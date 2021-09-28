The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America: Holy Cow, September Update

Even the Fed is getting antsy about this raging mania house-price inflation. Housing Bubble 1 is starting to look cute in comparison.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
House prices spiked 19.7% from a year ago, the biggest year-over-year increase in the data going back to 1987, according to the National Case-Shiller Home Price Index today. But the national index of this raging mania doesn’t do justice to individual metropolitan areas, where price spikes reached up to 32%.
The Fed is getting seriously antsy about this massive house price inflation, on top to the regular consumer price inflation that has hit 30-year highs. Just today, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, James Bullard, who’d been fretting months ago about the “threatening housing bubble,” came out with a proposal to reduce the assets on the Fed’s balance sheet right after the taper is completed by mid-2022, which would purposefully allow long-term interest rates, including mortgage rates, to rise significantly.
“Everything can occur much faster than it could have in the previous recovery,” he said.
Markets have started to anticipate the end of QE. Long-term interest rates have started to rise. The 10-year Treasury yield is currently at 1.55%, the highest since mid-June. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate today was 3.16%.
The mind-boggling price spikes in the charts below for individual metropolitan areas are based on the “July” Case-Shiller Index. The July data are a three-month moving average of closed sales that were entered into public records in April, May, and June. That’s the time frame we’re looking at here.
House price inflation. The Case-Shiller Index uses the “sales pairs method,” comparing the sales price of a house to the price of the same house when it sold previously, and includes adjustments for home improvements. By tracking the amount required to buy the same house over time, it is a measure of house price inflation.
Los Angeles metro: Prices of single-family houses rose 1.4% in July from June and spiked by 19.1% year-over-year.
All Case-Shiller Indices were set at 100 for January 2000. The index value for Los Angeles of 359 means that house prices have soared by 259% since January 2000, despite the Housing Bust in between. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) has risen by 62% over the same period.
This puts Los Angeles on the dubious pedestal of being the most splendid housing bubble on this list. All charts below are on the same scale as Los Angeles to show the relative heat of house price inflation in each market since 2000.
San Diego metro: House prices rose 1.6% for the month and by 27.8% year-over-year. Since 2000, prices have exploded by 255%:
Seattle metro: House prices rose by 0.9% for the month and by 25.5% year-over-year. Since January 2000, house prices have soared 244%:
The San Francisco Index covers the five counties of San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa, and Marin. The peculiar thing here is that while prices of single-family houses have been spiking, condo prices have gone nowhere in years.
The Case-Shiller Index for houses rose 1.2% for the month and 22.0% year-over-year. Since 2000, prices soared by 239%.
Condo prices have been wobbling along the flat-line since early 2018. For the month, condos rose 0.3% and were up 5.4% from the beaten down levels last year:
Portland metro: House prices jumped 1.5% for the month and 19.5% year-over-year, and are up 203% since 2000:
Miami metro: +2.2% for the month, +22.2% year-over-year. Prices are up 210% since 2000:
The New York metro covers New York City plus counties in the states of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, ranging from some of the most expensive real estate in the US to less expensive areas:
- Low-tier house prices have spiked the most, up 1.6% for the month and 21.8% year-over-year (black line).
- Condo prices have been about flat since February 2018, with an uptick over the past few months. +1.8% for the month, +3.8% year-over-year (red line).
Washington D.C. metro: +0.8% for the month, +15.8% year-over-year:
Boston metro: +1.1% for the month, +18.7% year-over-year:
Tampa metro: +2.9% for the month, +24.4% year-over-year:
Denver metro: +1.8% for the month, +21.3% year-over-year:
Phoenix metro, holy cow: +3.3% for the month, +32.4% year-over-year. The reddest-hottest annual house price inflation among the most splendid housing bubbles here:
Las Vegas metro: +2.8% for the month, +15.8% year-over-year:
Dallas metro: +2.4% for the month, +23.7% year-over-year. The index is up 146% since 2000.
The remaining cities in the 20-City Case-Shiller Index have experiences less-hot house price inflation since 2000 and thereby don’t yet qualify for this list of the most splendid housing bubbles.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Many experts agree that metal roofs are a great defense against wildfires. Click here or call 1-800-543-8938 for details from our sponsor, the Classic Metal Roofing folks.
Classic Metal Roofing Systems, the leader in fire safe roofing for residential applications, manufactures products that are 1/20 the weight of most tile products and eligible for Class A, B, or C fire ratings as determined by roof preparation.
The Federal Reserve Board is suppressing market forces and assuming responsibility for the economy. If stocks and RE prices crash, and I lose my job, is the Federal Reserve Board going to fund my bank account, educate my kids, and pay my rent? If not, they should let me make my own economic decisions in a free and open market.
