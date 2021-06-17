Holy Moly, Fed’s Reverse Repos Spike to $756 Billion, Undoing 6 Months of QE. In Opposite Direction, Fed’s QE Pushes Assets Past $8 Trillion

Yesterday, the Fed raised its interest rate on overnight reverse repos, and this morning, a giant sucking sound of cash.
The Fed sold a record $756 billion in Treasury securities this morning in exchange for cash via overnight “reverse repos.” This was up by a stunning 45% from yesterday’s operations of $521 billion. There were 68 counterparties involved. Yesterday’s overnight reverse repos had matured and unwound this morning, to be more than replaced by today’s tsunami.
During the period starting in 2014 and then abating with the Fed’s quantitative tightening in 2018, the US financial system was also creaking under a massive amount of cash following years of QE, and the Fed drained some of that cash out via reverse repos. There too were spikes, but they came at the last day of the quarter, and particularly at the end of the year.
This time, overnight reverse repos (RRPs) spiked during the quarter, and today they spiked into the stratosphere. Yesterday, the Fed had hiked the RRP offering rate to 0.05% (from 0.0%), and this morning, a giant sucking sound of cash (please forgive me, Ross). The RRP balance of $756 billion drains over six months of QE from the market:
The New York Fed, which handles the overnight reverse repo trades, does not disclose which specific counterparty it dealt with today, but it has a long list of approved counterparties that include the biggest banks and broker-dealers (Primary Dealers) plus Government Sponsored Enterprises (GSEs), such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, etc., and asset managers with money market funds.
They can now make a risk-free 0.05% on their excess piles of cash by handing this cash to the Fed, in exchange for Treasury securities.
The yield on short-term Treasury bills has recently been close to zero or sometimes at zero or briefly below zero, with the three-month yield mostly in the range of 0.01% and 0.025%. Today, with the RRP offering rate at 0.05%, the three-month yield rose to 0.038%, the highest since March.
Tsunami of cash a result of QE: Fed’s Assets jump past $8 trillion.
Even as the Fed was busy draining cash from the system, it continued to add cash to the system via QE. The Fed’s total assets on its balance sheet for the week through Wednesday, June 16, jumped by $112 billion from the prior week, to a new mind-bending record of $8.064 trillion.
Over the 15 months since the money-printing craziness has started, the Fed has piled an additional $3.75 trillion in assets on top of its existing mountain, and has more than doubled its assets since September 2019, when the repo market blew out and triggered a massive bailout.
The two primary factors in the $112 billion jump in total assets over the week were:
- $24 billion increase in Treasury securities, to $5.15 trillion.
- $84 billion increase in Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS) to $2.33 trillion, along their typical pattern, after having declined one week and stayed flat for three weeks. The net increase over the four weeks was $50 billion.
The Drawdown of the Treasury General Account (TGA).
Among the distortions that came out of the money craziness last spring was that the federal government issued about $3 trillion in new debt to fund the various stimulus and bailout programs. The Fed bought about $3 trillion in assets over the time and thereby monetized that newly issued government debt.
But the government didn’t actually spend the $3 trillion in newly borrowed money. Instead, a big portion remained in its checking account, the “Treasury General Account” (TGA) at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, which ballooned by $1.4 trillion and reached a peak of $1.8 trillion in borrowed but unspent money by July 2020.
This $1.4 trillion that the government had borrowed and that the Fed had then monetized didn’t go into the economy and the markets but sat in the government’s checking account.
The Yellen Treasury early on formalized a plan to draw down the TGA to $500 billion by the end of June. But the timeline appears to run further into the summer.
As of Wednesday, according to the Fed’s weekly balance sheet today, the TGA balance rose by $92 billion to $765 billion. $265 billion more to go:
The Treasury Department draws down the TGA balance by spending more cash than it takes in through tax revenues and new debt issuance. The cash that the government thus spends was already monetized by the Fed last spring, but has been sitting in its TGA until it started entering the economy in February, when it too flooded the land with cash.
This rapid drawdown of the TGA contributed to the distortions that the Fed is now trying to mop up with its overnight reverse repos, still handing out cash via QE with one hand and mopping up cash even faster with the other hand.
