purchasing power, which is a rare event in the US and happened only a few quarters over my life time, including for several months in 2008 – that little notch in the chart above.
The only aspect of inflation or the loss of purchasing power of the dollar that is temporary is the speed with which it progresses, faster or slower, from month to month.
Actual home price spikes v. charade of CPI for housing.
Housing costs – rent and homeownership costs – are included in the CPI as services and account for about one-third of overall CPI. It’s the biggie, but it barely moves despite surging housing costs.
The rent component of CPI (“rent of primary residence”), weighing 7.7% in the overall CPI has been ticking up every month this year at a constant 0.2%, including in June, and is up only 1.9% year-over-year.
The homeownership component (“Owners’ equivalent rent of residences”), weighing 23.7% in the overall CPI, rose 0.5% in June and only a stunningly low 2.3% year-over-year, even as home prices have exploded, no matter how they’re measured.
The median price of all types of existing homes in the US, as tracked by the National Association of Realtors, spiked by a record 24% compared to a year ago.
The Case-Shiller Home Price Index, which measures the price changes over time for the same house and is therefore an appropriate measure of house price inflation, spiked by 14.6% year-over year, the red-hottest increase in the data going back to 1987 (purple line). This contrasts with the languid CPI for homeownership (red line):
The reason the CPI’s homeownership component doesn’t track this rampant home-price inflation, and thereby the loss of the dollar’s purchasing power with regards to homes, is because it doesn’t track it. It is survey based, and tracks what homeowners think their home might rent for – hence its name, “owners’ equivalent rent of residences.” It is a measure of rent, as imagined by the homeowner.
Hotels & motels. The measures of rent and homeownership are the dominant components of “shelter.” Small components are “lodging away from home” which is mostly hotels and motels, weighing 0.9% of overall CPI. So they’re not the biggie. But prices soared 7.9% in June, and by 16.9% year-over-year.
So maybe prices for hotel rooms are just catching up to where they’re used to be. And with city hotels that are just now coming back and are still suffering from lack of business tourism, that’s one factor. But hotels that cater to leisure travelers, especially in recreational areas, such as around national parks, have been booked solid, and prices have jumped.
The CPI for services, which is dominated and kept in check statistically by the above charade of housing inflation, ticked up 0.4% in June and by 3.1% year-over-year.
Durable Goods inflation spiked 14.6%, biggest since at least the 1950s.
Durable goods, which include cars and trucks, appliances, consumer electronics, furniture, and the like, spiked by 3.5% in June from May and by 14.6% year-over-year, the biggest jump in the data going back to 1957. This jump was fueled by used and new vehicle prices.
Used Vehicle CPI exploded by 45% year-over-year, and by 10.5% in June. For months, I have been documenting this craziness, that cannot last and will not last, and that will partially unwind at some point. And there are now the first signs on the wholesale side that this was finally “Peak Insanity” in used cars and especially used trucks. Clearly, a portion of this ridiculous spike in the CPI for used cars and trucks is “transitory.”
Long-term price increases are squashed by “hedonic quality adjustments.” As you can see in the chart of the used vehicle CPI, used vehicle prices appear to have fallen over the 20 years between 2000 and early 2020, which is of course a ridiculous assertion. Prices of used cars and trucks have obviously jumped over those 20 years.
But the Bureau of Labor Statistics uses “hedonic quality adjustments” to account for improvements in vehicles over the years (for example, from a four-speed automatic transmission to a 10-speed electronically controlled transmission). The price increases estimated to be associated with “quality improvements” are removed from the CPI for new and used vehicles (hedonic quality adjustments explained here with my real-world two-decade F-150 and Camry price index v. the CPI for new vehicles).
The idea is that CPI measures price changes of the same item over time; and when the item is improved then it’s no longer the same item, and the price increase is not inflation because it reflects a better product. In reality, this has caused a consistent, purposeful, and very bipartisan understatement of inflation as measured by CPI. Same as with the housing data. The idea is to keep people in the dark.
New Vehicle CPI takes off. In June, the CPI for new cars and trucks jumped by 1.8%, after having jumped by 1.5% in May, the biggest month-to-month jumps since the cash-for-clunkers program kicked in during the Great Recession. The index is now up 5.3% year-over-year. Even the aggressive application of hedonic quality adjustments, that pushed down the new vehicle CPI even as vehicle prices rose in reality, cannot keep up with those price increases:
What to make of it.
In the inflation data today, there are completely understated components, such as housing inflation, which in reality is red hot. And there are temporary factors, such as the spike in used vehicles, that cannot last. And price increases are spreading to other categories.
What we will get in the future is ups and downs of the monthly inflation rate that will give false hopes of declining inflation, followed by increases that wipe out those hopes. And we still don’t see the actual inflation rates because of housing costs not being properly included and because of other strategies, such as the overly aggressive application of hedonic quality adjustments. So inflation is here, and its big, and its understated, but it will change up and down on a month to month basis.
Meanwhile, the Fed is still buying $40 billion a month in mortgage-backed securities, thereby repressing mortgage rates, thereby doing everything it can to further heat up inflation in the housing market, and it’s still buying $80 billion in Treasury securities a month, and it is keeping its policy rates near 0%, to repress short-term and long-term interest rates in general, and to inflate asset prices and consumer prices, thereby further burning the purchasing power of the dollar.
