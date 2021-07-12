Consumers Expect Red-Hot Inflation to Crush Their Earnings: Fed’s Survey

And the folks who experienced the high inflation of the 1970s and early 1980s as adults expect inflation to hit 5.7% in one year.
When the Fed discusses inflation, and the extent to which it would be allowed to exist, it always mentions “inflation expectations” and that they are and should be “well anchored” because persistent consumer price inflation is in part a psychological phenomenon, where consumers are willing to pay higher prices because they expect higher prices. Companies are getting away with charging higher prices, and because they expect to charge higher prices, they’re raising their wages, but not as much as they raise prices. These inflation expectations contribute to a cascade of higher prices leading to higher prices. And consumers’ inflation expectations are now blowing out.
The inflation expectations for one year from now jumped to 4.8% in June, the highest in the survey going back to June 2013, according to the New York Fed’s Survey of Consumer Expectations today.
The under-40 crowd expects inflation to hit 3.8% a year from now. The 40-60-year-olds expect inflation of 4.7%. The over-60 crowd expects inflation to hit 5.7%.
It’s that over-60 crowd that experienced as adults the high-inflation era of the 1970s and early 1980s. The younger ones have only heard about it.
These inflation expectations tracked by the New York Fed roughly match the inflation expectations tracked by the University of Michigan’s Survey of Consumers, whose latest reading jumped to 4.6%.
The inflation expectation whoppers.
According to the New York Fed’s survey, consumers expect to face these price increases over the next 12 months.
- Home prices: +6.2%
- Rent: +9.7%
- Food prices: +7.1%
- Gasoline prices: +9.2%
- Healthcare costs: +9.4%
- College education: +7.0%.
Adding up housing costs, food, gasoline, and healthcare, which for many consumers make up nearly all of their spending and which are expected to rise between 6.2% and 9.7%, it’s hard to come up with an overall inflation expectations figure of only 4.8%. But OK, we’ll cut our consumers some slack here.
Consumers expect inflation to outrun their earnings.
Consumers expect their earnings to grow by only 2.6%, and their total household income by 3.0% over the next 12 months, even as they expect prices overall to increase by 4.8%.
This chart shows to what extent one-year inflation expectations (red) are outrunning one-year earnings growth expectations (green). If this continues to play out like this, it’s going to get tough for these consumers:
Three-year expectations have jumped, but not as much.
For now, the widely hyped messages from the Fed and the government, echoed by the major news outlets, that this bout of inflation is just “temporary” or “transitory” are resonating with consumers to some extent.
Inflation expectations for three years from now have jumped, but not as high, reaching nearly 3.57% in May and 3.55% in June. The green line reflects inflation expectations over the next three years, against the inflation expectations over the next 12 months (red line):
It’s these longer-term inflation expectations that the Fed is now hanging its hat on, including in the minutes from its last FOMC meeting. But the Committee is split.
On one side, “a number of participants noted that, despite increases earlier this year, measures of longer-term inflation expectations had remained in ranges that were broadly consistent with the Committee’s longer-run inflation goal.”
On the other side, “several participants expressed concern that longer-term inflation expectations might rise to inappropriate levels if elevated inflation readings persisted.”
All of them are behind the curve already. The FOMC meeting minutes also spell out the Fed’s goals: “to achieve inflation that averages 2 percent over time (per core PCE now = 3.6%) and longer-term inflation expectations that are well anchored at 2 percent (now = 3.5%).”
Inflation expectations are among the factors that build persistent inflation. Spikes in commodities and other goods, due to unique circumstances, fire up temporary inflation. But enough of those spikes and enough of that temporary inflation trigger rises in inflation expectations as the whole inflationary mindset changes, and the cascade of higher prices leading to higher prices begins.
For a comparison.
The last time inflation was close to 5.7% was in 1990.
Interest rates were at 7.00%.
Wages will come no where near to keeping up.
No one, part of the 99.9%, wants inflation. It destroys your standard of living, robs you of you savings and of your time spent working for a wage.
Yet we have those in charge going full bore to create it.
How did we get here? And why can nothing stop it?
