When Fed Doves Turn Hawkish, it Gets Real: Fed Dove Bullard Gets Antsy about Inflation, Pulls Rate Hike into 2022, Sees Quicker Tapering with MBS amid “Threatening Housing Bubble”

“So far so good. But we have to be nimble here, these are big numbers.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
One of the big Fed doves, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, is making “hawkish” noises, projecting higher inflation and pulling the first rate hike into 2022, after the Fed pulled the first two rate hikes into 2023 on Wednesday, from 2024 back in March. Things are tightening up quickly here. It’s when the doves turn “hawkish,” as it were, that things get real at this Fed.
The “hawks” – in reality, there are no hawks on this Fed, there are only folks who are more or less dovish – have already spoken, and no one paid attention. For example, over a month ago, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan once again pointed at surging inflation and all kinds of distortions, including in the housing market, and advocated for tapering purchases of mortgage backed securities, “sooner rather than later.” At the time, he was the odd man out.
But dove Bullard got everyone’s attention today. The Fed and Chair Powell already jostled some nerves on Wednesday with their inflation concerns, and with revelations that, one, there had been an official “discussion” about how and when to taper asset purchases, and that the phrase “talking about talking about tapering should be retired,” as Powell said, and that, two, it has pulled its median projections for the first two rate hikes into 2023, from 2024.
Bullard normally gets trotted out on the financial TV channels when markets sag, and gets to make dovish statements that then end the sag. But today was a little different.
Bullard, who will be in a voting slot at the FOMC in 2022, told CNBC this morning that the FOMC “has been surprised to the upside over the last six months,” in terms of GDP growth, the labor market, and inflation.
“We were expecting a good year, a good reopening. But this is a bigger year than we were expecting, more inflation than we were expecting, and I think it’s natural that we’ve tilted a little bit more hawkish here to contain inflationary pressures,” he told CNBC.
“The inflationary impulse is more intense than we were expecting,” he said. “The 3% on core PCE inflation, how long has it been since we’ve seen that! There is some upside risk to that, with more reopening to occur in the second half of the year.”
“So I think you could even see some upside risks to the inflation forecast. But that’s OK, we were targeting to get inflation up above target. I think we’re going to achieve that in 2021 and 2022, and we’ll approach 2% inflation from the high side, and I think that will be a good path for the US economy, and that will help cement longer-run inflation expectations at 2%.
“So far so good, but we have to be nimble here, these are big numbers,” he said.
These are truly big numbers. Over the past three months, inflation has surged at the red-hottest pace since the early 1980s.
Bullard’s own inflation forecast, based on core PCE, is higher than the median projection offered up by the FOMC on Wednesday.
He justified pulling the rate hike into 2022 by his inflation forecast. “By the time you get to the end of 2022, you’d already have two years of 2.5% to 3% inflation,” he said. “To me, that would meet our new framework where we said we’re going to allow inflation to run above target for some time, and from there we could bring inflation down to 2% over the subsequent horizon.”
In terms of tapering the asset purchases, Bullard said he might favor a more rapid reduction in MBS purchases. “We don’t need to be in mortgage-backed securities with a booming housing market and even a threatening housing bubble here, according to some people,” he said. Which is what Fed hawk Kaplan had said a month ago.
“So we don’t want to get back in the housing bubble game. That caused us a lot of distress in the 2000s.” He’d be “a little bit concerned about feeding into the housing froth that seems to be developing.”
And they might not taper on automatic pilot, unlike last time. “This time around, I mean look at this data,” he said. “Look at how outsized all these numbers are [$8 trillion as of Wednesday] and how volatile everything has been. I think we’re going to have to be more state-contingent than we have been in the past.”
The official discussion about how and when to taper the asset purchases started on Wednesday – Powell already said that. Powell pointed out repeatedly that the Fed will end QE before it starts the rate hikes, same as it had done last time, when QE ended in late 2014, and rate hikes started in December 2015.