Indeed. If you simply went back and included housing like cpi did pre 1980, you would be in double digits overall. Kind of astounding.
Where is our modern day Volcker?
Modern day Volcker? Probably not born yet based on wolfs charts and the history of dollar debasement as a choice
Last of the hardnoses; I don’t believe there will be another. Maybe when it’s Schacht time.
Volcker was better but only a little bit — for a banksters’ crony. He still kept unchanged the privately owned but deceptively named banksters’ “Federal” Reserve which most, repeatedly-financially abused Americans are correctly realizing FINALLY has as its primary, patent goal the funneling of funds to banksters and their cronies which goal its latest actions make harder and harder to ignore.
If banksters’ gambles fail them, their “Fed” will create more dollars as it is creating $40 billion a month now after just creating $2 TRILLION in 2019-2020, all to buy uncollectible mortgage backed securities of the banksters and their cronies. Americans then all suffer the resulting inflation to bear the banksters’ losses.
If the banksters’ gambles make a profit, only the avaricious banksters keep the entire profit, of course. Americans get what the juice media hilariously calls “f___a__:” $0. (I.e., in the US, we would say that we get what remains after the banksters took the elevator.)
My wife does all the grocery shopping and increasingly complains about both higher prices and empty shelves (plus, less staff so longer waits in line). All I know about higher grocery prices is that my favorite craft beer has jumped from $8.99 a six pack to $11.99 in less than four months.
I might have to find a “hedonic quality adjustmented” beer to save money.
Brew your own. It’s actually fun.
Been homebrewing for a while now, and it’s a wonderful hobby. A good way to save money? Not even close.
Skirt steak at Costco has gone from $20-30 per package to 40-50 per package plus some shrink-flation, from what I can tell. It is (was) a favorite grilling cut.
As for stocking, it really depends on the store. I have notice Kroger brands is able to maintain their stocks, but they are a bit higher price and will cap hot selling items. Contrast that with Walmart or Target who do seem to run out of items often.
Let’s be honest. There is a reason Kroger brands stay on the shelves….
I stay away from those craft beers. They are too strong for me. I prefer a Bud Light or Corona light.
You know what they say about Corona Light? It’s like making love in a canoe- f***ing near water.
It’s courageous of you to share this.
All of this ultimately stems from the fact that the Western world hasn’t yet accepted the unfortunate reality that our economy is not productive enough to provide everyone with the standard of living that we think we “deserve.”
So we have to make up the difference with debt. I obviously don’t have a crystal ball, but I think the end game is sooner than anyone imagines.
You are correct. Plus we are slowly losing the benefits of the Imperial Wealth pump that directed low cost resources and goods with low cost labor to improve our standard of living. One has to marvel out how up until just recently Americans ( which make up about 5% of the worlds population) could consume 25% of the worlds resources. At one point we might have had the corner on technology and productivity such that we might deserve it. But now that we mostly just export printed money, cartoons, defective planes and 2nd rate military goods our claim to that share of the world’s resources is shaky at best. I think we are in for a good deal of belt tightening in the years ahead.
Yes. One should dive down to earth, and become the yeoman peasants we were really meant to be .. I mean we, well most of us anyway, are heading for Empire collapse one way or another. Might as started on the ground floor. Takes a spell to grok the tricks and nuaunces of n e o liberal feudal country living.
ps. Get to know your local ferrier and blacksmith .. never know when that field mare ofyour’s will need a decent shoein.
“our economy is not productive enough to provide everyone with the standard of living that we think we “deserve.””
You are 100% correct. And this is true across the western world, including Japan. Even in countries with socialized healthcare and pensions. These things are unaffordable longer term.
Yes. If I had to pinpoint one main cause, it’s medical advances and our much longer life expectancy because of it.
Given that 65+ people are largely taken care of by the rest of society (very few have enough money saved to retire and support themselves), working age people have to be productive enough to provide living expenses and health care to retirees for an average of 20 years (based on today’s life expectancy). That wasn’t the case in the past when life expectancy was 68.
Of course what could be inferred in your statement, is that the coalescing of traditional extended family members will evenually become the historical norm again, for a whole host of reasons.
The mechanisms that allowed so-called modern families to atomize .. and thus scatter across the four winds, will no longer make sense as thing continue to unwind.
Polecat, I think that’s probably right. And for families that can’t do that, the idea of a “golden years” retirement will likely become a luxury, like it once was.
Polecat,
It’s interesting what you mentioned about families, as my wife and I have de-atomized by intentionally sharing a rural property with my son and his family. We share costs, plus we get to be involved in our grandkids’ lives on a daily basis.
I’ll add another. There are large segments of society producing less than they consume which reproduce at higher rates than the mean. No, it’s not just the parasitic elites. In a sane world, this would never happen because no one would be permitted to produce unlimited offspring they cannot support.
That’s connected to (but somewhat different from) mass third world immigration. Low skill, low income, low IQ immigrants will never be able to pay for themselves, much less any offspring.