Because there’s not yet enough support for an uprising. At this point, anyone fighting back would be a terrorist. You’re only a freedom fighter if enough people are on your side.
Touche and your only a freedom fighter provided the historians decide you won.
RightNYer…your off topic negatively is depressing. You are a better man than that!
As long as one takes their shoes off and is not carrying an oversized tube of toothpaste they’re good to go.
inflation is good for bankers. bankers want higher interest rates and a steep yield curve. borrow for nothing, lend at high rates.
at some level i think that inflation over the next couple months doesnt mean anything, but the long-term mechanism for reducing inflation is for us to have a financial melt-down and then inflation and interest rates fall hard.
i just dont see how inflation rates are contained if the markets dont crash.
“bankers want higher interest rates and a steep yield curve. borrow for nothing, lend at high rates.”
Well, now that inflation expectation has been baked into popular culture for the last six months or so, what’s keeping them from doing just that?
“How did we get here? And why can nothing stop it?”
Because we have a bunch of greedy psychopaths running things. Something can definitely be done to stop it, but people are too lazy to do what needs to be done. Think “French Revolution” and “lamp posts.”
Why do interest rates have anything to do with anything? If debt is more expensive surely it would make matters worse for most people not better?
In any case, inflation expectations does not equal inflation reality. According to a survey the WSJ ran a couple of days ago, most institutions expect inflation to drop below 3 per cent in 2022.
So who knows, but without wage rises I find a hard time seeing where the inflation will come from, “psychological phenomenon” or not.
2banana…
Dead on!
In 1999 and 2006, inflation was up but not to today’s levels…
The 30yr mortgage was 6%. Now 3% and STILL SUPPORTED by the Fed buying MBSs. Why?
A tremendous departure from the financial history of this nation….where Fed Funds would cover the inflation rate. Why? Because holders of dollars should not get hurt….that’s why.
And now, curiously, interest rates are zero and inflation north of 5%….and not a word of “How can the Fed promote inflation? How can the Fed not react and fight inflation?”
The Fed has been hijacked, IMO. There is no other possibility. They have broken the normality, and some are getting filthy rich off the planned THEFT from the America Worker/People.
Powell should be asked if he is being coerced to do what he is doing…
Something is swaying the Fed…….off the rails.
Unfortunately, Congressmen love the free money and are likely fully invested in the stock market. So, who do you call?
Spend spend spend…Nevemore quoth the Raven.
Well, don’t worry, the government will save us. They do so by more stimulus and bailing us out.
I remember when Bush Jr sent a check to everyone. I enjoyed it, I think it was a paltry $100 or something like that. But thought it was a good idea.
Fast forward two decades, the stimulus checks are several times that amount. Now I see the problem, but hey don’t worry, we can print money until we are blue in the face. Let the future take care of itself.
When will some Democrat suggest sending out “Inflation compensation checks”?
Lmao acting as if both parties aren’t essentially the same economically at this point, with different takes on social issues to rile up their goons. You need to be smarter than this.
Historicus, that is the funniest statement ever!
Uh ho, the Dems didn’t get the joke and think it’s a great idea.
You’re to blame, you know…
“inflation compensation checks” — Now that’s good stuff.
MCH
You forgot to mention the Jimmy Carter $50 rebate which was the cornerstone of his campaign. Or the Geroge McGovern $1,000 check for every American.
Inflation always outpaces earnings for working people, blue or white collars. That’s the point.
I guess the solace is that compared to the rest of the world, and to 100+ years ago, we’re still doing pretty good most things considered. Preps are always a good thing, though. However, I think it is too late for individuals to factor in inflation fears now. The best time to prepare is when things are rosy, not scary.
And yes I lived in the 70s and watched my mortgage jump by 10 percentage points upon 1st term renewal…7% to 17% if memory serves. Plus, I lost my job and worked way to make ends meet. It was a real grind and left a mark on this mark. :-) I would not wish it on anyone.
This is demonstrably not true, otherwise we’d all already have no earning power whatsoever.
“It’s that over-60 crowd that experienced as adults the high-inflation era of the 1970s and early 1980s.”