They Federal Reserve Board has no business tinkering and experimenting with things that can backfire on the population.
why not?
if the federal government can experiment on the massive scale that they do with UBL program under the guise of pandemic stimulus, why can’t the Fed have a party too?
I mean… fair is fair right?
The interesting thing is what the initiation of the crash will be this time. I would imagine what will happen over the next few months is that people will be rushing like made to lock in loans
Bobber you lost the thread with “If not, they should let me…”
Once you mentally give “them” any power over “you”, you’ve lost.
Just go ahead and make your own decisions, and vote out anyone who tries to tell you otherwise. Vote at the polls. Vote with your wallet. Vote with your feet.
Find out who funds the weasels trying to control you, and boycott all of them. You don’t have to be perfect, just do the best you can, and get your friends to join you. Even a 10% drop in their revenue will kill them financially.
And every time they try to tell you what to do? Just laugh at them.
Politicians cannot survive the scornful laughter of a public who no longer believes in their leadership.
Should have bought two…
Can it really be a true bubble this time? While I agree that it’s gotten completely out of control, I see multiple factors that make me concerned that this will be a persistent inflation of price.
To start with, we don’t seem to have the risky mortgages that we had in ‘08. Secondly, this time around, supply has dropped dramatically behind demand. Thirdly, the effects of Covid have resulted in supply and labor shortages and raw material price spikes, further delaying the period in which new housing construction could bounce back, not to mention persistent zoning problems preventing affordable housing from being built.
I’m just a damn millennial trying to be a first time homebuyer feeling crushed under the weight of it all and the goalposts always rocket forward just as they start to get within grasp. I was thinking about waiting out what appeared to be a “bubble” but now I’m thinking that there may only be a “correction”, and failing to move now will result in higher interest rates with little chance of a truly massive house price drop. I’m naturally cautious about FOMO fallacies, but the factors just don’t seem to be there to truly bring housing back into a more affordable area. I feel as though the only true way would be for a massive amount of the population to literally die or stop looking for housing. Someone tell me if I’m overlooking something.
Well mortgage apps are on a steep decline so that’s good news for us.
Same boat though, 90% increase in pay YoY and what would’ve been a comfortable easy purchase in a house I’d be happy with 18months ago is now out of reach. What was $300k is now $400k.
Feels incredibly unfair.
I went back to school, spent more money on education, have a great side gig, sold my used car for a profit(thanks to Wolfs reporting)bought a truck cash. Still isn’t enough. I guess I’ll stop eating? Not really sure where else I can make cuts tbh.
If the long cycle of ever increasing debt and lower inflation goes into reverse (or debt increasing faster than spending), the reverse will be ever decreasing debt and increasing inflation(or debt reducing slower than spending). So a steady management of this process could be an equally long cycle of rising interest rates. And now is the cusp. Housing could then be in for a multi-decade decline (yes possible look at Japan).
Collapse is coming, it’s inevitable.
Nah, the chart is so vertical it begins turning to the left.
I’m ok with this
Housing is still RELATIVELY cheap here in Texas. But with all the Californians buying everything here that looks like a habitable house for cash and way above “asking price”, this may change.
After leaving California in 1992 for Texas, I knew we couldn’t afford to move back. Now California is coming here instead.
In the past, high property taxes have acted as a drag on house prices in Texas. Some how that has become disconnected.
Speculators don’t care about property taxes, only end users do. This is a speculators’ market.
And still, the Fed buys $40 billion in mortgage backed securities a month.
All during the most WTF out the wazoo housing bubble 2.0.
“The Fed is getting seriously antsy about this massive house price inflation, on top to the regular consumer price inflation that has hit 30-year highs.”
That the FED can continue to juice housing at the same time they pretent to worry about house inflation, yet never get asked about it in MSM is had to handle.
Yes. I don’t think they actually care about the inflation they’ve caused. They only care that the effects were so great that it is impossible not to connect the dots and blame them for what has happened.
They actually LOVE the inflation. They’ve been gunning for it for years. Now it’s here and they’re probably gleefully diddling themselves in private. Look how wealthy these guys have become. They are evil robber barons.
Assume these prices hold. Rich get richer, and homelessness explodes as more and more middle class sink into the why work 50 hours per week just to be short on rent and pay extraordinary healthcare costs.
The cost of housing is already driving thousands to tents.
Expect local policies that attempt to increase supply of more “affordable housing”. Problem there is that all you get, without more distortion of market forces and all the things that come with that, is more supply at current prices. So then begin the various subsidies to builders and buyers (paid for by the rest) paired with a nice dose of confiscatory policies. You know, in the name of equality and fairness, which only became necessary because of the excesses of the Fed and .gov’s actions in the first place.