RightNYer, The medical care expenses are unnecessary if those seniors had actually taken care of themselves. Proper nutrition, good relationships, good movement that maintains health and mobility. Basically the Blue Zones research and the data related to those pop’s. That would significantly reduce the required funds along with increasing quality of life. It doesn’t need to be one or the other. The question is whether it can be turned around in time.
Polecat, the sociologists have long considered the nuclear family a short term experiment and expected society to move back to the multi-generational unit again. Arguably, the transition in western society started awhile and it will only increase as financial pressures climb. Anecdotally, I have long assumed that my son’s will probably never move out, instead they will bring their partners and children. Any home has to be able to comfortably deal with that reality. I doubt that we are alone in assume this is our future.
Find me a chart to support this.
I have not once seen a chart that indicates a decline in productivity as a whole across the nation. Wealth gap has certainly taken off like a rocket ship over the last 30 years though, in conjunction with falling taxes on only the most wealthy.
Productivity doesn’t have to have declined, if the expenses have gone up by more than productivity.
How much productivity is there in performing tasks which don’t generate real economic production?
There is a lot of economic activity counted as “growth” which has either zero actual value add or it is actually negative by making society actually poorer.
RightNYer:
You said: “our economy is not productive enough to provide everyone with the standard of living that we think we “deserve.” ”
What??? Our economy, and the global economy is extremely efficient. There is slack capacity almost (not quite – chips as contra-example) everywhere.
What’s lacking is buying power among the 99%. If they were making more, they could buy what they want/need.
The global economy is astonishingly, amazing, wonderfully productive. To produce the food, energy, housing, water, knowledge we need takes a small fraction of the available labor.
The thing we’re “making up the difference with debt” is the buying power the middle class (in the U.S. and western economies) no longer has.
The “debt” and (my addnl component, not yours) new money we’re creating is used to plug the gap between what we want to buy/afford, and what we actually can buy via the wealth our households are creating.
I’m saying this to try to direct attention to where the problem actually is.
Look, I don’t dispute that wealth inequality is a huge problem, but even if you taxed the top 1% at 100%, we still would have massive deficits. Our entitlement spending alone is unsustainable. Every other problem is just gravy.
I agree that taxing the 1% isn’t the answer.
I’m saying that the middle class doesn’t make enough, doesn’t capture enough of the benefits of productivity to make ends meet, and that problem is getting worse every year.
It’s _why_ we need borrow and create new money the way we do.
Entitlement spending is the _symptom_. The “effect” and not the “cause”. Lack of wealth-creating capacity in the middle class is the _problem_.
Your serve.
“Lack of wealth-creating capacity in the middle class is the _problem_.”
It would help if the middle and lower classes would use the resources they have more wisely. I get that many people don’t make and have enough. They still waste a lot of what they have.
@TP
Yet, oddly, the middle class is what is getting taxed out of existence. What taxes you say?
Increases in property tax, gas tax, sales tax, the indirect tax in terms of inflation, in addition to the squeeze put on by the income tax. Thank goodness the communist in the Senate had enough sense to say he wouldn’t support a federal gas tax on the infrastructure deal, because that actually hurts the poor people the most. And he figured he better buy cover for himself first.
The problem here is that basically, our so called leaders have been put band aids on the problems for the last 20 years, while the paper cut grew to a point that it’s almost like a limb has been hacked off. The same geniuses continue to apply the same band aid. And here we are, waging war on the “rich”
And yet UST yields and gold barely moves…
It jumped from 1.25% Tuesday morning to 1.42% today.
at the moment bonds are still low, maybe they are still more scare of deflation than inflation
I guess people still trust in government honesty.
Lying SOS Daly got no love today with his polyanna-isms. I think folks are finally waking up to the reality that this inflation will not be transitory, and the Fed is either stupid, or lying.
Do you think the unspoken policy here is to devalue the National Debt, like we did in 70s and 80s? Of course, current and recent spending policy out of Washington seems intent on counteracting such a strategy, if it exists, but of course the Fed has no control over that. Perhaps the strategy to devalue all existing debt generally, which would of course benefit not only governments at various levels, but corporations, and the ultra rich? What is the strategy?
Yes, I think there is some of that.
With an average maturity of 65 months I don’t see how they can get ahead of the curve even if they weren’t adding new trillions on a yearly basis.
Could this be the start of hyperinflation?
No. Just normal big inflation. That’s bad enough.
The debasement of paper currency by people in either elected or unelected positions is a phenomenon as old as humanity.
The US is effectively on our 5th currency (the continental, greenbacks, grey backs, redeemable fed res notes, and now irredeemable fed res notes). I’d suggest figuring out how to have a voice in what type of monetary system comes next, and which is compatible with liberty.
How this ends shouldn’t be a mystery for anyone with access to the internet.
Historical note on currency debasement: most here are familiar with runaway inflation embodied by Zimbabwe and Weimar. I read a disturbing account about the officials orchestrating that. After the fact they were proud of what they did. It was the right thing to do and they congratulated themselves at how well they performed.
A human trait is that self can always be self justified.
Now consider our financial officials with their elite pedigrees, high IQ, intellectual status, dominating personalities and being cheered on by vested interests. Do you suppose they are any different than the blind ignoramuses of Zimbabwe and Weimar? Something for future historians to mull over.