This sudden, out of nowhere “high-inflation era” was sobering. I was young, but it taught me that the world was not as rock-solid and predictable as my young years presumed at that time. Time to grow up!
Japan has been doing this for 30 years and their median standard of living has increased. Arguably, largely due to technology, but in total, they are doing well.
Hmmm, well, actually Japan has been in deflation for the good part of 20 years. Salaries have not increased during that time either. Arguably, salaries have gone down, as permanent (‘seishain’/正社員) jobs at companies have been reclassified to temporary (‘haken’/派遣 or ‘gyoumu itaku’/業務委託) roles with no pension or benefits and crappier pay.
Cost of things has certainly come down since the advent of shops like Don-quixote et.al. in the 90s importing the usual flood of cheap made in China clothes, appliances..etc., but salaries and working conditions I think have come down faster, particularly since the Yen hasn’t really appreciated much over the last decade or two.
This also means that Japanese travelling and shopping abroad have less money on a real exchange rate basis than they did in the past (since prices in the US (for example) went up with inflation over the years, but the yen exchange rate didn’t change much and Japanese salaries did not go up either as there has been no inflation in Japan to raise salaries.
As a result, lots of young people who would have gotten permanent roles at companies in the past, are now on crappy temp contracts, so are afraid to marry or start families.
Particularly during the bubble era in the late 80s, it was easy to get a good job with great bonus fresh out of school, even if you had no / lousy skills (yaitenai, kuenai roku de nashi na hito), but that is not the case today, where finding good jobs is hard even for smart people, and many very skilled engineers and bi-lingual people make rather crappy salaries by 2021 standards.
Older people who owned their house in Tokyo are doing OK, but young people are having a harder time of it, something I could see clearly in Tokyo and in the regions over 20 years of being there.
Money is a poor excuse for young people not to marry. Previous generations had even less and married anyway?
Let’s just call a spade a spade: young people these days don’t want the responsibility of marriage children and a family.
Peanut Gallery,
Live in your patents’ basement and start a family there?
Is that the real American Dream?
Let’s just call a spade a spade: young people these days have been propagandized to within an inch of their lives.
And if you REALLY want to get to the root of the problem, ask WHO is doing that propagandizing. Is there a group of people overwhelmingly and disproportionately pushing it?
I am 27. I make $100k, and my girlfriend makes about the same. Our choice is to:
1. Not have kids, continue to build wealth in savings and investments.
2. Have kids now and divert everything that we were saving into housing, child care, health care, and every other expense that come along with kids. Barely save the minimum in our 401ks to get a match, and hang our retirement hope on social security still being there.
3. Try to front-load as much savings as possible before having kids, then when our cash flow goes to near-zero it wouldn’t matter as we can coast to retirement. We should be able to hit $1M invested by 35, then just let that grow for 25 years untouched.
The issue with option 3 is you have to come out of college with minimal debt and a high-paying 4 year degree to attain it, which we did with engineering degrees. Anyone who is in a field that takes time to ramp up in salary, goes to grad school, or takes out a lot of loans is SOL.
Note that we cannot simply move somewhere housing and child care is cheaper, as we would not be able to retain these salaries outside of a HCOL area.
Your claim that younger generations don’t want the responsibility of a family is false. Many want kids but CHOOSE not to have them because they don’t feel they can adequately fulfill that responsibility in an America with stagnant wages and ever-increasing cost of living.
If boomers want us to have kids so bad, why do we have to pay you $500k more than you paid for a house 30 years ago? I can’t finance your retirement through home equity AND afford kids, pal.
Flounder,
Your respond represents an interesting dichotomy: money or kids.
If you’re wrestling with that, don’t have kids.
Culturally the Japanese place a high priority on group/society. The same can’t be said of many other cultures particularly in the US. Will the US young really take this laying down going forward the way the Japanese have. I have serious doubts that they will.
Why do the Japanese think differently from Americans?
Every Japanese expat I have worked with here in the USA wants to stay here. One Ceo even quit to stay here which at the time was unheard of. Just an anecdote.