With inflation hotter than it expected, the Fed is trying to slow the pace at which it’s falling further behind. Read... Fed “Had Discussion” on Tapering, Pulls Rate Hikes Closer, Raises Interest Rates on Reserves (IOER) & on Overnight Reverse Repos
Wolf, George Gammon spoke about this recently and I’m wondering your thoughts. While QE borrows treasuries from banks and RRP lends pristine collateral (treasuries) to banks, isn’t this all sleight of hand and ultimately jawboning? It seems like it’s just recycling over and over.
Under QE the Fed buys treasuries and bonds from the US Treasury, from banks, or from the market. In reverse repos the Fed sells securities to the banks in return for their excess cash.
I cannot get a definitive handle on whether the Fed is allowed to buy Treasuries straight from the Govt, or whether they can only buy them ‘second hand’ from third parties. If the former, that is pure Zimbabwe or Weimar and renders the whole QE charade pointless. It’s hard to believe it can be allowed in a post-Friedman economy with a reserve currency.
Not impersonating JoA here, but I’ll give your question a shot.
In terms of QE, not repos:
When the Fed rolls over Treasury securities that are maturing, it does that directly with the government, exchanging the maturing security for a new security of the same maturity (such as 5 years), rather than paying Wall Street to play middleman.
But when the Fed buys new Treasury securities, it goes through its Primary Dealers (the biggest banks and broker-dealers that have an account with the Fed).
This may have come out wrong in your comment. Maybe that’s not what you meant. So let me just clarify first: With QE, the Fed BUYS Treasuries. With RRPs, the Fed SELLS Treasuries.
OK, with that out of the way, we can move on to your interesting “sleight of hand” suggestion:
The Fed did way too much QE and knows it. Now there is a problem with too much liquidity. But the Fed cannot suddenly do a U-turn and sell Treasuries outright to undo the damage it has done with QE and to get rid of the liquidity. That would turn markets upside down. So it’s accomplishing the same thing (selling Treasuries) with reverse repos, which markets don’t worry about. Yes, sleight of hand in that sense.
I know it’s a lot more fun to make up stories. But the approved counterparties for the Fed’s repo operations are listed on the New York Fed’s website and are the biggest names among banks, broker dealers, Government Sponsored Enterprises (Fannie Mae, etc.), and money market funds. If you have a money market fund, it’s probably listed.
The FED had to hike the overnight rates, to prevent short term Ts going negative. In FEDish: rate would not stay well withing the targeted range close but above zero. Imagine banks would usw all those 765B$ buying the short term treasuries…
I would not mind when banks would finally use gold to park cash… but that’s probably not going to happen to soon.
“The New York Fed, which handles the overnight reverse repo trades, does not disclose which specific counterparty it dealt with today…”
While not today’s breakdown, this link has COUNTERPARTY (not Participant) sums for each month end.
https://www.financialresearch.gov/money-market-funds/us-mmfs-repos-with-the-federal-reserve/
Any idea why Fidelity is always #1? They were 2x Blackrock (#2 highest) on 12/31/2015, now they’re 4x Blackrock on 5/31/2021. They’re still 3.25x Goldman (#2 highest 5/31/21).
Just business model differences?
Forgot to include Fidelity was at $195B, and is almost assuredly the reason why the cap was raised in March from $30B to $80B, and why they keep including the phrase:
“…the per-counterparty limit can be temporarily increased at the discretion of the Chair.”
https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/pressreleases/monetary20210616a1.htm
I am an old timer and don’t understand half of what is going on with all of this but it worries me. These are huge amounts of money and it is borrowed money these people are playing with. How many times in the past have we the average person been told just trust us, we know what we are doing and then when it all goes wrong the little guy is left to pick up the pieces?
5% inflation and near zero Fed Funds…a situation created by the Fed…and one that has never happened before.
And the Fed, directed to fight inflation….promotes inflation.
Fed mechanics, Reverse Repos while they still QE seems like pouring gas on the fire while you hold a fire hose.
Until the Fed declares they will fight inflation, all else is just fluff, smoke and broken mirrors.
If the IOER and RRT interest is about the same, what compels the participating institutions to “lend” huge sums to the FED? Why not just keep the money in ER?
Because not all participants have access to ER – that’s only for member banks.