From memory I believe you were looking to save and put down a down payment. It truly is a thing to watch this beast take off. Almost like the school bus that is down the street with tail lights blazing. Your only hope is that you have a parent home that can take you (i.e lend you $250k) to get to school
Here in SoCal, they are building millions of apartment units. If you look at recent pictures of Lake Mead, Lake Powell and Oroville Dam, you can see a water and power crisis coming soon. Now that Newscum is past the recall election, expect a series of serious water and power restrictions. As if new construction doesn’t require more water and power. Build, Build, Build! What happens to the value of your house if the yard is dead and your power and water bills are higher than your house payment?
You don’t have a chart big enough for Austin, TX.
Same chart everywhere, every hot bs corporatized and anesthetized blue haired city. Same chart.
It is a chart of a couple of waves. What do waves do?
They come crashing down.
I know a secret. If I was incontrol of the levers at the fed I could erase all the money creation with mouth malarkey in an instant, profit on puts, and retire.
It’s realy not more complicated than that. Don’t study finance, kids. Study crime.
The Case-Shiller Index includes only one metro in Texas: Dallas. It doesn’t even include Houston. Something to do with the rules governing public records of property transactions in Texas. They found a way around the rules in Dallas, but not in the the other metros.
The Case-Shiller uses public records for its source of data.
It’s been said before that houses aren’t worth more, it’s that the dollar is worth less. And if the money supply increased by 27% in one year, is it a big surprise that housing is up 20%? It’s not enough to taper, the Fed has to start pulling this $8 trillion out of the economy before things really go to hell.
This was supposed to be under my name RightNYer. I hit enter too soon.
Today’s Fed officials make Arthur Burns look like a hero.
Such dereliction of duty from our elite is an economic crime.
We will suffer the consequences for years to come.
Those charts look more akin to hyperinflation.
Yet Powell keeps buying $40billion a month in MBS, why?
Why? Good question. It’s not as if housing prices will completely tank on the news or the eventual slowly rising rates. A modest drop seems reasonable from that, same as what we’ll get when they’ve finished tapering purchases anyway.
What’s been baffling me is how prices have spiked so much. Rates have been zero for awhile. Income hasn’t risen that much. So it’s not like the combo of lower rates and slightly higher income has suddenly made buyers able to pay so much more. The rise must be coming from the *willingness* and the ability to pay more. Funny, because going into c-19, I thought most housing markets were already maxed out, that buyers had already hit their maximum willingness and ability to pay, that there really wasn’t any slack. At least in California. Wrong, I guess.
investors and games are afoot, my friends grandma passed 2 months ago, had 60’s fixer upper in Lakewood. Ca. they went to price it on Zillow tool and Zillow offered them 956K, 1% fees, 16L in work as part of sale, netted a huge sum…on sale today at 819,000…..I have other friends same thing…
Break away gains like this always find their way back….I expect it sooner than later, the fed trading the market is all the reason they need to take it down, 2 fed folks gone. more stuff coming out, debt limit….juicy
goodbye mr spalding
It worries me either way, whether it’s willingness or ability to pay.
If it’s only willingness, a whole lot of people are going to find themselves house poor and it will be a drag on the economy overall as they struggle to make the payments by cutting spending elsewhere, or they walk away altogether at some point.
If it’s ability…how? Was it stimulus money that made all the difference? What happens when they stops as it must? If wages are indeed rising, then it might make all these house prices more affordable, BUT that means inflation has just run really really hot and prices might stay that elevated. That’s not a pleasant direction either.
I’ve been seeing a top in the housing and stock markets for 3-4 years and have been wrong so far. Are we there yet?
Q: When the government owns MBSs do they increase in value as the underlying home prices get medieval on ..?
So if the government bought $40B in MBSs a year ago would they still be valued at $40B or do they also get to increase in value with the market?
Sorry for the silly question on such a serious site.
Assuming they can successfully force a price rise in their portfolio of homes then yes, the mbs value would improve all else being equal. But, they aren’t equal because they also raise comparable rates over time which eats into that gain.
It is really just compelling investors to get out of bonds and driving their money anywhere else … and eventually everywhere as asset inflation. Anyone seeing that yet?? :)
No. An mbs is a collection of sliced and diced mortgages. No mortgage that I’m aware of has any claim to the future price appreciation of the collateral if payments are made on time.
It’s been said before that houses aren’t worth more, it’s that the dollar is worth less. And if the money supply increased by 27% in one year, is it a big surprise that housing is up 20%? It’s not enough to taper, the Fed has to start pulling this $8 trillion out of the economy before things really go to hell.
Wolf, can you please delete the mistaken post up above? Thanks.
Good point and right on.
I had the same thought when watching baseball tonight and they were talking about a players recent contract on the Yankees for 90 million over 6 years. I think he was hitting .227.