But there is a big difference. Last time, inflation was relatively benign. The Fed’s measure, core PCE, was running at around 1.5%, and below the Fed’s target of 2%. And the Fed still ended QE and then a year later began the rate hikes. Core PCE didn’t rise to the Fed’s target of 2% until 2018, by which the Fed had already started quantitative tightening (QT, the opposite of QE).
Now core PCE is at 3.1%, the highest since 1992, and the pace over the past two months was much higher, the hottest since the 1980s. And this is what we’re seeing now: The schedule of ending QE and hiking rates is getting tightened up.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
How fragile is this market? The idea of two rate hikes over the next two years, and people are freaking out? Has 0% just become the new normal? I guess bubbles are fragile….
Personally I think the inflation numbers ( which I don’t believe generally ) are transitory.
Real inflation have been quite a lot for last 10 years or so if you look into cost of health care , education, housing rent, insurance etc etc but FED overlooked it deliberately.
I am interested to see the inflation when the stimmy checks run out, un-employment benefits run out, free bees run out, mortgage moratorium stops, rental eviction stops, supply chain disruption comes back to normal etc etc.
Jerome, is that you?
When central bank economists speak, I always wonder what is jawboning, what is smoke and mirrors and what are really their understanding of the economy.
They say they use development in different price indexes to adjust interest rates and monetary policies that may, may not or to some degree couple to the variables they adjust. Next, the adjustments they do, how effective are they at reaching the goals that the mandate tell the central bank have?
There can be serious doubt when looking back at what was said, done and did happen.
My health insurance premiums went up 22% this year. No way health costs skyrocketed at third-world inflation rates. Complete money grab.
Wolf, do you have any upcoming analysis on the shifts in trade balances between the US and other countries?
We spend a great deal talking about the fed and monetary policy here but seldom do we have conversation about how trade drives demand for dollars
Broad, quick take analysis on intl trade…
US has been doing horrifically for decades.
Post C19, US did somewhat worse in 2020.
Given the US’ horrible multi decade trade deficits, I don’t know that intl trade per se accounts for dollar “demand”.
It isn’t like foreigners are chasing US dollars to buy *our* exports (compare Chinese Yuan)…if they were, the US would not have these horrific trade deficits.
To save time, China, Mexico, and Canada are disproportionately the source of US imports…looking at just those three countries cuts down on the amount of necessary analysis (and China is really the vast majority of the story).
(Note – Europe (in aggregate) is a huge trade partner…but the number of countries make detailed trade analysis time consuming). Unified Euro usage simplifies things a bit, since interest rate policy/currency manipulation plays a big role in intl trade).
I’ll believe it when I see it. The only tapering happening in this country is on mullets in Tennessee.
Ok, how do I get off this crazy train? The conductors clearly don’t know how to handle the throttle, and feels like we’re going off the rails.
In fact, I suggest Ozzy as next Fed Chair. He has the right experience with crazy trains, and his press conferences would be more fun to watch.
Buy Physical Gold in small steps, as it falls. Please google:-Gold and Basel III
Become your own central banker.
They overshot maybe on purpose. Now they begin to reign it in. We are seeing a successful navigation of the financial nothing burger here. No mass riots, evictions, starving or other extremes that we see in the photo’s of the first US Depression. So wouldn’t they the .gov get to claim a huge victory lap if this was over tomorrow. They saved the day in their eyes
When this COVID started I thought we were heading back to 2008 type crash. That did not happen. Fed action saved our bacon
I think vaccines, the internet, and social distancing saved our economic bacon. And let’s be real, the pandemic should have been over in 3-4 weeks, if Americans had any sense at all.
All the Fed did was blow yet another asset bubble, this time with helicopter money superchargers.
But you’re right it might be intentional. The Fed’s apparent mandate is to keep fighting economic gravity, and perpetuate our fiat ponzi scheme indefinitely. I wish them luck. Future historians will not be kind.
Basel III has kicked in. Hence Gold price has to be suppressed ,willy nilly .Otherwise the Banks will be in trouble.