Because hodling cash is a big no no for a bank. BASL III accords assess penalties to banks that hold excess cash. The thought being that it would incentivize banks to lend the cash out at a profit to keep system going. But nobody is out there borrowing at that massive a scale so banks lend to zombie companies, Archego’s, margin accounts, anybody really that wants to borrow a lot just so the bank can earn something….but then they STILL have excess cash. The cash belongs to customers so bank needs it available, it used to use it to buy day, week, or two week government debt but government isn’t issuing new debt while it draws down the TGA. So banks are left to get penalized for their cash. FED offers reverse repos overnight until government gets back to selling mucho mas short term debt. If Fed started tapering now they’d have to start it back up at end of summer when TGA gets back down below $500B. Might as well do the reverse repo thing as a salve until government starts borrowing again.
I think I have seen you on Wolf Street in the past. This was an excellent response / recap outlining the 3 major player roles in this charade: Govt (US Treasury), Fed and Banks.
I think the question was if Fed pays 0.15% interest on ER (excess reserves) and 0.05% on RRP (reverse repo), why banks chose RRP over ER.
One reason is that not all RRP participants are banks and don’t have access to ER.
Another reason may be a ceiling on how much a bank can keep as ER.
Bought short-term treasuries a little too soon, looks like. I should wait for the taper, eh?
You can’t taper a Ponzi scheme
Wolf, with the recent rate change is that transactional or accrued for the few hours these operations last overnight? These values seem to be heading exactly where you hypothesized about a month ago to $1T nightly. Where does it stop? Can they stop?
These have to be annualized rates. Otherwise, the Fed paid out 378 million dollars on that 756 billion RRP from last night.
Yancey Ward,
In terms of the “$1T nightly” — Nathan Dumbrowski was referring to a comment I made a couple of weeks ago where I said that the RRP balance might spike to $1 trillion on June 30, because at quarter-end the banks are into this, and the RRP balance is expected to spike. That is what the first chart also shows.
Now this estimate looks a little thin by today’s $750 billion balance already. But who knows.
In terms of your first question, the rate is an annual percentage rate. So to get the 1-day amount of interest the Fed pays for the whole shebang, it’s something like 0.05% / 365 * $750,000,000,000
In terms of of your last two questions – “Excellent questions.”
That’s what you always say in an interview when you don’t know the answer. And then you proceed to answer a question that wasn’t asked…. And that’s what I’m going to do :-]
This will stop and unwind when the Fed starts reducing the assets on its balance sheet. But this is a long way off. So now the Fed is reducing the liquidity out there without reducing the assets on its balance sheet. It’s selling Treasuries, but it’s dressing that up as reverse repos, and that contract is a liability on the Fed’s balance sheet (cash it owes the counterparty). I think that the Fed thinks it’s pretty smart. All the Wall Street people know what’s going on here. But the markets don’t react.
Now imagine what the markets would do if the Fed were to suddenly sell $750 billion in Treasuries outright?! That would be a hoot!
I’m beginning to think all this in and out is more to do with cleansing the ‘junk’ (mbs, etc) off the financial institutions balance sheets and giving them the chance to replace it with decent Treasuries. All the trash could be left to die on the Fed bal sheet if Powell never tapers.
It’s certainly one Hell of a game to try to follow.
“The Fed bought about $3 trillion in assets over the time and thereby monetized that newly issued government debt.”
The Federal Reserve seems to think the best way to solve a debt problem is to cancel the debt and that is essentially what is taking place. Consider the following example. If you borrow $10,000 from someone but don’t have to pay interest on that amount and can roll it over forever, is it a loan (debt) or a gift? In practical terms, it’s clearly a gift and even the IRS would consider the missing interest a gift through their applicable federal rates for minimum interest.
The government borrows trillions of dollars by issuing debt in the form of Treasury bonds. The Fed prints money and buys some of these bonds from the market via primary-dealer banks. And just like the example above, the government doesn’t have to pay net interest on the debt purchased by the Fed and it presumably can be rolled over forever.
Does anyone believe that the Fed is going to unwind its balance sheet in any meaningful way? There will likely be tapering at some point but that is only slowing the growth of the balance sheet expansion.
And if the Fed’s balance sheet doesn’t get unwound, QE becomes a form of debt nullification as the monetized debt sits harmlessly on the Fed’s balance sheet and doesn’t need to be serviced. So the nation’s debt burden is more like $20T if you subtract the Fed’s balance sheet ($8T) from the national debt ($28T). And historically speaking, it’s even less than $20T when accounting for the higher interest payments received from MBS that are remitted to the Treasury, and the lower interest rates generated by QE for future debt issuance.