“history is the history of nations debasing their currency” F A Hayek
Whilst here in the uk. Just this week the cost to repair the fence in my garden is up 10% from last month. Engine oil is up 45% from last year. Home energy costs are up 15% from last year and groceries are up an average of 10% over the last 6 months and that’s with a good dose of shrinkflation thrown in.
As a saver the only thing I can do is spend less money. Oh and by lots of essentials as and when they go on offer.
“buy lots of essentials as and when they go on offer”
Agreed, especially house brands.
We are in the CRACK UP phase of collapse. Isn’t clear as a bell now?
…The problem comes when the government continuously pours more and more money, injecting it into the economy to give it a short-term boost, which eventually triggers a fundamental breakdown in the economy. In their efforts to prevent any downturn in the economy, monetary authorities continue to expand the supply of money and credit at an accelerating pace and avoid turning off the taps of money supply until it is too late…
Sounds about right. I sure hope that isn’t what is going on. But Based on what I see from my view of banking I believe lax lending practices are here for everything you may want. RV, Boat, 4-wheel etc..
Don’t anyone worry….the Bureau of Labor is working nights and weekends to ensure the inflation does not affect us. The substitutes they have arrived at thus far are:
1. Used car prices to Mule pricing. For those that want luxury…..horses. Some of the boys were opposed due to hay costing more that gasoline.
2. Home pricing……to tents. One of my sons reports the Afghans live in hovels made of buffalo chips…..but the boys at labor have not picked up on that one quality improvement yet.
3. Food…….MRE’s made for the army in 1975. Your choice of delicious menu items such as green eggs and yellow bacon, deep fried green jello salsa or brown orange jam.
4. For those that enjoy electric air conditioning…….you’ll be issued a dog tread mill attached to a generator. What does your dog have to do anyway.
….the lights are still burning so more great ideas on the way.
Regarding MREs, you forgot the bean component ..
Funny you should mention lighting, as the book I’m reading is about the early modern period western societies (15th to late 18th centuries, generally) where illumination was produced by candle, torch, oil lamp, bonfire or even moonlight – pre electrification. Facinating history, that! Things could go there again, you know ..
But people are paying these prices for items that are completely discretionary like lodging, restaurants, recreation, airfares, apparel etc…. If you look at these surveys everyone agrees that there is inflation but they think that both the economy and especially the job market are the best they have ever been (especially the job market), that wages will catch up if they haven’t already or they can just find another job with a 10% + pay increase.. Both the conference board and umichigan consumer confidence surveys are near their all time record highs respectively
From my perspective, all the essentials of life have become much more expensive , not only in last 6 months but in last 10 years.
Rents have doubled, home prices have doubled, food prices have increased, utility prices have increased quite a lot, gas prices up, cost of education has gone up, medical/insurance etc have gone up yoy.
the inflation is not 5% but much more higher but govt would manipulate the data as much as they can
Wolf, can you dp CPI comparison apples to apples to current CPI to 1970s CPI at the 1970s calculated and included items?
“But people are paying these prices for items that are completely discretionary like …”
Wolf and many of us on this board have gaped in wonder about these buying frenzies we have seen in recent months– where people are so willing to overpay for everything from used cars to houses to building supplies to vacations, etc.
When you sit down and think about it– this is not normal, it is an aberration, given the pandemic, lockdowns, and recession.
Analyst John Rubino has an interesting perspective on this phenomenon that resonates with me: this weird consumer behavior is evidence of a form of mass psychosis permeating through society. Whether through sheer frustration or fear of uncertainty it seems people are opening up their wallets and spending with abandon.
Of course, this trend will revert eventually and that hangover is going to be a doozy.
I don’t understand it either. I can understand, for example, once you realized you’d be working from home a lot, buying a comfortable chair and a larger computer monitor.
But the amount of spending on pure “toys” is really bizarre to me. I’m starting to think that something is wrong with me.
No no RightNYer, you’re plenty sane. Stay as nimble as possiblle and maintain.
Jerome Powell “Inflation is not a problem for this time as near as I can figure. Right now, M2 [money supply] does not really have important implications. It is something we have to unlearn.” Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve.”
M2 doesn’t represent means-of-payment money. The correlation between transaction deposits and inflation is perfect. It hit a new high in June. Inflation is not transitory.
M2 has not or ever tracked CPI inflation for any recent period of time.
The reason for this inflation is because people are willing to pay these higher prices for items that are entirely discretionary like restaurants and new /used cars along with the weekend warriors shelling out whatever for those UTVs abd and jetskis along with the God awful Thule cylindrical things that people put on top of SUVs – – – how much stuff does someone need whentthey travel by car
I’d like to hear the pros of modest deflation over modest inflation. What would that do to our economy? Where would that put us compared to competitor countries?
No takers? No one wants to explain the benefits of day 2 to 5% deflation vs 2 to 5% inflation, either as to the country as a system or as to the country vs it’s competitor countries?
I’m not economist, but from what I have read, deflation is the bigger boogieman for the economy. This is because spending dries up and since economies operate on the trickle up principle, well you know what happens next.
During deflation people are waiting for prices to drop before spending their money. If enough people wait and don’t spend money (waiting for better prices), it’s a massive downward spiral and the economy severely contracts.