Looks like a damning documentary on how the Fed has blown this bubble since 2008 is airing on PBS tomorrow night. Its on Frontline and entitled “The Power of the FED”. Sounds like can’t miss TV.
Sign me up. They will have some big names getting interviewed for sure. Hopefully 60 minutes gets the picture as well.
If America morphed from a capitalist to a corporatist economy and if American Democracy has become a corporatist society, then American democratic capitalism has been replaced by corporatism. The Federal Reserve is a marriage of state and corporate power by its very makeup.
The word, “Corporate” derives from the Latin word for “Human Body”. So if the Corporation is the “human body”, what does that make us? We are simply expendable cells whose mission is to see the Body survives and prospers… Such dark thoughts. This is why I spend so much time playing Solitaire.
Nice. I heard the term Techno Totalitarianism which seems fitting.
The big corporations, have been doing the governments dirty work for quite some time — nefarious bed fellows.
Now dems and repubs are making a total BS claim they are going after big tech. Pandering to public to the core.
Stop worrying. More bigger stimulus checks are on the way, thanks to our beloved uncle Joke.
“The FOMC meeting minutes also spell out the Fed’s goals: “to achieve inflation that averages 2 percent over time”
More like: The FOMC meeting minutes never spell out the Fed’s real goals: “to achieve inflation that increases enough to pay down Trillions of dollars of Government debt via hyper inflation. Consumer loses again!
2%-2.5% inflation RIPS 22 to 28% respectively off the dollar in ten years.
HOW CAN a body that exists with the instructions/agreements/mandates to STABLE PRICES ….promote inflation? Let’s start right there!
Remember the great deflation scare…2009 to 2020? CPI went from 214 to 254….a 17% increase.
Hold the Fed to their mandates….somebody.
The Fed has to play it to bone. Hope and luck is their only friend and they may not show up. The chart heads with their mystical crystal ball of delusional pattern ciphering have declared that 60 days is the big start of falling prices and transitioning . I think the Fed has bought in on that same chart Voodoo that is making rounds on the net. So, get ready boys and girls for some serious jawboning. Gut feeling tells me 60 days may put Jerome in the ‘splaining chair because in 60 days even the dumbest will have figured out they are getting hosed by inflation. Inflation sounded good at first to the dumbest . They thought it meant that maybe fast food burgers were getting bigger cause cows were getting bigger.
The NEW Federal Reserve Mission Statement
“It is the Federal Reserve’s actions, as a central bank, to achieve these goals specified by Congress: promote unemployment by providing cheap money to the federal government to dole out and encourage idleness, promote inflation, punish savers and holders of dollars, and promote record low long term interest rates so as to facilitate the pulling of wealth forward from the future generations of the United States””
Its funny how calmly they mentioned the inflation at first, almost casually like “oh inflation is the result of what we are doing. Yes. But it’ll just be temporary. Although, we don’t know how bad or for how long we will fail at our mandate. As long as businesses don’t expect long term inflation everything will be fine.” The fed officials wouldn’t so willingly cowtow to the government demands if they were not getting filthy rich in the process. Speaks to the current socio-political climate in the US.
“The fed officials wouldn’t so willingly cowtow to the government demands if they were not getting filthy rich in the process. Speaks to the current socio-political climate in the US.”
The Fed partnered up with an entity for the first time in history. And “advisory” arrangement. Say what you will, but things havent been the same since. Causal or coincidence?
The Govt and the Hedge Fund Investor Class both want the same thing…free money. But what of the American worker?
Those on the Fed personally are inflation protected via their compensations and inflation protected pensions…as they push inflation upon us.
Inflation is a TAX…and only Congress, who eventually answers to the voter, can tax, and that power can not be delegated.
So we have a “taxation without representation” situation….ring a bell?
meh. i’ll just substitute flat screen tvs for food and gas, and voila! no inflation for me.
Absolutely brilliant. Advanced level spinning, or should I say chaining?
You have a bright future in government service. You could be more famous than Baghdad Bob and hopefully last longer.