In other words, the Fed through its bond-buying program is neutralizing a sizable portion of the nation’s debt. And the resulting liquidity, ultra-low interest rates, and government spending propel asset markets higher which drives up the cost of housing and countless other items.
The point here is that they’ve completely transformed the financial system. In the past, rising interest rates would have acted as a restraint for too much debt issuance with the bond vigilantes in charge. Now, this market-disciplining mechanism is being bypassed with the printing press such that debt and interest payments are not the main considerations for economic policy regardless of political posturing.
We appear to be entering a new era of unchecked printing and spending where the limiting factors are currency devaluation and inflation which are systematically being understated as the wealth disparity of the nation widens. Shouldn’t this be explained to the public and debated by political representatives before giving such unrestrained power to central bankers?
“The RRP balance of $756 billion drains over six months of QE from the market”:
That’s true, the Fed is “lending” Treasuries to the market on a daily basis and it keeps getting rolled over but not sure that all aspects of QE are being undone. If the Fed still receives the interest payments while lending these Treasuries, then the debt nullification aspect of QE remains.
Also, the long-term rates don’t seem to be affected which is one of the goals of the Fed buying the long-term bonds. And unless the reverse-repo is mandatory, the liquidity is essentially there if a counterparty wants to use it. If not, they can roll it over to the next day.
If QE were truly being undone, that liquidity would be removed from the market permanently. Reverse repo seems to be a way for the Fed to loan Treasuries to the market to keep money-market rates from going negative without undoing all the (asset) market driving forces of QE.
Precisely! With the caveat that I don’t work in finance and could certainly be missing something, this seems to be a crucial distinction that people who should know better are missing.
Guaranteed duration of the withdrawn liquidity is key! If the money market fund (or whoever) is lending the cash has access to it on a day’s notice, the money wasn’t really withdrawn; it might as well be in their own bank account. It seems the money market fund (or whoever) just doesn’t know what else better to do with it, but wouldn’t be buying speculative assets anyways, seeing as they’ve chosen to invest in a nearly 0% vehicle. So, there is minimal effect on the market mania and the RRP just reduces the systemic risks associated with holding vast sums of cash, since now it’s held by the most trusted entity.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen times this crazy, in terms of business, finance, and money. And it shows up in the charts and the words I have to use.
You might have noticed that the line in my charts changed color last year. It went from black or dark-blue to red. The reason I did that was because some commenters had confused the frequent spikes on the right side with the edge of the chart. They made comments that didn’t make sense, until I figured out what they were seeing. Then I changed the line to red, and now no one is confusing the spikes with the edge of the chart. This is one of the many changes that came out of these crazy times.
Thank you for this informative post and your other related posts over the past few days. If I’m understanding this Fed policy set correctly, the Fed is continuing to purchase Treasury debt securities and Mortgage-Backed securities of longer duration from the Primary Dealers at a rate of ~$120 billion per month, with Fed payment for those securities made by increasing the Primary Dealers’ reserve accounts at the Fed.
Concurrently, the Fed is selling Treasuries to selected institutions in exchange for Cash and an agreement by the Fed to repurchase those Treasuries the next day. This is being done to reduce the level of Cash liquidity in the financial system stemming in part from Treasury drawdowns of its Treasury General Account at the Fed, and could presumably be discontinued entirely or in part anytime the Fed perceives there’s a systemic liquidity issue.
Are these two policies, which appear on their face to be substantially in conflict, the best solution to liquidity risk, capital constraints on the banks, and interest rate management, or are those even the Fed’s primary policy objectives? After 12 years and trillions of dollars of Fed purchases of Treasuries and MBS under QE-ZIRP, I have yet to see the Fed formally and publicly justify this policy, or now that of this suddenly large Overnight Reverse Repurchase Agreement program.
2) The Fed open market committee should widen them, perhaps between NR and 0.35, for more freedom.
1) Use what u got : suck liquidity out of the private markets to raise US saving account in the Fed. The higher TGA goes, the more infrastructure funds will be available without raising Fed total assets, or taxes on the middle class. The upper 1% will pay min taxes.
2) US gov cornered the market, but politicians don’t care. All they care is a compromise.