In contrast, 10% annual inflation while rather unpleasant for the consumer class is far more palatable the John Galt’s of the world because in an inflationary environment, life goes on. With deflation, life might not go on since few people are spending money and the economy seriously contracts as a result.
You don’t want inflation or deflation. You want stable prices.
makruger,
A little bit of inflation followed by a little bit of deflation works just fine. That is true price stability. No problem. No one wants an extreme of either one. Try to keep it to zero, go over a little, go under a little.
All the wealth in America is held by the boomers and retirees. Deflation would be a godsend for them. If the people live long enough their annuities will put them out on the street will all the rest of the homeless as inflation ravages their fixed income annuities.
I thought the Fed’s Plan for this increase in Inflation was to start bringing down the massive US debt – when ?! The only thing this is doing is killing off the Working Man and Woman’s chances of affording their quality of Life
M
I don’t think they planned for this inflation. I think they wanted to cruise along at the same old 2% but they screwed up massively and now they’re in a ba** vice.
You can’t play with inflation and deflation is even worse.
Many have compared today’s inflation to the 1970’s. Future historians can debate this. But point of view makes a big difference. In 1969 I was a brand new college grad starting a job as a chemical engineer. Breezed through the 1970’s as salary kept up or exceeded inflation. Watched prices go up, but so what.
Fast forward 50 years and I am retired and modestly comfortable – but on a very fixed income. This time inflation is going to be cutting into my standard of living. Guess what – I am a lot more concerned this time.
Eferg,
We’re in the same boat. The wife and I are saving furiously, but not money — things. Stocking up on nonperishable foods, silver, etc.
It’s pretty cold in SF now, so I am burning my dollar bills to keep myself warm.
Everyone will end up just like Micheal Jackson who used to burn thousand dollar bills for fun.
Oh, C’mon man! Couldn’t you utilize human chips instead? You know, improve the local ambiance by doing your civic duty and staying warm at the same time (Yeah, I get that SF ain’t the Prairie, but still..) Perhaps you could market that uh, ‘concept’ .. maybe even venture pitch it to ‘ol Lizzy Holmes, giving her a new outlook on life, once she’s paroled of course.
By SF you mean Frisco? And you are cold? Wow. We’re not cold here on Van Isle I guess about a thousand miles (?) north. Who knew?
At this rate, that may be the best use!
1) In the last 10 years the dollar fell 20%, yet deposits
in commercial banks are up from $7T to $17T, peaking @ $17.12
last month.
2) Real M1 up in 10 years from $850B to $7.16T, taking off within a
months, almost $5T, from $2.27T in Jan 2021 to to $7T in Feb 2021.
3) When TLT breached June 2020 low, TLT gap lower between Jan 5 2021
and Jan 6. The selling didn’t stop until mid Mar. TLT rise was stopped by Mar 18 2020 low. TLT in re- distribution, or re-accumulation.
4) TY, US10 Futures price : after a sell off that lasted until early Apr 2021, TY moved up until it reached big red Mar 18 2020 low.
The inflation guff is not going to hold and this article is exhibit A. When purchasing power declines you are technically in deflation, and at first glance, prices rise. Inflation in assets has been going on for years, now it hits main street the end of monetary inflation is at hand. Also the backwash when supply chains and labor equalize. We are going to negative rates, soon, and the Fed isn’t worried because they know the dollar will be last man standing. Even while the purchasing power declines, the forex dollar will rise. (thats the story in yields). The US has to do nothing really,, keep the peace, and they will come out smelling like a rose. Shortage of dollars probably means that EMs will have to adopt crypto. Let them work out the bugs. US consumers are end users. Maybe SDR will provide a bridge.
With zero interest rates and inflation running at 10 percent the dollar will turn to confetti. All Americans will end up poor like what happened in Argentina. The average person won’t even be able to afford a loaf of bread.
‘ When purchasing power declines you are technically in deflation…’
You are inventing a private language. Technically, as in the dictionary definition, deflation is an increase in the purchasing power of the dollar.
The Great Depression is universally known as a period of deflation. The purchasing power of the dollar increased dramatically, to the point where once valuable real estate went for back taxes.
Here is a Canadian example:
In spite of two 5 % wage cuts for a Dominion Civil Servant (Fed Gov) their standard of living rose dramatically due to the increased purchasing power of their dollars.
This was true of the English- speaking world, which did not experience a currency collapse or change. Germany rapidly went through 3 currencies, the hyper- inflated Imperial mark was replaced by the temporary Renten mark at one billion to one in 1923, and it was replaced by the Reichsmark.
Will being Woke be satisfying enough for the electorate or will they demand more stemmie fiat. This is the main thing on the table in DC at the moment. I think that “the people” will opt for more free fiat . There is a quote from an old dead white guy named Ben Franklin that warns of mob rule “democracy” displacing our constitutional republic . The warning is simple. The republic will fall when the mob and their mouth piece , the politician, figures out how to help themselves to the treasury of the republic . Old Ben also knew the protection sound money offers against the bankers debt notes such as the federal reserve note . Hey, the guy tried to warn us and he even took the time of operating a quill pen to put it on paper .Get ready for less and less with anethesising Fed hedonic ointment liberally applied. The old Bard gave us the mantra. Neither a lender nor a borrower you be.