Whatever. There are just so many things that make a mockery of normal lives and aspirations. No, it is not unreasonable for a young person to desire a house/home and expect to be able to buy one with normal employment.
I think when we look back in history this period will come to be known as the Last Housing Bubble. That is because the economic devastation to the entire RE, home building,mortgage, landlording business , when this one pops will be so great there will be no fuel left for another one ever. By the time those involved pick themselves up out of the ditch, bury the casualties and move on there won’t be enough energy, resources or economic credit left for another one.
Inflation is what they want!
People are fighting for pay increases! They get something and then is all taken away by this conspiracy (Artificial inflation)
It should have been expected that after the housing bubble crash there would be some type of normal bounce. But what is different is Wall Street has been given cheap money and are part of the reason why houses are going up so fast. Then again, all people have been given an opportunity to get cheap money. Of course, there are other reasons too….Millennials coming to age, pandemic, etc.
But one buyer, who has lots of money, and was not a participant in HB1 is now in this market and they want to win and will be TBTF as normal. From an article. I own a couple rentals free and clear. I have been solicited by calls, text, email, and post cards. I would say over 50 different companies / individual have offered to buy my rentals this year. I get at least 2 text, 2 calls, and 2 post cards a week.
From a recent news article. I guess the good news from this article is if we start to have a housing crash…..there will be plenty of buyers on Wall Street. They love to get assets at pennies on the dollar.
———————————————–
More than 200 companies and investment firms like BlackRock and J.P. Morgan Asset Management are canvassing the United States in search of such homes, according to John Burns Real Estate Consulting. Many of these companies are competing with families and individual investors alike for homes.
Florida and Texas are ground zero for these kinds of house hunts, according to Ryan Dezember, a Wall Street Journal reporter and author of “Underwater: How Our American Dream of Homeownership Became a Nightmare.”
“One in every five houses will be bought by someone who will never move in, meaning an investor of some sort,” Dezember told the Sinclair Broadcast Group, referring to areas in the West and in parts of the South. “That’s going to be some sort of rental owner, somebody who’s more likely to pay cash.” Institutional investors have accounted for 24% of home purchases in Houston, according to John Burns Real Estate Consulting.
“You now have permanent capital competing with a young couple trying to buy a house,” John Burns, owner of John Burns Real Estate Consulting, told Dezember in a Wall Street Journal article he wrote in April on the subject. “That’s going to make U.S. housing permanently more expensive.”
———————————————————————–
ru82
I’ll play devil’s advocate with you.
If living in “affordable” housing is a “right” (whether own or rent), like having healthcare insurance has become a right, does it not make sense that in order to assure everyone is afforded that right, then corporate ownership of shelter is necessary in order to make subsidization easier to implement ?
In other words, if we can get to where 75% of all housing is owned by large corps, they can receive large chunk subsidies vs a million Fed gubment employees trying to administer rent subsidies for 150M Americans ?
It sure would streamline things.
“The Fed is getting seriously antsy about this massive house price inflation.”
It gets them excited. That’s why they keep buying dozens of billions monthly in MBS like it’s 2009. They love the feel.
if you’re hoarding worthless cash, waiting for the “house market crash”, I have some bad news for you. The prices are never going back. Worst case – they’d flat out. With inflation spiraling out of control, everyone with a basic understanding of finances knows it’s better to have a healthy debt on an appreciating asset.
Yes, worst-case scenario, the “permanently high plateau.”
Recently WSJ coined a new term or,strictly speaking,collocation : “Desperation Investing”
“Wishful Thinking in a World Without Yield”
“The need for higher returns can breed desperation for anyone with a portfolio—large or small”
Everybody can be so afflicted-from the basement dweller with $200 which he can’t afford to lose to multi-billion $ CALPERS
Disregarding WSJ snide remarks – imagine the world where S&P reverted to P/E of 14 and the median price of a new house stubbornly fluctuates around 2.2x median annual family income.Forever and ever and ever …
That world would be such a sad place…
For the west Coast in this current situation I would watch Las Vegas and Phoenix AZ very closley. Note Wolfs Chart on Las Vegas how the New Bubble #2 Looks. Not a big climb like other’s surrounding in California / Seattle and Portland
The foreclosures hit hard last time around and the turn around if I remember right started in 2012
Kind of fitting for Las Vegas a Gambling Mecca I wonder what the Odds are on foreclosure now buying this Month no thanks
No wonder they are watching Wells fargo Godzilla is hungry .
The only issue i have with this is that the Case Schiller sets it at 100 in 2000. That’s a nice even number, but it also happens to be a relatively low water mark in real estate prices. We should be comparing peak to peak, not nadir to peak.
For example, if you compared todays prices to 1990 and adjusted for today’s low interest rates, prices don’t look so bad.