Residential rental vacancies are being filled in San Diego at 10% higher than previously rented a year earlier, and that’s somewhat of a conservative estimate. Sure seems like we’re in double digit inflation already, not just rent, but everything. I’m not old enough to remember the 70’s but those who are keep telling me the same thing, that this is the 70’s again. It will be interesting to see what happens when all the govt money stops and folks have to go back to work just so they can feed themselves. All that disposable income will come to a screeching halt.
” … that this is the 70’s again.”
Uh, no.
Today’s inflationary regime may sort of resemble 1970’s economic problems, but it is by any measure far more menacing today.
In 70’s we were a more self-reliant, law-abiding populace, more united than divided like today, with our manufacturing base intact, and debts public and private were nothing like today, So really, not comparable eras.
This time around will be a humdinger.
Yep!…..sadly
We had 3.6% inflation in May, Canada. But we also include fuel and food numbers with calculations.
A reply to Peanut, your biggest trading partner had a 75 cent dollar last year, and it is now 84 cents. This might help us a bit when food prices skyrocket due to prolonged drought this summer. In the winter fresh veggies and fruit are bought from the US. We may even buy more US goods, although there is a domestic incentive not to unless tariffs are eliminated.
Our trade relationship is about 2X what the US trades with China. Don’t hear about it much, it’s always China China China on both sides of the border.
Regards
One has to find a Scapegoat for their own failings. ( Ignorance, stupidity and pride.)
The Fed talking about rate hikes is like Lucy with the football.
“If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency, first by inflation, then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around [the banks] will deprive the people of all property until their children wake-up homeless on the continent their fathers conquered.”
— Tommy J
So Fed ‘dove’ Bullard is now flapping his gums a little about inflationary pressures mounting and possible need to taper.
Is there a Fed Watcher’s guide that will help us understand what these Fed creatures really mean when they speak publicly, or is it all really Kubiki performance with subtleties, hints, and nuances meant to intentionally befuddle or mislead outsiders?
For instance, his reference to their ‘inflation goals” as if they were sacrosanct and engraved in stone. I wish a prominent public figure would finally stridently call Fed out on their preposterous inflation targeting posture.
I doubt Fed members have a free rein to speak their minds in public– I suspect Powell draws a line in the sand for what his minions may say at any given time.
Bullard said he might favor a more rapid reduction in MBS purchases. “We don’t need to be in mortgage-backed securities with a booming housing market and even a threatening housing bubble here, according to some people,”
“according to some people.” Really Bullard, are you that afraid to admit it is a housing bubble.
Fed should stop discussing taper and just end MBS purchases outright, today. It serves no useful purpose and only fuels the flames of raging housing mania to a dangerous level.
Per Bullard, there “seems” to be a housing bubble?
A 1980’s home in my neighborhood with entirely original fixtures, cabinets, windows, etc., just sold for $400,000 over ask with 30 offers, nearly all of them without contingencies. And the asking price was high as a starting point.
Powell and Bullard, do you really think there might be a housing bubble? Gee, I wonder.
Hundred year old, 1 bathroom homes in LA going for $1,000,000.
Yes.
If Hedge Funds continue to buy up real estate instead of Bonds or Stocks, then markets are going to wobble bigtime
Add in inflation fears and we are looking at a recession.
Let’s be honest, it’s way overdue.
Broad, quick take analysis on intl trade…
US has been doing horrifically for decades.
Post C19, US did somewhat worse in 2020.
Given the US’ horrible multi decade trade deficits, I don’t know that intl trade per se accounts for dollar “demand”.
It isn’t like foreigners are chasing US dollars to buy *our* exports (compare Chinese Yuan)…if they were, the US would not have these horrific trade deficits.
To save time, China, Mexico, and Canada are disproportionately the source of US imports…looking at just those three countries cuts down on the amount of necessary analysis (and China is really the vast majority of the story).
(Note – Europe (in aggregate) is a huge trade partner…but the number of countries make detailed trade analysis time consuming). Unified Euro usage simplifies things a bit, since interest rate policy/currency manipulation plays a big role in intl trade).