“Vote for Warnock and Ossoff and we’ll give you $2,000 right away!”
What a despicable human being.
So PBS has an episode of “Frontline” on tonight entitled “The Power of the Fed”. It proposes that the Fed has been captured by Wall Street and is creating dangerous asset bubbles. Jeremy Grantham characterizes what the Fed has created on Wall Street as a “giant bloodsucker,” that is “sucking more than twice the blood out of the rest of the economy.” Might be worth checking out tonight.
Captured???
There are dozens of youtube videos of Fed presidents and chairperson testifying in front of congress in 2021.
Go watch a few.
A softball Kumbayah love fest.
Oooh interesting! Might take a peek at that. Surprised they’re letting that air 😂
Well Wolf, not to worry, because the Second Coming of COVID is upon us.
Saw a bunch of new cases of COVID type pneumonia come in thru the ER in the last few days. Younger people, in their 20s to 50s.
I figured this was coming, a week after the big 4th of July holiday, all the masking mandates removed, people gathering and traveling like the pandemic was over.
It’s not over. It’s back
Just curious, but were these cases of un-vaccinated people? And what part of the globe are we talking?
Anthony A.,
If I remember right, Gandalf said that he practices in a big metro area in Texas.
But, but, what about all the vaccinations and herd immunity?
If the ‘second coming of COVID’ as you put it means enforcing more draconian lockdowns and restrictions on people as per 2020 then the economy will enter a final tailspin that even unlimited trillions of dollars won’t stop.
Sounds something like the Spanish Flu of 1918/1919. Took out a lot of young people in their 30s including my Grandpa in 1919. He was 30.
Let’s just say I live in a very large Republican controlled state whose governor lifted all mask mandates four months ago, and where EVERYTHING has opened up – bars, movie theaters, restaurants, etc.
The vaccination rate statewide is about 42%, which is about the same rate as the metropolitan area of my practice.
Yes, vaccines DO PROTECT PEOPLE. Not 100%, but if you are vaccinated and continue to take precautions with masks and do not go to closed gatherings with large numbers of people vocalizing (that lethal combination has been shown to be absolutely the best way to spread lots of the virus into the air to other people), you will be pretty close to being protected 100%.
Lots of stats and data have been coming in about this, and something like over 90% of the NEW TESTED POSITIVE cases of COVID are in the un-vaccinated. Over 99% of the severe cases of COVID, the ones who are not only +COVID, but are severely ill enough to require hospitalization, are UN-VACCINATED.
I got vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine back in February and early March of 2020, in the early group of doses given out to healthcare workers. The vaccine was available through our hospital system as early as mid-December 2019. I waited about two months to get some more info to see if anybody got any bad reactions from this and then got vaccinated. Yep, I did get a reaction to this vaccine, but it went away and I’m glad I got it.
So, at 42% vaccination rates, my state is no where near herd immunity, which would probably occur at 60-70% vaccination rates. Some states, generally the smaller Democrat controlled ones, do have such high rates of vaccination rates. They are and will do fine.
The numbers of new COVID cases I’m seeing now are about what it was like in April and May of 2020, when COVID was starting to spike and spread across the nations.
Welcome to COVID Hell, Part Deux.
P.S., in case any of you are wondering why I threw in the bits about Republican and Democrat affiliation and the COVID pandemic, there have been lots of surveys/polls which have shown a vast chasm in beliefs and willingness to get vaccinated between people who identify as Democrats vs people who identify as Republicans, with the great majority of Democrats believing in the vaccines and willing to get them, and the great majority of Republicans NOT trusting the vaccines and unwilling to get them.
You meant, 20 and 21 presumably.
By the way, just how severe are the cases from variant D, and L? (I think it’s L for Lamda right, or are we at E for Epsilon) Totally lost track on this one.
I have heard over and over again how easily it spreads, but for all that, not a single word on effects. I would be curious to know from someone who is actually practicing medicine (like yourself) and presumably has first hand experience on how dangerous the current variant is in terms of health. I mean are we talking common cold level of symptoms, or are we talking MERS/SARS level of threat?
I have it ready to record. It’s on at 9:00 PM Central time here.
PBS stands for Petroleum Broadcasting System. Don’t get your hopes up, they are just another BS machine working on behalf of Wall Street and Capitalist shills masquerading as our leaders.
My family’s grocery bill doubled in a year to a year and a half: I made the purchases and could not believe it when I compared old and new bills.
As I posted before, I haven’t seen any massive food price inflation yet around here. Must be because of the cutthroat competition among grocery stores. I buy mostly domestically produced produce and (very little) meat items. Only imported items have gone way up, especially from Europe.
California is cutting down dried up almond trees. Food prices will rise. Central Valley wells have gone dry. Well drillers are booked months in advance drilling deeper. Fires may cut power supplies again this year. Fires as far away as Siberia and Europe due to climate change. Hydroelectric capacity is reduced. Worse drought in 1000 yrs according to one source.