Yep
The price of something you buy everyday vs something you buy every 10 years…
Is it possible to see a chart comparing sentiment to subsequent inflation? If this sentiment has predictive value let’s see it. I’ll wager it predicts recessions. Scared people don’t spend unless it’s to hoard. No spending, no business. No business no jobs.
How often is the public right about these things? All they know is their own little microcosm: what they pay for food, gas, clothing, etc. When I was trying to explain CPI to someone who claimed inflation was 6% per MONTH he started asking me when was the last time I went to buy food (two days ago). When it looked like he wasn’t going to catch me with the “how much dies a dozen eggs cost?”* He then resorted to “I don’t trust the government”. Ok, neither does anyone else but in most circles people believe the raw numbers just not how they get processed. In the meantime whose data shall we use? Billy Bob’s Shopping List? (*actually he could have, since I just buy the damn things at the lowest price and I have no idea what it costs)
A lot of the CPI move in May to 5% TTM was highly concentrated in oil and housing, but if you like hard seltzer May was a gift.
The age stratification is not surprising. The older demographic was more traumatized by inflation. There were children of the depression who wouldn’t put their money in a bank after that. I suspect this is in part a big mental MSM- fired stampede although many seem to have no idea in which direction to run.
But it attracts eyeballs – certainly more than “timber prices have plummeted, suggesting supply disruptions might be real and reversible”.
Would love to see that graph of sentiment vs subsequent inflation.
If there’s no predictive power, then these consumer surveys are worthless.
re: inflation that averages 2 percent over time
Notice the Federal Reserve didn’t bother to specify the acceptable standard deviation for a 2% average. Neither what “over time” means. So if we go to 20% inflation that’s just fine as long as “over time” means 50 years. We’re being set up here. Do everything you can think of to protect yourself.
They never quantified “transitory”….ie , at what point will it have run longer and differently and the Fed admits it is no longer “transitory”?
Why is COST blowing up, but AFRM tanking?
Will inflation “inflate” the stock market as whole?
Would really appreciate some feedback here.
Gold price is related to real rates. Gold will probably explode.
I have a similar question. If inflation hits the midway mark, can the fed still keep interest rates at 0.25% and if so for how long? Thats a huge lost in real return. The second part, would be if the fed did keep rates at 0.25%, ignoring inflation, what would happen to the markets, and other assets like real estate?
We are in a new place with money, but history teaches dealing with your problems by screwing around too much with money doesn’t have a happy ending.
One thing I don’t like about it is the system gets built on more and more lies by politicians and central banks.
1) Today, at 8:30 AM, we get the CPI report.
2) Microsoft, which is running on micro-nuke, don’t care about the CPI and WTI.
3) MSFT is leading the Nasdaq pack, bubbling up, in high freq.
4) In 1999 MSFT was rumbling up in high freq, reaching it’s peak in Jan
2000. But MSFT had some issues in their bubbly heads with the gov anti trust, anti bubbles, bureaucrats.
5) Then MSFT filed divorce with the gov, in Mar 27 2000. The tiny weekly inside bar opened a huge gap with Apr 3 2000 open, and the rest of the dot-com bubble was history.
6) During the next decade, MSFT ex Bill, became more humble, soft and flexible, studying options instead of committing, until they discovered that micro is hugely profitable and retained earnings are perpetual, fundamental to the game.
JPM/Chase came out today with a statement that their top priorities are stock buybacks, M & A, and increasing stock dividends. Same with BOA. What is that going to do to help the average Joe?
Stimulus for the board members.
See who the Fed serves?
Punish savers for doing nothing….reward the cocktail crowd in the Hamptons.
1) Home Depot and Lowes are rising vertically, both shorting their thrust.
2) US consumers spending on durable goods, made in China, are helping the Chinese economy.
3) Our insatiable demand for Chines goods exported inflation to US.
4) The pandemic fueled demand for houses, durable goods, used cars
and discretionary goods. Consumers imitative and crowd behavior
accelerated prices, built bubbly charts.
5) Revert to fundamental, to value, will force us to wake up, face reality.
Income growth expectations 2.6%
Inflation expectations 4.8%
How?