No signs of a housing crash in my area. Stock market near record highs. Families receiving $300 per child/month emergency pandemic stimulus. Big pharma building out billions of doses per year vaccine production. Unemployment is high due to big government paying them not to work. Massive emergency rent and mortgage forbearance and homeless people in the streets.
Where I live they’re culling the cattle herds because there is no pasture due to drought.
Undoubtedly this will effect food prices, in addition to inflation.
1) The periodic flexible “hedonic quality adjustment”, – when the item improve, it’s not the same item – and price increase is not inflation, it
represent a better product.
2) Side by side in housing compare the cost of the house when it
was bought, if found, and the selling price, with some adjustment for improvements.
3) If u bough a house for $250K in 2011 and sold it last month for $850K,
after some “hedonic” adjustment and 20% dollar devaluation in real terms u doubled your investment, even if u had to fixed it every year (before the FIRE dept. and two commissions).
4) If u bought a house in the early 1990’s, after the S&L debacle, in real terms, the value of the house is x4 – X5 more.
5) In 2011 SPX was 1,000. Last month 4,300, plus 10 years rent, with room to expand.
6) In the early 90’s SPX was 450. Old bums surfing on 10% without expenses, doing nothing all day, besides few trips to the Egypt’s pyramids.
7) Conclusion : RE is a great investment for the banks, the insurance cos, the munis, but cars deflate. Buy a new one every 2 years, before u have to fix it.
CPI-W. which is the index used to adjust Social Security benefits for inflation, now running at a 6% clip. Twenty years ago that might have given lawmakers cause for concern, now they just whine for the Fed to print further.
Ah but printing will be forced to stop since they’ve already all control on inflation. Rate hikes coming very soon which means taper comes even sooner. Treasury market has to take the training wheels off after more than a decade. This should be amusing to watch.
Powell should make monetary restitution to all Americans thereby leaving him penniless. Powell should resign before he destroys the entire world population not just the Americans.
You can ignore base effect and look at the month over month rates increasing.
I hope somebody at the Fed has studied 1972 Chile, or can at least google “Inertial inflation”, and warn people about the positive feedback loop to hyperinflation.
CPI inflation still looks historically high even when you drop out all the things humans need to survive on this planet…
Bloomberg CPI inflation chart showing All Items MINUS Food, Shelter, Energy, Used Cars and Trucks:
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E6MN_54XMAcL8Jl?format=png&name=medium
In 1993 I started tracking all income and expenses (cash flow) in a Quicken file that I maintain to this day…28 years of data. All of the cash flow directly related to the purchase, ownership and sale of two new homes from 1987 to 2007 were recorded. Cash flow directly related to the ownership and operation of a home used solely as an owner-occupied residence is negative until the house is sold. Only then will an unrealized gain or loss be realized as cash flow. Given the time and effort that was required to track the cash flow of home ownership, I suspect a lot homeowners are not fully cognizant of just how much it truly costs to own and operate their homes, and the full impact of the inflation referenced in Wolf’s article on those costs.
But you can’t calculate the price of joy when
you tell someone to get off your property.
I agree 100% on the cash flow drain of a house. It’s not the great dream everyone thinks it is if you buy too much house. I am retired and have a good deal renting now. If I buy and pay cash I need to mentally set aside roughly the purchase price of the house to pay for tax, insurance and maintenance for the next 30 years.
So much erudite logical discussion about lies.
Get over it, they are lying. Don’t try to understand or analyze the lies. Just recognize what you are told as lies and do your own research and find your own trustworthy sources to guess what will happen and plan accordingly.
The Fed is adhering PERFECTLY to their soon to be announced NEW mandates
“It is the Federal Reserve’s actions, as a central bank, to achieve these goals specified by Congress: promote unemployment by providing cheap money to the federal government to dole out and encourage idleness, promote inflation, punish savers and holders of dollars, and promote record low long term interest rates so as to facilitate the pulling of wealth forward from the future generations of the United States, and we will partner up and take advice from outside entities that have big bets on in the markets.”
Wolf, great job bringing inflation and money printing to the forefront, which is the biggest issue of our time, yet totally ignored by the mass media.
This “transitory inflation” theme spouted by the Federal Reserve is pure absurdity, as well as the omission of home price inflation from CPI measures. The Fed has been avoiding transparency for a long time, which is not consistent with a fair and democratic country.
So what’s the solution? Will rate hikes make chips magically appear? Will it grow more produce in California? Will it encourage more domestic Oil production? Will it bring down the cost of a used car? No.
This is not a monetary problem. It’s a supply problem and if you hike rates you’re bringing back 1937.
There’s nothing to be done for this from a monetary standpoint.
There’s a huge “action bias” in play. I hope J-po has the balls to resist the pressure to “do something” and for once let markets do their job.
Michael, how’s about the Fed cease all QE and the federal government cease all stimulus and let interest rates gravitate to their natural equilibrium…you know, the old-fashion way.
It started as a structural economic problem then the Fed created a monetary problem on top of it. Now we have two problems, plus a government transparency issue.
No, but rate hikes will incentivize productive capital deployment which, over time, will make chips magically appear.
Michael Gorback,
It’s a MASSIVE monetary problem that has now changed the inflationary mindset, which is a characteristic of persistent inflation, aggravated by other problems.
Used cars, your example, is a great example, and I have discussed this many times: Very few people HAVE to buy a used car today and pay those crazy prices. They could wait a year or two and drive what they have, and the issue would have never popped up. And there wouldn’t be a supply problem. There would be an excess inventory problem.
But the Fed created this massive tsunami of cash and asset price inflation, and monetized the government’s stimulus spending, and it changed everything, totally. Pricing is now a loose cannon. Now people pay whatever crazy prices to buy stuff they don’t need to buy, when before they wouldn’t have bought them at those prices, and those price increases wouldn’t have stuck.
What the Fed is now doing, given this pricing environment, is completely effing nuts.
Remember Wolf, we’re all just along for the ride here. Spectators in this game even though sometimes the spectators gets totally whacked by the players.
Think of it like watching the hunger games, except the audience gets to participate whether they like it or not.
Cause the J team is playing the game, you’re welcomed to play… as long as you control a few trillion dollars. Otherwise, just smile and relax.. it will be all over soon.
@ Michael Gorback –
as jon said above:
“From my perspective, all the essentials of life have become much more expensive , not only in last 6 months but in last 10 years.
Rents have doubled, home prices have doubled, food prices have increased, utility prices have increased quite a lot, gas prices up, cost of education has gone up, medical/insurance etc have gone up yoy.
the inflation is not 5% but much more higher but govt would manipulate the data as much as they can”
——————-
The fact that there are supply issues does not negate the fact that money expansion (inflation 1) and rising prices (inflation 2) has been continuous for decades. The FED has suppressed the prudent and rewarded the profligate. They have contributed to the financialization of America and the hollowing out of the economy. That is why a 10 cent candy bar from the 70’s is now $1.59. That is why a great many Americans are debt slaves.
Good thing all consumers don’t purchase a home or used vehicle every year.
Here’s an anecdotal report to add to the feeling of doom. I’m living in a small RV, currently in W. Colorado, where I’m in the mountains trying to escape the heat. It’s truly brutal. Add to that a LOT of smoke from the Western wildfires and I’m seeing a lot of people going home (if they didn’t sell it) or fleeing to hotels to escape, which are booked solid.
Those who bought RVs and such thinking they’d vacation and work from the road are screwed. I’ve been in Utah, Wyoming, and Montana and it’s the same story. Smoke and heat and nowhere to go. And it’s just getting started.
A good friend just got divorced and decided it was a good time to do the things he’s always wanted. He sold his expensive house in Boise and bought a pickup with a camper, then quit his well-paying job in marketing. He’s always been a big spender, and I suspect he has a good amount of cash from the sale, which he’ll go through quickly.
You can’t live the cheap RV life anywhere but the Western states, as there’s very little public land in the Midwest and East to camp on for free. A lot of unrealistic dreams are getting a reality check.
Your house in Austin or Houston will be worth much less if Dallas will
a war zone, between US gov forces and gov Abbott forces, if he dare arresting the dem deserters.
Agree.
In the 70’s UK inflation there were no index linked bonds available to invest in. Govt debt came to be seen as a pure scam. Hardly any rates, anywhere, covered inflation. Very few dividends even did. There was a huge market crash in 1974 which I now reckon saw the big inflation coming, but it was not obvious at the time.
When it was all over they decided that the Govt should offer index linked bonds to ensure that confidence would be restored in the honesty of Govt finance.
Great how that worked out, they were in such demand, their returns turned out to be poorer than conventional bonds.
Winning against inflation is very very difficult.
I’m concerned that a lot of the inflationary pressures will prove to be transitory (ie the Fed will be correct). As Wolf mentioned, the rise in used car prices is unsustainable and was a big driver of the recent inflation spike. Although house prices are rising at a rapid price, they’re not included in the CPI calculation. This will empower central bankers to continue with their ultra-easy monetary policies.
I believe this would be a big problem. Low rates and QE have greatly exacerbated wealth inequality. Asset owners have been huge beneficiaries, but for everyone else it’s been a disaster. It’s made if very difficult for young people to buy a house and for older people to save for their retirement and fund their retirement.
Asset bubbles also have a habit of bursting and the consequences are severe for everyone. The collapse in house prices led to the Great Recession. After the tech boom and bust, it took the Nasdaq 13 years to exceed its previous high. Japan has never fully recovered from its asset price bubble in the late 1980s.
It’s time for central bankers to take asset price inflation as seriously as CPI inflation. NZ’s central bank who pioneered inflation targeting, is now taking house prices into account. The ECB has also indicated it will do the same (although the details are unclear). In the past, the Fed has spoken about asset price inflation (eg Greenspan’s irrational exuberance speech in 1997) and the famous 1950s speech about taking away the punch bowl when the party gets going. Jerome Powell, however, has been very quiet on this topic, despite all the excesses (eg crypto and SPACs). This has to change.
Another great article from Wolf. No one I’ve seen provides the same detailed analysis and explains everything so clearly.
Nick said: “I’m concerned that a lot of the inflationary pressures will prove to be transitory (ie the Fed will be correct).”
————————————
Inflation is not, nor has it been transitory. Money expansion (inflation 1) and rising prices (inflation 2) has been continuous for decades.